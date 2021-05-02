GOLF
PGA Tour Valspar Championship Par Scores
Sunday
At Innisbrook Resort - Cooperhead Course
Palm Harbor, Fla.
Purse: $6.9 million
Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71
Final Round
Sam Burns (500), $1,242,000 67-63-69-68—267
Keegan Bradley (300), $752,100 64-66-69-71—270
Viktor Hovland (163), $407,100 69-69-68-65—271
Cameron Tringale (163), $407,100 69-67-67-68—271
Abraham Ancer (110), $282,900 67-70-66-69—272
Max Homa (95), $241,500 66-68-66-74—274
Vaughn Taylor (95), $241,500 70-67-69-68—274
Troy Merritt (80), $201,825 68-69-68-70—275
Joaquin Niemann (80), $201,825 68-68-67-72—275
Louis Oosthuizen (80), $201,825 73-67-66-69—275
Brandt Snedeker (68), $167,325 69-69-67-71—276
Camilo Villegas (68), $167,325 71-68-69-68—276
Bronson Burgoon (55), $127,305 71-68-68-70—277
Jason Kokrak (55), $127,305 67-69-70-71—277
Hank Lebioda (55), $127,305 66-69-71-71—277
Justin Thomas (55), $127,305 69-71-67-70—277
Bubba Watson (55), $127,305 70-67-68-72—277
Charley Hoffman (47), $98,325 68-66-70-74—278
Ted Potter, Jr. (47), $98,325 67-73-63-75—278
Adam Schenk (47), $98,325 71-69-71-67—278
Paul Casey (37), $65,291 68-71-72-68—279
Corey Conners (37), $65,291 70-68-70-71—279
Russell Knox (37), $65,291 69-70-70-70—279
Danny Lee (37), $65,291 70-67-70-72—279
Matthew NeSmith (37), $65,291 70-69-69-71—279
Alex Noren (37), $65,291 73-68-70-68—279
Ian Poulter (37), $65,291 69-71-69-70—279
Charl Schwartzel (37), $65,291 70-65-74-70—279
Michael Gligic (23), $40,572 69-68-74-69—280
Sungjae Im (23), $40,572 68-67-74-71—280
Zach Johnson (23), $40,572 68-67-74-71—280
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (23), $40,572 69-69-71-71—280
Kevin Na (23), $40,572 68-69-70-73—280
Pat Perez (23), $40,572 68-68-72-72—280
Scottie Scheffler (23), $40,572 73-67-66-74—280
Scott Stallings (23), $40,572 67-69-73-71—280
Jimmy Walker (23), $40,572 72-69-69-70—280
Vincent Whaley (23), $40,572 69-71-70-70—280
Scott Brown (13), $25,875 67-72-71-71—281
Tyler Duncan (13), $25,875 70-71-72-68—281
Beau Hossler (13), $25,875 68-72-75-66—281
Charles Howell III (13), $25,875 70-68-70-73—281
Denny McCarthy (13), $25,875 72-69-68-72—281
Ryan Moore (13), $25,875 66-74-71-70—281
Doc Redman (13), $25,875 68-72-73-68—281
Kyle Stanley (13), $25,875 68-70-72-71—281
Bo Van Pelt (13), $25,875 71-67-69-74—281
Wesley Bryan (8), $17,687 69-71-72-70—282
Lucas Glover (8), $17,687 69-65-77-71—282
Dustin Johnson (8), $17,687 71-68-74-69—282
Tom Lewis (8), $17,687 70-65-74-73—282
Henrik Norlander (8), $17,687 69-69-72-72—282
Jhonattan Vegas (8), $17,687 70-69-71-72—282
Luke Donald (6), $16,215 69-72-71-71—283
Branden Grace (6), $16,215 69-68-75-71—283
J.T. Poston (6), $16,215 68-73-70-72—283
Jason Dufner (5), $15,801 70-71-68-75—284
Kramer Hickok (5), $15,801 67-74-70-73—284
Peter Uihlein (5), $15,801 73-68-72-71—284
Wyndham Clark (5), $15,387 69-72-68-76—285
Brandon Hagy (5), $15,387 74-67-72-72—285
Patton Kizzire (5), $15,387 66-75-76-68—285
Joseph Bramlett (4), $14,904 71-70-74-71—286
Chase Koepka, $14,904 68-70-72-76—286
Ryan Palmer (4), $14,904 70-70-70-76—286
Henrik Stenson (4), $14,904 71-70-72-73—286
Byeong Hun An (4), $14,559 70-71-71-77—289
J.B. Holmes (3), $14,421 70-71-74-76—291
Keith Mitchell (3), $14,283 70-70-71-82—293
LPGA HSBC-Women’s World Championship Scores
Sunday
At Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course
Singapore
Purse: $1.6 million
Yardage: 6,772; Par: 72
Final Round
Hyo Joo Kim, $240,000 67-68-72-64—271
Hannah Green, $149,262 71-66-66-69—272
Patty Tavatanakit, $86,487 70-70-68-65—273
Inbee Park, $86,487 64-69-70-70—273
