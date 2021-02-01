GOLF

PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Scores

Sunday

At Torrey Pines

San Diego, Calif.

Purse: $7.5 million

South Course

Yardage: 7,818; Par: 72

Final Round

2,989 FedExCup Points Available

Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

Patrick Reed (500), $1,350,000        64-72-70-68—274

Tony Finau (167), $456,375        69-67-74-69—279

Viktor Hovland (167), $456,375        70-65-73-71—279

Henrik Norlander (167), $456,375        73-69-68-69—279

Ryan Palmer (167), $456,375        66-70-73-70—279

Xander Schauffele (167), $456,375        70-72-68-69—279

Lanto Griffin (85), $235,625        66-70-72-72—280

Jon Rahm (85), $235,625        69-67-72-72—280

Will Zalatoris, $235,625        68-71-70-71—280

Luke List (64), $168,125        66-77-72-66—281

Peter Malnati (64), $168,125        66-71-73-71—281

Francesco Molinari (64), $168,125        72-71-72-66—281

Sam Ryder (64), $168,125        71-69-69-72—281

Rory Sabbatini (64), $168,125        72-67-72-70—281

Adam Scott (64), $168,125        67-69-72-73—281

Rory McIlroy (52), $125,625        68-71-70-73—282

Robby Shelton (52), $125,625        73-64-73-72—282

Joseph Bramlett (39), $80,761        69-73-74-67—283

Marc Leishman (39), $80,761        71-70-72-70—283

J.T. Poston (39), $80,761        69-74-71-69—283

Charl Schwartzel (39), $80,761        70-72-73-68—283

Sam Burns (39), $80,761        66-72-70-75—283

Adam Hadwin (39), $80,761        69-70-73-71—283

Bo Hoag (39), $80,761        72-69-71-71—283

Max Homa (39), $80,761        71-68-72-72—283

Ted Potter, Jr. (39), $80,761        71-69-72-71—283

Kyle Stanley (39), $80,761        72-70-70-71—283

Cameron Tringale (39), $80,761        72-69-72-70—283

Jason Kokrak (28), $51,375        70-69-74-71—284

Louis Oosthuizen (28), $51,375        72-71-70-71—284

Carlos Ortiz (28), $51,375        72-68-66-78—284

Wyndham Clark (22), $42,825        67-73-73-72—285

Cameron Davis (22), $42,825        70-71-71-73—285

Sungjae Im (22), $42,825        69-74-69-73—285

Brandt Snedeker (22), $42,825        69-70-77-69—285

Sepp Straka (22), $42,825        69-74-77-65—285

Corey Conners (17), $34,125        72-71-73-70—286

Doug Ghim (17), $34,125        70-71-73-72—286

Alex Noren (17), $34,125        64-74-75-73—286

Kevin Streelman (17), $34,125        68-75-73-70—286

Justin Suh, $34,125        71-72-73-70—286

Bronson Burgoon (12), $25,875        69-74-74-70—287

Lucas Glover (12), $25,875        68-72-75-72—287

Will Gordon (12), $25,875        67-70-75-75—287

Bill Haas (12), $25,875        71-71-72-73—287

Brandon Hagy (12), $25,875        66-75-73-73—287

Tom Lewis (12), $25,875        68-75-71-73—287

Talor Gooch (9), $19,455        66-74-77-71—288

Matt Jones (9), $19,455        70-73-74-71—288

Matthew NeSmith (9), $19,455        70-73-76-69—288

Cameron Percy (9), $19,455        71-72-73-72—288

Gary Woodland (9), $19,455        66-75-77-70—288

Rickie Fowler (6), $17,496        70-73-73-73—289

Dylan Frittelli (6), $17,496        70-73-71-75—289

Rhein Gibson (6), $17,496        66-76-73-74—289

Michael Kim (6), $17,496        69-74-74-72—289

Hideki Matsuyama (6), $17,496        74-68-74-73—289

Phil Mickelson (6), $17,496        71-72-74-72—289

Roger Sloan (6), $17,496        68-73-78-70—289

Kelly Kraft (5), $16,575        73-69-79-69—290

Chase Seiffert (5), $16,575        72-68-76-74—290

Steve Stricker (5), $16,575        72-70-77-71—290

Richy Werenski (5), $16,575        69-69-73-79—290

Xinjun Zhang (5), $16,575        70-73-74-73—290

Harry Higgs (4), $15,900        71-69-76-75—291

John Huh (4), $15,900        69-72-76-74—291

Danny Lee (4), $15,900        74-67-76-74—291

Kyle Mendoza, $15,900        73-69-77-72—291

K.J. Choi (3), $15,375        66-76-77-73—292

