The dawn of a new era for the Pirates

August Frank/TribuneA Prairie player hits a tackling bag during an Aug. 16 practice in Cottonwood.

 August Frank

This year is shaping up to be a year of change for Prairie of Cottonwood. Out is former coach Ryan Hasselstrom, who retired in the spring after spending 16 years leading the Pirates and more than two decades in the program in total. In is new leader T.T. Cain, who was an assistant on the staff.

Cain previously was coach at Challis, and knows taking over for one of the most legendary leaders in the area is a tall task.

