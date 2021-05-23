GOLF

PGA Championship Scores

Sunday

At Kiawah Island Ocean Course

Kiawah Island, S.C.

Purse: $8.1 million

Yardage: 7,876; Par: 72

Final Round

Phil Mickelson (600), $2,160,000        70-69-70-73—282

Brooks Koepka (270), $1,056,000        69-71-70-74—284

Louis Oosthuizen (270), $1,056,000        71-68-72-73—284

Paul Casey (120), $462,250        71-71-73-71—286

Padraig Harrington (120), $462,250        71-73-73-69—286

Harry Higgs (120), $462,250        72-71-73-70—286

Shane Lowry (120), $462,250        73-71-73-69—286

Abraham Ancer (74), $263,000        74-72-76-65—287

Tony Finau (74), $263,000        74-72-70-71—287

Rickie Fowler (74), $263,000        71-76-69-71—287

Collin Morikawa (74), $263,000        70-75-74-68—287

Jon Rahm (74), $263,000        72-75-72-68—287

Justin Rose (74), $263,000        72-75-73-67—287

Scottie Scheffler (74), $263,000        72-74-71-70—287

Kevin Streelman (74), $263,000        70-72-70-75—287

Will Zalatoris, $263,000        71-74-72-70—287

Keegan Bradley (52), $168,000        69-75-72-72—288

Corey Conners (52), $168,000        67-75-73-73—288

Charley Hoffman (52), $168,000        73-70-73-72—288

Sungjae Im (52), $168,000        70-72-73-73—288

Patrick Reed (52), $168,000        74-75-69-70—288

Aaron Wise (52), $168,000        69-79-72-68—288

Chan Kim, $103,814        75-74-73-67—289

Martin Laird (39), $103,814        70-73-74-72—289

Hideki Matsuyama (39), $103,814        73-68-76-72—289

Jason Scrivener, $103,814        73-75-72-69—289

Patrick Cantlay (39), $103,814        73-73-70-73—289

Matt Fitzpatrick (39), $103,814        73-71-72-73—289

Billy Horschel (39), $103,814        77-72-68-72—289

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $59,750        71-70-72-77—290

