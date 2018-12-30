There were plenty of surprises in 2018. Some were of the welcomed variety — others were not.
In our countdown of the top 10 sports stories in the Tribune’s circulation area in 2018, only a few of these items could have been predicted when the year began. Certainly no one planned on Gardner Minshew becoming a folk hero at Washington State, which resulted in a long-sought visit to Pullman from ESPN’s College GameDay.
Those happy developments for the Cougars came in the wake of a tragic day in January, when quarterback Tyler Hilinski committed suicide.
The Lewis-Clark State baseball program said goodbye to successful coach Jeremiah Robbins, who suddenly took a job back home in southwestern Oregon, and Idaho’s Rob Spear and WSU’s Jason Gesser both lost their positions unexpectedly.
There weren’t many state championships for high school teams in the area, so no prep teams cracked the top 10. Two athletes who grew up in the region — Leighton Vander Esch and Joel Dahmen — made the countdown for their professional exploits.
No. 1: GameDay finally — finally — comes to Pullman
Washington State isn’t the only school that has waited years to be tapped on the shoulder by the magic wand of College GameDay. But it’s the only school that tried insistently, for 15 years, to position itself for such an honor.
It finally happened, on Oct. 20, when the ultra-popular ESPN program indeed set up camp across the street from Martin Stadium in Pullman and aired its three-hour broadcast from there, beginning at 6 a.m., in front of hordes of delirious Cougar fans that one ESPN official estimated at 20,000.
That was the culmination of a highly organized Cougar seduction of the program, consisting mainly of finding ways, week after week, to make sure someone hoisted the school flag into the GameDay camera shot, regardless of the location of the shoot.
When super-fan Tom Pounds waved Ol’ Crimson for the Pullman broadcast, it marked the flag’s 217th consecutive appearance on the show, dating to 2003 when Pounds, not quite intentionally, got the tradition started.
At the Pullman broadcast’s climax, GameDay commentator Lee Corso sent the mob behind the stage into euphoria by donning a Butch the Cougar costume head, signifying his prediction that WSU would defeat Oregon later that day.
He was right. Before a deafening capacity crowd of 33,152, still aglow from the broadcast hours earlier, the No. 25 Cougars outgained the No. 12 Ducks 256-1 during the first 18 minutes and hung on for a 34-20 victory. It was the second win in what would turn out to be a seven-game winning streak.
And participants on all sides of the occasion — fans, players and broadcasters — called it an experience they’ll never forget.
No. 2: Idaho AD Spear dismissed
It was more of a tumultuous saga than only a story; it was a half-year report that culminated in the firing of Idaho athletic director Rob Spear in mid-August.
It began with a former UI diver, Mairin Jameson, who shared her story in late January online on Tumblr. She wrote about Jahrie Level — a past football player who she said had sexually assaulted her — and the athletic department and university’s failures in properly responding to her complaints, which she voiced in 2012-13.
When news of this broke in March, a portion of the UI community protested Spear’s employment, including the student senate, which called for his removal. A month later, UI President Chuck Staben placed Spear on paid administrative leave while UI and the Idaho State Board of Education tried to sort out the predicament.
Two more women spoke out about prior assaults by Level, and the Idaho Statesman published accounts from eight other former UI female athletes, all maintaining concerns about Spear’s leadership approach, which they said was along the lines of “intimidating.”
On July 31, an independent, UI-commissioned report was put out, detailing how Spear and UI hadn’t properly followed procedure in Jameson’s case. It did mention the school’s headway over five years in responding to such cases, however.
A day later, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News broke the account of Hannah Kiser, a once-standout runner for UI’s track and field team. Kiser said Spear blocked her request to transfer to Washington State and threatened to refuse the 20-time conference champion entry into the UI athletics hall of fame.
Some of Spear’s associates had spoken out too, voicing support for a man who they felt was treated unfairly.
