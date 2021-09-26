GOLF
Ryder Cup Results
At Whistling Straits
Sheboygan, Wis.
Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 19, EUROPE 9
Sunday
Singles
United States 8, Europe 4
Rory McIlroy, Europe, def. Xander Schauffele, United States, 3 and 2.
Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Shane Lowry, Europe, 4 and 2.
Scottie Scheffler, United States, def. Jon Rahm, Europe, 4 and 3.
Bryson DeChambeau, United States, def. Sergio Garcia, Europe, 3 and 2.
Viktor Hovland, Europe, halved with Collin Morikawa, United States.
Dustin Johnson, United States, def. Paul Casey, Europe, 1 up.
Brooks Koepka, United States, def. Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 and 1.
Ian Poulter, Europe, def. Tony Finau, United States, 3 and 2.
Justin Thomas, United States, def. Tyrell Hatton, Europe, 4 and 3.
Lee Westwood, Europe, def. Harris English, United States, 1 up.
Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, halved with Jordan Spieth, United States.
Daniel Berger, United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 1 up.
Saturday
Foursomes
United States 3, Europe 1
Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States, 3 and 1.
Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 2 and 1.
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 up.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 2 and 1.
Fourballs
Europe 2, United States 2
Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth, United States, 2 and 1.
Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Tony Finau and Harris English, United States, 1 up.
Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, Europe, 3 and 1.
Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy, Europe, 4 and 3.
Friday
Foursomes
United States 3, Europe 1
Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, 3 and 1.
Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland, Europe, 3 and 2.
Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States, def. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 2 and 1.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, Europe, 5 and 3.
Fourballs
United States 3, Europe 1
Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 and 1.
Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, halved with Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, United States.
Tony Finau and Harris English, United States, def. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, Europe, 4 and 3.
Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, Europe, halved with Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay, United States.
LPGA Tour Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Scores
Sunday
At Pinnacle Country Club
Rogers, Ark.
Purse: $2.3 million
Yardage: 6,438; Par: 71
a-amateur
Final Round
Nasa Hataoka, $345,000 65-65-67—197
Eun-Hee Ji, $178,028 63-68-67—198
Minjee Lee, $178,028 67-63-68—198
Yuka Saso, $104,506 69-65-65—199
Danielle Kang, $104,506 68-66-65—199
Stacy Lewis, $70,047 67-68-66—201
Jin Young Ko, $70,047 68-66-67—201
So Yeon Ryu, $42,310 69-71-62—202
Lexi Thompson, $42,310 67-70-65—202
Chella Choi, $42,310 66-70-66—202
Lindsey Weaver, $42,310 65-71-66—202
Aditi Ashok, $42,310 65-70-67—202
Moriya Jutanugarn, $42,310 68-66-68—202
Pajaree Anannarukarn, $42,310 65-68-69—202
Jeongeun Lee6, $42,310 69-63-70—202
Haeji Kang, $29,450 66-72-65—203
In Gee Chun, $29,450 66-70-67—203
Jennifer Kupcho, $29,450 67-66-70—203
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $24,630 70-70-64—204
Mina Harigae, $24,630 70-69-65—204
Jennifer Song, $24,630 68-70-66—204
Lauren Kim, $24,630 67-69-68—204
Dana Finkelstein, $24,630 67-67-70—204
Klara Spilkova, $24,630 65-69-70—204
Azahara Munoz, $18,541 70-71-64—205
Su Oh, $18,541 72-66-67—205
Megan Khang, $18,541 69-69-67—205
Lydia Ko, $18,541 68-70-67—205
Brooke M. Henderson, $18,541 67-71-67—205
Esther Henseleit, $18,541 67-71-67—205
Jenny Shin, $18,541 67-68-70—205
A Lim Kim, $18,541 63-71-71—205
