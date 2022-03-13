For the next several months, the Lewis-Clark State women can savor the fact that they ended 2021-22 with a 39-point fourth quarter in the national tournament.
That’ll make it easier to forget about three quarters that came before it.
Paired against a precise and staunch opponent with a rich history of success, the Warriors fell behind by 35 points in the third period Saturday and absorbed a 99-85 loss to host school Wayland Baptist in the second round of the NAIA tournament in Plainview, Texas.
“I am extremely proud of our team and the way we fought tonight,” LCSC coach Brian Orr said, “but I wasn’t surprised because this group played hard every game.”
Callie Stevens squeezed 13 of her 22 points into the final quarter as LCSC sliced its deficit to 12 on a layin by Heidi Sellman with 2:45 remaining. It was then the Wayland Baptist-based TV announcers acknowledged the vague possibility of a Warriors miracle.
But the Flying Queens’ formidable Edgemon sisters — Kaylee and Kaitlyn — each hit a field goal in the next 45 seconds to all but secure the win.
The Warriors finished the season 28-5, with only three on-court losses, while Wayland Bapitst (33-3) advances to play Rocky Mountain (28-6) in the third round Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa.
The Warriors raised their caliber of play from Friday, when they defeated an outmatched Mid-America Nazarene (Kan.) by 17 points. But it also raised its caliber of opponent. Immeasurably.
Wayland Baptist essentially is the women’s basketball counterpart to the LCSC baseball program. The Queens have claimed 19 national titles and are the winningest team in women’s college hoops. This year, they’re ranked No. 8 in the NAIA, seeded third in the Cramer quadrant, and now have won 14 consecutive games.
The sixth-seeded Warriors led 13-11 on a transition bucket by junior guard Adyson Clabby a few minutes in, but the solidly built Kaitlyn Edgemon muscled home a score-tying layin that foreshadowed a barrage of similar plays the rest of the way.
The Warriors trailed 23-15 after the first, 48-34 at halftime and 80-46 early in the fourth. Their beloved matchup zone defense couldn’t adjust quickly enough to the Queens’ decisive passes, especially to the baseline, as Wayland was 40-for-66 (60.6 percent) from the field.
“You have to give Wayland a ton of credit,” Orr said. “They had a good game plan to attack our matchup zone and they really shot lights-out.”
Stevens, the breezy LCSC sophomore guard who’d emerged from almost nowhere to lead the Cascade Conference in scoring this season, struggled to establish her game against the Queens’ good-sized backcourt, but she drained back-to-back 3s to help ignite the last-ditch charge. Junior guard Hannah Broyles, a former Moscow standout, and sophomore forward Maddie Holm scored five points apiece during the rally.
Kaylee Edgemon wound up with 26 points and her older sister Kaitlyn was overpowering in a 16-point, nine rebound performance.
Also stellar were the entry passes that set her up, in halfcourt sets and fast-break spectacles. The Queens racked up 29 assists, including nine by Jenna Cooper, who also tallied 19 points. Angel Hayden grabbed 10 rebounds and largely was responsible for Stevens’ slow start.
Holm had 15 points and six rebounds for LCSC, Broyles added 13 points and freshman guard Ellie Sander contributed 10 points and as many rebounds. Willowy Warriors junior post Sara Muehlhausen was tasked with dealing with Kaitlyn Edgemon and mustered only two points and four boards.
Discounting two pandemic forfeits in January, the Warriors played especially well in gut-check situations this season despite having only one senior, Sellman.
“We are going to miss Heidi’s leadership next year,” Orr said. “She has made a lasting impact on our program. This was a great experience for our team and I know they will continue to work hard this offseason.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (28-5)
Stevens 8-18 2-2 22, Holm 5-14 3-3 15, Muehlhausen 1-6 0-0 2, Broyles 4-11 4-4 13, Sellman 4-6 0-0 8, Sander 4-9 0-0 10, Green 0-3 0-0 0, Clabby 2-5 0-0 4, Schroeder 1-8 0-0 3, Weaver 2-6 2-2 8. Totals 31-86 11-11 85.
WAYLAND BAPTIST (33-3)
Kay. Edgemon 12-17 2-2 26, Cooper 6-12 4-4 19, Shelley 4-4 3-5 11, Kai. Edgemon 8-14 0-1 16, Hayden 2-5 2-4 6, Shultz 2-2 0-0 4, Mason 2-2 0-0 4, Giles 1-2 0-0 3, Medcalf 1-2 0-0 3, Moreno 0-0 0-0 0, Sigala 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-66 11-16 99.
Lewis-Clark State 15 19 12 39—85
Wayland Baptist 23 25 28 23—99
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 12-42 (Stevens 4-10, Sander 2-5, Weaver 2-5, Holm 2-6, Broyles 1-6, Schroeder 1-6, Clabby 0-1, Green 0-1, Sellman 0-2), Wayland Baptist 8-19 (Shultz 3-4, Cooper 3-8, Giles 1-1, Medcalf 1-2, Kay. Edgemon 0-1, Kai. Edgemon 0-1, Moreno 0-2). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 41 (Sander 10), Wayland Baptist 41 (Hayden 10). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 13 (Stevens 4), Wayland Baptist 29 (Cooper 9). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 13, Wayland Baptist 10. A — 350.