Stewart Cink (26), $59,750        71-76-74-69—290

Viktor Hovland (26), $59,750        69-75-75-71—290

Matt Jones (26), $59,750        73-75-74-68—290

Joaquin Niemann (26), $59,750        71-72-71-76—290

Ian Poulter (26), $59,750        74-70-73-73—290

Webb Simpson (26), $59,750        75-74-69-72—290

Jordan Spieth (26), $59,750        73-75-68-74—290

Bryson DeChambeau (18), $42,000        72-71-71-77—291

Branden Grace (18), $42,000        70-71-72-78—291

Emiliano Grillo (18), $42,000        77-72-72-70—291

Tyrrell Hatton (18), $42,000        71-75-73-72—291

Richy Werenski (18), $42,000        71-72-73-75—291

Gary Woodland (18), $42,000        70-72-72-77—291

Ben Cook, $31,300        72-77-69-74—292

Jason Day (12), $31,300        74-75-72-71—292

Talor Gooch (12), $31,300        71-78-70-73—292

Steve Stricker (12), $31,300        76-71-70-75—292

Daniel van Tonder, $31,300        75-70-74-73—292

Byeong Hun An (9), $24,950        73-75-77-68—293

Sam Horsfield, $24,950        69-80-73-71—293

Jason Kokrak (9), $24,950        71-72-73-77—293

Robert MacIntyre, $24,950        75-73-72-73—293

Rory McIlroy (9), $24,950        75-72-74-72—293

Harold Varner III (9), $24,950        73-76-71-73—293

Joel Dahmen (6), $22,475        74-73-70-77—294

Alex Noren (6), $22,475        77-72-70-75—294

Carlos Ortiz (6), $22,475        73-74-71-76—294

Matt Wallace (6), $22,475        73-73-77-71—294

Dean Burmester, $21,400        74-74-74-73—295

Cam Davis (5), $21,400        69-78-76-72—295

Denny McCarthy (5), $21,400        73-76-72-74—295

Cameron Smith (5), $21,400        72-73-73-77—295

Robert Streb (5), $21,400        77-72-74-72—295

Harris English (4), $20,200        75-74-75-72—296

Adam Hadwin (4), $20,200        77-71-76-72—296

Garrick Higgo, $20,200        73-76-78-69—296

Tom Hoge (4), $20,200        74-75-74-73—296

Henrik Stenson (4), $20,200        73-76-76-71—296

Jimmy Walker (4), $20,200        73-74-75-74—296

Danny Willett (4), $20,200        77-71-74-74—296

Russell Henley (3), $19,350        78-70-74-75—297

Lucas Herbert, $19,350        76-72-77-72—297

Tom Lewis (3), $19,350        71-74-76-76—297

Lee Westwood (3), $19,350        73-72-75-77—297

Daniel Berger (3), $19,050        79-69-74-76—298

Wyndham Clark (3), $19,050        75-74-72-77—298

Brendan Steele (3), $18,900        75-74-77-73—299

Brad Marek, $18,800        73-73-78-76—300

Rasmus Hojgaard, $18,700        71-76-79-75—301

Bubba Watson (2), $18,600        72-73-77-80—302

Brian Gay (2), $18,500        77-71-80-78—306

LPGA Pure Silk Championship Scores

Sunday

At Kingsmill Resort - River Course

Williamsburg, Va.

Purse: $1.3 million

Yardage: 6,588; Par: 71

Final Round

Wei-Ling Hsu, $195,000        66-72-65-68—271

Moriya Jutanugarn, $117,862        71-67-65-70—273

Jessica Korda, $85,500        70-67-67-70—274

Sarah Kemp, $66,141        69-67-69-70—275

Wichanee Meechai, $48,397        70-68-69-69—276

Lizette Salas, 48,397        73-68-64-71—276

Sei Young Kim, $32,372        67-71-70-69—277

Elizabeth Szokol, $32,372        68-72-67-70—277

Lauren Stephenson, $32,372        71-68-67-71—277

Brooke M. Henderson, $24,305        70-70-71-67—278

Mina Harigae, $24,305        69-72-69-68—278

Pajaree Anannarukarn, $24,305        71-69-68-70—278

Albane Valenzuela, $20,520        71-70-70-68—279

Ally Ewing, $20,520        73-68-69-69—279

Kristy McPherson, $18,713        69-74-69-68—280

Pornanong Phatlum, $14,985        74-71-69-67—281

Muni He, $14,985        71-74-67-69—281

Megan Khan, $14,985        68-71-73-69—281

Haeji Kang, $14,985        70-68-73-70—281

Ana Belac, $14,985        70-67-74-70—281

Anne van Dam, $14,985        71-69-70-71—281

Perrine Delacour, $14,985        70-71-67-73—281

Ruixin Liu, $14,985        67-73-67-74—281

Ryann O’Toole, $14,985        68-72-66-75—281

Nelly Korda, $11,207        70-70-76-66—282

Marissa Steen, $11,207        70-72-71-69—282

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $11,207        69-72-71-70—282

