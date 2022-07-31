Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at the conference’s football media day Friday in Los Angeles. Kliavkoff expressed optimism about the Pac-12’s viability moving forward despite the fact UCLA and USC will be leaving the conference in 2024.
From left, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, senior associate commissioner Merton Hanks and Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir answer questions during Friday’s media day.
Moments after UCLA football coach Chip Kelly compared the similarity of the flight to Lincoln, Neb., to the flight to Seattle — a trip to the Huskers is only 14 miles further than one to the Huskies — a reporter asked him another geography question.
“How far is your campus from Piscataway, N.J.?”
“It’s 2,765 miles,” Kelly said, smiling. “Four-and-a-half-hour flight. If you’re going west to east, it’s longer because the weather goes across the country.”
Lincoln and Piscataway (home of Rutgers) might be future road trips for UCLA and Southern California when the two schools bounce from the Pac-12 Conference to join the now country-wide Big Ten in 2024.
Much of Friday’s media day included talk and questions about the two schools’ departures and what it means for the future of the country’s only West Coast conference.
Will the Pac-12 continue as its old namesake, the Pac-10? Will the conference add teams? Will it fold completely?
Only time will tell.
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff expressed surprise and chagrin at UCLA and USC’s decisions, but also spoke of optimism moving forward.
“As a conference, we are of course very disappointed by the decisions by USC and UCLA to leave the Pac-12 and a century of tradition and rivalries after 2024,” Kliavkoff said. “... Moving ahead we are bullish about the Pac-12’s future and our opportunities for long-term growth, stability and success.”
To recap the wild world of expansions and defections, the Big 12’s Texas and Oklahoma announced in 2021 they were departing for the Southeastern Conference, which quickly is becoming the super conference of super conferences in the Power Five.
The Big 12 later announced it would add BYU, Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF. New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark earlier this month said the conference still is “open for business,” signaling more additions could be possible.
Some reports say the conference is pursuing at least three Pac-12 schools, WSU not included, although nothing has been confirmed.
“With respect to the Big 12 being open for business, I appreciate that,” Kliavkoff said. “We haven’t decided if we’re going shopping there or not yet.”
The latest domino was announced earlier this summer with the UCLA and USC news. Kliavkoff noted that until recently, talks with the schools mostly were on the same page.
“Yeah, up until very, very recently I thought the discussions were very collegial,” he said. “I think in the last month that has changed, unfortunately. I hope that we regain that collegiality because I actually think that’s the way that you solve problems.”
As for the conference’s plan moving forward, Kliavkoff listed several items he hopes will bolster the conference and allow it to keep up with the other major conferences.
The enhancement of the Pac-12’s media rights topped the list. That “includes the creation of new made-for-television events, elevating our nonconference competition, and adding new revenue streams,” he said.
He listed the start of the Pac-12 baseball and softball championships as one example.
Kliavkoff said the conference has aggressively initiated negotiations about new media rights deals. He said the conference is “in the enviable position of being next to market after the Big Ten,” so the process will accelerate after the Big Ten concludes its deals and likely will take months to complete.
Kliavkoff also said the Pac-12 is actively exploring expansion options, although he didn’t mention any potential schools or conferences. He said there has been no discussion about joining with the Mountain West — the NCAA’s only other FBS conference in the West.
Whatever happens, more dominoes are sure to fall.
Washington State coach Jake Dickert acknowledged the uncertainty striking college football, but expressed confidence in Kliavkoff and the conference going forward.
“I believe everybody wants progress, but nobody wants change,” Dickert said. “I talk to our guys all the time, change is inevitable in life. College football is changing at a very, very fast rate.
“But I know because we have solution-based leaders in the Pac-12 and we have great leadership at Washington State. I think the Pac-12 is going to be here and is going to be thriving for a very long time.”