The first half of the 2022 college baseball season might not have been what this veteran Washington State group was hoping for.
But the Cougars do have one win-column statistic they can hang their “W” emblazoned caps on with pride.
WSU (12-19, 4-11 Pac-12) owns a .500 record against teams ranked in the top 10. The Cougars are 3-3 this season against then-No. 4 Oregon State and, most recently, then-No. 9 Arizona — the highest-ranked foes they’ve faced.
They’ll try to expand on that momentum against the Wildcats when they return to Bailey-Brayton Field today to face Cal (16-16, 7-8) at 3 p.m.
WSU took two of three against Arizona on the road this past week, winning 11-5 on Friday and 6-5 on Saturday before falling 5-2 Sunday.
Going into that series, WSU had lost 11 of its past 12 games, including a stretch of 10 straight losses.
One of the WSU heroes in a Game 2 comeback was starting pitcher Grant Taylor (2-3, 3.43 ERA). The sophomore right-hander survived a five-run fourth inning in which a throwing error to second base that would’ve ended the frame preceded all five Wildcat runs and a 5-2 Arizona lead.
WSU coach Brian Green wanted to take Taylor out of the game, but the pitcher insisted he get another shot.
Taylor went three more innings and combined with reliever Chase Grillo to retire 14 consecutive Wildcat hitters. Grillo earned the win with two scoreless frames as Arizona failed to record another run.
“Grant was awesome. A lot of toughness out of him,” Green said. “He kept going. He had a long inning … In fact we were talking about taking him out and he said, ‘Nah, I want to go out again.’
“He put us in a position for our bullpen to be fresh. … Grant was outstanding today no doubt.”
Junior shortstop Kyle Russell tallied the game-tying and game-winning singles in the eighth and ninth innings in that one.
WSU’s overall offensive leader going into the Cal series is senior first baseman Jack Smith, who leads the team in hitting (.333), hits (35), doubles (eight) and RBI (21). Sophomore utility man Bryce Matthews paces WSU with nine extra-base hits (six doubles, three home runs).
The Bears are powered at the plate by reigning Pac-12 player of the week Nathan Martorella, who hit a torrid .526 with seven extra-base hits across four games against Washington and Cal Poly last week.
WSU’s McKabe Cottrell (1-6, 7.18 ERA) is expected to get the start today against an unknown Bears’ starter.
“This is the halfway point, we’re not where we want to be, we haven’t done what we wanted to do, and let’s move into the second half where we potentially have some momentum,” Green said on his weekly radio show Wednesday. “We’ve got a great opportunity here. Cal’s a great team … but it’s Pullman. This is a tough place to play.”
