PGA Tour John Deere Classic Scores
Sunday
At TPC Deere Run
Silvis, Ill.
Yardage: 7,268; Par: 71
Purse: $6.2 Million
Final Round
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Lucas Glover (500), $1,116,000 68-63-70-64—265
Ryan Moore (245), $551,800 65-66-68-68—267
Kevin Na (245), $551,800 67-66-66-68—267
Scott Brown (109), $248,000 69-67-63-69—268
Luke List (109), $248,000 66-63-71-68—268
Sebastian Munoz (109), $248,000 63-67-67-71—268
Adam Schenk (109), $248,000 67-64-70-67—268
Hank Lebioda (80), $181,350 64-69-71-65—269
Seamus Power (80), $181,350 68-67-68-66—269
Brian Stuard (80), $181,350 69-67-66-67—269
Patton Kizzire (59), $124,664 69-67-69-65—270
Sean O’Hair (59), $124,664 69-68-65-68—270
Cameron Percy (59), $124,664 70-68-67-65—270
Harold Varner III (59), $124,664 67-67-70-66—270
Cameron Champ (59), $124,664 66-68-65-71—270
Russell Henley (59), $124,664 67-66-69-68—270
Jhonattan Vegas (59), $124,664 67-66-67-70—270
Jason Dufner (45), $82,150 68-65-68-70—271
Doug Ghim (45), $82,150 66-67-70-68—271
Brandon Hagy (45), $82,150 67-64-67-73—271
Maverick McNealy (45), $82,150 71-64-65-71—271
Chez Reavie (45), $82,150 64-67-69-71—271
Rafa Cabrera Bello (36), $55,490 70-66-66-70—272
Charles Howell III (36), $55,490 71-67-67-67—272
Adam Long (36), $55,490 70-65-64-73—272
Patrick Rodgers (36), $55,490 67-65-70-70—272
Kevin Tway (36), $55,490 66-69-73-64—272
Will Gordon (27), $41,540 68-68-68-69—273
Jim Herman (27), $41,540 68-66-71-68—273
Martin Laird (27), $41,540 68-68-69-68—273
Henrik Norlander (27), $41,540 67-69-69-68—273
Chase Seiffert (27), $41,540 68-63-71-71—273
Nick Taylor (27), $41,540 67-65-71-70—273
Daniel Berger (19), $30,956 69-68-67-70—274
Michael Gellerman (19), $30,956 66-71-69-68—274
Mito Pereira (19), $30,956 70-68-68-68—274
Rhein Gibson (19), $30,956 69-67-68-70—274
Chesson Hadley (19), $30,956 63-68-72-71—274
Zach Johnson (19), $30,956 68-68-67-71—274
Vaughn Taylor (19), $30,956 69-66-68-71—274
Scott Harrington (13), $22,630 68-67-68-72—275
Mark Hubbard (13), $22,630 68-68-71-68—275
Kyle Stanley (13), $22,630 68-68-71-68—275
Steve Stricker (13), $22,630 70-66-68-71—275
Michael Thompson (13), $22,630 68-68-72-67—275
Camilo Villegas (13), $22,630 64-71-67-73—275
Bo Hoag (10), $17,339 70-67-68-71—276
Sungjae Im (10), $17,339 68-67-69-72—276
Alex Smalley, $17,339 67-67-71-71—276
David Hearn (8), $15,264 70-65-69-73—277
John Huh (8), $15,264 68-70-69-70—277
Matthew NeSmith (8), $15,264 69-69-70-69—277
Wes Roach (8), $15,264 68-68-70-71—277
Nick Watney (8), $15,264 70-66-72-69—277
Cam Davis (6), $14,446 67-69-73-69—278
Tom Lewis (6), $14,446 69-68-70-71—278
Scott Stallings (6), $14,446 68-69-70-71—278
Peter Malnati (5), $14,012 72-66-72-69—279
Rob Oppenheim (5), $14,012 69-66-73-71—279
Sam Ryder (5), $14,012 67-70-72-70—279
D.J. Trahan (5), $14,012 68-68-72-71—279
John Senden (5), $13,640 74-63-72-71—280
Shawn Stefani (5), $13,640 74-64-71-71—280
Brian Gay (4), $13,268 69-68-72-72—281
Andrew Landry (4), $13,268 70-67-71-73—281
Willie Mack III, $13,268 70-66-72-73—281
J.J. Spaun (4), $13,268 67-71-69-74—281
Greg Chalmers (3), $12,958 69-65-75-73—282
Scott Piercy (3), $12,772 70-67-72-75—284
Aaron Wise (3), $12,772 72-64-74-74—284
Roger Sloan (3), $12,586 70-64-74-77—285
Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $12,462 70-68-74-75—287
LPGA Marathon Classic Scores
Saturday
At Highland Meadows Golf Club
Sylvania, Ohio
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,578; Par: 71
