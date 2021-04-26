GOLF
PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans Scores
By Associated Press
Sunday
At TPC Louisiana
Avondale, La.
Purse: $7.4 million
Yardage: 7,425 Par: 72
Final Round
x-won on the first playoff hole
x-Leishman/Smith (400), $1,069,300 each 63-72-63-70—268
Oosthuizen/Schwartzel (163), $436,600 63-71-63-71—268
Uihlein/Werenski (105), $285,825 65-69-68-67—269
Burns/Horschel (78), $209,667 63-73-65-69—270
Bradley/Steele (78), $209,667 63-73-64-70—270
Mitchell/Snedeker (78), $209,667 66-71-64-69—270
Palmer/Rahm (59), $149,850 65-71-65-70—271
Hatton/Willett (50), $116,550 65-73-65-69—272
Scheffler/Watson (50), $116,550 64-69-66-73—272
Lewis/Pieters (50/0), $116,550 67-70-63-72—272
Hoffman/Watney (34), $62,943 64-74-65-70—273
Duncan/Schenk (34), $62,943 64-73-63-73—273
Garnett/Stallings (34), $62,943 62-75-64-72—273
Cantlay/Schauffele (34), $62,943 64-74-68-67—273
Rose/Stenson (34), $62,943 65-68-70-70—273
Ghim/Suh (34/0), $62,943 65-73-63-72—273
Gooch/Homa (20), $37,463 66-71-67-70—274
Redman/Ryder (20), $37,463 66-71-66-71—274
Champ/Finau (20), $37,463 63-68-67-76—274
Clark/van Rooyen (20), $37,463 64-74-63-73—274
Kokrak/Perez (14), $28,120 65-70-66-74—275
Noren/Norlander (14), $28,120 67-70-64-74—275
McDowell/Wallace (10), $22,274 66-70-68-72—276
Lee/Stanley (10), $22,274 63-74-64-75—276
Murray/Oppenheim (8), $18,463 66-70-67-74—277
Hovland/Ventura (8), $18,463 62-69-68-78—277
Kirk/Todd (7), $17,316 66-70-69-73—278
Hagy/Kim (6), $16,946 67-71-66-75—279
Straka/Teater (5), $16,502 68-70-65-78—281
Gligic/Whaley (5), $16,502 67-71-68-75—281
Baker/Malnati (5), $16,058 65-73-68-76—282
Hearn/Sucher (4), $15,762 67-71-68-77—283
Chalmers/Percy (4), $15,466 66-70-69-82—287
COLLEGE MEN
Big Sky Championship
Boulder Creek Golf Club
Boulder City, Nev.
Sunday
Team leader — Sacramento State, 299.
Idaho placing — 4th, 308.
Individual leader — Casey Leebrick (Sacramento State) 70.
Idaho individuals — T2. Jose Suryadinata 74; T12. Jack Plaster 77; T17. Sean Mullan 78; T21. Colt Sherrell 79; T28. Joel Veenstra 81.
COLLEGE WOMEN
Pac-12 Championship
Stanford Golf Course
Stanford, Calif.
Sunday
Team champion — USC, 849.
Individual champion — Rachel Heck (Stanford) 206.
WSU individuals — T42. Emily Baumgart 230; 51. Amy Chu 237; 52. Cameron March 245.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NCAA FCS Playoff Glance
All Times Pacific
Quarterfinals
Sunday, May 2
Delaware at Jacksonville St., Noon
North Dakota St. at Sam Houston, Noon
North Dakota at James Madison, 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at South Dakota St., 6 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP World Tour Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Results
Sunday
At Real Club de Tenis Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Purse: $1,565,480
Surface: Red clay
Men’s Singles
Championship
Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-5.
WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Results
Sunday
At Porsche Arena
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: $456,073
Surface: Red clay
Women’s Singles
Championship
Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Aryna Sabalenka (5), Belarus, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega, Ala.
Lap length: 2.66 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 191 laps, 49 points.
2. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 191, 41.
3. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 191, 45.
4. (16) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 191, 35.
5. (13) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 191, 42.
6. (38) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 191, 31.
7. (20) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 191, 30.
8. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 191, 29.
9. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 191, 42.
10. (27) Cole Custer, Ford, 191, 27.
11. (25) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 191, 26.
12. (30) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 191, 25.
13. (28) Ryan Newman, Ford, 191, 24.
14. (29) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 191, 29.
15. (14) Aric Almirola, Ford, 191, 22.
16. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 191, 21.
17. (6) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 191, 23.
18. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 191, 26.
19. (24) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 191, 28.
20. (39) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 191, 0.
21. (21) Chris Buescher, Ford, 191, 25.
22. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 191, 15.
23. (19) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 191, 14.
24. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 191, 21.
25. (31) BJ McLeod, Ford, 191, 0.
26. (37) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 191, 0.
27. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, accident, 190, 10.
28. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 190, 0.
29. (40) Timmy Hill, Ford, 190, 0.
30. (34) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 190, 0.
31. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 189, 6.
32. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 188, 12.
33. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 186, 7.
34. (35) Joey Gase, Ford, 186, 0.
35. (15) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 185, 2.
36. (36) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 180, 1.
37. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, accident, 168, 1.
38. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, garage, 123, 5.
39. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 59, 1.
40. (12) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, engine, 3, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 147.613 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 26 minutes, 30 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.102 seconds.
Caution Flags: 7 for 34 laps.
Lead Changes: 35 among 17 drivers.
Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0; W.Byron 1; J.Logano 2-11; B.Wallace 12-14; K.Harvick 15-18; B.Wallace 19-21; Ky.Busch 22-26; C.Briscoe 27; D.Hamlin 28-48; R.Blaney 49-50; M.DiBenedetto 51-54; R.Preece 55-56; M.DiBenedetto 57-62; R.Newman 63; C.Elliott 64-66; D.Hamlin 67-68; M.DiBenedetto 69-71; W.Byron 72; D.Hamlin 73-92; Ky.Busch 93; R.Preece 94-100; W.Byron 101-110; M.DiBenedetto 111; B.Wallace 112-121; R.Newman 122; R.Blaney 123-131; A.Almirola 132-147; R.Chastain 148-150; K.Harvick 151-152; R.Chastain 153; K.Harvick 154-159; C.Bell 160-161; R.Chastain 162-169; E.Jones 170-176; M.DiBenedetto 177-190; B.Keselowski 191
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 3 times for 43 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 5 times for 28 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 16 laps; B.Wallace, 3 times for 16 laps; W.Byron, 3 times for 12 laps; K.Harvick, 3 times for 12 laps; R.Chastain, 3 times for 12 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 11 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 10 laps; R.Preece, 2 times for 9 laps; E.Jones, 1 time for 7 laps; Ky.Busch, 2 times for 6 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 3 laps; R.Newman, 2 times for 2 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 2 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: M.Truex, 2; J.Logano, 1; W.Byron, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; K.Larson, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1; A.Bowman, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 446; 2. M.Truex, 359; 3. J.Logano, 353; 4. W.Byron, 351; 5. R.Blaney, 346; 6. B.Keselowski, 318; 7. K.Harvick, 308; 8. C.Elliott, 306; 9. K.Larson, 300; 10. C.Bell, 280; 11. Ky.Busch, 271; 12. A.Dillon, 268; 13. M.McDowell, 244; 14. A.Bowman, 241; 15. R.Stenhouse, 229; 16. C.Buescher, 229.
IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Streets of St. Petersburg
St.Petersburg, Fla.
Lap length: 1.8 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 100 laps, Running.
2. (3) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
3. (4) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
4. (2) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
5. (8) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
6. (15) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
7. (16) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
8. (20) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
9. (7) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
10. (5) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
11. (14) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
12. (17) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
13. (18) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
14. (13) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
15. (9) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
16. (19) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
17. (10) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 99, Running.
18. (12) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 99, Running.
19. (6) Pato O&rdsquo;Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 99, Running.
20. (21) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 99, Running.
21. (11) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 98, Running.
22. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
23. (24) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 67, Did not finish.
24. (22) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 18, Did not finish.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 96.552 mph.
Time of Race: 1:51:51.4115.
Margin of Victory: 2.4933 seconds.
Cautions: 3 for 9 laps.