Ariya Jutanugarn, $18,541 66-66-73—205
Ally Ewing, $13,091 69-72-65—206
Sarah Jane Smith, $13,091 70-69-67—206
Brittany Lincicome, $13,091 69-70-67—206
Jeongeun Lee, $13,091 69-70-67—206
Min Lee, $13,091 68-71-67—206
Celine Boutier, $13,091 69-69-68—206
Austin Ernst, $13,091 68-66-72—206
Sarah Burnham, $13,091 64-69-73—206
Brittany Altomare, $9,302 72-69-66—207
Mi Jung Hur, $9,302 71-70-66—207
Lauren Coughlin, $9,302 71-69-67—207
Mo Martin, $9,302 69-70-68—207
Carlota Ciganda, $9,302 69-70-68—207
Lindy Duncan, $9,302 67-70-70—207
Ashleigh Buhai, $9,302 66-71-70—207
Matilda Castren, $9,302 71-64-72—207
Katherine Kirk, $9,302 63-71-73—207
Na Yeon Choi, $7,231 70-71-67—208
Lee Lopez, $7,231 69-69-70—208
Madelene Sagstrom, $7,231 70-66-72—208
Dani Holmqvist, $7,231 69-67-72—208
Maria Fassi, $7,231 68-67-73—208
Dottie Ardina, $5,923 72-69-68—209
Sei Young Kim, $5,923 71-70-68—209
Jasmine Suwannapura, $5,923 70-70-69—209
Cydney Clanton, $5,923 69-70-70—209
Maria Fernanda Torres, $5,923 68-71-70—209
Elizabeth Szokol, $5,923 67-71-71—209
Jackie Stoelting, $5,923 68-66-75—209
Yealimi Noh, $4,915 74-67-69—210
Pernilla Lindberg, $4,915 73-68-69—210
Perrine Delacour, $4,915 70-71-69—210
Sophia Popov, $4,915 69-72-69—210
Kelly Tan, $4,915 71-69-70—210
Paula Reto, $4,915 69-69-72—210
Patty Tavatanakit, $4,915 68-70-72—210
Jing Yan, $4,915 66-70-74—210
Daniela Darquea, $4,434 68-73-70—211
Nuria Iturrioz, $4,434 69-71-71—211
a-Brooke Matthews, $4,434 67-70-74—211
Bianca Pagdanganan, $4,188 76-65-71—212
Janie Jackson, $4,188 72-69-71—212
Jaye Marie Green, $4,188 70-71-71—212
Andrea Lee, $4,188 70-71-71—212
Ana Belac, $4,188 69-72-71—212
Sung Hyun Park, $4,188 69-71-72—212
Jennifer Chang, $4,188 68-72-72—212
Haley Moore, $3,978 70-71-72—213
Mi Hyang Lee, $3,876 71-70-73—214
Gaby Lopez, $3,876 70-71-73—214
Stephanie Meadow, $3,876 69-72-73—214
Brianna Do, $3,777 71-70-74—215
Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras, $3,728 67-72-79—218
Alana Uriel, $3,679 71-69—WD
PGA Tour Champions Pure Insurance Championip Scores
Sunday
At Pebble Beach Golf Links
At Spyglass Hill Golf Course
Pebble Beach, Calif.
Yardage: 7,025; Par: 71
Purse: $2.2 Million
Final Round
K.J. Choi, $330,000 67-68-68—203
Bernhard Langer, $176,000 71-66-68—205
Alex Cejka, $176,000 66-71-68—205
Scott Dunlap, $130,900 72-68-66—206
Steven Alker, $96,250 71-69-67—207
Paul Stankowski, $96,250 70-69-68—207
Doug Barron, $74,800 69-69-70—208
Marco Dawson, $74,800 69-69-70—208
Steve Flesch, $61,600 72-70-67—209
Glen Day, $52,800 68-73-69—210
Tom Gillis, $52,800 72-69-69—210
Jeff Maggert, $52,800 72-66-72—210
Stephen Leaney, $37,400 69-72-70—211
Tim Petrovic, $37,400 73-68-70—211
Rocco Mediate, $37,400 73-69-69—211
Kent Jones, $37,400 72-69-70—211
Ernie Els, $37,400 71-69-71—211
Woody Austin, $37,400 70-69-72—211
Ken Tanigawa, $37,400 69-69-73—211
Fran Quinn, $27,940 70-72-70—212
Tom Lehman, $27,940 67-73-72—212
Scott Parel, $22,126 72-69-72—213
Kevin Sutherland, $22,126 71-70-72—213
David Branshaw, $22,126 73-70-70—213
Dicky Pride, $22,126 72-68-73—213
Mike Weir, $22,126 73-70-70—213
Willie Wood, $22,126 71-68-74—213
Mark O’Meara, $22,126 75-69-69—213
Lee Janzen, $16,632 71-70-73—214
Cameron Beckman, $16,632 71-70-73—214
Rod Pampling, $16,632 74-69-71—214
Kirk Triplett, $16,632 68-71-75—214
Tim Herron, $16,632 73-71-70—214
Paul Broadhurst, $13,530 70-72-73—215
Stuart Appleby, $13,530 66-77-72—215
Vijay Singh, $13,530 74-69-72—215
Esteban Toledo, $13,530 68-72-75—215
Gene Sauers, $11,220 72-71-73—216
Paul Goydos, $11,220 73-71-72—216
David McKenzie, $11,220 71-73-72—216
Tommy Armour III, $11,220 71-73-72—216
Harrison Frazar, $11,220 75-70-71—216
John Senden, $9,240 73-69-75—217
Olin Browne, $9,240 72-70-75—217
Jeff Sluman, $9,240 71-72-74—217
Shane Bertsch, $9,240 73-72-72—217
Jay Haas, $7,700 74-71-73—218
Tom Byrum, $7,700 72-73-73—218
Ken Duke, $7,700 71-74-73—218
Larry Mize, $6,820 68-74-77—219
Corey Pavin, $6,380 69-75-76—220
Michael Allen, $5,940 70-72-79—221
John Cook, $5,500 70-74-79—223
Missed cut.
