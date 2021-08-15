GOLF
PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Scores
Sunday
At Sedgefield Country Club
Greensboro, N.C.
Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
Purse: $6.4 Million
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
x-won playoff
Final Round
x-Kevin Kisner (500), $1,152,000 65-68-66-66—265
Branden Grace (167), $389,440 66-69-64-66—265
Si Woo Kim (167), $389,440 66-68-67-64—265
Kevin Na (167), $389,440 68-64-67-66—265
Adam Scott (167), $389,440 66-70-64-65—265
Roger Sloan (167), $389,440 71-64-64-66—265
Webb Simpson (85), $201,067 65-65-70-66—266
Kevin Streelman (85), $201,067 66-66-68-66—266
Russell Henley (85), $201,067 62-64-69-71—266
Adam Hadwin (65), $148,800 64-71-66-66—267
Justin Rose (65), $148,800 66-65-69-67—267
Rory Sabbatini (65), $148,800 66-64-69-68—267
Nick Taylor (65), $148,800 65-71-67-64—267
Brendon Todd (65), $148,800 69-67-65-66—267
Sepp Straka (47), $91,342 66-71-67-64—268
Brian Stuard (47), $91,342 65-66-72-65—268
Chesson Hadley (47), $91,342 68-69-69-62—268
Harry Higgs (47), $91,342 70-67-65-66—268
Sung Kang (47), $91,342 64-69-68-67—268
Denny McCarthy (47), $91,342 65-69-69-65—268
Tyler McCumber (47), $91,342 65-67-66-70—268
Scott Piercy (47), $91,342 64-66-69-69—268
Jhonattan Vegas (47), $91,342 65-68-72-63—268
Jason Dufner (34), $53,440 71-65-70-63—269
Sungjae Im (34), $53,440 66-68-67-68—269
Russell Knox (34), $53,440 74-63-68-64—269
K.H. Lee (34), $53,440 67-68-67-67—269
Ben Taylor (34), $53,440 68-68-65-68—269
Matt Kuchar (26), $41,013 66-67-71-66—270
Alex Smalley, $41,013 68-64-72-66—270
Chris Kirk (26), $41,013 64-69-69-68—270
Sebastian Munoz (26), $41,013 66-67-68-69—270
C.T. Pan (26), $41,013 68-69-66-67—270
Will Zalatoris, $41,013 68-68-65-69—270
Byeong Hun An (21), $34,080 69-66-68-68—271
Sam Ryder (21), $34,080 68-65-72-66—271
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (15), $26,560 66-68-71-67—272
John Augenstein, $26,560 68-65-69-70—272
Austin Eckroat, $26,560 68-69-70-65—272
Mackenzie Hughes (15), $26,560 70-63-70-69—272
David Lingmerth (15), $26,560 68-67-70-67—272
Cameron Percy (15), $26,560 67-67-68-70—272
Hudson Swafford (15), $26,560 64-69-67-72—272
Erik van Rooyen (15), $26,560 65-69-73-65—272
Richy Werenski (15), $26,560 67-70-70-65—272
Anirban Lahiri (10), $18,061 67-69-67-70—273
Kevin Tway (10), $18,061 66-71-68-68—273
Camilo Villegas (10), $18,061 68-67-71-67—273
Bubba Watson (10), $18,061 67-69-70-67—273
Aaron Wise (10), $18,061 66-70-67-70—273
Brice Garnett (7), $15,584 69-68-68-69—274
Brian Gay (7), $15,584 70-66-69-69—274
Mark Hubbard (7), $15,584 67-70-68-69—274
Andrew Landry (7), $15,584 65-72-72-65—274
Keith Mitchell (6), $14,976 67-68-71-69—275
Johnson Wagner (6), $14,976 68-69-68-70—275
Mark Anderson (5), $14,656 66-71-70-69—276
Tyler Duncan (5), $14,656 69-62-69-76—276
Harold Varner III (5), $14,656 67-67-71-71—276
Bronson Burgoon (5), $14,336 65-68-74-70—277
Seamus Power (5), $14,336 67-70-72-68—277
James Hahn (4), $14,016 68-67-72-71—278
Nelson Ledesma (4), $14,016 69-67-74-68—278
Rob Oppenheim (4), $14,016 66-71-69-72—278
Tommy Fleetwood (4), $13,504 66-68-72-73—279
Michael Gligic (4), $13,504 65-71-73-70—279
Beau Hossler (4), $13,504 68-69-68-74—279
Michael Kim (4), $13,504 67-69-72-71—279
Robert MacIntyre, $13,504 69-68-71-71—279
Chris Baker (3), $12,992 67-70-74-69—280
Matt Jones (3), $12,992 69-68-69-74—280
Ben Martin (3), $12,992 67-67-76-70—280
Nate Lashley (3), $12,736 68-68-75-73—284
Rafael Campos (3), $12,608 66-70-77-72—285
U.S. Amateur Scores
Sunday
At Oakmont Country Club
Oakmont, Pa.
