GOLF
PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship Scores
Sunday
At Quail Hollow Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Purse: $8.1 million
Yardage: 7,521; Par: 71
Final Round
Rory McIlroy (500), $1,458,000 72-66-68-68—274
Abraham Ancer (300), $882,900 69-70-70-66—275
Viktor Hovland (163), $477,900 69-72-68-67—276
Keith Mitchell (163), $477,900 67-71-66-72—276
Gary Woodland (110), $332,100 67-69-70-71—277
Luke List (92), $273,375 67-72-68-72—279
Patrick Reed (92), $273,375 71-69-69-70—279
Matt Wallace (92), $273,375 69-67-73-70—279
Bryson DeChambeau (78), $228,825 70-74-68-68—280
Aaron Wise (78), $228,825 72-71-68-69—280
Satoshi Kodaira (65), $188,325 68-72-68-73—281
Ben Martin (65), $188,325 69-71-72-69—281
Scott Piercy (65), $188,325 70-68-73-70—281
Tommy Fleetwood (54), $143,775 67-75-70-70—282
Emiliano Grillo (54), $143,775 74-66-72-70—282
Xander Schauffele (54), $143,775 72-71-68-71—282
Charl Schwartzel (54), $143,77 71-71-70-70—282
Keegan Bradley (42), $96,390 66-75-71-71—283
Joel Dahmen (42), $96,390 68-72-71-72—283
Brian Harman (42), $96,390 68-72-73-70—283
Russell Knox (42), $96,390 70-71-70-72—283
Joaquin Niemann (42), $96,390 71-71-70-71—283
C.T. Pan (42), $96,390 74-69-72-68—283
J.J. Spaun (42), $96,390 69-75-69-70—283
Bubba Watson (42), $96,390 70-69-71-73—283
Cameron Davis (27), $53,276 70-71-69-74—284
Talor Gooch (27), $53,276 70-71-71-72—284
Lanto Griffin (27), $53,276 75-68-69-72—284
Brandon Hagy (27), $53,276 73-69-70-72—284
Pat Perez (27), $53,276 69-72-72-71—284
J.T. Poston (27), $53,276 72-70-71-71—284
Kevin Streelman (27), $53,276 69-72-71-72—284
Nick Taylor (27), $53,276 74-67-74-69—284
Justin Thomas (27), $53,276 69-73-71-71—284
Vincent Whaley (27), $53,276 72-68-71-73—284
Kyle Stanley (27), $53,276 67-74-68-75—284
Stewart Cink (17), $36,045 71-69-75-70—285
Matt Jones (17), $36,045 69-71-73-72—285
Sean O’Hair (17), $36,045 70-73-72-70—285
Patrick Rodgers (17), $36,045 68-68-79-70—285
Brian Stuard (17), $36,045 68-73-76-68—285
Richy Werenski (17), $36,045 70-73-67-75—285
Wyndham Clark (10), $25,070 71-72-73-70—286
Corey Conners (10), $25,070 69-72-73-72—286
Jason Dufner (10), $25,070 71-71-67-77—286
Harris English (10), $25,070 72-69-71-74—286
Peter Malnati (10), $25,070 67-74-72-73—286
Andrew Putnam (10), $25,070 70-72-74-70—286
Scott Stallings (10), $25,070 69-69-70-78—286
Jhonattan Vegas (10), $25,070 70-71-73-72—286
Kramer Hickok (8), $19,899 68-69-76-74—287
Zach Johnson (8), $19,899 69-75-72-71—287
Hank Lebioda (8), $19,899 72-71-77-67—287
Hunter Mahan (6), $18,954 68-75-69-76—288
Ryan Moore (6), $18,954 69-72-73-74—288
Seamus Power (6), $18,954 71-72-75-70—288
Sepp Straka (6), $18,954 69-74-70-75—288
Michael Gligic (5), $18,063 77-67-73-72—289
Patton Kizzire (5), $18,063 69-72-71-77—289
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (5), $18,063 66-77-70-76—289
Matthew NeSmith (5), $18,063 75-68-74-72—289
Roger Sloan (5), $18,063 76-64-72-77—289
Johnson Wagner (5), $18,063 73-68-72-76—289
Tim Wilkinson (5), $18,063 74-68-78-69—289
Jonas Blixt (4), $17,172 71-73-70-76—290
Shane Lowry (4), $17,172 71-73-75-71—290
Carlos Ortiz (4), $17,172 70-689—290
Bo Van Pelt (4), $17,172 72-72-73-73—290
Phil Mickelson (3), $16,767 64-75-76-76—291
K.J. Choi (3), $16,524 70-74-73-75—292
Brendan Steele (3), $16,524 72-72-70-78—292
Russell Henley (3), $16,038 74-70-74-75—293
Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $16,038 71-71-76-75—293
Kevin Tway (3), $16,038 73-71-76-73—293
Jimmy Walker (3), $16,038 72-72-76-73—293
D.J. Trahan (2), $15,633 74-70-77-75—296
Beau Hossler (2), $15,471 73-71-75-79—298\
Walker Cup Results
At Seminole Golf Club
Juno Beach, Fla.
