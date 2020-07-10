Floyd Mayweather Jr., still unbeaten in the world of boxing, had branched out, stamping his brand on The Money Team — a professional hoops mishmash which many considered to be packing the most talented roster into The Basketball Tournament.
No doubt, “Money” himself was scratching his head at his name’s first loss too.
TMT, which featured local standouts Jeff Ledbetter (Idaho) and Jacob Wiley (Lewis-Clark State, Eastern Washington), led for all but four minutes in a Round of 16 game against Herd That on Thursday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Money’s underdog opposition, a coordinated group of mostly Marshall alumni, kept at No. 7 seed TMT’s heels, eventually swiping the momentum with a few consecutive misses on Money’s end, then storming to a 102-99 win with nine straight points in the Elam Ending — in which the clock is turned off at about the four-minute mark and a target score set.
TMT was sent home by the No. 23 seed in its first matchup at the $1 million winner-take-all event. An ESPN announcer called it perhaps the event’s biggest upset in its seven-year history.
But it’s not like TMT was lousy, especially given its odd circumstances. It’s probably true that alumni of the same school have had more time together than a mere day. ... One team practice in a hotel ballroom-turned-gymnasium, and one full meeting in a conference room at the quarantine-bubble Hyatt Regency. TMT, which had a player drop out of the competition because of concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, had its players isolate from their arrival on Saturday until 24 hours before game time to avoid a potential disqualification because of a positive COVID-19 test.
Mayweather, having been familiar with slippery guard Jordon Crawford, had found an avenue to insert his “global brand” into the hoops realm, swapping what once was called Team Fredette with something more recognizable.
He also had reason to like what he’d endorsed leading up to the tournament. Mayweather met over video chat Wednesday to offer words of encouragement to the 12-deep blend of G-League and international talents, and a handful more who each got a foot in the NBA’s door.
“He talked to some guys about his mindset going into fights, and related it to basketball,” Ledbetter said. Ledbetter, a magnetic Vandal and pest to opponents from 2009-11, is close friends with Crawford, and has known Mayweather for more than a year now. The iconic boxer calls the 3-point sniper “Shooter,” and the three occasionally train together.
“He talked about representing his brand.”
A trio of TMT coaches with deep basketball backgrounds — plus veterans Ledbetter and Crawford — had spent parts of the past year recruiting, and the last three months “buckling down,” and working out on paper how the whole thing would jell. Even without much practice, the prospects seemed good for all involved.
“The hoops world is small, so we’ve all played against each other or seen these guys before,” Ledbetter said. “We took into consideration: ‘Are they high-level players? Do they play the right way, and without egos?’ We’ve been on scouting reports and stuff. (Lack of time together) isn’t too worrisome because of our team’s character.”
TMT looked all that — like there was championship potential there — for about 85 percent of its opener on the Puma-branded court in a fanless, curtained-off arena where the volume of grunts and sneaker squeaks rivaled that of the commentators’.
Up double digits in a flash, TMT tallied an improbable 40 points in the first quarter, making use of unmistakable advantages in length, athleticism and scoring/ballhandling options. Yet when it came to crunch time, Herd That was composed and patient. There might be something to these alumni teams, even if they’re often made up of forgotten stars who haven’t been in any league for some time now.
As Herd That’s Ot Elmore put it: “Those guys played in the NBA, I play at the Y.”
Alabama-Birmingham’s Chris Cokley dropped 32 points, mostly on isolation plays, and Middle Tennesee’s JaCorey Williams tacked on 30 to lead Herd That, which withstood TMT’s seemingly never-ending mass of big and versatile bodies, many of whom will go from here back to a pro organization somewhere when the sports world reboots.
Wiley, a former Brooklyn Net and All-American forward as a Warrior, had 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting, adding five rebounds and a big block down the stretch in 15 solid minutes. Ledbetter nailed a 3-pointer early, but didn’t appear late, and Gonzaga’s Kyle Wiltjer scored nine points, but had foul trouble limit his time. Pacing TMT was UCLA’s Bryce Alford, who netted 20 points and was 6 of 10 from long distance.
“Always humble in defeat!” Wiley tweeted after the game. “Congrats to (Herd That) on the gritty win and thank you to @FloydMayweather and (TMT) for trusting me to wear the jersey and represent a great brand.”
Ledbetter, now a three-time TBT vet, presumably will be back for another round in 2021. Maybe Mayweather will give it another go too.
Until then, the former Vandal will be awaiting direction, potentially splitting time at home in Newport Beach, Calif., and with friends in San Antonio and Austin, Texas. He might accompany Crawford and Mayweather to Los Angeles for some high-payout pick-up games.
There’s a possibility he’ll be back either with the G-League Austin Spurs or somewhere in Europe next season — then down to Mexico for some pro ball before TBT and NBA Summer League.
Ledbetter hasn’t yet gotten an NBA call-up, and doesn’t assume he will. Ideally, he would sign a short contract in the future with San Antonio, given his time as a mentor for newcomers coming up through the Spurs’ developmental program.
“I’ve sort of become a bridge between the coaching staff and younger players. We get down to the real, ‘what makes them tick,’ and I relay that,” said Ledbetter, who added he’s considering taking a coaching role with San Antonio after his playing career ends. “I don’t want to retire until there’s a sign, though. It’s never a bad idea to be in Austin, helping with the young guys, and continuing to build relationships with the front office.”
Wiley, who has been a steady contributor for four international teams since 2018, reportedly has signed with Joventut Badalona of Spain, per Sportando.
OF NOTE — Ledbetter hasn’t been to Moscow in years because he “doesn’t really know anyone there,” but “I’d love to go up there if they invited me to a camp, if there’s some reason.”
The fan-favorite guard — known for backing up his smack talk — said it was “two of the best years of my life.”