Stephen Ames, $4,840 71-75—146
Brett Quigley, $4,840 76-70—146
Bob Estes, $4,840 72-74—146
Retief Goosen, $4,840 74-72—146
Jerry Kelly, $4,840 75-71—146
Jerry Pate, $3,960 75-72—147
Dean Wilson, $3,960 71-76—147
Steve Jones, $3,960 76-71—147
Jesper Parnevik, $3,190 73-75—148
Billy Mayfair, $3,190 73-75—148
Duffy Waldorf, $3,190 73-75—148
Carlos Franco, $3,190 73-75—148
Steve Pate, $2,420 76-73—149
Joey Sindelar, $2,420 76-73—149
David Frost, $2,420 77-72—149
Wes Short Jr., $1,936 77-73—150
Tom Pernice Jr., $1,936 77-73—150
Eddie Fernandes, $1,936 82-68—150
Dan Forsman, $1,555 77-74—151
Fred Funk, $1,555 74-77—151
Steve Schneiter, $1,555 79-72—151
Gary Hallberg, $1,320 73-79—152
Robert Allenby, $1,320 77-75—152
Chris DiMarco, $1,188 79-76—155
Peter Jacobsen, $1,056 80-79—159
Mark Calcavecchia, $1,056 79-80—159
P.H. Horgan III, $946 79-86—165
FOOTBALL
NFL
Seattle Seahawks schedule
Sept. 12 at Indianapolis W, 28-16
Sept. 19 Tennessee L, 33-30 (OT)
Sept. 26 at Minnesota L, 30-17
Oct. 3 at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m.
Oct. 7 L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.
Oct. 17 at Pittsburgh, 5:20 p.m.
Oct. 25 New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.
Oct. 31 Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m.
Nov. 7 BYE
Nov. 14 at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m.
Nov. 21 Arizona, 1:25 p.m.
Nov. 29 at Washington, 5:15 p.m.
Dec. 5 San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.
Dec. 12 at Houston, 10 a.m.
Dec. 19 at L.A. Rams, 5:25 p.m.
Dec. 26 Chicago, 5:05 p.m.
Jan. 2 Detroit, 1:25 p.m.
Jan. 9 at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.
