It probably was a nondescript, uneventful Wednesday for almost everyone else in the NAIA. For Georgia Gwinnett, April 14 was when everything changed.
The day before, the ninth-ranked Grizzlies were owners of an impressive 28-9 record entering a highly-anticipated matchup with top-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan. Winning the game, or losing in a tightly contested game, would cement Georgia Gwinnett’s standing as a top-10 NAIA baseball team.
The Grizzlies did neither.
After allowing three runs in the first inning, four in the third and three more in the fourth, Gwinnett surrendered a whopping nine in the sixth inning to lose 19-0.
The next day, players got a sense for what type of practice awaited them when second-year coach Jeremy Sheetinger suggested to leave gloves and bats in the locker room. Those wouldn’t be necessary.
“We got in better shape that day,” Sheetinger laughed.
Gwinnett faces Oklahoma Wesleyan (49-9) in the first round at 11:30 a.m. today.
Expanding on the day that set a tone for the remainder of the regular season, he said “the Wednesday after is where we found our identity. Let’s just say we had a practice where we didn’t touch gloves or baseballs. But it was one that was much needed, it was one that we were able to challenge our guys. The time is now. It was a way for players to challenge each other. We found who our leaders we were going to be. From that point after, everything changed. … We’ve been riding that wave ever since.”
The Grizzlies dropped to 29-9 after that loss. They now enter the program’s fourth — and Sheetinger’s first — Avista NAIA World Series with a record of 46-10 having won 17 of their past 18 games, averaging 13.3 runs during that stretch.
In 2020, Georgia Gwinnett pieced together a similar streak, winning 22 in a row before the season was shuttered by COVID-19. Fortunately, the Grizzlies will have an opportunity to see another timely surge through this time around.
“We didn’t think we had another loss on our schedule (in 2020) and I felt like we had the makings of a team that had a chance to win its last game and to get that taken away,” Sheetinger said. “This time was different. They had a lot more adversity, we had to find our identity halfway through our season. We had to find our toughness.”
Trying to schedule with COVID-19 in mind, the Grizzlies left the state of Georgia just twice in their first 51 games. When they did, it was for games in neighboring states such as Tennessee and South Carolina. Then, Georgia Gwinnett, which historically had hosted an Opening Round event in Lawrenceville, was shipped to the other side of the country to play in the Santa Barbara Bracket.
It was a good test for two reasons. If the Grizzlies were to advance to the World Series, they might as well get comfortable spending a week on the West Coast. It also allowed them to adjust to the double-elimination style bracket they’ll face here. Georgia Gwinnett already knows what it’s like to play back against the wall, losing in the Opening Round to Hope International — the same team the Grizzlies later would beat twice to punch their Series ticket.
“I’m telling you, it was the very best thing that could happen to this team,” Sheetinger said. “It was an absolute blessing that they moved us out there. Flying across the country, adjusting to Pacific time and being in a completely different environment and atmosphere and all those things.”
As for Georgia Gwinnett’s identity on the diamond? If the Grizzlies aren’t the best offensive team here this week — a title they might be deserving of, boasting the top team batting average among Series qualifiers — they might have the tournament’s best individual hitter and someone who’s produced “far and away the best offensive season anyone here has had at Georgia Gwinnett.”
Senior utility player Griffin Keller is the only player in NAIA baseball with 101 hits on the season and he enters the national tournament leading all Series players in batting average (.472) and hits per game (1.77). Although he might not see a ball clear the fence at Harris Field, Keller’s 25 doubles rank second in the country and he has 29 extra-base hits on the year.
“If he’s not the national player of the year, I’d like to see the next guy behind him,” Sheetinger said. “… He’s special. He’s been an absolute catalyst inside our locker room and obviously within our lineup.”
Speaking of catalysts, the Grizzlies also have one of the nation’s most dangerous baserunners in Myles Smith, a swift junior whose 38 stolen bases rank third nationally. On the mound, starting pitchers Hunter Dollander and Kevin Kyle have one loss between them and a combined record of 18-1.