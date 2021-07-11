PGA Tour John Deere Classic Scores

Sunday

At TPC Deere Run

Silvis, Ill.

Yardage: 7,268; Par: 71

Purse: $6.2 Million

Final Round

Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

Lucas Glover (500), $1,116,000        68-63-70-64—265

Ryan Moore (245), $551,800        65-66-68-68—267

Kevin Na (245), $551,800        67-66-66-68—267

Scott Brown (109), $248,000        69-67-63-69—268

Luke List (109), $248,000        66-63-71-68—268

Sebastian Munoz (109), $248,000        63-67-67-71—268

Adam Schenk (109), $248,000        67-64-70-67—268

Hank Lebioda (80), $181,350        64-69-71-65—269

Seamus Power (80), $181,350        68-67-68-66—269

Brian Stuard (80), $181,350        69-67-66-67—269

Patton Kizzire (59), $124,664        69-67-69-65—270

Sean O’Hair (59), $124,664        69-68-65-68—270

Cameron Percy (59), $124,664        70-68-67-65—270

Harold Varner III (59), $124,664        67-67-70-66—270

Cameron Champ (59), $124,664        66-68-65-71—270

Russell Henley (59), $124,664        67-66-69-68—270

Jhonattan Vegas (59), $124,664        67-66-67-70—270

Jason Dufner (45), $82,150        68-65-68-70—271

Doug Ghim (45), $82,150        66-67-70-68—271

Brandon Hagy (45), $82,150        67-64-67-73—271

Maverick McNealy (45), $82,150        71-64-65-71—271

Chez Reavie (45), $82,150        64-67-69-71—271

Rafa Cabrera Bello (36), $55,490        70-66-66-70—272

Charles Howell III (36), $55,490        71-67-67-67—272

Adam Long (36), $55,490        70-65-64-73—272

Patrick Rodgers (36), $55,490        67-65-70-70—272

Kevin Tway (36), $55,490        66-69-73-64—272

Will Gordon (27), $41,540        68-68-68-69—273

Jim Herman (27), $41,540        68-66-71-68—273

Martin Laird (27), $41,540        68-68-69-68—273

Henrik Norlander (27), $41,540        67-69-69-68—273

Chase Seiffert (27), $41,540        68-63-71-71—273

Nick Taylor (27), $41,540        67-65-71-70—273

Daniel Berger (19), $30,956        69-68-67-70—274

Michael Gellerman (19), $30,956        66-71-69-68—274

Mito Pereira (19), $30,956        70-68-68-68—274

Rhein Gibson (19), $30,956        69-67-68-70—274

Chesson Hadley (19), $30,956        63-68-72-71—274

Zach Johnson (19), $30,956        68-68-67-71—274

Vaughn Taylor (19), $30,956        69-66-68-71—274

Scott Harrington (13), $22,630        68-67-68-72—275

Mark Hubbard (13), $22,630        68-68-71-68—275

Kyle Stanley (13), $22,630        68-68-71-68—275

Steve Stricker (13), $22,630        70-66-68-71—275

Michael Thompson (13), $22,630        68-68-72-67—275

Camilo Villegas (13), $22,630        64-71-67-73—275

Bo Hoag (10), $17,339        70-67-68-71—276

Sungjae Im (10), $17,339        68-67-69-72—276

Alex Smalley, $17,339        67-67-71-71—276

David Hearn (8), $15,264        70-65-69-73—277

John Huh (8), $15,264        68-70-69-70—277

Matthew NeSmith (8), $15,264        69-69-70-69—277

Wes Roach (8), $15,264        68-68-70-71—277

Nick Watney (8), $15,264        70-66-72-69—277

Cam Davis (6), $14,446        67-69-73-69—278

Tom Lewis (6), $14,446        69-68-70-71—278

Scott Stallings (6), $14,446        68-69-70-71—278

Peter Malnati (5), $14,012        72-66-72-69—279

Rob Oppenheim (5), $14,012        69-66-73-71—279

Sam Ryder (5), $14,012        67-70-72-70—279

D.J. Trahan (5), $14,012        68-68-72-71—279

John Senden (5), $13,640        74-63-72-71—280

Shawn Stefani (5), $13,640        74-64-71-71—280

Brian Gay (4), $13,268        69-68-72-72—281

Andrew Landry (4), $13,268        70-67-71-73—281

Willie Mack III, $13,268        70-66-72-73—281

J.J. Spaun (4), $13,268        67-71-69-74—281

Greg Chalmers (3), $12,958        69-65-75-73—282

Scott Piercy (3), $12,772        70-67-72-75—284

Aaron Wise (3), $12,772        72-64-74-74—284

Roger Sloan (3), $12,586        70-64-74-77—285

Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $12,462        70-68-74-75—287