Tain Lee, $15,375        71-72-75-74—292

Pat Perez (3), $15,375        71-70-77-74—292

Troy Merritt (3), $15,075        71-72-76-74—293

Denny McCarthy (3), $14,850        67-75-73-79—294

Tim Wilkinson (3), $14,850        67-76-80-71—294

Byeong Hun An (2), $14,550        72-71-75-78—296

Tyler McCumber (2), $14,550        76-67-78-75—296

Jason Dufner (2), $14,250        74-69-78-76—297

Kevin Stadler (2), $14,250        71-72-77-77—297

Grayson Murray (2), $14,025        69-73-81-75—298

FOOTBALL

NFL

Playoff Glance

All Times Pacific

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 7

At Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

COLLEGE WOMEN

Sunday

at Seattle

Washington 7, Idaho 0

Singles — Vanessa Wong def. Melissa Hutchet 6-1, 6-3; Sedona Gallagher def. Laura Spataro 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-3); Sarah-Maude Fortin def. Maggie Chen 6-0, 6-0; Zoey Weil def. Katherine Jhang 6-1, 6-0; Yolanda Lin def. Saffron Dowse 6-3, 6-2; Tara Chilton def. Marta Magalhaes 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles — Gallagher-Wong def. Hutchet-Spataro 6-0; Fortin-Lin def. Jhang-Chen 6-2; Weil-Ashley Chang def. Dowse-Magalhaes 6-3.

ATP World Tour Melbourne 2 Results

Monday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: $311,665

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Corentin Moutet, France, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-3, 7-5.

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Richard Gasquet (14), France, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Tommy Paul (15), United States, vs. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

WTA Melbourne Results

Monday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: $442,020

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Olga Danilovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-4.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Clara Burel, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (11), Russia, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-1, 6-4.

Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 6-2, 6-0.

Nadia Podoroska (14), Argentina, def. Francesca Jones, Britain, 6-1, 6-3.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Danielle Collins (13), United States, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-1.

Petra Martic (7), Croatia, def. Vera Lapko, Belarus, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, vs. Donna Vekic (9), Croatia, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

WTA Adelaide Results

Monday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: $442,020

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-1, 6-3.

Mayo Hibi, Japan, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-1.

Alize Cornet, France, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.

Destanee Aiava, Australia, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Laura Siegemund (16), Germany, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, 7-5, 6-4.

Coco Gauff (14), United States, vs. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5).

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Wang Qiang (10), China, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Elina Svitolina (3), Ukraine, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-1, 6-4.

HOCKEY

NHL

East    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Washington    6    0    3    15    35    29

Philadelphia    7    2    1    15    35    31

Boston    5    1    2    12    25    17

Pittsburgh    5    3    1    11    29    34

New Jersey    4    3    2    10    23    26

Buffalo    4    4    2    10    30    32

N.Y. Islanders    3    4    2    8    19    24

N.Y. Rangers    2    4    2    6    22    25

Central    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Florida    5    0    1    11    22    16