COLLEGE
AP Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (58) 4-0 1,546 1
2. Georgia (4) 4-0 1,492 2
3. Oregon 4-0 1,411 3
4. Penn State 4-0 1,283 6
5. Iowa 4-0 1,277 5
6. Oklahoma 4-0 1,212 4
7. Cincinnati 3-0 1,154 8
8. Arkansas 4-0 1,094 16
9. Notre Dame 4-0 1,076 12
10. Florida 3-1 1,019 11
11. Ohio St. 3-1 1,005 10
12. Mississippi 3-0 852 13
13. BYU 4-0 748 15
14. Michigan 4-0 677 19
15. Texas A&M 3-1 651 7
16. CoastalCarolina 4-0 613 17
17. Michigan St. 4-0 581 20
18. Fresno St. 4-1 415 22
19. Oklahoma St. 4-0 341 —
20. UCLA 3-1 316 24
21. Baylor 4-0 233 —
22. Auburn 3-1 197 23
23. NC State 3-1 145 —
24. Wake Forest 4-0 142 —
25. Clemson 2-2 138 9
Others receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego St. 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa St. 25, LSU 24, Arizona St. 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas St. 5, UTSA 4, Oregon St. 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (64) 4-0 1624 1
2. Georgia (1) 4-0 1558 2
3. Oregon 4-0 1467 4
4. Oklahoma 4-0 1395 3
5. Iowa 4-0 1319 6
6. Penn St. 4-0 1286 8
7. Notre Dame 4-0 1187 10
8. Cincinnati 3-0 1185 9
9. Florida 3-1 1101 11
10. Ohio St. 3-1 1030 12
11. Arkansas 4-0 1016 18
12. Mississippi 3-0 916 13
13. Texas A&M 3-1 744 5
14. Michigan 4-0 674 19
15. BYU 4-0 670 16
16. Michigan St. 4-0 583 21
17. Coastal Carolina 4-0 583 17
18. Oklahoma St. 4-0 459 22
19. Clemson 2-2 389 7
20. UCLA 3-1 312 24
21. Fresno St. 4-1 251 25
22. Auburn 3-1 244 23
23. Kentucky 4-0 179 —
24. Baylor 4-0 134 —
25. Wake Forest 4-0 119 —
Others receiving votes: Texas 101, Boston College 91, NC State 70, San Diego St. 69, Maryland 59, Wisconsin 56, SMU 54, Virginia Tech 39, LSU 36, Iowa St. 31, Army 23, Arizona St. 12, UTSA 11, Liberty 11, North Carolina 10, UCF 9, Oregon St. 7, Louisiana-Lafayette 3, Appalachian St. 3, Louisville 2, Indiana 2, Wyoming 1.
Sunday’s Result
SOUTH
Southern U. 38, MVSU 25
SCHEDULES
IDAHO
Sept. 4 Simon Fraser W, 68-0
Sept. 11 at Indiana L, 56-14
Sept. 18 at Oregon St. L, 42-0
Oct. 2 at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 Portland St., 2 p.m.
Oct. 16 at E. Washington, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 Montana, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 N. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 S. Utah, 1 p.m.
Nov. 13 at Montana St., Noon
Nov. 20 at Idaho St., Noon
WASHINGTON ST.
Sept. 4 Utah St. L, 26-23
Sept. 11 Portland St. W, 44-24
Sept. 18 USC L, 45-14
Sept. 25 at Utah L, 24-13
Oct. 2 at California, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 Oregon St., TBA
Oct. 16 Stanford, TBA
Oct. 23 BYU, TBA
Oct. 30 at Arizona St., TBA
Nov. 13 at Oregon, TBA
Nov. 19 Arizona, 6 p.m.
Nov. 26 at Washington, TBA
TENNIS
ATP World Tour Moselle Open Results
Sunday
At Arenes de Metz
Metz, France
Purse: $419,470
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
Men’s Singles
Championship
Hubert Hurkacz (1), Poland, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (2), Spain, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
WTA J&T Banka Ostrava Open Results
Sunday
At Ostravar Arena
Ostrava, Czech Republic
Purse: $565,530
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
Women’s Singles
Championship
Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Maria Sakkari (4), Greece, 6-2, 7-5.
SOCCER
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 19 4 5 62 53 33
Nashville 11 3 12 45 44 24
New York City FC 11 9 6 39 44 30
Philadelphia 10 7 8 38 32 25
Orlando City 10 8 8 38 37 38
D.C. United 11 11 4 37 45 38
CF Montréal 10 9 7 37 37 32
Atlanta 9 8 9 36 35 31
Columbus 9 11 7 34 32 36
Inter Miami CF 9 11 5 32 25 40
New York 8 11 6 30 31 29
Chicago 6 15 6 24 26 43
Cincinnati 4 13 8 20 26 48
Toronto FC 4 15 7 19 28 51
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 14 5 6 48 38 21
Sporting KC 13 6 7 46 44 28
Colorado 12 4 9 45 35 24
Portland 12 10 4 40 42 43
LA Galaxy 11 10 5 38 37 42
Minnesota United 10 8 7 37 29 29
Real Salt Lake 10 10 6 36 42 41
Los Angeles FC 9 11 6 33 38 38
Vancouver 8 8 9 33 31 34
San Jose 8 9 9 33 34 38
FC Dallas 6 12 9 27 38 44
Houston 5 11 11 26 31 41
Austin FC 6 16 4 22 27 40
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Results
Nashville 0, Chicago 0, tie
Seattle 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Austin FC 2, LA Galaxy 0
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
New England at CF Montréal, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at D.C. United, 4:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.