Yardage: 7,256. Par: 72
UNITED STATES 14, GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 12
Sunday
Singles
United States 5½, Great Britain & Ireland 4½
Austin Eckroat, U.S., def. Mark Power, GB&I, 7 and 6.
Pierceson Coody, U.S., def. Alex Fitzpatrick, GB&I, 3 and 1.
Joe Long, GB&I, def. John Pak, U.S., 1 up.
Matty Lamb, GB&I, def. Davis Thompson, U.S., 2 up.
Barclay Brown, GB&I, halved with Quade Cummins, U.S.
Angus Flanagan, GB&I, def. William Mouw, U.S., 1 up.
Ricky Castillo, U.S., def. John Murphy, GB&I, 2 and 1.
Jack Dyer, GB&I, def. Tyler Strafaci, U.S., 1 up.
Cole Hammer, U.S., def. Ben Schmidt, GB&I, 4 and 3.
Stewart Hagestad, U.S., def. Ben Jones, GB&I, 4 and 2.
Foursomes
Great Britain & Ireland 2½, United States 1½
Mark Power and John Murphy, GB&I, def. Pierceson Coody and John Pak, U.S., 1 up.
Ricky Castillo and William Mouw, U.S., def. Alex Fitzpatrick and Barclay Brown, 1 up.
Angus Flanagan and Ben Schmidt, GB&I, halved with Cole Hammer and Davis Thompson, U.S.
Matty Lamb and Jack Dyer, GB&I, def. Stewart Hagestad and Tyler Strafaci, U.S., 6 and 5.
LPGA Honda Thailand Scores
Sunday
At Siam Country Club-Old Course
Chonburi, Thailand
Purse: $1.6 million
Yardage: 6,576; Par: 72
Final Round
Ariya Jutanugarn, $240,000 65-69-69-63—266
Atthaya Thitikul, $148,127 64-67-68-68—267
So Yeon Ryu, $78,057 69-70-65-64—268
Amy Yang, $78,057 69-65-70-64—268
Angel Yin, $78,057 72-65-65-66—268
Patty Tavatanakit, $78,057 64-64-70-70—268
Chella Choi, $42,983 69-68-65-67—269
Hannah Green, $42,983 66-71-64-68—269
Gaby Lopez, $34,467 69-64-67-70—270
Caroline Masson, $34,467 66-66-67-71—270
Lydia Ko, $30,411 66-67-67-71—271
In Gee Chun, $28,384 72-68-65-67—272
Pajaree Anannarukarn, $24,329 68-72-70-63—273
Danielle Kang, $24,329 69-67-71-66—273
Carlota Ciganda, $24,329 67-71-67-68—273
Xiyu Lin, $24,329 67-72-65-69—273
Celine Boutier, $19,085 68-70-71-66—275
Emily Kristine Pedersen,$19,085 72-68-67-68—275
Gerina Piller, $19,085 68-72-67-68—275
Moriya Jutanugarn, $19,085 70-70-66-69—275
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $19,085 65-68-73-69—275
Ashleigh Buhai, $19,085 67-69-68-71—275
Yealimi Noh,$15,794 69-71-69-67—276
Yui Kawamoto, $15,794 69-72-67-68—276
Ayako Uehara, $15,794 69-71-66-70—276
Sophia Popov, $15,794 72-67-65-72—276
Shanshan Feng, $13,523 71-71-67-68—277
Amy Olson, $13,523 69-72-67-69—277
Eun-Hee Ji, $13,523 68-69-71-69—277
Hee Young Park, $13,523 68-66-74-69—277
Mirim Lee, $11,759 71-68-71-68—278
Katherine Kirk, $11,759 73-64-68-73—278
Nasa Hataoka, $11,759 69-67-69-73—278
Bronte Law, $9,975 72-71-69-67—279
Charley Hull, $9,975 71-71-69-68—279
Hinako Shibuno, $9,975 68-72-70-69—279
Jeongeun Lee6, $9,975 73-66-68-72—279
Nicole Broch Larsen, $9,975 67-69-71-72—279
Wei-Ling Hsu, $8,596 71-70-74-65—280
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $8,596 71-70-72-67—280
Megan Khang, $7,948 73-73-65-70—281
Madelene Sagstrom, $7,948 69-71-70-71—281
Azahara Munoz, $6,785 71-73-70-68—282
Muni He, $6,785 75-71-67-69—282
Annie Park, $6,785 73-71-69-69—282
Wichanee Meechai, $6,785 72-71-69-70—282
Jaye Marie Green, $6,785 71-70-70-71—282
Pornanong Phatlum, $6,785 70-69-70-73—282
Brittany Lincicome, $5,531 67-74-72-70—283
Caroline Inglis, $5,531 74-68-70-71—283
Hyo Joo Kim, $5,531 73-67-72-71—283
Kristen Gillman, $5,531 73-69-68-73—283
Cydney Clanton, $5,531 74-65-69-75—283
Jasmine Suwannapura, $4,866 76-69-70-69—284
Minjee Lee, $4,866 71-70-73-70—284
Georgia Hall, $4,866 72-75-66-71—284
Chanettee Wannasaen, $4,234 71-78-68-68—285
Anna Nordqvist, $4,234 75-71-71-68—285
Tiffany Joh, $4,234 72-73-72-68—285
Sarah Schmelzel, $4,234 72-71-74-68—285
Sung Hyun Park, $4,234 73-73-67-72—285
Alena Sharp, $3,892 71-72-71-72—286
In Kyung Kim, $3,731 72-73-70-72—287
Yu Liu, $3,731 75-69-70-73—287
Su Oh, $3,731 72-68-74-73—287
Brittany Altomare, $3,568 67-76-71-75—289
Cheyenne Knight, $3,488 77-72-68-73—290
Jing Yan, $3,406 76-71-74-70—291
Jenny Shin, $3,285 74-74-74-70—292
Mind Muangkhumsakul, $3,285 73-72-76-71—292
Maria Fernanda Torres, $3,183 78-73-70-72—293
Mi Hyang Lee, $3,183 73-73-74-73—293
PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition Scores
Sunday
At Greystone Golf and Country Club
Birmingham, Ala.
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72
Final Round
x-won on the first playoff hole
x-Alex Cejka, $375,000 68-69-66-67—270
Steve Stricker, $220,000 68-69-65-68—270
Robert Karlsson, $180,000 71-70-64-69—274
Ernie Els, $133,750 69-69-73-66—277
Jerry Kelly, $133,750 67-70-70-70—277
Bernhard Langer, $95,000 70-69-69-71—279
David McKenzie, $95,000 72-70-66-71—279
Darren Clarke, $75,000 66-71-71-72—280
Retief Goosen, $75,000 74-67-70-69—280
Stephen Ames, $60,000 67-71-71-72—281
Billy Andrade, $60,000 73-72-69-67—281
John Daly, $60,000 73-70-68-70—281
Dicky Pride, $50,000 69-69-67-77—282
Rod Pampling, $47,500 70-72-70-72—284
Woody Austin, $42,500 70-69-70-76—285
Bob Estes, $42,500 71-73-73-68—285
Scott Parel, $42,500 69-73-70-73—285
Lee Janzen, $37,500 73-74-66-73—286
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $30,208 71-74-73-69—287
Jeff Maggert, $30,208 74-75-67-71—287
Doug Barron, $30,208 70-70-70-77—287
Paul Goydos, $30,208 69-76-68-74—287
Stephen Leaney, $30,208 76-67-72-72—287
Billy Mayfair, $30,208 75-73-66-73—287
John Huston, $23,313 71-76-70-71—288
Brett Quigley, $23,313 73-70-73-72—288
Duffy Waldorf, $23,313 71-76-69-72—288
Mike Weir, $23,313 68-77-71-72—288
Glen Day, $18,500 71-74-69-75—289
Larry Mize, $18,500 74-74-67-74—289
John Senden, $18,500 70-71-73-75—289
Jeff Sluman, $18,500 76-72-73-68—289
Ken Tanigawa, $18,500 72-75-69-73—289
David Toms, $18,500 71-71-70-77—289
Paul Broadhurst, $14,688 72-73-70-75—290
Tom Byrum, $14,688 74-74-69-73—290
Joe Durant, $14,688 69-70-77-74—290
Scott McCarron, $14,688 75-70-71-74—290
Steve Flesch, $12,750 74-74-72-71—291
Tom Gillis, $12,750 70-75-75-71—291
Colin Montgomerie, $12,750 73-74-69-75—291
Michael Allen, $11,000 72-73-72-75—292
Cameron Beckman, $11,000 71-72-70-79—292
Shane Bertsch, $11,000 78-71-73-70—292
Gene Sauers, $11,000 74-74-73-71—292
Marco Dawson, $9,500 73-72-71-77—293
Kent Jones, $9,500 72-78-71-72—293
Fred Funk, $8,250 71-77-73-73—294
Jose Maria Olazabal, $8,250 72-76-76-70—294
Kirk Triplett, $8,250 69-76-72-77—294
Olin Browne, $6,400 73-75-74-73—295
Gary Hallberg, $6,400 73-76-81-65—295
Tim Petrovic, $6,400 73-74-76-72—295
Wes Short, Jr., $6,400 77-75-69-74—295
Scott Verplank, $6,400 73-73-76-73—295
Chris DiMarco, $5,250 72-76-72-76—296
Tim Herron, $5,250 69-73-77-77—296
Kenny Perry, $5,250 74-70-79-73—296
Matt Gogel, $4,500 75-75-71-76—297
Corey Pavin, $4,500 72-75-75-75—297
Joey Sindelar, $4,500 73-75-76-73—297
Vijay Singh, $4,000 77-77-72-72—298
Brandt Jobe, $3,625 80-72-72-75—299
Tommy Tolles, $3,625 75-77-74-73—299
Russ Cochran, $3,250 75-76-74-75—300
Ken Duke, $2,650 79-76-72-74—301
David Frost, $2,650 74-79-73-75—301
Mike Goodes, $2,650 77-77-72-75—301
Steve Jones, $2,650 77-72-77-75—301
Steve Pate, $2,200 77-76-76-74—303
Scott Dunlap, $2,050 76-76-73-79—304
Mark O’Meara, $1,900 77-78-74-76—305
Sandy Lyle, $1,750 77-77-76-76—306
Carlos Franco, $1,600 80-75-76-76—307
Spike McRoy, $1,600 78-74-78-77—307
Mark Brooks, $1,400 79-78-76-76—309
Frank Lickliter II, $1,400 77-76-81-75—309
Tom Kite, $1,250 79-74-80-79—312
Scott Hoch, $1,150 81-80-78-79—318
Tom Pernice Jr., $1,075 83-80-78-78—319
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NCAA FCS Playoff Glance
All Times Pacific
Championship
Sunday, May 16, Game
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
South Dakota St. vs. Sam Houston, 11 a.m.
TENNIS
Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results
Sunday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: $2,082,960
Surface: Red clay
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Raul Brancaccio, Italy, 7-5, 6-4.
Tommy Paul (4), United States, def. Thiago Monteiro (12), Brazil, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (4).
Federico Delbonis (11), Argentina, def. Frances Tiafoe (7), United States, 5-7, 6-4, 4-2, ret.
Cameron Norrie (1), Britain, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (2), Spain, def. Corentin Moutet (8), France, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, def. Aljaz Bedene (3), Slovenia, 6-2, 6-1.
Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (5), Japan, 6-3, 6-1.
Men’s Singles
Round of 64
Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4.
Pablo Carreno Busta (11), Spain, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-1, 7-5.
David Goffin (12), Belgium, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 6-4, 6-1.
Women’s Singles
Qualification
Polona Hercog (10), Slovenia, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.
Bernarda Pera (8), United States, def. Anastasia Potapova (12), Russia, 6-4, 6-1.
Marta Kostyuk (13), Ukraine, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 7-5, 6-3.
Alize Cornet (4), France, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-2, 7-6.
Vera Zvonareva, Russia, def. Kristina Mladenovic (2), France, 6-2, 7-5.
Christina McHale, United States, def. Patricia Maria Tig (5), Romania, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.
Tamara Zidansek (16), Slovenia, def. Sloane Stephens (1), United States, 6-4, 7-5.
Ajla Tomljanovic (14), Australia, def. Laura Siegemund (3), Germany, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.
Mutua Madrid Open Results
Sunday
At Caja Magica
Madrid
Purse: $2,614,465
Surface: Red clay
Men’s Singles
Championship
Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Matteo Berrettini (8), Italy, 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-3.
WTA L’Open 35 De Saint-Malo Results
Sunday
At Tennis Club J.A Saint-Malo
Saint-Malo, France
Purse: $92,742
Surface: Red clay
Women’s Singles
Championship
Viktorija Golubic (5), Switzerland, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-1, 6-3.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Darlington Raceway
Darlington, S.C.
Lap length: 1.37 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (4) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 293 laps, 60 points.
2. (14) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 293, 48.
3. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 293, 43.
4. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, 293, 43.
5. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 293, 48.
6. (2) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 293, 37.
7. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 293, 33.
8. (16) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 293, 35.
9. (11) Chris Buescher, Ford, 293, 29.
10. (20) Ryan Newman, Ford, 292, 27.
11. (22) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 292, 26.
12. (10) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 292, 36.
13. (12) Joey Logano, Ford, 292, 33.
14. (21) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 292, 28.
15. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 291, 22.
16. (9) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 291, 21.
17. (19) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 291, 21.
18. (26) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 291, 19.
19. (8) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 290, 18.
20. (28) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 290, 17.
21. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 290, 16.
22. (30) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 290, 15.
23. (15) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 290, 14.
24. (1) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 290, 13.
25. (29) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 290, 12.
26. (25) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 289, 11.
27. (13) Michael McDowell, Ford, 288, 10.
28. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 288, 0.
29. (34) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 286, 0.
30. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 286, 7.
31. (36) James Davison, Chevrolet, 286, 6.
32. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, 285, 0.
33. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 245, 4.
34. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, garage, 188, 0.
