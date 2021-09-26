GOLF

Ryder Cup Results

At Whistling Straits

Sheboygan, Wis.

Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71

UNITED STATES 19, EUROPE 9

Sunday

Singles

United States 8, Europe 4

Rory McIlroy, Europe, def. Xander Schauffele, United States, 3 and 2.

Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Shane Lowry, Europe, 4 and 2.

Scottie Scheffler, United States, def. Jon Rahm, Europe, 4 and 3.

Bryson DeChambeau, United States, def. Sergio Garcia, Europe, 3 and 2.

Viktor Hovland, Europe, halved with Collin Morikawa, United States.

Dustin Johnson, United States, def. Paul Casey, Europe, 1 up.

Brooks Koepka, United States, def. Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 and 1.

Ian Poulter, Europe, def. Tony Finau, United States, 3 and 2.

Justin Thomas, United States, def. Tyrell Hatton, Europe, 4 and 3.

Lee Westwood, Europe, def. Harris English, United States, 1 up.

Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, halved with Jordan Spieth, United States.

Daniel Berger, United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 1 up.

Saturday

Foursomes

United States 3, Europe 1

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States, 3 and 1.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 2 and 1.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 up.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 2 and 1.

Fourballs

Europe 2, United States 2

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth, United States, 2 and 1.

Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Tony Finau and Harris English, United States, 1 up.

Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, Europe, 3 and 1.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy, Europe, 4 and 3.

Friday

Foursomes

United States 3, Europe 1

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, 3 and 1.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland, Europe, 3 and 2.

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States, def. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 2 and 1.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, Europe, 5 and 3.

Fourballs

United States 3, Europe 1

Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 and 1.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, halved with Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, United States.

Tony Finau and Harris English, United States, def. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, Europe, 4 and 3.

Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, Europe, halved with Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay, United States.

LPGA Tour Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Scores

Sunday

At Pinnacle Country Club

Rogers, Ark.