a-amateur
Final Scores (called at 54 rounds due to weather)
Nasa Hataoka, $300,000 61-69-64—194
Elizabeth Szokol, $157,123 67-66-67—200
Mina Harigae, $157,123 66-66-68—200
Esther Henseleit, $102,205 70-64-67—201
Yuka Saso, $63,817 71-67-64—202
Amy Yang, $63,817 67-70-65—202
Austin Ernst,$63,817 69-67-66—202
Caroline Masson, $63,817 68-68-66—202
Stacy Lewis, $36,744 68-70-65—203
Brittany Lincicome, $36,744 67-69-67—203
Danielle Kang, $36,744 70-65-68—203
Jasmine Suwannapura, $36,744 68-67-68—203
Jennifer Kupcho, $36,744 69-65-69—203
Gerina Piller, $36,744 69-65-69—203
Leona Maguire, $25,099 69-68-67—204
Su Oh, $25,099 69-67-68—204
Ssu-Chia Cheng,$25,099 66-70-68—204
Megan Khang, $25,099 68-67-69—204
Matilda Castren, $25,099 66-69-69—204
Ariya Jutanugarn, $25,099 66-69-69—204
Lauren Stephenson,$25,099 65-69-70—204
Jennifer Song, $19,444 67-72-66—205
Andrea Lee, $19,444 71-67-67—205
Inbee Park, $19,444 71-67-67—205
Perrine Delacour, $19,444 69-69-67—205
Brittany Altomare, $19,444 69-68-68—205
Chella Choi, $19,444 68-66-71—205
Celine Boutier, $15,675 71-71-64—206
P. Thanapolboonyaras, $15,675 73-68-65—206
Esther Lee, $15,675 76-64-66—206
Alana Uriell, $15,675 70-66-70—206
Alison Lee, $15,675 67-66-73—206
Sarah Schmelzel, $13,037 71-70-66—207
Carlota Ciganda, $13,037 70-71-66—207
Sarah Burnham, $13,037 70-70-67—207
Linnea Strom, $13,037 68-69-70—207
Nuria Iturrioz, $10,016 75-67-66—208
Mel Reid, $10,016 69-72-67—208
Brooke M. Henderson, $10,016 70-70-68—208
Bronte Law, $10,016 73-66-69—208
Pornanong Phatlum, $10,016 69-70-69—208
Yealimi Noh, $10,016 66-73-69—208
Paula Reto, $10,016 73-65-70—208
Pajaree Anannarukarn, $10,016 69-69-70—208
Christina Kim, $10,016 68-67-73—208
Cheyenne Knight, $7,727 69-71-69—209
Ana Belac, $7,727 69-70-70—209
Azahara Munoz, $7,727 69-70-70—209
Lee Lopez, $7,727 70-68-71—209
Haeji Kang, $6,082 71-71-68—210
Bianca Pagdanganan, $6,082 71-71-68—210
Liz Nagel, $6,082 69-73-68—210
Mi Hyang Lee, $6,082 72-69-69—210
Caroline Inglis, $6,082 70-71-69—210
Mo Martin, $6,082 70-70-70—210
Cristie Kerr, $6,082 68-72-70—210
Gemma Dryburgh, $6,082 70-69-71—210
Jessica Korda, $6,082 70-69-71—210
Celine Herbin, $6,082 72-66-72—210
Katherine Kirk, $4,836 71-71-69—211
Jenny Coleman, $4,836 71-69-71—211
Lauren Coughlin, $4,836 68-72-71—211
Pavarisa Yoktuan, $4,836 73-66-72—211
Jennifer Chang, $4,387 72-70-70—212
Sarah Kemp, $4,387 70-72-70—212
Jeongeun Lee, $4,387 71-70-71—212
Albane Valenzuela, $4,387 71-70-71—212
Kris Tamulis, $4,387 72-67-73—212
Jing Yan, $3,949 72-70-71—213
Mirim Lee, $3,949 67-75-71—213
Lindy Duncan, $3,949 70-71-72—213
So Yeon Ryu, $3,949 72-67-74—213
Muni He, $3,949 70-67-76—213
Yujeong Son, $3,766 72-70-72—214
A Lim Kim, $3,766 68-69-77—214
Min Lee, $3,696 68-73-74—215
Jaye Marie Green, $3,626 71-71-75—217
In Kyung Kim, $3,626 72-69-76—217
Vicky Hurst, $3,626 70-72-76—218
U.S. Senior Open Championship Scores
Sunday
At Omaha Country Club
Omaha, Neb
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 6 798; Par: 70
a-amateur
Final Round
Jim Furyk, $720,000 72-64-66-71—273
Mike Weir, $352,529 70-71-68-67-276
Retief Goosen, $352,529 72-69-66-69—276
Rod Pampling, $191,407 69-72-69-67—277
Bernhard Langer, $150,391 71-72-68-68—279
Kevin Sutherland, $150,391 72-68-69-70—279
Fred Couples, $127,440 69-71-69-71—280
Bob Estes, $95,794 71-70-71-69—281
Jerry Kelly, $95,794 71-72-69-69—281
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $95,794 68-71-72-70—281
