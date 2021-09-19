GOLF
PGA Tour Fortinet Championship Scores
Sunday
At Silverado Resort and Spa North
Napa, Calif.
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,123; Par: 72
Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses
Final Round
Max Homa (500), $1,260,000 67-72-65-65—269
Maverick McNealy (300), $763,000 68-64-70-68—270
Mito Pereira (190), $483,000 67-67-70-68—272
Marc Leishman (123), $315,000 69-71-68-65—273
Talor Gooch (123), $315,000 69-70-66-68—273
Hideki Matsuyama (86), $220,850 69-69-71-66—275
Patrick Rodgers (86), $220,850 68-70-70-67—275
John Augenstein (0), $220,850 68-69-70-68—275
C.T. Pan (86), $220,850 71-68-67-69—275
Scott Stallings (86), $220,850 67-70-67-71—275
Austin Cook (61), $150,150 68-71-68-69—276
Will Zalatoris (61), $150,150 68-67-71-70—276
Scott Piercy (61), $150,150 69-69-68-70—276
Si Woo Kim (61), $150,150 68-70-68-70—276
Jim Knous (61), $150,150 70-67-65-74—276
Mark Hubbard (48), $103,250 70-68-71-68—277
Bronson Burgoon (48), $103,250 68-67-73-69—277
Nate Lashley (48), $103,250 67-70-70-70—277
Harold Varner III (48), $103,250 68-68-70-71—277
Beau Hossler (48), $103,250 70-64-70-73—277
Troy Merritt (48), $103,250 67-68-69-73—277
Brendon Todd (37), $65,333 71-70-70-67—278
Peter Malnati (37), $65,333 71-66-73-68—278
Cameron Tringale (37), $65,333 66-72-71-69—278
David Lipsky (37), $65,333 73-64-70-71—278
Charley Hoffman (37), $65,333 69-71-67-71—278
Dawie van der Walt (37), $65,333 68-70-68-72—278
Chez Reavie (30), $51,100 65-75-70-69—279
Patton Kizzire (30), $51,100 69-70-67-73—279
Greyson Sigg (24), $42,875 68-72-71-69—280
Nick Watney (24), $42,875 71-70-69-70—280
Wyndham Clark (24), $42,875 68-71-70-71—280
Kevin Tway (24), $42,875 70-69-69-72—280
Andrew Putnam (24), $42,875 72-69-66-73—280
Webb Simpson (24), $42,875 70-71-65-74—280
Taylor Pendrith (18), $32,608 71-68-71-71—281
Nick Hardy (18), $32,608 69-72-68-72—281
Matt Kuchar (18), $32,608 70-66-72-73—281
Aaron Baddeley (18), $32,608 71-68-68-74—281
Tom Hoge (18), $32,608 71-66-69-75—281
Phil Mickelson (18), $32,608 70-69-67-75—281
Brendan Steele (12), $24,850 70-71-72-69—282
Paul Barjon (12), $24,850 70-71-71-70—282
Joseph Bramlett (12), $24,850 70-70-71-71—282
Jim Herman (12), $24,850 70-71-70-71—282
Jason Dufner (12), $24,850 67-72-70-73—282
Peter Uihlein (9), $19,180 68-73-75-67—283
Sung Kang (9), $19,180 70-71-70-72—283
Dylan Wu (9), $19,180 70-70-70-73—283
Sahith Theegala (9), $19,180 69-70-69-75—283
Chase Seiffert (7), $16,730 73-67-76-68—284
Matthew NeSmith (7), $16,730 73-68-74-69—284
Scott Gutschewski (7), $16,730 69-70-74-71—284
Adam Schenk (7), $16,730 68-73-72-71—284
Luke List (7), $16,730 71-70-72-71—284
Ryan Armour (7), $16,730 72-68-72-72—284
Adam Svensson (7), $16,730 70-70-71-73—284
Sam Ryder (5), $15,680 69-71-78-67—285
Vaughn Taylor (5), $15,680 70-71-75-69—285
Quade Cummins (0), $15,680 72-69-73-71—285
Sean O’Hair (5), $15,680 69-72-71-73—285
Russell Knox (5), $15,680 69-67-75-74—285
Justin Suh (0), $15,680 70-71-68-76—285
Nick Taylor (4), $15,120 70-71-74-71—286
Cameron Percy (4), $15,120 71-69-72-74—286
Michael Gligic (4), $14,770 71-70-74-72—287
Austin Smotherman (4), $14,770 70-69-73-75—287
Lanto Griffin (4), $14,770 73-68-71-75—287
David Skinns (3), $14,420 70-71-74-73—288
Michael Thompson (3), $14,420 72-69-72-75—288
LPGA Tour Cambia Portland Classic Scores
Sunday
At The Oregon Golf Club
West Linn, Ore.
