GOLF

PGA Tour Valspar Championship Par Scores

Sunday

At Innisbrook Resort - Cooperhead Course

Palm Harbor, Fla.

Purse: $6.9 million

Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71

Final Round

Sam Burns (500), $1,242,000        67-63-69-68—267

Keegan Bradley (300), $752,100        64-66-69-71—270

Viktor Hovland (163), $407,100        69-69-68-65—271

Cameron Tringale (163), $407,100        69-67-67-68—271

Abraham Ancer (110), $282,900        67-70-66-69—272

Max Homa (95), $241,500        66-68-66-74—274

Vaughn Taylor (95), $241,500        70-67-69-68—274

Troy Merritt (80), $201,825        68-69-68-70—275

Joaquin Niemann (80), $201,825        68-68-67-72—275

Louis Oosthuizen (80), $201,825        73-67-66-69—275

Brandt Snedeker (68), $167,325        69-69-67-71—276

Camilo Villegas (68), $167,325        71-68-69-68—276

Bronson Burgoon (55), $127,305        71-68-68-70—277

Jason Kokrak (55), $127,305        67-69-70-71—277

Hank Lebioda (55), $127,305        66-69-71-71—277

Justin Thomas (55), $127,305        69-71-67-70—277

Bubba Watson (55), $127,305        70-67-68-72—277

Charley Hoffman (47), $98,325        68-66-70-74—278

Ted Potter, Jr. (47), $98,325        67-73-63-75—278

Adam Schenk (47), $98,325        71-69-71-67—278

Paul Casey (37), $65,291        68-71-72-68—279

Corey Conners (37), $65,291        70-68-70-71—279

Russell Knox (37), $65,291        69-70-70-70—279

Danny Lee (37), $65,291        70-67-70-72—279

Matthew NeSmith (37), $65,291        70-69-69-71—279

Alex Noren (37), $65,291        73-68-70-68—279

Ian Poulter (37), $65,291        69-71-69-70—279

Charl Schwartzel (37), $65,291        70-65-74-70—279

Michael Gligic (23), $40,572        69-68-74-69—280

Sungjae Im (23), $40,572        68-67-74-71—280

Zach Johnson (23), $40,572        68-67-74-71—280

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (23), $40,572        69-69-71-71—280

