PULLMAN — For the third time in the past four weeks, the Washington State baseball team won a Pac-12 Conference series.
Sophomore outfielder Nate Swarts' bases-loaded single to center in the eighth inning scored two to break a 2-2 tie as the Cougars would score three times in the inning and held on to beat USC 5-3 before 1,057 fans at Bailey-Brayton Field.
"Nate's such a hard worker," WSU coach Brian Green said. "You to love to see him perform and do well. It was one of those games that you knew one big hit probably was going to do it. Nate did a really good job of being patient early in the count, got ahead and did what you are supposed to do and hit a hard ball up the middle."
Junior shortstop Kodie Kolden went 2-for-5 for the Cougars (19-23, 9-15), who have won five of their past six games and are 10-6 since snapping a 10-game losing streak April 3. Senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Garret Guillemette went 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI for the Trojans (21-20, 6-15), who outhit WSU 9-8 but left 10 runners on base. Tyrese Turner went 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored.
Junior right-hander Dakota Hawkins (3-0), the fifth pitcher of the day, allowed one hit and an earned run in the final two innings to pick up the victory. He struck out two.
"We've missed him so much," Green said. "Hawk did a tremendous job. I'm really happy for him."
Isaac Esqueda (1-3) was saddled with the loss. He allowed a hit, two walks and three runs, all earned, in just getting two outs.
The Cougars scored two in the first to take the early lead. Kolden struck out but got aboard on a wild pitch. Sophomore outfielder Bryce Matthews walked. After an out, junior first baseman Jacob McKeon singled home Matthews, then Van De Brake came through with another single to produce another run and a 2-0 lead.
It remained that way until the sixth, when USC scratched out a run. Guillemette was hit by a pitch, Nick Lopez then followed with a single. Trevor Halsema followed with a sacrifice fly to score Guillemette.
The Trojans then tied it in the seventh. Turner drew a one-out walk. An out later, sophomore right-hander Tyler Hoeft came in for sophomore right-hander Chase Grillo and promptly allowed a single to Guillemette, and Turner scored on the play to make it 2-2.
Washington State then rallied in the eighth. McKeon walked, Van De Brake followed with a single, then freshman third baseman Elijah Hainline walked to load the bases against Esqueda, who was lifted for Matt Keating. Swarts worked the count to 3-1, then pounded a ball up the middle to score McKeon and Van De Brake. After a foul out, sophomore second baseman Kyle Russell singled to left-center, scoring Hainline with a bit of insurance and a 5-2 advantage.
"Baseball is a hard game, you just keep plugging along and good things will start to happen," Swarts said.
USC attempted to come back in the ninth. Rhylan Thomas was hit by a pitch, but D'Andre Smith grounded into a double play. That proved to be vital, as Turner homered to right-center in the next at-bat. However, Hawkins induced Adrian Colon-Rosario to ground out to end it.
The Cougars open a three-game, nonconference home series at 6:05 p.m. Friday against Utah Valley.
USC 000 001 101—3 9 0
Washington St. 200 000 03x—5 8 0
Hurley, Esqueda (7), Keating (8) and Guillemette; Cottrell, Brotherton (6), Grillo (6), Hoeft (7), Hawkins (8) and Cresswell. W—Hawkins. L—Esqueda.