GOLF
PGA Championship Scores
Sunday
At Kiawah Island Ocean Course
Kiawah Island, S.C.
Purse: $8.1 million
Yardage: 7,876; Par: 72
Final Round
Phil Mickelson (600), $2,160,000 70-69-70-73—282
Brooks Koepka (270), $1,056,000 69-71-70-74—284
Louis Oosthuizen (270), $1,056,000 71-68-72-73—284
Paul Casey (120), $462,250 71-71-73-71—286
Padraig Harrington (120), $462,250 71-73-73-69—286
Harry Higgs (120), $462,250 72-71-73-70—286
Shane Lowry (120), $462,250 73-71-73-69—286
Abraham Ancer (74), $263,000 74-72-76-65—287
Tony Finau (74), $263,000 74-72-70-71—287
Rickie Fowler (74), $263,000 71-76-69-71—287
Collin Morikawa (74), $263,000 70-75-74-68—287
Jon Rahm (74), $263,000 72-75-72-68—287
Justin Rose (74), $263,000 72-75-73-67—287
Scottie Scheffler (74), $263,000 72-74-71-70—287
Kevin Streelman (74), $263,000 70-72-70-75—287
Will Zalatoris, $263,000 71-74-72-70—287
Keegan Bradley (52), $168,000 69-75-72-72—288
Corey Conners (52), $168,000 67-75-73-73—288
Charley Hoffman (52), $168,000 73-70-73-72—288
Sungjae Im (52), $168,000 70-72-73-73—288
Patrick Reed (52), $168,000 74-75-69-70—288
Aaron Wise (52), $168,000 69-79-72-68—288
Chan Kim, $103,814 75-74-73-67—289
Martin Laird (39), $103,814 70-73-74-72—289
Hideki Matsuyama (39), $103,814 73-68-76-72—289
Jason Scrivener, $103,814 73-75-72-69—289
Patrick Cantlay (39), $103,814 73-73-70-73—289
Matt Fitzpatrick (39), $103,814 73-71-72-73—289
Billy Horschel (39), $103,814 77-72-68-72—289
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $59,750 71-70-72-77—290
Stewart Cink (26), $59,750 71-76-74-69—290
Viktor Hovland (26), $59,750 69-75-75-71—290
Matt Jones (26), $59,750 73-75-74-68—290
Joaquin Niemann (26), $59,750 71-72-71-76—290
Ian Poulter (26), $59,750 74-70-73-73—290
Webb Simpson (26), $59,750 75-74-69-72—290
Jordan Spieth (26), $59,750 73-75-68-74—290
Bryson DeChambeau (18), $42,000 72-71-71-77—291
Branden Grace (18), $42,000 70-71-72-78—291
Emiliano Grillo (18), $42,000 77-72-72-70—291
Tyrrell Hatton (18), $42,000 71-75-73-72—291
Richy Werenski (18), $42,000 71-72-73-75—291
Gary Woodland (18), $42,000 70-72-72-77—291
Ben Cook, $31,300 72-77-69-74—292
Jason Day (12), $31,300 74-75-72-71—292
Talor Gooch (12), $31,300 71-78-70-73—292
Steve Stricker (12), $31,300 76-71-70-75—292
Daniel van Tonder, $31,300 75-70-74-73—292
Byeong Hun An (9), $24,950 73-75-77-68—293
Sam Horsfield, $24,950 69-80-73-71—293
Jason Kokrak (9), $24,950 71-72-73-77—293
Robert MacIntyre, $24,950 75-73-72-73—293
Rory McIlroy (9), $24,950 75-72-74-72—293
Harold Varner III (9), $24,950 73-76-71-73—293
Joel Dahmen (6), $22,475 74-73-70-77—294
Alex Noren (6), $22,475 77-72-70-75—294
Carlos Ortiz (6), $22,475 73-74-71-76—294
Matt Wallace (6), $22,475 73-73-77-71—294
Dean Burmester, $21,400 74-74-74-73—295
Cam Davis (5), $21,400 69-78-76-72—295
Denny McCarthy (5), $21,400 73-76-72-74—295
Cameron Smith (5), $21,400 72-73-73-77—295
Robert Streb (5), $21,400 77-72-74-72—295
Harris English (4), $20,200 75-74-75-72—296
Adam Hadwin (4), $20,200 77-71-76-72—296
Garrick Higgo, $20,200 73-76-78-69—296
Tom Hoge (4), $20,200 74-75-74-73—296
Henrik Stenson (4), $20,200 73-76-76-71—296
