GOLF

PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship Scores

Sunday

At Quail Hollow Club

Charlotte, N.C.

Purse: $8.1 million

Yardage: 7,521; Par: 71

Final Round

Rory McIlroy (500), $1,458,000        72-66-68-68—274

Abraham Ancer (300), $882,900        69-70-70-66—275

Viktor Hovland (163), $477,900        69-72-68-67—276

Keith Mitchell (163), $477,900        67-71-66-72—276

Gary Woodland (110), $332,100        67-69-70-71—277

Luke List (92), $273,375        67-72-68-72—279

Patrick Reed (92), $273,375        71-69-69-70—279

Matt Wallace (92), $273,375        69-67-73-70—279

Bryson DeChambeau (78), $228,825        70-74-68-68—280

Aaron Wise (78), $228,825        72-71-68-69—280

Satoshi Kodaira (65), $188,325        68-72-68-73—281

Ben Martin (65), $188,325        69-71-72-69—281

Scott Piercy (65), $188,325        70-68-73-70—281

Tommy Fleetwood (54), $143,775        67-75-70-70—282

Emiliano Grillo (54), $143,775        74-66-72-70—282

Xander Schauffele (54), $143,775        72-71-68-71—282

Charl Schwartzel (54), $143,77        71-71-70-70—282

Keegan Bradley (42), $96,390        66-75-71-71—283

Joel Dahmen (42), $96,390        68-72-71-72—283

Brian Harman (42), $96,390        68-72-73-70—283

Russell Knox (42), $96,390        70-71-70-72—283

Joaquin Niemann (42), $96,390        71-71-70-71—283

C.T. Pan (42), $96,390        74-69-72-68—283

J.J. Spaun (42), $96,390        69-75-69-70—283

Bubba Watson (42), $96,390        70-69-71-73—283

Cameron Davis (27), $53,276        70-71-69-74—284

Talor Gooch (27), $53,276        70-71-71-72—284

Lanto Griffin (27), $53,276        75-68-69-72—284

Brandon Hagy (27), $53,276        73-69-70-72—284

Pat Perez (27), $53,276        69-72-72-71—284

J.T. Poston (27), $53,276        72-70-71-71—284

Kevin Streelman (27), $53,276        69-72-71-72—284

Nick Taylor (27), $53,276        74-67-74-69—284

Justin Thomas (27), $53,276        69-73-71-71—284

Vincent Whaley (27), $53,276        72-68-71-73—284

Kyle Stanley (27), $53,276        67-74-68-75—284

Stewart Cink (17), $36,045        71-69-75-70—285

Matt Jones (17), $36,045        69-71-73-72—285

Sean O’Hair (17), $36,045        70-73-72-70—285

Patrick Rodgers (17), $36,045        68-68-79-70—285

Brian Stuard (17), $36,045        68-73-76-68—285

Richy Werenski (17), $36,045        70-73-67-75—285

Wyndham Clark (10), $25,070        71-72-73-70—286

Corey Conners (10), $25,070        69-72-73-72—286

Jason Dufner (10), $25,070        71-71-67-77—286

Harris English (10), $25,070        72-69-71-74—286

Peter Malnati (10), $25,070        67-74-72-73—286

Andrew Putnam (10), $25,070        70-72-74-70—286

Scott Stallings (10), $25,070        69-69-70-78—286

Jhonattan Vegas (10), $25,070        70-71-73-72—286

Kramer Hickok (8), $19,899        68-69-76-74—287

Zach Johnson (8), $19,899        69-75-72-71—287

Hank Lebioda (8), $19,899        72-71-77-67—287

Hunter Mahan (6), $18,954        68-75-69-76—288

Ryan Moore (6), $18,954        69-72-73-74—288

Seamus Power (6), $18,954        71-72-75-70—288

Sepp Straka (6), $18,954        69-74-70-75—288

Michael Gligic (5), $18,063        77-67-73-72—289

Patton Kizzire (5), $18,063        69-72-71-77—289

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (5), $18,063        66-77-70-76—289

Matthew NeSmith (5), $18,063        75-68-74-72—289

Roger Sloan (5), $18,063        76-64-72-77—289

Johnson Wagner (5), $18,063        73-68-72-76—289

Tim Wilkinson (5), $18,063        74-68-78-69—289

Jonas Blixt (4), $17,172        71-73-70-76—290

Shane Lowry (4), $17,172        71-73-75-71—290

Carlos Ortiz (4), $17,172        70-689—290

Bo Van Pelt (4), $17,172        72-72-73-73—290

Phil Mickelson (3), $16,767        64-75-76-76—291

K.J. Choi (3), $16,524        70-74-73-75—292

Brendan Steele (3), $16,524        72-72-70-78—292

Russell Henley (3), $16,038        74-70-74-75—293

Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $16,038        71-71-76-75—293

Kevin Tway (3), $16,038        73-71-76-73—293

Jimmy Walker (3), $16,038        72-72-76-73—293

D.J. Trahan (2), $15,633        74-70-77-75—296

Beau Hossler (2), $15,471        73-71-75-79—298\

Walker Cup Results

At Seminole Golf Club

Juno Beach, Fla.