35. (17) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 106, 2.
36. (24) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 97, 1.
37. (27) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 5, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 123.568 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 14 minutes, 21 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 2.571 seconds.
Caution Flags: 6 for 36 laps.
Lead Changes: 19 among 10 drivers.
Lap Leaders: B.Keselowski 0-4; K.Harvick 5-13; Ky.Busch 14-21; M.Truex 22-24; T.Reddick 25; C.Ware 26; M.Truex 27-60; T.Reddick 61; R.Chastain 62-71; M.Truex 72-92; D.Hamlin 93; M.Truex 94-110; D.Hamlin 111-114; M.Truex 115-144; C.Buescher 145; K.Harvick 146; C.Bell 147-149; M.Truex 150-187; Ky.Busch 188; M.Truex 189-293
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): M.Truex, 7 times for 248 laps; K.Harvick, 2 times for 10 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 10 laps; Ky.Busch, 2 times for 9 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 5 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 4 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 3 laps; T.Reddick, 2 times for 2 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Ware, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: M.Truex, 3; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Blaney, 1; K.Larson, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; C.Bell, 1; A.Bowman, 1; M.McDowell, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 529; 2. M.Truex, 454; 3. W.Byron, 428; 4. J.Logano, 406; 5. R.Blaney, 405; 6. K.Larson, 385; 7. K.Harvick, 385; 8. C.Elliott, 382; 9. B.Keselowski, 379; 10. Ky.Busch, 373; 11. C.Bell, 320; 12. A.Dillon, 316; 13. C.Buescher, 287; 14. A.Bowman, 281; 15. M.McDowell, 278; 16. T.Reddick, 268.
SOCCER
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 2 1 1 7 9 3
New England 2 1 1 7 5 5
New York 2 2 0 6 7 5
Orlando City 1 0 3 6 5 2
Nashville 1 0 3 6 6 4
Columbus 1 0 2 5 3 1
Atlanta 1 1 2 5 5 4
Montreal 1 1 2 5 6 6
Inter Miami CF 1 1 2 5 5 5
Philadelphia 1 2 1 4 3 4
D.C. United 1 3 0 3 4 9
Toronto FC 0 2 1 1 4 8
Chicago 0 3 1 1 3 9
Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 3 0 1 10 10 2
San Jose 3 1 0 9 10 5
LA Galaxy 3 1 0 9 8 8
Vancouver 2 1 1 7 5 3
Sporting KC 2 1 1 7 6 6
Colorado 2 1 1 7 5 5
Real Salt Lake 2 1 0 6 6 4
Austin FC 2 2 0 6 5 5
FC Dallas 1 1 2 5 6 5
Los Angeles FC 1 1 2 5 5 4
Houston 1 1 2 5 5 5
Portland 1 3 0 3 4 8
Minnesota United 0 4 0 0 3 10
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Results
Atlanta 1, Miami 1, tie
Seattle 2, Portland 1
Sporting Kansas City 2, Austin FC 1
Wednesday’s Games
Columbus at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.
Montreal at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 5:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Game
Chicago at D.C. United, 5 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto FC at New York City FC, 10 a.m.
Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 12:30 p.m.
Montreal at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 16, Games
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 11 a.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Columbus at New England, 3 p.m.
Orlando City at D.C. United, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.
HOCKEY
NHL
East W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Pittsburgh 37 16 3 77 196 156
x-Washington 35 15 5 75 189 162
x-Boston 32 15 7 71 164 132
x-N.Y. Islanders 32 17 6 70 154 125
N.Y. Rangers 27 23 6 60 177 157
Philadelphia 24 23 8 56 159 199
New Jersey 19 29 7 45 143 190
Buffalo 15 34 7 37 138 199
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Carolina 36 11 8 80 179 131
x-Florida 36 14 5 77 185 153
x-Tampa Bay 36 16 3 75 181 143
x-Nashville 30 23 2 62 151 154
Dallas 22 19 14 58 153 150
Chicago 24 25 6 54 157 181
Detroit 19 27 10 48 127 171
Columbus 18 26 12 48 137 187
West W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 39 13 2 80 184 122
x-Colorado 36 13 4 76 184 131
x-Minnesota 35 14 5 75 178 149
x-St. Louis 24 20 9 57 156 166
Arizona 24 26 6 54 153 176
San Jose 21 27 7 49 151 193
Los Angeles 21 26 6 48 141 157
Anaheim 17 30 9 43 126 179
