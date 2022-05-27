In all fairness to Southeastern, if you had asked someone a decade ago about a team from Florida landing at the Avista NAIA World Series in 2022 with a chance to win a second title in four years, there’s at least two other schools that likely would make that claim to fame.
That duo probably would be Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and St. Thomas — both of which made multiple trips to Lewiston before SEU’s maiden voyage in 2018.
But unlike those teams, it is the Fire who not only managed to break through and claim their first title by running the table in 2018, but return as the top seed in this year’s tournament as well.
“I think expectations have changed,” said Southeastern coach Adrian Dinkel, who is in his sixth year at the helm. “I think expectations have risen. I think the expectation now is to get there and to win national titles.
“When I first took over, it was hoping to get there and see what happens. Now the expectation is that we need to make it to the World Series, and when we get there, we need to make a run at it.”
The Fire (54-3) secured the top seed in the Series after sweeping through the Upland (Ind.) bracket, and in the process, ran their Opening Round win streak to 12 games.
While the tournament itself starts Friday, Southeastern’s first game will be at 3 p.m. Saturday against the winner of No. 8 seed Georgia Gwinnett and No. 9 seed MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.).
Should Georgia Gwinnett (45-14) prevail in the first round, it would set up a juicy rematch between the teams. Last year, Southeastern, which also was the No. 1 seed, was upended by the Grizzlies as Georgia Gwinnett went unbeaten to secure its first title.
Technically, this will be SEU’s fourth consecutive appearance in the Series — not counting 2020 when the tournament was cancelled because of the pandemic. Despite failing to follow up on their title from 2018, the Fire tend to run deep in the tournament, lasting until after Memorial Day in each of their three previous appearances.
As a team, the Fire feature the ability to make contact and to punish pitching mistakes with the long ball. Through 57 games, SEU leads the NAIA in batting average at .365 and launched 108 home runs — good for third nationally. Overall, the Fire were one of only two teams to rack up 700-plus hits this season.
On the hill, Southeastern was as dominant, posting the best earned-run average (3.01, tied with Lewis-Clark State and Georgia Gwinnett) and the second-best strikeouts per nine innings in the NAIA.
Leading the way offensively is senior infielder Brian Fuentes, who became the second player in program history to reach 20 home runs in a season. A well-rounded hitter, Fuentes batted .421 this season, tallying 15 doubles and 82 RBI.
Fuentes is flanked by senior utility man and program leader in home runs Abdel Guadalupe as well as junior catcher/first baseman Gary Lora. The two players hit just south of .400 this season, unloading 18 home runs each.
Toeing the rubber will be junior left-hander Robb Adams, who was named Sun Conference pitcher of the year after notching a 14-1 record in 16 starts, posting an ERA of 1.58 and 119 strikeouts.
Bryce Moyle, a graduate transfer from Washington State, has been reliable in 13 appearances — including earning the win in the conference title game and the Opening Round title game.
“We just look for good kids and good players that play hard,” Dinkel said. “I think for us, it just hasn’t been one guy. We feel like we’ve had multiple guys step up and do good things.”