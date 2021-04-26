GOLF

PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans Scores

By Associated Press

Sunday

At TPC Louisiana

Avondale, La.

Purse: $7.4 million

Yardage: 7,425 Par: 72

Final Round

x-won on the first playoff hole

x-Leishman/Smith (400), $1,069,300 each        63-72-63-70—268

Oosthuizen/Schwartzel (163), $436,600        63-71-63-71—268

Uihlein/Werenski (105), $285,825        65-69-68-67—269

Burns/Horschel (78), $209,667        63-73-65-69—270

Bradley/Steele (78), $209,667        63-73-64-70—270

Mitchell/Snedeker (78), $209,667        66-71-64-69—270

Palmer/Rahm (59), $149,850        65-71-65-70—271

Hatton/Willett (50), $116,550        65-73-65-69—272

Scheffler/Watson (50), $116,550        64-69-66-73—272

Lewis/Pieters (50/0), $116,550        67-70-63-72—272

Hoffman/Watney (34), $62,943        64-74-65-70—273

Duncan/Schenk (34), $62,943        64-73-63-73—273

Garnett/Stallings (34), $62,943        62-75-64-72—273

Cantlay/Schauffele (34), $62,943        64-74-68-67—273

Rose/Stenson (34), $62,943        65-68-70-70—273

Ghim/Suh (34/0), $62,943        65-73-63-72—273

Gooch/Homa (20), $37,463        66-71-67-70—274

Redman/Ryder (20), $37,463        66-71-66-71—274

Champ/Finau (20), $37,463        63-68-67-76—274

Clark/van Rooyen (20), $37,463        64-74-63-73—274

Kokrak/Perez (14), $28,120        65-70-66-74—275

Noren/Norlander (14), $28,120        67-70-64-74—275

McDowell/Wallace (10), $22,274        66-70-68-72—276

Lee/Stanley (10), $22,274        63-74-64-75—276

Murray/Oppenheim (8), $18,463        66-70-67-74—277

Hovland/Ventura (8), $18,463        62-69-68-78—277

Kirk/Todd (7), $17,316        66-70-69-73—278

Hagy/Kim (6), $16,946        67-71-66-75—279

Straka/Teater (5), $16,502        68-70-65-78—281

Gligic/Whaley (5), $16,502        67-71-68-75—281

Baker/Malnati (5), $16,058        65-73-68-76—282

Hearn/Sucher (4), $15,762        67-71-68-77—283

Chalmers/Percy (4), $15,466        66-70-69-82—287

COLLEGE MEN

Big Sky Championship

Boulder Creek Golf Club

Boulder City, Nev.

Sunday

Team leader — Sacramento State, 299.

Idaho placing — 4th, 308.

Individual leader — Casey Leebrick (Sacramento State) 70.

Idaho individuals — T2. Jose Suryadinata 74; T12. Jack Plaster 77; T17. Sean Mullan 78; T21. Colt Sherrell 79; T28. Joel Veenstra 81.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Pac-12 Championship

Stanford Golf Course

Stanford, Calif.

Sunday

Team champion — USC, 849.

Individual champion — Rachel Heck (Stanford) 206.

WSU individuals — T42. Emily Baumgart 230; 51. Amy Chu 237; 52. Cameron March 245.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

All Times Pacific

Quarterfinals

Sunday, May 2

Delaware at Jacksonville St., Noon

North Dakota St. at Sam Houston, Noon

North Dakota at James Madison, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at South Dakota St., 6 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Results

Sunday

At Real Club de Tenis Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain

Purse: $1,565,480

Surface: Red clay

Men’s Singles

Championship

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-5.

WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Results

Sunday

At Porsche Arena

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: $456,073

Surface: Red clay

Women’s Singles

Championship

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Aryna Sabalenka (5), Belarus, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 191 laps, 49 points.

2. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 191, 41.

3. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 191, 45.

4. (16) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 191, 35.

5. (13) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 191, 42.

6. (38) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 191, 31.

7. (20) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 191, 30.

8. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 191, 29.

9. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 191, 42.

10. (27) Cole Custer, Ford, 191, 27.

11. (25) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 191, 26.

12. (30) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 191, 25.

13. (28) Ryan Newman, Ford, 191, 24.

