SEATTLE — Troy Terry extended his NHL-leading scoring streak to 13 games with two goals and an assist as the Anaheim Ducks beat the Seattle Kraken 7-4 on Thursday.
Josh Mahura scored twice to help the Ducks win their sixth in a row. Anaheim has points in eight straight games.
“I think for a lot of us getting on the ice and playing hockey is an outlet for us to get away from some of the other things that might be going on in life,” veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk said.
John Gibson made 21 saves for his fifth straight victory, and 18-year-old rookie Mason McTavish scored his second career goal.
Terry made it 2-0 at 3:10 of the second, then assisted on Shattenkirk’s goal that made it 4-2 late in the period. Hampus Lindholm added the winner midway through the third.
Seattle’s Jordan Eberle cut it to 4-3 early in the third on a 2-on-1 with his eighth goal in eight games. Jared McCann then trimmed it to 5-4 with his second goal after Lindholm’s goal, but Mahura and Terry put it out of reach in the final 2½ minutes. Jaden Schwartz also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves.
It was the third straight loss for the Kraken, who had hoped to start a six-game homestand with more vigor. The team was outshot 14-4 in the first period and on its heels well into the second.
“At the end of the day, the first 25 to 30 minutes of the hockey game, we didn’t win very many of the races or many of the puck battles,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said.
Anaheim 1 3 3 — 7
Seattle 0 2 2 — 4
First Period: 1, Anaheim, McTavish 2, 4:42. Penalties: None.
Second Period: 2, Anaheim, Terry 10 (Drysdale), 3:10. 3, Seattle, Schwartz 3 (Dunn, Eberle), 3:45. 4, Anaheim, Mahura 1 (Grant), 6:36. 5, Seattle, McCann 4 (Sheahan, Donato), 7:50. 6, Anaheim, Shattenkirk 4 (Terry, Getzlaf), 15:46. Penalties: Comtois, ANA (Roughing), 2:13; Seattle bench, served by McCann (Interference), 2:13; Lauzon, SEA (Roughing), 2:13; Carrick, ANA (Hooking), 2:47; Lauzon, SEA (Fighting), 6:54; Manson, ANA (Fighting), 6:54.
Third Period: 7, Seattle, Eberle 8 (Wennberg, Schwartz), 3:57. 8, Anaheim, Lindholm 1 (Henrique), 9:26. 9, Seattle, McCann 5 (Donato), 10:26. 10, Anaheim, Carrick 4 (Manson, Getzlaf), 17:21 (en). 11, Anaheim, Terry 11, 19:39 (en). Penalties: None.
Shots on Goal: Anaheim 14-11-9—34. Seattle 4-7-14—25.
Power-play opportunities: Anaheim 0 of 1; Seattle 0 of 1.
Goalies: Anaheim, Gibson 7-2-2 (25 shots-21 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 4-6-1 (32-27).
A: 17,151 (17,100). T: 2:26.