GOLF
PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Scores
Sunday
At Torrey Pines
San Diego, Calif.
Purse: $7.5 million
South Course
Yardage: 7,818; Par: 72
Final Round
2,989 FedExCup Points Available
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Patrick Reed (500), $1,350,000 64-72-70-68—274
Tony Finau (167), $456,375 69-67-74-69—279
Viktor Hovland (167), $456,375 70-65-73-71—279
Henrik Norlander (167), $456,375 73-69-68-69—279
Ryan Palmer (167), $456,375 66-70-73-70—279
Xander Schauffele (167), $456,375 70-72-68-69—279
Lanto Griffin (85), $235,625 66-70-72-72—280
Jon Rahm (85), $235,625 69-67-72-72—280
Will Zalatoris, $235,625 68-71-70-71—280
Luke List (64), $168,125 66-77-72-66—281
Peter Malnati (64), $168,125 66-71-73-71—281
Francesco Molinari (64), $168,125 72-71-72-66—281
Sam Ryder (64), $168,125 71-69-69-72—281
Rory Sabbatini (64), $168,125 72-67-72-70—281
Adam Scott (64), $168,125 67-69-72-73—281
Rory McIlroy (52), $125,625 68-71-70-73—282
Robby Shelton (52), $125,625 73-64-73-72—282
Joseph Bramlett (39), $80,761 69-73-74-67—283
Marc Leishman (39), $80,761 71-70-72-70—283
J.T. Poston (39), $80,761 69-74-71-69—283
Charl Schwartzel (39), $80,761 70-72-73-68—283
Sam Burns (39), $80,761 66-72-70-75—283
Adam Hadwin (39), $80,761 69-70-73-71—283
Bo Hoag (39), $80,761 72-69-71-71—283
Max Homa (39), $80,761 71-68-72-72—283
Ted Potter, Jr. (39), $80,761 71-69-72-71—283
Kyle Stanley (39), $80,761 72-70-70-71—283
Cameron Tringale (39), $80,761 72-69-72-70—283
Jason Kokrak (28), $51,375 70-69-74-71—284
Louis Oosthuizen (28), $51,375 72-71-70-71—284
Carlos Ortiz (28), $51,375 72-68-66-78—284
Wyndham Clark (22), $42,825 67-73-73-72—285
Cameron Davis (22), $42,825 70-71-71-73—285
Sungjae Im (22), $42,825 69-74-69-73—285
Brandt Snedeker (22), $42,825 69-70-77-69—285
Sepp Straka (22), $42,825 69-74-77-65—285
Corey Conners (17), $34,125 72-71-73-70—286
Doug Ghim (17), $34,125 70-71-73-72—286
Alex Noren (17), $34,125 64-74-75-73—286
Kevin Streelman (17), $34,125 68-75-73-70—286
Justin Suh, $34,125 71-72-73-70—286
Bronson Burgoon (12), $25,875 69-74-74-70—287
Lucas Glover (12), $25,875 68-72-75-72—287
Will Gordon (12), $25,875 67-70-75-75—287
Bill Haas (12), $25,875 71-71-72-73—287
Brandon Hagy (12), $25,875 66-75-73-73—287
Tom Lewis (12), $25,875 68-75-71-73—287
Talor Gooch (9), $19,455 66-74-77-71—288
Matt Jones (9), $19,455 70-73-74-71—288
Matthew NeSmith (9), $19,455 70-73-76-69—288
Cameron Percy (9), $19,455 71-72-73-72—288
Gary Woodland (9), $19,455 66-75-77-70—288
Rickie Fowler (6), $17,496 70-73-73-73—289
Dylan Frittelli (6), $17,496 70-73-71-75—289
Rhein Gibson (6), $17,496 66-76-73-74—289
Michael Kim (6), $17,496 69-74-74-72—289
Hideki Matsuyama (6), $17,496 74-68-74-73—289
Phil Mickelson (6), $17,496 71-72-74-72—289
Roger Sloan (6), $17,496 68-73-78-70—289
Kelly Kraft (5), $16,575 73-69-79-69—290
Chase Seiffert (5), $16,575 72-68-76-74—290
Steve Stricker (5), $16,575 72-70-77-71—290
Richy Werenski (5), $16,575 69-69-73-79—290
Xinjun Zhang (5), $16,575 70-73-74-73—290
Harry Higgs (4), $15,900 71-69-76-75—291
John Huh (4), $15,900 69-72-76-74—291
Danny Lee (4), $15,900 74-67-76-74—291
Kyle Mendoza, $15,900 73-69-77-72—291
K.J. Choi (3), $15,375 66-76-77-73—292
Tain Lee, $15,375 71-72-75-74—292
Pat Perez (3), $15,375 71-70-77-74—292
Troy Merritt (3), $15,075 71-72-76-74—293