Purse: $2.3 million

Yardage: 6,438; Par: 71

a-amateur

Final Round

Nasa Hataoka, $345,000        65-65-67—197

Eun-Hee Ji, $178,028        63-68-67—198

Minjee Lee, $178,028        67-63-68—198

Yuka Saso, $104,506        69-65-65—199

Danielle Kang, $104,506        68-66-65—199

Stacy Lewis, $70,047        67-68-66—201

Jin Young Ko, $70,047        68-66-67—201

So Yeon Ryu, $42,310        69-71-62—202

Lexi Thompson, $42,310        67-70-65—202

Chella Choi, $42,310        66-70-66—202

Lindsey Weaver, $42,310        65-71-66—202

Aditi Ashok, $42,310        65-70-67—202

Moriya Jutanugarn, $42,310        68-66-68—202

Pajaree Anannarukarn, $42,310        65-68-69—202

Jeongeun Lee6, $42,310        69-63-70—202

Haeji Kang, $29,450        66-72-65—203

In Gee Chun, $29,450        66-70-67—203

Jennifer Kupcho, $29,450        67-66-70—203

Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $24,630        70-70-64—204

Mina Harigae, $24,630        70-69-65—204

Jennifer Song, $24,630        68-70-66—204

Lauren Kim, $24,630        67-69-68—204

Dana Finkelstein, $24,630        67-67-70—204

Klara Spilkova, $24,630        65-69-70—204

Azahara Munoz, $18,541        70-71-64—205

Su Oh, $18,541        72-66-67—205

Megan Khang, $18,541        69-69-67—205

Lydia Ko, $18,541        68-70-67—205

Brooke M. Henderson, $18,541        67-71-67—205

Esther Henseleit, $18,541        67-71-67—205

Jenny Shin, $18,541        67-68-70—205

A Lim Kim, $18,541        63-71-71—205

Ariya Jutanugarn, $18,541        66-66-73—205

Ally Ewing, $13,091        69-72-65—206

Sarah Jane Smith, $13,091        70-69-67—206

Brittany Lincicome, $13,091        69-70-67—206

Jeongeun Lee, $13,091        69-70-67—206

Min Lee, $13,091        68-71-67—206

Celine Boutier, $13,091        69-69-68—206

Austin Ernst, $13,091        68-66-72—206

Sarah Burnham, $13,091        64-69-73—206

Brittany Altomare, $9,302        72-69-66—207

Mi Jung Hur, $9,302        71-70-66—207

Lauren Coughlin, $9,302        71-69-67—207

Mo Martin, $9,302        69-70-68—207

Carlota Ciganda, $9,302        69-70-68—207

Lindy Duncan, $9,302        67-70-70—207

Ashleigh Buhai, $9,302        66-71-70—207

Matilda Castren, $9,302        71-64-72—207

Katherine Kirk, $9,302        63-71-73—207

Na Yeon Choi, $7,231        70-71-67—208

Lee Lopez, $7,231        69-69-70—208

Madelene Sagstrom, $7,231        70-66-72—208

Dani Holmqvist, $7,231        69-67-72—208

Maria Fassi, $7,231        68-67-73—208

Dottie Ardina, $5,923        72-69-68—209

Sei Young Kim, $5,923        71-70-68—209

Jasmine Suwannapura, $5,923        70-70-69—209

Cydney Clanton, $5,923        69-70-70—209

Maria Fernanda Torres, $5,923        68-71-70—209

Elizabeth Szokol, $5,923        67-71-71—209

Jackie Stoelting, $5,923        68-66-75—209

Yealimi Noh, $4,915        74-67-69—210

Pernilla Lindberg, $4,915        73-68-69—210

Perrine Delacour, $4,915        70-71-69—210

Sophia Popov, $4,915        69-72-69—210

Kelly Tan, $4,915        71-69-70—210

Paula Reto, $4,915        69-69-72—210

Patty Tavatanakit, $4,915        68-70-72—210

Jing Yan, $4,915        66-70-74—210

Daniela Darquea, $4,434        68-73-70—211

Nuria Iturrioz, $4,434        69-71-71—211

a-Brooke Matthews, $4,434        67-70-74—211

Bianca Pagdanganan, $4,188        76-65-71—212

Janie Jackson, $4,188        72-69-71—212

Jaye Marie Green, $4,188        70-71-71—212

Andrea Lee, $4,188        70-71-71—212

Ana Belac, $4,188        69-72-71—212

Sung Hyun Park, $4,188        69-71-72—212

Jennifer Chang, $4,188        68-72-72—212

Haley Moore, $3,978        70-71-72—213

Mi Hyang Lee, $3,876        71-70-73—214

Gaby Lopez, $3,876        70-71-73—214

Stephanie Meadow, $3,876        69-72-73—214

Brianna Do, $3,777        71-70-74—215

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras, $3,728        67-72-79—218

Alana Uriel, $3,679        71-69—WD

PGA Tour Champions Pure Insurance Championip Scores

Sunday

At Pebble Beach Golf Links

At Spyglass Hill Golf Course

Pebble Beach, Calif.

