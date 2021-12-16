ANAHEIM, Calif. — Troy Terry scored his 18th goal and Derek Grant got one short-handed in the Anaheim Ducks’ fourth victory in five games, 4-1 against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.
Trevor Zegras and Sam Carrick also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Ducks, who spoiled expansion Seattle’s first appearance in Southern California with a one-sided win. Anthony Stolarz made 19 saves for Anaheim, which has scored 11 goals on the Kraken in two meetings this season.
Although they’re off to an outstanding start this season, the Ducks still aren’t too far removed from their struggles of the past three years to forget the importance of bringing their best game nightly, even against a last-place opponent on the second game of a back-to-back trip.
“We’ve learned our lessons here,” coach Dallas Eakins said. “We take no one lightly.”
Ryan Donato scored a power-play goal in Seattle’s fourth loss in five games. Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots through the first two periods of his fourth consecutive winless appearance.
Seattle 0 1 0 — 1
Anaheim 2 1 1 — 4
First Period: 1, Anaheim, Zegras 7 (Milano, Shattenkirk), 10:04. 2, Anaheim, Grant 2, 15:25 (sh). Penalties: Carrick, ANA (Cross Checking), 14:54.
Second Period: 3, Anaheim, Terry 18 (Silfverberg, Steel), 1:52 (pp). 4, Seattle, Donato 7 (Eberle, Dunn), 14:26 (pp). Penalties: Giordano, SEA (Holding), 0:45; Carrick, ANA (Interference), 10:29; Schwartz, SEA (Roughing), 10:29; Anaheim bench, served by Rakell (Too Many Men on the Ice), 12:29.
Third Period: 5, Anaheim, Carrick 6 (Benoit, Robinson), 8:19. Penalties: Silfverberg, ANA (Tripping), 0:27; Borgen, SEA (Interference), 4:42; Terry, ANA (High Sticking), 9:29.
Shots on Goal: Seattle 6-9-5—20. Anaheim 12-6-6—24.
Power-play opportunities: Seattle 1 of 4; Anaheim 1 of 2.
Goalies: Seattle, Driedger 3-2-0 (6 shots-5 saves), Seattle, Grubauer 7-12-3 (18-15). Anaheim, Stolarz 6-2-1 (20-19).
A: 14,762 (17,174). T: 2:19.