Denny McCarthy (3), $14,850 67-75-73-79—294
Tim Wilkinson (3), $14,850 67-76-80-71—294
Byeong Hun An (2), $14,550 72-71-75-78—296
Tyler McCumber (2), $14,550 76-67-78-75—296
Jason Dufner (2), $14,250 74-69-78-76—297
Kevin Stadler (2), $14,250 71-72-77-77—297
Grayson Murray (2), $14,025 69-73-81-75—298
FOOTBALL
NFL
Playoff Glance
All Times Pacific
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 7
At Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
COLLEGE WOMEN
Sunday
at Seattle
Washington 7, Idaho 0
Singles — Vanessa Wong def. Melissa Hutchet 6-1, 6-3; Sedona Gallagher def. Laura Spataro 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-3); Sarah-Maude Fortin def. Maggie Chen 6-0, 6-0; Zoey Weil def. Katherine Jhang 6-1, 6-0; Yolanda Lin def. Saffron Dowse 6-3, 6-2; Tara Chilton def. Marta Magalhaes 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles — Gallagher-Wong def. Hutchet-Spataro 6-0; Fortin-Lin def. Jhang-Chen 6-2; Weil-Ashley Chang def. Dowse-Magalhaes 6-3.
ATP World Tour Melbourne 2 Results
Monday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $311,665
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Men’s Singles
Round of 64
Corentin Moutet, France, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-3, 7-5.
Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Richard Gasquet (14), France, 7-6 (2), 7-5.
Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Tommy Paul (15), United States, vs. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
WTA Melbourne Results
Monday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $442,020
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Women’s Singles
Round of 64
Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Olga Danilovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-4.
Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Clara Burel, France, 6-4, 6-3.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (11), Russia, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-1, 6-4.
Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 6-2, 6-0.
Nadia Podoroska (14), Argentina, def. Francesca Jones, Britain, 6-1, 6-3.
Vera Zvonareva, Russia, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Danielle Collins (13), United States, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-1.
Petra Martic (7), Croatia, def. Vera Lapko, Belarus, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, vs. Donna Vekic (9), Croatia, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
WTA Adelaide Results
Monday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $442,020
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Women’s Singles
Round of 64
Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-1, 6-3.
Mayo Hibi, Japan, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-1.
Alize Cornet, France, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.
Destanee Aiava, Australia, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
Laura Siegemund (16), Germany, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, 7-5, 6-4.
Coco Gauff (14), United States, vs. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5).
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Wang Qiang (10), China, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Elina Svitolina (3), Ukraine, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-1, 6-4.