North W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Toronto 35 13 6 76 182 140
x-Edmonton 33 18 2 68 174 144
x-Winnipeg 28 22 3 59 160 149
Montreal 24 21 9 57 153 160
Calgary 23 26 3 49 138 149
Ottawa 22 28 5 49 153 187
Vancouver 20 26 3 43 132 163
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Sunday’s Results
Chicago 4, Dallas 2
Calgary 6, Ottawa 1
Today’s Games
Edmonton at Montreal, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
x-Philadelphia 47 21 .691 —
x-Brooklyn 44 24 .647 3
y-Milwaukee 43 24 .642 3½
New York 38 30 .559 9
Atlanta 37 31 .544 10
Miami 37 31 .544 10
Boston 35 33 .515 12
Charlotte 33 35 .485 14
Washington 32 36 .471 15
Indiana 31 36 .463 15½
Chicago 29 39 .426 18
Toronto 27 41 .397 20
Orlando 21 47 .309 26
Cleveland 21 47 .309 26
Detroit 20 49 .290 27½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
y-Utah 50 18 .735 —
x-Phoenix 48 20 .706 2
x-L.A. Clippers 45 23 .662 5
x-Denver 44 24 .647 6
Dallas 40 28 .588 10
Portland 39 29 .574 11
L.A. Lakers 38 30 .559 12
Golden State 35 33 .515 15
Memphis 34 33 .507 15½
San Antonio 32 35 .478 17½
New Orleans 31 37 .456 19
Sacramento 30 38 .441 20
Minnesota 21 47 .309 29
Oklahoma City 21 48 .304 29½
Houston 16 52 .235 34
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Sunday’s Results
Miami 130, Boston 124
New York 106, L.A. Clippers 100
Dallas 124, Cleveland 97
Minnesota 128, Orlando 96
New Orleans 112, Charlotte 110
Chicago 108, Detroit 96
Sacramento 126, Oklahoma City 98
L.A. Lakers 123, Phoenix 110
Today’s Games
Indiana at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 7 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Denver at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 4 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
New York at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 7 p.m.
Heat 130, Celtics 124
MIAMI (130)
Ariza 8-13 1-1 19, Butler 9-14 7-8 26, Adebayo 5-5 10-11 20, Nunn 5-11 0-0 12, Robinson 7-13 2-2 22, Iguodala 2-4 0-0 4, Dedmon 3-3 0-0 6, Dragic 3-10 0-0 9, Herro 5-9 0-0 12. Totals 47-82 20-22 130.
BOSTON (124)
Fournier 11-16 1-1 30, Tatum 11-16 5-6 29, Williams III 2-2 0-0 4, Smart 7-14 1-2 16, Walker 5-12 7-8 18, Nesmith 5-9 4-4 16, Thompson 1-1 0-2 2, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Kornet 1-2 0-0 2, Edwards 1-3 2-2 5, Pritchard 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 45-83 20-25 124.
Miami 36 43 26 25 — 130
Boston 23 30 31 40 — 124
3-Point Goals: Miami 16-35 (Robinson 6-10, Dragic 3-5, Herro 2-3, Nunn 2-6, Ariza 2-7, Butler 1-3), Boston 14-38 (Fournier 7-11, Nesmith 2-5, Tatum 2-6, Edwards 1-3, Smart 1-4, Walker 1-4, Pritchard 0-2, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Miami 35 (Butler 8), Boston 34 (Thompson 12). Assists: Miami 30 (Butler 11), Boston 29 (Fournier 8). Total Fouls: Miami 20, Boston 22. A: 2,298 (18,624)
Knicks 106, Clippers 100
NEW YORK (106)
Bullock 8-17 3-3 24, Randle 7-19 0-0 14, Noel 2-3 1-1 5, Barrett 7-18 0-0 18, Payton 1-5 0-0 2, Gibson 2-3 4-4 8, Toppin 3-4 0-0 7, Ntilikina 1-4 0-0 3, Rose 11-17 1-1 25. Totals 42-90 9-9 106.
L.A. CLIPPERS (100)
Leonard 9-26 7-7 29, Morris Sr. 2-9 3-5 7, Zubac 3-4 0-0 6, George 8-20 0-0 18, Jackson 4-7 2-2 12, Batum 5-8 0-0 13, Cousins 4-6 0-0 8, Beverley 1-4 0-0 3, Rondo 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 37-86 14-16 100.
New York 26 30 23 27 — 106
L.A. Clippers 29 25 20 26 — 100
3-Point Goals: New York 13-32 (Bullock 5-12, Barrett 4-7, Rose 2-3, Toppin 1-2, Ntilikina 1-3, Randle 0-4), L.A. Clippers 12-35 (Leonard 4-9, Batum 3-6, Jackson 2-5, George 2-9, Beverley 1-3, Morris Sr. 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: New York 45 (Randle 14), L.A. Clippers 43 (George, Rondo, Zubac 8). Assists: New York 25 (Rose 8), L.A. Clippers 24 (Rondo 8). Total Fouls: New York 17, L.A. Clippers 12. A: 2,578 (18,997)
Mavs 124, Cavs 97
DALLAS (124)
Finney-Smith 2-10 0-0 4, Hardaway Jr. 9-13 0-0 25, Cauley-Stein 2-2 0-0 4, Doncic 5-11 5-7 15, Richardson 9-14 2-2 20, Bey 0-0 0-0 0, Hinton 0-3 0-0 0, Melli 3-5 2-2 9, Powell 6-8 0-0 12, Marjanovic 3-4 0-0 7, Brunson 5-5 0-0 13, Burke 3-8 0-0 7, Green 1-4 0-0 2, Redick 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 50-93 9-11 124.
