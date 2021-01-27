Years ago, Krystal Leger-Walker came to grips with the fact that her advantage on the basketball court against her younger sister, Charlisse, was diminishing.
Considering the four-year age gap, it wasn’t the easiest pill to swallow.
“I knew early, and I’d never admit it,” Krystal said, grinning. “I’d never tell her. It’s probably only the last couple of years that we’ve both known, but never said it out loud.”
In her preparatory days, Charlisse strived to even the odds and deadlock the sisters’ talent levels. In return, she wasn’t babied or spotted a point here and there.
When the two squared off in one-on-one sessions in their native New Zealand, Krystal “really made me work for it,” Charlisse said.
“The best thing she did for me was never treating me as if I were worse, or younger than her,” she continued. “She always went 100 percent. If I was little, she was scoring on me every time and blocking every shot.
“That’s helped me tremendously throughout my career, her always playing me, respecting my game and pushing me.”
Naturally, Charlisse looked up to Krystal and was eager to suit up alongside her.
“Being at the same school, seeing her play older teams, the national teams — that made me feel like, ‘I want to be that good,’” Charlisse added.
By the time Krystal was leaving Waikato to attend college in the United States on a hoops scholarship, Charlisse was the top scorer at St. Peter’s School Cambridge, not long removed from becoming the youngest player ever to crack the roster for the Tall Ferns — New Zealand’s national team.
At that stage, Krystal figured her little sister was “the same as me (talent-wise), if not better.”
It’s not so difficult to concede that anymore — not when you and your sibling are two of the Pac-12’s most intriguing, impressive newcomers, and star backcourt teammates at the forefront of Washington State’s transformation into an NCAA tournament contender.
The redshirt senior point guard and true freshman shooting guard have been instrumental in third-year coach Kamie Ethridge’s program turnaround. Multiple analysts have predicted the Cougars will qualify for the big dance for just the second time in their history.
The Leger-Walkers have lifted WSU (8-4, 6-4 Pac-12) into rare territory: the college basketball spotlight. Earlier this month, the Cougars earned their first-ever Associated Press Top 25 ranking after Charlisse flipped in buzzer-beating layups at the end of regulation and in overtime to push WSU past No. 7 Arizona.
Ethridge has called them silent killers, complete guards with elite basketball IQs who can score from anywhere and defend almost anyone, yet never boast about it. They seem to have a certain “secret language” too, an anticipation of each other’s movements.
They showed such in an overtime loss Jan. 17 to No. 8 UCLA, when Charlisse intentionally bounced a free-throw attempt off the rim. It went straight to Krystal, who followed with a last-second floater to send it into extra time.
“They talk to each other differently,” Ethridge said. “They’re very aware of each other and probably a little harder on each other than their teammates. It’s just a unique chemistry to have on your team.”
The two have helped morph Wazzu into a national defensive notable in the country’s most talent-laden conference.
They provide tough-as-nails perimeter defense, a newfound trend Ethridge said is key in Wazzu’s success. They combine for 4.7 steals and 10 rebounds per game.
Charlisse has a knack for predicting what opposing offenses aim to do beforehand. She paces the Pac-12 with 3.0 steals per outing, but she’d point to Krystal when asked about defense.
“She’s a better passer and defender,” Charlisse said. Krystal averages a team-best 4.17 assists per game, adding 12.5 points. “As an on-ball defender, she’s super aggressive. It’s hard to hold the ball when she’s around you.”
How would Charlisse assess her sister’s overall importance to the Cougs?
“Krystal is our captain, our leader who everyone looks to,” she said. “She’s able to demand things because she has so much respect. She holds everyone accountable, she holds herself accountable. Her presence is felt at every training. She’s our on-court coach.”
Charlisse, already a five-time Pac-12 freshman of the week winner, tops the league in scoring (20.25 points). She takes 31 percent of WSU’s shots, and leads the conference in minutes played (38.6 per game).
“I’m not surprised by her individual performances; I’d seen her go up against WNBA players and perform on that stage under pressure,” Krystal said of Charlisse.
“It’s only the start of her journey and she’s already shining in the conference. She makes our team better by bringing a calmness, poised and mature outlook to the game. I don’t think anyone could outthink her in the game of basketball, and she has the abilities, length and size to go against anyone in our league.”
The Leger-Walkers followed in the footsteps of their mother, Leanne Walker — a Tall Ferns legend at guard who appeared in the 2000 and 2004 Olympics. The sisters also played for the national team, and Charlisse started doing so at a record age of 16.
They spent much of their childhoods on bleachers or sidelines, filling out coloring books as Leanne trained with or coached New Zealand’s finest on the hardwood. Through the years, their mother passed along her knowledge.
Evidently, Krystal’s game mimics Leanne’s most.
“Our personalities are more similar,” Krystal said. “She’s a vocal leader as well, and definitely aggressive.”
Charlisse and Krystal defined New Zealand’s style of basketball as “gritty and hard-working,” with a chip-on-the-shoulder attitude and an openness to being the underdog.
“I’d call them very workmanlike people,” Ethridge noted. “I don’t think they like being a person of a big ego or anything like that.”
Wazzu seems the perfect fit then, although the path here wasn’t without choices and chances.
Krystal, after a prep career that saw her claim a national secondary school championship and MVP nod, opted to enlist the help of an international recruiting service.
She landed with Ethridge and Northern Colorado, which went on to make its first NCAA tournament when Krystal was a sophomore in 2017-18. Ethridge, who’d been recruiting in New Zealand before then, had eyes on Charlisse, but expected it’d be a long shot to sign the ever-improving, high-volume scorer at a mid-major program.
Ethridge was hired by WSU after that season. Krystal stuck around in Greeley, Colo., for one more year, then hopped ship to Pullman and sat out last season because of transfer rules. Ethridge’s high standards and program pillars of hustle, accountability and toughness appealed to her.
As they did to Charlisse. The 2019 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist with the Tall Ferns — and four-time New Zealand prep national champion — had dozens of Division I offers, and a few pro contracts on the table.
But what can beat the prospect of lining up beside, and practicing against, your sibling again?
In a pick-up game, Charlisse said she’d have the edge in size — not necessarily strength — and would “get in (Krystal’s) head a little bit” with her multifaceted offensive capabilities. Krystal would utilize her defensive prowess and “give (Charlisse) some cheap fouls, get some jabs in sneakily” to wear her younger sister down.
That’s a one-on-one matchup many would pay to see.