HOCKEY
NHL
East W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 6 0 3 15 35 29
Philadelphia 7 2 1 15 35 31
Boston 5 1 2 12 25 17
Pittsburgh 5 3 1 11 29 34
New Jersey 4 3 2 10 23 26
Buffalo 4 4 2 10 30 32
N.Y. Islanders 3 4 2 8 19 24
N.Y. Rangers 2 4 2 6 22 25
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 5 0 1 11 22 16
Columbus 4 3 3 11 24 28
Carolina 5 1 0 10 18 10
Dallas 4 1 1 9 23 14
Tampa Bay 4 1 1 9 19 14
Chicago 3 4 3 9 26 31
Nashville 4 4 0 8 20 24
Detroit 2 6 2 6 20 35
West W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 6 2 1 13 32 29
Colorado 6 3 1 13 36 23
Minnesota 6 4 0 12 29 28
Vegas 5 1 1 11 23 17
Los Angeles 3 3 2 8 25 26
Anaheim 3 5 2 8 16 27
Arizona 3 4 1 7 20 22
San Jose 3 5 0 6 22 31
North W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 7 2 1 15 33 29
Montreal 5 1 2 12 33 22
Vancouver 6 5 0 12 40 37
Winnipeg 5 3 0 10 29 25
Edmonton 5 6 0 10 38 41
Calgary 3 3 1 7 20 17
Ottawa 1 7 1 3 22 44
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Sunday’s Results
New Jersey 5, Buffalo 3
Florida 3, Detroit 2
Carolina 4, Dallas 3, SO
Chicago 3, Columbus 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
St. Louis 4, Anaheim 1
Minnesota 4, Colorado 3, OT
Edmonton 8, Ottawa 5
Today’s Games
Boston at Washington, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 5:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Free Agent Signings
NEW YORK — The 48 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BALTIMORE (1) — Signed Freddy Galvis, ss, Cincinnati, to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO (2) — Signed Adam Eaton, of, Washington, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Liam Hendriks, rhp, Oakland, to a $54 million, four-year contract.
CLEVELAND (1) — Re-signed César Hernández, 2b, to a $5 million, one-year contract.
DETROIT (2) — Signed Robbie Grossman, of, Oakland, to a $10 million, two-year contract; signed Wilson Ramos, c, New York Mets, to a $2 million, one-year contract.
HOUSTON (3) — Signed Pedro Báez, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $12.5 million, two-year contract; signed Jason Castro, c, Houston, to a $7 million, two-year contract; re-signed Michael Brantley, of, to a $32 million, two-year contract.
KANSAS CITY (3) — Signed Mike Minor, lhp, Oakland, to an $18 million, two-year contract; signed Carlos Santana, 1b, Cleveland, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract; re-signed Greg Holland, rhp, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES (2) — Signed Kurt Suzuki, c, Washington, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed José Quintana, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract.
MINNESOTA (2) — Signed JA Happ, lhp, New York Yankees, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Andrelton Simmons, ss, Los Angeles Angels, to a $10.5 million, one-year contract.
NEW YORK (2) — Re-signed DJ LeMahieu, 2b, to a $90 million, six-year contract; signed Corey Kluber, rhp, Texas, to an $11 million, one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY (2) — Re-signed Mike Zunino, c, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Michael Wacha, rhp, New York Mets, to a $3 million, one-year contract.
TORONTO (5) — Re-signed Robbie Ray, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Kirby Yates, rhp, San Diego, to a $5.5 million, one-year contract; signed Tyler Chatwood, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed George Springer, of, Houston, to a $150 million, six-year contract; signed Marcus Semien, ss, Oakland, to an $18 million, one-year contract.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ATLANTA (5) — Re-signed Josh Tomlin, rhp, to $1.25 million, one-year contract; signed Drew Smyly, lhp, San Francisco, to an $11 million, one-year contract; signed Charlie Morton, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $15 million, one-year contract; re-signed Pablo Sandoval, 3b, to a minor league contract ($1 million); signed Ehire Adrianza, inf, Minnesota, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million).
CHICAGO (1) — Signed Austin Romine, c, Detroit, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES (1) — Re-signed Blake Treinen, rhp, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract.
MIAMI (1) — Signed Anthony Bass, rhp, Toronto, to a $5 million, two-year contract.