Yardage: 7,254 Par: 70
Championship
James Piot, Canton, Mich., def. Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio, 2 and 1.
LPGA Scottish Open Scores
Sunday
At Dumbarnie Links
Fife, Scotland
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 6,573; Par: 71
Final Round
Ryann O’Toole, $225,000 68-71-68-64—271
Lydia Ko, $96,829 70-72-69-63—274
Atthaya Thitikul, $96,829 68-70-70-66—274
Ariya Jutanugarn, $58,098 69-66-72-68—275
Charley Hull, $46,478 69-69-69-69—276
Ally Ewing, $40,023 73-69-72-63—277
Esther Henseleit, $31,502 75-68-70-66—279
Jeongeun Lee6, $31,502 71-68-74-66—279
Celine Boutier, $31,502 70-71-70-68—279
Marina Alex, $31,502 69-71-71-68—279
Yealimi Noh, $31,502 68-72-71-68—279
Sarah Schmelzel, $25,821 68-71-73-68—280
Anna Nordqvist, $25,821 70-71-69-70—280
Ashleigh Buhai, $25,821 71-70-67-72—280
Whitney Hillier, $21,266 72-69-75-65—281
Gaby Lopez, $21,266 73-72-70-66—281
Leona Maguire, $21,266 71-72-70-68—281
A Lim Kim, $21,266 71-71-71-68—281
Yuka Saso, $21,266 67-72-74-68—281
Jasmine Suwannapura, $21,266 67-74-71-69—281
Kelsey MacDonald, $21,266 68-71-72-70—281
Amy Yang, $16,551 71-74-69-68—282
Pajaree Anannarukarn, $16,551 73-71-69-69—282
Bronte Law, $16,551 69-74-70-69—282
Karolin Lampert, $16,551 71-71-71-69—282
Perrine Delacour, $16,551 72-72-68-70—282
Manon De Roey, $13,040 73-73-73-64—283
Patty Tavatanakit, $13,040 69-75-72-67—283
Emily Kristine Pedersen, $13,040 69-69-77-68—283
Cheyenne Knight, $13,040 70-72-71-70—283
Madelene Sagstrom, $10,587 72-73-70-69—284
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $10,587 68-73-74-69—284
Celine Herbin, $10,587 69-74-71-70—284
Mel Reid, $9,037 73-72-70-70—285
Katherine Kirk, $9,037 72-72-70-71—285
Su Oh, $9,037 73-72-68-72—285
Haeji Kang, $7,617 70-76-74-66—286
Azahara Munoz, $7,617 73-70-73-70—286
Prima Thammaraks, $7,617 70-72-72-72—286
Alice Hewson, $7,036 71-74-75-67—287
Georgia Hall, $7,036 71-73-71-72—287
In Gee Chun, $6,584 72-74-74-68—288
Yu Liu, $6,584 69-75-76-68—288
Jenny Shin, $6,584 73-70-77-68—288
Becky Morgan, $6,584 68-74-77-69—288
Lydia Hall, $6,584 69-70-78-71—288
Marissa Steen, $5,836 73-71-77-68—289
Austin Ernst, $5,836 71-75-74-69—289
Ssu-Chia Cheng, $5,836 72-69-77-71—289
Jing Yan, $5,836 71-71-74-73—289
Paula Reto, $5,836 72-73-69-75—289
Michele Thomson, $5,229 65-80-76-69—290
Nuria Iturrioz, $5,229 70-75-75-70—290
Anne van Dam, $5,229 67-79-73-71—290
Caroline Inglis, $5,229 71-73-75-71—290
Christina Kim, $4,519 72-74-75-70—291
Linnea Strom, $4,519 73-72-76-70—291
Carly Booth, $4,519 72-73-76-70—291
Lindy Duncan, $4,519 73-73-74-71—291
Lizette Salas, $4,519 71-75-74-71—291
Pasqualle Coffa, $4,519 71-75-73-72—291
Albane Valenzuela, $4,519 72-73-73-73—291
Olivia Cowan, $4,002 68-77-78-69—292
Carlota Ciganda, $3,873 72-71-76-74—293
Stephanie Kyriacou, $3,744 73-72-71-78—294
Laura Davies, $3,615 70-74-75-77—296
Stacy Lewis, $3,292 71-74-79-73—297
Tvesa Malik, $3,292 73-72-77-75—297
Liz Young, $2,776 70-75-85-68—298