Kevin Na (23), $40,572        68-69-70-73—280

Pat Perez (23), $40,572        68-68-72-72—280

Scottie Scheffler (23), $40,572        73-67-66-74—280

Scott Stallings (23), $40,572        67-69-73-71—280

Jimmy Walker (23), $40,572        72-69-69-70—280

Vincent Whaley (23), $40,572        69-71-70-70—280

Scott Brown (13), $25,875        67-72-71-71—281

Tyler Duncan (13), $25,875        70-71-72-68—281

Beau Hossler (13), $25,875        68-72-75-66—281

Charles Howell III (13), $25,875        70-68-70-73—281

Denny McCarthy (13), $25,875        72-69-68-72—281

Ryan Moore (13), $25,875        66-74-71-70—281

Doc Redman (13), $25,875        68-72-73-68—281

Kyle Stanley (13), $25,875        68-70-72-71—281

Bo Van Pelt (13), $25,875        71-67-69-74—281

Wesley Bryan (8), $17,687        69-71-72-70—282

Lucas Glover (8), $17,687        69-65-77-71—282

Dustin Johnson (8), $17,687        71-68-74-69—282

Tom Lewis (8), $17,687        70-65-74-73—282

Henrik Norlander (8), $17,687        69-69-72-72—282

Jhonattan Vegas (8), $17,687        70-69-71-72—282

Luke Donald (6), $16,215        69-72-71-71—283

Branden Grace (6), $16,215        69-68-75-71—283

J.T. Poston (6), $16,215        68-73-70-72—283

Jason Dufner (5), $15,801        70-71-68-75—284

Kramer Hickok (5), $15,801        67-74-70-73—284

Peter Uihlein (5), $15,801        73-68-72-71—284

Wyndham Clark (5), $15,387        69-72-68-76—285

Brandon Hagy (5), $15,387        74-67-72-72—285

Patton Kizzire (5), $15,387        66-75-76-68—285

Joseph Bramlett (4), $14,904        71-70-74-71—286

Chase Koepka, $14,904        68-70-72-76—286

Ryan Palmer (4), $14,904        70-70-70-76—286

Henrik Stenson (4), $14,904        71-70-72-73—286

Byeong Hun An (4), $14,559        70-71-71-77—289

J.B. Holmes (3), $14,421        70-71-74-76—291

Keith Mitchell (3), $14,283        70-70-71-82—293

LPGA HSBC-Women’s World Championship Scores

Sunday

At Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course

Singapore

Purse: $1.6 million

Yardage: 6,772; Par: 72

Final Round

Hyo Joo Kim, $240,000        67-68-72-64—271

Hannah Green, $149,262        71-66-66-69—272

Patty Tavatanakit, $86,487        70-70-68-65—273

Inbee Park, $86,487        64-69-70-70—273

Xiyu Lin, $86,487        67-68-67-71—273

So Yeon Ryu, $55,161        67-69-70-70—276

Carlota Ciganda, $39,022        69-67-73-68—277

In Gee Chun, $39,022        71-69-66-71—277

Lydia Ko, $39,022        69-68-69-71—277

Gaby Lopez, $39,022        68-71-65-73—277

Madelene Sagstrom, $30,644        69-70-68-71—278

Brittany Altomare, $27,702        68-71-72-68—279

Amy Yang, $27,702        68-69-70-72—279

Megan Khang, $24,434        72-69-71-68—280

Celine Boutier, $24,434        73-69-69-69—280

Moriya Jutanugarn, $22,391        71-70-69-71—281

Angela Stanford, $19,940        74-70-68-70—282

Amy Olson, $19,940        71-70-68-73—282

Gerina Piller, $19,940        72-67-70-73—282

Sophia Popov, $19,940        67-70-71-74—282

Jeongeun Lee, $17,488        68-74-73-68—283

Pornanong Phatlum, $17,488        69-71-73-70—283

Ally Ewing, $17,488        72-66-72-73—283

Ariya Jutanugarn, $15,323        74-74-66-70—284

Jin Young Ko, $15,323        71-76-67-70—284

Minjee Lee, $15,323        69-73-70-72—284

Su Oh, $15,323        68-72-72-72—284

Azahara Munoz, $12,351        73-71-72-69—285

Mel Reid, $12,351        70-70-75-70—285

Marina Alex, $12,351        69-72-72-72—285

Katherine Kirk, $12,351        69-71-73-72—285

Nicole Broch Larsen, $12,351        72-69-71-73—285

Chella Choi, $12,351        71-70-71-73—285

Emily Kristine Pedersen, $12,351        71-70-71-73—285

Yu Liu, $9,452        74-73-72-67—286

Wei-Ling Hsu, $9,452        71-71-71-73—286

Jasmine Suwannapura, $9,452        71-70-72-73—286

Charley Hull, $9,452        69-72-71-74—286

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $9,452        70-68-74-74—286

Hee Young Park, $9,452        65-68-79-74—286

In Kyung Kim, $8,009        73-72-70-72—287

Brittany Lincicome, $8,009        74-67-72-74—287

Georgia Hall, $7,218        73-73-73-69—288

Sarah Schmelzel, $7,218        70-74-75-69—288

Shanshan Feng, $7,218        68-70-76-74—288

Annie Park, $6,456        71-68-79-71—289

Jing Yan, $6,456        72-72-73-72—289

Caroline Masson, $6,456        67-70-74-78—289

Jenny Shin, $5,659        76-69-74-71—290

Nasa Hataoka, $5,659        74-72-72-72—290

Lizette Salas, $5,659        73-72-71-74—290

Alena Sharp, $5,659        73-72-71-74—290

Anna Nordqvist, $5,148        74-73-73-71—291

Bronte Law, $5,148        70-68-75-78—291

A Lim Kim, $4,821        74-70-73-75—292

Angel Yin, $4,821        71-73-72-76—292

Kristen Gillman, $4,266        74-75-74-70—293

Ashleigh Buhai, $4,266        72-76-74-71—293

Danielle Kang, $4,266        72-73-76-72—293

Sung Hyun Park, $4,266        78-71-70-74—293

Jaye Marie Green, $4,266        75-73-71-74—293

Cheyenne Knight, $3,922        70-74-76-74—294

Cydney Clanton, $3,800        75-71-75-74—295

Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $3,800        72-74-75-74—295