NEW YORK (4) — Marcus Stroman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer; signed Trevor May, rhp, Minnesota, to a $15.5 million, two-year contract; signed James McCann, c, Chicago White Sox, to a $40.6 million, four-year contract; signed Aaron Loup, lhp, San Diego, to a $3 million, one-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA (2) — Re-signed J.T. Realmuto, c, to a $115.5 million, five-year contract; signed Iván Nova, rhp, Detroit, to a minor league contract.
ST. LOUIS (1) — Re-signed Adam Wainwright, rhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract.
SAN DIEGO (1) — Re-signed Jurickson Profar, 2b, to a $21 million, three-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Kevin Gausman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer; signed Anthony DeSclafani, rhp, Cincinnati, to a $6 million, one-year contract; signed Alex Wood, lhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $3 million, one-year contract.
WASHINGTON (3) — Re-signed Ryan Zimmerman, 1b, to a $1 million, one-year contract; signed Brad Hand, lhp, Cleveland, to a $10.5 million, one-year contract; signed Jon Lester, lhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $5 million, one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 15 6 .714 —
Brooklyn 13 9 .591 21/2
Boston 10 8 .556 31/2
New York 9 12 .429 6
Toronto 8 12 .400 61/2
Southeast W L Pct GB
Atlanta 10 9 .526 —
Charlotte 9 11 .450 11/2
Orlando 8 13 .381 3
Miami 7 12 .368 3
Washington 4 12 .250 41/2
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 8 .579 —
Indiana 11 9 .550 1/2
Cleveland 9 11 .450 21/2
Chicago 7 11 .389 31/2
Detroit 5 15 .250 61/2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Memphis 8 6 .571 —
San Antonio 11 9 .550 —
Houston 9 9 .500 1
Dallas 8 12 .400 3
New Orleans 7 11 .389 3
Northwest W L Pct GB
Utah 15 5 .750 —
Denver 12 8 .600 3
Portland 10 8 .556 4
Oklahoma City 8 10 .444 6
Minnesota 5 14 .263 91/2
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 16 5 .762 —
L.A. Lakers 15 6 .714 1
Phoenix 10 8 .556 41/2
Golden State 11 9 .550 41/2
Sacramento 8 11 .421 7
Sunday’s Results
L.A. Clippers 129, New York 115
Denver 128, Utah 117
Toronto 115, Orlando 102
Philadelphia 119, Indiana 110
Washington 149, Brooklyn 146
Minnesota 109, Cleveland 104
Today’s Games
Charlotte at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Portland at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Orlando, 4 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Memphis at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Portland at Washington, 5 p.m.
Boston at Golden State, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Utah, 7 p.m.
Nuggets 128, Jazz 117
UTAH (117)
Bogdanovic 8-13 8-10 29, O’Neale 4-4 0-0 12, Gobert 4-7 4-8 12, Conley 2-10 7-7 12, Mitchell 3-12 4-4 13, Brantley 0-2 0-0 0, Favors 2-3 3-3 7, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 1-3 0-0 2, Oni 1-1 0-0 3, Ingles 3-7 2-2 10, Clarkson 4-13 1-1 13, Harrison 0-0 4-4 4. Totals 32-75 33-39 117.
DENVER (128)
Barton 6-11 1-2 18, Millsap 4-6 0-0 10, Jokic 17-26 9-10 47, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Murray 7-16 0-0 16, Bol 0-0 0-0 0, Cancar 0-1 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 4-7 2-2 11, Green 4-7 0-0 9, Nnaji 0-1 0-0 0, Campazzo 3-5 3-4 11, Hampton 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 2-5 1-1 6. Totals 47-87 16-19 128.
Utah 29 25 37 26 — 117
Denver 43 36 24 25 — 128
3-Point Goals: Utah 20-47 (Bogdanovic 5-10, O’Neale 4-4, Clarkson 4-11, Mitchell 3-8, Ingles 2-4, Conley 1-6, Niang 0-2), Denver 18-28 (Barton 5-6, Jokic 4-4, Millsap 2-2, Campazzo 2-4, Murray 2-6, Green 1-2, Howard 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Utah 38 (Gobert 8), Denver 39 (Jokic 12). Assists: Utah 28 (Conley 8), Denver 28 (Barton 6). Total Fouls: Utah 21, Denver 27.