Xiyu Lin, $86,487 67-68-67-71—273
So Yeon Ryu, $55,161 67-69-70-70—276
Carlota Ciganda, $39,022 69-67-73-68—277
In Gee Chun, $39,022 71-69-66-71—277
Lydia Ko, $39,022 69-68-69-71—277
Gaby Lopez, $39,022 68-71-65-73—277
Madelene Sagstrom, $30,644 69-70-68-71—278
Brittany Altomare, $27,702 68-71-72-68—279
Amy Yang, $27,702 68-69-70-72—279
Megan Khang, $24,434 72-69-71-68—280
Celine Boutier, $24,434 73-69-69-69—280
Moriya Jutanugarn, $22,391 71-70-69-71—281
Angela Stanford, $19,940 74-70-68-70—282
Amy Olson, $19,940 71-70-68-73—282
Gerina Piller, $19,940 72-67-70-73—282
Sophia Popov, $19,940 67-70-71-74—282
Jeongeun Lee, $17,488 68-74-73-68—283
Pornanong Phatlum, $17,488 69-71-73-70—283
Ally Ewing, $17,488 72-66-72-73—283
Ariya Jutanugarn, $15,323 74-74-66-70—284
Jin Young Ko, $15,323 71-76-67-70—284
Minjee Lee, $15,323 69-73-70-72—284
Su Oh, $15,323 68-72-72-72—284
Azahara Munoz, $12,351 73-71-72-69—285
Mel Reid, $12,351 70-70-75-70—285
Marina Alex, $12,351 69-72-72-72—285
Katherine Kirk, $12,351 69-71-73-72—285
Nicole Broch Larsen, $12,351 72-69-71-73—285
Chella Choi, $12,351 71-70-71-73—285
Emily Kristine Pedersen, $12,351 71-70-71-73—285
Yu Liu, $9,452 74-73-72-67—286
Wei-Ling Hsu, $9,452 71-71-71-73—286
Jasmine Suwannapura, $9,452 71-70-72-73—286
Charley Hull, $9,452 69-72-71-74—286
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $9,452 70-68-74-74—286
Hee Young Park, $9,452 65-68-79-74—286
In Kyung Kim, $8,009 73-72-70-72—287
Brittany Lincicome, $8,009 74-67-72-74—287
Georgia Hall, $7,218 73-73-73-69—288
Sarah Schmelzel, $7,218 70-74-75-69—288
Shanshan Feng, $7,218 68-70-76-74—288
Annie Park, $6,456 71-68-79-71—289
Jing Yan, $6,456 72-72-73-72—289
Caroline Masson, $6,456 67-70-74-78—289
Jenny Shin, $5,659 76-69-74-71—290
Nasa Hataoka, $5,659 74-72-72-72—290
Lizette Salas, $5,659 73-72-71-74—290
Alena Sharp, $5,659 73-72-71-74—290
Anna Nordqvist, $5,148 74-73-73-71—291
Bronte Law, $5,148 70-68-75-78—291
A Lim Kim, $4,821 74-70-73-75—292
Angel Yin, $4,821 71-73-72-76—292
Kristen Gillman, $4,266 74-75-74-70—293
Ashleigh Buhai, $4,266 72-76-74-71—293
Danielle Kang, $4,266 72-73-76-72—293
Sung Hyun Park, $4,266 78-71-70-74—293
Jaye Marie Green, $4,266 75-73-71-74—293
Cheyenne Knight, $3,922 70-74-76-74—294
Cydney Clanton, $3,800 75-71-75-74—295
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $3,800 72-74-75-74—295
Mi Hyang Lee, $3,677 75-71-75-75—296
Eun-Hee Ji, $3,596 73-75-71-78—297
Hinako Shibuno, $3,473 76-73-76-74—299
Mirim Lee, $3,473 71-77-74-77—299
Amanda Tan, $3,350 76-76-77-77—306
PGA Tour Champions Insperity Invitational Scores
Sunday
At The Woodlands CC
Woodland, Texas
Purse: $2.25 million
Yardage: 7,002; Par: 72
Final Round
Mike Weir, $337,500 66-68—134
John Daly, $164,625 67-69—136
Tim Petrovic, $164,625 65-71—136
David Toms, $164,625 65-71—136
Olin Browne, $87,469 67-71—138
Bob Estes, $87,469 70-68—138
Jerry Kelly, $87,469 68-70—138
Bernhard Langer, $87,469 69-69—138
Jim Furyk, $60,750 69-70—139
Retief Goosen, $60,750 68-71—139
Doug Barron, $51,750 67-73—140
Kenny Perry, $51,750 69-71—140
Stephen Ames, $38,250 70-71—141
Tommy Armour III, $38,250 71-70—141
Shane Bertsch, $38,250 70-71—141
Darren Clarke, $38,250 72-69—141
Jeff Maggert, $38,250 71-70—141
Brett Quigley, $38,250 72-69—141
Kirk Triplett, $38,250 71-70—141
Cameron Beckman, $23,423 69-73—142
Ernie Els, $23,423 71-71—142
John Huston, $23,423 70-72—142
Brandt Jobe, $23,423 70-72—142
Robert Karlsson, $23,423 70-72—142
Colin Montgomerie, $23,423 70-72—142
Rod Pampling, $23,423 69-73—142
Scott Parel, $23,423 68-74—142
Tom Pernice Jr., $23,423 68-74—142
Dicky Pride, $23,423 69-73—142
Steve Flesch, $15,216 72-71—143
Tom Lehman, $15,216 71-72—143