Yardage: 7,025; Par: 71

Purse: $2.2 Million

Final Round

K.J. Choi, $330,000        67-68-68—203

Bernhard Langer, $176,000        71-66-68—205

Alex Cejka, $176,000        66-71-68—205

Scott Dunlap, $130,900        72-68-66—206

Steven Alker, $96,250        71-69-67—207

Paul Stankowski, $96,250        70-69-68—207

Doug Barron, $74,800        69-69-70—208

Marco Dawson, $74,800        69-69-70—208

Steve Flesch, $61,600        72-70-67—209

Glen Day, $52,800        68-73-69—210

Tom Gillis, $52,800        72-69-69—210

Jeff Maggert, $52,800        72-66-72—210

Stephen Leaney, $37,400        69-72-70—211

Tim Petrovic, $37,400        73-68-70—211

Rocco Mediate, $37,400        73-69-69—211

Kent Jones, $37,400        72-69-70—211

Ernie Els, $37,400        71-69-71—211

Woody Austin, $37,400        70-69-72—211

Ken Tanigawa, $37,400        69-69-73—211

Fran Quinn, $27,940        70-72-70—212

Tom Lehman, $27,940        67-73-72—212

Scott Parel, $22,126        72-69-72—213

Kevin Sutherland, $22,126        71-70-72—213

David Branshaw, $22,126        73-70-70—213

Dicky Pride, $22,126        72-68-73—213

Mike Weir, $22,126        73-70-70—213

Willie Wood, $22,126        71-68-74—213

Mark O’Meara, $22,126        75-69-69—213

Lee Janzen, $16,632        71-70-73—214

Cameron Beckman, $16,632        71-70-73—214

Rod Pampling, $16,632        74-69-71—214

Kirk Triplett, $16,632        68-71-75—214

Tim Herron, $16,632        73-71-70—214

Paul Broadhurst, $13,530        70-72-73—215

Stuart Appleby, $13,530        66-77-72—215

Vijay Singh, $13,530        74-69-72—215

Esteban Toledo, $13,530        68-72-75—215

Gene Sauers, $11,220        72-71-73—216

Paul Goydos, $11,220        73-71-72—216

David McKenzie, $11,220        71-73-72—216

Tommy Armour III, $11,220        71-73-72—216

Harrison Frazar, $11,220        75-70-71—216

John Senden, $9,240        73-69-75—217

Olin Browne, $9,240        72-70-75—217

Jeff Sluman, $9,240        71-72-74—217

Shane Bertsch, $9,240        73-72-72—217

Jay Haas, $7,700        74-71-73—218

Tom Byrum, $7,700        72-73-73—218

Ken Duke, $7,700        71-74-73—218

Larry Mize, $6,820        68-74-77—219

Corey Pavin, $6,380        69-75-76—220

Michael Allen, $5,940        70-72-79—221

John Cook, $5,500        70-74-79—223

Missed cut.

Stephen Ames, $4,840        71-75—146

Brett Quigley, $4,840        76-70—146

Bob Estes, $4,840        72-74—146

Retief Goosen, $4,840        74-72—146

Jerry Kelly, $4,840        75-71—146

Jerry Pate, $3,960        75-72—147

Dean Wilson, $3,960        71-76—147

Steve Jones, $3,960        76-71—147

Jesper Parnevik, $3,190        73-75—148

Billy Mayfair, $3,190        73-75—148

Duffy Waldorf, $3,190        73-75—148

Carlos Franco, $3,190        73-75—148

Steve Pate, $2,420        76-73—149

Joey Sindelar, $2,420        76-73—149

David Frost, $2,420        77-72—149

Wes Short Jr., $1,936        77-73—150

Tom Pernice Jr., $1,936        77-73—150

Eddie Fernandes, $1,936        82-68—150

Dan Forsman, $1,555        77-74—151

Fred Funk, $1,555        74-77—151

Steve Schneiter, $1,555        79-72—151

Gary Hallberg, $1,320        73-79—152

Robert Allenby, $1,320        77-75—152

Chris DiMarco, $1,188        79-76—155

Peter Jacobsen, $1,056        80-79—159

Mark Calcavecchia, $1,056        79-80—159

P.H. Horgan III, $946        79-86—165

FOOTBALL

NFL

Seattle Seahawks schedule

Sept. 12 at Indianapolis W, 28-16

Sept. 19 Tennessee L, 33-30 (OT)

Sept. 26 at Minnesota L, 30-17

Oct. 3 at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m.

Oct. 7 L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Pittsburgh, 5:20 p.m.

Oct. 25 New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.

Oct. 31 Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m.

Nov. 7 BYE

Nov. 14 at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m.

Nov. 21 Arizona, 1:25 p.m.

Nov. 29 at Washington, 5:15 p.m.

Dec. 5 San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.

Dec. 12 at Houston, 10 a.m.

Dec. 19 at L.A. Rams, 5:25 p.m.

Dec. 26 Chicago, 5:05 p.m.

Jan. 2 Detroit, 1:25 p.m.

Jan. 9 at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.

COLLEGE

AP Top 25

    Record    Pts    Pvs

1. Alabama (58)    4-0    1,546    1

2. Georgia (4)    4-0    1,492    2

3. Oregon    4-0    1,411    3

4. Penn State    4-0    1,283    6

5. Iowa    4-0    1,277    5

6. Oklahoma    4-0    1,212    4

7. Cincinnati    3-0    1,154    8

8. Arkansas    4-0    1,094    16

9. Notre Dame    4-0    1,076    12

10. Florida    3-1    1,019    11

11. Ohio St.    3-1    1,005    10

12. Mississippi    3-0    852    13

13. BYU    4-0    748    15

14. Michigan    4-0    677    19

15. Texas A&M    3-1    651    7

16. CoastalCarolina    4-0    613    17

17. Michigan St.    4-0    581    20

18. Fresno St.    4-1    415    22

19. Oklahoma St.    4-0    341    —

20. UCLA    3-1    316    24

21. Baylor    4-0    233    —

22. Auburn    3-1    197    23

23. NC State    3-1    145    —

24. Wake Forest    4-0    142    —

25. Clemson    2-2    138    9

Others receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego St. 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa St. 25, LSU 24, Arizona St. 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas St. 5, UTSA 4, Oregon St. 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1.