Clippers 129, Knicks 115
L.A. CLIPPERS (129)
Leonard 8-15 11-11 28, Patterson 5-5 0-0 13, Ibaka 5-6 2-3 15, George 7-16 2-2 17, Jackson 6-12 3-4 18, Coffey 0-0 0-2 0, Mann 1-3 2-2 4, Morris Sr. 4-8 0-0 11, Kabengele 0-0 0-0 0, Zubac 3-5 2-2 8, Kennard 2-2 0-0 6, Williams 3-9 2-2 9. Totals 44-81 24-28 129.
NEW YORK (115)
Bullock 3-6 0-0 8, Randle 9-18 5-6 27, Robinson 4-6 1-2 9, Barrett 9-14 5-6 23, Payton 3-7 3-4 10, Toppin 0-2 2-2 2, Gibson 0-4 0-0 0, Burks 3-8 0-0 7, Quickley 9-16 5-6 25, Rivers 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 41-85 23-28 115.
L.A. Clippers 29 37 35 28 — 129
New York 31 34 26 24 — 115
3-Point Goals: L.A. Clippers 17-38 (Patterson 3-3, Ibaka 3-4, Jackson 3-6, Morris Sr. 3-6, Kennard 2-2, Leonard 1-3, Williams 1-5, George 1-8), New York 10-27 (Randle 4-5, Bullock 2-3, Quickley 2-8, Payton 1-2, Burks 1-4, Toppin 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: L.A. Clippers 38 (George 8), New York 36 (Randle 12). Assists: L.A. Clippers 26 (George, Williams 5), New York 21 (Randle 5). Total Fouls: L.A. Clippers 14, New York 20.
Wizards 149, Nets 146
BROOKLYN (146)
Durant 11-19 13-13 37, Harris 11-17 0-0 30, Jordan 4-5 0-2 8, Brown 1-2 1-2 3, Irving 10-20 5-5 26, Green 7-10 5-6 23, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-6 0-1 8, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Shamet 3-7 3-4 11. Totals 50-88 27-33 146.
WASHINGTON (149)
Avdija 1-4 0-0 2, Hachimura 2-9 4-6 9, Lopez 4-5 2-2 10, Beal 13-23 9-9 37, Westbrook 16-28 5-7 41, Bertans 4-13 0-1 11, Wagner 7-8 3-5 17, Len 1-3 0-0 2, Bonga 0-0 0-0 0, Mathews 2-6 2-2 7, Smith 6-9 0-0 13. Totals 56-108 25-32 149.
Brooklyn 38 33 37 38 — 146
Washington 28 37 36 48 — 149
3-Point Goals: Brooklyn 19-36 (Harris 8-13, Green 4-5, Durant 2-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-4, Shamet 2-6, Irving 1-2), Washington 12-39 (Westbrook 4-7, Bertans 3-12, Beal 2-5, Smith 1-2, Hachimura 1-4, Mathews 1-5, Avdija 0-2). Fouled Out: Brooklyn None, Washington 1 (Bertans). Rebounds: Brooklyn 45 (Brown 9), Washington 39 (Westbrook 10). Assists: Brooklyn 33 (Irving 8), Washington 24 (Westbrook 8). Total Fouls: Brooklyn 24, Washington 22.
76ers 119, Pacers 110
PHILADELPHIA (119)
Green 3-8 0-0 6, Harris 10-19 5-5 27, Bradley 1-2 0-0 2, Curry 3-9 2-2 9, Simmons 9-12 3-6 21, Howard 3-6 5-12 11, Korkmaz 6-12 2-2 17, Milton 4-9 1-1 9, Maxey 3-8 2-2 9, Thybulle 3-7 1-1 8. Totals 45-92 21-31 119.