Columbus    4    3    3    11    24    28

Carolina    5    1    0    10    18    10

Dallas    4    1    1    9    23    14

Tampa Bay    4    1    1    9    19    14

Chicago    3    4    3    9    26    31

Nashville    4    4    0    8    20    24

Detroit    2    6    2    6    20    35

West    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

St. Louis    6    2    1    13    32    29

Colorado    6    3    1    13    36    23

Minnesota    6    4    0    12    29    28

Vegas    5    1    1    11    23    17

Los Angeles    3    3    2    8    25    26

Anaheim    3    5    2    8    16    27

Arizona    3    4    1    7    20    22

San Jose    3    5    0    6    22    31

North    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Toronto    7    2    1    15    33    29

Montreal    5    1    2    12    33    22

Vancouver    6    5    0    12    40    37

Winnipeg    5    3    0    10    29    25

Edmonton    5    6    0    10    38    41

Calgary    3    3    1    7    20    17

Ottawa    1    7    1    3    22    44

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Sunday’s Results

New Jersey 5, Buffalo 3

Florida 3, Detroit 2

Carolina 4, Dallas 3, SO

Chicago 3, Columbus 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

St. Louis 4, Anaheim 1

Minnesota 4, Colorado 3, OT

Edmonton 8, Ottawa 5

Today’s Games

Boston at Washington, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 5:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Free Agent Signings

NEW YORK — The 48 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (1) — Signed Freddy Galvis, ss, Cincinnati, to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO (2) — Signed Adam Eaton, of, Washington, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Liam Hendriks, rhp, Oakland, to a $54 million, four-year contract.

CLEVELAND (1) — Re-signed César Hernández, 2b, to a $5 million, one-year contract.

DETROIT (2) — Signed Robbie Grossman, of, Oakland, to a $10 million, two-year contract; signed Wilson Ramos, c, New York Mets, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

HOUSTON (3) — Signed Pedro Báez, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $12.5 million, two-year contract; signed Jason Castro, c, Houston, to a $7 million, two-year contract; re-signed Michael Brantley, of, to a $32 million, two-year contract.

KANSAS CITY (3) — Signed Mike Minor, lhp, Oakland, to an $18 million, two-year contract; signed Carlos Santana, 1b, Cleveland, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract; re-signed Greg Holland, rhp, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Signed Kurt Suzuki, c, Washington, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed José Quintana, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract.

MINNESOTA (2) — Signed JA Happ, lhp, New York Yankees, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Andrelton Simmons, ss, Los Angeles Angels, to a $10.5 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (2) — Re-signed DJ LeMahieu, 2b, to a $90 million, six-year contract; signed Corey Kluber, rhp, Texas, to an $11 million, one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY (2) — Re-signed Mike Zunino, c, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Michael Wacha, rhp, New York Mets, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

TORONTO (5) — Re-signed Robbie Ray, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Kirby Yates, rhp, San Diego, to a $5.5 million, one-year contract; signed Tyler Chatwood, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed George Springer, of, Houston, to a $150 million, six-year contract; signed Marcus Semien, ss, Oakland, to an $18 million, one-year contract.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (5) — Re-signed Josh Tomlin, rhp, to $1.25 million, one-year contract; signed Drew Smyly, lhp, San Francisco, to an $11 million, one-year contract; signed Charlie Morton, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $15 million, one-year contract; re-signed Pablo Sandoval, 3b, to a minor league contract ($1 million); signed Ehire Adrianza, inf, Minnesota, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million).

CHICAGO (1) — Signed Austin Romine, c, Detroit, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Re-signed Blake Treinen, rhp, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract.

MIAMI (1) — Signed Anthony Bass, rhp, Toronto, to a $5 million, two-year contract.