Mi Hyang Lee, $3,677        75-71-75-75—296

Eun-Hee Ji, $3,596        73-75-71-78—297

Hinako Shibuno, $3,473        76-73-76-74—299

Mirim Lee, $3,473        71-77-74-77—299

Amanda Tan, $3,350        76-76-77-77—306

PGA Tour Champions Insperity Invitational Scores

Sunday

At The Woodlands CC

Woodland, Texas

Purse: $2.25 million

Yardage: 7,002; Par: 72

Final Round

Mike Weir, $337,500    66-68—134

John Daly, $164,625    67-69—136

Tim Petrovic, $164,625    65-71—136

David Toms, $164,625    65-71—136

Olin Browne, $87,469    67-71—138

Bob Estes, $87,469    70-68—138

Jerry Kelly, $87,469    68-70—138

Bernhard Langer, $87,469    69-69—138

Jim Furyk, $60,750    69-70—139

Retief Goosen, $60,750    68-71—139

Doug Barron, $51,750    67-73—140

Kenny Perry, $51,750    69-71—140

Stephen Ames, $38,250    70-71—141

Tommy Armour III, $38,250    71-70—141

Shane Bertsch, $38,250    70-71—141

Darren Clarke, $38,250    72-69—141

Jeff Maggert, $38,250    71-70—141

Brett Quigley, $38,250    72-69—141

Kirk Triplett, $38,250    71-70—141

Cameron Beckman, $23,423    69-73—142

Ernie Els, $23,423    71-71—142

John Huston, $23,423    70-72—142

Brandt Jobe, $23,423    70-72—142

Robert Karlsson, $23,423    70-72—142

Colin Montgomerie, $23,423    70-72—142

Rod Pampling, $23,423    69-73—142

Scott Parel, $23,423    68-74—142

Tom Pernice Jr., $23,423    68-74—142

Dicky Pride, $23,423    69-73—142

Steve Flesch, $15,216    72-71—143

Tom Lehman, $15,216    71-72—143

Gene Sauers, $15,216    71-72—143

Wes Short, Jr., $15,216    71-72—143

Paul Broadhurst, $15,216    69-74—143

Paul McGinley, $15,216    74-69—143

Jesper Parnevik, $15,216    70-73—143

Vijay Singh, $15,216    69-74—143

Marco Dawson, $11,025    72-72—144

Glen Day, $11,025    71-73—144

David Frost, $11,025    73-71—144

Lee Janzen, $11,025    73-71—144

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $11,025    74-70—144

Davis Love III, $11,025    70-74—144

Joey Sindelar, $11,025    70-74—144

Billy Andrade, $8,100    73-72—145

Thomas Bjorn, $8,100    74-71—145

Chris DiMarco, $8,100    71-74—145

Matt Gogel, $8,100    68-77—145

David McKenzie, $8,100    70-75—145

Kevin Sutherland, $8,100    73-72—145

Joe Durant, $5,760    72-74—146

Fred Funk, $5,760    71-75—146

Kent Jones, $5,760    73-73—146

Ken Tanigawa, $5,760    70-76—146

Esteban Toledo, $5,760    73-73—146

Mark Brooks, $4,613    70-77—147

Ken Duke, $4,613    71-76—147

Billy Mayfair, $4,613    71-76—147

John Senden, $4,613    76-71—147

Woody Austin, $3,375    71-77—148

Rich Beem, $3,375    72-76—148

Tom Byrum, $3,375    74-74—148

Scott McCarron, $3,375    70-78—148

Jose Maria Olazabal, $3,375    69-79—148

Corey Pavin, $3,375    70-78—148

Tommy Tolles, $3,375    76-72—148

Barry Lane, $2,363    74-75—149

Blaine McCallister, $2,363    72-77—149

Jay Haas, $1,913    73-77—150

Tim Herron, $1,913    73-77—150

Duffy Waldorf, $1,913    74-76—150

Ian Woosnam, $1,913    76-74—150

Larry Mize, $1,575    73-78—151

Michael Allen, $1,485    76-76—152

Paul Goydos, $1,395    74-79—153

Tom Gillis, $1,215    79-75—154

Sandy Lyle, $1,215    75-79—154

Steve Pate, $1,215    80-74—154

Tom Kite, $1,035    75-83—158

AREA

Rockchuck Tournament

Lewiston Golf and Country Club

Sunday

Overall low gross — Hamm/Schmidt. Overall low net — Beloit/Stellyes.

Championship flight

Gross — 1. Rhodes/Louder; 2. Wrigley/Wagner; 3. Holt/Jacks; 4. Nelson Seeley. Net — 1. Klamper/Spilker; 2. Rathbun/Montgomery; 3. Edwards/Hopkins; T4. West/Bousquet; T4. Blakeney/Roth.

First flight

Gross — 1. Henry/Vahlkamp; 2. Cox/Morse; 3. Kellar/Lauritsen; 4. Theil/Smith. Net — 1. Baldus/McIver; 2. Geary/Schmidt; 3. Gortsema/Burke; T4. Rodell/Meyer; T4. Stevenson/Tudor.

Second flight

Gross — 1. Thweatt/Thornton; 2. Blume/Leavitt; 3. Sevatius/Hasfurther; T4. Ruthruff/Noland; T4. Canner/Ball. Net — 1. Eng/Eng; 2. Taylor/Lawson; 3. Volbrecht/Wine. 4. Keller/Taylor.

Saturday

Team Four-person best ball

Championship flight — Eimers/Southern and Klamper/Spilker.

First flight — Gortsema/Burke and Cox/Morse.

Second flight — Thweatt/Thornton and Servatius/Hasfurther.

Horse race sole survivor — 1. Louder/Rhodes; 2. Klamper/Spilker; 3. Nelson/Seeley.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

All Times Pacific

Quarterfinals

Sunday’s Results

Delaware 20, Jacksonville St. 14

Sam Houston 24, North Dakota St. 20

James Madison 34, North Dakota 21

South Dakota St. 31, S. Illinois 26

Semifinals

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota St. vs. Delaware, TBA

James Madison vs. Sam Houston, TBA

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Millennium Estoril Open Results

Sunday

At Clube de Tenis do Estoril

Estoril, Portugal

Purse: $419,470

Surface: Red clay

Men’s Singles

Championship

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (7), Spain, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

ATP World Tour BMW Open by FWU Results

Sunday

At MTTC Iphitos

Munich

Purse: $419,470

Surface: Red clay

Men’s Singles

Championship

Nikoloz Basilashvili (5), Georgia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff (7), Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Mutua Madrid Open Results

Sunday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: $2,614,465

Surface: Red clay

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (2), Japan, 6-7, 6-4, ret.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, 7-6, 6-4.

Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Carlos Taberner, Spain, def. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

Federico Delbonis (12), Argentina, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Alexei Popyrin (10), Australia, def. Arthur Cazaux, France, 7-5, 7-6.

Pablo Andujar (13), Spain, def. Stefano Travaglia (7), Italy, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3.

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Tommy Paul, United States, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-4, 7-5.

Denis Shapovalov (11), Canada, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-3.

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Maria Sakkari (16), Greece, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 6-3, 6-1.

Aryna Sabalenka (5), Belarus, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Karolina Pliskova (6), Czech Republic, 6-0, 7-5.

Jennifer Brady (11), United States, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-2, 6-1.

Simona Halep (3), Romania, def. Zheng Saisai, China, 6-0, 6-4.

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Victoria Azarenka (12), Belarus, walkover.

Elise Mertens (13), Belgium, def. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series Buschy McBusch Race 400 Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267 laps, 59 points.

2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 40.

3. (1) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 48.

4. (5) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 267, 33.

5. (17) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 43.

6. (15) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 35.

7. (11) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 267, 41.

8. (16) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 29.

9. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 34.

10. (6) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 27.

11. (21) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 267, 26.

12. (20) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 35.

13. (3) Michael McDowell, Ford, 267, 24.

14. (24) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 267, 23.

15. (28) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 267, 22.

16. (14) Ryan Newman, Ford, 267, 21.

17. (29) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 20.

18. (25) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 19.

19. (32) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267, 37.

20. (19) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 267, 17.

21. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 24.

22. (38) Austin Cindric, Ford, 267, 0.

23. (22) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 266, 14.

24. (10) Cole Custer, Ford, 266, 13.

25. (27) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 266, 12.

26. (13) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 266, 11.

27. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 265, 10.

28. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 265, 12.

29. (18) Aric Almirola, Ford, 264, 8.

30. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 263, 0.

31. (30) BJ McLeod, Ford, 260, 0.

32. (12) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 259, 5.

33. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 259, 0.

34. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 258, 3.

35. (35) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 258, 0.

36. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 257, 0.

37. (34) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 256, 1.

38. (39) Matt Mills, Ford, 255, 0.

39. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 250, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 129.649 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 5 minutes, 21 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.336 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 36 laps.

Lead Changes: 18 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B.Keselowski 0-63; K.Larson 64; B.Keselowski 65-73; K.Larson 74-76; Ky.Busch 77-83; K.Larson 84-121; R.Stenhouse 122-144; K.Larson 145-162; Ky.Busch 163; K.Larson 164-167; Ky.Busch 168; K.Larson 169-212; C.Buescher 213-225; K.Larson 226-230; D.Hamlin 231; K.Larson 232-236; D.Hamlin 237-242; K.Larson 243-256; Ky.Busch 257-267

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 9 times for 132 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 72 laps; R.Stenhouse, 1 time for 23 laps; Ky.Busch, 4 times for 20 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 13 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 7 laps.

Wins: M.Truex, 2; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; K.Larson, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1; A.Bowman, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 481; 2. M.Truex, 394; 3. W.Byron, 385; 4. J.Logano, 373; 5. R.Blaney, 370; 6. B.Keselowski, 366; 7. C.Elliott, 349; 8. K.Harvick, 348; 9. K.Larson, 337; 10. Ky.Busch, 330; 11. A.Dillon, 295; 12. C.Bell, 292; 13. M.McDowell, 268; 14. A.Bowman, 260; 15. C.Buescher, 258; 16. M.DiBenedetto, 250.

IndyCar XPEL 375 Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas

Lap length: 1.5 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running.

2. (6) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.

3. (9) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.

4. (1) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.

5. (10) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.

6. (8) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.

7. (2) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.

8. (7) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.

9. (12) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.

10. (21) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.

11. (19) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.

12. (13) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.

13. (3) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.

14. (11) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 247, Running.

15. (20) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Honda, 246, Running.

16. (17) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 246, Running.

17. (5) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 115, Did not finish.

18. (22) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 30, Did not finish.

19. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, Did not finish.

20. (15) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.

21. (16) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.

22. (18) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.

23. (23) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, Did not finish.

24. (24) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, Did not finish.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 169.360 mph.

Time of Race: 2:06:31.1155.

Margin of Victory: 1.2443 seconds.

Cautions: 3 for 35 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Dixon 1-70, Palou 71-73, Carpenter 74, VeeKay 75-79, Dixon 80-139, Rahal 140-152, Dixon 153-185, O’Ward 186, Power 187, Newgarden 188-189, Sato 190-201, Newgarden 202-224, O’Ward 225.

Points: Dixon 153, O’Ward 131, Palou 127, Newgarden 116, Rahal 107, Pagenaud 102, Herta 100, McLaughlin 99, Power 99, Harvey 90.