Katherine Kirk, $11,207        69-70-72-71—282

Luna Sobron Galmes, $11,207        67-73-70-72—282

Giulia Molinaro, $11,207        73-70-63-76—282

Na Yeon Choi, $8,469        71-74-72-66—283

Brianna Do, $8,469        75-70-70-68—283

Dottie Ardina, $8,469        72-73-68-70—283

Alena Sharp, $8,469        72-73-67-71—283

Min Lee, $8,469        69-71-72-71—283

Lindy Duncan, $8,469        72-69-69-73—283

Stacy Lewis, $8,469        68-69-73-73—283

Hinako Shibuno, $8,469        70-75-64-74—283

Lexi Thompson        73-72-70-69—284

Mo Martin, $5,980        71-72-71-70—284

Ssu-Chia Cheng, $5,980        72-70-70-72—284

Min Seo Kwak, $5,980        70-70-72-72—284

Bianca Pagdanganan, $5,980        73-71-67-73—284

Jennifer Chang, $5,980        72-70-69-73—284

Jiwon Jeon, $5,980        67-73-71-73—284

Jenny Coleman, $5,980        72-70-68-74—284

Lindsey Weaver, $5,980        73-69-66-76—284

Kyung Kim, $4,556        74-70-73-68—285

Pernilla Lindberg, $4,556        71-73-71-70—285

Austin Ernst, $4,556        72-70-73-70—285

Jasmine Suwannapura, $4,556        69-74-67-75—285

Stephanie Meadow, $4,556        72-69-68-76—285

Andrea Lee, $3,568        70-73-75-68—286

Paula Reto, $3,568        73-72-72-69—286

Caroline Inglis, $3,568        69-74-73-70—286

Louise Ridderstrom, $3,568        69-72-74-71—286

Lauren Coughlin, $3,568        70-74-70-72—286

Janie Jackson, $3,568        73-70-71-72—286

Sarah Jane Smith, $3,568        70-73-71-72—286

Lee Lopez, $3,568        75-68-70-73—286

Dana Finkelstein, $3,568        71-72-70-73—286

Jennifer Song, $3,568        70-69-70-77—286

Maia Schechter, $2,872        72-72-74-69—287

Matilda Castren, $2,872        74-70-72-71—287

Dani Holmqvist, $2,872        69-72-75-71—287

Amy Olson, $2,872        69-72-75-71—287

Gemma Dryburgh, $2,872        73-72-67-75—287

Nicole Broch Larsen, $2,872        70-72-70-75—287

Jaye Marie Green, $2,614        73-71-76-68—288

Jane Park, $2,614        74-71-72-71—288

Jacqui Concolino, $2,517        72-71-75-71—289

Brittany Lang, $2,517        70-72-70-77—289

Vicky Hurst, $2,517        71-69-72-77—289

Tiffany Joh, $2,362        68-77-74-71—290

Kendall Dye, $2,362        73-72-72-73—290

Kelly Tan, $2,362        67-77-72-74—290

Katelyn Dambaugh, $2,362        69-73-74-74—290

Emma Talley, $2,362        71-69-76-74—290

Brittany Altomare, $2,362        70-74-71-75—290

Daniela Darquea, $2,362        70-74-70-76—290

Lauren Kim, $2,243        73-72-75-71—291

TENNIS

WTA Internationaux de Strasbourg Results

Sunday

At Strasbourg Tennis Club

Strasbourg, France

Purse: $189,708

Surface: Red clay

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Yuliya Hatouka, Belarus, def. Evita Ramirez, France, 6-3, 7-5.

Oceane Dodin (5), France, def. Simona Waltert (8), Switzerland, 6-4, 7-5.

Jule Niemeier (7), Germany, def. Andrea Petkovic (4), Germany, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

Andrea Lazaro Garcia, Spain, def. Jessika Ponchet, France, 7-6, 1-6, 6-3.

Diane Parry, France, def. Karman Kaur Thandi, India, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Maryna Zanevska (12), Belgium, def. Despina Papamichail, Greece, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Clara Burel, France, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-3, 6-1.

Alize Cornet, France, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-5.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (3), Russia, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-1, 7-5.

Magda Linette (8), Poland, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-2, 6-0.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Texas Grand Prix Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Circuits of the Americas

Austin, Texas

Lap length: 3.41 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 54 laps, 49 points.

2. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 54, 47.

3. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, 54, 44.

4. (20) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 54, 36.

5. (7) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 54, 0.

6. (27) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 54, 37.

7. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 54, 39.

8. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 54, 30.

9. (1) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 54, 36.

10. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 54, 39.

11. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, 54, 26.

12. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 54, 25.

13. (28) Chris Buescher, Ford, 54, 29.

14. (19) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 54, 23.

15. (36) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 54, 26.

16. (29) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 54, 21.

17. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 54, 20.

18. (37) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 54, 19.

19. (24) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 54, 18.