USA Today Top 25

    Record    Pts    Pvs

1. Alabama (64)    4-0    1624    1

2. Georgia (1)    4-0    1558    2

3. Oregon    4-0    1467    4

4. Oklahoma    4-0    1395    3

5. Iowa    4-0    1319    6

6. Penn St.    4-0    1286    8

7. Notre Dame    4-0    1187    10

8. Cincinnati    3-0    1185    9

9. Florida    3-1    1101    11

10. Ohio St.    3-1    1030    12

11. Arkansas    4-0    1016    18

12. Mississippi    3-0    916    13

13. Texas A&M    3-1    744    5

14. Michigan    4-0    674    19

15. BYU    4-0    670    16

16. Michigan St.    4-0    583    21

17. Coastal Carolina    4-0    583    17

18. Oklahoma St.    4-0    459    22

19. Clemson    2-2    389    7

20. UCLA    3-1    312    24

21. Fresno St.    4-1    251    25

22. Auburn    3-1    244    23

23. Kentucky    4-0    179    —

24. Baylor    4-0    134    —

25. Wake Forest    4-0    119    —

Others receiving votes: Texas 101, Boston College 91, NC State 70, San Diego St. 69, Maryland 59, Wisconsin 56, SMU 54, Virginia Tech 39, LSU 36, Iowa St. 31, Army 23, Arizona St. 12, UTSA 11, Liberty 11, North Carolina 10, UCF 9, Oregon St. 7, Louisiana-Lafayette 3, Appalachian St. 3, Louisville 2, Indiana 2, Wyoming 1.

Sunday’s Result

SOUTH

Southern U. 38, MVSU 25

SCHEDULES

IDAHO

Sept. 4 Simon Fraser W, 68-0

Sept. 11 at Indiana L, 56-14

Sept. 18 at Oregon St. L, 42-0

Oct. 2 at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 Portland St., 2 p.m.

Oct. 16 at E. Washington, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 Montana, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 N. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 S. Utah, 1 p.m.

Nov. 13 at Montana St., Noon

Nov. 20 at Idaho St., Noon

WASHINGTON ST.

Sept. 4 Utah St. L, 26-23

Sept. 11 Portland St. W, 44-24

Sept. 18 USC L, 45-14

Sept. 25 at Utah L, 24-13

Oct. 2 at California, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 Oregon St., TBA

Oct. 16 Stanford, TBA

Oct. 23 BYU, TBA

Oct. 30 at Arizona St., TBA

Nov. 13 at Oregon, TBA

Nov. 19 Arizona, 6 p.m.

Nov. 26 at Washington, TBA

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Moselle Open Results

Sunday

At Arenes de Metz

Metz, France

Purse: $419,470

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

Men’s Singles

Championship

Hubert Hurkacz (1), Poland, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (2), Spain, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

WTA J&T Banka Ostrava Open Results

Sunday

At Ostravar Arena

Ostrava, Czech Republic

Purse: $565,530

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

Women’s Singles

Championship

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Maria Sakkari (4), Greece, 6-2, 7-5.

SOCCER

MLS

Eastern Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

New England    19    4    5    62    53    33

Nashville    11    3    12    45    44    24

New York City FC    11    9    6    39    44    30

Philadelphia    10    7    8    38    32    25

Orlando City    10    8    8    38    37    38

D.C. United    11    11    4    37    45    38

CF Montréal    10    9    7    37    37    32

Atlanta    9    8    9    36    35    31

Columbus    9    11    7    34    32    36

Inter Miami CF    9    11    5    32    25    40

New York    8    11    6    30    31    29

Chicago    6    15    6    24    26    43

Cincinnati    4    13    8    20    26    48

Toronto FC    4    15    7    19    28    51

Western Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Seattle    14    5    6    48    38    21