NEW YORK (4) — Marcus Stroman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer; signed Trevor May, rhp, Minnesota, to a $15.5 million, two-year contract; signed James McCann, c, Chicago White Sox, to a $40.6 million, four-year contract; signed Aaron Loup, lhp, San Diego, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — Re-signed J.T. Realmuto, c, to a $115.5 million, five-year contract; signed Iván Nova, rhp, Detroit, to a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Re-signed Adam Wainwright, rhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO (1) — Re-signed Jurickson Profar, 2b, to a $21 million, three-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Kevin Gausman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer; signed Anthony DeSclafani, rhp, Cincinnati, to a $6 million, one-year contract; signed Alex Wood, lhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

WASHINGTON (3) — Re-signed Ryan Zimmerman, 1b, to a $1 million, one-year contract; signed Brad Hand, lhp, Cleveland, to a $10.5 million, one-year contract; signed Jon Lester, lhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $5 million, one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic    W    L    Pct    GB

Philadelphia    15    6    .714    —

Brooklyn    13    9    .591    21/2

Boston    10    8    .556    31/2

New York    9    12    .429    6

Toronto    8    12    .400    61/2

Southeast    W    L    Pct    GB

Atlanta    10    9    .526    —

Charlotte    9    11    .450    11/2

Orlando    8    13    .381    3

Miami    7    12    .368    3

Washington    4    12    .250    41/2

Central    W    L    Pct    GB

Milwaukee    11    8    .579    —

Indiana    11    9    .550    1/2

Cleveland    9    11    .450    21/2

Chicago    7    11    .389    31/2

Detroit    5    15    .250    61/2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest    W    L    Pct    GB

Memphis    8    6    .571    —

San Antonio    11    9    .550    —

Houston    9    9    .500    1

Dallas    8    12    .400    3

New Orleans    7    11    .389    3

Northwest    W    L    Pct    GB

Utah    15    5    .750    —

Denver    12    8    .600    3

Portland    10    8    .556    4

Oklahoma City    8    10    .444    6

Minnesota    5    14    .263    91/2

Pacific    W    L    Pct    GB

L.A. Clippers    16    5    .762    —

L.A. Lakers    15    6    .714    1

Phoenix    10    8    .556    41/2

Golden State    11    9    .550    41/2

Sacramento    8    11    .421    7

Sunday’s Results

L.A. Clippers 129, New York 115

Denver 128, Utah 117

Toronto 115, Orlando 102

Philadelphia 119, Indiana 110

Washington 149, Brooklyn 146

Minnesota 109, Cleveland 104

Today’s Games

Charlotte at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Portland at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Orlando, 4 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Memphis at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 5 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Utah, 7 p.m.

Nuggets 128, Jazz 117

UTAH (117)

Bogdanovic 8-13 8-10 29, O’Neale 4-4 0-0 12, Gobert 4-7 4-8 12, Conley 2-10 7-7 12, Mitchell 3-12 4-4 13, Brantley 0-2 0-0 0, Favors 2-3 3-3 7, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 1-3 0-0 2, Oni 1-1 0-0 3, Ingles 3-7 2-2 10, Clarkson 4-13 1-1 13, Harrison 0-0 4-4 4. Totals 32-75 33-39 117.

DENVER (128)

Barton 6-11 1-2 18, Millsap 4-6 0-0 10, Jokic 17-26 9-10 47, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Murray 7-16 0-0 16, Bol 0-0 0-0 0, Cancar 0-1 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 4-7 2-2 11, Green 4-7 0-0 9, Nnaji 0-1 0-0 0, Campazzo 3-5 3-4 11, Hampton 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 2-5 1-1 6. Totals 47-87 16-19 128.

Utah    29    25    37    26    —    117

Denver    43    36    24    25    —    128

3-Point Goals: Utah 20-47 (Bogdanovic 5-10, O’Neale 4-4, Clarkson 4-11, Mitchell 3-8, Ingles 2-4, Conley 1-6, Niang 0-2), Denver 18-28 (Barton 5-6, Jokic 4-4, Millsap 2-2, Campazzo 2-4, Murray 2-6, Green 1-2, Howard 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Utah 38 (Gobert 8), Denver 39 (Jokic 12). Assists: Utah 28 (Conley 8), Denver 28 (Barton 6). Total Fouls: Utah 21, Denver 27.

