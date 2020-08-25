> As a follow-up to the story on the Lewis-Clark Neptunes of the 1960s that appeared in Sunday’s edition, it might be worth noting the swim club is still going strong and accepting new members (though of course their 2020 season was dashed by the coronavirus pandemic). CHRIS ENGLEDOW has coached the program for 13 years, is well-versed in its history and is keenly appreciative of the upgrade in facilities the club has enjoyed in recent decades. The Asotin County Family Aquatic Center is “incredible — every community is jealous of our swimming pool,” he said. “And then we have the Lewiston Orchards’ Olympic-sized pool. That has just an amazing training record.” For about a decade, the Neptunes have also had a U.S. Masters Swimming team, which now includes 25 to 30 members.
