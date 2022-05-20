PULLMAN — Washington State sophomore right-hander Grant Taylor picked the perfect time to throw his best game of the season.
The 6-foot-4, 226-pound pitcher threw a two-hit shutout Thursday, throwing a career-high 133 pitches in a 2-0 win against Arizona State in the opener of a three-game Pac-12 Conference series at Bailey-Brayton Field.
“Grant was outstanding,” Cougars coach Brian Green said. “Grant had three pitches going for strikes and was on both sides of the plate. What a response from a really poor peformance against the Bruins. I know he was upset, but that’s what you do as a player. You go back to work and you respond.”
Taylor (4-5) also walked two and matched his career high with seven strkeouts in a signature performance to cap his season. He induced 15 fly outs, three ground outs and faced two batters above the minimum thanks to his defense turning one double play.
It was the first complete-game performance by a Washington State pitcher since Scotty Sunitch no-hit Oregon on April 8, 2018. It also was the first shuout against Arizona State since a 1-0, 10-inning victory May 16, 2015.
“I can’t remember anything I was so blacked out out there,” said Taylor, who allowed seven hits and eight runs in just 1 innings in Saturday’s 10-1 loss at No. 22 UCLA. “I just knew going into the fifth or sixth inning I could do this possibly. I was just dealing with my pitch count and competing after that.”
Sophomore outfielder Bryce Matthews continued his hotting hitting of late by going 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Cougars (25-26, 10-18), who are 16-9 since a 10-game losing streak. Senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks and an RBI as Washington State finished with eight hits.
Sean McLain and Jacob Tobias each had a hit for the Sun Devils (25-28, 13-15), who have lost two straight and three of their past four.
Kyle Luckham (7-3) took the loss. He allowed six hits, one walk and the two runs, both earned, in the first five innings. He struck out four.
Taylor retired the first six batters he faced before allowing a third-inning walk to third baseman Hunter Haas. He got the next two outs, then Haas was gunned down trying to steal second by junior catcher Jake Meyer.
“The defense was unbelievable,” said Taylor, who lowered his ERA this season to 4.67. “I just felt that everything that was hit on the ground or in the air would be caught.”
In the fourth, McLain had a one-out single to center for the first hit allowed by Taylor before he retired the next two hitters on strikeouts.
In the bottom half, the Cougars got the only runs they would need. Matthews singled with one out, then junior Jacob McKeon doubled to left, scoring Matthews all the way from first for a 1-0 edge. An out later, Van De Brake singled to right, scoring Matthews for an insurance run.
Then Taylor really took charge. After a one-out walk to Kai Murphy in the fifth, Taylor set down the next six he faced before Tobias’ single to center. Will Rogers, however, hit into a double play to end that threat. Taylor finished the game retiring the final six.
“I know I didn’t put a lot of stress on my arm last week,” said Taylor, whose mom, Kathy, was at the game. “Knowing that my mechanics and my pitches were fine, it was just my mentality. I took that in consideration knowing I would have a short turnaround.”
The two teams play the second game of the series at 4:05 p.m. today.
Arizona St. 000 000 000—0 2 0
Washington St. 000 200 00x—2 8 0
Luckham, Levine (6), Bodlovich (8) and Campos; Taylor and Meyer. L—Luckham.