Gene Sauers, $15,216 71-72—143
Wes Short, Jr., $15,216 71-72—143
Paul Broadhurst, $15,216 69-74—143
Paul McGinley, $15,216 74-69—143
Jesper Parnevik, $15,216 70-73—143
Vijay Singh, $15,216 69-74—143
Marco Dawson, $11,025 72-72—144
Glen Day, $11,025 71-73—144
David Frost, $11,025 73-71—144
Lee Janzen, $11,025 73-71—144
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $11,025 74-70—144
Davis Love III, $11,025 70-74—144
Joey Sindelar, $11,025 70-74—144
Billy Andrade, $8,100 73-72—145
Thomas Bjorn, $8,100 74-71—145
Chris DiMarco, $8,100 71-74—145
Matt Gogel, $8,100 68-77—145
David McKenzie, $8,100 70-75—145
Kevin Sutherland, $8,100 73-72—145
Joe Durant, $5,760 72-74—146
Fred Funk, $5,760 71-75—146
Kent Jones, $5,760 73-73—146
Ken Tanigawa, $5,760 70-76—146
Esteban Toledo, $5,760 73-73—146
Mark Brooks, $4,613 70-77—147
Ken Duke, $4,613 71-76—147
Billy Mayfair, $4,613 71-76—147
John Senden, $4,613 76-71—147
Woody Austin, $3,375 71-77—148
Rich Beem, $3,375 72-76—148
Tom Byrum, $3,375 74-74—148
Scott McCarron, $3,375 70-78—148
Jose Maria Olazabal, $3,375 69-79—148
Corey Pavin, $3,375 70-78—148
Tommy Tolles, $3,375 76-72—148
Barry Lane, $2,363 74-75—149
Blaine McCallister, $2,363 72-77—149
Jay Haas, $1,913 73-77—150
Tim Herron, $1,913 73-77—150
Duffy Waldorf, $1,913 74-76—150
Ian Woosnam, $1,913 76-74—150
Larry Mize, $1,575 73-78—151
Michael Allen, $1,485 76-76—152
Paul Goydos, $1,395 74-79—153
Tom Gillis, $1,215 79-75—154
Sandy Lyle, $1,215 75-79—154
Steve Pate, $1,215 80-74—154
Tom Kite, $1,035 75-83—158
AREA
Rockchuck Tournament
Lewiston Golf and Country Club
Sunday
Overall low gross — Hamm/Schmidt. Overall low net — Beloit/Stellyes.
Championship flight
Gross — 1. Rhodes/Louder; 2. Wrigley/Wagner; 3. Holt/Jacks; 4. Nelson Seeley. Net — 1. Klamper/Spilker; 2. Rathbun/Montgomery; 3. Edwards/Hopkins; T4. West/Bousquet; T4. Blakeney/Roth.
First flight
Gross — 1. Henry/Vahlkamp; 2. Cox/Morse; 3. Kellar/Lauritsen; 4. Theil/Smith. Net — 1. Baldus/McIver; 2. Geary/Schmidt; 3. Gortsema/Burke; T4. Rodell/Meyer; T4. Stevenson/Tudor.
Second flight
Gross — 1. Thweatt/Thornton; 2. Blume/Leavitt; 3. Sevatius/Hasfurther; T4. Ruthruff/Noland; T4. Canner/Ball. Net — 1. Eng/Eng; 2. Taylor/Lawson; 3. Volbrecht/Wine. 4. Keller/Taylor.
Saturday
Team Four-person best ball
Championship flight — Eimers/Southern and Klamper/Spilker.
First flight — Gortsema/Burke and Cox/Morse.
Second flight — Thweatt/Thornton and Servatius/Hasfurther.
Horse race sole survivor — 1. Louder/Rhodes; 2. Klamper/Spilker; 3. Nelson/Seeley.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NCAA FCS Playoff Glance
All Times Pacific
Quarterfinals
Sunday’s Results
Delaware 20, Jacksonville St. 14
Sam Houston 24, North Dakota St. 20
James Madison 34, North Dakota 21
South Dakota St. 31, S. Illinois 26
Semifinals
Saturday’s Games
South Dakota St. vs. Delaware, TBA
James Madison vs. Sam Houston, TBA
TENNIS
ATP World Tour Millennium Estoril Open Results
Sunday
At Clube de Tenis do Estoril
Estoril, Portugal
Purse: $419,470
Surface: Red clay
Men’s Singles
Championship
Albert Ramos-Vinolas (7), Spain, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
ATP World Tour BMW Open by FWU Results
Sunday
At MTTC Iphitos
Munich
Purse: $419,470
Surface: Red clay
Men’s Singles
Championship
Nikoloz Basilashvili (5), Georgia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff (7), Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Mutua Madrid Open Results
Sunday
At Caja Magica
Madrid
Purse: $2,614,465
Surface: Red clay
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Marcos Giron, United States, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (2), Japan, 6-7, 6-4, ret.
Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, 7-6, 6-4.
Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.
Carlos Taberner, Spain, def. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.
Federico Delbonis (12), Argentina, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.
Alexei Popyrin (10), Australia, def. Arthur Cazaux, France, 7-5, 7-6.
Pablo Andujar (13), Spain, def. Stefano Travaglia (7), Italy, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3.
Men’s Singles
Round of 64
Tommy Paul, United States, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-4, 7-5.
Denis Shapovalov (11), Canada, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-3.
Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
Maria Sakkari (16), Greece, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 6-3, 6-1.
Aryna Sabalenka (5), Belarus, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Karolina Pliskova (6), Czech Republic, 6-0, 7-5.
Jennifer Brady (11), United States, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-2, 6-1.
Simona Halep (3), Romania, def. Zheng Saisai, China, 6-0, 6-4.
Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Victoria Azarenka (12), Belarus, walkover.
Elise Mertens (13), Belgium, def. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (4), 7-5.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series Buschy McBusch Race 400 Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Kansas Speedway
Kansas City, Kan.
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267 laps, 59 points.
2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 40.
3. (1) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 48.
4. (5) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 267, 33.
5. (17) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 43.
6. (15) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 35.
7. (11) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 267, 41.
8. (16) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 29.
9. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 34.
10. (6) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 27.
11. (21) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 267, 26.
12. (20) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 35.
13. (3) Michael McDowell, Ford, 267, 24.
14. (24) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 267, 23.
15. (28) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 267, 22.
16. (14) Ryan Newman, Ford, 267, 21.
17. (29) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 20.
18. (25) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 19.
19. (32) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267, 37.
20. (19) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 267, 17.
21. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 24.
22. (38) Austin Cindric, Ford, 267, 0.
23. (22) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 266, 14.
24. (10) Cole Custer, Ford, 266, 13.
25. (27) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 266, 12.
26. (13) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 266, 11.
27. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 265, 10.
28. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 265, 12.
29. (18) Aric Almirola, Ford, 264, 8.
30. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 263, 0.
31. (30) BJ McLeod, Ford, 260, 0.
32. (12) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 259, 5.
33. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 259, 0.
34. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 258, 3.
35. (35) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 258, 0.
36. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 257, 0.
37. (34) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 256, 1.
38. (39) Matt Mills, Ford, 255, 0.
39. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 250, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 129.649 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 5 minutes, 21 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.336 seconds.
Caution Flags: 7 for 36 laps.
Lead Changes: 18 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: B.Keselowski 0-63; K.Larson 64; B.Keselowski 65-73; K.Larson 74-76; Ky.Busch 77-83; K.Larson 84-121; R.Stenhouse 122-144; K.Larson 145-162; Ky.Busch 163; K.Larson 164-167; Ky.Busch 168; K.Larson 169-212; C.Buescher 213-225; K.Larson 226-230; D.Hamlin 231; K.Larson 232-236; D.Hamlin 237-242; K.Larson 243-256; Ky.Busch 257-267
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 9 times for 132 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 72 laps; R.Stenhouse, 1 time for 23 laps; Ky.Busch, 4 times for 20 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 13 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 7 laps.
Wins: M.Truex, 2; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; K.Larson, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1; A.Bowman, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 481; 2. M.Truex, 394; 3. W.Byron, 385; 4. J.Logano, 373; 5. R.Blaney, 370; 6. B.Keselowski, 366; 7. C.Elliott, 349; 8. K.Harvick, 348; 9. K.Larson, 337; 10. Ky.Busch, 330; 11. A.Dillon, 295; 12. C.Bell, 292; 13. M.McDowell, 268; 14. A.Bowman, 260; 15. C.Buescher, 258; 16. M.DiBenedetto, 250.
IndyCar XPEL 375 Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Texas Motor Speedway
Fort Worth, Texas
Lap length: 1.5 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (4) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running.
2. (6) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.
3. (9) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.
4. (1) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.
5. (10) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.
6. (8) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.
7. (2) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.
8. (7) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.
9. (12) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.
10. (21) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.
11. (19) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.
12. (13) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.
13. (3) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.
14. (11) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 247, Running.
15. (20) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Honda, 246, Running.
16. (17) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 246, Running.
17. (5) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 115, Did not finish.
18. (22) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 30, Did not finish.
19. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, Did not finish.
20. (15) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.
21. (16) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.
22. (18) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.
23. (23) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, Did not finish.
24. (24) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, Did not finish.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 169.360 mph.
Time of Race: 2:06:31.1155.
Margin of Victory: 1.2443 seconds.
Cautions: 3 for 35 laps.