About two weeks later, the SBOE convened and unanimously decided to part ways with Spear “for convenience,” which is a contractual obligation outlined in the AD’s contract.
It means he will be paid an annual salary of about $180,000 through February of 2020. Meanwhile, interim director Pete Isakson is upholding the post until a new candidate is chosen by a new president in 2019.
No. 3: Powered by Minshew magic, Cougars muster surprisingly stupendous season
The Washington State football team had achieved three straight bowl berths heading into 2018, but aside from a soft nonleague schedule there was little indication that streak would continue.
The Cougars had lost their top two quarterbacks, two starting receivers, five important defensive starters and five assistant coaches. They were picked to finish fifth in the six-team Pac-12 North. Only their most optimistic fans expected more than six or seven wins.
But who could have foreseen the phenomenon of Gardner Minshew?
Recruited in the spring following the death of WSU quarterback Tyler Hilinski, the graduate transfer from East Carolina exceeded perhaps everyone’s expectations as he led the Cougars to an 11-2 record, capped by a 28-26 win Friday night in the Alamo Bowl.
Completing 71 percent of his passes for 38 touchdowns versus nine interceptions, Minshew also added an extra dimension to the Cougars’ Air Raid offense with his keen sense of pass-rush and scrambling ability. The least tangible of his accomplishments might have been the most important: He shook the Cougars out of an emotional funk with his charisma and optimism.
Minshew finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting, broke the Pac-12 single-season records for completions and passing yardage, and captured the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the nation’s premier senior quarterback.
No. 4: Cougar quarterback Tyler Hilinski dies of suicide
Everyone’s first reaction seemed to be: No. There must be some mistake. It was some other player. It was a wild rumor.
Eventually, though, denial gave way to the next stage of grief as the Washington State football team tried to come to terms with the death by suicide of sophomore quarterback Tyler Hilinksi.
His body was found in his Pullman apartment on Jan. 16, next to a rifle that police said he had taken from a former teammate without that person’s knowledge. Also found was a suicide note whose contents haven’t been divulged but, police said, gave no indication of his motive.
Almost a year later, the Cougars are still trying to reconcile the news of that day with their conception of Hilinksi as an irrepressibly cheerful, exemplary 21-year-old who, as a backup, had directed one of the most emphatic comebacks in school history, beating Boise State 47-44 in triple overtime in September 2017. He had been favored to claim the starter’s role in 2018.
In June, Hilinski’s parents divulged the results of an autopsy indicating their son had suffered from Stage 1 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which has been linked to repeated concussions sustained in football.
During the football season, Washington State tried to walk a fine line between honoring Hilinksi but not romanticizing his death. But players, even when they didn’t mention his name, expressed their sorrow and their admiration for him in countless ways during their 11-2 season.
No. 5: Vander Esch does Riggins proud in NFL
The year was 2012, and Leighton Vander Esch was a junior at Salmon River High with one goal on his mind.
The lanky adolescent just wanted to win a state title, in any sport, something which had eluded him to that point.
And so he made the following statement.
“I don’t want to depend on college sports, because I don’t know that I’m going onto the next level,” he told the Tribune at the time.
Of course, hindsight is 20/20. Vander Esch didn’t just go on to get his coveted state title (times four, two apiece in football and basketball at the Idaho Class 1A Division II level).
He also played college football at Boise State.
And left college early ... to play in the NFL.
And not just play: Vander Esch has been something of a rookie sensation during his debut professional football campaign in 2018.
After being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the 19th overall pick this past spring (not bad for someone who started his collegiate career as a walk-on), the linebacker from Riggins is currently third in the NFL in tackles. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Vander Esch has 131 tackles on the year and is just a tackle behind second-place Blake Martinez of Green Bay.
No doubt, Vander Esch leads the NFL in another less-heralded category: HATs, or Howls-After-Tackles, an homage he’ll pay to his nickname, given to him by the brass of the Cowboys, “The Wolf Hunter.” (Vander Esch’s dad, Darwin, is a professional trapper).
