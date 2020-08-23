One day in the early 1960s, a few young swimmers and their coaches — some from the Lewiston Swim Club and some from a rival outfit across the Snake River in Clarkston — sat around a poolside table and discussed a type of Cold War detente.
Actually, a friendly merger. Swimmers aren’t into Cold Wars unless you’re talking about their private struggles with the frigid waters of an early-morning workout.
“What if we combined our two teams?” one of the kids said. “Wouldn’t that make us all stronger?”
Yes, they all agreed, and soon they were dreaming up possible names for this new venture.
In a stroke of precocity, one of the young stars of the Lewiston team, Tammy Van Tassel — they called her Tammy Van-tastic — suggested “the Lewis-Clark Neptunes,” evoking the Roman god of freshwater and the sea.
In that moment, the spirit of a new swim club was born.
At least that’s one version of the story. There are others, decidedly less succinct.
“That was such a long, long time ago,” one of the Neptunes said.
If some of those early memories are hazy, many of the early Neptunes, now by and large in their 70s, distinctly recall something catalytic about that marriage of swim entities in 1961 — something that lent an impetus to a long success story.
Because they lacked a year-round pool and other resources, the Lewis-Clark Neptunes (the distinctive nickname was actually adopted a year after the clubs combined) continued to be underdogs in Pacific Northwest swimming. But they took a pride in outworking everyone. They gathered for three rigorous practices a day at various outdoor pools. To save money on road trips, they slept under the stars in public parks. Eventually they flirted with national records.
Looking back, though, perhaps the most striking thing about 1960s Neptunes is the amount of passion they generated for their sport, illustrated by the number of club members who have devoted much of their lives to aquatics as coaches, administrators, meet organizers and aging competitive swimmers.
Although many of them have moved away from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, their commitment to swimming during the ’60s helped lay the foundation for a Neptunes club that next year will celebrate its 60th anniversary.
The Banger siblings — Bob, Barb and Beth (their surname is pronounced BAN-jer) — were, and are, especially expressive ambassadors for their sport, and in several ways they embodied the Neptunes spirit of the ’60s.
“I consider it part of my job as a human being to know where I came from and why,” Bob Banger, a painter and sculptor, said by email from his home in Spokane Valley, “and I’ve never been shy about telling people how pivotal and enhancing an experience swimming has been for me.”
Mark Nuttman, a retired schoolteacher and coach living on the Puget Sound, is struck by a particular coincidence. Several of the Neptunes of the late ’60s and early ’70s — Barb Banger, Beth Banger, Loupy Smith, Hugh Moore and Nuttman himself — all moved to the west side of the Cascade Mountains at various times and played prominent roles in aquatics, either by vocation or in their spare time.
“If you look at the kids that came out of the swimming program that ran for 10 weeks a year, so many of us got up, left the valley, came over to western Washington and just took their pools away from them,” Nuttman said. “You wouldn’t expect that a little summer-only program would have produced that many people who went into aquatic administration and coaching.”
Then there’s Jett Vallandigham, of Clarkston, a charter Neptune who remains a fierce competitor in masters swimming, ranked ninth in the country in her age group in three races, and formerly ranked as high as second in the world in the 800-meter freestyle. With her sister Jeanne, she organizes the annual Polar Bear Plunge, in which dozens of hardy souls hurl themselves into the bone-chilling Snake River on New Year’s Day.
One of the Neptunes’ most accomplished swimmers during the ’60s, Mike Merrell, a retired accountant and yet-to-be-published writer of spy novels, may have outdone himself four decades later when he posted the eighth-best U.S. time ever in his age group in the 200-meter butterfly. Nuttman, too, went into masters swimming, and several years ago was part of a relay team ranked eighth in the world in the 50-54 class.
“Swimming starts with 8-and-under and goes till you’re dead,” Nuttman pointed out.
If you ask these Neptunes if there was, aside from the merger of the Lewiston and Clarkston clubs, some type of galvanizing force at work in the club in the ’60s — maybe someone with a knack for engendering a love of swimming — almost all of them say yes. It was their primary coach for much of the decade, Dan Cole, a young and genial taskmaster who went on to become head men’s and women’s coach at the University of Oregon for half a decade until the Ducks dropped their swim program in 1986.
At 77, Cole continues to teach swimming, primarily as the head coach at the Willamalane Swim Club in Springfield, Ore., and he recently traveled to Lewiston for an impromptu reunion with some of his old pupils.
“The Neptunes were way too good to be a summer-only program,” said Merrell, who actually preceded Cole to Oregon when he landed a swim scholarship from the Ducks in 1966. “Dan Cole has had just an excellent coaching career. He was ahead of his time.”
It’s hard to quantify the Neptunes’ success. For one thing, they straddled two states and therefore weren’t always welcome at the Washington or Idaho state meets.
