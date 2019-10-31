The challenge steepens

No Class 5A runner in Idaho this season has won as many races as Lewiston’s Caden Byrer. But that stat won’t help him much at State. In a way, it spells out the challenge he faces.
Like other runners outside the Boise area, Byrer doesn’t see top-flight competition week after week. That likely will be a disadvantage for him this week at the Idaho state cross country meet at Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello.
Lewiston sends a full boys’ team to the 5A competition while the Moscow girls are represented in 4A. The 1A field includes girls’ teams from Deary, Logos and Troy and boys’ teams from Clearwater Valley, Logos and Potlatch.
The first of 10 races, all 5,000 meters, begins at 9 a.m. Pacific on Saturday.
Byrer, noticeably swifter and more aggressive this year as a senior, has won five of eight races and has gone undefeated in the Idaho Panhandle. But in sparsely populated areas like northern Idaho, winning races often does more for self-confidence than competitive sharpness. It’s no coincidence eight of the top 10 runners on the boys’ 5A performance list are from the Boise area.
“Every cross country meet in the Boise Valley is like a state championship race for them,” Lewiston coach John Potter said this week. “So they’ve been chiseled a little bit more than we have.
“But Caden is a senior, he runs hard, he’s one of the most confident runners I’ve ever coached, and I think that’s going to serve him well at the state meet.”
Byrer ranks third on the 5A performance list with a time of 15 minutes, 33 seconds, right behind Hayden Bostrom of Timberline-Boise at 15:32.1.
But the clear favorite is Borah junior Nathan Green, a two-time state 1,600-meter champion in track who won last year’s state meet at the Lewis-Clark State course in 15:10.1, 23 seconds faster than Byrer’s personal record for that course. Green has entered only three races this season but blazed to a time of 15:00.3 at the Boise City Meet three weeks ago before winning the District III title last week.
Another state-meet challenge for northern Idaho runners is travel, especially when the meet’s at Pocatello. Getting there from Lewiston takes nine-plus hours, and the Bengals break the trip into two days.
On the other hand, the Byrer family has pleasant memories of Poky. It’s where Caden’s older brother, Austin, claimed his only state cross country title, as a senior negotiating wet conditions in 2016, before launching a college career at Weber State. Caden placed 35th as a freshman that year before climbing to 24th and 10th the past two seasons.
Last week at Farragut State Park, Byrer repeated as champion at the District I-II meet as the Bengals grabbed their fourth consecutive team title. Elijah Sabo placed fourth, followed by Payton Bigler in sixth, Kobe Wessels in eighth, Dawson Key in 18th, Nick Grimm in 23rd and Nicholas Remacle in 26th. They’re a young group but they take running seriously and should be able to finish in the top half of the field.
For Moscow in 4A, junior Laurel Hicke is ranked 14th among the girls and sophomore Korbin Bujnicki is tied for 28th among the boys.
In 1A, the top-ranked girls’ runners from District II are Clara Anderson of Logos at No. 7, Kaija Dybdahl of Troy at No. 17 and Ciara Chaffee of Prairie at No. 18. On the boys’ side, Logos freshman Nate Plotner is seventh, Carson Sellers of Timberline ninth, Solomon Howard of Logos 10th and David Phillis of Troy 12th.
Here is the schedule for the IHSAA state cross country championships, which will take place Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello:
9 a.m.: 5A girls'
9:30 a.m.: 2A girls'
10:15 a.m.: 3A girls'
10:45 a.m.: 5A boys'
11:15 a.m.: 2A boys'
11:45 a.m.: 3A boys'
12:15 p.m.: 1A girls'
1 p.m.: 4A girls'
1:30 p.m.: 1A boys'
2 p.m.: 4A boys'
Qualifiers from District II
CLASS 5A
Lewiston
Boys: Caden Byrer, Payton Bigler, Elijah Sabo, Dawson Key, Kobe Wessels, Nick Grimm, Nicholas Remacle.
CLASS 4A
Moscow
Girls: Laurel Hicke, Bec Kirkland, Elliot Benson, Christine Hall, Megan Heyns, Keelyn Pilcher, Autumn Tafoya.
Boys: Korben Bujnicki, Corey Johnson, Henry Stodick, Tristin O'Brien, Amesh Shrestha, Cole Halvorson, Jaston McClure.
CLASS 1A
Clearwater Valley
Girls: Melanie Gianopulos.
Boys: Preston Amerman, Ethan O'Leary, Ridge Shown, Logan Mossman, Tristin Dominguez.
Deary
Girls: Claire Fletcher, Emily Scott, Emily Mottern, Jasmine Leonard, Macie Ashmead, Matteya Proctor, Sierra Ortman.
Boys: Preston Johnston.
Kamiah
Boys: Jonas Oatman.
Highland
Girls: Kadence Beck.
Logos
Girls: Clara Anderson, Kayte Casebolt, Josephine Wyrick, Ava Driskill, Danis VanderPloeg, Emma Handel, Rilla Story.
Boys: Nate Plotner, Solomon Howard, Theo Sentz, Isaac Blum, Alex Blum, Wyatt Haynes.
Nezperce
Girls: Grace Tiegs.
Boys: Joe McGuigan, Cole Seiler.
Potlatch
Boys: Sam Barnes, Austin Hogaboam, Tommy Skinner, Ben Veith, Micah Smith, Stuart Larson, Steffen Riley.
Prairie
Girls: Ciara Chaffee, Kyleigh Duclos.
Timberline
Girls: Lauren Carr.
Boys: Carson Sellers.
Troy
Girls: Kaija Dybdahl, Kassidy Chamberlin, Halee Bohman, Kelli Richmond, Katy Mottern, Claudia Bishop, Andie Cook.
Boys: David Phillis.