After the Cowboys opened their year with a 3-5 record, Vander Esch — and his compatriots on the Dallas defense — helped put their team back in the hunt. And here they are now: NFC East champions already assured a playoff spot with one game to play in the regular season.
Something Vander Esch hardly could have predicted earlier this fall — let alone back in 2012.
No. 6: Robbins departs LCSC after six seasons, three national titles
When he arrived, the shadow of Ed Cheff still loomed large over the Lewis-Clark State baseball program. Six years later, Warrior fans were left wondering how their team would carry on without Jeremiah Robbins.
Robbins, an outsider to the LCSC program when he was named head coach in the summer of 2012, established his own legacy during his time as the Warriors’ boss. L-C played in the NAIA World Series title game in each of his first five seasons and won three consecutive championships from 2015-17 to bring the program’s all-time tally to 19.
Of course, L-C’s most iconic coach remains Cheff, who won 16 national titles and went 1,705-430-2 during his 34-year tenure, but Robbins’ 270-71 record and knack for guiding the Warriors through the Series will be well-remembered.
His departure came as a surprise: In early April, in the midst of the season, Robbins announced he would leave L-C after the Series to take over the resurrected baseball program at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Ore., which is the area where he grew up and where most of his extended family still lives.
“To go back home and be near all of my family is something I could not pass up,” Robbins said at the time in an LCSC news release. “This is the only job that would take me away from Lewiston. Anyone who knows me knows how important family is to me.”
The Warriors reached into their base of alumni for a replacement, naming former infielder Jake Taylor the next head coach in mid-April. Taylor officially took over July 1, and the 2019 Warriors will open their season in February.
No. 7: Dahmen earns $1.4 million during second year on PGA Tour
On national TV earlier this year, there he was. Clarkston High alum Joel Dahmen, playing golf alongside Tiger Woods.
“We looked at each other and it was like, ‘Can you believe what we’re doing?’ ” Dahmen told his longtime caddy and friend, Geno Bonnalie (in a story he shared with the Associated Press). “Two bimbos from Lewiston and Clarkston out here playing with Tiger Woods and we’re competing. It was the coolest thing ever on a golf course. It felt like a culmination of everything.”
That’s perhaps the best description of the year Dahmen had on the links in 2018.
The Clarkston 31-year-old brought home $1,476,838 in winnings while finishing in the top 10 at three tournaments (and sharing runner-up at the John Deere Classic).
Dahmen also made the cut in 18 other tournaments, a major leap over what he’d done the previous year in 2017. That year, Dahmen made the cut just seven times and had just one top-10 finish.
Like another area golfer who’s gone on to the big time, Dahmen’s already come up with a distinctive look. He often wears a bucket hat while competing — just like Kirk Triplett from Pullman.
No. 8: Series staying in Lewiston; Warriors will eventually have to play their way in
Lewis-Clark State and the NAIA in September announced an extension to the contract keeping the small-school organization’s national baseball tournament in Lewiston until at least 2024.
This came as no surprise. The Series has been staged at Harris Field every year since 2000, and there has been no credible challenger to Lewiston’s status as tournament host.
But when the new contract takes effect in 2022, there will be a significant change: The Warriors will have to play their way in.
Acquiescing to NAIA coaches who have criticized its automatic berth and also filling its usually empty May schedule, LCSC agreed to the format change. Come 2022, the Warriors will play host to an Opening Round tournament, and must win that in order to qualify for the Series.
“The NAIA coaches had said this is the direction we want to go,” LCSC athletic director Brooke Henze said, “and (former coach) Jeremiah (Robbins) had said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ With the contract extension, we had said on the next cycle we are going to implement it with us hosting an Opening Round, which stays consistent with some of the other (NAIA) tournament hosts. We felt like this was a good time to do it this way.”