CLEVELAND (97)
Love 2-9 3-4 8, Wade 1-4 0-0 3, Allen 2-5 1-4 5, Okoro 5-15 2-2 12, Sexton 8-19 5-7 24, Kabengele 5-7 3-4 14, Varejao 1-5 3-6 5, Dotson 4-10 0-0 10, Martin 1-6 0-0 3, Thomas 4-6 3-4 13. Totals 33-86 20-31 97.
Dallas 39 25 34 26 — 124
Cleveland 30 23 19 25 — 97
3-Point Goals: Dallas 15-39 (Hardaway Jr. 7-11, Brunson 3-3, Redick 2-6, Burke 1-3, Melli 1-3, Doncic 0-2, Richardson 0-3, Finney-Smith 0-6), Cleveland 11-31 (Sexton 3-5, Thomas 2-2, Dotson 2-6, Kabengele 1-2, Martin 1-3, Wade 1-3, Love 1-4, Okoro 0-4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Dallas 42 (Powell 9), Cleveland 38 (Love 11). Assists: Dallas 33 (Brunson 7), Cleveland 18 (Sexton 7). Total Fouls: Dallas 24, Cleveland 12. A: 4,148 (19,432)
T-wolves 128, Magic 96
MINNESOTA (128)
Edwards 7-11 0-1 16, Vanderbilt 4-8 0-0 8, Towns 10-19 5-6 27, Rubio 6-11 3-3 18, Russell 9-21 4-6 27, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Layman 2-4 0-0 5, Okogie 1-6 1-2 3, Reid 3-5 2-2 9, McLaughlin 2-4 2-2 7, Nowell 3-8 1-2 8. Totals 47-97 18-24 128.
ORLANDO (96)
Bacon 7-12 3-4 18, Wagner 4-12 0-0 11, Bamba 1-6 1-2 3, Anthony 4-13 2-2 11, Harris 2-7 2-2 6, Brazdeikis 7-11 1-2 16, Hall 2-3 3-5 7, Hampton 7-13 3-5 19, Randle 1-7 0-0 2, Thornwell 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 36-91 15-22 96.
Minnesota 34 40 33 21 — 128
Orlando 19 25 25 27 — 96
3-Point Goals: Minnesota 16-45 (Russell 5-9, Rubio 3-7, Edwards 2-6, Towns 2-7, Layman 1-2, McLaughlin 1-3, Reid 1-3, Nowell 1-4, Okogie 0-4), Orlando 9-36 (Wagner 3-8, Hampton 2-4, Bacon 1-3, Brazdeikis 1-3, Thornwell 1-4, Anthony 1-5, Bamba 0-3, Harris 0-3, Randle 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Minnesota 57 (Edwards 10), Orlando 45 (Hall 8). Assists: Minnesota 30 (Russell 8), Orlando 20 (Anthony, Brazdeikis, Hampton, Thornwell 3). Total Fouls: Minnesota 20, Orlando 20. A: 4,086 (18,846)
Pelicans 112, Hornets 110
NEW ORLEANS (112)
Johnson 7-13 1-4 17, Marshall 6-12 0-0 13, Hernangomez 4-8 1-2 9, Bledsoe 8-17 5-10 24, Lo.Ball 4-14 0-0 12, Gabriel 1-3 0-0 2, Hayes 8-11 2-4 18, Iwundu 1-4 0-0 2, Alexander-Walker 5-11 1-2 13, Lewis Jr. 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 45-96 10-22 112.
CHARLOTTE (110)
McDaniels 1-5 0-0 2, Washington 6-16 0-0 14, Biyombo 0-2 0-0 0, La.Ball 10-19 0-3 22, Rozier 16-26 4-4 43, Ca.Martin 1-6 0-0 3, Zeller 6-9 5-7 17, Monk 2-10 0-0 5, Wanamaker 0-2 4-4 4. Totals 42-95 13-18 110.
