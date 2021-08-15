GOLF

PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Scores

Sunday

At Sedgefield Country Club

Greensboro, N.C.

Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70

Purse: $6.4 Million

Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

x-won playoff

Final Round

x-Kevin Kisner (500), $1,152,000        65-68-66-66—265

Branden Grace (167), $389,440        66-69-64-66—265

Si Woo Kim (167), $389,440        66-68-67-64—265

Kevin Na (167), $389,440        68-64-67-66—265

Adam Scott (167), $389,440        66-70-64-65—265

Roger Sloan (167), $389,440        71-64-64-66—265

Webb Simpson (85), $201,067        65-65-70-66—266

Kevin Streelman (85), $201,067        66-66-68-66—266

Russell Henley (85), $201,067        62-64-69-71—266

Adam Hadwin (65), $148,800        64-71-66-66—267

Justin Rose (65), $148,800        66-65-69-67—267

Rory Sabbatini (65), $148,800        66-64-69-68—267

Nick Taylor (65), $148,800        65-71-67-64—267

Brendon Todd (65), $148,800        69-67-65-66—267

Sepp Straka (47), $91,342        66-71-67-64—268

Brian Stuard (47), $91,342        65-66-72-65—268

Chesson Hadley (47), $91,342        68-69-69-62—268

Harry Higgs (47), $91,342        70-67-65-66—268

Sung Kang (47), $91,342        64-69-68-67—268

Denny McCarthy (47), $91,342        65-69-69-65—268

Tyler McCumber (47), $91,342        65-67-66-70—268

Scott Piercy (47), $91,342        64-66-69-69—268

Jhonattan Vegas (47), $91,342        65-68-72-63—268

Jason Dufner (34), $53,440        71-65-70-63—269

Sungjae Im (34), $53,440        66-68-67-68—269

Russell Knox (34), $53,440        74-63-68-64—269

K.H. Lee (34), $53,440        67-68-67-67—269

Ben Taylor (34), $53,440        68-68-65-68—269

Matt Kuchar (26), $41,013        66-67-71-66—270

Alex Smalley, $41,013        68-64-72-66—270

Chris Kirk (26), $41,013        64-69-69-68—270

Sebastian Munoz (26), $41,013        66-67-68-69—270

C.T. Pan (26), $41,013        68-69-66-67—270

Will Zalatoris, $41,013        68-68-65-69—270

Byeong Hun An (21), $34,080        69-66-68-68—271

Sam Ryder (21), $34,080        68-65-72-66—271

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (15), $26,560        66-68-71-67—272

John Augenstein, $26,560        68-65-69-70—272

Austin Eckroat, $26,560        68-69-70-65—272

Mackenzie Hughes (15), $26,560        70-63-70-69—272

David Lingmerth (15), $26,560        68-67-70-67—272

Cameron Percy (15), $26,560        67-67-68-70—272

Hudson Swafford (15), $26,560        64-69-67-72—272

Erik van Rooyen (15), $26,560        65-69-73-65—272

Richy Werenski (15), $26,560        67-70-70-65—272

Anirban Lahiri (10), $18,061        67-69-67-70—273

Kevin Tway (10), $18,061        66-71-68-68—273

Camilo Villegas (10), $18,061        68-67-71-67—273

Bubba Watson (10), $18,061        67-69-70-67—273

Aaron Wise (10), $18,061        66-70-67-70—273

Brice Garnett (7), $15,584        69-68-68-69—274

Brian Gay (7), $15,584        70-66-69-69—274

Mark Hubbard (7), $15,584        67-70-68-69—274

Andrew Landry (7), $15,584        65-72-72-65—274

Keith Mitchell (6), $14,976        67-68-71-69—275

Johnson Wagner (6), $14,976        68-69-68-70—275

Mark Anderson (5), $14,656        66-71-70-69—276

Tyler Duncan (5), $14,656        69-62-69-76—276

Harold Varner III (5), $14,656        67-67-71-71—276

Bronson Burgoon (5), $14,336        65-68-74-70—277

Seamus Power (5), $14,336        67-70-72-68—277

James Hahn (4), $14,016        68-67-72-71—278

Nelson Ledesma (4), $14,016        69-67-74-68—278

Rob Oppenheim (4), $14,016        66-71-69-72—278

Tommy Fleetwood (4), $13,504        66-68-72-73—279

Michael Gligic (4), $13,504        65-71-73-70—279

Beau Hossler (4), $13,504        68-69-68-74—279

Michael Kim (4), $13,504        67-69-72-71—279

Robert MacIntyre, $13,504        69-68-71-71—279

Chris Baker (3), $12,992        67-70-74-69—280

Matt Jones (3), $12,992        69-68-69-74—280

Ben Martin (3), $12,992        67-67-76-70—280

Nate Lashley (3), $12,736        68-68-75-73—284

Rafael Campos (3), $12,608        66-70-77-72—285

U.S. Amateur Scores

Sunday

At Oakmont Country Club

Oakmont, Pa.

