It won’t resemble any previous edition of the race, but officials of the 43rd Seaport River Run are trying to cling to routine as much as possible.
Participants may choose between 5- and 10-kilometer courses, and they’ll receive packets containing a race bib and, if ordered, a T-shirt.
But they’ll run the race on their own.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Seaport is taking place on a virtual basis starting today through April 24. Registrants can run anytime during that span, choosing official courses or charting their own.
As of Friday, 148 people had registered.
Markers have been set up along the traditional 5K and 10K courses, which begin at Swallows Nest Park along the Snake River in Clarkston and finish at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston.
Also marked is an alternative course at Community Park in the Lewiston Orchards. Maps are included in the packets.
If runners choose their own courses, they can do so anywhere in the world.
Although the 2020 Seaport was postponed and eventually scrapped because of the pandemic, the huge Bloomsday Run in Spokane went virtual last year and is doing the same this time. In February, Seaport officials decided to follow suit.
“We decided as a committee to get the race in, since we had to cancel it last year, and virtually was the best option to make that happen,” Jayson Ulrich, recreation coordinator for Lewiston Parks and Recreation, said Friday. “So we copied that model, and that way people can keep their tradition alive.”
The beneficiary of the 43rd edition, Lewis-Clark Valley YoungLife, is also following tradition in helping officials with the race. On both Saturdays — today and next week — they’ll be handing out water bottles, furnished by Pepsi, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., on Snake River Avenue near the studios of KOZE-AM (950) and at Community Park.
After the race is completed, participants may arrange to have their times posted in the Lewiston Tribune by logging into raceentry.com and uploading an image of their distances and times from a smart device.