Lead Changes: 12 among 9 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Dixon 1-70, Palou 71-73, Carpenter 74, VeeKay 75-79, Dixon 80-139, Rahal 140-152, Dixon 153-185, O’Ward 186, Power 187, Newgarden 188-189, Sato 190-201, Newgarden 202-224, O’Ward 225.
Points: Dixon 153, O’Ward 131, Palou 127, Newgarden 116, Rahal 107, Pagenaud 102, Herta 100, McLaughlin 99, Power 99, Harvey 90.
F1 Portuguese Grand Prix Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Algarve Autodrome
Portimao, Portugal
Lap length: 2.49 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (2) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 66 laps, 1:34:31.421.
2. (3) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 66, +29.148 seconds.
3. (1) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 66, +33.530.
4. (4) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 66, +39.735.
5. (7) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 66, +51.369.
6. (8) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 66, +55.781.
7. (6) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 66, +1:03.749.
8. (13) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 66, +1:04.808.
9. (16) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 66, +1:15.369.
10. (9) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 66, +1:16.463.
11. (5) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 66, +1:18.955.
12. (12) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 65, +1 lap.
13. (10) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 65, +1 lap.
14. (17) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 65, +1 lap.
15. (14) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 65, +1 lap.
16. (11) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 65, +1 lap.
17. (19) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, 64, +2 laps.
18. (18) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 64, +2 laps.
19. (20) Nikita Mazepin, Russia, Haas F1 Team, 64, +2 laps.
20. (15) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1.
Driver Standings
1. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 44 points.
2. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 43.
3. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 27.
4. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 20.
5. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 16.
6. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 14.
7. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 14.
8. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 10.
9. Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 6.
10. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 5.
11. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 2.
12. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 2.
13. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 1.
Manufacturers Standings
1. Mercedes, 60.
2. Red Bull Racing, 53.
3. McLaren, 41.
4. Ferrari, 34.
5. Alphatauri, 8.
6. Aston Martin, 5.
7. Alpine, 3.
8. Alfa Romeo Racing, 0.
9. Williams, 0.
10. Haas F1 Team, 0.
SOCCER
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 2 0 1 7 5 3
New York City FC 2 1 0 6 8 2
Orlando City 1 0 2 5 4 1
Montreal 1 0 2 5 6 4
Atlanta 1 1 1 4 4 3
Inter Miami CF 1 1 1 4 4 4
New York 1 2 0 3 5 5
D.C. United 1 2 0 3 3 6
Nashville 0 0 3 3 4 4
Columbus 0 0 2 2 0 0
Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6
Philadelphia 0 2 1 1 1 4
Chicago 0 2 1 1 3 7
Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 2 0 1 7 8 1
Real Salt Lake 2 0 0 6 5 2
San Jose 2 1 0 6 8 4
LA Galaxy 2 1 0 6 6 7
Austin 2 1 0 6 4 3
Los Angeles FC 1 0 2 5 4 2
FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 5 4
Vancouver 1 1 1 4 3 3
Houston 1 1 1 4 4 4
Sporting KC 1 1 1 4 4 5
Colorado 1 1 1 4 2 3
Portland 1 2 0 3 3 6
Minnesota United 0 3 0 0 1 7
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Results
Miami 0, Nashville 0, tie
Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 0
Colorado 1, Vancouver 0
Friday’s Game
San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at Chicago, 10 a.m.
Toronto FC at New York, 10 a.m.
D.C. United at Columbus, 10:30 a.m.
New England at Nashville, 10:30 a.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, Noon
Houston at FC Dallas, 12:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 9, Games
Atlanta at Miami, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Portland, Noon
Austin at Sporting Kansas City, 4:30 p.m.
NWSL Challenge Cup Glance
All Times Pacific
EAST
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Gotham FC 4 2 2 0 5 3 8
North Carolina 4 2 1 1 9 8 7
Orlando 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
Washington 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
Louisville 4 0 2 2 4 6 2
WEST
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portland 4 3 1 0 6 2 10
Houston 4 1 3 0 4 2 6
OL Reign 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
Chicago 4 0 2 2 3 5 2
Kansas City 3 0 1 2 3 6 1
Sunday’s Results
Louisville 0, Gotham FC 0
Portland 1, Houston 1
Today’s Game
OL Reign at Kansas City, 5 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
x-Philadelphia 43 21 .672 —
x-Brooklyn 43 22 .662 1/2
Milwaukee 40 24 .625 3
New York 36 28 .563 7
Atlanta 35 30 .538 81/2
Miami 35 30 .538 81/2
Boston 34 31 .523 91/2
Charlotte 31 33 .484 12
Indiana 30 33 .476 121/2
Washington 29 35 .453 14
Toronto 27 38 .415 161/2
Chicago 26 38 .406 17
Cleveland 21 43 .328 22
Orlando 20 44 .313 23
Detroit 19 45 .297 24
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
x-Phoenix 46 18 .719 —
x-Utah 46 18 .719 —
Denver 43 21 .672 3
L.A. Clippers 43 22 .662 31/2
Dallas 36 28 .563 10
Portland 36 28 .563 10
L.A. Lakers 36 28 .563 10
Memphis 32 31 .508 131/2
Golden State 32 32 .500 14
San Antonio 31 32 .492 141/2
New Orleans 29 35 .453 17
Sacramento 27 37 .422 19
Oklahoma City 21 44 .323 251/2
Minnesota 20 45 .308 261/2
Houston 16 49 .246 301/2
x-clinched playoff spot
Sunday’s Results
Milwaukee 117, Brooklyn 114
Portland 129, Boston 119
New York 122, Houston 97
Miami 121, Charlotte 111
Phoenix 123, Oklahoma City 120
Sacramento 111, Dallas 99
Philadelphia 113, San Antonio 111, OT
Toronto 121, L.A. Lakers 114
Today’s Games
Indiana at Washington, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
New York at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m.