Sporting KC    13    6    7    46    44    28

Colorado    12    4    9    45    35    24

Portland    12    10    4    40    42    43

LA Galaxy    11    10    5    38    37    42

Minnesota United    10    8    7    37    29    29

Real Salt Lake    10    10    6    36    42    41

Los Angeles FC    9    11    6    33    38    38

Vancouver    8    8    9    33    31    34

San Jose    8    9    9    33    34    38

FC Dallas    6    12    9    27    38    44

Houston    5    11    11    26    31    41

Austin FC    6    16    4    22    27    40

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Results

Nashville 0, Chicago 0, tie

Seattle 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Austin FC 2, LA Galaxy 0

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New England at CF Montréal, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at D.C. United, 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 12:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

NWSL Glance

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Reign FC    11    7    2    35    30    19

Portland    11    5    2    35    26    13

North Carolina    8    6    5    29    23    13

Chicago    8    7    5    29    22    24

Orlando    7    6    7    28    24    24

Washington    7    6    5    26    21    22

Houston    7    7    5    26    24    23

Gotham FC    6    5    7    25    20    16

Louisville    4    10    5    17    15    31

Kansas City    2    12    5    11    10    30

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Results

Houston 4, Louisville 0

Washington 2, Kansas City 1

Reign FC 3, Orlando 0

Friday’s Games

Washington at North Carolina, 4 p.m.

Gotham FC at Louisville, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Orlando at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Reign FC at Portland, 7 p.m.

BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoff Glance

All Times Pacific

(x-if necessary)

Second Round

Sunday's Results

No. 5 Phoenix 85, No. 4 Seattle 80, OT

No. 6 Chicago 89, No. 3 Minnesota 76

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

No. 1 Connecticut vs. No. 6 Chicago

Tuesday’s Game: Chicago at Connecticut, 5 p.m.

Thursday’s Game: Chicago at Connecticut, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3: Connecticut at Chicago, TBA

x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Connecticut at Chicago, TBA

x-Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago at Connecticut, TBA

No. 2 Las Vegas vs. No. 5 Phoenix

Tuesday’s Game: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Game: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3: Las Vegas at Phoenix, TBA

x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas at Phoenix, TBA

x-Friday, Oct. 8: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBA

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267 laps, 58 points.

2. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 40.

3. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267, 52.

4. (4) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 41.

5. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 39.

6. (13) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 267, 43.

7. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 35.

8. (20) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 267, 33.

9. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 34.

10. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267, 37.

11. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 32.

12. (14) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 267, 27.

13. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 266, 26.

14. (19) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 266, 23.

15. (26) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 266, 22.

16. (21) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 266, 22.

17. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 266, 20.

18. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 266, 25.

19. (17) Aric Almirola, Ford, 266, 18.

20. (29) Ryan Newman, Ford, 266, 17.

21. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 266, 16.

22. (7) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 265, 15.

23. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 265, 14.

24. (12) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 265, 13.

25. (25) Chris Buescher, Ford, 265, 12.

26. (16) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 265, 11.

27. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 265, 10.

28. (24) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 265, 9.

29. (28) Cole Custer, Ford, 265, 8.

30. (27) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 264, 7.

31. (35) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 260, 0.

32. (33) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 260, 0.

33. (34) BJ McLeod, Ford, 257, 0.

34. (36) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 255, 3.

35. (30) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 254, 0.

36. (31) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 252, 1.

37. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, accident, 84, 0.

38. (38) JJ Yeley, Toyota, handling, 76, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 144.646 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 46 minutes, 8 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.442 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 21 laps.

Lead Changes: 21 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0; R.Blaney 1-7; D.Hamlin 8-26; R.Blaney 27; Ky.Busch 28-29; D.Hamlin 30-44; K.Larson 45-83; D.Hamlin 84-88; K.Larson 89-91; W.Byron 92-98; K.Larson 99-101; C.Elliott 102; K.Larson 103-152; D.Hamlin 153-162; T.Reddick 163; D.Hamlin 164-166; M.Truex 167; D.Hamlin 168-213; T.Reddick 214-217; B.Keselowski 218-221; A.Dillon 222-228; D.Hamlin 229-267