Jimmy Walker (4), $20,200 73-74-75-74—296
Danny Willett (4), $20,200 77-71-74-74—296
Russell Henley (3), $19,350 78-70-74-75—297
Lucas Herbert, $19,350 76-72-77-72—297
Tom Lewis (3), $19,350 71-74-76-76—297
Lee Westwood (3), $19,350 73-72-75-77—297
Daniel Berger (3), $19,050 79-69-74-76—298
Wyndham Clark (3), $19,050 75-74-72-77—298
Brendan Steele (3), $18,900 75-74-77-73—299
Brad Marek, $18,800 73-73-78-76—300
Rasmus Hojgaard, $18,700 71-76-79-75—301
Bubba Watson (2), $18,600 72-73-77-80—302
Brian Gay (2), $18,500 77-71-80-78—306
LPGA Pure Silk Championship Scores
Sunday
At Kingsmill Resort - River Course
Williamsburg, Va.
Purse: $1.3 million
Yardage: 6,588; Par: 71
Final Round
Wei-Ling Hsu, $195,000 66-72-65-68—271
Moriya Jutanugarn, $117,862 71-67-65-70—273
Jessica Korda, $85,500 70-67-67-70—274
Sarah Kemp, $66,141 69-67-69-70—275
Wichanee Meechai, $48,397 70-68-69-69—276
Lizette Salas, 48,397 73-68-64-71—276
Sei Young Kim, $32,372 67-71-70-69—277
Elizabeth Szokol, $32,372 68-72-67-70—277
Lauren Stephenson, $32,372 71-68-67-71—277
Brooke M. Henderson, $24,305 70-70-71-67—278
Mina Harigae, $24,305 69-72-69-68—278
Pajaree Anannarukarn, $24,305 71-69-68-70—278
Albane Valenzuela, $20,520 71-70-70-68—279
Ally Ewing, $20,520 73-68-69-69—279
Kristy McPherson, $18,713 69-74-69-68—280
Pornanong Phatlum, $14,985 74-71-69-67—281
Muni He, $14,985 71-74-67-69—281
Megan Khan, $14,985 68-71-73-69—281
Haeji Kang, $14,985 70-68-73-70—281
Ana Belac, $14,985 70-67-74-70—281
Anne van Dam, $14,985 71-69-70-71—281
Perrine Delacour, $14,985 70-71-67-73—281
Ruixin Liu, $14,985 67-73-67-74—281
Ryann O’Toole, $14,985 68-72-66-75—281
Nelly Korda, $11,207 70-70-76-66—282
Marissa Steen, $11,207 70-72-71-69—282
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $11,207 69-72-71-70—282
Katherine Kirk, $11,207 69-70-72-71—282
Luna Sobron Galmes, $11,207 67-73-70-72—282
Giulia Molinaro, $11,207 73-70-63-76—282
Na Yeon Choi, $8,469 71-74-72-66—283
Brianna Do, $8,469 75-70-70-68—283
Dottie Ardina, $8,469 72-73-68-70—283
Alena Sharp, $8,469 72-73-67-71—283
Min Lee, $8,469 69-71-72-71—283
Lindy Duncan, $8,469 72-69-69-73—283
Stacy Lewis, $8,469 68-69-73-73—283
Hinako Shibuno, $8,469 70-75-64-74—283
Lexi Thompson 73-72-70-69—284
Mo Martin, $5,980 71-72-71-70—284
Ssu-Chia Cheng, $5,980 72-70-70-72—284
Min Seo Kwak, $5,980 70-70-72-72—284
Bianca Pagdanganan, $5,980 73-71-67-73—284
Jennifer Chang, $5,980 72-70-69-73—284
Jiwon Jeon, $5,980 67-73-71-73—284
Jenny Coleman, $5,980 72-70-68-74—284
Lindsey Weaver, $5,980 73-69-66-76—284
Kyung Kim, $4,556 74-70-73-68—285
Pernilla Lindberg, $4,556 71-73-71-70—285
Austin Ernst, $4,556 72-70-73-70—285
Jasmine Suwannapura, $4,556 69-74-67-75—285
Stephanie Meadow, $4,556 72-69-68-76—285
Andrea Lee, $3,568 70-73-75-68—286
Paula Reto, $3,568 73-72-72-69—286
Caroline Inglis, $3,568 69-74-73-70—286
Louise Ridderstrom, $3,568 69-72-74-71—286
Lauren Coughlin, $3,568 70-74-70-72—286
Janie Jackson, $3,568 73-70-71-72—286
Sarah Jane Smith, $3,568 70-73-71-72—286
Lee Lopez, $3,568 75-68-70-73—286
Dana Finkelstein, $3,568 71-72-70-73—286
Jennifer Song, $3,568 70-69-70-77—286
Maia Schechter, $2,872 72-72-74-69—287