F1 Portuguese Grand Prix Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Algarve Autodrome

Portimao, Portugal

Lap length: 2.49 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 66 laps, 1:34:31.421.

2. (3) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 66, +29.148 seconds.

3. (1) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 66, +33.530.

4. (4) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 66, +39.735.

5. (7) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 66, +51.369.

6. (8) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 66, +55.781.

7. (6) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 66, +1:03.749.

8. (13) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 66, +1:04.808.

9. (16) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 66, +1:15.369.

10. (9) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 66, +1:16.463.

11. (5) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 66, +1:18.955.

12. (12) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 65, +1 lap.

13. (10) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 65, +1 lap.

14. (17) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 65, +1 lap.

15. (14) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 65, +1 lap.

16. (11) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 65, +1 lap.

17. (19) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, 64, +2 laps.

18. (18) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 64, +2 laps.

19. (20) Nikita Mazepin, Russia, Haas F1 Team, 64, +2 laps.

20. (15) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1.

Driver Standings

1. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 44 points.

2. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 43.

3. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 27.

4. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 20.

5. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 16.

6. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 14.

7. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 14.

8. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 10.

9. Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 6.

10. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 5.

11. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 2.

12. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 2.

13. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 1.

Manufacturers Standings

1. Mercedes, 60.

2. Red Bull Racing, 53.

3. McLaren, 41.

4. Ferrari, 34.

5. Alphatauri, 8.

6. Aston Martin, 5.

7. Alpine, 3.

8. Alfa Romeo Racing, 0.

9. Williams, 0.

10. Haas F1 Team, 0.

SOCCER

MLS

Eastern Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

New England    2    0    1    7    5    3

New York City FC    2    1    0    6    8    2

Orlando City    1    0    2    5    4    1

Montreal    1    0    2    5    6    4

Atlanta    1    1    1    4    4    3

Inter Miami CF    1    1    1    4    4    4

New York    1    2    0    3    5    5

D.C. United    1    2    0    3    3    6

Nashville    0    0    3    3    4    4

Columbus    0    0    2    2    0    0

Toronto FC    0    1    1    1    4    6

Philadelphia    0    2    1    1    1    4

Chicago    0    2    1    1    3    7

Cincinnati    0    2    1    1    2    10

Western Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Seattle    2    0    1    7    8    1

Real Salt Lake    2    0    0    6    5    2

San Jose    2    1    0    6    8    4

LA Galaxy    2    1    0    6    6    7

Austin    2    1    0    6    4    3

Los Angeles FC    1    0    2    5    4    2

FC Dallas    1    1    1    4    5    4

Vancouver    1    1    1    4    3    3

Houston    1    1    1    4    4    4

Sporting KC    1    1    1    4    4    5

Colorado    1    1    1    4    2    3

Portland    1    2    0    3    3    6

Minnesota United    0    3    0    0    1    7

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Results

Miami 0, Nashville 0, tie

Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 0

Colorado 1, Vancouver 0

Friday’s Game

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago, 10 a.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 10 a.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 10:30 a.m.

New England at Nashville, 10:30 a.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, Noon

Houston at FC Dallas, 12:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 9, Games

Atlanta at Miami, 10 a.m.

Seattle at Portland, Noon

Austin at Sporting Kansas City, 4:30 p.m.

NWSL Challenge Cup Glance

All Times Pacific

EAST

    GP    W    D    L    GF    GA    Pts

Gotham FC    4    2    2    0    5    3    8

North Carolina    4    2    1    1    9    8    7

Orlando    4    1    2    1    3    3    5

Washington    4    1    1    2    3    4    4

Louisville    4    0    2    2    4    6    2

WEST

    GP    W    D    L    GF    GA    Pts

Portland    4    3    1    0    6    2    10

Houston    4    1    3    0    4    2    6

OL Reign    3    1    1    1    3    4    4

Chicago    4    0    2    2    3    5    2

Kansas City    3    0    1    2    3    6    1

Sunday’s Results

Louisville 0, Gotham FC 0

Portland 1, Houston 1

Today’s Game

OL Reign at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W    L    Pct.    GB

x-Philadelphia    43    21    .672    —  

x-Brooklyn    43    22    .662    1/2  

Milwaukee    40    24    .625    3

New York    36    28    .563    7

Atlanta    35    30    .538    81/2

Miami    35    30    .538    81/2

Boston    34    31    .523    91/2

Charlotte    31    33    .484    12

Indiana    30    33    .476    121/2

Washington    29    35    .453    14

Toronto    27    38    .415    161/2

Chicago    26    38    .406    17

Cleveland    21    43    .328    22

Orlando    20    44    .313    23

Detroit    19    45    .297    24

WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W    L    Pct.    GB

x-Phoenix    46    18    .719    —  

x-Utah    46    18    .719    —  

Denver    43    21    .672    3

L.A. Clippers    43    22    .662    31/2

Dallas    36    28    .563    10

Portland    36    28    .563    10

L.A. Lakers    36    28    .563    10

Memphis    32    31    .508    131/2

Golden State    32    32    .500    14

San Antonio    31    32    .492    141/2

New Orleans    29    35    .453    17

Sacramento    27    37    .422    19

Oklahoma City    21    44    .323    251/2

Minnesota    20    45    .308    261/2

Houston    16    49    .246    301/2

x-clinched playoff spot

Sunday’s Results

Milwaukee 117, Brooklyn 114

Portland 129, Boston 119

New York 122, Houston 97

Miami 121, Charlotte 111

Phoenix 123, Oklahoma City 120

Sacramento 111, Dallas 99

Philadelphia 113, San Antonio 111, OT

Toronto 121, L.A. Lakers 114

Today’s Games

Indiana at Washington, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

New York at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m.