The Warriors will still get an automatic berth the next three season, “so it gives us time to prepare” for the new format, Henze said.
No. 9: UI’s push for basketball arena picks up momentum
Memorial Gym might be a historical marvel, but it’s not roomy enough. The Cowan Spectrum’s jet-black mien can be alluring, but really, it’s the Kibbie Dome.
The Idaho Central Credit Union Arena is set to open in November of 2021, and school officials say they’re committed to starting hands-on work on the field north of the Dome as early as April.
Thus far, $39 million of the desired $48 million mark — UI will contribute $3 million for infrastructure — has been raised, and the key contribution was at the onset of 2018.
The Idaho Central Credit Union pledged $10 million toward the 4,200-seat, 62,000-square-foot, wooden, multipurpose venue for 35 years of naming rights on Jan. 4. That’s the largest donation UI has ever received.
Just two weeks back, the school also was presented a $2.5 million present from UI booster and Vandal Athletics Hall of Famer Bud Ford, who the court itself will be named for. Almost simultaneously, another $2.5 million donation came in from a Moscow booster who asked to remain anonymous, according to PullmanRadio.com.
It won’t act solely as an arena — it’ll feature coaches’ offices, a team lounge and an alumni gathering room, all while also hosting concerts and accommodating courses for students.
The arena is slated to be as unique as the Kibbie Dome (if not more). Blueprints depict a rounded-roof, massive timber structure that complements the rolling Palouse hills behind it.
The plan was concocted by former athletic director Rob Spear, who presented it to President Chuck Staben — Staben is parting ways with UI after the upcoming semester.
If all goes according to plan, there will be no more sharing Dome locker rooms and no more playing in the charming albeit outdated Memorial Gym. UI’s basketball programs will at long last have a residence.
No. 10: Amid allegations, Gesser resigns at WSU
Among other big names that got swept up as the #MeToo movement reached the sports world in 2018, one was a former Washington State quarterback. Jason Gesser resigned as WSU’s assistant athletic director this past fall amid allegations that he’d made inappropriate advances toward female subordinates.
Gesser’s resignation on Sept. 18 came just five days after the WSU student newspaper, the Daily Evergreen, published a report that ran with the headline “records show numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against Jason Gesser.”
Later the same day The Daily Evergreen released its expose on Gesser, WSU athletic director Patrick Chun and school president Kirk Schultz released a joint-statement stating that “the allegations were taken seriously and addressed at the appropriate level.”
And Gesser also seemed to attempt to dismiss the report, calling it a “non-story.”
But two days after the Daily Evergreen published its initial story, the piece made its way into the hands of former Cougar athlete Alyssa Bodeau, whose testimony seemed like something of a tipping point.
Bodeau went on to file a formal complaint with WSU, alleging that Gessser sexually assaulted her while the two were on a fundraising trip in 2015.
Soon after, Gesser resigned.
This report was compiled by the Tribune sports staff, which can be contacted at (208) 848-2268 or sports@lmtribune.com.
Top 10 of 2018
1. GameDay comes to Pullman
2. Spear fired as Idaho AD
3. Minshew, Cougs bag 11 wins
4. Hilinski dies of suicide
5. Vander Esch shines in NFL
6. Robbins departs LCSC
7. Dahmen earns $1.4 million during second year on Tour
8. LCSC signs Series extension
9. Progress made on UI arena
10. Gesser forced to resign
Other stories considered — WSU, UI athletic departments both face budget deficits; Idaho football team goes 4-7 in first season back in Big Sky; Colton, Colfax girls’ basketball teams both add state titles to their collections; Patrick Chun hired as WSU athletic director; Washington State volleyball team advances to Sweet 16 in NCAA tournament; Lapwai boys’ basketball team claims second consecutive state championship; Pullman High graduate and University of Utah athlete Lauren McCluskey murdered by ex-boyfriend; Idaho football player Kyree Curington accused of rape by fellow student.