Matilda Castren, $2,872 74-70-72-71—287
Dani Holmqvist, $2,872 69-72-75-71—287
Amy Olson, $2,872 69-72-75-71—287
Gemma Dryburgh, $2,872 73-72-67-75—287
Nicole Broch Larsen, $2,872 70-72-70-75—287
Jaye Marie Green, $2,614 73-71-76-68—288
Jane Park, $2,614 74-71-72-71—288
Jacqui Concolino, $2,517 72-71-75-71—289
Brittany Lang, $2,517 70-72-70-77—289
Vicky Hurst, $2,517 71-69-72-77—289
Tiffany Joh, $2,362 68-77-74-71—290
Kendall Dye, $2,362 73-72-72-73—290
Kelly Tan, $2,362 67-77-72-74—290
Katelyn Dambaugh, $2,362 69-73-74-74—290
Emma Talley, $2,362 71-69-76-74—290
Brittany Altomare, $2,362 70-74-71-75—290
Daniela Darquea, $2,362 70-74-70-76—290
Lauren Kim, $2,243 73-72-75-71—291
TENNIS
WTA Internationaux de Strasbourg Results
Sunday
At Strasbourg Tennis Club
Strasbourg, France
Purse: $189,708
Surface: Red clay
Women’s Singles
Qualification
Yuliya Hatouka, Belarus, def. Evita Ramirez, France, 6-3, 7-5.
Oceane Dodin (5), France, def. Simona Waltert (8), Switzerland, 6-4, 7-5.
Jule Niemeier (7), Germany, def. Andrea Petkovic (4), Germany, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.
Andrea Lazaro Garcia, Spain, def. Jessika Ponchet, France, 7-6, 1-6, 6-3.
Diane Parry, France, def. Karman Kaur Thandi, India, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Maryna Zanevska (12), Belgium, def. Despina Papamichail, Greece, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Clara Burel, France, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-3, 6-1.
Alize Cornet, France, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-5.
Ekaterina Alexandrova (3), Russia, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-1, 7-5.
Magda Linette (8), Poland, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-2, 6-0.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Texas Grand Prix Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Circuits of the Americas
Austin, Texas
Lap length: 3.41 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 54 laps, 49 points.
2. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 54, 47.
3. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, 54, 44.
4. (20) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 54, 36.
5. (7) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 54, 0.
6. (27) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 54, 37.
7. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 54, 39.
8. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 54, 30.
9. (1) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 54, 36.
10. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 54, 39.
11. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, 54, 26.
12. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 54, 25.
13. (28) Chris Buescher, Ford, 54, 29.
14. (19) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 54, 23.
15. (36) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 54, 26.
16. (29) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 54, 21.
17. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 54, 20.
18. (37) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 54, 19.
19. (24) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 54, 18.