14. (29) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 191, 29.

15. (14) Aric Almirola, Ford, 191, 22.

16. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 191, 21.

17. (6) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 191, 23.

18. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 191, 26.

19. (24) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 191, 28.

20. (39) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 191, 0.

21. (21) Chris Buescher, Ford, 191, 25.

22. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 191, 15.

23. (19) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 191, 14.

24. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 191, 21.

25. (31) BJ McLeod, Ford, 191, 0.

26. (37) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 191, 0.

27. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, accident, 190, 10.

28. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 190, 0.

29. (40) Timmy Hill, Ford, 190, 0.

30. (34) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 190, 0.

31. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 189, 6.

32. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 188, 12.

33. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 186, 7.

34. (35) Joey Gase, Ford, 186, 0.

35. (15) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 185, 2.

36. (36) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 180, 1.

37. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, accident, 168, 1.

38. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, garage, 123, 5.

39. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 59, 1.

40. (12) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, engine, 3, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 147.613 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 26 minutes, 30 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.102 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 34 laps.

Lead Changes: 35 among 17 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0; W.Byron 1; J.Logano 2-11; B.Wallace 12-14; K.Harvick 15-18; B.Wallace 19-21; Ky.Busch 22-26; C.Briscoe 27; D.Hamlin 28-48; R.Blaney 49-50; M.DiBenedetto 51-54; R.Preece 55-56; M.DiBenedetto 57-62; R.Newman 63; C.Elliott 64-66; D.Hamlin 67-68; M.DiBenedetto 69-71; W.Byron 72; D.Hamlin 73-92; Ky.Busch 93; R.Preece 94-100; W.Byron 101-110; M.DiBenedetto 111; B.Wallace 112-121; R.Newman 122; R.Blaney 123-131; A.Almirola 132-147; R.Chastain 148-150; K.Harvick 151-152; R.Chastain 153; K.Harvick 154-159; C.Bell 160-161; R.Chastain 162-169; E.Jones 170-176; M.DiBenedetto 177-190; B.Keselowski 191

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 3 times for 43 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 5 times for 28 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 16 laps; B.Wallace, 3 times for 16 laps; W.Byron, 3 times for 12 laps; K.Harvick, 3 times for 12 laps; R.Chastain, 3 times for 12 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 11 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 10 laps; R.Preece, 2 times for 9 laps; E.Jones, 1 time for 7 laps; Ky.Busch, 2 times for 6 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 3 laps; R.Newman, 2 times for 2 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 2 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: M.Truex, 2; J.Logano, 1; W.Byron, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; K.Larson, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1; A.Bowman, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 446; 2. M.Truex, 359; 3. J.Logano, 353; 4. W.Byron, 351; 5. R.Blaney, 346; 6. B.Keselowski, 318; 7. K.Harvick, 308; 8. C.Elliott, 306; 9. K.Larson, 300; 10. C.Bell, 280; 11. Ky.Busch, 271; 12. A.Dillon, 268; 13. M.McDowell, 244; 14. A.Bowman, 241; 15. R.Stenhouse, 229; 16. C.Buescher, 229.

IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Streets of St. Petersburg

St.Petersburg, Fla.

Lap length: 1.8 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 100 laps, Running.

2. (3) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

3. (4) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

4. (2) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

5. (8) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

6. (15) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

7. (16) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

8. (20) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

9. (7) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

10. (5) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

11. (14) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

12. (17) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

13. (18) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

14. (13) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

15. (9) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

16. (19) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

17. (10) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 99, Running.

18. (12) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 99, Running.

19. (6) Pato O&rdsquo;Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 99, Running.

20. (21) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 99, Running.

21. (11) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 98, Running.

22. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

23. (24) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 67, Did not finish.

24. (22) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 18, Did not finish.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 96.552 mph.

Time of Race: 1:51:51.4115.

Margin of Victory: 2.4933 seconds.

Cautions: 3 for 9 laps.

Lead Changes: 3 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Herta 1-34, Pagenaud 35, Palou 36-37, Herta 38.

Points: Palou 67, Dixon 65, Power 65, Herta 62, Pagenaud 54, Harvey 51, Veekay 51, Bourdais 51, Ericsson 50, Newgarden 47.

