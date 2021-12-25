There is perhaps no other town in our region that cherishes its high school sports history so much as Weippe, where — by popular demand — the landmark water tower still displays the gorilla mascot of the now-defunct Weippe High School, which merged with neighboring rival Pierce to form Timberline in 1969.
It did not go unappreciated, then, when the parade at the 60th annual Wild Weippe Rodeo in August included a surprise display honoring another six-decade anniversary: that of the 1960-61 Weippe Gorillas’ run to the Idaho Class A boys basketball title, the school’s first state championship.
Aboard the parade vehicle were Mike McGuire and Dick Laws, two of the varsity starters from that run. McGuire, Laws and Larry Hutchins once formed a tight trio that played basketball together from the fifth grade onward and ultimately provided the core of senior leadership for the ’61 team. Hutchins, who still lives in Weippe, was invited by the other two to join in the parade appearance, but declined because he had been exposed to COVID-19.
“We decided for the 60th anniversary, we would go back,” said McGuire, who now resides in Wenatchee, Wash. “I had a black pickup; Weippe’s colors were black and red. We decked it out in trim, got a big gorilla, put on some pictures, decided to go ride in the parade.”
The three friends first began playing together “outside in the winter during recesses at noon,” said Laws, who noted that Weippe’s elementary school lacked an indoor gym, leaving them to be toughened by harsh conditions as they practiced among themselves in anticipation of the high school careers they would one day enjoy. Football and basketball were the only school sports the small and close-knit Weippe participated in, and a particularly fervent culture grew up around them for players and fans alike.
Weippe’s first state basketball title and rodeo are connected by more than the fact they both occurred in 1961; each was overseen by the same Melvin Ray Ruark, a prominent local figure who was both the high school’s basketball coach and a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. At 27 years of age, Ruark was in his second season coaching. He had himself been a standout high school athlete for Lewiston in basketball, track-and-field, and baseball, the latter of which he played for Linfield College before graduating to settle in Weippe.
Laws recalled that Ruark “always had a horse when he was in Weippe” and would go riding with the youth of the community even before he organized the rodeo, which was first held the summer after his team’s state basketball title.
McGuire, who went on to become a high school teacher and coach himself, describes Ruark as an inspirational figure who “we literally would’ve run through houses and walls for” — who developed such a rapport with his athletes that he could communicate a great deal without even using words, as with a gentle look that told a player, “You can do better than that.”
“When I coached, an awful lot of my coaching mannerisms and attempts to inspire were literally from Mel Ruark,” McGuire said.
The Gorillas dropped an early game to Troy at their double-elimination district tournament and had to come through the losers’ bracket to qualify for the ‘61 state event, which was held at Lewiston. While they had had a strong season, going into State at 21-3, they would not have looked like any shoe-in for the title — but the inspiration was there.
“We were really fired up,” McGuire said. “It was at Lewiston, so pretty close to home. I remember we didn’t have easy games, but we also didn’t have any type of miraculous finish to win the games. We were pretty solid all the way through.”
A big 30-point showing from the 6-foot-2 forward McGuire helped lift Weippe to a 63-49 semifinal victory against Craigmont. The Gorillas bested southern foe Ririe 63-55 in the final, receiving 17 points from McGuire along with 11 apiece from Laws and Ed Borders, nine from Fred Durham, and seven from Hutchins. They closed out the season with the championship and a 24-3 record.
“It’s still one of my fondest memories,” McGuire said. “You’re young, you’re trying to achieve something; I can’t tell you how many state championships I helped Weippe win in my backyard in 20-degree weather. You know how you make up games in your head? It actually happened.”
Weippe would go on to win one more state basketball title along with a football championship, both in the 1968-69 school year — its last before being subsumed into Timberline. While it might seem odd to outsiders, the fact that the Gorilla franchise is still well-remembered more than half-a-century later is no mystery to those who lived through its heyday.
“The way the people supported basketball those days at Weippe was incredible,” McGuire said. “We had a little tiny gym, and I’m telling you, that place was just rocking.”