Yardage: 7,254 Par: 70

Championship

James Piot, Canton, Mich., def. Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio, 2 and 1.

LPGA Scottish Open Scores

Sunday

At Dumbarnie Links

Fife, Scotland

Purse: $1.5 million

Yardage: 6,573; Par: 71

Final Round

Ryann O’Toole, $225,000        68-71-68-64—271

Lydia Ko, $96,829        70-72-69-63—274

Atthaya Thitikul, $96,829        68-70-70-66—274

Ariya Jutanugarn, $58,098        69-66-72-68—275

Charley Hull, $46,478        69-69-69-69—276

Ally Ewing, $40,023        73-69-72-63—277

Esther Henseleit, $31,502        75-68-70-66—279

Jeongeun Lee6, $31,502        71-68-74-66—279

Celine Boutier, $31,502        70-71-70-68—279

Marina Alex, $31,502        69-71-71-68—279

Yealimi Noh, $31,502        68-72-71-68—279

Sarah Schmelzel, $25,821        68-71-73-68—280

Anna Nordqvist, $25,821        70-71-69-70—280

Ashleigh Buhai, $25,821        71-70-67-72—280

Whitney Hillier, $21,266        72-69-75-65—281

Gaby Lopez, $21,266        73-72-70-66—281

Leona Maguire, $21,266        71-72-70-68—281

A Lim Kim, $21,266        71-71-71-68—281

Yuka Saso, $21,266        67-72-74-68—281

Jasmine Suwannapura, $21,266        67-74-71-69—281

Kelsey MacDonald, $21,266        68-71-72-70—281

Amy Yang, $16,551        71-74-69-68—282

Pajaree Anannarukarn, $16,551        73-71-69-69—282

Bronte Law, $16,551        69-74-70-69—282

Karolin Lampert, $16,551        71-71-71-69—282

Perrine Delacour, $16,551        72-72-68-70—282

Manon De Roey, $13,040        73-73-73-64—283

Patty Tavatanakit, $13,040        69-75-72-67—283

Emily Kristine Pedersen, $13,040        69-69-77-68—283

Cheyenne Knight, $13,040        70-72-71-70—283

Madelene Sagstrom, $10,587        72-73-70-69—284

Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $10,587        68-73-74-69—284