20. (25) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 54, 23.
21. (33) Ty Dillon, Toyota, 54, 0.
22. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 54, 15.
23. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 54, 15.
24. (34) Ryan Newman, Ford, 54, 13.
25. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 54, 0.
26. (26) Aric Almirola, Ford, 54, 11.
27. (13) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 54, 18.
28. (38) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 54, 0.
29. (32) James Davison, Chevrolet, 54, 8.
30. (31) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 54, 7.
31. (39) Kyle Tilley, Ford, 54, 6.
32. (35) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 53, 0.
33. (15) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 46, 4.
34. (40) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, garage, 38, 3.
35. (17) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, accident, 24, 2.
36. (14) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 24, 1.
37. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, accident, 19, 1.
38. (10) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 18, 1.
39. (18) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 18, 1.
40. (30) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, garage, 12, 0.
Indianapolis 500 Lineup
By The Associated Press
After Sunday qualifying; race Sunday
At Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Indianapolis
Lap length: 2.5 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (9) Scott Dixon, D/H/F, 2:35.3837 (231.685 mph).
2. (26) Colton Herta, D/H/F, 2:35.4034 (231.655).
3. (21) Rinus Veekay, D/C/F, 2:35.5000 (231.511).
4. (20) Ed Carpenter, D/C/F, 2:35.5047 (231.504).
5. (48) Tony Kanaan, D/H/F, 2:35.8229 (231.032).
6. (10) Alex Palou, D/H/F, 2:36.1039 (230.616).
7. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, D/H/F, 2:36.1827 (230.499).
8. (06) Helio Castroneves, D/H/F, 2:36.2804 (230.355).
9. (8) Marcus Ericsson, D/H/F, 2:36.3054 (230.318).
10. (27) Alexander Rossi, D/H/F, 2:35.8132 (231.046).
11. (18) Ed Jones, D/H/F, 2:35.8148 (231.044).
12. (5) Pato O’Ward, D/C/F, 2:35.9360 (230.864).
13. (51) Pietro Fittipaldi, D/H/F, 2:35.9481 (230.846).
14. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, D/C/F, 2:36.0168 (230.744).
15. (30) Takuma Sato, D/H/F, 2:36.0417 (230.708).
16. (29) James Hinchcliffe, D/H/F, 2:36.1395 (230.563).
17. (3) Scott McLaughlin, D/C/F, 2:36.1435 (230.557).
18. (15) Graham Rahal, D/H/F, 2:36.1680 (230.521).
19. (47) Conor Daly, D/C/F, 2:36.2314 (230.427).
20. (60) Jack Harvey, D/H/F, 2:36.3922 (230.191).
21. (2) Josef Newgarden, D/C/F, 2:36.4735 (230.071).
22. (1) JR Hildebrand, D/C/F, 2:36.5354 (229.980).
23. (45) Santino Ferrucci, D/H/F, 2:36.5563 (229.949).
24. (86) Juan Pablo Montoya, D/C/F, 2:36.5961 (229.891).
25. (98) Marco Andretti, D/H/F, 2:36.6089 (229.872).
26. (22) Simon Pagenaud, D/C/F, 2:36.6732 (229.778).
27. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, D/C/F, 2:36.6964 (229.744).
28. (25) Stefan Wilson, D/H/F, 2:36.7166 (229.714).
29. (59) Max Chilton, D/C/F, 2:36.9195 (229.417).
30. (4) Dalton Kellett, D/C/F, 2:37.6717 (228.323).
31. (24) Sage Karam, D/C/F, 2:37.0982 (229.156).
32. (12) Will Power, D/C/F, 2:37.2905 (228.876).
33. (16) Simona de Silvestro, D/C/F, 2:37.6504 (228.353).
F1 Monaco Grand Prix Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Circuit de Monaco
Monte Carlo, Monaco
Lap length: 1.86 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (2) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 78 laps, 1:38:56.820, 25 points.
2. (4) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 78, +8.968 seconds, 18.
3. (5) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 78, +19.427, 15.
4. (9) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 78, +20.490, 12.
