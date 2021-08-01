TOKYO — The 100 meters at the Olympics is the event that turns sprinters into kings: Jesse Owens, Carl Lewis, Usain Bolt.
On one of the most unusual nights the sport has seen, fans, experts, and the racers themselves needed a lineup card.
The race that has long defined Olympic royalty went to a Texas-born Italian who hadn't cracked 10 seconds until this year. He's a 26-year-old whose best days before this came in the long jump. He's a man the runner in the next lane didn’t really know.
Now, Marcell Jacobs is The World's Fastest Man.
“I think I need four or five years to realize and understand what’s happening," Jacobs said.
The Italian crossed the line in 9.8 seconds Sunday to capture the first 100-meter medal ever for the country better known for its soccer prowess. Pietro Mennea won the 200 at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow and Livio Berruti won that race at the 1960 Games in Rome.
Even in a contest with no clear favorites — American Ronnie Baker was a candidate and China's Su Bingtian ran a shocking 9.83 in the semis — Jacobs came from nowhere.
He topped America's Fred Kerley, a 400-meter runner who moved down in distance because he saw a medal chance, and Canada's Andre DeGrasse, who adds another 100-meter bronze to the one he won Rio.
Kerley finished second in 9.84 and DeGrasse was next at 9.89.
“I really don't know anything about him,” Kerley said of the new gold medalist. “He did a fantastic job.”
Jacobs' path was madeclearer because of who wasn't in the race. The reigning world champion, Christian Coleman, is serving a ban for missed doping tests. The world leader in 2021 and the favorite to win the gold, Trayvon Bromell, didn't make it out of the semifinal round.
Bolt, who has commandeered the Olympic and every other sprint stage since 2008, is retired.
He was a sure thing in all nine Olympic sprints he ran from the Beijing Games — a stretch of dominance that redefined track and field, but also left a gaping hole in the sport when he called it a career.
“He changed athletics forever," Jacobs said. “I’m the one who won the Olympics after him. That’s unbelievable. But drawing comparisons, I don’t think it’s the time now.”
Bolt's world record is 9.58.
Before this day, Jacobs' personal best was 9.95.
“I mean, 9.8 from the Italian guy?” DeGrasse said. “I didn’t expect that. I thought my main competition would be the Americans.”
Nope. The Italians.
Perhaps the only person at the track who really knew the new champ was the man who hugged him after he crossed the finish line. That was Gianmarco Tamberi, the Italian high jumper who tied Qatari's Mutaz Essa Barshim for gold.
Tamberi and Barshim ended their evening-long jump-fest in a dead heat — a rare result that appeared headed for a jump-off to decide gold and sliver. But after huddling with an official who told them two gold medals were possible, Barshim — the two-time world champion who won silver in Rio and bronze in London — agreed to call it a tie for first.
Bedlam ensued.
Barshim ran up to the stands to celebrate. Tamberi covered his face with his hands and rolled on the ground. “I was in ecstasy,” he said. He clearly was a man looking for someone to hug.
He found just the person a few minutes later when Jacobs crossed the line first. Tamberi leaped into the broad-chested sprinter's arms and curled his own arm around Jacobs' bald head.
“My heart was exploding,” Tamberi said.
Only a night before, they'd been sitting in Jacobs' tiny room in the Olympic village playing video games.
“And we said, ‘Can you imagine if we win?”" Jacobs said. “(We said) ’No, no, no. It’s impossible. Don’t think this.'"
Not long after the two golds were secure, Italy’s premier, Mario Draghi, stated the obvious — “You're honoring Italy,” he said — and announced he’d be inviting the athletes to his office, the Chigi Palace, when they return home.
Theirs was one of many beautiful moments on a most unusual Day 3 of the Olympic track meet. Another highlight came from Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas' toppling of a 26-year-old world record in the triple jump. Her new mark is 51 feet, 5 inches.
Other vignettes didn't involve medals.
Luca Kozak tripped on a hurdle and looked over three lanes to see a Jamaican opponent, Yanique Thompson, had suffered the same fate. Kozak helped her back to her feet.
Later, in a men’s 800 semifinal, American Isaiah Jewett got tangled up with Botswana’s Nijel Amos and the two went tumbling to the ground. They helped each other up and jogged slowly together toward the finish line.
“I don’t want any bad blood, because that’s what heroes do — they show their humanity through who they are and show they’re good people,” Jewett said.
The day’s other gold medal went to Gong Lijao of China, who bested American Raven Saunders.