Lead Changes: 3 among 3 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Herta 1-34, Pagenaud 35, Palou 36-37, Herta 38.
Points: Palou 67, Dixon 65, Power 65, Herta 62, Pagenaud 54, Harvey 51, Veekay 51, Bourdais 51, Ericsson 50, Newgarden 47.
SOCCER
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Montreal 1 0 1 4 6 4
Atlanta 1 0 1 4 3 1
New England 1 0 1 4 3 2
New York City FC 1 1 0 3 6 2
Inter Miami CF 1 1 0 3 4 4
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 2 2
Nashville 0 0 2 2 4 4
Orlando City 0 0 2 2 1 1
Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0
Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 1 2
Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6
Chicago 0 1 1 1 3 5
Cincinnati 0 1 1 1 2 7
New York 0 2 0 0 3 5
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
LA Galaxy 2 0 0 6 6 4
Seattle 1 0 1 4 5 1
Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 3 1
Sporting KC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Vancouver 1 0 1 4 3 2
San Jose 1 1 0 3 4 3
Real Salt Lake 1 0 0 3 2 1
Austin FC 1 1 0 3 3 3
Houston 1 1 0 3 3 3
Portland 1 1 0 3 2 2
Colorado 0 1 1 1 1 3
FC Dallas 0 1 1 1 1 3
Minnesota United 0 2 0 0 1 6
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Result
LA Galaxy 3, New York 2
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 10 a.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 11 a.m.
Columbus at Montreal, Noon
Los Angeles FC at Houston, 12:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New England, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.
Austin at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Portland at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.
D.C. United at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 2, Games
Miami at Nashville, 10 a.m.
LA Galaxy at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
NWSL Challenge Cup Glance
All Times Pacific
EAST
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Gotham FC 2 2 0 0 5 3 6
Orlando 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
North Carolina 2 1 0 1 6 6 3
Washington 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
Louisville 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
WEST
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portland 3 3 0 0 5 1 9
Houston 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
Chicago 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
Kansas City 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
OL Reign 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
Today’s Games
North Carolina at Louisville, 3 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Gotham FC at Washington, 4 p.m.
Chicago at OL Reign, 7 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn 41 20 .672 —
Philadelphia 39 21 .650 11/2
Milwaukee 37 23 .617 31/2
New York 34 27 .557 7
Atlanta 34 27 .557 7
Boston 32 29 .525 9
Miami 32 29 .525 9
Charlotte 30 30 .500 101/2
Indiana 29 31 .483 111/2
Washington 27 33 .450 131/2
Chicago 25 35 .417 151/2
Toronto 25 35 .417 151/2
Cleveland 21 39 .350 191/2
Orlando 18 42 .300 221/2
Detroit 18 43 .295 23
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
x-Utah 44 16 .733 —
Phoenix 42 18 .700 2
L.A. Clippers 43 19 .694 2
Denver 39 21 .650 5
L.A. Lakers 35 25 .583 9
Dallas 33 26 .559 101/2
Portland 32 28 .533 12
Memphis 31 28 .525 121/2
Golden State 31 30 .508 131/2
San Antonio 30 29 .508 131/2
New Orleans 26 34 .433 18
Sacramento 24 36 .400 20
Oklahoma City 20 40 .333 24
Minnesota 17 44 .279 271/2
Houston 15 46 .246 291/2
x-clinched playoff spot
Sunday’s Results
Charlotte 125, Boston 104
Brooklyn 128, Phoenix 119
Memphis 120, Portland 113
Washington 119, Cleveland 110
Atlanta 111, Milwaukee 104
Indiana 131, Orlando 112
Golden State 117, Sacramento 113
Today’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 4 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at Washington, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Boston, 4 p.m.
Portland at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 6:30 p.m.
Grizzlies 120, Blazers 113
MEMPHIS (120)
Anderson 6-8 2-2 16, Brooks 5-16 6-7 18, Valanciunas 9-17 0-0 21, Allen 3-12 3-3 9, Morant 8-15 9-12 28, Tillman 1-1 0-0 2, Clarke 4-6 2-2 10, Winslow 3-7 0-0 6, Bane 1-2 0-0 2, Melton 2-7 2-2 8. Totals 42-91 24-28 120.