Yardage: 7,256. Par: 72

UNITED STATES 14, GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 12

Sunday

Singles

United States 5½, Great Britain & Ireland 4½

Austin Eckroat, U.S., def. Mark Power, GB&I, 7 and 6.

Pierceson Coody, U.S., def. Alex Fitzpatrick, GB&I, 3 and 1.

Joe Long, GB&I, def. John Pak, U.S., 1 up.

Matty Lamb, GB&I, def. Davis Thompson, U.S., 2 up.

Barclay Brown, GB&I, halved with Quade Cummins, U.S.

Angus Flanagan, GB&I, def. William Mouw, U.S., 1 up.

Ricky Castillo, U.S., def. John Murphy, GB&I, 2 and 1.

Jack Dyer, GB&I, def. Tyler Strafaci, U.S., 1 up.

Cole Hammer, U.S., def. Ben Schmidt, GB&I, 4 and 3.

Stewart Hagestad, U.S., def. Ben Jones, GB&I, 4 and 2.

Foursomes

Great Britain & Ireland 2½, United States 1½

Mark Power and John Murphy, GB&I, def. Pierceson Coody and John Pak, U.S., 1 up.

Ricky Castillo and William Mouw, U.S., def. Alex Fitzpatrick and Barclay Brown, 1 up.

Angus Flanagan and Ben Schmidt, GB&I, halved with Cole Hammer and Davis Thompson, U.S.

Matty Lamb and Jack Dyer, GB&I, def. Stewart Hagestad and Tyler Strafaci, U.S., 6 and 5.

LPGA Honda Thailand Scores

Sunday

At Siam Country Club-Old Course

Chonburi, Thailand

Purse: $1.6 million

Yardage: 6,576; Par: 72

Final Round

Ariya Jutanugarn, $240,000        65-69-69-63—266

Atthaya Thitikul, $148,127        64-67-68-68—267

So Yeon Ryu, $78,057        69-70-65-64—268

Amy Yang, $78,057        69-65-70-64—268

Angel Yin, $78,057        72-65-65-66—268

Patty Tavatanakit, $78,057        64-64-70-70—268

Chella Choi, $42,983        69-68-65-67—269

Hannah Green, $42,983        66-71-64-68—269

Gaby Lopez, $34,467        69-64-67-70—270

Caroline Masson, $34,467        66-66-67-71—270

Lydia Ko, $30,411        66-67-67-71—271

In Gee Chun, $28,384        72-68-65-67—272

Pajaree Anannarukarn, $24,329        68-72-70-63—273

Danielle Kang, $24,329        69-67-71-66—273

Carlota Ciganda, $24,329        67-71-67-68—273

Xiyu Lin, $24,329        67-72-65-69—273

Celine Boutier, $19,085        68-70-71-66—275

Emily Kristine Pedersen,$19,085        72-68-67-68—275

Gerina Piller, $19,085        68-72-67-68—275

Moriya Jutanugarn, $19,085        70-70-66-69—275

Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $19,085        65-68-73-69—275

Ashleigh Buhai, $19,085        67-69-68-71—275

Yealimi Noh,$15,794        69-71-69-67—276

Yui Kawamoto, $15,794        69-72-67-68—276

Ayako Uehara, $15,794        69-71-66-70—276

Sophia Popov, $15,794        72-67-65-72—276

Shanshan Feng, $13,523        71-71-67-68—277

Amy Olson, $13,523        69-72-67-69—277

Eun-Hee Ji, $13,523        68-69-71-69—277

Hee Young Park, $13,523        68-66-74-69—277

Mirim Lee, $11,759        71-68-71-68—278

Katherine Kirk, $11,759        73-64-68-73—278

Nasa Hataoka, $11,759        69-67-69-73—278

Bronte Law, $9,975        72-71-69-67—279

Charley Hull, $9,975        71-71-69-68—279

Hinako Shibuno, $9,975        68-72-70-69—279

Jeongeun Lee6, $9,975        73-66-68-72—279

Nicole Broch Larsen, $9,975        67-69-71-72—279

Wei-Ling Hsu, $8,596        71-70-74-65—280

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $8,596        71-70-72-67—280

