SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. has a knack for coming up big after missing time with injury and illness.
In two games back after being sidelined by COVID-19, the star shortstop has homered twice, driven in six runs and made history.
Tatis became the fastest shortstop in history to hit 50 home runs, punctuating his three-run shot with a bat flip, and made another spectacular defensive play for the San Diego Padres, who routed the Seattle Mariners 16-1 on Friday for their seventh consecutive win.
“Obviously, he’s a special player,” manager Jayce Tingler said. “He did a little bit of that in spring training, had some time down from injury and right when he’d come back he was able to square some balls up and do some special things.”
After missing eight games with COVID-19, the 22-year-old superstar returned Wednesday and had a homer among his four hits in a 3-0 win against Colorado.
“The good thing is, he looks fresh, he looks crisp, he hasn’t lost any of his rhythm and timing,” Tingler said. “I think on all aspects, offensively, defensively, the way he’s moving around the field. There’s very few guys you’re around over time that can take a little bit of time down and truly not miss a beat. That’s how it looks for him right now, which is a plus quality.”
Early in the season, Tatis homered in his first game back from a stint on the 10-day injured list because of a partially dislocated left shoulder,
Jake Cronenworth homered, doubled and drove in five runs, and Chris Paddack (2-3) threw six strong innings for the Padres, who have won 10 of 11 overall. Paddack and two relievers combined on a four-hitter against the Mariners, who have been no-hit twice this season, most recently by Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull on Tuesday.
Tatis, playing in his 171st career game, watched his opposite-field homer against Chris Flexen sail over the home run deck in right field and, holding his bat by the barrel, twirled it aside before beginning his trot. It was his team-leading 11th this year, it gave the Padres a 7-1 lead with one out in the second inning.
Tatis tied Ryan Braun for the fifth-fastest player overall to reach 50 homers.
Seattle San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kelenic lf 3 0 0 0 Grisham cf 2 2 2 1
Haniger rf 3 1 1 0 Mateo cf-3b 3 2 1 0
Fletcher p 0 0 0 0 Profar rf 5 3 3 1
Seager 3b 3 0 1 1 Crnnwrth 2b 5 2 3 5
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 4 2 2 4
Haggerty ph 1 0 0 0 Caratini 1b 0 0 0 0
Lewis cf 3 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 5 2 2 2
Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 Diaz p 0 0 0 0
Nttnghm 1b 3 0 0 0 Nola c 4 0 0 0
Murphy c 2 0 0 0 Pham lf 3 1 2 2
Godoy c 1 0 0 0 Kim 3b-ss 5 1 2 1
Walton 2b 3 0 0 0 Paddack p 3 0 0 0
Flexen p 1 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0
Chargois p 0 0 0 0 O’Grady ph 1 1 0 0
Middleton p 0 0 0 0
Campbell ph 1 0 1 0
Mills p 0 0 0 0
Mayfield 3b 2 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 40 16 17 16
Seattle 100 000 000 — 1
San Diego 440 040 31x — 16
DP—Seattle 1, San Diego 1. LOB—Seattle 8, San Diego 6. 2B—Haniger (10), Cronenworth (11), Kim (4). 3B—Pham (1). HR—Grisham (6), Tatis Jr. (11), Cronenworth (5). SB—Tatis Jr. (9), Pham (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Flexen L,4-2 12/3 10 8 8 1 1
Chargois 11/3 0 0 0 1 1
Middleton 1 0 0 0 1 0
Mills 1 4 4 4 1 2
Ramirez 2 2 3 3 1 3
Fletcher 1 1 1 1 1 1
San Diego
Paddack W,2-3 6 3 1 1 2 6
Hill 1 1 0 0 0 2
Diaz 2 0 0 0 4 3
Umpires—Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T—3:34. A—15,250 (40,209).