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 7 times for 137 laps; K.Larson, 4 times for 95 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 8 laps; A.Dillon, 1 time for 7 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 7 laps; T.Reddick, 2 times for 5 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 4 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 1 lap; M.Truex, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 6; M.Truex, 4; R.Blaney, 3; A.Bowman, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; J.Logano, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; W.Byron, 1; C.Bell, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; A.Almirola, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 3096; 2. D.Hamlin, 3082; 3. Ky.Busch, 3074; 4. M.Truex, 3070; 5. R.Blaney, 3063; 6. C.Elliott, 3061; 7. J.Logano, 3045; 8. B.Keselowski, 3043; 9. W.Byron, 3039; 10. K.Harvick, 3036; 11. A.Bowman, 3030; 12. C.Bell, 3018; 13. T.Reddick, 2118; 14. Ku.Busch, 2104; 15. A.Almirola, 2093; 16. M.McDowell, 2044.

IndyCar Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Streets of Long Beach

Long Beach, Calif.

Lap length: 1.968 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (14) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running.

2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

3. (2) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

4. (10) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

5. (4) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

6. (15) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

7. (25) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

8. (22) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

9. (16) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

10. (12) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

11. (13) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

12. (9) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

13. (5) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

14. (7) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

15. (23) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

16. (19) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

17. (27) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

18. (20) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

19. (26) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

20. (3) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

21. (21) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.

22. (28) Oliver Askew, Dallara-Chevrolet, 83, Running.

23. (11) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 83, Running.

24. (6) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 75, Did not finish.

25. (24) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 48, Did not finish.

26. (18) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 47, Did not finish.

27. (8) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 43, Did not finish.

28. (17) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 25, Did not finish.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 91.935 mph.

Time of Race: 1:49:10.3764.

Margin of Victory: 0.5883 seconds.

Cautions: 4 for 13 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Newgarden 1-18, Castroneves 19-33, Herta 34-54, Dixon 55, Harvey 56, Askew 57-59, Rahal 60-63, Herta 64.

Points: Palou 549, Newgarden 511, O’Ward 487, Dixon 481, Herta 455, Ericsson 435, Rahal 389, Pagenaud 383, Power 357, Rossi 332.

F1 Russian Grand Prix Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Sochi Autodrom

Sochi, Russia.

Lap length: 3.11 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 53 laps, 1:30:41.001, 25 points.

2. (20) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 53, +53.271 seconds, 18.

3. (2) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 53, +1:02.475, 15.

4. (5) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 53, +1:05.607, 12.

5. (16) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 53, +1:07.533, 10.

6. (6) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 53, +1:21.321, 8.

7. (1) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 53, +1:27.224, 7.

8. (13) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 53, +1:28.955, 4.

9. (8) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 53, +1:30.076, 2.

10. (3) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 53, +1:40.551, 1.

11. (7) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 53, +1:46.198.

12. (10) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 52, +1 lap.

13. (11) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 52, +1 lap.

14. (9) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 52, +1 lap.

15. (19) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 52, +1 lap.

16. (17) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 52, +1 lap.

17. (12) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 52, +1 lap.

18. (15) Nikita Mazepin, Russia, Haas F1 Team, 51, +2 laps.

19. (18) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, did not finish, 47.

20. (14) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, did not finish, 32.

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 226.5 points.

2. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 221.5.

3. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 141.

4. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 132.

5. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 118.

6. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 104.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 97.5.

8. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 83.

9. Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 66.

10. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 50.

11. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 45.

12. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 35.

13. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 24.

14. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 18.

15. George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 15.

16. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 7.

17. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 2.

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1.

Manufacturers Standings

1. Mercedes, 362.5.

2. Red Bull Racing, 344.5.

3. McLaren, 215.

4. Ferrari, 201.5.

5. Alpine, 95.

6. Alphatauri, 84.

7. Aston Martin, 59.

8. Williams, 22.

9. Alfa Romeo Racing, 3.

10. Haas F1 Team, 0.

HOCKEY

NHL Preseason

Sunday’s Results

Florida 5, Nashville 4, OT

Boston 3, Washington 2, SO

Florida 3, Nashville 1

Seattle 5, Vancouver 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 0

Anaheim 6, San Jose 3

Ottawa 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Edmonton 4, Calgary 0

San Jose 4, Vegas 2

Monday’s Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Calgary vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey at Washington, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