Megan Khang, $7,948        73-73-65-70—281

Madelene Sagstrom, $7,948        69-71-70-71—281

Azahara Munoz, $6,785        71-73-70-68—282

Muni He, $6,785        75-71-67-69—282

Annie Park, $6,785        73-71-69-69—282

Wichanee Meechai, $6,785        72-71-69-70—282

Jaye Marie Green, $6,785        71-70-70-71—282

Pornanong Phatlum, $6,785        70-69-70-73—282

Brittany Lincicome, $5,531        67-74-72-70—283

Caroline Inglis, $5,531        74-68-70-71—283

Hyo Joo Kim, $5,531        73-67-72-71—283

Kristen Gillman, $5,531        73-69-68-73—283

Cydney Clanton, $5,531        74-65-69-75—283

Jasmine Suwannapura, $4,866        76-69-70-69—284

Minjee Lee, $4,866        71-70-73-70—284

Georgia Hall, $4,866        72-75-66-71—284

Chanettee Wannasaen, $4,234        71-78-68-68—285

Anna Nordqvist, $4,234        75-71-71-68—285

Tiffany Joh, $4,234        72-73-72-68—285

Sarah Schmelzel, $4,234        72-71-74-68—285

Sung Hyun Park, $4,234        73-73-67-72—285

Alena Sharp, $3,892        71-72-71-72—286

In Kyung Kim, $3,731        72-73-70-72—287

Yu Liu, $3,731        75-69-70-73—287

Su Oh, $3,731        72-68-74-73—287

Brittany Altomare, $3,568        67-76-71-75—289

Cheyenne Knight, $3,488        77-72-68-73—290

Jing Yan, $3,406        76-71-74-70—291

Jenny Shin, $3,285        74-74-74-70—292

Mind Muangkhumsakul, $3,285        73-72-76-71—292

Maria Fernanda Torres, $3,183        78-73-70-72—293

Mi Hyang Lee, $3,183        73-73-74-73—293

PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition Scores

Sunday

At Greystone Golf and Country Club

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

Final Round

x-won on the first playoff hole

x-Alex Cejka, $375,000        68-69-66-67—270

Steve Stricker, $220,000        68-69-65-68—270

Robert Karlsson, $180,000        71-70-64-69—274

Ernie Els, $133,750        69-69-73-66—277

Jerry Kelly, $133,750        67-70-70-70—277

Bernhard Langer, $95,000        70-69-69-71—279

David McKenzie, $95,000        72-70-66-71—279

Darren Clarke, $75,000        66-71-71-72—280

Retief Goosen, $75,000        74-67-70-69—280

Stephen Ames, $60,000        67-71-71-72—281

Billy Andrade, $60,000        73-72-69-67—281

John Daly, $60,000        73-70-68-70—281

Dicky Pride, $50,000        69-69-67-77—282

Rod Pampling, $47,500        70-72-70-72—284

Woody Austin, $42,500        70-69-70-76—285

Bob Estes, $42,500        71-73-73-68—285

Scott Parel, $42,500        69-73-70-73—285

Lee Janzen, $37,500        73-74-66-73—286

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $30,208        71-74-73-69—287