But their relay teams were quantifiably good. In 1962, the 400 freestyle quartet of Van Tassel, Sharon Schofield, Pam McNutt and Paula Beers placed second in what was considered a national-level meet in Spokane. Three years later the Neptunes were one of the dominant teams of Inland Empire Swimming, led by a boys’ 200 medley quartet of Merrell, Bob Banger, Bob Wood and Terry Thiessen that came close to a national age-group record. In the same category of excellence was a girls’ version of that relay featuring Barb Banger, Beth Banger and Loupy Smith.
If Merrell is right about Cole being ahead of his time, one prime example might have been his approach to coaching girls’ swimmers — i.e. exactly the same way he coached the guys. The same workouts, the same expectations.
“Dan was just the best,” Beth Banger said. “I swam with a lot of coaches, all through college, and I’ve been around swimming a long time, and Dan Cole was just a cut above everybody. Even when we were kids, he was hard — he pushed us to the limit and he had a good squad because he didn’t take anything from anybody. And you know, everybody loved him, because you knew Dan was just out to help you. I learned a ton of coaching from him.”
The Banger sisters, by all accounts, didn’t need much outside motivation. They motivated each other. Beth, 18 months younger, forever strove to outrace her sister, especially in the 100 butterfly. Lifelong best friends, they’ve gravitated to some of the same hobbies over the years as a means of keeping their competitive instincts sharp. During phone interviews for this article, they enlisted the interviewer to send each other playful taunts.
Barb Banger, a Neptune star for several years running, went on to use her swim skills in a distinctive way. As a firefighter in Seattle, she helped initiate a program that trained her colleagues in water rescue. She and her sister both spent years as swim coaches, as did Loupy Smith, and Beth later worked in health care as a human-resources leader. Bob Banger said his sisters are two of the five “toughest people” he’s ever met.
If 1960s youth culture is remembered largely for social unrest, flower power and drug experimentation, the Neptunes present a counter narrative that might be more representative of the non-urban America of the time — a story of diligence, innocent joy and camaraderie. If the Neptunes story had a ’60s soundtrack, there might be a Grateful Dead song on it. But there would be a lot more Beach Boys.
“I’ve always said those were the best years of my life,” Van Tassel said.
Cole conducted three practices a day: a jarringly chilly morning session at what eventually became the Bert Lipps Pool in Lewiston, another at noon at the now-defunct Beachview Pool in Clarkston and a final practice late in the afternoon at Orchards Pool in Lewiston. It wasn’t mandatory to attend all three, but many Neptunes did. When training for an important meet, some of them would squeeze in a fourth swim workout after dinner. That didn’t leave time for much else.
“You couldn’t get in trouble if you wanted to,” Jack Clifford said.
The Cliffords were a big Neptunes family, as were the McNutts (Pam, Bev and Colleen) and the Smiths, who owned a popular eatery in downtown Clarkston, “Tom Smith’s Nut Shop,” where some of the kids would gather between workouts. All five of the Smith sisters swam for the Neptunes.
“I think it was our mothers’ way of keeping us busy for the summer,” Susan Lafay, nee Smith, said. “When we came home, we were too tired to do anything.”
Nor were the workouts easy. To this day, ex-Neptunes both laugh and cringe at the mention of a signature Cole drill they’d dubbed “Gutbusters,” in which swimmers were split into, say, three groups that took turns traversing the length of the pool and then climbing out. When the third group finished, the first group dived back in for a return trip. This would go on for 30 or 40 lengths.
“There were times when we didn’t like him so well,” Van Tassel said of Cole. “We were kids. What did we know?”
Dick Clifford, one of the charter Neptunes, remembers a drill in which he and his brothers swam the length of the Bert Lipps Pool and back — entirely underwater.
“I don’t know how to say it — he demanded a lot, expected a lot and received a lot,” Clifford said of Cole. “Because we had a lot of respect for him, we would go the extra mile for him.”
Born in California before his family moved first to Weiser, Idaho, and then to Lewiston when he was a child, Cole was scarcely older than his Neptune charges, having swum for the Lewiston Swim Club himself and later captained the University of Idaho team. But he was a student of the sport, empathetic and smart, with a particular passion for Latin American history, and he was something of a raconteur. His pupils seem to have internalized his disdain for “whining” and “negativity,” and appreciated his nuanced approach to motivation.
“If you really had a desire to accomplish something, he could get you foaming,” Beth Banger said. “He could get you so psyched up that you thought you could do anything.”
Cole, who began coaching the Lewiston Swim Club in its pre-Neptune incarnation, doesn’t dispute the veracity of the story of the poolside gathering of rival swimmers, with Van Tassel conjuring up the inspired name. But he said the idea of a club merger was something he’d been kicking around with the Clarkston coach, Dave Cleave, a former Washington State University swimmer and a good friend of his. When the clubs combined, the two of them essentially co-coached before Cleave left the area.
That jibes with the memories of Cleave, now a retired teacher and swim coach in western Washington.