LPGA Marathon Classic Scores

Saturday

At Highland Meadows Golf Club

Sylvania, Ohio

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,578; Par: 71

a-amateur

Final Scores (called at 54 rounds due to weather)

Nasa Hataoka, $300,000        61-69-64—194

Elizabeth Szokol, $157,123        67-66-67—200

Mina Harigae, $157,123        66-66-68—200

Esther Henseleit, $102,205        70-64-67—201

Yuka Saso, $63,817        71-67-64—202

Amy Yang, $63,817        67-70-65—202

Austin Ernst,$63,817        69-67-66—202

Caroline Masson, $63,817        68-68-66—202

Stacy Lewis, $36,744        68-70-65—203

Brittany Lincicome, $36,744        67-69-67—203

Danielle Kang, $36,744        70-65-68—203

Jasmine Suwannapura, $36,744        68-67-68—203

Jennifer Kupcho, $36,744        69-65-69—203

Gerina Piller, $36,744        69-65-69—203

Leona Maguire, $25,099        69-68-67—204

Su Oh, $25,099        69-67-68—204

Ssu-Chia Cheng,$25,099        66-70-68—204

Megan Khang, $25,099        68-67-69—204

Matilda Castren, $25,099        66-69-69—204

Ariya Jutanugarn, $25,099        66-69-69—204

Lauren Stephenson,$25,099        65-69-70—204

Jennifer Song, $19,444        67-72-66—205

Andrea Lee, $19,444        71-67-67—205

Inbee Park, $19,444        71-67-67—205

Perrine Delacour, $19,444        69-69-67—205

Brittany Altomare, $19,444        69-68-68—205

Chella Choi, $19,444        68-66-71—205

Celine Boutier, $15,675        71-71-64—206

P. Thanapolboonyaras, $15,675        73-68-65—206

Esther Lee, $15,675        76-64-66—206

Alana Uriell, $15,675        70-66-70—206

Alison Lee, $15,675        67-66-73—206

Sarah Schmelzel, $13,037        71-70-66—207

Carlota Ciganda, $13,037        70-71-66—207

Sarah Burnham, $13,037        70-70-67—207

Linnea Strom, $13,037        68-69-70—207

Nuria Iturrioz, $10,016        75-67-66—208

Mel Reid, $10,016        69-72-67—208

Brooke M. Henderson, $10,016        70-70-68—208

Bronte Law, $10,016        73-66-69—208

Pornanong Phatlum, $10,016        69-70-69—208

Yealimi Noh, $10,016        66-73-69—208

Paula Reto, $10,016        73-65-70—208

Pajaree Anannarukarn, $10,016        69-69-70—208

Christina Kim, $10,016        68-67-73—208

Cheyenne Knight, $7,727        69-71-69—209

Ana Belac, $7,727        69-70-70—209

Azahara Munoz, $7,727        69-70-70—209

Lee Lopez, $7,727        70-68-71—209

Haeji Kang, $6,082        71-71-68—210

Bianca Pagdanganan, $6,082        71-71-68—210

Liz Nagel, $6,082        69-73-68—210

Mi Hyang Lee, $6,082        72-69-69—210

Caroline Inglis, $6,082        70-71-69—210

Mo Martin, $6,082        70-70-70—210

Cristie Kerr, $6,082        68-72-70—210

Gemma Dryburgh, $6,082        70-69-71—210

Jessica Korda, $6,082        70-69-71—210

Celine Herbin, $6,082        72-66-72—210

Katherine Kirk, $4,836        71-71-69—211

Jenny Coleman, $4,836        71-69-71—211

Lauren Coughlin, $4,836        68-72-71—211

Pavarisa Yoktuan, $4,836        73-66-72—211

Jennifer Chang, $4,387        72-70-70—212

Sarah Kemp, $4,387        70-72-70—212

Jeongeun Lee, $4,387        71-70-71—212

Albane Valenzuela, $4,387        71-70-71—212

Kris Tamulis, $4,387        72-67-73—212

Jing Yan, $3,949        72-70-71—213

Mirim Lee, $3,949        67-75-71—213

Lindy Duncan, $3,949        70-71-72—213

So Yeon Ryu, $3,949        72-67-74—213

Muni He, $3,949        70-67-76—213

Yujeong Son, $3,766        72-70-72—214

A Lim Kim, $3,766        68-69-77—214

Min Lee, $3,696        68-73-74—215

Jaye Marie Green, $3,626        71-71-75—217

In Kyung Kim, $3,626        72-69-76—217

Vicky Hurst, $3,626        70-72-76—218

U.S. Senior Open Championship Scores

Sunday

At Omaha Country Club

Omaha, Neb

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 6 798; Par: 70

a-amateur

Final Round

Jim Furyk, $720,000        72-64-66-71—273

Mike Weir, $352,529        70-71-68-67-276

Retief Goosen, $352,529        72-69-66-69—276

Rod Pampling, $191,407        69-72-69-67—277

Bernhard Langer, $150,391        71-72-68-68—279

