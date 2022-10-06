Supercross event takes place Saturday at Freedom Northwest Arena

The Rogers Toyota Lewiston Supercross will take place Saturday at EC Enterprises Motorsports Park’s Freedom Northwest Arena.
A full size Supercross track will be constructed with features that include triple jumps, whoops sections, bowl corners among other things. Classifications include pee wee 50cc riders to the professionals, who will be battling for $6,000 in prize money.
One new feature will be the Mac’s Cycle Stacyc class, an entry level class for young riders on electric bicycle/motorcycle with 10-inch, 12-inch and 16-inch wheels.
“This has been a great way to get young kids into the sport and have been a regular class at ECMXPARK all season, plus it is the cutest thing you will see all night,” track promoter Eric Christiansen said.
Practice is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, and all riders are welcome whether or not they are participating in Saturday’s event.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and racing starts at 6:15 p.m. Advance tickets are $15 for kids and $17 for adults, and are available at Rogers Toyota, Mac’s Cycle, Rosauers and at ECMXPARK.COM. Tickets also will be available at the door. Parking is being handled by the Lions Club and is $5.
It is the last arena event for the season, but the facility still will have several events coming up. The final two rounds of the Gold Cup Dealer Challenge Series at Track148, the outdoor Motocross track, will take place from Oct. 22-23. A five-mile grand prix race around the entire property is set for Nov. 6. An ATV and side-by-side drag racing event also will take place on a date to be determined in November, with more details coming soon.