Dallas at Miami, 5 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Bucks 117, Nets 114

BROOKLYN (114)

Durant 16-33 3-4 42, Green 2-6 2-2 7, Jordan 4-7 2-3 10, Harris 2-7 0-0 5, Irving 8-21 2-2 20, A.Johnson 0-0 2-2 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 4-8 1-1 11, James 0-1 0-0 0, Shamet 5-9 3-3 17, T.Johnson 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 41-96 15-17 114.

MILWAUKEE (117)

G.Antetokounmpo 21-36 3-6 49, Middleton 11-21 1-1 26, Lopez 2-7 0-0 4, DiVincenzo 0-5 0-0 0, Holiday 7-16 1-4 18, Tucker 1-1 0-0 3, Connaughton 1-2 0-0 3, Forbes 4-7 1-1 12, Teague 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 48-98 6-12 117.

Brooklyn    37    22    31    24    —    114

Milwaukee    28    34    28    27    —    117

3-Point Goals: Brooklyn 17-42 (Durant 7-13, Shamet 4-7, Griffin 2-4, Irving 2-8, Green 1-3, Harris 1-5, T.Johnson 0-2), Milwaukee 15-37 (G.Antetokounmpo 4-8, Forbes 3-5, Middleton 3-7, Holiday 3-8, Connaughton 1-2, DiVincenzo 0-2, Lopez 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Brooklyn 53 (Jordan 11), Milwaukee 45 (Middleton 11). Assists: Brooklyn 18 (Irving 6), Milwaukee 19 (Middleton 6). Total Fouls: Brooklyn 11, Milwaukee 18. A: 3,280 (17,500)

Blazers 129, Celtics 119

PORTLAND (129)

Covington 3-6 1-2 10, Powell 8-15 3-4 23, Nurkic 6-10 1-1 14, Lillard 8-18 7-7 26, McCollum 12-20 5-6 33, Anthony 5-9 0-0 13, Kanter 1-4 3-4 5, Simons 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 44-85 22-26 129.

BOSTON (119)

Brown 6-22 3-4 16, Tatum 11-19 7-7 33, Thompson 1-6 0-0 2, Fournier 8-10 0-0 21, Smart 4-14 0-0 11, Langford 1-2 0-0 2, Nesmith 6-7 0-0 16, Williams III 2-3 1-2 5, Pritchard 4-6 2-2 13, Waters 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-89 13-15 119.

Portland    34    37    32    26    —    129

Boston    32    39    27    21    —    119

3-Point Goals: Portland 19-38 (Powell 4-6, McCollum 4-8, Anthony 3-5, Covington 3-6, Lillard 3-9, Simons 1-3), Boston 20-39 (Fournier 5-7, Nesmith 4-4, Tatum 4-5, Pritchard 3-5, Smart 3-9, Brown 1-9). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Portland 36 (Nurkic 11), Boston 45 (Brown 11). Assists: Portland 27 (Lillard 13), Boston 29 (Smart 8). Total Fouls: Portland 18, Boston 21.

Heat 121, Hornets 111

MIAMI (121)

Ariza 3-6 2-4 9, Butler 5-8 8-9 18, Adebayo 9-13 2-3 20, Nunn 8-13 0-0 19, Robinson 3-10 1-3 10, Achiuwa 0-1 0-0 0, Strus 3-8 0-0 7, Iguodala 1-3 0-0 3, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Dedmon 5-6 4-5 14, Dragic 7-18 3-3 18, Vincent 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 45-88 20-27 121.

CHARLOTTE (111)

Bridges 4-12 5-6 15, Co.Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 9-13 0-0 21, Ball 6-14 2-3 14, Rozier 5-10 2-2 14, Ca.Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Carey Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, McDaniels 4-7 1-1 12, Zeller 0-1 2-4 2, Biyombo 3-3 1-2 7, Graham 2-6 4-4 9, Monk 4-9 0-0 11, Wanamaker 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 40-81 17-22 111.