Dallas at Miami, 5 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Bucks 117, Nets 114
BROOKLYN (114)
Durant 16-33 3-4 42, Green 2-6 2-2 7, Jordan 4-7 2-3 10, Harris 2-7 0-0 5, Irving 8-21 2-2 20, A.Johnson 0-0 2-2 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 4-8 1-1 11, James 0-1 0-0 0, Shamet 5-9 3-3 17, T.Johnson 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 41-96 15-17 114.
MILWAUKEE (117)
G.Antetokounmpo 21-36 3-6 49, Middleton 11-21 1-1 26, Lopez 2-7 0-0 4, DiVincenzo 0-5 0-0 0, Holiday 7-16 1-4 18, Tucker 1-1 0-0 3, Connaughton 1-2 0-0 3, Forbes 4-7 1-1 12, Teague 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 48-98 6-12 117.
Brooklyn 37 22 31 24 — 114
Milwaukee 28 34 28 27 — 117
3-Point Goals: Brooklyn 17-42 (Durant 7-13, Shamet 4-7, Griffin 2-4, Irving 2-8, Green 1-3, Harris 1-5, T.Johnson 0-2), Milwaukee 15-37 (G.Antetokounmpo 4-8, Forbes 3-5, Middleton 3-7, Holiday 3-8, Connaughton 1-2, DiVincenzo 0-2, Lopez 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Brooklyn 53 (Jordan 11), Milwaukee 45 (Middleton 11). Assists: Brooklyn 18 (Irving 6), Milwaukee 19 (Middleton 6). Total Fouls: Brooklyn 11, Milwaukee 18. A: 3,280 (17,500)
Blazers 129, Celtics 119
PORTLAND (129)
Covington 3-6 1-2 10, Powell 8-15 3-4 23, Nurkic 6-10 1-1 14, Lillard 8-18 7-7 26, McCollum 12-20 5-6 33, Anthony 5-9 0-0 13, Kanter 1-4 3-4 5, Simons 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 44-85 22-26 129.
BOSTON (119)
Brown 6-22 3-4 16, Tatum 11-19 7-7 33, Thompson 1-6 0-0 2, Fournier 8-10 0-0 21, Smart 4-14 0-0 11, Langford 1-2 0-0 2, Nesmith 6-7 0-0 16, Williams III 2-3 1-2 5, Pritchard 4-6 2-2 13, Waters 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-89 13-15 119.
Portland 34 37 32 26 — 129
Boston 32 39 27 21 — 119
3-Point Goals: Portland 19-38 (Powell 4-6, McCollum 4-8, Anthony 3-5, Covington 3-6, Lillard 3-9, Simons 1-3), Boston 20-39 (Fournier 5-7, Nesmith 4-4, Tatum 4-5, Pritchard 3-5, Smart 3-9, Brown 1-9). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Portland 36 (Nurkic 11), Boston 45 (Brown 11). Assists: Portland 27 (Lillard 13), Boston 29 (Smart 8). Total Fouls: Portland 18, Boston 21.
Heat 121, Hornets 111
MIAMI (121)
Ariza 3-6 2-4 9, Butler 5-8 8-9 18, Adebayo 9-13 2-3 20, Nunn 8-13 0-0 19, Robinson 3-10 1-3 10, Achiuwa 0-1 0-0 0, Strus 3-8 0-0 7, Iguodala 1-3 0-0 3, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Dedmon 5-6 4-5 14, Dragic 7-18 3-3 18, Vincent 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 45-88 20-27 121.
CHARLOTTE (111)
Bridges 4-12 5-6 15, Co.Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 9-13 0-0 21, Ball 6-14 2-3 14, Rozier 5-10 2-2 14, Ca.Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Carey Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, McDaniels 4-7 1-1 12, Zeller 0-1 2-4 2, Biyombo 3-3 1-2 7, Graham 2-6 4-4 9, Monk 4-9 0-0 11, Wanamaker 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 40-81 17-22 111.