5. (8) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 78, +52.591, 10.
6. (6) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 78, +53.896, 8.
7. (7) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 78, +1:08.231, 7.
8. (13) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 77, +1 lap, 4.
9. (11) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 77, +1 lap, 2.
10. (10) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 77, +1 lap, 1.
11. (14) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 77, +1 lap.
12. (12) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 77, +1 lap.
13. (17) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 77, +1 lap.
14. (15) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 77, +1 lap.
15. (18) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 77, +1 lap.
16. (16) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 77, +1 lap.
17. (19) Nikita Mazepin, Russia, Haas F1 Team, 75, +3 laps.
18. (20) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, 75, +3 laps.
19. (3) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, did not finish, 29.
20. (1) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, Did not start.
Driver Standings
1. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 94 points.
2. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 80.
3. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 47.
4. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 41.
5. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 40.
6. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 32.
7. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 24.
8. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 20.
9. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 10.
10. Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 8.
11. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 5.
12. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 5.
13. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 2.
Manufacturers Standings
1. Mercedes, 141.
2. Red Bull Racing, 112.
3. McLaren, 65.
4. Ferrari, 60.
5. Alpine, 15.
6. Alphatauri, 10.
7. Aston Martin, 5.
8. Alfa Romeo Racing, 0.
9. Williams, 0.
10. Haas F1 Team, 0.
HOCKEY
NHL Daily Playoff Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times Pacific
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
(x-if necessary)
Sunday’s Results
Nashville 4, Carolina 3, 2OT, series tied 2-2
Colorado 5, St. Louis 2, Colorado wins series 4-0
Boston 3, Washington 1, Boston wins series 4-1
Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 4, OT, Winnipeg leads series 3-0
Today’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., series tied 2-2
Toronto at Montreal, 4 p.m., series tied 1-1
Tampa Bay at Florida, 5 p.m., Tampa Bay leads series 3-1
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 7:30 p.m., Vegas leads series 3-1
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
x-Florida at Tampa Bay, TBA
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA
x-Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA
x-Vegas at Minnesota, TBA
Thursday’s Games
Carolina at Nashville, TBA
Montreal at Toronto, TBA
Friday’s Games
x-Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA
x-N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA
x-Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA
x-Minnesota at Vegas, TBA
SOCCER
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 4 1 2 14 10 7
Orlando City 3 0 3 12 7 2
Philadelphia 3 2 2 11 6 5
Nashville 2 0 4 10 7 4
Atlanta 2 1 3 9 7 5
New York City FC 2 2 2 8 11 6
CF Montréal 2 3 2 8 9 9
Columbus 2 2 2 8 5 5
Inter Miami CF 2 3 2 8 8 10
New York 2 4 0 6 8 9
D.C. United 2 5 0 6 5 11
Toronto FC 1 3 2 5 7 10
Chicago 1 4 1 4 4 10
Cincinnati 1 3 1 4 6 14
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 5 0 2 17 14 3
Sporting KC 4 2 1 13 12 8
LA Galaxy 4 2 0 12 10 11
Houston 3 2 2 11 9 9
Colorado 3 2 1 10 9 8
Portland 3 3 0 9 9 8
San Jose 3 4 0 9 11 11
Real Salt Lake 2 1 2 8 8 6
Los Angeles FC 2 2 2 8 7 7
Vancouver 2 4 1 7 6 9
Austin FC 2 4 0 6 5 8
Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 5 10
FC Dallas 1 2 3 6 8 8
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Results
Atlanta 1, Seattle 1, tie
Philadelphia 1, D.C. United 0
Nashville 1, Austin FC 0
Saturday’s Games
CF Montréal at Chicago, 10 a.m.
Orlando City at New York, 10 a.m.
New England at Cincinnati, Noon
Toronto FC at Columbus, Noon
Nashville at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 2 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 4 p.m.
D.C. United at Miami, 5 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 30, Games
Portland at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Austin FC at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.
