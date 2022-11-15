AREA ROUNDUP
A total of 10 Lewiston football players were honored recently as the Inland Empire League released its Class 5A all-league teams.
Junior Jackson Lathen shared the offensive MVP honors with Post Falls’ Jake Bustamante.
Among those making the first team on offense for the Bengals were junior quarterback Drew Hottinger, senior offensive linemen Graydon Mader and Logan Snarr, and senior receivers Brayden Rice and Jared Jelinek.
On defense, Lewiston’s honorees included senior defensive linemen Robert Storm and James White, senior linebacker Elliot Taylor and senior defensive back Briggs Duman.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Drew Hottinger, Lewiston. RB — Tevin Burns, Post Falls; Brayden Ross, Lake City. OL — Miles Kison, Post Falls; Brent Ludiker, Post Falls; Cameron Davey, Coeur d’Alene; Graydon Mader, Lewiston; Logan Snarr, Lewiston; Alex Green, Lake City. WR — Brayden Rice, Lewiston; Jared Jelinek, Lewiston. TE — Asher Bowie, Post Falls. KR — Ayden Triana, Post Falls.
Defense
DL — Jose Laguna, Post Falls; Aaron Ivankovich, Coeur d’Alene; Robert Storm, Lewiston; James White, Lewiston. LB — Cole Cripps, Post Falls; Gentry Smith, Post Falls; Shea Robertson, Coeur d’Alene; Elliot Taylor, Lewiston. DB — Cooper Craig, Post Falls; Jordan Summers, Post Falls; Junus McGraw, Coeur d’Alene; Briggs Duman, Lewiston; Brodie Beebe, Lake City.
MVP — Trevor Miller, Post Falls.
Offensive MVPs — Jake Bustamante, Post Falls; Jackson Lathen, Lewiston.
Defensive MVP — Zach Johnson, Lake City.
Coach of the year — Blaine Bennett, Post Falls.
Pair from Moscow honored
A pair of Moscow football players recently were honored as the Inland Empire League released its Class 4A all-league teams.
Senior receiver Mike Kiblen and junior defensive back Toby Frei each earned first-team honors.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Cayson Loutzenhiser, Lakeland. RB — Thomas Calder, Lakeland. TE — Arie Vandenberg, Sandpoint. WR — Max Frank, Sandpoint; Mike Kiblen, Moscow. RB — Kody Brewster, Sandpoint. OL — Wylan Dorrel, Sandpoint; Carson Laybourne, Sandpoint; Preston Jeffs, Lakeland; Taylor Winklecotter, Lakeland; Austin Smith, Sandpoint. K — Owen Forsman, Lakeland.
Defense
DL — Hutton Hegbloom, Lakeland; Carter Vanek, Lakeland; Levi Balison, Sandpoint. LB — Owen Wimmer, Sandpoint; Chase Burcham, Lakeland; Jack Zimmerman, Sandpoint. DB — Eli Allshouse, Sandpoint; Koby Barlow, Sandpoint; Gabe Means, Lakeland; Toby Frei, Moscow; Jamison Elliott, Lakeland. P — Jacob Gove, Sandpoint. KR — Joe Bohanack, Sandpoint.
Offensive MVP — John Cornish, Lakeland.
Defensive MVP — West Benefield, Sandpoint.
Offensive newcomer of the year — Hunter Garcia, Sandpoint.
Defensive newcomer of the year — Blayne Kanning, Sandpoint.
Player of the year — Parker Pettit, Sandpoint.
Coach of the year — Ryan Knowles, Sandpoint.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLKendrick 59, Orofino 31
OROFINO — The Tigers used a 42-15 first half to propel to a season-opening win versus the Maniacs.
“I just thought it was one of our better halves in a long time,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said.
Rose and Ruby Stewart each had 14 points for Kendrick (1-0).
Morgan Silflow had six points and six rebounds.
Grace Beardin and Jaelyn Miller led Orofino (0-2) with 12 points each.
KENDRICK (1-0)
Rose Stewart 7 0-0 14, Harley Heimgartner 2 0-0 5, Hali Anderson 1 2-4 5, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 0 0-0 0, Starlit Flint 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 2 2-3 6, Ruby Stewart 6 0-2 14, Hailey Taylor 4 2-2 13, Taylor Boyer 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 6-11 59.
OROFINO (0-2)
Kisten McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Rachel Province 0 0-0 0, Reece Deyo 0 0-0 0, Grace Beardin 5 1-2 12, Emma Province 1 0-3 2 , Brynn Hanna 1 0-0 2, Livia Johnson 1 0-0 3, Kaitlyn Curtis 0 0-0 0, Uxue Ibarrondo-Larrea 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Miller 6 0-0 12, Gretta Ardizio 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 1-5 31.
Kendrick 23 19 10 7—59
Orofino 7 8 10 6—31
3-point goals— Taylor 3, Stewart 2, Heimgartner, Anderson, Beardin, Johnson.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU’s Timmer honored by Pac-12
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State senior outside hitter Pia Timmer was named the Pac-12 Conference’s offensive player of the week in volleyball, it was announced.
Timmer finished with 13 kills in the Cougars’ 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 victory Friday at Arizona State. She then had 19 kills, 11 digs and four aces Sunday in a 22-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 win at Arizona.
Washington State, which is ranked no. 25 in the latest AVCA coaches poll, next plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Utah.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLCSC’s Holm honored
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State junior forward Maddie Holm was named the Cascade Conference’s player of the year, it was announced.
Holm finished with 17 points, 17 rebounds and seven steals in the 22nd-ranked Warriors’ 64-56 home nonconference victory Saturday against Montana Tech. She tied a career-high in rebounds and set a career mark in steals, adding three assists.
LCSC next plays at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at home agianst Walla Walla.
Leger-Walker named player of the week
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State junior Charlisse Leger-Walker was named the first Pac-12 Player of the Week of the 2022-23 season.
Leger-Walker averaged 25 points per game to help the Cougars go 3-0 to start the season.
It is the second-career Pac-12 Player of the Week honor for the Waikato, New Zealand native.