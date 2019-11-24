MOSCOW — Damen Thacker had a career-high 24 points and was 4-of-6 from 3-point range as Idaho easily defeated Walla Walla University 100-50 on Saturday at Memorial Gym despite being shorthanded.
Chance Garvin added a career-best 21 points for the Vandals, who only dressed seven players because of numerous injuries.
BJ Simmons also had a career high with 18 points and added seven rebounds for Idaho (3-3). Scott Blakney had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Quinton Forrest finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
“We had seven guys healthy and ready to go, and they competed,” coach Zac Claus said.
Dylan Browning had 16 points for the Wolves (2-3). KiAndre Gaddy added eight rebounds. Ethan Ford had six rebounds.
Idaho takes on North Dakota State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home.
WALLA WALLA (2-3)
D.Browning 5-13 4-4 16, Z.Browning 3-11 0-2 6, Golden 1-7 0-0 3, Borges Paraizo 0-2 0-0 0, Gaddy 4-13 1-3 9, Stuart 3-6 0-0 6, Ford 1-5 0-0 2, Olsen 0-1 0-0 0, Daley 1-4 0-0 3, Robertson 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 20-68 5-9 50.
IDAHO (3-3)
Blakney 5-8 1-2 11, Forrest 3-9 5-8 11, Allen 3-6 2-2 9, Dixon 2-6 2-2 6, Simmons 7-12 1-1 18, Thacker 8-16 4-4 24, Garvin 10-12 0-0 21. Totals 38-69 15-19 100.
Halftime — Idaho, 52-24. 3-point goals — Walla Walla University 5-20 (D.Browning 2-3, Robertson 1-1, Daley 1-2, Golden 1-5, Ford 0-1, Olsen 0-1, Borges Paraizo 0-2, Z.Browning 0-2, Gaddy 0-3), Idaho 9-18 (Thacker 4-6, Simmons 3-7, Allen 1-2, Garvin 1-2, Forrest 0-1). Fouled out — Blakney. Rebounds — Walla Walla University 32 (Gaddy 8), Idaho 45 (Forrest 14). Assists — Walla Walla University 5 (Borges Paraizo 2), Idaho 19 (Dixon 8). Total fouls — Walla Walla University 18, Idaho 13. A — 778.
LCSC 76, College of Idaho 56
CALDWELL, Idaho — A 25-3 run in the first 8:50 of the second half gave the 23rd-ranked Warriors the cushion they needed to run away with a win against the Yotes in the Domino’s Classic at the J.A. Albertson Center.
“It was another good team road win for our guys,” coach Austin Johnson said.
Damek Mitchell led Lewis-Clark State (8-0) with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Jake Albright added 15 points and nine rebounds, Travis Yenor chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds, Josiah Westrbrook finished with 11 points, and Trystan Bradley notched his second double-double with 10 points and a team-leading 10 rebounds for the Warriors.
Jalen Galloway had 15 points for the Yotes, who are the third-ranked team in NAIA Division II. Charles Elzie added 10 points.
LCSC had a slim 31-27 lead at halftime, but the big run put the Warriors ahead 56-30 and it was smooth sailing from there.
LCSC next will play at Walla Walla at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (8-0)
Mitchell 6-10 0-0 15, Yenor 4-10 4-4 14, Westbrook 4-9 0-0 11, Bradley 4-10 1-3 10, Bailey 0-5 2-2 2, Albright 6-9 3-4 15, Boyd 1-1 2-2 4, Hughes 1-1 0-0 3, Stevenson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 27-58 12-15 76.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO (6-2)
Pinckney 3-10 2-2 9, Time 3-7 0-0 8, DeSaulniers 2-6 2-4 6, Bruneel 1-6 0-0 3, Bruner 0-5 0-0 0, Galloway 6-11 2-3 15, Elzie 4-8 2-2 10, Wadsworth 1-3 0-0 3, Miles-Williams 0-4 2-2 2, West 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 10-13 56.
Halftime — LCSC, 31-27. 3-point goals — LCSC 10-24 (Mitchell 3-7, Westbrook 3-8, Yenor 2-3, Bradley 1-1, Hughes 1-1, Bailey 0-4), College of Idaho 6-26 (Time 2-5, Wadsworth 1-3, Pinckney 1-4, Bruneel 1-4, Galloway 1-4, Bruner 0-1, Taylor 0-2, Elzie 0-3). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — LCSC 46 (Bradley 10), College of Idaho 31 (DeSaulniers 6). Assists — LCSC 16 (Mitchell 6), College of Idaho 9 (Pinckney, Elzie 2). Total fouls — LCSC 11, College of Idaho 17. A — 1,520.
No. 8 Gonzaga 77, Cal State Bakersfield 49
SPOKANE — Filip Petrusev scored 15 points and Killian Tillie added 13 as the Bulldogs beat the Roadrunners in a nonleague game.
Drew Timme had 11 and Admon Gilder and Joel Ayayi each added 10 for Gonzaga (6-0), which has won 26 straight regular-season games, the longest streak in the nation.