Jeff Maggert, $30,208        74-75-67-71—287

Doug Barron, $30,208        70-70-70-77—287

Paul Goydos, $30,208        69-76-68-74—287

Stephen Leaney, $30,208        76-67-72-72—287

Billy Mayfair, $30,208        75-73-66-73—287

John Huston, $23,313        71-76-70-71—288

Brett Quigley, $23,313        73-70-73-72—288

Duffy Waldorf, $23,313        71-76-69-72—288

Mike Weir, $23,313        68-77-71-72—288

Glen Day, $18,500        71-74-69-75—289

Larry Mize, $18,500        74-74-67-74—289

John Senden, $18,500        70-71-73-75—289

Jeff Sluman, $18,500        76-72-73-68—289

Ken Tanigawa, $18,500        72-75-69-73—289

David Toms, $18,500        71-71-70-77—289

Paul Broadhurst, $14,688        72-73-70-75—290

Tom Byrum, $14,688        74-74-69-73—290

Joe Durant, $14,688        69-70-77-74—290

Scott McCarron, $14,688        75-70-71-74—290

Steve Flesch, $12,750        74-74-72-71—291

Tom Gillis, $12,750        70-75-75-71—291

Colin Montgomerie, $12,750        73-74-69-75—291

Michael Allen, $11,000        72-73-72-75—292

Cameron Beckman, $11,000        71-72-70-79—292

Shane Bertsch, $11,000        78-71-73-70—292

Gene Sauers, $11,000        74-74-73-71—292

Marco Dawson, $9,500        73-72-71-77—293

Kent Jones, $9,500        72-78-71-72—293

Fred Funk, $8,250        71-77-73-73—294

Jose Maria Olazabal, $8,250        72-76-76-70—294

Kirk Triplett, $8,250        69-76-72-77—294

Olin Browne, $6,400        73-75-74-73—295

Gary Hallberg, $6,400        73-76-81-65—295

Tim Petrovic, $6,400        73-74-76-72—295

Wes Short, Jr., $6,400        77-75-69-74—295

Scott Verplank, $6,400        73-73-76-73—295

Chris DiMarco, $5,250        72-76-72-76—296

Tim Herron, $5,250        69-73-77-77—296

Kenny Perry, $5,250        74-70-79-73—296

Matt Gogel, $4,500        75-75-71-76—297

Corey Pavin, $4,500        72-75-75-75—297

Joey Sindelar, $4,500        73-75-76-73—297

Vijay Singh, $4,000        77-77-72-72—298

Brandt Jobe, $3,625        80-72-72-75—299

Tommy Tolles, $3,625        75-77-74-73—299

Russ Cochran, $3,250        75-76-74-75—300

Ken Duke, $2,650        79-76-72-74—301

David Frost, $2,650        74-79-73-75—301

Mike Goodes, $2,650        77-77-72-75—301

Steve Jones, $2,650        77-72-77-75—301

Steve Pate, $2,200        77-76-76-74—303

Scott Dunlap, $2,050        76-76-73-79—304

Mark O’Meara, $1,900        77-78-74-76—305

Sandy Lyle, $1,750        77-77-76-76—306

Carlos Franco, $1,600         80-75-76-76—307

Spike McRoy, $1,600        78-74-78-77—307

Mark Brooks, $1,400        79-78-76-76—309

Frank Lickliter II, $1,400        77-76-81-75—309

Tom Kite, $1,250        79-74-80-79—312

Scott Hoch, $1,150        81-80-78-79—318

Tom Pernice Jr., $1,075        83-80-78-78—319

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

All Times Pacific

Championship

Sunday, May 16, Game

At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

South Dakota St. vs. Sam Houston, 11 a.m.

TENNIS

Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Sunday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: $2,082,960

Surface: Red clay

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Raul Brancaccio, Italy, 7-5, 6-4.

Tommy Paul (4), United States, def. Thiago Monteiro (12), Brazil, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (4).

Federico Delbonis (11), Argentina, def. Frances Tiafoe (7), United States, 5-7, 6-4, 4-2, ret.

Cameron Norrie (1), Britain, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (2), Spain, def. Corentin Moutet (8), France, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, def. Aljaz Bedene (3), Slovenia, 6-2, 6-1.

Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (5), Japan, 6-3, 6-1.

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Pablo Carreno Busta (11), Spain, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-1, 7-5.

David Goffin (12), Belgium, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 6-4, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Polona Hercog (10), Slovenia, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.

Bernarda Pera (8), United States, def. Anastasia Potapova (12), Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Marta Kostyuk (13), Ukraine, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 7-5, 6-3.

Alize Cornet (4), France, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-2, 7-6.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, def. Kristina Mladenovic (2), France, 6-2, 7-5.

Christina McHale, United States, def. Patricia Maria Tig (5), Romania, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Tamara Zidansek (16), Slovenia, def. Sloane Stephens (1), United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Ajla Tomljanovic (14), Australia, def. Laura Siegemund (3), Germany, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Mutua Madrid Open Results

Sunday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: $2,614,465

Surface: Red clay

Men’s Singles

Championship

Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Matteo Berrettini (8), Italy, 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-3.

WTA L’Open 35 De Saint-Malo Results

Sunday

At Tennis Club J.A Saint-Malo

Saint-Malo, France

Purse: $92,742

Surface: Red clay

Women’s Singles

Championship

Viktorija Golubic (5), Switzerland, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-1, 6-3.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.37 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 293 laps, 60 points.

2. (14) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 293, 48.

3. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 293, 43.

4. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, 293, 43.

5. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 293, 48.

6. (2) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 293, 37.

7. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 293, 33.

8. (16) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 293, 35.

9. (11) Chris Buescher, Ford, 293, 29.

10. (20) Ryan Newman, Ford, 292, 27.

11. (22) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 292, 26.

12. (10) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 292, 36.

13. (12) Joey Logano, Ford, 292, 33.

14. (21) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 292, 28.

15. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 291, 22.

16. (9) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 291, 21.

17. (19) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 291, 21.

18. (26) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 291, 19.

19. (8) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 290, 18.

20. (28) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 290, 17.

21. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 290, 16.

22. (30) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 290, 15.

23. (15) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 290, 14.

24. (1) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 290, 13.

25. (29) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 290, 12.

26. (25) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 289, 11.

27. (13) Michael McDowell, Ford, 288, 10.

28. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 288, 0.

29. (34) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 286, 0.

30. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 286, 7.

31. (36) James Davison, Chevrolet, 286, 6.

32. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, 285, 0.

33. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 245, 4.

34. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, garage, 188, 0.

35. (17) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 106, 2.

36. (24) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 97, 1.

37. (27) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 5, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 123.568 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 14 minutes, 21 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.571 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 36 laps.