INDIANA (110)
J.Holiday 2-7 1-1 6, Sabonis 8-17 5-5 21, Turner 1-6 6-6 9, Brogdon 10-21 1-2 25, Lamb 4-6 2-2 12, Bitadze 1-1 1-2 3, McDermott 4-6 0-0 8, A.Holiday 7-11 1-2 17, McConnell 4-9 1-2 9, Sumner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-84 18-22 110.
Philadelphia 18 36 28 37 — 119
Indiana 28 35 32 15 — 110
3-Point Goals: Philadelphia 8-26 (Korkmaz 3-5, Harris 2-5, Maxey 1-3, Curry 1-4, Thybulle 1-4, Green 0-4), Indiana 10-28 (Brogdon 4-10, A.Holiday 2-2, Lamb 2-3, J.Holiday 1-4, Turner 1-4, Sabonis 0-5). Fouled Out: Philadelphia None, Indiana 2 (McDermott, Turner). Rebounds: Philadelphia 44 (Howard 15), Indiana 41 (Sabonis 8). Assists: Philadelphia 20 (Simmons 7), Indiana 21 (McConnell 8). Total Fouls: Philadelphia 21, Indiana 25.
Raptors 115, Magic 102
ORLANDO (102)
Ennis III 3-5 1-2 8, Gordon 4-8 4-6 14, Vucevic 5-18 3-3 15, Anthony 5-10 5-6 16, Fournier 2-12 6-6 11, Bacon 5-10 1-1 13, Clark 1-2 0-0 3, Ross 1-5 2-2 4, Bamba 3-3 0-0 7, Birch 3-7 1-2 8, Bone 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 33-82 23-28 102.
TORONTO (115)
Davis 5-11 0-0 12, Siakam 12-23 6-6 30, Baynes 3-6 2-2 8, Lowry 4-13 2-2 12, VanVleet 4-12 0-0 9, Bembry 4-6 3-4 12, Watanabe 3-4 2-2 11, Boucher 3-8 2-2 9, Johnson 0-2 2-2 2, Flynn 1-1 2-2 4, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Watson 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 41-90 21-22 115.
Orlando 15 29 29 29 — 102
Toronto 27 31 26 31 — 115
3-Point Goals: Orlando 13-36 (Bacon 2-3, Gordon 2-5, Vucevic 2-6, Bone 1-2, Clark 1-2, Ennis III 1-2, Anthony 1-3, Birch 1-3, Fournier 1-6, Ross 0-3), Toronto 12-39 (Watanabe 3-3, Watson 2-3, Davis 2-5, Lowry 2-9, Boucher 1-5, VanVleet 1-7, Baynes 0-2, Siakam 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Orlando 42 (Vucevic 14), Toronto 48 (Baynes 16). Assists: Orlando 22 (Anthony 6), Toronto 27 (Lowry 15). Total Fouls: Orlando 18, Toronto 22.
T-wolves 109, Cavs 104
CLEVELAND (104)
Nance Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Okoro 6-10 0-0 13, Drummond 9-18 7-10 25, Garland 6-14 4-5 17, Sexton 8-16 0-0 16, Osman 3-6 2-2 9, Prince 1-6 1-2 4, Windler 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 4-5 2-2 10, Dotson 3-6 2-2 8. Totals 41-84 18-23 104.
MINNESOTA (109)
Edwards 9-15 1-1 23, Okogie 0-6 5-6 5, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Beasley 9-17 0-2 23, Russell 7-18 0-0 19, Layman 4-7 0-0 8, McDaniels 1-3 0-0 3, Vanderbilt 3-6 1-2 7, Nowell 6-13 0-0 13, Rubio 2-4 4-4 8. Totals 41-91 11-15 109.