Miami    35    30    35    21    —    121

Charlotte    32    26    22    31    —    111

3-Point Goals: Miami 11-38 (Nunn 3-8, Robinson 3-10, Iguodala 1-2, Ariza 1-4, Dragic 1-6, Strus 1-6), Charlotte 14-33 (McDaniels 3-5, Monk 3-6, Washington 3-6, Rozier 2-4, Bridges 2-5, Graham 1-4, Ball 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Miami 42 (Butler, Dedmon 8), Charlotte 39 (McDaniels 9). Assists: Miami 30 (Adebayo 10), Charlotte 30 (Ball, Bridges, Graham, Monk 5). Total Fouls: Miami 22, Charlotte 20. A: 4,095 (19,077)

Suns 123, Thunder 120

PHOENIX (123)

Bridges 6-12 2-2 17, Craig 8-10 1-2 18, Ayton 1-3 3-4 5, Booker 11-22 9-10 32, Paul 7-13 2-2 18, Johnson 5-10 0-1 12, Kaminsky 3-5 1-2 7, Saric 2-4 2-2 8, Carter 2-5 1-2 6. Totals 45-84 21-27 123.

OKLAHOMA CITY (120)

Bazley 8-13 1-5 19, Pokusevski 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 2-3 0-2 4, Dort 4-19 0-0 10, Maledon 5-10 5-5 18, Bradley 3-3 0-0 6, Deck 4-6 3-3 11, Jerome 5-10 2-2 15, Mykhailiuk 3-7 0-0 7, Roby 3-6 5-5 11, Williams 6-11 1-2 15. Totals 45-92 17-24 120.

Phoenix    27    37    34    25    —    123

Oklahoma City    33    24    28    35    —    120

3-Point Goals: Phoenix 12-31 (Bridges 3-8, Saric 2-3, Paul 2-5, Johnson 2-6, Carter 1-2, Craig 1-2, Booker 1-4), Oklahoma City 13-30 (Jerome 3-4, Maledon 3-6, Bazley 2-2, Williams 2-3, Dort 2-9, Mykhailiuk 1-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Phoenix 39 (Craig 10), Oklahoma City 47 (Bazley 9). Assists: Phoenix 27 (Paul 11), Oklahoma City 23 (Jerome 5). Total Fouls: Phoenix 17, Oklahoma City 22

Kings 111, Mavs 99

SACRAMENTO (111)

Bagley III 10-16 2-3 23, Harkless 0-2 0-0 0, Holmes 7-10 3-4 17, Haliburton 4-8 1-1 11, Hield 9-19 3-4 27, James 1-4 0-2 2, Jones 4-4 1-1 9, Davis 3-7 0-0 8, Ramsey 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 7-9 0-1 14. Totals 45-81 10-16 111.

DALLAS (99)

Finney-Smith 1-7 1-2 3, Kleber 2-8 0-0 5, Powell 3-3 7-9 13, Doncic 11-22 7-8 30, Richardson 4-10 2-2 11, Melli 1-4 1-2 4, Cauley-Stein 0-0 1-2 1, Marjanovic 2-3 4-4 8, Brunson 8-12 0-0 17, Burke 2-6 2-2 7, Green 0-3 0-0 0, Redick 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 34-81 25-31 99.

Sacramento    36    25    26    24    —    111

Dallas    26    28    18    27    —    99

3-Point Goals: Sacramento 11-28 (Hield 6-10, Haliburton 2-4, Davis 2-6, Bagley III 1-3, Wright 0-2), Dallas 6-35 (Burke 1-2, Melli 1-2, Brunson 1-3, Richardson 1-4, Doncic 1-7, Kleber 1-7, Green 0-2, Redick 0-3, Finney-Smith 0-5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Sacramento 38 (Bagley III 9), Dallas 40 (Marjanovic, Powell 7). Assists: Sacramento 27 (Davis 7), Dallas 16 (Doncic 6). Total Fouls: Sacramento 26, Dallas 16. A: 4,268 (19,200).

Knicks 122, Rockets 97

NEW YORK (122)

Bullock 4-7 0-0 11, Randle 13-22 1-1 31, Noel 1-3 0-0 2, Barrett 7-16 4-5 21, Payton 3-6 0-0 7, Gibson 3-4 0-0 6, Knox II 0-3 2-2 2, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Toppin 1-4 3-4 5, Pelle 0-1 0-0 0, Harper 0-1 0-0 0, Ntilikina 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 5-9 0-0 13, Rose 8-11 4-4 24. Totals 45-87 14-16 122.

HOUSTON (97)

Olynyk 5-10 6-7 17, Tate 3-11 2-4 8, Wood 6-14 7-11 19, Bradley 3-5 0-0 7, Porter Jr. 6-13 2-6 14, Jeffries 3-6 0-0 9, Lamb 2-4 2-2 7, Martin Jr. 5-9 2-2 13, Brooks 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 34-79 21-32 97.