Lead Changes: 19 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B.Keselowski 0-4; K.Harvick 5-13; Ky.Busch 14-21; M.Truex 22-24; T.Reddick 25; C.Ware 26; M.Truex 27-60; T.Reddick 61; R.Chastain 62-71; M.Truex 72-92; D.Hamlin 93; M.Truex 94-110; D.Hamlin 111-114; M.Truex 115-144; C.Buescher 145; K.Harvick 146; C.Bell 147-149; M.Truex 150-187; Ky.Busch 188; M.Truex 189-293

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): M.Truex, 7 times for 248 laps; K.Harvick, 2 times for 10 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 10 laps; Ky.Busch, 2 times for 9 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 5 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 4 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 3 laps; T.Reddick, 2 times for 2 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Ware, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: M.Truex, 3; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Blaney, 1; K.Larson, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; C.Bell, 1; A.Bowman, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 529; 2. M.Truex, 454; 3. W.Byron, 428; 4. J.Logano, 406; 5. R.Blaney, 405; 6. K.Larson, 385; 7. K.Harvick, 385; 8. C.Elliott, 382; 9. B.Keselowski, 379; 10. Ky.Busch, 373; 11. C.Bell, 320; 12. A.Dillon, 316; 13. C.Buescher, 287; 14. A.Bowman, 281; 15. M.McDowell, 278; 16. T.Reddick, 268.

SOCCER

MLS

Eastern Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

New York City FC    2    1    1    7    9    3

New England    2    1    1    7    5    5

New York    2    2    0    6    7    5

Orlando City    1    0    3    6    5    2

Nashville    1    0    3    6    6    4

Columbus    1    0    2    5    3    1

Atlanta    1    1    2    5    5    4

Montreal    1    1    2    5    6    6

Inter Miami CF    1    1    2    5    5    5

Philadelphia    1    2    1    4    3    4

D.C. United    1    3    0    3    4    9

Toronto FC    0    2    1    1    4    8

Chicago    0    3    1    1    3    9

Cincinnati    0    2    1    1    2    10

Western Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Seattle    3    0    1    10    10    2

San Jose    3    1    0    9    10    5

LA Galaxy    3    1    0    9    8    8

Vancouver    2    1    1    7    5    3

Sporting KC    2    1    1    7    6    6

Colorado    2    1    1    7    5    5

Real Salt Lake    2    1    0    6    6    4

Austin FC    2    2    0    6    5    5

FC Dallas    1    1    2    5    6    5

Los Angeles FC    1    1    2    5    5    4

Houston    1    1    2    5    5    5

Portland    1    3    0    3    4    8

Minnesota United    0    4    0    0    3    10

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Results

Atlanta 1, Miami 1, tie

Seattle 2, Portland 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, Austin FC 1

Wednesday’s Games

Columbus at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Montreal at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 5:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

Chicago at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 10 a.m.

Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 12:30 p.m.

Montreal at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 16, Games

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 11 a.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 3 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL

East    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

y-Pittsburgh    37    16    3    77    196    156  

x-Washington    35    15    5    75    189    162  

x-Boston    32    15    7    71    164    132  

x-N.Y. Islanders    32    17    6    70    154    125  

N.Y. Rangers    27    23    6    60    177    157

Philadelphia    24    23    8    56    159    199

New Jersey    19    29    7    45    143    190

Buffalo    15    34    7    37    138    199

Central    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

y-Carolina    36    11    8    80    179    131  

x-Florida    36    14    5    77    185    153  

x-Tampa Bay    36    16    3    75    181    143  

x-Nashville    30    23    2    62    151    154  

Dallas    22    19    14    58    153    150

Chicago    24    25    6    54    157    181

Detroit    19    27    10    48    127    171

Columbus    18    26    12    48    137    187

West    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

x-Vegas    39    13    2    80    184    122  

x-Colorado    36    13    4    76    184    131  

x-Minnesota    35    14    5    75    178    149  

x-St. Louis    24    20    9    57    156    166  

Arizona    24    26    6    54    153    176

San Jose    21    27    7    49    151    193

Los Angeles    21    26    6    48    141    157

Anaheim    17    30    9    43    126    179

North    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

y-Toronto    35    13    6    76    182    140  

x-Edmonton    33    18    2    68    174    144  

x-Winnipeg    28    22    3    59    160    149  

Montreal    24    21    9    57    153    160

Calgary    23    26    3    49    138    149

Ottawa    22    28    5    49    153    187

Vancouver    20    26    3    43    132    163

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday’s Results

Chicago 4, Dallas 2

Calgary 6, Ottawa 1

Today’s Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W    L    Pct.    GB

x-Philadelphia    47    21    .691    —  

x-Brooklyn    44    24    .647    3  

y-Milwaukee    43    24    .642    3½

New York    38    30    .559    9

Atlanta    37    31    .544    10

Miami    37    31    .544    10

Boston    35    33    .515    12

Charlotte    33    35    .485    14

Washington    32    36    .471    15

Indiana    31    36    .463    15½

Chicago    29    39    .426    18

Toronto    27    41    .397    20

Orlando    21    47    .309    26

Cleveland    21    47    .309    26

Detroit    20    49    .290    27½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W    L    Pct.    GB