Saunders, who is Black and gay, wears an “Incredible Hulk” mask when she competes, closed out the medals ceremony by lifting her arms above her head and forming an “X” with her wrists.
“It’s the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet,” she explained.
All memorable.
Then came the man hardly anybody knew.
Although the run came in front of an almost empty stadium, you could practically hear the collective “Who?” echoing across the seats. From all places, that is, except for from the Italian contingent.
A good hour after the victory, some of those reporters and coaches were on the track taking pictures with their country's new high-jump and sprint heroes. They had Italy's green, white and red flag draped around their shoulders and still were hugging it out — COVID protocols be damned.
It was quite an evening for Jacobs, who was born in El Paso — the son of an American father and an Italian mother. The parents split when Jacobs was 6 months old and he moved to Italy and never got to know his dad.
They reconnected about a year ago by phone, as the sprinter tried to learn about his roots.
Now, the world is learning about him.
“My dream was to arrive here and run a final,” Jacobs said. “And we ran a final. And we won a final. It’s amazing. I have no words to describe this moment.”
Monday's action
Considering where she was for the previous Olympics — sitting at home — 100-meter hurdler Keni Harrison couldn't complain about the silver medal she won this time around. Still, in this event, Americans are used to gold.
Maybe they were looking in the wrong place.
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who grew up in South Carolina, went to college at Kentucky and trains in Florida, is taking the hurdles gold to her mother's native Puerto Rico after an upsetthat kept the Americans out of the win column as Olympic track reached Day 4.
"This was what I wanted for this year. I wanted to be a gold medalist,” Camacho-Quinn said.
She powered ahead of Harrison early and finished in 12.37 seconds for a .15 second win — a blowout in such a short race. Megan Tapper of Jamaica finished third.
Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory that competes under its own flag at the Olympics, now has one more track gold medal than the deepest team at the Games, which won 13 golds five years ago in Rio.
Camacho-Quinn's best time coming into the Olympics was 12.38. She ran an Olympic-record 12.26 in the semifinal round that ranks fourth on the all-time list.
Some of this improvement can be credited to coach John Coghlan, who started working with Camacho-Quinn in December, studied the film and saw her potential.
“I was like, ‘If she can fix X, Y and Z, she can run really fast,’” Coghlan said.
Now, she is an Olympic champion.
Harrison has silver, and still holds the world record of 12.2.
The buildup to that mark set in 2016 played out awkwardly.
In what generally is considered the most stacked event on the toughest team to make, Harrison finished sixth at Olympic trials and was denied the trip to Rio. A few weeks later, she traveled to London and set the world record, then returned home to watch the Americans sweep the podium.
Given that, Harrison said the silver felt like a win.
“To miss out in Rio and then come to my first Olympics and get a silver medal — of course, everyone wants the gold, but I got myself back out here on this world stage and I’m getting better and better,” she said.
None of the Americans from the 2016 sweep — Brianna Rollins-McNeal, Nia Ali or Kristi Castlin — was here, but this still felt like an event for the U.S. to finally break its string of no gold medals on the track in Japan.
The Americans had won three of the past four women's 100-meter hurdles at the Games, including the 2008 shocker by Dawn Harper after the buildup had been pointed toward Lolo Jones.
That spoke to the depth of American hurdles.
Turns out, Puerto Rico is tapping into that talent, as well.
Camacho-Quinn, whose brother, Robert, plays in the NFL, said her college coaches told her to head to the U.S. Olympic trials in 2016 — not so much to win a spot on the team, but just to see what it was like to compete against professionals.
Then she learned she could qualify to run for Puerto Rico, the island territory with which she has deep roots because of her mom's side of the family.
“I didn't understand track like that," she said. "I just went out there and ran.”
All the way to the Puerto Rican team. And so, a star was born.
She was running in Rio in 2016 when she clipped the ninth hurdle in the semifinal to send her sprawling to the deck. She tries not to think about that.
“Somebody's always, ‘Oh, I’m sorry for what happened,'" she said. “I'm like, ‘I need y’all to let that go.'”
She moved on, and now it looks as if the U.S. team needs to do some recalibrating, as well. Although there is plenty of time left — only 10 of the 48 events were complete after the morning's session — a team that opens every Olympics with grand hopes has no gold medals.
One hopeful, Ju’Vaughn Harrison, finished fifth in the long jump hours after leaving the track Sunday with a seventh-place finish in high jump.
The long jump gold went to Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece, with two banged-up Cuban jumpers, Juan Miguel Echevarria and Maykel Masso, taking silver and bronze even after combining to pass on five of their 12 attempts.