SOCCER

MLS

Eastern Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Montreal    1    0    1    4    6    4

Atlanta    1    0    1    4    3    1

New England    1    0    1    4    3    2

New York City FC    1    1    0    3    6    2

Inter Miami CF    1    1    0    3    4    4

D.C. United    1    1    0    3    2    2

Nashville    0    0    2    2    4    4

Orlando City    0    0    2    2    1    1

Columbus    0    0    1    1    0    0

Philadelphia    0    1    1    1    1    2

Toronto FC    0    1    1    1    4    6

Chicago    0    1    1    1    3    5

Cincinnati    0    1    1    1    2    7

New York    0    2    0    0    3    5

Western Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

LA Galaxy    2    0    0    6    6    4

Seattle    1    0    1    4    5    1

Los Angeles FC    1    0    1    4    3    1

Sporting KC    1    0    1    4    3    2

Vancouver    1    0    1    4    3    2

San Jose    1    1    0    3    4    3

Real Salt Lake    1    0    0    3    2    1

Austin FC    1    1    0    3    3    3

Houston    1    1    0    3    3    3

Portland    1    1    0    3    2    2

Colorado    0    1    1    1    1    3

FC Dallas    0    1    1    1    1    3

Minnesota United    0    2    0    0    1    6

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Result

LA Galaxy 3, New York 2

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 10 a.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 11 a.m.

Columbus at Montreal, Noon

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 12:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Austin at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 2, Games

Miami at Nashville, 10 a.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

NWSL Challenge Cup Glance

All Times Pacific

EAST

    GP    W    D    L    GF    GA    Pts

Gotham FC    2    2    0    0    5    3    6

Orlando    3    1    1    1    3    3    4

North Carolina    2    1    0    1    6    6    3

Washington    3    1    0    2    3    4    3

Louisville    2    0    1    1    2    3    1

WEST

    GP    W    D    L    GF    GA    Pts

Portland    3    3    0    0    5    1    9

Houston    2    0    2    0    0    0    2

Chicago    3    0    2    1    1    2    2

Kansas City    2    0    1    1    2    3    1

OL Reign    2    0    1    1    0    2    1

Today’s Games

North Carolina at Louisville, 3 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Gotham FC at Washington, 4 p.m.

Chicago at OL Reign, 7 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W    L    Pct.    GB

Brooklyn    41    20    .672    —

Philadelphia    39    21    .650    11/2

Milwaukee    37    23    .617    31/2

New York    34    27    .557    7

Atlanta    34    27    .557    7

Boston    32    29    .525    9

Miami    32    29    .525    9

Charlotte    30    30    .500    101/2

Indiana    29    31    .483    111/2

Washington    27    33    .450    131/2

Chicago    25    35    .417    151/2

Toronto    25    35    .417    151/2

Cleveland    21    39    .350    191/2

Orlando    18    42    .300    221/2

Detroit    18    43    .295    23

WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W    L    Pct.    GB

x-Utah    44    16    .733    —  

Phoenix    42    18    .700    2

L.A. Clippers    43    19    .694    2

Denver    39    21    .650    5

L.A. Lakers    35    25    .583    9

Dallas    33    26    .559    101/2

Portland    32    28    .533    12

Memphis    31    28    .525    121/2

Golden State    31    30    .508    131/2

San Antonio    30    29    .508    131/2

New Orleans    26    34    .433    18

Sacramento    24    36    .400    20

Oklahoma City    20    40    .333    24

Minnesota    17    44    .279    271/2

Houston    15    46    .246    291/2

x-clinched playoff spot

Sunday’s Results

Charlotte 125, Boston 104

Brooklyn 128, Phoenix 119

Memphis 120, Portland 113

Washington 119, Cleveland 110

Atlanta 111, Milwaukee 104

Indiana 131, Orlando 112

Golden State 117, Sacramento 113

Today’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 4 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Washington, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Boston, 4 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 6:30 p.m.

Grizzlies 120, Blazers 113

MEMPHIS (120)

Anderson 6-8 2-2 16, Brooks 5-16 6-7 18, Valanciunas 9-17 0-0 21, Allen 3-12 3-3 9, Morant 8-15 9-12 28, Tillman 1-1 0-0 2, Clarke 4-6 2-2 10, Winslow 3-7 0-0 6, Bane 1-2 0-0 2, Melton 2-7 2-2 8. Totals 42-91 24-28 120.