Cleveland 35 26 25 18 — 104
Minnesota 30 25 33 21 — 109
3-Point Goals: Cleveland 4-16 (Osman 1-2, Garland 1-3, Okoro 1-3, Prince 1-4, Dotson 0-3), Minnesota 16-40 (Russell 5-10, Beasley 5-11, Edwards 4-7, McDaniels 1-2, Nowell 1-6, Layman 0-2, Okogie 0-2). Fouled Out: Cleveland None, Minnesota 1 (Davis). Rebounds: Cleveland 55 (Drummond 22), Minnesota 34 (Vanderbilt 8). Assists: Cleveland 20 (Garland 5), Minnesota 24 (Rubio 8). Total Fouls: Cleveland 14, Minnesota 25.
COLLEGE MEN
AP Top 25 Fared
Sunday
No. 6 Houston (15-1) beat SMU 70-48. Next: at ECU, Wednesday.
No. 13 Ohio St. (14-4) beat Michigan St. 79-62. Next: vs. No. 7 Iowa, Thursday.
Sunday’s Results
EAST
Bucknell 92, Lehigh 68
CCSU 85, St. Francis (Pa.) 77
Colgate 78, Holy Cross 60
Delaware 75, Elon 70
Fairleigh Dickinson 95, Bryant 84
Mount St. Mary’s 76, Sacred Heart 64
NJIT 69, UMBC 65
New Hampshire 71, Binghamton 65, OT
Siena 63, Marist 50
Stony Brook 63, Hartford 49
Syracuse 76, NC State 73
Tulane 81, Temple 64
William & Mary 75, Towson 74
SOUTH
Hofstra 89, UNC-Wilmington 83
James Madison 73, Drexel 64
NC A&T 67, Florida A&M 65
UAB 63, Middle Tennessee 52
MIDWEST
Drake 78, Illinois St. 76, OT
Evansville 70, Valparaiso 52
Indiana St. 60, Bradley 57
Loyola of Chicago 72, Missouri St. 46
Ohio St. 79, Michigan St. 62
Rutgers 64, Northwestern 56
S. Illinois 71, N. Iowa 68
St. John’s 75, Marquette 73
SOUTHWEST
Houston 70, SMU 48
North Texas 79, Rice 53
Stephen F. Austin 78, Sam Houston St. 68
FAR WEST
E. Washington 68, Sacramento St. 60
Hawaii 62, UC Irvine 61, OT
Nevada 89, UNLV 60
UC Riverside 71, UC San Diego 59
Washington St. 77, Washington 62
CONFERENCE STANDINGS
BIG SKY
League All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 6 0 1.000 9 3 .750
S. Utah 6 2 .750 11 3 .786
Weber St. 4 2 .667 9 4 .692
E. Washington 4 2 .667 5 6 .455
Idaho St. 5 3 .625 9 7 .563
Sacramento St. 4 3 .571 6 4 .600
N. Colorado 5 6 .455 8 8 .500
N. Arizona 4 6 .400 5 11 .313
Montana 3 5 .375 7 8 .467
Portland St. 2 4 .333 4 8 .333
Idaho 0 10 .000 0 13 .000
PAC-12
League All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 9 1 .900 13 3 .812
Southern Cal 7 2 .778 13 3 .812
Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750
Arizona 7 4 .636 13 4 .765
Colorado 7 4 .636 13 5 .722
Stanford 6 4 .600 10 6 .625
Oregon St. 4 5 .444 8 7 .533
Utah 4 6 .400 7 7 .500
Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429
Washington St. 3 7 .300 10 7 .588
Washington 2 8 .200 3 12 .200
California 2 10 .167 7 12 .368
Today’s Schedule
All Times Pacific
All games subject to change
EAST
UMBC at NJIT, 11 a.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at LIU, 2 p.m.
SOUTH
The Citadel at W. Carolina, 9 a.m.
Georgia Tech at Louisville, 11 a.m.
Carver College at Stetson, 3 p.m.
Duke at Miami, 4 p.m.
ETSU at Wofford, 4 p.m.
Florida Memorial at FIU, 4 p.m.
UCF at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 5:30 p.m.
MVSU at Grambling St., 5:30 p.m.