Wes Short Jr., $95,794 66-75-68-72—281
Stephen Ames, $95,794 65-73-68-75—281
Tom Byrum, $66,799 70-70-74-68—282
Robert Karlsson, $66,799 67-75-72-68—282
Paul Goydos, $66,799 72-72-67-71—282
Steve Flesch, $66,799 73-71-64-74—282
Ernie Els, $53,250 73-70-71-69—283
Gene Sauers, $53,250 71-70-69-73—283
Fran Quinn, $53,250 68-73-69-73—283
Marco Dawson, $46,681 72-71-71-70—284
Tom Lehman, $42,432 70-72-71-72—285
Peter Fowler, $42,432 71-70-69-75—285
Kent Jones, $35,829 70-70-73-73—286
Shane Bertsch, $35,829 70-70-72-74—286
Jeff Maggert, $35,829 71-70-69-76—286
Alex Cejka, $30,895 67-74-71-75—287
Vijay Singh, $30,895 75-70-67-75—287
Paul Broadhurst, $25,824 72-75-69-72—288
Glen Day, $25,824 71-75-70-72—288
Darren Clarke, $25,824 74-68-74-72—288
Woody Austin, $25,824 72-75-68-73—288
David Toms, $25,824 70-71-70-77—288
Greg Kraft, $25,824 75-65-70-78—288
Harry Rudolph, $19,440 74-72-71-72—289
Thongchai Jaidee, $19,440 69-71-75-74—289
Dicky Pride, $19,440 74-70-70-75—289
Colin Montgomerie, $19,440 69-74-71-75—289
Ted Tryba, $19,440 69-71-72-77—289
Lee Janzen, $19,440 69-73-70-77—289
Markus Brier, $16,094 71-73-73-73—290
Jay Haas, $16,094 69-71-74-76—290
Jean-Francois Remesy, $13,631 77-69-74-71—291
Billy Mayfair, $13,631 75-72-70-74—291
Jerry Smith, $13,631 69-76-71-75—291
Billy Andrade, $13,631 65-75-73-78—291
Jody Bellflower, $10,404 73-74-73-72—292
Jeff Sluman, $10,404 74-72-73-73—292
Doug Barron, $10,404 72-72-75-73—292
a-William Mitchell 70-76-72-74—292
Scott Parel, $10,404 71-73-73-75—292
Joey Sindelar, $10,404 74-70-71-77—292
John Aber, $8,899 74-72-74-75—295
Rocco Mediate, $8,899 71-76-71-77—295
Mark O’Meara, $8,899 70-71-77-77—295
Robin Byrd, $8,899 71-71-74-79—295
a-Todd White 71-72-77-76—296
Judd Gibb, $8,580 72-71-76-77—296
Kevin Kraft, $8,580 70-75-72-79—296
Jesus Rivas, $8,416 72-72-78-75—297
Bobby Gage, $8,416 73-74-72-78—297
a-Mark Strickland 71-74-75-78—298
a-Mike McCoy 73-74-76-76—299
Barry Lane, $8,293 78-69-76-77—300
John Riegger, $8,170 74-72-78-78—302
Steve Runge, $8,170 70-74-77-81—302
David Shacklady, $8,038 72-74-74-85—305
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Hampton, Ga.
Lap length: 1.54 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (8) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 260 laps, 59 points.
2. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 260, 54.
3. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 260, 37.
4. (17) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 260, 48.
5. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 260, 36.
6. (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 260, 42.
7. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 260, 30.
8. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 260, 29.
9. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 260, 28.
10. (14) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 260, 30.
11. (21) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 260, 27.
12. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 260, 27.
13. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 260, 38.
14. (24) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 260, 23.
15. (11) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 260, 22.
16. (18) Chris Buescher, Ford, 260, 21.
17. (23) Cole Custer, Ford, 260, 20.
18. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 260, 31.
19. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 259, 22.
