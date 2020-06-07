Nowadays, it’s becoming increasingly common for high school athletes with collegiate prospects to forgo a sport or two in order to zero in on one.
Particularly at schools of larger classifications, like at Class 5A Lewiston, it’s unusual for a standout of Division I caliber to compete in back-to-back-to-back sports seasons.
For that and more, the Bengals’ Cruz Hepburn is a rare breed.
“I think there are certain things you learn in football that you don’t on the baseball field, like the toughness and some skill sets that football requires and baseball doesn’t,” said Davey Steele, Hepburn’s baseball coach and the football team’s offensive coordinator/running backs coach. “And basketball as well, because it requires a lot of lateral movement and finesse.
“That’s made him such a well-rounded athlete, and that’s what colleges are looking at.”
Hepburn, who’ll be a junior in August, already holds a handful of D-I baseball offers, including from powerhouse Oregon State, and Oregon, Washington, Gonzaga and Utah. The assumption around town is he’ll become one in a long string of elite baseball players to come out of the valley. He’s primarily being scouted for his smooth, strong-armed aptitude at shortstop.
The 1,000-yard running back for Lewiston’s football team also has piqued the interest of some at the next level in that sport. He’s hearty and elusive, boasting incapacitating cuts and excelling in jams, when a split-second decision is necessary.
“There are certain things he does (in baseball) that, for his age, are special, but I think in football is where I saw some of the real special stuff,” Steele said. “He has good vision and there was just a hitch in his step. He’d set up a cut and explode out of it.
“Normally, there’s a lot of noise on the headsets. (Coaches) are talking about what they’re seeing. But there were times when we handed it off to Cruz, and they’d just go silent.”
As far as basketball goes, Hepburn was a grinder who emerged as a steady contributor and stout defender/rebounder for the Inland Empire League-contending Bengals, who fell one game shy of State last season.
“I feel like that’s how you stay athletic,” said Hepburn, who also maintains a 4.0 grade-point average. “If you’re playing all three sports, you’re gonna know how to be put in different situations, and you’re gonna be mentally and physically tough. That’s a plus, and I get to play sports with my friends all year.”
What’s additionally unique about the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is just how quickly he surfaced as one of the school’s top athletes. He earned a varsity spot in football and baseball as a freshman, then as a sophomore for basketball.
Hepburn’s vast athletic background also includes a youth career as a wrestler.
“A lot of his (baseball) recruiting is based on his success in other sports,” Lewiston football coach Matt Pancheri said. “That tells you a little bit about what college recruiters are looking for — they want to see you be athletic.
“He’s one of those rare kids who’s gonna be successful no matter what.”
Admittedly, Hepburn has his sights fixed most intently on baseball, but he’d “like to have the option to choose between that and football,” he said. Junior year generally is when college programs begin ramping up their recruitment of high school stars.
“Obviously when you have success as a sophomore and when you’re that big, you’re gonna get looked at,” Pancheri said of Hepburn, who’s tall for a running back, but as slippery as the compact ones.
In preparation for the fall, Hepburn has been putting the work in. He lifts in the mornings, then often joins James Williams — a former All-Pac-12 halfback with Washington State — for drills.
“Now that I’m working with James, I think next season’s gonna be huge,” said Hepburn, who’s been tasked this offseason with gaining weight and building upon leadership qualities that he wasn’t entirely expected to bear as an underclassman. “He’s taught me some stuff he learned in the (National Football League), when he was with Kansas City, and obviously things from WSU … ladder drills, picking up speed, and stopping and starting.”
In the afternoons, Hepburn typically can be found at Airport Park, fielding ground balls with Lewis-Clark State assistant coach Allen Balmer, a Lewiston native who’s been aiding Hepburn with his training for several years. All the while, he’s been taking calls from each interested college program “once or twice a week.”
Hepburn charted a baseball route early in life and it gained steam at around age 11, when a travel-ball coach recruited him to play for the Spokane Expos. Hepburn has been with the team since.
Between his freshman and sophomore years, he was recommended by coaches for a spot at the high-level Pacific Northwest Regional showcase, a Seattle-based proving ground of sorts for collegiate hopefuls.
“I remember at (the event), I was talking to my dad. I knew I was having a good season, and I said, ‘How crazy would it be if I got some offers here?’” recalled Hepburn, a prospect of the notable Baseball Northwest organization. “I started playing well, then U-Dub, Oregon and Oregon State offered me. Then the next week, I went to Baseball Northwest, and that’s where I got most of (the offers). I think they were waiting to see if I could play with higher competition.”
Added Steele: “He benefited from playing travel ball at a young age. He was able to get looked at, and probably developed physically faster than some of his peers. Colleges could see that, and his athleticism stood out.”
Before the coronavirus spurred mass cancellations of sports, Steele was eager to get Hepburn more time as a relief pitcher. Although Hepburn has a knack for infield agility — making diving grabs and crisply beating runners with throws to first base — he also has an 85-mph fastball in a repertoire featuring a couple progressing offspeed pitches.
Hepburn registered an impressive .571 on-base percentage as a freshman, but had some growing pains, committing some errors by not charging on balls.
“It was kind of a rude awakening, just getting used to a faster pace, but that helped me learn what not to do in the infield,” said Hepburn, who immediately improved in that regard in the summer.
His goals this year would’ve been hitting .500 or better — Steele said his power increased dramatically — and limiting mistakes while utilizing his personal guidelines: “Always hustling on and off the field, like my parents told me. And flush bad plays real quick. Baseball’s about 90 percent mental.”
And Hepburn is 100 percent committed.
“To play on varsity in all three sports and maintain that GPA, that’s hard to do. That requires some special ability,” Steele said. “Hopefully there will be kids for us in the youth programs that look up to Cruz, ‘He plays everything, and I wanna be like him.’”
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 627-3209.