20. (25) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 54, 23.

21. (33) Ty Dillon, Toyota, 54, 0.

22. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 54, 15.

23. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 54, 15.

24. (34) Ryan Newman, Ford, 54, 13.

25. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 54, 0.

26. (26) Aric Almirola, Ford, 54, 11.

27. (13) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 54, 18.

28. (38) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 54, 0.

29. (32) James Davison, Chevrolet, 54, 8.

30. (31) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 54, 7.

31. (39) Kyle Tilley, Ford, 54, 6.

32. (35) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 53, 0.

33. (15) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 46, 4.

34. (40) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, garage, 38, 3.

35. (17) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, accident, 24, 2.

36. (14) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 24, 1.

37. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, accident, 19, 1.

38. (10) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 18, 1.

39. (18) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 18, 1.

40. (30) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, garage, 12, 0.

Indianapolis 500 Lineup

By The Associated Press

After Sunday qualifying; race Sunday

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis

Lap length: 2.5 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (9) Scott Dixon, D/H/F, 2:35.3837 (231.685 mph).

2. (26) Colton Herta, D/H/F, 2:35.4034 (231.655).

3. (21) Rinus Veekay, D/C/F, 2:35.5000 (231.511).

4. (20) Ed Carpenter, D/C/F, 2:35.5047 (231.504).

5. (48) Tony Kanaan, D/H/F, 2:35.8229 (231.032).

6. (10) Alex Palou, D/H/F, 2:36.1039 (230.616).

7. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, D/H/F, 2:36.1827 (230.499).

8. (06) Helio Castroneves, D/H/F, 2:36.2804 (230.355).

9. (8) Marcus Ericsson, D/H/F, 2:36.3054 (230.318).

10. (27) Alexander Rossi, D/H/F, 2:35.8132 (231.046).

11. (18) Ed Jones, D/H/F, 2:35.8148 (231.044).

12. (5) Pato O’Ward, D/C/F, 2:35.9360 (230.864).

13. (51) Pietro Fittipaldi, D/H/F, 2:35.9481 (230.846).

14. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, D/C/F, 2:36.0168 (230.744).

15. (30) Takuma Sato, D/H/F, 2:36.0417 (230.708).

16. (29) James Hinchcliffe, D/H/F, 2:36.1395 (230.563).

17. (3) Scott McLaughlin, D/C/F, 2:36.1435 (230.557).

18. (15) Graham Rahal, D/H/F, 2:36.1680 (230.521).

19. (47) Conor Daly, D/C/F, 2:36.2314 (230.427).

20. (60) Jack Harvey, D/H/F, 2:36.3922 (230.191).

21. (2) Josef Newgarden, D/C/F, 2:36.4735 (230.071).

22. (1) JR Hildebrand, D/C/F, 2:36.5354 (229.980).

23. (45) Santino Ferrucci, D/H/F, 2:36.5563 (229.949).

24. (86) Juan Pablo Montoya, D/C/F, 2:36.5961 (229.891).

25. (98) Marco Andretti, D/H/F, 2:36.6089 (229.872).

26. (22) Simon Pagenaud, D/C/F, 2:36.6732 (229.778).

27. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, D/C/F, 2:36.6964 (229.744).

28. (25) Stefan Wilson, D/H/F, 2:36.7166 (229.714).

29. (59) Max Chilton, D/C/F, 2:36.9195 (229.417).

30. (4) Dalton Kellett, D/C/F, 2:37.6717 (228.323).

31. (24) Sage Karam, D/C/F, 2:37.0982 (229.156).

32. (12) Will Power, D/C/F, 2:37.2905 (228.876).

33. (16) Simona de Silvestro, D/C/F, 2:37.6504 (228.353).

F1 Monaco Grand Prix Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Circuit de Monaco

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Lap length: 1.86 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 78 laps, 1:38:56.820, 25 points.

2. (4) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 78, +8.968 seconds, 18.

3. (5) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 78, +19.427, 15.

4. (9) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 78, +20.490, 12.