NWSL Glance
W L T Pts GF GA
Louisville 1 0 1 4 2 0
Orlando 1 0 1 4 3 2
Reign FC 1 0 1 4 2 1
Gotham FC 1 0 1 4 1 0
Portland 1 1 0 3 6 2
Kansas City 0 0 2 2 2 2
Houston 0 1 1 1 2 3
North Carolina 0 1 1 1 1 2
Washington 0 1 1 1 1 3
Chicago 0 1 1 1 0 5
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Results
Reign FC 2, Portland 1
Kansas City 2, Houston 2, tie
Wednesday’s Games
Portland at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 5 p.m.
Friday’s Game
Louisville at North Carolina, 4 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Chicago at Houston, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, May 30, Games
Portland at Gotham FC, Noon
Kansas City at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Washington at Reign FC, 4 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA Playoff Glance
All Times Pacific
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Sunday’s Results
Philadelphia 125, Washington 118, Philadelphia leads series 1-0
Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90, Phoenix leads series 1-0
Atlanta 107, New York 105, Atlanta leads series 1-0
Memphis 112, Utah 109, Memphis leads series 1-0
Today’s Games
Miami at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m., Milwaukee leads series 1-0
Portland at Denver, 7 p.m., Portland leads the series 1-0
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m., Brooklyn leads the series 1-0
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m., Dallas leads series 1-0
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
New York at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 5:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Suns 99, Lakers 90
L.A. LAKERS (90)
Davis 5-16 3-5 13, James 6-13 3-6 18, Drummond 5-7 2-4 12, Caldwell-Pope 2-9 2-2 7, Schroder 5-7 3-6 14, Kuzma 0-2 0-0 0, Harrell 4-5 4-5 12, Caruso 4-9 0-0 10, Horton-Tucker 1-4 0-0 2, Matthews 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 33-76 17-28 90.
PHOENIX (99)
Bridges 4-12 0-0 10, Crowder 3-10 2-2 8, Ayton 10-11 1-2 21, Booker 13-26 5-6 34, Paul 3-8 0-0 7, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 3-7 2-2 10, Saric 2-4 0-0 4, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 40-86 10-12 99.
L.A. Lakers 25 20 23 22 — 90
Phoenix 32 21 28 18 — 99
3-Point Goals: L.A. Lakers 7-26 (James 3-7, Caruso 2-4, Schroder 1-2, Caldwell-Pope 1-7, Davis 0-2, Matthews 0-3), Phoenix 9-28 (Booker 3-7, Bridges 2-5, Johnson 2-5, Payne 1-3, Crowder 0-7). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: L.A. Lakers 33 (Drummond 9), Phoenix 47 (Ayton 16). Assists: L.A. Lakers 19 (James 10), Phoenix 24 (Booker, Paul 8). Total Fouls: L.A. Lakers 18, Phoenix 20. A: 11,824 (18,422)
76ers 125, Wizards 118
WASHINGTON (118)
Beal 13-23 6-6 33, Hachimura 5-8 0-0 12, Len 4-6 4-7 12, Neto 3-5 0-0 7, Westbrook 7-17 2-2 16, Bertans 5-10 0-0 14, Gafford 6-6 0-0 12, Lopez 3-4 0-0 6, Smith 3-9 0-0 6. Totals 49-88 12-15 118.
PHILADELPHIA (125)
Green 4-6 0-0 11, Harris 15-29 5-5 37, Embiid 9-16 12-13 30, Curry 6-13 0-0 15, Simmons 3-9 0-6 6, Howard 2-3 3-6 7, Korkmaz 0-3 0-0 0, Milton 1-3 2-2 5, Thybulle 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 5-8 0-0 11, Maxey 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 46-93 23-33 125.