y-Utah    50    18    .735    —  

x-Phoenix    48    20    .706    2  

x-L.A. Clippers    45    23    .662    5  

x-Denver    44    24    .647    6  

Dallas    40    28    .588    10

Portland    39    29    .574    11

L.A. Lakers    38    30    .559    12

Golden State    35    33    .515    15

Memphis    34    33    .507    15½

San Antonio    32    35    .478    17½

New Orleans    31    37    .456    19

Sacramento    30    38    .441    20

Minnesota    21    47    .309    29

Oklahoma City    21    48    .304    29½

Houston    16    52    .235    34

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday’s Results

Miami 130, Boston 124

New York 106, L.A. Clippers 100

Dallas 124, Cleveland 97

Minnesota 128, Orlando 96

New Orleans 112, Charlotte 110

Chicago 108, Detroit 96

Sacramento 126, Oklahoma City 98

L.A. Lakers 123, Phoenix 110

Today’s Games

Indiana at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 7 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Denver at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 4 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

New York at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 7 p.m.

Heat 130, Celtics 124

MIAMI (130)

Ariza 8-13 1-1 19, Butler 9-14 7-8 26, Adebayo 5-5 10-11 20, Nunn 5-11 0-0 12, Robinson 7-13 2-2 22, Iguodala 2-4 0-0 4, Dedmon 3-3 0-0 6, Dragic 3-10 0-0 9, Herro 5-9 0-0 12. Totals 47-82 20-22 130.

BOSTON (124)

Fournier 11-16 1-1 30, Tatum 11-16 5-6 29, Williams III 2-2 0-0 4, Smart 7-14 1-2 16, Walker 5-12 7-8 18, Nesmith 5-9 4-4 16, Thompson 1-1 0-2 2, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Kornet 1-2 0-0 2, Edwards 1-3 2-2 5, Pritchard 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 45-83 20-25 124.

Miami    36    43    26    25    —    130

Boston    23    30    31    40    —    124

3-Point Goals: Miami 16-35 (Robinson 6-10, Dragic 3-5, Herro 2-3, Nunn 2-6, Ariza 2-7, Butler 1-3), Boston 14-38 (Fournier 7-11, Nesmith 2-5, Tatum 2-6, Edwards 1-3, Smart 1-4, Walker 1-4, Pritchard 0-2, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Miami 35 (Butler 8), Boston 34 (Thompson 12). Assists: Miami 30 (Butler 11), Boston 29 (Fournier 8). Total Fouls: Miami 20, Boston 22. A: 2,298 (18,624)

Knicks 106, Clippers 100

NEW YORK (106)

Bullock 8-17 3-3 24, Randle 7-19 0-0 14, Noel 2-3 1-1 5, Barrett 7-18 0-0 18, Payton 1-5 0-0 2, Gibson 2-3 4-4 8, Toppin 3-4 0-0 7, Ntilikina 1-4 0-0 3, Rose 11-17 1-1 25. Totals 42-90 9-9 106.

L.A. CLIPPERS (100)

Leonard 9-26 7-7 29, Morris Sr. 2-9 3-5 7, Zubac 3-4 0-0 6, George 8-20 0-0 18, Jackson 4-7 2-2 12, Batum 5-8 0-0 13, Cousins 4-6 0-0 8, Beverley 1-4 0-0 3, Rondo 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 37-86 14-16 100.

New York    26    30    23    27    —    106

L.A. Clippers    29    25    20    26    —    100

3-Point Goals: New York 13-32 (Bullock 5-12, Barrett 4-7, Rose 2-3, Toppin 1-2, Ntilikina 1-3, Randle 0-4), L.A. Clippers 12-35 (Leonard 4-9, Batum 3-6, Jackson 2-5, George 2-9, Beverley 1-3, Morris Sr. 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: New York 45 (Randle 14), L.A. Clippers 43 (George, Rondo, Zubac 8). Assists: New York 25 (Rose 8), L.A. Clippers 24 (Rondo 8). Total Fouls: New York 17, L.A. Clippers 12. A: 2,578 (18,997)

Mavs 124, Cavs 97

DALLAS (124)

Finney-Smith 2-10 0-0 4, Hardaway Jr. 9-13 0-0 25, Cauley-Stein 2-2 0-0 4, Doncic 5-11 5-7 15, Richardson 9-14 2-2 20, Bey 0-0 0-0 0, Hinton 0-3 0-0 0, Melli 3-5 2-2 9, Powell 6-8 0-0 12, Marjanovic 3-4 0-0 7, Brunson 5-5 0-0 13, Burke 3-8 0-0 7, Green 1-4 0-0 2, Redick 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 50-93 9-11 124.