PORTLAND (113)

Covington 0-7 2-2 2, Powell 7-15 3-4 17, Nurkic 6-13 4-5 16, Lillard 8-27 3-3 23, McCollum 10-21 3-3 27, Anthony 4-13 0-0 12, Hollis-Jefferson 0-0 1-2 1, Jones Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Little 0-1 0-0 0, Kanter 2-3 3-4 7, Simons 2-3 2-2 8. Totals 39-105 21-25 113.

Memphis    23    35    32    30    —    120

Portland    20    27    31    35    —    113

3-Point Goals: Memphis 12-23 (Morant 3-4, Valanciunas 3-4, Anderson 2-2, Melton 2-3, Brooks 2-5, Allen 0-4), Portland 14-38 (Anthony 4-8, Lillard 4-10, McCollum 4-10, Simons 2-2, Powell 0-3, Covington 0-4). Fouled Out: Powell. Rebounds: Memphis 54 (Valanciunas 10), Portland 53 (Nurkic 19). Assists: Memphis 22 (Melton 6), Portland 21 (Lillard, Nurkic 5). Total Fouls: Memphis 22, Portland 22. A: 0 (19,393)

Nets 128, Suns 119

PHOENIX (119)

Bridges 3-7 1-2 7, C.Johnson 4-10 0-0 9, Ayton 9-12 2-4 20, Booker 12-24 8-9 36, Paul 5-11 2-2 14, Craig 6-9 6-6 20, Kaminsky 1-3 2-2 5, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 1-7 0-0 3, Payne 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 43-90 21-25 119.

BROOKLYN (128)

Green 5-11 0-0 10, Harris 4-10 1-1 10, Jordan 3-4 0-0 6, Irving 10-19 9-9 34, Shamet 2-5 0-0 5, Brown 1-2 2-2 4, Durant 12-21 7-8 33, Griffin 6-9 2-3 16, James 0-1 2-4 2, T.Johnson 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 46-87 23-27 128.

Phoenix    32    29    31    27    —    119

Brooklyn    27    32    38    31    —    128

3-Point Goals: Phoenix 12-34 (Booker 4-5, Craig 2-4, Paul 2-5, Kaminsky 1-2, Payne 1-2, C.Johnson 1-5, Carter 1-7, Bridges 0-4), Brooklyn 13-28 (Irving 5-7, Durant 2-3, Griffin 2-3, T.Johnson 2-4, Harris 1-3, Shamet 1-4, Green 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Phoenix 43 (Craig 14), Brooklyn 44 (Jordan 12). Assists: Phoenix 22 (Paul 8), Brooklyn 30 (Irving 12). Total Fouls: Phoenix 24, Brooklyn 17. A: 1,773 (17,732)

Hornets 125, Celtics 104

BOSTON (104)

Brown 8-22 2-2 20, Tatum 6-16 6-7 19, Thompson 2-4 1-2 5, Smart 5-11 4-4 17, Walker 7-17 3-5 20, Fournier 0-3 0-0 0, Langford 1-1 0-0 3, Nesmith 1-3 2-2 5, Parker 1-3 2-2 4, Williams 3-4 0-0 9, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Pritchard 0-3 2-2 2, Waters 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-88 22-26 104.

CHARLOTTE (125)

Bridges 7-14 2-2 20, Co.Martin 5-9 2-2 13, Washington 8-12 2-3 22, Graham 7-14 4-4 24, Rozier 8-18 0-0 21, Ca.Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Carey Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniels 2-8 0-0 4, Biyombo 2-3 0-0 4, Richards 0-1 0-0 0, Riller 2-2 0-0 5, Wanamaker 6-12 0-0 12. Totals 47-93 10-11 125.