Miami 35 30 35 21 — 121
Charlotte 32 26 22 31 — 111
3-Point Goals: Miami 11-38 (Nunn 3-8, Robinson 3-10, Iguodala 1-2, Ariza 1-4, Dragic 1-6, Strus 1-6), Charlotte 14-33 (McDaniels 3-5, Monk 3-6, Washington 3-6, Rozier 2-4, Bridges 2-5, Graham 1-4, Ball 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Miami 42 (Butler, Dedmon 8), Charlotte 39 (McDaniels 9). Assists: Miami 30 (Adebayo 10), Charlotte 30 (Ball, Bridges, Graham, Monk 5). Total Fouls: Miami 22, Charlotte 20. A: 4,095 (19,077)
Suns 123, Thunder 120
PHOENIX (123)
Bridges 6-12 2-2 17, Craig 8-10 1-2 18, Ayton 1-3 3-4 5, Booker 11-22 9-10 32, Paul 7-13 2-2 18, Johnson 5-10 0-1 12, Kaminsky 3-5 1-2 7, Saric 2-4 2-2 8, Carter 2-5 1-2 6. Totals 45-84 21-27 123.
OKLAHOMA CITY (120)
Bazley 8-13 1-5 19, Pokusevski 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 2-3 0-2 4, Dort 4-19 0-0 10, Maledon 5-10 5-5 18, Bradley 3-3 0-0 6, Deck 4-6 3-3 11, Jerome 5-10 2-2 15, Mykhailiuk 3-7 0-0 7, Roby 3-6 5-5 11, Williams 6-11 1-2 15. Totals 45-92 17-24 120.
Phoenix 27 37 34 25 — 123
Oklahoma City 33 24 28 35 — 120
3-Point Goals: Phoenix 12-31 (Bridges 3-8, Saric 2-3, Paul 2-5, Johnson 2-6, Carter 1-2, Craig 1-2, Booker 1-4), Oklahoma City 13-30 (Jerome 3-4, Maledon 3-6, Bazley 2-2, Williams 2-3, Dort 2-9, Mykhailiuk 1-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Phoenix 39 (Craig 10), Oklahoma City 47 (Bazley 9). Assists: Phoenix 27 (Paul 11), Oklahoma City 23 (Jerome 5). Total Fouls: Phoenix 17, Oklahoma City 22
Kings 111, Mavs 99
SACRAMENTO (111)
Bagley III 10-16 2-3 23, Harkless 0-2 0-0 0, Holmes 7-10 3-4 17, Haliburton 4-8 1-1 11, Hield 9-19 3-4 27, James 1-4 0-2 2, Jones 4-4 1-1 9, Davis 3-7 0-0 8, Ramsey 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 7-9 0-1 14. Totals 45-81 10-16 111.
DALLAS (99)
Finney-Smith 1-7 1-2 3, Kleber 2-8 0-0 5, Powell 3-3 7-9 13, Doncic 11-22 7-8 30, Richardson 4-10 2-2 11, Melli 1-4 1-2 4, Cauley-Stein 0-0 1-2 1, Marjanovic 2-3 4-4 8, Brunson 8-12 0-0 17, Burke 2-6 2-2 7, Green 0-3 0-0 0, Redick 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 34-81 25-31 99.
Sacramento 36 25 26 24 — 111
Dallas 26 28 18 27 — 99
3-Point Goals: Sacramento 11-28 (Hield 6-10, Haliburton 2-4, Davis 2-6, Bagley III 1-3, Wright 0-2), Dallas 6-35 (Burke 1-2, Melli 1-2, Brunson 1-3, Richardson 1-4, Doncic 1-7, Kleber 1-7, Green 0-2, Redick 0-3, Finney-Smith 0-5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Sacramento 38 (Bagley III 9), Dallas 40 (Marjanovic, Powell 7). Assists: Sacramento 27 (Davis 7), Dallas 16 (Doncic 6). Total Fouls: Sacramento 26, Dallas 16. A: 4,268 (19,200).
Knicks 122, Rockets 97
NEW YORK (122)
Bullock 4-7 0-0 11, Randle 13-22 1-1 31, Noel 1-3 0-0 2, Barrett 7-16 4-5 21, Payton 3-6 0-0 7, Gibson 3-4 0-0 6, Knox II 0-3 2-2 2, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Toppin 1-4 3-4 5, Pelle 0-1 0-0 0, Harper 0-1 0-0 0, Ntilikina 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 5-9 0-0 13, Rose 8-11 4-4 24. Totals 45-87 14-16 122.
HOUSTON (97)
Olynyk 5-10 6-7 17, Tate 3-11 2-4 8, Wood 6-14 7-11 19, Bradley 3-5 0-0 7, Porter Jr. 6-13 2-6 14, Jeffries 3-6 0-0 9, Lamb 2-4 2-2 7, Martin Jr. 5-9 2-2 13, Brooks 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 34-79 21-32 97.