20. (19) William Byron, Chevrolet, 259, 20.
21. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 259, 16.
22. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 258, 15.
23. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 258, 14.
24. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 258, 13.
25. (34) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 258, 12.
26. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 257, 11.
27. (25) Michael McDowell, Ford, 256, 10.
28. (29) Ryan Newman, Ford, 256, 9.
29. (28) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 255, 0.
30. (36) BJ McLeod, Ford, 254, 0.
31. (37) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 253, 0.
32. (33) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 253, 0.
33. (31) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 253, 0.
34. (30) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 248, 3.
35. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 248, 2.
36. (27) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 243, 1.
37. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, suspension, 178, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 141.203 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 50 minutes, 8 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 1.237 seconds.
Caution Flags: 4 for 21 laps.
Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: C.Elliott 0-13; Ky.Busch 14-27; D.Hamlin 28-29; Ky.Busch 30-83; Ku.Busch 84-121; C.Custer 122; A.Almirola 123-130; R.Preece 131; Ku.Busch 132-212; Ky.Busch 213-235; Ku.Busch 236-260
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): Ku.Busch, 3 times for 144 laps; Ky.Busch, 3 times for 91 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 13 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 8 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Custer, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Preece, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: K.Larson, 4; M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 3; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 836; 2. K.Larson, 826; 3. Ky.Busch, 739; 4. W.Byron, 733; 5. C.Elliott, 704; 6. J.Logano, 700; 7. M.Truex, 671; 8. R.Blaney, 639; 9. K.Harvick, 626; 10. B.Keselowski, 623; 11. A.Bowman, 609; 12. A.Dillon, 571; 13. T.Reddick, 563; 14. Ku.Busch, 530; 15. C.Bell, 492; 16. C.Buescher, 467.
TENNIS
Wimbledon Results
Sunday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Surface: Grass
Men’s Singles
Championship
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.
Mixed Doubles
Championship
Neal Skupski, Britain, and Desirae Krawczyk (7), United States, def. Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury, Britain, 6-2, 7-6 (1).
WTA Hamburg European Open Results
Sunday
At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Red clay
Women’s Singles
Championship
Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 7-6 (6), 6-4.
SOCCER
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 7 3 3 24 22 18
Orlando City 6 3 3 21 20 12
Philadelphia 5 3 5 20 16 12
CF Montréal 5 3 4 19 14 11
Nashville 4 1 7 19 16 13
New York City FC 5 4 2 17 19 13
New York 5 5 2 17 17 15
Columbus 4 3 5 17 13 11
D.C. United 5 6 1 16 17 14
Atlanta 2 3 7 13 13 15
Cincinnati 3 5 3 12 12 20
Chicago 3 7 2 11 13 18
Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 17
Toronto FC 2 8 2 8 16 29
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 8 0 5 29 23 8
Sporting KC 8 3 2 26 24 15
LA Galaxy 8 4 0 24 20 18
Colorado 6 3 2 20 18 12
Los Angeles FC 5 4 3 18 15 12
Real Salt Lake 4 3 4 16 18 12
Minnesota United 4 5 3 15 12 16
Houston 3 4 6 15 16 19
Portland 4 6 1 13 14 19
Austin FC 3 6 4 13 10 14
San Jose 3 7 2 11 14 22
FC Dallas 2 5 5 11 14 20
Vancouver 2 7 3 9 12 22
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
New England at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
Miami at New York, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 4:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 6 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
FC Dallas at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.
NWSL Glance
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 5 3 1 16 14 6
Orlando 4 2 4 16 13 11
Portland 5 3 1 16 14 6
Washington 4 2 3 15 10 8
Chicago 4 4 2 14 8 14
Gotham FC 3 1 4 13 7 3
Houston 4 4 1 13 11 10
Louisville 3 4 2 11 7 13
Reign FC 3 5 1 10 7 10
Kansas City 0 7 3 3 5 15
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Results
Gotham FC 0, Portland 0, tie
Chicago 2, Houston 1
Reign FC 2, Kansas City 0
Saturday’s Game
Houston at North Carolina, 4 p.m.
CYCLING
Tour de France Results
Sunday
15th Stage
A 119-mile ride from Ceret to Andorre-La-Vieille
1. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma 5h 12m 6s.
2. Alejandro Valverde, Spaint, Movistar Team, 23s behind.
3. Wout Poels, Netherlands, Bahrain Victorious, 1m 15s behind.
4. Ion Izagirre Insausti, Spain, Astana-Premier Tech, 1m 15s behind.
5. Ruben Guerreiro, Portugal, EF Education-Nippo, 1m 15s behind.
6. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, same time.
7. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
8. Daniel Martin, Israel, Israel Start-up Nation, same time.
9. Franck Bonnamour, France, B&B Hotels p/b KTM, same time.
10. Aurelien Paret Peintre, France, AG2R Citroen Team, same time.
Also
13. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, 3m behind.
97. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 23m 45s behind.
65. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, 20m 6s behind.
Overall Standings
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 62h 7m 18s.
2. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education-Nippo, 5m 18s behind.
3. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 5m 32s behind.
4. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Ineos Grenadiers, 5m 33s behind.
5. Ben O’Connor, Australia, AG2R Citroen Team, 5m 58s behind.
6. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Bora-Hansgrohe, 6m 16s behind.
7. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana-Premier Tech, 7m 1s behind.
8. Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar Team, 7m 11s behind.
9. Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, 7m 58s behind.
10. Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia, Spain, Bahrain Victorious 10m 59s behind.
Also
44. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, 1h 33m 2s behind.
49. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 1h 36m 28s behind.
84. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 2h 15m 44s behind.
134. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, 2h 53m 13s behind.
BASKETBALL
NBA Daily Playoff Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times Pacific
NBA Finals
(Best-of-7)
Sunday’s Result
Milwaukee 120, Phoenix 100, Phoenix leads the series 2-1
Wednesday’s Game
Phoenix at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Milwaukee at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Bucks 120, Suns 100
PHOENIX (100)
Bridges 2-4 0-0 4, Crowder 6-7 0-0 18, Ayton 8-11 2-2 18, Booker 3-14 3-5 10, Paul 8-14 2-3 19, Craig 1-5 0-2 2, Johnson 5-11 3-3 14, Nader 0-1 0-0 0, Kaminsky 3-5 0-0 6, Alexander 1-1 0-0 2, Payne 3-10 1-1 7. Totals 40-83 11-16 100.
MILWAUKEE (120)
G.Antetokounmpo 14-23 13-17 41, Tucker 3-5 0-0 7, Lopez 4-9 2-2 11, Holiday 8-14 0-0 21, Middleton 6-14 3-3 18, Nwora 1-1 0-0 3, Portis 4-11 2-2 11, T.Antetokounmpo 0-2 0-0 0, Connaughton 3-5 0-0 8, Forbes 0-2 0-0 0, Merrill 0-0 0-0 0, Teague 0-4 0-2 0. Totals 43-90 20-26 120.
Phoenix 28 17 31 24 — 100
Milwaukee 25 35 38 22 — 120
3-Point Goals: Phoenix 9-31 (Crowder 6-7, Paul 1-4, Johnson 1-5, Booker 1-7, Bridges 0-2, Payne 0-2, Craig 0-3), Milwaukee 14-36 (Holiday 5-10, Middleton 3-7, Connaughton 2-4, Tucker 1-2, Portis 1-3, Lopez 1-4, Forbes 0-2, G.Antetokounmpo 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Phoenix 36 (Ayton 9), Milwaukee 47 (G.Antetokounmpo 13). Assists: Phoenix 21 (Paul 9), Milwaukee 28 (Holiday 9). Total Fouls: Phoenix 24, Milwaukee 18. A: 16,637 (17,500)
Draft Order
Draft: July 29
FIRST ROUND
1. Detroit
2. Houston
3. Cleveland
4. Toronto
5. Orlando
6. Oklahoma City
7. Golden State
8. Orlando
9. Sacramento
10. New Orleans
11. Charlotte
12. San Antonio
13. Indiana
14. Golden State
15. Washington
16. Boston
17. Memphis
18. Oklahoma City or Houston (from Miami)
19. New York
20. Atlanta
21. New York (from Dallas)
22. L.A. Lakers
23. Houston (from Portland)
24. Houston (from Milwaukee)
25. L.A. Clippers
26. Denver
27. Brooklyn
28. Philadelphia
29. Phoenix
30. Utah
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
Connecticut 14 6 .700 —
Chicago 10 10 .500 4
New York 10 11 .476 4½
Washington 8 10 .444 5
Atlanta 6 13 .316 7½
Indiana 4 16 .200 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
Seattle 16 5 .762 —
Las Vegas 15 6 .714 1
Minnesota 12 7 .632 3
Phoenix 9 10 .474 6
Dallas 9 12 .429 7
Los Angeles 6 13 .316 9
Sunday’s Results
Las Vegas 95, Dallas 79
Connecticut 71, New York 54
Indiana 79, Atlanta 68
Seattle 82, Phoenix 75
Minnesota 86, Los Angeles 61
Today’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Game
Team WNBA vs Team USA, 4 p.m., Las Vegas