Washington 28 34 31 25 — 118
Philadelphia 27 34 38 26 — 125
3-Point Goals: Washington 8-20 (Bertans 4-8, Hachimura 2-2, Neto 1-2, Beal 1-6, Westbrook 0-2), Philadelphia 10-32 (Green 3-4, Curry 3-9, Harris 2-5, Milton 1-2, Hill 1-3, Thybulle 0-2, Embiid 0-3, Korkmaz 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Washington 41 (Beal 10), Philadelphia 40 (Simmons 15). Assists: Washington 26 (Westbrook 14), Philadelphia 27 (Simmons 15). Total Fouls: Washington 24, Philadelphia 18. A: 11,160 (20,478)
Hawks 107, Knicks 105
ATLANTA (107)
Collins 5-9 0-0 12, Hunter 2-6 0-0 5, Capela 4-7 1-2 9, Bogdanovic 7-15 0-0 18, Young 11-23 9-9 32, Gallinari 3-11 0-0 7, Okongwu 0-0 0-0 0, Huerter 3-7 1-1 8, Snell 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 6-9 0-0 13. Totals 42-90 11-12 107.
NEW YORK (105)
Bullock 3-9 0-0 6, Randle 6-23 1-2 15, Noel 2-3 2-2 6, Barrett 6-15 1-2 14, Payton 0-3 0-0 0, Gibson 2-2 1-1 5, Toppin 2-3 0-0 5, Burks 9-13 6-8 27, Ntilikina 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 4-7 0-0 10, Rose 8-16 0-0 17. Totals 42-94 11-15 105.
Atlanta 24 28 19 36 — 107
New York 16 34 23 32 — 105
3-Point Goals: Atlanta 12-34 (Bogdanovic 4-9, Collins 2-4, Snell 1-2, Young 1-3, Huerter 1-4, Hunter 1-4, Gallinari 1-7), New York 10-30 (Burks 3-5, Quickley 2-2, Randle 2-6, Toppin 1-2, Rose 1-4, Barrett 1-6, Bullock 0-5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Atlanta 42 (Capela 13), New York 49 (Randle 12). Assists: Atlanta 17 (Young 10), New York 21 (Rose 5). Total Fouls: Atlanta 13, New York 16. A: 15,047 (19,812)
Grizzlies 112, Jazz 109
MEMPHIS (112)
Anderson 5-10 3-4 14, Jackson Jr. 2-8 2-2 7, Valanciunas 7-14 1-2 15, Brooks 13-26 3-6 31, Morant 11-21 4-4 26, Tillman 0-3 0-0 0, Allen 2-4 0-1 5, Bane 3-4 0-0 8, Jones 2-6 2-2 6, Melton 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 45-100 15-21 112.
UTAH (109)
Bogdanovic 8-16 9-9 29, O’Neale 1-6 0-0 3, Gobert 4-4 3-6 11, Conley 6-18 7-7 22, Ingles 4-8 0-0 11, Favors 4-5 4-5 12, Niang 2-7 2-2 7, Oni 0-1 0-0 0, Clarkson 5-16 4-4 14. Totals 34-81 29-33 109.
Memphis 17 32 34 29 — 112
Utah 24 19 31 35 — 109
3-Point Goals: Memphis 7-20 (Bane 2-3, Brooks 2-5, Allen 1-2, Anderson 1-2, Jackson Jr. 1-5, Melton 0-2), Utah 12-47 (Bogdanovic 4-11, Ingles 3-7, Conley 3-11, O’Neale 1-3, Niang 1-6, Clarkson 0-8). Fouled Out: Gobert. Rebounds: Memphis 42 (Valanciunas 12), Utah 50 (Gobert 15). Assists: Memphis 18 (Morant 4), Utah 20 (Conley 11). Total Fouls: Memphis 23, Utah 21. A: 13,750 (18,306).
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
Connecticut 5 0 1.000 —
New York 4 1 .800 1
Chicago 2 1 .667 2
Atlanta 1 2 .333 3
Washington 1 3 .250 3½
Indiana 1 4 .200 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
Seattle 3 1 .750 —
Las Vegas 2 2 .500 1
Phoenix 2 2 .500 1
Dallas 1 1 .500 1
Minnesota 0 3 .000 2½
Sunday’s Results
Indiana 89, Washington 77
New York 93, Chicago 85
Connecticut 72, Las Vegas 65
Today’s Game
Dallas at New York, 4 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Connecticut at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Game
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 7 p.m.