5. (8) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 78, +52.591, 10.

6. (6) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 78, +53.896, 8.

7. (7) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 78, +1:08.231, 7.

8. (13) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 77, +1 lap, 4.

9. (11) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 77, +1 lap, 2.

10. (10) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 77, +1 lap, 1.

11. (14) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 77, +1 lap.

12. (12) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 77, +1 lap.

13. (17) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 77, +1 lap.

14. (15) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 77, +1 lap.

15. (18) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 77, +1 lap.

16. (16) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 77, +1 lap.

17. (19) Nikita Mazepin, Russia, Haas F1 Team, 75, +3 laps.

18. (20) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, 75, +3 laps.

19. (3) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, did not finish, 29.

20. (1) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, Did not start.

Driver Standings

1. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 94 points.

2. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 80.

3. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 47.

4. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 41.

5. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 40.

6. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 32.

7. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 24.

8. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 20.

9. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 10.

10. Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 8.

11. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 5.

12. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 5.

13. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 2.

Manufacturers Standings

1. Mercedes, 141.

2. Red Bull Racing, 112.

3. McLaren, 65.

4. Ferrari, 60.

5. Alpine, 15.

6. Alphatauri, 10.

7. Aston Martin, 5.

8. Alfa Romeo Racing, 0.

9. Williams, 0.

10. Haas F1 Team, 0.

HOCKEY

NHL Daily Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times Pacific

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

(x-if necessary)

Sunday’s Results

Nashville 4, Carolina 3, 2OT, series tied 2-2

Colorado 5, St. Louis 2, Colorado wins series 4-0

Boston 3, Washington 1, Boston wins series 4-1

Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 4, OT, Winnipeg leads series 3-0

Today’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., series tied 2-2

Toronto at Montreal, 4 p.m., series tied 1-1

Tampa Bay at Florida, 5 p.m., Tampa Bay leads series 3-1

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 7:30 p.m., Vegas leads series 3-1

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

x-Florida at Tampa Bay, TBA

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA

x-Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA

x-Vegas at Minnesota, TBA

Thursday’s Games

Carolina at Nashville, TBA

Montreal at Toronto, TBA

Friday’s Games

x-Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA

x-N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA

x-Minnesota at Vegas, TBA

SOCCER

MLS

Eastern Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

New England    4    1    2    14    10    7

Orlando City    3    0    3    12    7    2

Philadelphia    3    2    2    11    6    5

Nashville    2    0    4    10    7    4

Atlanta    2    1    3    9    7    5

New York City FC    2    2    2    8    11    6

CF Montréal    2    3    2    8    9    9

Columbus    2    2    2    8    5    5

Inter Miami CF    2    3    2    8    8    10

New York    2    4    0    6    8    9

D.C. United    2    5    0    6    5    11

Toronto FC    1    3    2    5    7    10

Chicago    1    4    1    4    4    10

Cincinnati    1    3    1    4    6    14

Western Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Seattle    5    0    2    17    14    3

Sporting KC    4    2    1    13    12    8

LA Galaxy    4    2    0    12    10    11

Houston    3    2    2    11    9    9

Colorado    3    2    1    10    9    8

Portland    3    3    0    9    9    8

San Jose    3    4    0    9    11    11

Real Salt Lake    2    1    2    8    8    6

Los Angeles FC    2    2    2    8    7    7

Vancouver    2    4    1    7    6    9

Austin FC    2    4    0    6    5    8

Minnesota United    2    4    0    6    5    10

FC Dallas    1    2    3    6    8    8

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Results

Atlanta 1, Seattle 1, tie

Philadelphia 1, D.C. United 0

Nashville 1, Austin FC 0

Saturday’s Games

CF Montréal at Chicago, 10 a.m.

Orlando City at New York, 10 a.m.

New England at Cincinnati, Noon

Toronto FC at Columbus, Noon

Nashville at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 2 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at Miami, 5 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 30, Games

Portland at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Austin FC at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.