New Orleans 34 23 32 23 — 112
Charlotte 25 42 29 14 — 110
3-Point Goals: New Orleans 12-37 (Lo.Ball 4-11, Bledsoe 3-9, Alexander-Walker 2-4, Johnson 2-4, Marshall 1-5, Gabriel 0-2), Charlotte 13-37 (Rozier 7-11, La.Ball 2-5, Washington 2-6, Ca.Martin 1-6, Monk 1-6, McDaniels 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: New Orleans 51 (Hernangomez 16), Charlotte 46 (Washington 12). Assists: New Orleans 26 (Bledsoe 11), Charlotte 22 (La.Ball 5). Total Fouls: New Orleans 20, Charlotte 19. A: 4,196 (19,077)
Bulls 108, Pistons 96
CHICAGO (108)
Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Young 4-10 1-2 11, Vucevic 14-27 0-0 29, LaVine 10-16 7-7 30, White 8-16 0-0 21, Green 2-3 0-0 4, Temple 0-2 1-2 1, Markkanen 1-2 0-2 2, Satoransky 2-4 1-1 6. Totals 43-84 10-14 108.
DETROIT (96)
Bey 6-17 3-4 20, Doumbouya 1-4 3-4 5, Stewart 7-13 2-4 19, F.Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Hayes 9-17 0-0 21, Cook 5-6 2-4 12, Okafor 2-5 0-0 4, Sirvydis 0-2 0-2 0, Lee 5-10 3-4 13. Totals 36-78 13-22 96.
Chicago 28 29 26 25 — 108
Detroit 18 21 29 28 — 96
3-Point Goals: Chicago 12-32 (White 5-11, LaVine 3-5, Young 2-3, Satoransky 1-2, Vucevic 1-8), Detroit 11-27 (Bey 5-10, Hayes 3-6, Stewart 3-7). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Chicago 43 (Vucevic 16), Detroit 36 (Bey, Hayes, Stewart 7). Assists: Chicago 27 (Satoransky 7), Detroit 22 (Hayes 8). Total Fouls: Chicago 22, Detroit 14. A: 750 (20,491)
Kings 126, Thunder 98
OKLAHOMA CITY (98)
Bazley 6-13 4-5 18, Roby 2-6 0-0 5, Brown 3-4 6-7 12, Maledon 5-15 1-4 13, Pokusevski 5-11 1-2 13, Deck 1-8 3-4 5, Hall 0-4 0-2 0, Hoard 6-8 4-5 16, Mykhailiuk 5-15 0-0 14, Brown Jr. 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 34-87 19-29 98.
SACRAMENTO (126)
Bagley III 5-7 3-4 13, Harkless 5-12 5-6 18, Holmes 7-9 1-1 15, Hield 5-11 0-0 14, Wright 6-10 0-0 15, James 3-7 0-0 7, King 0-0 0-0 0, Metu 4-10 3-4 13, Jones 5-6 0-0 11, Davis 5-11 6-7 18, Guy 0-0 0-0 0, Ramsey 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 45-85 20-24 126.
Oklahoma City 25 26 20 27 — 98
Sacramento 33 38 35 20 — 126
3-Point Goals: Oklahoma City 11-37 (Mykhailiuk 4-11, Bazley 2-3, Maledon 2-7, Pokusevski 2-7, Roby 1-3, Deck 0-4), Sacramento 16-36 (Hield 4-10, Harkless 3-6, Wright 3-6, Metu 2-2, Davis 2-6, James 1-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Oklahoma City 38 (Brown 9), Sacramento 51 (Bagley III, Metu 9). Assists: Oklahoma City 23 (Pokusevski 5), Sacramento 29 (Hield 7). Total Fouls: Oklahoma City 18, Sacramento 19.
Lakers 123, Suns 110
PHOENIX (110)
Bridges 6-8 1-1 15, Craig 1-4 0-0 2, Ayton 3-3 0-0 6, Booker 5-14 11-13 21, Paul 6-13 0-0 13, Crowder 3-8 4-5 13, Kaminsky 4-9 1-2 9, Saric 1-3 2-2 4, Carter 1-1 0-0 3, Payne 9-10 2-2 24. Totals 39-73 21-25 110.
L.A. LAKERS (123)
Davis 13-27 15-17 42, Matthews 3-5 1-1 9, Drummond 2-7 2-2 6, Caldwell-Pope 4-9 5-5 17, Caruso 6-11 4-8 17, McKinnie 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 4-6 4-6 12, Gasol 0-0 1-2 1, Horton-Tucker 3-7 0-0 7, McLemore 4-8 0-0 12. Totals 39-80 32-41 123.
Phoenix 19 28 30 33 — 110
L.A. Lakers 30 29 39 25 — 123
3-Point Goals: Phoenix 11-25 (Payne 4-5, Crowder 3-7, Bridges 2-3, Paul 1-2, Craig 0-2, Kaminsky 0-3), L.A. Lakers 13-30 (McLemore 4-7, Caldwell-Pope 4-9, Matthews 2-4, Horton-Tucker 1-2, Caruso 1-3, Davis 1-5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Phoenix 32 (Ayton, Booker, Kaminsky 6), L.A. Lakers 41 (Davis 12). Assists: Phoenix 23 (Paul 10), L.A. Lakers 24 (Caruso 8). Total Fouls: Phoenix 29, L.A. Lakers 21. A: 3,144 (18,997)