New York City FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Orlando City at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Houston, 6 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 12:30 p.m.
Atlanta at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.
D.C. United at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.
New York at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
NWSL Glance
W L T Pts GF GA
Reign FC 11 7 2 35 30 19
Portland 11 5 2 35 26 13
North Carolina 8 6 5 29 23 13
Chicago 8 7 5 29 22 24
Orlando 7 6 7 28 24 24
Washington 7 6 5 26 21 22
Houston 7 7 5 26 24 23
Gotham FC 6 5 7 25 20 16
Louisville 4 10 5 17 15 31
Kansas City 2 12 5 11 10 30
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Results
Houston 4, Louisville 0
Washington 2, Kansas City 1
Reign FC 3, Orlando 0
Friday’s Games
Washington at North Carolina, 4 p.m.
Gotham FC at Louisville, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Orlando at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 5 p.m.
Reign FC at Portland, 7 p.m.
BASKETBALL
WNBA Playoff Glance
All Times Pacific
(x-if necessary)
Second Round
Sunday's Results
No. 5 Phoenix 85, No. 4 Seattle 80, OT
No. 6 Chicago 89, No. 3 Minnesota 76
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
No. 1 Connecticut vs. No. 6 Chicago
Tuesday’s Game: Chicago at Connecticut, 5 p.m.
Thursday’s Game: Chicago at Connecticut, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3: Connecticut at Chicago, TBA
x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Connecticut at Chicago, TBA
x-Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago at Connecticut, TBA
No. 2 Las Vegas vs. No. 5 Phoenix
Tuesday’s Game: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Game: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3: Las Vegas at Phoenix, TBA
x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas at Phoenix, TBA
x-Friday, Oct. 8: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBA
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267 laps, 58 points.
2. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 40.
3. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267, 52.
4. (4) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 41.
5. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 39.
6. (13) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 267, 43.
7. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 35.
8. (20) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 267, 33.
9. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 34.
10. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267, 37.
11. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 32.
12. (14) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 267, 27.
13. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 266, 26.
14. (19) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 266, 23.
15. (26) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 266, 22.
16. (21) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 266, 22.
17. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 266, 20.
18. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 266, 25.
19. (17) Aric Almirola, Ford, 266, 18.
20. (29) Ryan Newman, Ford, 266, 17.
21. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 266, 16.
22. (7) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 265, 15.
23. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 265, 14.
24. (12) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 265, 13.
25. (25) Chris Buescher, Ford, 265, 12.
26. (16) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 265, 11.
27. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 265, 10.
28. (24) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 265, 9.
29. (28) Cole Custer, Ford, 265, 8.
30. (27) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 264, 7.
31. (35) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 260, 0.
32. (33) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 260, 0.
33. (34) BJ McLeod, Ford, 257, 0.
34. (36) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 255, 3.
35. (30) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 254, 0.
36. (31) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 252, 1.
37. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, accident, 84, 0.
38. (38) JJ Yeley, Toyota, handling, 76, 0.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 144.646 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 46 minutes, 8 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.442 seconds.
Caution Flags: 4 for 21 laps.
Lead Changes: 21 among 10 drivers.
Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0; R.Blaney 1-7; D.Hamlin 8-26; R.Blaney 27; Ky.Busch 28-29; D.Hamlin 30-44; K.Larson 45-83; D.Hamlin 84-88; K.Larson 89-91; W.Byron 92-98; K.Larson 99-101; C.Elliott 102; K.Larson 103-152; D.Hamlin 153-162; T.Reddick 163; D.Hamlin 164-166; M.Truex 167; D.Hamlin 168-213; T.Reddick 214-217; B.Keselowski 218-221; A.Dillon 222-228; D.Hamlin 229-267
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 7 times for 137 laps; K.Larson, 4 times for 95 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 8 laps; A.Dillon, 1 time for 7 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 7 laps; T.Reddick, 2 times for 5 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 4 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 1 lap; M.Truex, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: K.Larson, 6; M.Truex, 4; R.Blaney, 3; A.Bowman, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; J.Logano, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; W.Byron, 1; C.Bell, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; A.Almirola, 1; M.McDowell, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 3096; 2. D.Hamlin, 3082; 3. Ky.Busch, 3074; 4. M.Truex, 3070; 5. R.Blaney, 3063; 6. C.Elliott, 3061; 7. J.Logano, 3045; 8. B.Keselowski, 3043; 9. W.Byron, 3039; 10. K.Harvick, 3036; 11. A.Bowman, 3030; 12. C.Bell, 3018; 13. T.Reddick, 2118; 14. Ku.Busch, 2104; 15. A.Almirola, 2093; 16. M.McDowell, 2044.