Justin Elder-Davis scored 11 points for Cal State Bakersfield (2-4). The Roadrunners were undone by 40 percent shooting and 27 turnovers.
CS BAKERSFIELD (2-4)
Lee 4-6 0-0 8, Readus 1-3 0-2 2, Buckingham 1-5 1-1 3, Allen 1-8 0-0 2, McCall 2-3 2-2 6, Person 2-3 0-0 4, Schoemann 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 2-5 1-2 5, Stith 2-4 0-0 4, Perry 1-5 2-2 4, Edler-Davis 4-8 0-0 11. Totals 20-50 6-9 49.
GONZAGA (6-0)
Kispert 1-6 2-3 4, Tillie 3-6 4-4 13, Petrusev 4-7 7-8 15, Woolridge 2-2 2-2 7, Gilder 4-10 1-3 10, Timme 3-5 5-8 11, Watson 2-3 2-5 7, Zakharov 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 0-1 0-0 0, Arlauskas 0-1 0-0 0, Lang 0-1 0-0 0, Ayayi 3-7 2-6 10. Totals 22-49 25-39 77.
Halftime — Gonzaga, 39-21. 3-point goals — CS Bakersfield 3-10 (Edler-Davis 3-5, Buckingham 0-1, Moore 0-1, Stith 0-1, Allen 0-2), Gonzaga 8-23 (Tillie 3-4, Ayayi 2-5, Woolridge 1-1, Watson 1-1, Gilder 1-5, Graves 0-1, Arlauskas 0-1, Lang 0-1, Kispert 0-4). Fouled Out — Stith. Rebounds — CS Bakersfield 30 (Buckingham 6), Gonzaga 24 (Petrusev 7). Assists — CS Bakersfield 10 (Perry, Stith 2), Gonzaga 15 (Petrusev 4). Total Fouls — CS Bakersfield 25, Gonzaga 15.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC 64, No. 22 Menlo 59
ATHERTON, Calif. — The Warriors rallied from a 12-point first-half deficit to tie it at halftime, then took the lead for good early in the fourth quarter in holding on to beat the 22nd-ranked Oaks in a nonleague game at Haynes-Prim Pavilion.
It was the 900th victory in program history and the 450th of coach Brian Orr’s career. LCSC is the seventh-winningest program in the NAIA and Orr also is seventh on the all-time wins list for coaches.
“The tradition of success at L-C is something we can all be proud of,” Orr said.
Kiara Burlage led four LCSC (5-0) players in double figures with 15 points. Abbie Johnson added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Jansen Edmiston and Hannah Burland each had 10 points.
Courtney Perry paced Menlo (3-2) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Alexis Delovio chipped in 12 points and five assists, and Kiara Brown had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Menlo had a 25-13 lead about midway through the second quarter when LCSC went on a 17-3 run that saw the Warriors surge to a 30-27 lead with 1:05 to go before halftime. The Oaks scored the final three points of the quarter to go into the locker room tied at 30.
Menlo actually took a 48-41 lead with 2:36 remaining in the third, but LCSC got it down to 49-46 heading to the fourth. Peyton Souvenir’s layup in the paint with 8:02 left in regulation put the Warriors in front for good.
LCSC will play at Notre Dame de Namur at 5 p.m. Monday.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (5-0)
Burlage 5-14 3-4 15, Johnson 3-9 4-4 10, Edmiston 2-8 4-4 10, Nielson 3-7 0-0 7, Souvenir 2-7 0-0 5, Burland 3-6 3-3 10, Farmer 1-2 4-4 7, Sykora 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 18-19 64.
MENLO (3-2)
Delovio 5-9 2-2 12, Brown 3-3 5-7 11, Cordinier 2-9 4-4 9, Gamez 0-7 1-2 1, Perry 8-15 1-1 17, Love-Sangco 2-8 0-0 5, Galmes 1-3 2-4 4. Totals 21-54 15-20 59.
LCSC 10 20 16 18 — 64
Menlo 20 10 19 10 — 59
3-point goals — LCSC 8-17 (Burlage 2-3, Edmiston 2-4, Nielson 1-2, Farmer 1-2, Souvenir 1-3, Burland 1-3), Menlo 2-16 (Cordinier 1-4, Love-Sangco 1-6, Delovio 0-2, Gamez 0-4). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — LCSC 31 (Johnson 9), Menlo 39 (Brown 10). Assists — LCSC 7 (Burlage 3), Menlo 12 (Delovio 5). Total fouls — LCSC 16, Menlo 24. A — 105.
VOLLEYBALLIdaho drops regular-season finale
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Heaven Harris finished with nine kills as the Northern Arizona volleyball team beat Idaho 25-16, 25-16, 25-12 in the regular-season finale for both teams.
The Vandals (13-17, 9-9 Big Sky), who have lost three straight and five of their past six matches, will be the No. 6 seed in the Big Sky Conference tournament. Idaho and Northern Arizona (20-10, 13-5) will have a rematch in the first round of the tournament at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at The Nest on the campus of Sacramento State.
Kyra Palmbush led Idaho with seven kills, Donnee Janzen had 14 assists and Delaney Hopen finished with 10 digs.