PORTLAND (113)
Covington 0-7 2-2 2, Powell 7-15 3-4 17, Nurkic 6-13 4-5 16, Lillard 8-27 3-3 23, McCollum 10-21 3-3 27, Anthony 4-13 0-0 12, Hollis-Jefferson 0-0 1-2 1, Jones Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Little 0-1 0-0 0, Kanter 2-3 3-4 7, Simons 2-3 2-2 8. Totals 39-105 21-25 113.
Memphis 23 35 32 30 — 120
Portland 20 27 31 35 — 113
3-Point Goals: Memphis 12-23 (Morant 3-4, Valanciunas 3-4, Anderson 2-2, Melton 2-3, Brooks 2-5, Allen 0-4), Portland 14-38 (Anthony 4-8, Lillard 4-10, McCollum 4-10, Simons 2-2, Powell 0-3, Covington 0-4). Fouled Out: Powell. Rebounds: Memphis 54 (Valanciunas 10), Portland 53 (Nurkic 19). Assists: Memphis 22 (Melton 6), Portland 21 (Lillard, Nurkic 5). Total Fouls: Memphis 22, Portland 22. A: 0 (19,393)
Nets 128, Suns 119
PHOENIX (119)
Bridges 3-7 1-2 7, C.Johnson 4-10 0-0 9, Ayton 9-12 2-4 20, Booker 12-24 8-9 36, Paul 5-11 2-2 14, Craig 6-9 6-6 20, Kaminsky 1-3 2-2 5, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 1-7 0-0 3, Payne 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 43-90 21-25 119.
BROOKLYN (128)
Green 5-11 0-0 10, Harris 4-10 1-1 10, Jordan 3-4 0-0 6, Irving 10-19 9-9 34, Shamet 2-5 0-0 5, Brown 1-2 2-2 4, Durant 12-21 7-8 33, Griffin 6-9 2-3 16, James 0-1 2-4 2, T.Johnson 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 46-87 23-27 128.
Phoenix 32 29 31 27 — 119
Brooklyn 27 32 38 31 — 128
3-Point Goals: Phoenix 12-34 (Booker 4-5, Craig 2-4, Paul 2-5, Kaminsky 1-2, Payne 1-2, C.Johnson 1-5, Carter 1-7, Bridges 0-4), Brooklyn 13-28 (Irving 5-7, Durant 2-3, Griffin 2-3, T.Johnson 2-4, Harris 1-3, Shamet 1-4, Green 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Phoenix 43 (Craig 14), Brooklyn 44 (Jordan 12). Assists: Phoenix 22 (Paul 8), Brooklyn 30 (Irving 12). Total Fouls: Phoenix 24, Brooklyn 17. A: 1,773 (17,732)
Hornets 125, Celtics 104
BOSTON (104)
Brown 8-22 2-2 20, Tatum 6-16 6-7 19, Thompson 2-4 1-2 5, Smart 5-11 4-4 17, Walker 7-17 3-5 20, Fournier 0-3 0-0 0, Langford 1-1 0-0 3, Nesmith 1-3 2-2 5, Parker 1-3 2-2 4, Williams 3-4 0-0 9, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Pritchard 0-3 2-2 2, Waters 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-88 22-26 104.
CHARLOTTE (125)
Bridges 7-14 2-2 20, Co.Martin 5-9 2-2 13, Washington 8-12 2-3 22, Graham 7-14 4-4 24, Rozier 8-18 0-0 21, Ca.Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Carey Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniels 2-8 0-0 4, Biyombo 2-3 0-0 4, Richards 0-1 0-0 0, Riller 2-2 0-0 5, Wanamaker 6-12 0-0 12. Totals 47-93 10-11 125.