CLEVELAND (97)

Love 2-9 3-4 8, Wade 1-4 0-0 3, Allen 2-5 1-4 5, Okoro 5-15 2-2 12, Sexton 8-19 5-7 24, Kabengele 5-7 3-4 14, Varejao 1-5 3-6 5, Dotson 4-10 0-0 10, Martin 1-6 0-0 3, Thomas 4-6 3-4 13. Totals 33-86 20-31 97.

Dallas    39    25    34    26    —    124

Cleveland    30    23    19    25    —    97

3-Point Goals: Dallas 15-39 (Hardaway Jr. 7-11, Brunson 3-3, Redick 2-6, Burke 1-3, Melli 1-3, Doncic 0-2, Richardson 0-3, Finney-Smith 0-6), Cleveland 11-31 (Sexton 3-5, Thomas 2-2, Dotson 2-6, Kabengele 1-2, Martin 1-3, Wade 1-3, Love 1-4, Okoro 0-4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Dallas 42 (Powell 9), Cleveland 38 (Love 11). Assists: Dallas 33 (Brunson 7), Cleveland 18 (Sexton 7). Total Fouls: Dallas 24, Cleveland 12. A: 4,148 (19,432)

T-wolves 128, Magic 96

MINNESOTA (128)

Edwards 7-11 0-1 16, Vanderbilt 4-8 0-0 8, Towns 10-19 5-6 27, Rubio 6-11 3-3 18, Russell 9-21 4-6 27, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Layman 2-4 0-0 5, Okogie 1-6 1-2 3, Reid 3-5 2-2 9, McLaughlin 2-4 2-2 7, Nowell 3-8 1-2 8. Totals 47-97 18-24 128.

ORLANDO (96)

Bacon 7-12 3-4 18, Wagner 4-12 0-0 11, Bamba 1-6 1-2 3, Anthony 4-13 2-2 11, Harris 2-7 2-2 6, Brazdeikis 7-11 1-2 16, Hall 2-3 3-5 7, Hampton 7-13 3-5 19, Randle 1-7 0-0 2, Thornwell 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 36-91 15-22 96.

Minnesota    34    40    33    21    —    128

Orlando    19    25    25    27    —    96

3-Point Goals: Minnesota 16-45 (Russell 5-9, Rubio 3-7, Edwards 2-6, Towns 2-7, Layman 1-2, McLaughlin 1-3, Reid 1-3, Nowell 1-4, Okogie 0-4), Orlando 9-36 (Wagner 3-8, Hampton 2-4, Bacon 1-3, Brazdeikis 1-3, Thornwell 1-4, Anthony 1-5, Bamba 0-3, Harris 0-3, Randle 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Minnesota 57 (Edwards 10), Orlando 45 (Hall 8). Assists: Minnesota 30 (Russell 8), Orlando 20 (Anthony, Brazdeikis, Hampton, Thornwell 3). Total Fouls: Minnesota 20, Orlando 20. A: 4,086 (18,846)

Pelicans 112, Hornets 110

NEW ORLEANS (112)

Johnson 7-13 1-4 17, Marshall 6-12 0-0 13, Hernangomez 4-8 1-2 9, Bledsoe 8-17 5-10 24, Lo.Ball 4-14 0-0 12, Gabriel 1-3 0-0 2, Hayes 8-11 2-4 18, Iwundu 1-4 0-0 2, Alexander-Walker 5-11 1-2 13, Lewis Jr. 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 45-96 10-22 112.

CHARLOTTE (110)

McDaniels 1-5 0-0 2, Washington 6-16 0-0 14, Biyombo 0-2 0-0 0, La.Ball 10-19 0-3 22, Rozier 16-26 4-4 43, Ca.Martin 1-6 0-0 3, Zeller 6-9 5-7 17, Monk 2-10 0-0 5, Wanamaker 0-2 4-4 4. Totals 42-95 13-18 110.

New Orleans    34    23    32    23    —    112

Charlotte    25    42    29    14    —    110

3-Point Goals: New Orleans 12-37 (Lo.Ball 4-11, Bledsoe 3-9, Alexander-Walker 2-4, Johnson 2-4, Marshall 1-5, Gabriel 0-2), Charlotte 13-37 (Rozier 7-11, La.Ball 2-5, Washington 2-6, Ca.Martin 1-6, Monk 1-6, McDaniels 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: New Orleans 51 (Hernangomez 16), Charlotte 46 (Washington 12). Assists: New Orleans 26 (Bledsoe 11), Charlotte 22 (La.Ball 5). Total Fouls: New Orleans 20, Charlotte 19. A: 4,196 (19,077)

Bulls 108, Pistons 96

CHICAGO (108)

Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Young 4-10 1-2 11, Vucevic 14-27 0-0 29, LaVine 10-16 7-7 30, White 8-16 0-0 21, Green 2-3 0-0 4, Temple 0-2 1-2 1, Markkanen 1-2 0-2 2, Satoransky 2-4 1-1 6. Totals 43-84 10-14 108.

