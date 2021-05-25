PULLMAN — When Kasch Auer drilled an in-rhythm 3-pointer late in overtime and followed with a dive on a loose ball on the ensuing play, it gave the Clarkston boys’ basketball team a two-possession lead, one that took a full team showing to obtain over the course of a competitive Class 2A Greater Spokane League matchup against Pullman High School on Monday.
“That’s what Kasch does,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “He’s a senior, and he’s made big shots like that in the past. I’m just so happy for him that he gets to have a senior season, and to make a shot like that against Pullman, it’s special for him.”
The girls’ teams also battled at PHS, as the Bantams ran away with a 76-42 win against their GSL foes.
The Bantam boys would go on to complete a 56-49 victory as they rallied in the second half after opening up 1-of-14 from distance and falling behind 20-9 on the scoreboard midway through the second period.
Auer finished with a team-high 12 points with two assists as Clarkston came out of the locker room poised to make a run at their league rivals, and they did just that.
Pullman’s 6-foot-8 post Grayson Hunt was a thorn in the Bantams’ side. He played in all 36 minutes, recording 14 points and 12 rebounds, and was a key reason the Greyhounds (1-2) burst out to an early 11-4 lead after one.
As the Bantams started to close the gap, they once again turned to their all-around depth from both the bench and the starting unit for answers.
In a back-up guard role, Dawson Blunt turned tides on the defensive end despite going scoreless in the contest. Blunt drew two charges in the third that boosted the Bantams’ spirits as they came storming back into the ball game.
“We needed to bring more energy to the game,” Jones said. “Offensively, we were just flat and we created a hole for ourselves. We had a good visit at halftime and the kids responded so well to it.”
Wyat Chatfield hit a sweeping hook shot to provide Clarkston its first lead at 32-31 early in the fourth and compiled eight points, eight boards and a block on the night.
Misael Perez had eight points and five assists as he paced the Bantams offense from the lead guard spot.
Riley Pettit provided a huge spark for the Greyhounds late in the fourth with a pull-up 3, then swiped a pass on the other end that put the game in question for Clarkston as it was forced to intentionally foul.
Conrad Dudley, a 6-5 post, put Clarkston (4-0) into a position to force overtime, grabbing a rebound off a Pullman missed free throw. Dudley was fouled and headed to the free-throw line in the double bonus.
He came through and sunk both to tie the game at 42 with 16.1 seconds left.
The Greyhounds were then unable to execute out of a scrum underneath the basket on the other end, as Brady Wells corralled an offensive rebound and missed a left-handed floater that would have won the game. It bounced off the heel of the rim as the buzzer sounded.
In overtime, it was all Bantams. Auer’s 3-pointer took the air out of Pullman’s tires. The Hounds couldn’t respond with clutch baskets to strike back.
“I thought they executed down the stretch better than we did,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “We had an opportunity to win but we missed free throws and turned the ball over — just didn’t execute. I thought (Clarkston) did the opposite.”
In the girls’ game, the Bantams pressed early and often, forcing Pullman (2-1) into several errant passes that the Clarkston guards feasted on.
Ashlyn Wallace stole the show, going a near perfect 10-for-11 from the floor, including 5-of-6 from 3 as she turned in a flurry of eye-popping treys when her defenders least expected it.
She accrued 27 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals to help her Bantams sprint to the rout.
The rest of Clarkston’s contributors came ready to battle too, with three other Bantams (4-0) reaching double digits in scoring.
Erika Pickett had 11 points and six rebounds while Kendall Wallace and Maggie Ogden each supplied 12.
For Pullman, Senior Meghan McSweeney caused some issues for Clarkston’s post players. She tallied a game-high 28 points and was 9-of-10 from the line, helping the Greyhounds tread water in the second quarter as they kept pace with Clarkston for short stretches.
“I felt like there were some fine-tuning pieces for us tonight,” Bantams coach Debbie Sobotta said. “McSweeney was a challenge. We tried to prepare for her, but we learned on the run tonight. And even if we weren’t as successful as we could have been with her … it’s something that we can take and learn from on how to guard a player like that.”
The fastbreak chances continued to flow for the Bantams in the second half as they broke loose off pesky defensive pressure and pinpoint outlet passes, out-running most of the Pullman players down the court as the game got further out of reach.
Clarkston went into the final period with a 60-30 lead and didn’t let up, playing pressure defense as if the game was tied, until the clock expired.
“We are typically an all-out defensive team from the beginning of the game until the end,” Sobotta said. “Pullman is going to make runs on us. Pullman knows how to battle and we have to always be prepared for that. My girls responded well to it.”
BOYS
CLARKSTON (3-0)
Trevor Ray 0 0-0 0, Misael Perez 2 3-6 8, Tuff Tallbull 0 0-0 0, Kasch Auer 4 2-2 12, Xavier Santana 1 0-0 3, Mason VanTine 4 0-0 9, Dawson Blunt 0 0-0 0, Wyat Chatfield 4 0-0 8, Dawson Packwood 0 0-0 0, Conrad Dudley 1 4-7 6, Austin Steinwand 2 2-2 7, Simon Henry 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 11-17 56.
PULLMAN (1-2)
Grayson Hunt 7 0-0 14, Ayden Barbour 2 3-4 8, Tanner Barbour 0 0-1 0, Riley Pettit 3 0-0 8, Ryker Tippett 0 0-0 0, Brady Wells 2 2-3 7, Champ Powaukee 0 0-0 0, Steven Burkett 4 0-2 12. Totals 18 5-10 49.
Clarkston 4 11 12 15 14—56
Pullman 11 13 7 11 7—49
3-point goals — Perez, VanTine, Henry, Santana, Steinwand, Auer 2, Burkett 4, Wells, Pettit 2, A. Barbour.
————
GIRLS
CLARKSTON (4-0)
Kendall Wallace 5 0-0 12, Ashlyn Wallace 10 2-3 27, Jacey Hernandez 0 1-2 1, Maggie Ogden 5 2-2 12, Alahondra Perez 1 0-0 2, Erika Pickett 5 1-2 11, Eloise Teasley 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Whittle 3 0-0 6, Samantha Chatfield 2 1-1 5. Totals 31 7-10 76.
PULLMAN (2-1)
Elsie McDougle 0 0-0 0, Audrey Pitzer 0 0-0 0, Meghan McSweeney 9 9-10 28, Mikayla Uhlenkott 0 2-2 2, Addison Hawes 1 0-2 2, Sehra Singh 3 0-1 7, Hailey Talbot 0 3-4 3. Totals 13 15-19 42.
Clarkston 18 15 27 16—76
Pullman 6 9 15 12—42
3-point goals – McSweeney, Singh, A. Wallace 5, K. Wallace 2.