Clippers 129, Knicks 115

L.A. CLIPPERS (129)

Leonard 8-15 11-11 28, Patterson 5-5 0-0 13, Ibaka 5-6 2-3 15, George 7-16 2-2 17, Jackson 6-12 3-4 18, Coffey 0-0 0-2 0, Mann 1-3 2-2 4, Morris Sr. 4-8 0-0 11, Kabengele 0-0 0-0 0, Zubac 3-5 2-2 8, Kennard 2-2 0-0 6, Williams 3-9 2-2 9. Totals 44-81 24-28 129.

NEW YORK (115)

Bullock 3-6 0-0 8, Randle 9-18 5-6 27, Robinson 4-6 1-2 9, Barrett 9-14 5-6 23, Payton 3-7 3-4 10, Toppin 0-2 2-2 2, Gibson 0-4 0-0 0, Burks 3-8 0-0 7, Quickley 9-16 5-6 25, Rivers 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 41-85 23-28 115.

L.A. Clippers    29    37    35    28    —    129

New York    31    34    26    24    —    115

3-Point Goals: L.A. Clippers 17-38 (Patterson 3-3, Ibaka 3-4, Jackson 3-6, Morris Sr. 3-6, Kennard 2-2, Leonard 1-3, Williams 1-5, George 1-8), New York 10-27 (Randle 4-5, Bullock 2-3, Quickley 2-8, Payton 1-2, Burks 1-4, Toppin 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: L.A. Clippers 38 (George 8), New York 36 (Randle 12). Assists: L.A. Clippers 26 (George, Williams 5), New York 21 (Randle 5). Total Fouls: L.A. Clippers 14, New York 20.

Wizards 149, Nets 146

BROOKLYN (146)

Durant 11-19 13-13 37, Harris 11-17 0-0 30, Jordan 4-5 0-2 8, Brown 1-2 1-2 3, Irving 10-20 5-5 26, Green 7-10 5-6 23, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-6 0-1 8, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Shamet 3-7 3-4 11. Totals 50-88 27-33 146.

WASHINGTON (149)

Avdija 1-4 0-0 2, Hachimura 2-9 4-6 9, Lopez 4-5 2-2 10, Beal 13-23 9-9 37, Westbrook 16-28 5-7 41, Bertans 4-13 0-1 11, Wagner 7-8 3-5 17, Len 1-3 0-0 2, Bonga 0-0 0-0 0, Mathews 2-6 2-2 7, Smith 6-9 0-0 13. Totals 56-108 25-32 149.

Brooklyn    38    33    37    38    —    146

Washington    28    37    36    48    —    149

3-Point Goals: Brooklyn 19-36 (Harris 8-13, Green 4-5, Durant 2-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-4, Shamet 2-6, Irving 1-2), Washington 12-39 (Westbrook 4-7, Bertans 3-12, Beal 2-5, Smith 1-2, Hachimura 1-4, Mathews 1-5, Avdija 0-2). Fouled Out: Brooklyn None, Washington 1 (Bertans). Rebounds: Brooklyn 45 (Brown 9), Washington 39 (Westbrook 10). Assists: Brooklyn 33 (Irving 8), Washington 24 (Westbrook 8). Total Fouls: Brooklyn 24, Washington 22.

76ers 119, Pacers 110

PHILADELPHIA (119)

Green 3-8 0-0 6, Harris 10-19 5-5 27, Bradley 1-2 0-0 2, Curry 3-9 2-2 9, Simmons 9-12 3-6 21, Howard 3-6 5-12 11, Korkmaz 6-12 2-2 17, Milton 4-9 1-1 9, Maxey 3-8 2-2 9, Thybulle 3-7 1-1 8. Totals 45-92 21-31 119.

