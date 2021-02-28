PULLMAN — For once, the Washington State women's basketball team didn't have to depend on freshman guard Charlisse Leger-Walker to carry the mantle. In fact, it was a sophomore guard who hasn't had the spotlight much that rose to the occasion Sunday.
Johanna Teder, who has been a starter for most of the season but not been counted upon for much scoring, tallied career highs in points, rebounds and assists as the Cougars used their defense in the second half to surge past Washington 61-52 in the Pac-12 Conference finale for both teams at Beasley Coliseum.
"I feel like when you make that first shot, it gives you that feeling and confidence a little," said Teder, who had a 20-point output in a Dec. 19 win against then-No. 20 Oregon State. "I just came in energized and went into attacking mode."
Teder scored 23 points on 7-for-13 shooting from the field, including a 5-of-9 effort from distance, and 4-of-6 at the line. She added seven rebounds and five assists for the Cougars (11-10, 9-10 Pac-12), who have won two in a row overall and swept the season series against the Huskies (6-13, 3-13) for the second time in the past three seasons. In fact, since Ethridge became coach, WSU has won five of six meetings against Washington.
"It's taken her a while to really get comfortable and really have the confidence and feel the confidence from her teammates," Ethridge said of Teder, noting that the juco transfer might have felt a bit like an outsider and has been a bit sensitive to the situation. "I can't say enough about how her game has really grown, and it's at the right time, because we really need it."
With the win, the Cougars will face Utah in the first round of the conference tournament at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena in the Mandalay Events Center in Las Vegas. WSU is the No. 7 seed.
"I think everybody knows we need to be over .500 (to get into the NCAA tournament," Ethridge said. "From our perspective, everything we've heard is that we just needed a couple of wins. Maybe it doesn't matter too much who we play. Our NET is pretty good, we've played all the best teams in our league, so I clearly knew we needed to win this game. I knew if we didn't win this game, we would have to make a deep, deep run in the (Pac-12) tournament to probably get in."
Leger-Walker added 13 points and two blocked shots, and sophomore center Bella Murekatete chipped in 12 points and three blocks as Washington State forced 17 turnovers, getting nine steals and blocking six shots in holding the Huskies to 20-of-50 (40 percent) shooting for the game, including 7-for-23 (30.4 percent) in the final two quarters.
Darcy Rees came off the bench to score 14 points for the Huskies. Haley Van Dyke added 11 points and Quay Miller finished with 10.
Washington outscored WSU 14-4 during the first four minutes of the second quarter to turn a 16-14 deficit into a 26-20 lead. The Huskies expanded their lead and went to the locker room up 35-27.
Washington increased its lead to 42-31 at the 8:09 mark of the third, but that's when the Cougar defense began to assert itself, leading to offensive opportunities. In fact, Washington State used a 14-0 spurt during the next 7:04 of game time to charge to a 45-42 lead with 1:05 remaining in the period. Leger-Walker tallied seven of her points in the run. The Huskies got a basket 10 seconds later, but the Cougars took a 45-44 lead to the fourth.
WSU then scored the first six points of the fourth to take a seven-point edge. Washington was able to get it within 54-52 with 4:42 left, but the Huskies failed to score a point the rest of the way.
"They had a tremendous second half on the defensive end, and did enough on the offensive end to get us going," Ethridge said. "Gotta be happy with it because it's a rivalry game and I love the fact that we played so well in the second half."
WASHINGTON (6-13, 3-13)
Van Dyke 5-15 0-0 11, Miller 4-7 2-2 10, Griggsby 3-8 0-0 7, Rooks 1-2 0-0 3, Lowery 0-2 0-0 0, Rees 4-10 3-3 14, Sadler 2-4 0-0 4, Lind 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 20-50 5-5 52.
WASHINGTON STATE (11-10, 9-10)
Teder 7-13 4-6 23, C. Leger-Walker 5-15 2-3 13, Murekatete 6-8 0-2 12, K. Leger-Walker 1-6 0-0 3, Motuga 0-3 0-0 0, Nankervis 4-5 0-0 8, Clarke 1-1 0-0 2, Sarver 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 6-11 61.
Washington 14 21 9 8—52
Washington State 16 11 18 16—61
3-point goals — Washington 7-18 (Rees 3-4, Rooks 1-1, Lind 1-2, Van Dyke 1-4, Griggsby 1-5, Miller 0-2), Washington State 7-24 (Teder 5-9, K. Leger-Walker 1-4, C. Leger-Walker 1-7, Sarver 0-1, Motuga 0-3). Rebounds — Washington 28 (Rooks, Rees 4), Washington State (Teder 7). Assists — Washington 14 (Miller 4), Washington State 17 (Teder 5). Total fouls — Washington 12, Washington State 11.