NWSL Glance

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Louisville    1    0    1    4    2    0

Orlando    1    0    1    4    3    2

Reign FC    1    0    1    4    2    1

Gotham FC    1    0    1    4    1    0

Portland    1    1    0    3    6    2

Kansas City    0    0    2    2    2    2

Houston    0    1    1    1    2    3

North Carolina    0    1    1    1    1    2

Washington    0    1    1    1    1    3

Chicago    0    1    1    1    0    5

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Results

Reign FC 2, Portland 1

Kansas City 2, Houston 2, tie

Wednesday’s Games

Portland at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Friday’s Game

Louisville at North Carolina, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Chicago at Houston, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, May 30, Games

Portland at Gotham FC, Noon

Kansas City at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Washington at Reign FC, 4 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA Playoff Glance

All Times Pacific

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Sunday’s Results

Philadelphia 125, Washington 118, Philadelphia leads series 1-0

Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90, Phoenix leads series 1-0

Atlanta 107, New York 105, Atlanta leads series 1-0

Memphis 112, Utah 109, Memphis leads series 1-0

Today’s Games

Miami at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m., Milwaukee leads series 1-0  

Portland at Denver, 7 p.m., Portland leads the series 1-0

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m., Brooklyn leads the series 1-0

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m., Dallas leads series 1-0  

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New York at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Suns 99, Lakers 90

L.A. LAKERS (90)

Davis 5-16 3-5 13, James 6-13 3-6 18, Drummond 5-7 2-4 12, Caldwell-Pope 2-9 2-2 7, Schroder 5-7 3-6 14, Kuzma 0-2 0-0 0, Harrell 4-5 4-5 12, Caruso 4-9 0-0 10, Horton-Tucker 1-4 0-0 2, Matthews 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 33-76 17-28 90.

PHOENIX (99)

Bridges 4-12 0-0 10, Crowder 3-10 2-2 8, Ayton 10-11 1-2 21, Booker 13-26 5-6 34, Paul 3-8 0-0 7, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 3-7 2-2 10, Saric 2-4 0-0 4, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 40-86 10-12 99.

L.A. Lakers    25    20    23    22    —    90

Phoenix    32    21    28    18    —    99

3-Point Goals: L.A. Lakers 7-26 (James 3-7, Caruso 2-4, Schroder 1-2, Caldwell-Pope 1-7, Davis 0-2, Matthews 0-3), Phoenix 9-28 (Booker 3-7, Bridges 2-5, Johnson 2-5, Payne 1-3, Crowder 0-7). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: L.A. Lakers 33 (Drummond 9), Phoenix 47 (Ayton 16). Assists: L.A. Lakers 19 (James 10), Phoenix 24 (Booker, Paul 8). Total Fouls: L.A. Lakers 18, Phoenix 20. A: 11,824 (18,422)

76ers 125, Wizards 118

WASHINGTON (118)

Beal 13-23 6-6 33, Hachimura 5-8 0-0 12, Len 4-6 4-7 12, Neto 3-5 0-0 7, Westbrook 7-17 2-2 16, Bertans 5-10 0-0 14, Gafford 6-6 0-0 12, Lopez 3-4 0-0 6, Smith 3-9 0-0 6. Totals 49-88 12-15 118.

PHILADELPHIA (125)

Green 4-6 0-0 11, Harris 15-29 5-5 37, Embiid 9-16 12-13 30, Curry 6-13 0-0 15, Simmons 3-9 0-6 6, Howard 2-3 3-6 7, Korkmaz 0-3 0-0 0, Milton 1-3 2-2 5, Thybulle 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 5-8 0-0 11, Maxey 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 46-93 23-33 125.