SC State at NC Central, 6 p.m.
MIDWEST
Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, Noon
Bradley at Indiana St., 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at Drake, 4 p.m.
Murray St. at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at Evansville, 4 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St., 5 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Prairie View, 5:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
FAR WEST
Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 11:05 a.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
AP Top 25 Fared
Sunday
No. 3 UConn (11-1) beat No. 17 DePaul 100-67. Next: vs St. John’s, Wednesday.
No. 4 South Carolina (14-1) beat Alabama 87-63. Next: at Auburn, Thursday.
No. 6 Stanford (14-2) beat Washington 74-48. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday.
No. 8 Texas A&M (16-1) beat No. 22 Georgia 60-48. Next: vs. LSU, Thursday.
No. 9 Baylor (12-2) beat Iowa St 85-77. Next: vs. Kansas, Thursday.
No. 15 Kentucky (13-4) beat Missouri 61-55. Next: at Mississippi, Thursday.
No. 16 Indiana (10-3) beat Michigan St 79-67. Next: vs. Rutgers, Thursday.
No. 17 DePaul (9-4) lost to No. 3 UConn 100-67. Next: at Seton Hall, Thursday.
No. 19 Arkansas (13-6) beat Auburn 77-67. Next: at Missouri, Thursday.
No. 20 Tennessee (12-3) beat Florida 79-65. Next: at No. 21 Mississippi St., Thursday.
No. 22 Georgia (13-4) lost to No. 8 Texas A&M 60-48. Next: at Alabama, Thursday.
No. 23 Northwestern (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Ohio St., Monday.
No. 24 West Virginia (13-2) beat TCU 79-70. Next: vs. Iowa St. Wednesday.
Sunday’s Results
EAST
Army 79, Colgate 45
Bucknell 73, Lehigh 68
Dayton 68, St. Bonaventure 51
Drexel 58, Northeastern 56
Hofstra 59, UNC-Wilmington 48
La Salle 69, UMass 63
Mass.-Lowell 46, Albany (NY) 31
Rhode Island 50, Saint Joseph&rdsquo;s 48, OT
Rider 45, Monmouth (NJ) 31
Stony Brook 62, Hartford 49
Syracuse 81, Notre Dame 69
SOUTH
Clemson 69, Wake Forest 66
Coll. of Charleston 65, James Madison 63
Elon 83, Delaware 61
Fordham 73, Davidson 55
Kentucky 61, Missouri 55
LSU 75, Mississippi 66, OT
Liberty 78, Jacksonville 52
North Florida 80, North Alabama 77
Richmond 67, George Mason 52
South Carolina 87, Alabama 63
Tennessee 79, Florida 65
Tulane 71, Temple 69
Virginia Tech 73, North Carolina 69
MIDWEST
Baylor 85, Iowa St. 77
Bellarmine 62, Kennesaw St. 60
Indiana 79, Michigan St. 67
Iowa 94, Minnesota 68
Loyola of Chicago 55, S. Illinois 46
Missouri St. 74, Valparaiso 73
Oklahoma 80, Kansas St. 78
Penn St. 80, Purdue 70
UConn 100, DePaul 67
Villanova 90, Butler 53
Wisconsin 69, Illinois 57
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 77, Auburn 67
Texas A&M 60, Georgia 48
FAR WEST
Oregon St. 84, Utah 74
Santa Clara 66, Pepperdine 57
Southern Cal 65, Arizona St. 57
Stanford 74, Washington 48
Today’s Schedule
All Times Pacific
All games subject to change
EAST
VCU at George Washington, 11 a.m.
SOUTH
SE Missouri at UT Martin, 2 p.m.
Belmont at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 3:30 p.m.
MVSU at Grambling St., 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Louisville, 4 p.m.
MIDWEST
Marquette at Creighton, Noon
Ohio St. at Northwestern, 5 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3:30 p.m.
FAR WEST
Nevada at UNLV, 1 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon, 5 p.m.