INDIANA (110)

J.Holiday 2-7 1-1 6, Sabonis 8-17 5-5 21, Turner 1-6 6-6 9, Brogdon 10-21 1-2 25, Lamb 4-6 2-2 12, Bitadze 1-1 1-2 3, McDermott 4-6 0-0 8, A.Holiday 7-11 1-2 17, McConnell 4-9 1-2 9, Sumner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-84 18-22 110.

Philadelphia    18    36    28    37    —    119

Indiana    28    35    32    15    —    110

3-Point Goals: Philadelphia 8-26 (Korkmaz 3-5, Harris 2-5, Maxey 1-3, Curry 1-4, Thybulle 1-4, Green 0-4), Indiana 10-28 (Brogdon 4-10, A.Holiday 2-2, Lamb 2-3, J.Holiday 1-4, Turner 1-4, Sabonis 0-5). Fouled Out: Philadelphia None, Indiana 2 (McDermott, Turner). Rebounds: Philadelphia 44 (Howard 15), Indiana 41 (Sabonis 8). Assists: Philadelphia 20 (Simmons 7), Indiana 21 (McConnell 8). Total Fouls: Philadelphia 21, Indiana 25.

Raptors 115, Magic 102

ORLANDO (102)

Ennis III 3-5 1-2 8, Gordon 4-8 4-6 14, Vucevic 5-18 3-3 15, Anthony 5-10 5-6 16, Fournier 2-12 6-6 11, Bacon 5-10 1-1 13, Clark 1-2 0-0 3, Ross 1-5 2-2 4, Bamba 3-3 0-0 7, Birch 3-7 1-2 8, Bone 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 33-82 23-28 102.

TORONTO (115)

Davis 5-11 0-0 12, Siakam 12-23 6-6 30, Baynes 3-6 2-2 8, Lowry 4-13 2-2 12, VanVleet 4-12 0-0 9, Bembry 4-6 3-4 12, Watanabe 3-4 2-2 11, Boucher 3-8 2-2 9, Johnson 0-2 2-2 2, Flynn 1-1 2-2 4, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Watson 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 41-90 21-22 115.

Orlando    15    29    29    29    —    102

Toronto    27    31    26    31    —    115

3-Point Goals: Orlando 13-36 (Bacon 2-3, Gordon 2-5, Vucevic 2-6, Bone 1-2, Clark 1-2, Ennis III 1-2, Anthony 1-3, Birch 1-3, Fournier 1-6, Ross 0-3), Toronto 12-39 (Watanabe 3-3, Watson 2-3, Davis 2-5, Lowry 2-9, Boucher 1-5, VanVleet 1-7, Baynes 0-2, Siakam 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Orlando 42 (Vucevic 14), Toronto 48 (Baynes 16). Assists: Orlando 22 (Anthony 6), Toronto 27 (Lowry 15). Total Fouls: Orlando 18, Toronto 22.

T-wolves 109, Cavs 104

CLEVELAND (104)

Nance Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Okoro 6-10 0-0 13, Drummond 9-18 7-10 25, Garland 6-14 4-5 17, Sexton 8-16 0-0 16, Osman 3-6 2-2 9, Prince 1-6 1-2 4, Windler 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 4-5 2-2 10, Dotson 3-6 2-2 8. Totals 41-84 18-23 104.

MINNESOTA (109)

Edwards 9-15 1-1 23, Okogie 0-6 5-6 5, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Beasley 9-17 0-2 23, Russell 7-18 0-0 19, Layman 4-7 0-0 8, McDaniels 1-3 0-0 3, Vanderbilt 3-6 1-2 7, Nowell 6-13 0-0 13, Rubio 2-4 4-4 8. Totals 41-91 11-15 109.