Kevin Sutherland, $150,391        72-68-69-70—279

Fred Couples, $127,440        69-71-69-71—280

Bob Estes, $95,794        71-70-71-69—281

Jerry Kelly, $95,794        71-72-69-69—281

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $95,794        68-71-72-70—281

Wes Short Jr., $95,794        66-75-68-72—281

Stephen Ames, $95,794        65-73-68-75—281

Tom Byrum, $66,799        70-70-74-68—282

Robert Karlsson, $66,799        67-75-72-68—282

Paul Goydos, $66,799        72-72-67-71—282

Steve Flesch, $66,799        73-71-64-74—282

Ernie Els, $53,250        73-70-71-69—283

Gene Sauers, $53,250        71-70-69-73—283

Fran Quinn, $53,250        68-73-69-73—283

Marco Dawson, $46,681        72-71-71-70—284

Tom Lehman, $42,432        70-72-71-72—285

Peter Fowler, $42,432        71-70-69-75—285

Kent Jones, $35,829        70-70-73-73—286

Shane Bertsch, $35,829        70-70-72-74—286

Jeff Maggert, $35,829        71-70-69-76—286

Alex Cejka, $30,895        67-74-71-75—287

Vijay Singh, $30,895        75-70-67-75—287

Paul Broadhurst, $25,824        72-75-69-72—288

Glen Day, $25,824        71-75-70-72—288

Darren Clarke, $25,824        74-68-74-72—288

Woody Austin, $25,824        72-75-68-73—288

David Toms, $25,824        70-71-70-77—288

Greg Kraft, $25,824        75-65-70-78—288

Harry Rudolph, $19,440        74-72-71-72—289

Thongchai Jaidee, $19,440        69-71-75-74—289

Dicky Pride, $19,440        74-70-70-75—289

Colin Montgomerie, $19,440        69-74-71-75—289

Ted Tryba, $19,440        69-71-72-77—289

Lee Janzen, $19,440        69-73-70-77—289

Markus Brier, $16,094        71-73-73-73—290

Jay Haas, $16,094        69-71-74-76—290

Jean-Francois Remesy, $13,631        77-69-74-71—291

Billy Mayfair, $13,631        75-72-70-74—291

Jerry Smith, $13,631        69-76-71-75—291

Billy Andrade, $13,631        65-75-73-78—291

Jody Bellflower, $10,404        73-74-73-72—292

Jeff Sluman, $10,404        74-72-73-73—292

Doug Barron, $10,404        72-72-75-73—292

a-William Mitchell         70-76-72-74—292

Scott Parel, $10,404        71-73-73-75—292

Joey Sindelar, $10,404        74-70-71-77—292

John Aber, $8,899        74-72-74-75—295

Rocco Mediate, $8,899        71-76-71-77—295

Mark O’Meara, $8,899        70-71-77-77—295

Robin Byrd, $8,899        71-71-74-79—295

a-Todd White        71-72-77-76—296

Judd Gibb, $8,580        72-71-76-77—296

Kevin Kraft, $8,580        70-75-72-79—296

Jesus Rivas, $8,416        72-72-78-75—297

Bobby Gage, $8,416        73-74-72-78—297

a-Mark Strickland        71-74-75-78—298

a-Mike McCoy        73-74-76-76—299

Barry Lane, $8,293        78-69-76-77—300

John Riegger, $8,170        74-72-78-78—302

Steve Runge, $8,170        70-74-77-81—302

David Shacklady, $8,038        72-74-74-85—305

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 260 laps, 59 points.

2. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 260, 54.

3. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 260, 37.

4. (17) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 260, 48.

5. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 260, 36.

6. (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 260, 42.

7. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 260, 30.

8. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 260, 29.

9. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 260, 28.

10. (14) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 260, 30.

11. (21) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 260, 27.

12. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 260, 27.

13. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 260, 38.

14. (24) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 260, 23.

15. (11) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 260, 22.

16. (18) Chris Buescher, Ford, 260, 21.

17. (23) Cole Custer, Ford, 260, 20.

18. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 260, 31.

19. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 259, 22.

