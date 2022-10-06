Supercross event takes place Saturday at Freedom Northwest Arena

Supercross action will take place Saturday at EC Enterprises Motorsports Park’s Freedom Northwest Arena.

 August Frank/Tribune

The Rogers Toyota Lewiston Supercross will take place Saturday at EC Enterprises Motorsports Park’s Freedom Northwest Arena.

A full size Supercross track will be constructed with features that include triple jumps, whoops sections, bowl corners among other things. Classifications include pee wee 50cc riders to the professionals, who will be battling for $6,000 in prize money.