Cleveland    35    26    25    18    —    104

Minnesota    30    25    33    21    —    109

3-Point Goals: Cleveland 4-16 (Osman 1-2, Garland 1-3, Okoro 1-3, Prince 1-4, Dotson 0-3), Minnesota 16-40 (Russell 5-10, Beasley 5-11, Edwards 4-7, McDaniels 1-2, Nowell 1-6, Layman 0-2, Okogie 0-2). Fouled Out: Cleveland None, Minnesota 1 (Davis). Rebounds: Cleveland 55 (Drummond 22), Minnesota 34 (Vanderbilt 8). Assists: Cleveland 20 (Garland 5), Minnesota 24 (Rubio 8). Total Fouls: Cleveland 14, Minnesota 25.

COLLEGE MEN

AP Top 25 Fared

Sunday

No. 6 Houston (15-1) beat SMU 70-48. Next: at ECU, Wednesday.

No. 13 Ohio St. (14-4) beat Michigan St. 79-62. Next: vs. No. 7 Iowa, Thursday.

Sunday’s Results

EAST

Bucknell 92, Lehigh 68

CCSU 85, St. Francis (Pa.) 77

Colgate 78, Holy Cross 60

Delaware 75, Elon 70

Fairleigh Dickinson 95, Bryant 84

Mount St. Mary’s 76, Sacred Heart 64

NJIT 69, UMBC 65

New Hampshire 71, Binghamton 65, OT

Siena 63, Marist 50

Stony Brook 63, Hartford 49

Syracuse 76, NC State 73

Tulane 81, Temple 64

William & Mary 75, Towson 74

SOUTH

Hofstra 89, UNC-Wilmington 83

James Madison 73, Drexel 64

NC A&T 67, Florida A&M 65

UAB 63, Middle Tennessee 52

MIDWEST

Drake 78, Illinois St. 76, OT

Evansville 70, Valparaiso 52

Indiana St. 60, Bradley 57

Loyola of Chicago 72, Missouri St. 46

Ohio St. 79, Michigan St. 62

Rutgers 64, Northwestern 56

S. Illinois 71, N. Iowa 68

St. John’s 75, Marquette 73

SOUTHWEST

Houston 70, SMU 48

North Texas 79, Rice 53

Stephen F. Austin 78, Sam Houston St. 68

FAR WEST

E. Washington 68, Sacramento St. 60

Hawaii 62, UC Irvine 61, OT

Nevada 89, UNLV 60

UC Riverside 71, UC San Diego 59

Washington St. 77, Washington 62

CONFERENCE STANDINGS

BIG SKY

        League        All Games  

    W    L    Pct    W    L    Pct  

Montana St.    6    0    1.000    9    3    .750

S. Utah    6    2    .750    11    3    .786

Weber St.    4    2    .667    9    4    .692

E. Washington    4    2    .667    5    6    .455

Idaho St.    5    3    .625    9    7    .563

Sacramento St.    4    3    .571    6    4    .600

N. Colorado    5    6    .455    8    8    .500

N. Arizona    4    6    .400    5    11    .313

Montana    3    5    .375    7    8    .467

Portland St.    2    4    .333    4    8    .333

Idaho    0    10    .000    0    13    .000

PAC-12

        League        All Games  

    W    L    Pct    W    L    Pct  

UCLA    9    1    .900    13    3    .812

Southern Cal    7    2    .778    13    3    .812

Oregon    4    2    .667    9    3    .750

Arizona    7    4    .636    13    4    .765

Colorado    7    4    .636    13    5    .722

Stanford    6    4    .600    10    6    .625

Oregon St.    4    5    .444    8    7    .533

Utah    4    6    .400    7    7    .500

Arizona St.    3    5    .375    6    8    .429

Washington St.    3    7    .300    10    7    .588

Washington    2    8    .200    3    12    .200

California    2    10    .167    7    12    .368

Today’s Schedule

All Times Pacific

All games subject to change

EAST

UMBC at NJIT, 11 a.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at LIU, 2 p.m.

SOUTH

The Citadel at W. Carolina, 9 a.m.

Georgia Tech at Louisville, 11 a.m.

Carver College at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Duke at Miami, 4 p.m.

ETSU at Wofford, 4 p.m.