DETROIT (96)

Bey 6-17 3-4 20, Doumbouya 1-4 3-4 5, Stewart 7-13 2-4 19, F.Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Hayes 9-17 0-0 21, Cook 5-6 2-4 12, Okafor 2-5 0-0 4, Sirvydis 0-2 0-2 0, Lee 5-10 3-4 13. Totals 36-78 13-22 96.

Chicago    28    29    26    25    —    108

Detroit    18    21    29    28    —    96

3-Point Goals: Chicago 12-32 (White 5-11, LaVine 3-5, Young 2-3, Satoransky 1-2, Vucevic 1-8), Detroit 11-27 (Bey 5-10, Hayes 3-6, Stewart 3-7). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Chicago 43 (Vucevic 16), Detroit 36 (Bey, Hayes, Stewart 7). Assists: Chicago 27 (Satoransky 7), Detroit 22 (Hayes 8). Total Fouls: Chicago 22, Detroit 14. A: 750 (20,491)

Kings 126, Thunder 98

OKLAHOMA CITY (98)

Bazley 6-13 4-5 18, Roby 2-6 0-0 5, Brown 3-4 6-7 12, Maledon 5-15 1-4 13, Pokusevski 5-11 1-2 13, Deck 1-8 3-4 5, Hall 0-4 0-2 0, Hoard 6-8 4-5 16, Mykhailiuk 5-15 0-0 14, Brown Jr. 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 34-87 19-29 98.

SACRAMENTO (126)

Bagley III 5-7 3-4 13, Harkless 5-12 5-6 18, Holmes 7-9 1-1 15, Hield 5-11 0-0 14, Wright 6-10 0-0 15, James 3-7 0-0 7, King 0-0 0-0 0, Metu 4-10 3-4 13, Jones 5-6 0-0 11, Davis 5-11 6-7 18, Guy 0-0 0-0 0, Ramsey 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 45-85 20-24 126.

Oklahoma City    25    26    20    27    —    98

Sacramento    33    38    35    20    —    126

3-Point Goals: Oklahoma City 11-37 (Mykhailiuk 4-11, Bazley 2-3, Maledon 2-7, Pokusevski 2-7, Roby 1-3, Deck 0-4), Sacramento 16-36 (Hield 4-10, Harkless 3-6, Wright 3-6, Metu 2-2, Davis 2-6, James 1-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Oklahoma City 38 (Brown 9), Sacramento 51 (Bagley III, Metu 9). Assists: Oklahoma City 23 (Pokusevski 5), Sacramento 29 (Hield 7). Total Fouls: Oklahoma City 18, Sacramento 19.

Lakers 123, Suns 110

PHOENIX (110)

Bridges 6-8 1-1 15, Craig 1-4 0-0 2, Ayton 3-3 0-0 6, Booker 5-14 11-13 21, Paul 6-13 0-0 13, Crowder 3-8 4-5 13, Kaminsky 4-9 1-2 9, Saric 1-3 2-2 4, Carter 1-1 0-0 3, Payne 9-10 2-2 24. Totals 39-73 21-25 110.

L.A. LAKERS (123)

Davis 13-27 15-17 42, Matthews 3-5 1-1 9, Drummond 2-7 2-2 6, Caldwell-Pope 4-9 5-5 17, Caruso 6-11 4-8 17, McKinnie 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 4-6 4-6 12, Gasol 0-0 1-2 1, Horton-Tucker 3-7 0-0 7, McLemore 4-8 0-0 12. Totals 39-80 32-41 123.

Phoenix    19    28    30    33    —    110

L.A. Lakers    30    29    39    25    —    123

3-Point Goals: Phoenix 11-25 (Payne 4-5, Crowder 3-7, Bridges 2-3, Paul 1-2, Craig 0-2, Kaminsky 0-3), L.A. Lakers 13-30 (McLemore 4-7, Caldwell-Pope 4-9, Matthews 2-4, Horton-Tucker 1-2, Caruso 1-3, Davis 1-5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Phoenix 32 (Ayton, Booker, Kaminsky 6), L.A. Lakers 41 (Davis 12). Assists: Phoenix 23 (Paul 10), L.A. Lakers 24 (Caruso 8). Total Fouls: Phoenix 29, L.A. Lakers 21. A: 3,144 (18,997)