Marianne Skarpnord, $2,776 73-72-76-77—298
Ursula Wikstrom, $2,582 74-70-81-76—301
PGA Champions Tour Shaw Charity Scores
Sunday
At Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Yardage: 7,086; Par: 70
Purse: $2.35 Million
Final Round
Doug Barron, $352,500 64-64-64—192
Steve Flesch, $206,800 64-65-65—194
Billy Andrade, $154,513 66-67-64—197
Brandt Jobe, $154,513 65-66-66—197
Billy Mayfair, $111,625 62-67-69—198
Stephen Ames, $89,300 64-65-70—199
David McKenzie, $89,300 68-64-67—199
Paul Goydos, $75,200 67-68-65—200
Ken Duke, $58,750 65-67-69—201
Matt Gogel, $58,750 67-67-67—201
Tim Herron, $58,750 67-66-68—201
Mike Weir, $58,750 63-70-68—201
Rod Pampling, $44,650 70-67-65—202
Wes Short, Jr., $44,650 70-68-64—202
Paul Stankowski, $44,650 67-66-69—202
Harrison Frazar, $34,232 69-71-63—203
Bernhard Langer, $34,232 68-67-68—203
Jeff Maggert, $34,232 66-70-67—203
Tim Petrovic, $34,232 68-67-68—203
Alex Cejka, $34,232 67-66-70—203
David Morland IV, $34,232 68-66-69—203
Kirk Triplett, $25,928 66-70-68—204
Olin Browne, $25,928 71-64-69—204
Gibby Gilbert III, $25,928 68-65-71—204
Robin Byrd, $20,954 73-66-66—205
Lee Janzen, $20,954 68-70-67—205
Scott Parel, $20,954 69-70-66—205
John Riegger, $20,954 67-69-69—205
Michael Allen, $20,954 69-73-63—205
Cameron Beckman, $20,954 70-65-70—205
Scott Dunlap, $16,266 66-70-70—206
Shaun Micheel, $16,266 71-71-64—206
Tom Pernice Jr., $16,266 68-68-70—206
Fran Quinn, $16,266 69-67-70—206
Dean Wilson, $16,266 67-70-69—206
Vijay Singh, $14,600 69-67-71—207
Jonathan Kaye, $12,491 68-70-70—208
Omar Uresti, $12,491 70-68-70—208
Willie Wood, $12,491 71-68-69—208
Keith Clearwater, $12,491 69-77-62—208
Kent Jones, $12,491 68-73-67—208
Ken Tanigawa, $12,491 70-72-66—208
Esteban Toledo, $12,491 69-71-68—208
Robert Allenby, $10,135 71-71-67—209
Steve Pate, $10,135 67-70-72—209
Brett Quigley, $10,135 70-72-67—209
Tom Byrum, $8,725 70-70-70—210
Dennis Hendershott, $8,725 68-72-70—210
Ted Tryba, $8,725 75-70-65—210
Mark Brooks, $6,892 70-70-71—211
Skip Kendall, $6,892 69-70-72—211
Cliff Kresge, $6,892 68-71-72—211
Duffy Waldorf, $6,892 71-69-71—211
Jay Williamson, $6,892 72-70-69—211
Todd Hamilton, $5,905 72-69-71—212
Carlos Franco, $5,670 73-68-72—213
Jim Carter, $4,965 72-70-72—214
Jay Delsing, $4,965 70-68-76—214
Chris DiMarco, $4,965 72-72-70—214
Frank Lickliter II, $4,965 71-71-72—214
Jerry Smith, $4,965 77-71-66—214
Dick Mast, $4,260 72-75-70—217
Robert Gamez, $3,908 66-74-78—218
Spike McRoy, $3,908 77-72-69—218
Guy Boros, $3,555 74-71-74—219
AREA
Red Wolf Golf Club
Clarkston
Sunday
Men's Championship
Championship Flight
Gross — Tucker Keyes 147. Net — Phil Beste 146.
First Flight
Gross — Rick Barnes 169. Net — Elgy Shewey 149.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Speedway, Ind.
Lap length: 2.44 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (8) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 95 laps, 0 points.
2. (16) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 95, 35.
3. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 95, 36.
4. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 95, 35.
5. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 95, 38.
6. (20) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 95, 31.
7. (28) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 95, 37.
8. (29) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 95, 0.
9. (13) Austin Cindric, Ford, 95, 0.
10. (32) Ryan Newman, Ford, 95, 27.
11. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 95, 37.
12. (19) Chris Buescher, Ford, 95, 25.
13. (27) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 95, 24.
14. (25) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 95, 23.
15. (6) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 95, 22.
16. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 95, 25.
17. (24) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 95, 20.
18. (36) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 95, 19.
19. (18) Aric Almirola, Ford, 95, 18.
20. (21) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 95, 17.
21. (11) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 95, 36.
22. (38) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 95, 15.
23. (14) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 95, 14.
24. (31) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 95, 18.
25. (10) Cole Custer, Ford, 94, 12.
26. (2) Chase Briscoe, Ford, garage, 94, 13.
27. (40) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 94, 0.
28. (39) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 94, 0.
29. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 93, 8.
30. (12) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 88, 16.
31. (23) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 88, 23.
32. (34) James Davison, Chevrolet, accident, 80, 5.
33. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 77, 4.
34. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 77, 3.
35. (30) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 77, 16.
36. (17) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 77, 1.
37. (5) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, accident, 77, 1.
38. (33) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, suspension, 68, 1.
39. (35) Andy Lally, Ford, reargear, 55, 0.
40. (37) Cody Ware, Ford, accident, 46, 0.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 69.176 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 20 minutes, 59 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.929 seconds.
Caution Flags: 6 for 25 laps.
Lead Changes: 13 among 11 drivers.
Lap Leaders: W.Byron 0-1; C.Briscoe 2-13; T.Reddick 14-16; M.McDowell 17; B.Keselowski 18-19; C.Elliott 20-33; T.Reddick 34-36; A.Dillon 37; K.Larson 38-54; D.Hamlin 55-62; M.DiBenedetto 63; K.Larson 64-74; D.Hamlin 75-93; A.Allmendinger 94-95
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 2 times for 28 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 27 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 14 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 12 laps; T.Reddick, 2 times for 6 laps; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 2 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 2 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 1 lap; M.McDowell, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Dillon, 1 time for 1 lap; W.Byron, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: K.Larson, 5; M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 3; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1; A.Almirola, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 953; 2. D.Hamlin, 931; 3. Ky.Busch, 796; 4. W.Byron, 790; 5. C.Elliott, 774; 6. J.Logano, 763; 7. M.Truex, 762; 8. R.Blaney, 747; 9. K.Harvick, 733; 10. B.Keselowski, 696; 11. T.Reddick, 666; 12. A.Bowman, 653; 13. A.Dillon, 638; 14. Ku.Busch, 607; 15. C.Bell, 562; 16. M.DiBenedetto, 521.
FOOTBALL
NFL
PRESEASON GLANCE
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 16 15
N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 12 7
New England 1 0 0 1.000 22 13
Miami 0 1 0 .000 13 20
South W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 26 7
Indianapolis 1 0 0 1.000 21 18
Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 23 3
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 13 23
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 40 19
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 17 14
Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 19 14
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 23 13
West W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 33 6
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 19 16
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 13 6
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 20 7
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 7 12
Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 16 24
Washington 0 1 0 .000 13 22
Dallas 0 2 0 .000 19 35
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 3 23
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 18 21
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 14 17
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 14 19
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 20 13
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 15 16
Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 7 26
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 6 33
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 19 16
L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 6 13
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 16 19
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 7 20
Sunday’s Result
Indianapolis 21, Carolina 18
Thursday’s Game
New England at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Washington, 5 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Chicago, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 4 p.m.
Baltimore at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Indianapolis at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Denver at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 22, Games
N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 23, Game
Jacksonville at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
REGULAR SEASON
Seattle Seahawks schedule
Sept. 12 at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Sept. 19 Tennessee, 1:25 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m.
Oct. 3 at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m.
Oct. 7 L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.
Oct. 17 at Pittsburgh, 5:20 p.m.
Oct. 25 New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.
Oct. 31 Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m.
Nov. 7 BYE
Nov. 14 at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m.
Nov. 21 Arizona, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 29 at Washington, 5:15 p.m.
Dec. 5 San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.
Dec. 12 at Houston, 10 a.m.
Dec. 19 at L.A. Rams, 5:25 p.m.
Dec. 26 Chicago, 5:05 p.m.
Jan. 2 Detroit, 1:25 p.m.
