American Legion
BURLEY, Idaho — The Moscow Blue Devils’ 13-game winning streak came to an end in the second round of the Idaho Class A state tournament as they fell 4-3 to the Burley Green Sox.
Burley drew first blood with a pair of runs in the second inning, but Moscow struck back with a three-run showing in the fourth with RBI singles from Marcus Delusa, Chad Redinger and Peyton Waters. The Green Sox found one score apiece in the fifth and sixth to edge back into the lead, however, and rode out a scoreless seventh inning for the win.
Hayden Thompson pitched a complete game for the Blue Devils.
Moscow coach Stan Mattoon described the encounter as a “very good high-school-aged baseball game.”
“You’ve got to tip your hat to Burley,” he said. “... We were on this streak for a while; you never know when it’s going to end. They were able to quell the storm a little bit. They made plays when we hit the ball to them. They had a good gameplan, we had a good gameplan; they just executed a little bit better.
“Our guys aren’t fazed,” continued Mattoon. “It’s a setback, but we’re still in it, and we’re going to take it just like we always do one game at a time.”
The Blue Devils continue their campaign in the eight-team double elimination bracket with a loser-out game today at 3:30 p.m. PDT against the Idaho Falls Tigers.
Burley 020 011 0—4 7 2
Moscow 000 300 0—3 4 5
Watterson, Noble (4) and Condiz. Thompson and Anderson.
Burley hits — Garcia (2B), Condiz, Watterson 2 (3B), Robinson 2 (2B), Noble.
Moscow hits — Redinger, Adams, Staszkow, Waters.