Florida Memorial at FIU, 4 p.m.

UCF at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 5:30 p.m.

MVSU at Grambling St., 5:30 p.m.

SC State at NC Central, 6 p.m.

MIDWEST

Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, Noon

Bradley at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Drake, 4 p.m.

Murray St. at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St., 5 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 5:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

FAR WEST

Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 11:05 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

AP Top 25 Fared

Sunday

No. 3 UConn (11-1) beat No. 17 DePaul 100-67. Next: vs St. John’s, Wednesday.

No. 4 South Carolina (14-1) beat Alabama 87-63. Next: at Auburn, Thursday.

No. 6 Stanford (14-2) beat Washington 74-48. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday.

No. 8 Texas A&M (16-1) beat No. 22 Georgia 60-48. Next: vs. LSU, Thursday.

No. 9 Baylor (12-2) beat Iowa St 85-77. Next: vs. Kansas, Thursday.

No. 15 Kentucky (13-4) beat Missouri 61-55. Next: at Mississippi, Thursday.

No. 16 Indiana (10-3) beat Michigan St 79-67. Next: vs. Rutgers, Thursday.

No. 17 DePaul (9-4) lost to No. 3 UConn 100-67. Next: at Seton Hall, Thursday.

No. 19 Arkansas (13-6) beat Auburn 77-67. Next: at Missouri, Thursday.

No. 20 Tennessee (12-3) beat Florida 79-65. Next: at No. 21 Mississippi St., Thursday.

No. 22 Georgia (13-4) lost to No. 8 Texas A&M 60-48. Next: at Alabama, Thursday.

No. 23 Northwestern (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Ohio St., Monday.

No. 24 West Virginia (13-2) beat TCU 79-70. Next: vs. Iowa St. Wednesday.

Sunday’s Results

EAST

Army 79, Colgate 45

Bucknell 73, Lehigh 68

Dayton 68, St. Bonaventure 51

Drexel 58, Northeastern 56

Hofstra 59, UNC-Wilmington 48

La Salle 69, UMass 63

Mass.-Lowell 46, Albany (NY) 31

Rhode Island 50, Saint Joseph&rdsquo;s 48, OT

Rider 45, Monmouth (NJ) 31

Stony Brook 62, Hartford 49

Syracuse 81, Notre Dame 69

SOUTH

Clemson 69, Wake Forest 66

Coll. of Charleston 65, James Madison 63

Elon 83, Delaware 61

Fordham 73, Davidson 55

Kentucky 61, Missouri 55

LSU 75, Mississippi 66, OT

Liberty 78, Jacksonville 52

North Florida 80, North Alabama 77

Richmond 67, George Mason 52

South Carolina 87, Alabama 63

Tennessee 79, Florida 65

Tulane 71, Temple 69

Virginia Tech 73, North Carolina 69

MIDWEST

Baylor 85, Iowa St. 77

Bellarmine 62, Kennesaw St. 60

Indiana 79, Michigan St. 67

Iowa 94, Minnesota 68

Loyola of Chicago 55, S. Illinois 46

Missouri St. 74, Valparaiso 73

Oklahoma 80, Kansas St. 78

Penn St. 80, Purdue 70

UConn 100, DePaul 67

Villanova 90, Butler 53

Wisconsin 69, Illinois 57

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 77, Auburn 67

Texas A&M 60, Georgia 48

FAR WEST

Oregon St. 84, Utah 74

Santa Clara 66, Pepperdine 57

Southern Cal 65, Arizona St. 57

Stanford 74, Washington 48

Today’s Schedule

All Times Pacific

All games subject to change

EAST

VCU at George Washington, 11 a.m.

SOUTH

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 3:30 p.m.

MVSU at Grambling St., 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Louisville, 4 p.m.

MIDWEST

Marquette at Creighton, Noon

Ohio St. at Northwestern, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3:30 p.m.

FAR WEST

Nevada at UNLV, 1 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon, 5 p.m.