Boston 23 29 36 16 — 104
Charlotte 33 30 37 25 — 125
3-Point Goals: Boston 14-41 (Williams 3-4, Smart 3-7, Walker 3-9, Brown 2-7, Nesmith 1-2, Tatum 1-5, Fournier 0-2, Pritchard 0-2), Charlotte 21-43 (Graham 6-11, Rozier 5-9, Washington 4-6, Bridges 4-8, Co.Martin 1-2, Wanamaker 0-2, McDaniels 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Boston 41 (Tatum 11), Charlotte 46 (Washington 12). Assists: Boston 18 (Smart, Walker 4), Charlotte 39 (Rozier 11). Total Fouls: Boston 13, Charlotte 21. A: 4,493 (19,077)
Wizards 119, Cavs 110
CLEVELAND (110)
Love 5-9 0-0 12, Osman 7-12 2-2 19, Allen 10-12 7-9 27, Garland 9-20 6-6 28, Okoro 3-7 4-6 10, Hartenstein 2-4 0-0 4, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 2-7 1-2 5, Wade 0-1 0-0 0, Dellavedova 2-5 0-0 5, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-78 20-25 110.
WASHINGTON (119)
Beal 13-24 5-6 33, Gill 2-4 0-0 5, Len 1-1 0-0 2, Neto 4-10 4-4 14, Westbrook 5-13 4-7 14, Bertans 3-12 0-0 9, Gafford 5-7 2-3 12, Lopez 5-5 4-4 14, Mathews 2-5 2-2 8, Smith 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 43-89 21-26 119.
Cleveland 32 28 33 17 — 110
Washington 27 36 24 32 — 119
3-Point Goals: Cleveland 10-27 (Garland 4-8, Osman 3-6, Love 2-3, Dellavedova 1-3, Okoro 0-2, Nance Jr. 0-3), Washington 12-31 (Bertans 3-10, Neto 2-3, Beal 2-4, Smith 2-4, Mathews 2-5, Gill 1-3, Westbrook 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Cleveland 37 (Allen 12), Washington 36 (Beal, Gafford 6). Assists: Cleveland 28 (Garland 9), Washington 25 (Westbrook 11). Total Fouls: Cleveland 25, Washington 21. A: 2,133 (20,356)
Hawks 111, Bucks 104
MILWAUKEE (104)
G.Antetokounmpo 11-17 8-10 31, Middleton 9-18 2-2 23, Lopez 4-9 2-3 11, DiVincenzo 2-7 1-1 5, Holiday 8-11 3-5 19, Portis 3-7 2-2 10, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-5 0-0 5, Forbes 0-5 0-0 0, Teague 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-81 18-23 104.
ATLANTA (111)
Collins 7-12 3-4 18, Hill 1-8 0-0 2, Capela 2-6 2-2 6, Bogdanovic 12-21 2-3 32, Huerter 9-14 1-2 20, Gallinari 3-8 8-8 15, Okongwu 0-3 0-0 0, Goodwin 1-4 1-2 3, Williams 5-12 1-2 15. Totals 40-88 18-23 111.
Milwaukee 29 22 27 26 — 104
Atlanta 26 17 27 41 — 111
3-Point Goals: Milwaukee 8-28 (Middleton 3-5, Portis 2-3, Connaughton 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 1-3, Lopez 1-4, Teague 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-3, Forbes 0-4), Atlanta 13-35 (Bogdanovic 6-11, Williams 4-7, Collins 1-3, Gallinari 1-3, Huerter 1-5, Goodwin 0-2, Hill 0-4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Milwaukee 41 (G.Antetokounmpo 14), Atlanta 44 (Capela 14). Assists: Milwaukee 20 (Holiday 11), Atlanta 23 (Williams 6). Total Fouls: Milwaukee 18, Atlanta 20. A: 3,010 (18,118)
Pacers 131, Magic 112
INDIANA (131)
Brissett 3-7 5-5 13, Sumner 7-13 7-8 21, Sampson 5-8 0-1 11, Brogdon 10-17 1-1 24, LeVert 7-14 3-3 18, Martin 2-3 0-0 4, McDermott 7-10 0-0 16, J.Holiday 7-11 0-0 20, Brimah 0-1 0-0 0, A.Holiday 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 1-6 0-0 2, Stanley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 50-91 16-18 131.