20. (19) William Byron, Chevrolet, 259, 20.

21. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 259, 16.

22. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 258, 15.

23. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 258, 14.

24. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 258, 13.

25. (34) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 258, 12.

26. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 257, 11.

27. (25) Michael McDowell, Ford, 256, 10.

28. (29) Ryan Newman, Ford, 256, 9.

29. (28) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 255, 0.

30. (36) BJ McLeod, Ford, 254, 0.

31. (37) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 253, 0.

32. (33) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 253, 0.

33. (31) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 253, 0.

34. (30) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 248, 3.

35. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 248, 2.

36. (27) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 243, 1.

37. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, suspension, 178, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 141.203 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 50 minutes, 8 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.237 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 21 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Elliott 0-13; Ky.Busch 14-27; D.Hamlin 28-29; Ky.Busch 30-83; Ku.Busch 84-121; C.Custer 122; A.Almirola 123-130; R.Preece 131; Ku.Busch 132-212; Ky.Busch 213-235; Ku.Busch 236-260

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): Ku.Busch, 3 times for 144 laps; Ky.Busch, 3 times for 91 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 13 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 8 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Custer, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Preece, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 4; M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 3; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 836; 2. K.Larson, 826; 3. Ky.Busch, 739; 4. W.Byron, 733; 5. C.Elliott, 704; 6. J.Logano, 700; 7. M.Truex, 671; 8. R.Blaney, 639; 9. K.Harvick, 626; 10. B.Keselowski, 623; 11. A.Bowman, 609; 12. A.Dillon, 571; 13. T.Reddick, 563; 14. Ku.Busch, 530; 15. C.Bell, 492; 16. C.Buescher, 467.

TENNIS

Wimbledon Results

Sunday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Surface: Grass

Men’s Singles

Championship

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Championship

Neal Skupski, Britain, and Desirae Krawczyk (7), United States, def. Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury, Britain, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

WTA Hamburg European Open Results

Sunday

At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Red clay

Women’s Singles

Championship

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

SOCCER

MLS

Eastern Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

New England    7    3    3    24    22    18

Orlando City    6    3    3    21    20    12

Philadelphia    5    3    5    20    16    12

CF Montréal    5    3    4    19    14    11

Nashville    4    1    7    19    16    13

New York City FC    5    4    2    17    19    13

New York    5    5    2    17    17    15

Columbus    4    3    5    17    13    11

D.C. United    5    6    1    16    17    14

Atlanta    2    3    7    13    13    15

Cincinnati    3    5    3    12    12    20

Chicago    3    7    2    11    13    18

Inter Miami CF    2    7    2    8    9    17

Toronto FC    2    8    2    8    16    29

Western Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Seattle    8    0    5    29    23    8

Sporting KC    8    3    2    26    24    15

LA Galaxy    8    4    0    24    20    18

Colorado    6    3    2    20    18    12

Los Angeles FC    5    4    3    18    15    12

Real Salt Lake    4    3    4    16    18    12

Minnesota United    4    5    3    15    12    16

Houston    3    4    6    15    16    19

Portland    4    6    1    13    14    19

Austin FC    3    6    4    13    10    14

San Jose    3    7    2    11    14    22

FC Dallas    2    5    5    11    14    20

Vancouver    2    7    3    9    12    22

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

New England at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Miami at New York, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 4:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

NWSL Glance

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

North Carolina    5    3    1    16    14    6

Orlando    4    2    4    16    13    11

Portland    5    3    1    16    14    6

Washington    4    2    3    15    10    8

Chicago    4    4    2    14    8    14

Gotham FC    3    1    4    13    7    3

Houston    4    4    1    13    11    10

Louisville    3    4    2    11    7    13

Reign FC    3    5    1    10    7    10

Kansas City    0    7    3    3    5    15

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Results

Gotham FC 0, Portland 0, tie

Chicago 2, Houston 1

Reign FC 2, Kansas City 0

Saturday’s Game

Houston at North Carolina, 4 p.m.

CYCLING

Tour de France Results

Sunday

15th Stage

A 119-mile ride from Ceret to Andorre-La-Vieille

1. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma 5h 12m 6s.

2. Alejandro Valverde, Spaint, Movistar Team, 23s behind.

3. Wout Poels, Netherlands, Bahrain Victorious, 1m 15s behind.

4. Ion Izagirre Insausti, Spain, Astana-Premier Tech, 1m 15s behind.

5. Ruben Guerreiro, Portugal, EF Education-Nippo, 1m 15s behind.

6. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, same time.

7. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

8. Daniel Martin, Israel, Israel Start-up Nation, same time.

9. Franck Bonnamour, France, B&B Hotels p/b KTM, same time.

10. Aurelien Paret Peintre, France, AG2R Citroen Team, same time.

Also

13. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, 3m behind.

97. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 23m 45s behind.

65. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, 20m 6s behind.

Overall Standings

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 62h 7m 18s.

2. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education-Nippo, 5m 18s behind.

3. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 5m 32s behind.

4. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Ineos Grenadiers, 5m 33s behind.

5. Ben O’Connor, Australia, AG2R Citroen Team, 5m 58s behind.

6. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Bora-Hansgrohe, 6m 16s behind.

7. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana-Premier Tech, 7m 1s behind.

8. Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar Team, 7m 11s behind.

9. Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, 7m 58s behind.

10. Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia, Spain, Bahrain Victorious 10m 59s behind.

Also

44. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, 1h 33m 2s behind.

49. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 1h 36m 28s behind.

84. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 2h 15m 44s behind.

134. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, 2h 53m 13s behind.

BASKETBALL

NBA Daily Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times Pacific

NBA Finals

(Best-of-7)

Sunday’s Result

Milwaukee 120, Phoenix 100, Phoenix leads the series 2-1

Wednesday’s Game

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Milwaukee at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Bucks 120, Suns 100

PHOENIX (100)

Bridges 2-4 0-0 4, Crowder 6-7 0-0 18, Ayton 8-11 2-2 18, Booker 3-14 3-5 10, Paul 8-14 2-3 19, Craig 1-5 0-2 2, Johnson 5-11 3-3 14, Nader 0-1 0-0 0, Kaminsky 3-5 0-0 6, Alexander 1-1 0-0 2, Payne 3-10 1-1 7. Totals 40-83 11-16 100.

MILWAUKEE (120)

G.Antetokounmpo 14-23 13-17 41, Tucker 3-5 0-0 7, Lopez 4-9 2-2 11, Holiday 8-14 0-0 21, Middleton 6-14 3-3 18, Nwora 1-1 0-0 3, Portis 4-11 2-2 11, T.Antetokounmpo 0-2 0-0 0, Connaughton 3-5 0-0 8, Forbes 0-2 0-0 0, Merrill 0-0 0-0 0, Teague 0-4 0-2 0. Totals 43-90 20-26 120.

Phoenix    28    17    31    24    —    100

Milwaukee    25    35    38    22    —    120

3-Point Goals: Phoenix 9-31 (Crowder 6-7, Paul 1-4, Johnson 1-5, Booker 1-7, Bridges 0-2, Payne 0-2, Craig 0-3), Milwaukee 14-36 (Holiday 5-10, Middleton 3-7, Connaughton 2-4, Tucker 1-2, Portis 1-3, Lopez 1-4, Forbes 0-2, G.Antetokounmpo 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Phoenix 36 (Ayton 9), Milwaukee 47 (G.Antetokounmpo 13). Assists: Phoenix 21 (Paul 9), Milwaukee 28 (Holiday 9). Total Fouls: Phoenix 24, Milwaukee 18. A: 16,637 (17,500)

Draft Order

Draft: July 29

FIRST ROUND

1. Detroit

2. Houston

3. Cleveland

4. Toronto

5. Orlando

6. Oklahoma City

7. Golden State

8. Orlando

9. Sacramento

10. New Orleans

11. Charlotte

12. San Antonio

13. Indiana

14. Golden State

15. Washington

16. Boston

17. Memphis

18. Oklahoma City or Houston (from Miami)

19. New York

20. Atlanta

21. New York (from Dallas)

22. L.A. Lakers

23. Houston (from Portland)

24. Houston (from Milwaukee)

25. L.A. Clippers

26. Denver

27. Brooklyn

28. Philadelphia

29. Phoenix

30. Utah

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W    L    Pct.    GB

Connecticut    14    6    .700    —  

Chicago    10    10    .500    4

New York    10    11    .476    4½

Washington    8    10    .444    5

Atlanta    6    13    .316    7½

Indiana    4    16    .200    10

WESTERN CONFERENCE    

    W    L    Pct.    GB

Seattle    16    5    .762    —  

Las Vegas    15    6    .714    1

Minnesota    12    7    .632    3

Phoenix    9    10    .474    6

Dallas    9    12    .429    7

Los Angeles    6    13    .316    9

Sunday’s Results

Las Vegas 95, Dallas 79

Connecticut 71, New York 54

Indiana 79, Atlanta 68

Seattle 82, Phoenix 75

Minnesota 86, Los Angeles 61

Today’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Game

Team WNBA vs Team USA, 4 p.m., Las Vegas

