Monday marked the first day Idaho prep football teams could begin practice. A handful of seniors from Lewiston High’s team shared some of their thoughts before getting started.
TRIBUNE — Do you have any rituals you do the night before your first practice?
NICHOLAS RINARD (OL) — Not really. I just try to hydrate and get to sleep early. That’s about it.
GARRETT CREVISTON (WR/DB) — Every season, I just like to come out with a good head on, and be ready. Take it for when it comes and be ready to be prepared for the season.
JAIDEN CAVINESS (WR/DB) — Just normal. Chalk up, get the plays down, get the newbees going, and get to work.
BLAKE HOLSCHER (FB/OLB) — Not really. Just eat a big meal, and then get a good night’s sleep and that’s about all.
ISAIAH WALKER (WR/OLB) — Normally I drink a gallon of water. That’s about it. That’s my thing.
DAMON SHAW (MLB/FB) — I just try to get a good night’s sleep, hydrate myself really well. And just try to think positive. That’s pretty much it.
CARVER BEHRENS (OL/DL) — I’m usually pretty excited. I get butterflies the night before, it’s hard to sleep. I know this year, the day before practice, that night, I woke up at like 3 in the morning. It was kind of weird. And because we had practice at 6 o’clock, I just stayed up.
WADE AHLERS (WR/DB) — The night before practice? We just try to get our bodies ready, get enough sleep. And make sure we’re ready to go the next day. I don’t know if there’s any ritual. Just eat good, sleep good. And make sure your body and mind is ready for the next day.
HARRISON SMITH (WR/RB/QB/K/DB) — Oh gosh, rituals? I try to keep everything (the same) as a normal day. I go to bed the same time I do. I eat the same things I do. And I just try to keep my bio-rhythms exactly the same.
TRIBUNE — Are you superstitious about anything on the first day of practice?
RINARD — Not the first day, but I never shave during the season.
CREVISTON — Not too much.
CAVINESS — Superstitions? Uh, not really.
HOLSCHER — No, not really. Just catch a couple balls. We’ve been practicing since the beginning of summer, so it’s pretty much the same thing. So it feels pretty normal being out here.
WALKER — No. I’m just excited getting ready to play football. It’s my favorite sport.
SHAW — Always being positive. Thinking you’re going to have a great season.
BEHRENS — I’m not a very superstitious guy.
AHLERS — I don’t really believe in superstitions.
SMITH — We always listen to A$AP Rocky before the game, we have a CD that’s always bumping. At least before home games. And then I like to tie my left shoe a little tighter.
TRIBUNE — What are you most excited about for the first practice of the season?
RINARD — How many kids came out.
CREVISTON — Seeing what everyone else is going to bring to the table. You can see what they did all summer. Whether they’re ready to go. And what they were up to.
CAVINESS — I’m excited to see how fast we are, because we don’t have a lot of big guys this year. It’s all short guys, really fast. So it’s going to be exciting to see us all flying around.
HOLSCHER — I would just say competing, doing some one-on-ones, catching some balls and just having some fun.
WALKER — Just getting to know some of the younger guys. (Helping them) get a feel for things.
SHAW — I’m excited to see all the new kids who are going to be playing this season. And the whole future of this football team.
BEHRENS — I’m excited to see what we’ve got talent-wise. The first practice, you can kind of get a feel of how the first game’s going to go.
AHLERS — Just being out there running around, getting a feel for it and just catching balls and playing football, playing the game you love.
SMITH — First day of practice, just getting out here and getting with the grind. We’ve been doing stuff all summer, so it’s not that much different, but it’s the real thing coming up.