ORLANDO (112)
Bacon 6-15 7-8 20, Okeke 5-12 0-0 12, Carter Jr. 4-10 1-2 10, Anthony 5-14 3-4 14, Harris 2-14 2-2 6, Franks 4-8 2-2 11, Hall 2-2 0-0 4, Bamba 6-9 3-4 17, Cannady 0-0 0-0 0, Hampton 5-10 2-2 14, Randle 1-7 2-4 4. Totals 40-101 22-28 112.
Indiana 36 26 41 28 — 131
Orlando 25 32 20 35 — 112
3-Point Goals: Indiana 15-32 (J.Holiday 6-8, Brogdon 3-7, McDermott 2-3, Brissett 2-5, LeVert 1-2, Sampson 1-2, McConnell 0-2, Sumner 0-3), Orlando 10-32 (Bamba 2-4, Hampton 2-4, Okeke 2-5, Anthony 1-3, Bacon 1-3, Franks 1-3, Randle 0-4, Harris 0-5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Indiana 48 (Brissett, Brogdon 8), Orlando 51 (Carter Jr. 13). Assists: Indiana 28 (Brogdon 9), Orlando 22 (Anthony 7). Total Fouls: Indiana 20, Orlando 14. A: 3,519 (18,846)
Warriors 117, Kings 113
SACRAMENTO (113)
Barnes 8-16 2-2 23, Harkless 3-8 1-1 7, Holmes 4-6 3-6 11, Haliburton 10-20 2-2 24, Hield 9-13 1-1 25, Metu 2-8 3-3 7, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 2-8 1-2 6, Guy 1-2 1-1 3, Wright 2-5 3-4 7. Totals 41-86 17-22 113.
GOLDEN STATE (117)
Green 4-6 0-0 8, Wiggins 6-15 0-0 13, Looney 4-12 0-0 8, Curry 11-21 8-11 37, Mulder 4-8 0-0 11, Toscano-Anderson 5-8 0-0 10, Oubre Jr. 8-17 2-2 19, Payton II 3-3 0-0 7, Poole 1-5 1-2 4. Totals 46-95 11-15 117.
Sacramento 39 26 27 21 — 113
Golden State 32 31 31 23 — 117
3-Point Goals: Sacramento 14-37 (Hield 6-8, Barnes 5-9, Haliburton 2-7, Davis 1-6, Wright 0-2, Harkless 0-4), Golden State 14-36 (Curry 7-14, Mulder 3-6, Wiggins 1-2, Poole 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-7, Toscano-Anderson 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Sacramento 38 (Barnes 7), Golden State 52 (Green 14). Assists: Sacramento 22 (Haliburton 8), Golden State 30 (Green 13). Total Fouls: Sacramento 15, Golden State 16. A: 3,252 (18,064)
Hockey
NHL
East W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 32 14 3 67 169 135
Washington 31 13 4 66 170 144
N.Y. Islanders 29 14 5 63 136 113
Boston 27 14 6 60 136 118
N.Y. Rangers 25 18 6 56 164 131
Philadelphia 22 19 7 51 136 171
New Jersey 14 27 7 35 121 170
Buffalo 13 29 7 33 121 171
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 31 10 6 68 153 114
Florida 31 13 5 67 158 133
Tampa Bay 32 14 2 66 160 125
Nashville 26 21 2 54 133 138
Dallas 20 15 12 52 135 121
Chicago 22 21 5 49 135 151
Detroit 17 25 8 42 115 158
Columbus 15 25 10 40 121 170
West W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 34 11 2 70 160 103
x-Colorado 31 10 4 66 161 108
x-Minnesota 31 13 3 65 151 123
Arizona 21 22 5 47 128 150
St. Louis 20 19 6 46 131 142
San Jose 18 24 5 41 125 163
Los Angeles 17 22 6 40 120 136
Anaheim 14 27 7 35 105 156
North W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 30 13 5 65 159 130
Winnipeg 27 17 3 57 148 129
Edmonton 27 16 2 56 144 125
Montreal 20 17 9 49 134 135
Calgary 21 23 3 45 127 137
Vancouver 19 19 3 41 113 130
Ottawa 17 27 4 38 131 170
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
Sunday’s Results
Pittsburgh 1, Boston 0
N.Y. Rangers 6, Buffalo 3
Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 3, SO
Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 3, OT
Today’s Games
Montreal at Calgary, 4:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.