New York 34 25 34 29 — 122
Houston 24 20 27 26 — 97
3-Point Goals: New York 18-35 (Rose 4-5, Randle 4-9, Quickley 3-5, Bullock 3-6, Barrett 3-7), Houston 8-35 (Jeffries 3-6, Bradley 1-2, Lamb 1-2, Martin Jr. 1-2, Olynyk 1-4, Brooks 1-7, Tate 0-3, Porter Jr. 0-4, Wood 0-5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: New York 38 (Barrett, Randle 7), Houston 47 (Olynyk 10). Assists: New York 22 (Randle 6), Houston 19 (Olynyk 7). Total Fouls: New York 21, Houston 18. A: 3,431 (18,500)
76ers 113, Spurs 111
PHILADELPHIA (113)
Green 4-13 0-0 11, Harris 3-10 0-0 6, Embiid 13-23 7-7 34, Curry 8-10 0-0 22, Simmons 2-6 1-5 5, Howard 5-11 4-4 14, Korkmaz 1-7 1-2 3, Milton 3-6 2-2 8, Thybulle 2-5 0-1 5, Hill 1-3 3-4 5. Totals 42-94 18-25 113.
SAN ANTONIO (111)
Gay 7-17 2-2 18, Johnson 7-18 3-5 19, Eubanks 5-8 0-0 10, T.Jones 2-6 0-0 4, Vassell 1-6 2-2 4, Bates-Diop 2-2 0-2 4, Samanic 3-4 0-0 6, Walker IV 9-19 2-2 23, Dieng 5-6 4-4 17, Mills 2-10 0-0 6. Totals 43-96 13-17 111.
Philadelphia 37 24 28 18 6 — 113
San Antonio 27 25 27 28 4 — 111
3-Point Goals: Philadelphia 11-30 (Curry 6-6, Green 3-12, Embiid 1-3, Thybulle 1-3, Harris 0-3, Korkmaz 0-3), San Antonio 12-31 (Dieng 3-4, Walker IV 3-6, Johnson 2-4, Gay 2-6, Mills 2-8, Vassell 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Philadelphia 49 (Embiid 12), San Antonio 48 (Gay 10). Assists: Philadelphia 23 (Harris, Simmons 5), San Antonio 21 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls: Philadelphia 19, San Antonio 25. A: 3,978 (18,581)
Raptors 121, Lakers 114
TORONTO (121)
Johnson 0-5 0-0 0, Siakam 15-26 5-7 39, Birch 1-6 2-4 4, Flynn 0-7 0-0 0, Lowry 12-20 5-6 37, Bembry 5-8 4-6 14, Gillespie 5-11 1-2 11, Hood 1-2 4-4 7, Watanabe 2-4 1-2 6, Harris 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 42-94 22-31 121.
L.A. LAKERS (114)
Davis 5-16 2-3 12, James 6-11 5-7 19, Drummond 8-14 3-4 19, Caldwell-Pope 3-6 2-2 10, Caruso 3-9 0-2 7, Kuzma 8-16 2-2 24, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 3-3 3-4 9, Horton-Tucker 5-8 4-7 14, McLemore 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-85 21-31 114.
Toronto 32 40 27 22 — 121
L.A. Lakers 38 21 25 30 — 114
3-Point Goals: Toronto 15-38 (Lowry 8-13, Siakam 4-8, Harris 1-2, Watanabe 1-2, Flynn 0-5, Johnson 0-5), L.A. Lakers 11-29 (Kuzma 6-11, Caldwell-Pope 2-3, James 2-5, Caruso 1-4, McLemore 0-2, Davis 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Toronto 49 (Siakam 13), L.A. Lakers 44 (Drummond 11). Assists: Toronto 24 (Lowry 11), L.A. Lakers 32 (Davis, Horton-Tucker 7). Total Fouls: Toronto 23, L.A. Lakers 22. A: 2,053 (18,997)
HOCKEY
NHL
East W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Pittsburgh 34 15 3 71 178 142
x-Washington 32 14 5 69 175 152
x-N.Y. Islanders 31 15 5 67 143 114
Boston 30 14 6 66 150 123
N.Y. Rangers 26 20 6 58 167 139
Philadelphia 22 22 7 51 144 186
New Jersey 17 27 7 41 136 178
Buffalo 13 32 7 33 126 185
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 34 10 7 75 166 121
x-Tampa Bay 35 14 3 73 172 131
x-Florida 34 14 5 73 175 148
Nashville 28 22 2 58 142 146
Dallas 21 17 13 55 140 133
Chicago 22 23 6 50 146 167
Detroit 18 27 9 45 118 164
Columbus 16 25 11 43 123 172
West W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 36 12 2 74 168 110
x-Colorado 33 12 4 70 171 120
x-Minnesota 32 14 4 68 162 135
St. Louis 23 19 7 53 147 154
Arizona 22 24 6 50 139 163
San Jose 20 26 5 45 138 176
Los Angeles 19 24 6 44 130 147
Anaheim 16 29 7 39 116 166
North W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Toronto 33 13 5 71 172 133
Edmonton 30 17 2 62 158 131
Winnipeg 27 20 3 57 153 143
Montreal 23 18 9 55 145 145
Calgary 22 25 3 47 132 144
Ottawa 19 27 5 43 141 177
Vancouver 19 23 3 41 119 147
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
Sunday’s Result
Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1
Today’s Games
Boston at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 7 p.m.