Boston    23    29    36    16    —    104

Charlotte    33    30    37    25    —    125

3-Point Goals: Boston 14-41 (Williams 3-4, Smart 3-7, Walker 3-9, Brown 2-7, Nesmith 1-2, Tatum 1-5, Fournier 0-2, Pritchard 0-2), Charlotte 21-43 (Graham 6-11, Rozier 5-9, Washington 4-6, Bridges 4-8, Co.Martin 1-2, Wanamaker 0-2, McDaniels 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Boston 41 (Tatum 11), Charlotte 46 (Washington 12). Assists: Boston 18 (Smart, Walker 4), Charlotte 39 (Rozier 11). Total Fouls: Boston 13, Charlotte 21. A: 4,493 (19,077)

Wizards 119, Cavs 110

CLEVELAND (110)

Love 5-9 0-0 12, Osman 7-12 2-2 19, Allen 10-12 7-9 27, Garland 9-20 6-6 28, Okoro 3-7 4-6 10, Hartenstein 2-4 0-0 4, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 2-7 1-2 5, Wade 0-1 0-0 0, Dellavedova 2-5 0-0 5, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-78 20-25 110.

WASHINGTON (119)

Beal 13-24 5-6 33, Gill 2-4 0-0 5, Len 1-1 0-0 2, Neto 4-10 4-4 14, Westbrook 5-13 4-7 14, Bertans 3-12 0-0 9, Gafford 5-7 2-3 12, Lopez 5-5 4-4 14, Mathews 2-5 2-2 8, Smith 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 43-89 21-26 119.

Cleveland    32    28    33    17    —    110

Washington    27    36    24    32    —    119

3-Point Goals: Cleveland 10-27 (Garland 4-8, Osman 3-6, Love 2-3, Dellavedova 1-3, Okoro 0-2, Nance Jr. 0-3), Washington 12-31 (Bertans 3-10, Neto 2-3, Beal 2-4, Smith 2-4, Mathews 2-5, Gill 1-3, Westbrook 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Cleveland 37 (Allen 12), Washington 36 (Beal, Gafford 6). Assists: Cleveland 28 (Garland 9), Washington 25 (Westbrook 11). Total Fouls: Cleveland 25, Washington 21. A: 2,133 (20,356)

Hawks 111, Bucks 104

MILWAUKEE (104)

G.Antetokounmpo 11-17 8-10 31, Middleton 9-18 2-2 23, Lopez 4-9 2-3 11, DiVincenzo 2-7 1-1 5, Holiday 8-11 3-5 19, Portis 3-7 2-2 10, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-5 0-0 5, Forbes 0-5 0-0 0, Teague 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-81 18-23 104.

ATLANTA (111)

Collins 7-12 3-4 18, Hill 1-8 0-0 2, Capela 2-6 2-2 6, Bogdanovic 12-21 2-3 32, Huerter 9-14 1-2 20, Gallinari 3-8 8-8 15, Okongwu 0-3 0-0 0, Goodwin 1-4 1-2 3, Williams 5-12 1-2 15. Totals 40-88 18-23 111.

Milwaukee    29    22    27    26    —    104

Atlanta    26    17    27    41    —    111

3-Point Goals: Milwaukee 8-28 (Middleton 3-5, Portis 2-3, Connaughton 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 1-3, Lopez 1-4, Teague 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-3, Forbes 0-4), Atlanta 13-35 (Bogdanovic 6-11, Williams 4-7, Collins 1-3, Gallinari 1-3, Huerter 1-5, Goodwin 0-2, Hill 0-4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Milwaukee 41 (G.Antetokounmpo 14), Atlanta 44 (Capela 14). Assists: Milwaukee 20 (Holiday 11), Atlanta 23 (Williams 6). Total Fouls: Milwaukee 18, Atlanta 20. A: 3,010 (18,118)

Pacers 131, Magic 112

INDIANA (131)

Brissett 3-7 5-5 13, Sumner 7-13 7-8 21, Sampson 5-8 0-1 11, Brogdon 10-17 1-1 24, LeVert 7-14 3-3 18, Martin 2-3 0-0 4, McDermott 7-10 0-0 16, J.Holiday 7-11 0-0 20, Brimah 0-1 0-0 0, A.Holiday 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 1-6 0-0 2, Stanley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 50-91 16-18 131.