New York    34    25    34    29    —    122

Houston    24    20    27    26    —    97

3-Point Goals: New York 18-35 (Rose 4-5, Randle 4-9, Quickley 3-5, Bullock 3-6, Barrett 3-7), Houston 8-35 (Jeffries 3-6, Bradley 1-2, Lamb 1-2, Martin Jr. 1-2, Olynyk 1-4, Brooks 1-7, Tate 0-3, Porter Jr. 0-4, Wood 0-5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: New York 38 (Barrett, Randle 7), Houston 47 (Olynyk 10). Assists: New York 22 (Randle 6), Houston 19 (Olynyk 7). Total Fouls: New York 21, Houston 18. A: 3,431 (18,500)

76ers 113, Spurs 111

PHILADELPHIA (113)

Green 4-13 0-0 11, Harris 3-10 0-0 6, Embiid 13-23 7-7 34, Curry 8-10 0-0 22, Simmons 2-6 1-5 5, Howard 5-11 4-4 14, Korkmaz 1-7 1-2 3, Milton 3-6 2-2 8, Thybulle 2-5 0-1 5, Hill 1-3 3-4 5. Totals 42-94 18-25 113.

SAN ANTONIO (111)

Gay 7-17 2-2 18, Johnson 7-18 3-5 19, Eubanks 5-8 0-0 10, T.Jones 2-6 0-0 4, Vassell 1-6 2-2 4, Bates-Diop 2-2 0-2 4, Samanic 3-4 0-0 6, Walker IV 9-19 2-2 23, Dieng 5-6 4-4 17, Mills 2-10 0-0 6. Totals 43-96 13-17 111.

Philadelphia    37    24    28    18    6    —    113

San Antonio    27    25    27    28    4    —    111

3-Point Goals: Philadelphia 11-30 (Curry 6-6, Green 3-12, Embiid 1-3, Thybulle 1-3, Harris 0-3, Korkmaz 0-3), San Antonio 12-31 (Dieng 3-4, Walker IV 3-6, Johnson 2-4, Gay 2-6, Mills 2-8, Vassell 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Philadelphia 49 (Embiid 12), San Antonio 48 (Gay 10). Assists: Philadelphia 23 (Harris, Simmons 5), San Antonio 21 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls: Philadelphia 19, San Antonio 25. A: 3,978 (18,581)

Raptors 121, Lakers 114

TORONTO (121)

Johnson 0-5 0-0 0, Siakam 15-26 5-7 39, Birch 1-6 2-4 4, Flynn 0-7 0-0 0, Lowry 12-20 5-6 37, Bembry 5-8 4-6 14, Gillespie 5-11 1-2 11, Hood 1-2 4-4 7, Watanabe 2-4 1-2 6, Harris 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 42-94 22-31 121.

L.A. LAKERS (114)

Davis 5-16 2-3 12, James 6-11 5-7 19, Drummond 8-14 3-4 19, Caldwell-Pope 3-6 2-2 10, Caruso 3-9 0-2 7, Kuzma 8-16 2-2 24, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 3-3 3-4 9, Horton-Tucker 5-8 4-7 14, McLemore 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-85 21-31 114.

Toronto    32    40    27    22    —    121

L.A. Lakers    38    21    25    30    —    114

3-Point Goals: Toronto 15-38 (Lowry 8-13, Siakam 4-8, Harris 1-2, Watanabe 1-2, Flynn 0-5, Johnson 0-5), L.A. Lakers 11-29 (Kuzma 6-11, Caldwell-Pope 2-3, James 2-5, Caruso 1-4, McLemore 0-2, Davis 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Toronto 49 (Siakam 13), L.A. Lakers 44 (Drummond 11). Assists: Toronto 24 (Lowry 11), L.A. Lakers 32 (Davis, Horton-Tucker 7). Total Fouls: Toronto 23, L.A. Lakers 22. A: 2,053 (18,997)

HOCKEY

NHL

East    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

x-Pittsburgh    34    15    3    71    178    142

x-Washington    32    14    5    69    175    152

x-N.Y. Islanders    31    15    5    67    143    114

Boston    30    14    6    66    150    123

N.Y. Rangers    26    20    6    58    167    139

Philadelphia    22    22    7    51    144    186

New Jersey    17    27    7    41    136    178

Buffalo    13    32    7    33    126    185

Central    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

x-Carolina    34    10    7    75    166    121

x-Tampa Bay    35    14    3    73    172    131

x-Florida    34    14    5    73    175    148

Nashville    28    22    2    58    142    146

Dallas    21    17    13    55    140    133

Chicago    22    23    6    50    146    167

Detroit    18    27    9    45    118    164

Columbus    16    25    11    43    123    172

West    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

x-Vegas    36    12    2    74    168    110

x-Colorado    33    12    4    70    171    120

x-Minnesota    32    14    4    68    162    135

St. Louis    23    19    7    53    147    154

Arizona    22    24    6    50    139    163

San Jose    20    26    5    45    138    176

Los Angeles    19    24    6    44    130    147

Anaheim    16    29    7    39    116    166

North    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

x-Toronto    33    13    5    71    172    133

Edmonton    30    17    2    62    158    131

Winnipeg    27    20    3    57    153    143

Montreal    23    18    9    55    145    145

Calgary    22    25    3    47    132    144

Ottawa    19    27    5    43    141    177

Vancouver    19    23    3    41    119    147

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

Sunday’s Result

Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1

Today’s Games

Boston at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