Celine Herbin, $10,587        69-74-71-70—284

Mel Reid, $9,037        73-72-70-70—285

Katherine Kirk, $9,037        72-72-70-71—285

Su Oh, $9,037        73-72-68-72—285

Haeji Kang, $7,617        70-76-74-66—286

Azahara Munoz, $7,617        73-70-73-70—286

Prima Thammaraks, $7,617        70-72-72-72—286

Alice Hewson, $7,036        71-74-75-67—287

Georgia Hall, $7,036        71-73-71-72—287

In Gee Chun, $6,584        72-74-74-68—288

Yu Liu, $6,584        69-75-76-68—288

Jenny Shin, $6,584        73-70-77-68—288

Becky Morgan, $6,584        68-74-77-69—288

Lydia Hall, $6,584        69-70-78-71—288

Marissa Steen, $5,836        73-71-77-68—289

Austin Ernst, $5,836        71-75-74-69—289

Ssu-Chia Cheng, $5,836        72-69-77-71—289

Jing Yan, $5,836        71-71-74-73—289

Paula Reto, $5,836        72-73-69-75—289

Michele Thomson, $5,229        65-80-76-69—290

Nuria Iturrioz, $5,229        70-75-75-70—290

Anne van Dam, $5,229        67-79-73-71—290

Caroline Inglis, $5,229        71-73-75-71—290

Christina Kim, $4,519        72-74-75-70—291

Linnea Strom, $4,519        73-72-76-70—291

Carly Booth, $4,519        72-73-76-70—291

Lindy Duncan, $4,519        73-73-74-71—291

Lizette Salas, $4,519        71-75-74-71—291

Pasqualle Coffa, $4,519        71-75-73-72—291

Albane Valenzuela, $4,519        72-73-73-73—291

Olivia Cowan, $4,002        68-77-78-69—292

Carlota Ciganda, $3,873        72-71-76-74—293

Stephanie Kyriacou, $3,744        73-72-71-78—294

Laura Davies, $3,615        70-74-75-77—296

Stacy Lewis, $3,292        71-74-79-73—297

Tvesa Malik, $3,292        73-72-77-75—297

Liz Young, $2,776        70-75-85-68—298

Marianne Skarpnord, $2,776        73-72-76-77—298

Ursula Wikstrom, $2,582        74-70-81-76—301

PGA Champions Tour Shaw Charity Scores

Sunday

At Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Yardage: 7,086; Par: 70

Purse: $2.35 Million

Final Round

Doug Barron, $352,500        64-64-64—192

Steve Flesch, $206,800        64-65-65—194

Billy Andrade, $154,513        66-67-64—197

Brandt Jobe, $154,513        65-66-66—197

Billy Mayfair, $111,625        62-67-69—198

Stephen Ames, $89,300        64-65-70—199

David McKenzie, $89,300        68-64-67—199

Paul Goydos, $75,200        67-68-65—200

Ken Duke, $58,750        65-67-69—201

Matt Gogel, $58,750        67-67-67—201

Tim Herron, $58,750        67-66-68—201

Mike Weir, $58,750        63-70-68—201

Rod Pampling, $44,650        70-67-65—202

Wes Short, Jr., $44,650        70-68-64—202

Paul Stankowski, $44,650        67-66-69—202

Harrison Frazar, $34,232        69-71-63—203

Bernhard Langer, $34,232        68-67-68—203

Jeff Maggert, $34,232        66-70-67—203

Tim Petrovic, $34,232        68-67-68—203

Alex Cejka, $34,232        67-66-70—203

David Morland IV, $34,232        68-66-69—203

Kirk Triplett, $25,928        66-70-68—204

Olin Browne, $25,928        71-64-69—204

Gibby Gilbert III, $25,928        68-65-71—204

Robin Byrd, $20,954        73-66-66—205

Lee Janzen, $20,954        68-70-67—205

Scott Parel, $20,954        69-70-66—205

John Riegger, $20,954        67-69-69—205

Michael Allen, $20,954        69-73-63—205

Cameron Beckman, $20,954        70-65-70—205

Scott Dunlap, $16,266        66-70-70—206

Shaun Micheel, $16,266        71-71-64—206

Tom Pernice Jr., $16,266        68-68-70—206

Fran Quinn, $16,266        69-67-70—206

Dean Wilson, $16,266        67-70-69—206

Vijay Singh, $14,600        69-67-71—207

Jonathan Kaye, $12,491        68-70-70—208

Omar Uresti, $12,491        70-68-70—208

Willie Wood, $12,491        71-68-69—208

Keith Clearwater, $12,491        69-77-62—208

Kent Jones, $12,491        68-73-67—208

Ken Tanigawa, $12,491        70-72-66—208

Esteban Toledo, $12,491        69-71-68—208

Robert Allenby, $10,135        71-71-67—209

Steve Pate, $10,135        67-70-72—209

Brett Quigley, $10,135        70-72-67—209

Tom Byrum, $8,725        70-70-70—210

Dennis Hendershott, $8,725        68-72-70—210

Ted Tryba, $8,725        75-70-65—210

Mark Brooks, $6,892        70-70-71—211

Skip Kendall, $6,892        69-70-72—211

Cliff Kresge, $6,892        68-71-72—211

Duffy Waldorf, $6,892        71-69-71—211

Jay Williamson, $6,892        72-70-69—211

Todd Hamilton, $5,905        72-69-71—212

Carlos Franco, $5,670        73-68-72—213

Jim Carter, $4,965        72-70-72—214

Jay Delsing, $4,965        70-68-76—214

Chris DiMarco, $4,965        72-72-70—214

Frank Lickliter II, $4,965        71-71-72—214

Jerry Smith, $4,965        77-71-66—214

Dick Mast, $4,260        72-75-70—217

Robert Gamez, $3,908        66-74-78—218

Spike McRoy, $3,908        77-72-69—218

Guy Boros, $3,555        74-71-74—219

AREA

Red Wolf Golf Club

Clarkston

Sunday

Men's Championship

Championship Flight

Gross — Tucker Keyes 147. Net — Phil Beste 146.

First Flight

Gross — Rick Barnes 169. Net — Elgy Shewey 149.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Speedway, Ind.

Lap length: 2.44 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 95 laps, 0 points.

2. (16) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 95, 35.

3. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 95, 36.

4. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 95, 35.

5. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 95, 38.

6. (20) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 95, 31.

7. (28) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 95, 37.

8. (29) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 95, 0.

9. (13) Austin Cindric, Ford, 95, 0.

10. (32) Ryan Newman, Ford, 95, 27.

11. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 95, 37.