“It was a special group,” he said of the Neptunes. “They were so much fun, you could write books about it. There was a lot of humor there, good people, good friends.”
Cole led the club from 1961 to 1966 before moving to the Oregon coast for another coaching opportunity. Three years later he returned to Lewiston and headed the Neptunes for one final summer in 1970. In the interim, various members of the Banger family held the fort.
Throughout the 1960s, the Neptunes traveled almost every weekend to meets and, like other clubs, would typically camp out at a park adjacent to the host pool, pitching tents or creating a canopy with a giant parachute. Their parents, whom they now describe as heroic — with a particular shout-out to the “mother bears” — served as chauffeurs, cooks and race-itinerary clerks.
During one of these camp-outs, according to Cleave — and the story rings a memory bell for a number of Neptunes — a brush fire broke out on a nearby hillside. Someone called the fire department, but before the crew could arrive the intrepid Neptunes had hastened to the scene and stamped out the flames. True or not, the tale foreshadows the fact that a number of Neptunes, including Nuttman and Barb Banger, have been involved in firefighting over the years.
Early each summer, before Cole’s workouts had begun to work their magic, the Neptunes were less than impressive. Decades later, they would be avenged through the construction of the indoor pool at the Asotin County Aquatic Center in Clarkston. But in those early years their lack of year-round access to pools put them at a disadvantage against many of their opponents — from Washington towns like Kennewick, Pasco, Yakima, Selah and Spokane, as well as teams in southern Idaho. The Neptunes also had less money to spend on uniforms, sometimes writing “Neptunes” on their swimsuits with felt-tip pens.
At one meet, Cole pointed out to Merrell a competitor from another club and said, “I thought you might want to know, he called your team ‘a motley crew.’” Was this simply one of Cole’s motivational ploys? Merrell still isn’t sure.
“But he was right,” he said. “We were a motley crew.”
In combining two Lewiston-Clarkston clubs to form a stronger team — Neptune membership eventually grew to about 100 — the two towns were taking a cue from the local American Legion baseball club, the highly successful Lewis-Clark Twins. But the Neptunes were perhaps less conflicted about their partnership.
Ed Smith, who swam for the pre-Neptunes club in Clarkston but was more ensconsed in the baseball world, describes a deep enmity among certain members of the Lewiston and Clarkston factions of the Twins, an attitude mostly foreign to the Neptunes. It helped that the swim club involved both genders.
“We Clarkston boys loved those Lewiston girls,” Smith said.
Bob Banger, who played football and threw the discus as well as swam, remembers an unwritten rule that barred Clarkston High students from wearing their “C” when entering Casey’s Ballroom, a beloved Lewiston teen-age dance hall of the era. He wore one anyway, but knew it was an act of defiance.
“I always considered it rather stupid to get that exercised over something like a river going through a town,” he said. “There was never a single dispute or expression of animosity in my time on the Lewis-Clark Neptunes. We were after all, like the two towns, named to commemorate the two lead explorers on Thomas Jefferson’s sponsored voyage of discovery. Almost everything in that valley was named after those two guys, and they were not rivals.”
While the Neptunes never lacked extroverts like Banger, a few former members of the club remember it helping them cope with the vagaries of male adolescence. One was Merrell. Another was Jack Clifford, who from Lewiston High proceeded to the U.S. Naval Academy and a 20-year career in the Navy, as a nuclear engineer and eventually a lieutenant commander. He’s now drawing on that experience in his work for the Department of Defense.
“I was always kind of shy, so I think one of the benefits of the Neptunes for me was, the girls became your friends,” he said. “You had that interaction that, at that stage of your life, can be pretty strained — for me it was pretty strained anyway because I wasn’t the most outgoing guy. I think it was a good way to get to know people who may think a little different than you.”
As the decade evolved, so did the Neptunes. But the comic adage, “If you remember the ’60s, you weren’t really there,” doesn’t apply to the swim club. Neptune memories from late in the decade grow distinctly clearer.
Heading into an outdoor meet in Pullman in July 1969, Beth Banger was determined to finally defeat her elder sister in the 100 butterfly. She’d been putting in extra work and felt herself growing stronger. Cole had always encouraged her to develop race strategies, and she thought she had a good one this time.
In the prelims, she intentionally slowed her pace a speck and posted only the sixth-best time. That meant she’d be assigned a lane not adjacent to Barb, who had naturally qualified No. 1. So Beth figured she could operate outside the range of her sister’s vision.
Just before the finals in that race, officials stopped the meet and brought to the deck of the pool a black and white television, complete with rabbit ears. They switched it on and used a microphone to amplify the sound, then directed the swimmers to gather around.
The children watched in amazement as Apollo 11, the U.S. spaceflight carrying Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, landed on the moon.
Then the meet resumed, and Beth Banger defeated her sister for the first time ever in the 100 butterfly.