Washington    28    34    31    25    —    118

Philadelphia    27    34    38    26    —    125

3-Point Goals: Washington 8-20 (Bertans 4-8, Hachimura 2-2, Neto 1-2, Beal 1-6, Westbrook 0-2), Philadelphia 10-32 (Green 3-4, Curry 3-9, Harris 2-5, Milton 1-2, Hill 1-3, Thybulle 0-2, Embiid 0-3, Korkmaz 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Washington 41 (Beal 10), Philadelphia 40 (Simmons 15). Assists: Washington 26 (Westbrook 14), Philadelphia 27 (Simmons 15). Total Fouls: Washington 24, Philadelphia 18. A: 11,160 (20,478)

Hawks 107, Knicks 105

ATLANTA (107)

Collins 5-9 0-0 12, Hunter 2-6 0-0 5, Capela 4-7 1-2 9, Bogdanovic 7-15 0-0 18, Young 11-23 9-9 32, Gallinari 3-11 0-0 7, Okongwu 0-0 0-0 0, Huerter 3-7 1-1 8, Snell 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 6-9 0-0 13. Totals 42-90 11-12 107.

NEW YORK (105)

Bullock 3-9 0-0 6, Randle 6-23 1-2 15, Noel 2-3 2-2 6, Barrett 6-15 1-2 14, Payton 0-3 0-0 0, Gibson 2-2 1-1 5, Toppin 2-3 0-0 5, Burks 9-13 6-8 27, Ntilikina 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 4-7 0-0 10, Rose 8-16 0-0 17. Totals 42-94 11-15 105.

Atlanta    24    28    19    36    —    107

New York    16    34    23    32    —    105

3-Point Goals: Atlanta 12-34 (Bogdanovic 4-9, Collins 2-4, Snell 1-2, Young 1-3, Huerter 1-4, Hunter 1-4, Gallinari 1-7), New York 10-30 (Burks 3-5, Quickley 2-2, Randle 2-6, Toppin 1-2, Rose 1-4, Barrett 1-6, Bullock 0-5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Atlanta 42 (Capela 13), New York 49 (Randle 12). Assists: Atlanta 17 (Young 10), New York 21 (Rose 5). Total Fouls: Atlanta 13, New York 16. A: 15,047 (19,812)

Grizzlies 112, Jazz 109

MEMPHIS (112)

Anderson 5-10 3-4 14, Jackson Jr. 2-8 2-2 7, Valanciunas 7-14 1-2 15, Brooks 13-26 3-6 31, Morant 11-21 4-4 26, Tillman 0-3 0-0 0, Allen 2-4 0-1 5, Bane 3-4 0-0 8, Jones 2-6 2-2 6, Melton 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 45-100 15-21 112.

UTAH (109)

Bogdanovic 8-16 9-9 29, O’Neale 1-6 0-0 3, Gobert 4-4 3-6 11, Conley 6-18 7-7 22, Ingles 4-8 0-0 11, Favors 4-5 4-5 12, Niang 2-7 2-2 7, Oni 0-1 0-0 0, Clarkson 5-16 4-4 14. Totals 34-81 29-33 109.

Memphis    17    32    34    29    —    112

Utah    24    19    31    35    —    109

3-Point Goals: Memphis 7-20 (Bane 2-3, Brooks 2-5, Allen 1-2, Anderson 1-2, Jackson Jr. 1-5, Melton 0-2), Utah 12-47 (Bogdanovic 4-11, Ingles 3-7, Conley 3-11, O’Neale 1-3, Niang 1-6, Clarkson 0-8). Fouled Out: Gobert. Rebounds: Memphis 42 (Valanciunas 12), Utah 50 (Gobert 15). Assists: Memphis 18 (Morant 4), Utah 20 (Conley 11). Total Fouls: Memphis 23, Utah 21. A: 13,750 (18,306).

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W    L    Pct.    GB

Connecticut    5    0    1.000    —  

New York    4    1    .800    1

Chicago    2    1    .667    2

Atlanta    1    2    .333    3

Washington    1    3    .250    3½

Indiana    1    4    .200    4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W    L    Pct.    GB

Seattle    3    1    .750    —  

Las  Vegas    2    2    .500    1

Phoenix    2    2    .500    1

Dallas    1    1    .500    1

Minnesota    0    3    .000    2½

Sunday’s Results

Indiana 89, Washington 77

New York 93, Chicago 85

Connecticut 72, Las Vegas 65

Today’s Game

Dallas at New York, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 7 p.m.