PULLMAN — Johanna Teder scored 21 points, including seven in the final two minutes, and Washington State beat No. 8 Arizona 72-67 on Sunday.
Belle Murekatete contributed 16 points, making 8-of-10 shots, and Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 15 in also leading the Cougars (18-8, 10-5 Pac-12) with six assists.
With 2:44 left, Arizona (19-5, 9-5) cut WSU's nine-point lead to just two on a 3-pointer from Helena Pueyo. But Teder replied with her fifth 3 of the day to put Washington State up five.
Teder followed that with a layup on the next possession that ended any chance of a comeback by Arizona.
“Just a huge win, resume building win," Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said.
“I just think our distribution, getting it out to the whole team was the difference. To have the stability, balance and scoring punch that we did tonight was just huge.”
“I just like where we’re at as a team, I like the pulse of this team right now. We want to be getting bett
With the victory, the Cougars moved into third place in the conference and might have possibly punched their ticket for an at-large bid into the NCAA tournament in March.
“Washington State played a tremendous game today. They really had us on our heels from the get go," Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. "They shot lights out, and Belle was killing us in the paint. We just never responded, tough game for us.”
In a game that featured 13 lead changes, Washington State managed to pull away in the second half, outscoring Arizona 41-34 after halftime. The Cougars shot 56 percent (9-of-16) from behind the arc.
Krystal Leger-Walker said the Cougars deserve to play in the national tournament for the second consecutive season.
“We know we can compete with all these teams,” she said.
Madison Conner led the Wildcats in scoring with 15 points off the bench.
The Cougars held a 50-45 lead going into the fourth.
With 8:30 left, Tara Wallack drained a 3 as the shot clock expired to give Washington State a 55-48 lead. Krystal Leger-Walker hit a 3 on WSU's next possession for a 58-50 lead.
This is the Cougars third win against a top-10 opponent since 2020, with two of those against Arizona.
Arizona's Cate Reese exited the game with 6:59 left with a dislocated shoulder after a collision in the paint. Reese finished with 10 points.
“She’ll be OK, nothing torn or broken and it’s back in place,"Barnes said. "We’re optimistic that she’ll be back healthy soon.”
STATS — Washington State won despite committing 17 turnovers, to only 11 for Arizona. The Cougars won the rebound battle 32-21.
BIG PICTURE — The Cougars beat their first ranked opponent this season, keeping their postseason hopes alive.
UP NEXT — Washington State plays at No. 2 Stanford on Thursday.
ARIZONA (19-5, 9-5)
Pellington 2-8 3-4 7, Thomas 4-8 0-0 10, Yeaney 3-8 1-2 7, Reese 4-7 2-3 10, Conner 5-10 2-2 15, Love 6-10 0-0 12, Pueyo 2-2 0-0 6, Sanchez 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 8-11 67.
WASHINGTON STATE (18-8, 10-5)
K. Leger-Walker 4-8 3-4 12, C. Leger-Walker 5-14 4-4 15, Teder 7-12 2-2 21, Murekatete 8-10 0-0 16, Wallack 1-1 0-0 3, Clarke 0-2 0-0 0, Sarver 1-1 2-2 5. Totals 26-48 11-12 72.
Arizona 18 15 12 22—67
Washington State 17 14 19 22—72
3-point goals — Arizona 7-17 (Conner 3-6, Pueyo 2-2, Thomas 2-4, Yeaney 0-1, Sanchez 0-1, Pellington 0-3), Washington State 9-16 (Teder 5-7, K. Leger-Walker 1-1, Wallack 1-1, Sarver 1-1, C. Leger-Walker 1-6), Rebounds — Arizona 21 (Pellington, Love 4), Washington State 32 (Murekatete 8). Assists — Arizona 12 (Thomas 3), Washington State 18 (C. Leger-Walker 6). Total fouls — Arizona 16, Washington State 10. A — 984.