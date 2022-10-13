Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (11) celebrates his goal during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against Seattle Kraken in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Comtois (44) and Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen (3) fight during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers, right, celebrates his goal past Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish (37) and center Trevor Zegras (11) celebrate Zegras' goal against the Seattle Kraken during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) checks Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Seattle Kraken center Ryan Donato (9) checks Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) blocks a shot as Anaheim Ducks' Pavel Regenda, left, watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (19) celebrates his goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) blocks a shot in front of Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) jumps against the glass after scoring during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against Seattle Kraken in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Seattle Kraken center Ryan Donato (9) and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale (6) trip while vying for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — On a night when the Anaheim Ducks got plenty of contributions from their newcomers, it was their two usual standouts who ended up delivering when it mattered most.
Troy Terry scored his second goal 55 seconds into overtime, and John Gibson made 44 saves and assisted on Terry’s winner as the Ducks overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams.
“It was fun for me to be able to share that with him,” said Terry, who led the Ducks with 37 goals and 67 points last season. “I told (Gibson) before we went out there, ‘I’ll score if you stop them.’ He did his job and I was just trying to do mine.”
Gibson stopped Adam Larsson’s shot before making an outlet pass to Terry up the right side of the ice. Terry was able to get past Andre Burakovsky before he fired a backhand past Philipp Grubauer for the third overtime goal of his career.
Terry got the Ducks on the board 51 seconds into the game on a wrist shot in front of the net. It was the second-fastest goal in a Ducks season opener, behind Max Comtois, who scored 49 seconds into the first game of the 2018-19 season at San Jose.
“I thought he had a solid game. Such a strong play at the end,” Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins said of Terry. “Troy was certainly in a small group that did their job.”
It was the 11th time in Gibson’s nine-year career that he stopped at least 44 shots in a game. His career high is 52, which happened last season against Florida.
“Obviously, we didn’t have the best start through the first half. We’ve got to, maybe, tighten up that penalty kill and get on those details,” Gibson said. “Other than that, the way we came back, I thought we played a pretty good third period and found a way to win.”
Anaheim’s newcomers accounted for six points. Ryan Strome had a goal and two assists in his Ducks debut, Frank Vatrano also scored and John Klingberg had two assists.
Trevor Zegras added a goal and an assist, and Mason McTavish had a pair of assists.
McTavish, the third pick in the 2021 draft, became the third player in NHL history to record multiple points in his first two season-opening games at 18 and 19 years old. He joined Bobby Carpenter and Ray Bourque.
The Ducks have won seven consecutive home openers, which trails only Tampa Bay (9-0-0 dating to Jan. 19, 2013) for the longest active run, and have points in each of their past 10 (9-0-1).
Matty Beniers had a goal and an assist for the Kraken, who lost their opener for the second straight year. It was the first multi-point game for Beniers, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft. The center, who turns 20 on Nov. 5, joined the expansion Kraken late last season after two seasons at the University of Michigan. He has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 11 games.
Jared McCann, Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored power-play goals for Seattle, and Justin Schultz had a pair of assists. Grubauer stopped 22 shots.
“We come away with a point but we liked the position we were in, especially at 4-2 and being in a position to lock it down. So, there’s a couple things we have to do better there,” coach Dave Hakstol said.
Beniers delivered a cross-ice pass to McCann on the power play to tie it at 1 midway through the first period. Beniers put a rebound into the back of the net to give Seattle a 4-2 lead 4:09 into the third period before the Ducks rallied.
“We played really well. It was kind of the last 10 or 12 minutes and they made a good push. We didn’t have the best response and they scored a couple,” Beniers said.
Seattle 1 2 1 0 — 4
Anaheim 1 1 2 1 — 5
First Period: 1, Anaheim, Terry 1 (McTavish, Strome), 0:51. 2, Seattle, McCann 1 (Schultz, Beniers), 10:13 (pp). Penalties: McTavish, ANA (Tripping), 7:46; Kulikov, ANA (Slashing), 9:09; Oleksiak, SEA (Interference), 15:08; Fowler, ANA (Delay of Game), 19:00.