ORLANDO (112)

Bacon 6-15 7-8 20, Okeke 5-12 0-0 12, Carter Jr. 4-10 1-2 10, Anthony 5-14 3-4 14, Harris 2-14 2-2 6, Franks 4-8 2-2 11, Hall 2-2 0-0 4, Bamba 6-9 3-4 17, Cannady 0-0 0-0 0, Hampton 5-10 2-2 14, Randle 1-7 2-4 4. Totals 40-101 22-28 112.

Indiana    36    26    41    28    —    131

Orlando    25    32    20    35    —    112

3-Point Goals: Indiana 15-32 (J.Holiday 6-8, Brogdon 3-7, McDermott 2-3, Brissett 2-5, LeVert 1-2, Sampson 1-2, McConnell 0-2, Sumner 0-3), Orlando 10-32 (Bamba 2-4, Hampton 2-4, Okeke 2-5, Anthony 1-3, Bacon 1-3, Franks 1-3, Randle 0-4, Harris 0-5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Indiana 48 (Brissett, Brogdon 8), Orlando 51 (Carter Jr. 13). Assists: Indiana 28 (Brogdon 9), Orlando 22 (Anthony 7). Total Fouls: Indiana 20, Orlando 14. A: 3,519 (18,846)

Warriors 117, Kings 113

SACRAMENTO (113)

Barnes 8-16 2-2 23, Harkless 3-8 1-1 7, Holmes 4-6 3-6 11, Haliburton 10-20 2-2 24, Hield 9-13 1-1 25, Metu 2-8 3-3 7, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 2-8 1-2 6, Guy 1-2 1-1 3, Wright 2-5 3-4 7. Totals 41-86 17-22 113.

GOLDEN STATE (117)

Green 4-6 0-0 8, Wiggins 6-15 0-0 13, Looney 4-12 0-0 8, Curry 11-21 8-11 37, Mulder 4-8 0-0 11, Toscano-Anderson 5-8 0-0 10, Oubre Jr. 8-17 2-2 19, Payton II 3-3 0-0 7, Poole 1-5 1-2 4. Totals 46-95 11-15 117.

Sacramento    39    26    27    21    —    113

Golden State    32    31    31    23    —    117

3-Point Goals: Sacramento 14-37 (Hield 6-8, Barnes 5-9, Haliburton 2-7, Davis 1-6, Wright 0-2, Harkless 0-4), Golden State 14-36 (Curry 7-14, Mulder 3-6, Wiggins 1-2, Poole 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-7, Toscano-Anderson 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Sacramento 38 (Barnes 7), Golden State 52 (Green 14). Assists: Sacramento 22 (Haliburton 8), Golden State 30 (Green 13). Total Fouls: Sacramento 15, Golden State 16. A: 3,252 (18,064)

Hockey

NHL

East    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Pittsburgh    32    14    3    67    169    135

Washington    31    13    4    66    170    144

N.Y. Islanders    29    14    5    63    136    113

Boston    27    14    6    60    136    118

N.Y. Rangers    25    18    6    56    164    131

Philadelphia    22    19    7    51    136    171

New Jersey    14    27    7    35    121    170

Buffalo    13    29    7    33    121    171

Central    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Carolina    31    10    6    68    153    114

Florida    31    13    5    67    158    133

Tampa Bay    32    14    2    66    160    125

Nashville    26    21    2    54    133    138

Dallas    20    15    12    52    135    121

Chicago    22    21    5    49    135    151

Detroit    17    25    8    42    115    158

Columbus    15    25    10    40    121    170

West    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

x-Vegas    34    11    2    70    160    103

x-Colorado    31    10    4    66    161    108

x-Minnesota    31    13    3    65    151    123

Arizona    21    22    5    47    128    150

St. Louis    20    19    6    46    131    142

San Jose    18    24    5    41    125    163

Los Angeles    17    22    6    40    120    136

Anaheim    14    27    7    35    105    156

North    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Toronto    30    13    5    65    159    130

Winnipeg    27    17    3    57    148    129

Edmonton    27    16    2    56    144    125

Montreal    20    17    9    49    134    135

Calgary    21    23    3    45    127    137

Vancouver    19    19    3    41    113    130

Ottawa    17    27    4    38    131    170

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

Sunday’s Results

Pittsburgh 1, Boston 0

N.Y. Rangers 6, Buffalo 3

Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 3, OT

Today’s Games

Montreal at Calgary, 4:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