Jan. 9 at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.
COLLEGE
Schedules
IDAHO
Sept. 4 Simon Fraser, 1 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Indiana, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Oregon St., 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 Portland St., 2 p.m.
Oct. 16 at E. Washington, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 Montana, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 N. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 S. Utah, 1 p.m.
Nov. 13 at Montana St., Noon
Nov. 20 at Idaho St., Noon
WASHINGTON ST.
Sept. 4 Utah St., 8 p.m.
Sept. 11 Portland St., 3 p.m.
Sept. 18 USC, 12:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Utah, TBA
Oct. 2 at California, TBA
Oct. 9 Oregon St., TBA
Oct. 16 Stanford, TBA
Oct. 23 BYU, TBA
Oct. 30 at Arizona St., TBA
Nov. 13 at Oregon, TBA
Nov. 19 Arizona, 6 p.m.
Nov. 26 at Washington, TBA
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
Connecticut 15 6 .714 —
Chicago 11 10 .524 4
New York 10 12 .455 5½
Washington 8 11 .421 6
Atlanta 6 14 .300 8½
Indiana 4 17 .190 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
Las Vegas 16 6 .727 —
Seattle 16 6 .727 —
Minnesota 13 7 .650 2
Phoenix 10 10 .500 5
Dallas 9 13 .409 7
Los Angeles 7 13 .350 8
Sunday’s Results
Connecticut 80, Dallas 59
Chicago 87, Seattle 85, OT
Phoenix 92, Atlanta 81
Las Vegas 84, Washington 83
Minnesota 88, New York 78
Los Angeles 75, Indiana 70
Today’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Game
Seattle at New York, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP World Tour Rogers Cup Results
Sunday
At Aviva Centre
Toronto
Purse: $2,850,975
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Men’s Singles
Championship
Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-4, 6-3.
WTA National Bank Open Results
Sunday
At IGA Stadium & Aviva Centre
Montreal
Purse: $1,835,490
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Women’s Singles
Championship
Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Karolina Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-5.
SOCCER
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 13 3 4 43 37 23
New York City FC 9 5 4 31 34 18
Nashville 7 2 10 31 31 19
Orlando City 8 4 6 30 28 23
Philadelphia 7 5 7 28 25 19
D.C. United 8 8 3 27 29 26
CF Montréal 7 7 5 26 26 25
Columbus 6 7 6 24 21 24
Atlanta 4 6 9 21 22 25
Chicago 5 9 5 20 21 29
New York 5 9 4 19 22 24
Inter Miami CF 4 9 4 16 15 28
Cincinnati 3 7 7 16 18 30
Toronto FC 3 10 6 15 24 40
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 11 4 4 37 35 20
Seattle 10 3 6 36 32 16
LA Galaxy 11 6 2 35 30 28
Colorado 9 4 4 31 25 17
Minnesota United 7 6 5 26 21 22
Real Salt Lake 6 6 6 24 27 20
Portland 7 9 2 23 25 35
Los Angeles FC 6 8 5 23 24 26
San Jose 5 7 7 22 21 27
FC Dallas 5 8 6 21 23 27
Houston 3 7 9 18 20 28
Vancouver 3 7 8 17 19 28
Austin FC 4 10 4 16 13 21
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Results
Atlanta 1, Los Angeles FC 0
Chicago 1, Columbus 0
Nashville 5, D.C. United 2
Seattle 6, Portland 2
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
D.C. United at New England, 4 p.m.
Toronto FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Columbus at New York, 5 p.m.
Orlando City at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.
Seattle at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Austin FC, 6 p.m.
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Game
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m.
Seattle at Columbus, 2:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 5 p.m.
CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at D.C. United, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at New England, 5 p.m.
New York City FC at New York, 5 p.m.
Toronto FC at Miami, 5 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 5:30 p.m.
Portland at Austin FC, 6 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
NWSL Glance
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 9 3 2 29 21 8
North Carolina 7 4 3 24 18 9
Gotham FC 5 2 6 21 14 9
Orlando 5 4 6 21 18 17
Chicago 6 7 2 20 15 21
Washington 5 5 4 19 17 17
Reign FC 6 7 1 19 17 15
Houston 5 6 3 18 17 20
Louisville 4 6 3 15 11 19
Kansas City 1 9 4 7 7 20
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Results
Louisville 1, Gotham FC 1, tie
North Carolina 1, Chicago 0
Wednesday’s Game
Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at North Carolina, 4 p.m.
Gotham FC at Reign FC, 7 p.m.