12. (19) Chris Buescher, Ford, 95, 25.

13. (27) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 95, 24.

14. (25) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 95, 23.

15. (6) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 95, 22.

16. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 95, 25.

17. (24) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 95, 20.

18. (36) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 95, 19.

19. (18) Aric Almirola, Ford, 95, 18.

20. (21) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 95, 17.

21. (11) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 95, 36.

22. (38) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 95, 15.

23. (14) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 95, 14.

24. (31) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 95, 18.

25. (10) Cole Custer, Ford, 94, 12.

26. (2) Chase Briscoe, Ford, garage, 94, 13.

27. (40) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 94, 0.

28. (39) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 94, 0.

29. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 93, 8.

30. (12) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 88, 16.

31. (23) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 88, 23.

32. (34) James Davison, Chevrolet, accident, 80, 5.

33. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 77, 4.

34. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 77, 3.

35. (30) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 77, 16.

36. (17) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 77, 1.

37. (5) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, accident, 77, 1.

38. (33) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, suspension, 68, 1.

39. (35) Andy Lally, Ford, reargear, 55, 0.

40. (37) Cody Ware, Ford, accident, 46, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 69.176 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 20 minutes, 59 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.929 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 25 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: W.Byron 0-1; C.Briscoe 2-13; T.Reddick 14-16; M.McDowell 17; B.Keselowski 18-19; C.Elliott 20-33; T.Reddick 34-36; A.Dillon 37; K.Larson 38-54; D.Hamlin 55-62; M.DiBenedetto 63; K.Larson 64-74; D.Hamlin 75-93; A.Allmendinger 94-95

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 2 times for 28 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 27 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 14 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 12 laps; T.Reddick, 2 times for 6 laps; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 2 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 2 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 1 lap; M.McDowell, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Dillon, 1 time for 1 lap; W.Byron, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 5; M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 3; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 953; 2. D.Hamlin, 931; 3. Ky.Busch, 796; 4. W.Byron, 790; 5. C.Elliott, 774; 6. J.Logano, 763; 7. M.Truex, 762; 8. R.Blaney, 747; 9. K.Harvick, 733; 10. B.Keselowski, 696; 11. T.Reddick, 666; 12. A.Bowman, 653; 13. A.Dillon, 638; 14. Ku.Busch, 607; 15. C.Bell, 562; 16. M.DiBenedetto, 521.

FOOTBALL

NFL

PRESEASON GLANCE

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Buffalo    1    0    0    1.000    16    15

N.Y. Jets    1    0    0    1.000    12    7

New England    1    0    0    1.000    22    13

Miami    0    1    0    .000    13    20

South    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Houston    1    0    0    1.000    26    7

Indianapolis    1    0    0    1.000    21    18

Tennessee    1    0    0    1.000    23    3

Jacksonville    0    1    0    .000    13    23

North    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Pittsburgh    2    0    0    1.000    40    19

Baltimore    1    0    0    1.000    17    14

Cincinnati    1    0    0    1.000    19    14

Cleveland    1    0    0    1.000    23    13

West    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Denver    1    0    0    1.000    33    6

Kansas  City    1    0    0    1.000    19    16

L.A. Chargers    1    0    0    1.000    13    6

Las Vegas    1    0    0    1.000    20    7

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

N.Y. Giants    0    1    0    .000    7    12

Philadelphia    0    1    0    .000    16    24

Washington    0    1    0    .000    13    22

Dallas    0    2    0    .000    19    35

South    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Atlanta    0    1    0    .000    3    23

Carolina    0    1    0    .000    18    21

New Orleans    0    1    0    .000    14    17

Tampa Bay    0    1    0    .000    14    19

North    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Chicago    1    0    0    1.000    20    13

Detroit    0    1    0    .000    15    16

Green Bay    0    1    0    .000    7    26

Minnesota    0    1    0    .000    6    33

West    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Arizona    1    0    0    1.000    19    16

L.A. Rams    0    1    0    .000    6    13

San Francisco    0    1    0    .000    16    19

Seattle    0    1    0    .000    7    20

Sunday’s Result

Indianapolis 21, Carolina 18

Thursday’s Game

New England at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Washington, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Chicago, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Indianapolis at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Denver at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22, Games

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 23, Game

Jacksonville at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

Seattle Seahawks schedule

Sept. 12 at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Sept. 19 Tennessee, 1:25 p.m.

Sept. 26 at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m.

Oct. 3 at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m.

Oct. 7 L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Pittsburgh, 5:20 p.m.

Oct. 25 New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.

Oct. 31 Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m.

Nov. 7 BYE

Nov. 14 at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m.