IndyCar Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Streets of Long Beach
Long Beach, Calif.
Lap length: 1.968 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (14) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running.
2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
3. (2) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
4. (10) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
5. (4) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
6. (15) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
7. (25) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
8. (22) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
9. (16) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
10. (12) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
11. (13) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
12. (9) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
13. (5) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
14. (7) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
15. (23) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
16. (19) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
17. (27) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
18. (20) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
19. (26) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
20. (3) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
21. (21) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.
22. (28) Oliver Askew, Dallara-Chevrolet, 83, Running.
23. (11) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 83, Running.
24. (6) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 75, Did not finish.
25. (24) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 48, Did not finish.
26. (18) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 47, Did not finish.
27. (8) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 43, Did not finish.
28. (17) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 25, Did not finish.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 91.935 mph.
Time of Race: 1:49:10.3764.
Margin of Victory: 0.5883 seconds.
Cautions: 4 for 13 laps.
Lead Changes: 7 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Newgarden 1-18, Castroneves 19-33, Herta 34-54, Dixon 55, Harvey 56, Askew 57-59, Rahal 60-63, Herta 64.
Points: Palou 549, Newgarden 511, O’Ward 487, Dixon 481, Herta 455, Ericsson 435, Rahal 389, Pagenaud 383, Power 357, Rossi 332.
F1 Russian Grand Prix Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Sochi Autodrom
Sochi, Russia.
Lap length: 3.11 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (4) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 53 laps, 1:30:41.001, 25 points.
2. (20) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 53, +53.271 seconds, 18.
3. (2) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 53, +1:02.475, 15.
4. (5) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 53, +1:05.607, 12.
5. (16) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 53, +1:07.533, 10.
6. (6) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 53, +1:21.321, 8.
7. (1) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 53, +1:27.224, 7.
8. (13) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 53, +1:28.955, 4.
9. (8) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 53, +1:30.076, 2.
10. (3) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 53, +1:40.551, 1.
11. (7) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 53, +1:46.198.
12. (10) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 52, +1 lap.
13. (11) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 52, +1 lap.
14. (9) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 52, +1 lap.
15. (19) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 52, +1 lap.
16. (17) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 52, +1 lap.
17. (12) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 52, +1 lap.
18. (15) Nikita Mazepin, Russia, Haas F1 Team, 51, +2 laps.
19. (18) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, did not finish, 47.
20. (14) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, did not finish, 32.
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 226.5 points.
2. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 221.5.
3. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 141.
4. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 132.
5. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 118.
6. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 104.
7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 97.5.
8. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 83.
9. Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 66.
10. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 50.
11. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 45.
12. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 35.
13. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 24.
14. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 18.
15. George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 15.
16. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 7.
17. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 2.
18. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1.
Manufacturers Standings
1. Mercedes, 362.5.
2. Red Bull Racing, 344.5.
3. McLaren, 215.
4. Ferrari, 201.5.
5. Alpine, 95.
6. Alphatauri, 84.
7. Aston Martin, 59.
8. Williams, 22.
9. Alfa Romeo Racing, 3.
10. Haas F1 Team, 0.
HOCKEY
NHL Preseason
Sunday’s Results
Florida 5, Nashville 4, OT
Boston 3, Washington 2, SO
Florida 3, Nashville 1
Seattle 5, Vancouver 3
N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 0
Anaheim 6, San Jose 3
Ottawa 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Edmonton 4, Calgary 0
San Jose 4, Vegas 2
Monday’s Games
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Calgary vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
New Jersey at Washington, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
Seattle at Calgary, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 7 p.m.