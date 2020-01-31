GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Lewis-Clark State baseball team only mustered two hits in the last seven innings and got hammered by nonconference opponent Taylor University 11-4 on Thursday morning at Glendale’s Arizona Christian University as part of the Coach Calderone Invitational.
The 19th-ranked Warriors (1-1) totaled four runs on four knocks in the second frame, but were blanked the rest of the way and had their relief staff hammered by the Trojans’ two-man punch of Luke Shively and Justin Pettit, who combined for 10 strikeouts and just one walk.
On the other side, four in Taylor’s lineup registered multi-hit games. Jacob Morris had a double, triple and three RBI, and designated hitter Kade Vander Molen made his one hit count by driving in a pair to cap off the Trojans’ four-run second.
“We weren’t ready to play this morning and flat got beat,” L-C coach Jake Taylor said.
After that second-frame blitzkreig from Taylor (6-0), Brock Ephan led off the LCSC second with a home run. Zach Needham reached on an error, and he was driven in by Washington transfer Jack Johnson, who scored on a two-run triple from Riley Way.
But L-C had only two hits the rest of the way, and stranded five.
Its staff allowed 10 hits. Cameron Smith went just 1ž innings after permitting four runs. North Carolina State transfer Cole Acosta walked four and gave up a home run in two innings. Jeremy Rabauliman went the final 5, fanning five, but Taylor chalked up another three runs on him.
LCSC continues its stay at the tournament with a 3:30 p.m. game today against Westmont (Calif.) at the same site.
TAYLOR UNIVERSITY LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rusche ss 5 2 1 1 Way 2b 4 0 1 1
Molen dh 3 1 2 4 Davis ss 4 0 0 0
Bass 3b 4 1 1 0 Nagle rf 4 0 1 0
Crawford rf 4 0 0 1 Ephan 1b 3 1 1 1
Dutkwski 1b 3 2 0 0 Needham c 4 1 0 0
Kalbaugh c 5 2 2 1 White dh 4 0 0 0
Morris lf 4 2 3 3 Johnson 3b 4 1 2 1
Lawson 2b 3 1 1 1 Harum cf 4 0 0 0
Fields ph 1 0 0 0 Goldby lf 4 1 1 0
Foster cf 1 0 0 0
McGill cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 35 11 10 11 Totals 35 4 6 3
Taylor 041 400 002—11 10 4
Lewis-Clark St. 040 000 000— 4 6 1
Taylor University ip h r er bb so
Shively 4.2 5 4 2 1 4
Pettit (W, 1-0) 4.1 1 0 0 0 6
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Smith 1.2 4 4 4 2 2
Acosta (L, 0-1) 2.0 1 4 4 4 1
Rabaulima 5.1 5 3 3 4 5