Nov. 21 Arizona, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 29 at Washington, 5:15 p.m.

Dec. 5 San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.

Dec. 12 at Houston, 10 a.m.

Dec. 19 at L.A. Rams, 5:25 p.m.

Dec. 26 Chicago, 5:05 p.m.

Jan. 2 Detroit, 1:25 p.m.

Jan. 9 at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.

COLLEGE

Schedules

IDAHO

Sept. 4 Simon Fraser, 1 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Indiana, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Oregon St., 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 Portland St., 2 p.m.

Oct. 16 at E. Washington, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 Montana, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 N. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 S. Utah, 1 p.m.

Nov. 13 at Montana St., Noon

Nov. 20 at Idaho St., Noon

WASHINGTON ST.

Sept. 4 Utah St., 8 p.m.

Sept. 11 Portland St., 3 p.m.

Sept. 18 USC, 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Utah, TBA

Oct. 2 at California, TBA

Oct. 9 Oregon St., TBA

Oct. 16 Stanford, TBA

Oct. 23 BYU, TBA

Oct. 30 at Arizona St., TBA

Nov. 13 at Oregon, TBA

Nov. 19 Arizona, 6 p.m.

Nov. 26 at Washington, TBA

BASKETBALL

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W    L    Pct.    GB

Connecticut    15    6    .714    —  

Chicago    11    10    .524    4

New  York    10    12    .455    5½

Washington    8    11    .421    6

Atlanta    6    14    .300    8½

Indiana    4    17    .190    11

WESTERN CONFERENCE    

    W    L    Pct.    GB

Las  Vegas    16    6    .727    —  

Seattle    16    6    .727    —  

Minnesota    13    7    .650    2

Phoenix    10    10    .500    5

Dallas    9    13    .409    7

Los  Angeles    7    13    .350    8

Sunday’s Results

Connecticut 80, Dallas 59

Chicago 87, Seattle 85, OT

Phoenix 92, Atlanta 81

Las Vegas 84, Washington 83

Minnesota 88, New York 78

Los Angeles 75, Indiana 70

Today’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Seattle at New York, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Rogers Cup Results

Sunday

At Aviva Centre

Toronto

Purse: $2,850,975

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Men’s Singles

Championship

Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

WTA National Bank Open Results

Sunday

At IGA Stadium & Aviva Centre

Montreal

Purse: $1,835,490

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Women’s Singles

Championship

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Karolina Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-5.

SOCCER

MLS

Eastern Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

New England    13    3    4    43    37    23

New York City FC    9    5    4    31    34    18

Nashville    7    2    10    31    31    19

Orlando City    8    4    6    30    28    23

Philadelphia    7    5    7    28    25    19

D.C. United    8    8    3    27    29    26

CF Montréal    7    7    5    26    26    25

Columbus    6    7    6    24    21    24

Atlanta    4    6    9    21    22    25

Chicago    5    9    5    20    21    29

New York    5    9    4    19    22    24

Inter Miami CF    4    9    4    16    15    28

Cincinnati    3    7    7    16    18    30

Toronto FC    3    10    6    15    24    40

Western Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Sporting KC    11    4    4    37    35    20

Seattle    10    3    6    36    32    16

LA Galaxy    11    6    2    35    30    28

Colorado    9    4    4    31    25    17

Minnesota United    7    6    5    26    21    22

Real Salt Lake    6    6    6    24    27    20

Portland    7    9    2    23    25    35

Los Angeles FC    6    8    5    23    24    26

San Jose    5    7    7    22    21    27

FC Dallas    5    8    6    21    23    27

Houston    3    7    9    18    20    28

Vancouver    3    7    8    17    19    28

Austin FC    4    10    4    16    13    21

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Results

Atlanta 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Chicago 1, Columbus 0

Nashville 5, D.C. United 2

Seattle 6, Portland 2

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

D.C. United at New England, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 5 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.

Seattle at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Austin FC, 6 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Game

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 5 p.m.

CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 5 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 5 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 5:30 p.m.

Portland at Austin FC, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

NWSL Glance

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Portland    9    3    2    29    21    8

North Carolina    7    4    3    24    18    9

Gotham FC    5    2    6    21    14    9

Orlando    5    4    6    21    18    17

Chicago    6    7    2    20    15    21

Washington    5    5    4    19    17    17

Reign FC    6    7    1    19    17    15

Houston    5    6    3    18    17    20

Louisville    4    6    3    15    11    19

Kansas City    1    9    4    7    7    20

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Results

Louisville 1, Gotham FC 1, tie

North Carolina 1, Chicago 0

Wednesday’s Game

Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at North Carolina, 4 p.m.

Gotham FC at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Tags