Purse: $1.4 million
Yardage: 6,478; Par: 72
a-amateur
Final Round
Jin Young Ko, $210,000 69-67-69—205
Jeongeun Lee, $110,744 73-67-69—209
Su Oh, $110,744 69-71-69—209
Perrine Delacour, $72,036 69-73-69—211
Patty Tavatanakit, $48,376 76-67-69—212
Esther Henseleit, $48,376 72-70-70—212
Carlota Ciganda, $48,376 68-71-73—212
Jennifer Kupcho, $27,168 73-72-68—213
Jennifer Song, $27,168 72-73-68—213
Ashleigh Buhai, $27,168 70-74-69—213
Anne van Dam, $27,168 72-70-71—213
Jeongeun Lee6, $27,168 70-70-73—213
Pajaree Anannarukarn, $27,168 68-72-73—213
Gemma Dryburgh, $27,168 68-69-76—213
Sarah Schmelzel, $18,413 71-74-69—214
Mi Jung Hur, $18,413 69-75-70—214
Emma Talley, $18,413 71-72-71—214
Sung Hyun Park, $18,413 70-73-71—214
Alana Uriell, $18,413 74-66-74—214
Mina Harigae, $14,471 75-70-70—215
Wei-Ling Hsu, $14,471 73-72-70—215
Nasa Hataoka, $14,471 71-74-70—215
Haley Moore, $14,471 71-74-70—215
Cydney Clanton, $14,471 72-71-72—215
Andrea Lee, $14,471 72-68-75—215
Eun-Hee Ji, $12,194 78-71-67—216
Katherine Kirk, $12,194 75-72-69—216
Louise Ridderstrom, $12,194 74-71-71—216
Jenny Shin, $12,194 69-71-76—216
Caroline Inglis, $10,823 74-71-72—217
Bianca Pagdanganan, $10,823 74-70-73—217
Lauren Kim, $9,207 76-73-69—218
Bronte Law, $9,207 75-72-71—218
Katherine Perry-Hamski, $9,207 74-73-71—218
Albane Valenzuela, $9,207 72-75-71—218
Lauren Coughlin, $9,207 72-71-75—218
Ssu-Chia Cheng, $9,207 71-72-75—218
Klara Spilkova, $7,323 75-74-70—219
Lauren Stephenson, $7,323 73-76-70—219
Ryann O’Toole, $7,323 74-74-71—219
Yealimi Noh, $7,323 71-76-72—219
Brooke M. Henderson, $7,323 70-76-73—219
Luna Sobron Galmes, $5,880 76-73-71—220
Jennifer Chang, $5,880 71-78-71—220
Marissa Steen, $5,880 75-73-72—220
Jenny Coleman, $5,880 72-76-72—220
Olivia Mehaffey, $5,880 73-72-75—220
Laura Davies, $5,880 70-75-75—220
Linnea Strom, $4,793 73-77-71—221
Kelly Tan, $4,793 72-78-71—221
Min Lee, $4,793 75-73-73—221
Pernilla Lindberg, $4,793 76-71-74—221
Esther Lee, $4,793 71-74-76—221
Austin Ernst, $4,217 76-73-73—222
Dottie Ardina, $4,217 75-74-73—222
Pornanong Phatlum, $4,217 73-75-74—222
Hannah Green, $3,620 73-77-73—223
Kristy McPherson, $3,620 75-74-74—223
Ana Belac, $3,620 73-74-76—223
Wichanee Meechai, $3,620 73-73-77—223
Cindy LaCrosse, $3,620 72-73-78—223
Angel Yin, $3,620 71-74-78—223
Cheyenne Woods, $3,198 78-71-75—224
Marina Alex, $3,198 77-72-75—224
A Lim Kim, $3,198 74-74-76—224
Elizabeth Szokol, $3,198 75-72-77—224
Tiffany Chan, $2,952 79-71-75—225
Amy Olson, $2,952 76-74-75—225
Jing Yan, $2,952 76-73-76—225
Sydnee Michaels, $2,776 72-76-78—226
Jaye Marie Green, $2,776 71-75-80—226
Min Seo Kwak, $2,776 71-75-80—226
Aditi Ashok, $2,705 77-72-78—227
Maria Fernanda Torres, $2,638 76-74-78—228
Dani Holmqvist, $2,638 72-78-78—228
Alena Sharp, $2,638 71-79-78—228
a-Ellie Slama 78-69-83—230
PGA Tour Champions Sanford International Scores
Sunday
At Minnehaha Country Club
Sioux Falls, S.D.
Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70
Purse: $1.8 Million
Final Round
x-won in playoff
x-Darren Clarke, $270,000 63-70-65—198
Steve Flesch, $144,000 67-65-66—198
K.J. Choi, $144,000 63-66-69—198
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $96,300 66-68-66—200
Rod Pampling, $96,300 64-67-69—200
Steve Stricker, $72,000 67-67-67—201
John Senden, $54,900 67-70-65—202
Steven Alker, $54,900 65-70-67—202
Retief Goosen, $54,900 65-68-69—202
Alex Cejka, $54,900 67-64-71—202
David McKenzie, $41,400 68-65-70—203
Mario Tiziani, $41,400 65-67-71—203
Brandt Jobe, $34,200 64-71-69—204
Matt Gogel, $34,200 64-70-70—204
Jim Furyk, $34,200 66-68-70—204
Scott Parel, $27,036 68-69-68—205
Tim Petrovic, $27,036 70-70-65—205
Paul Broadhurst, $27,036 69-67-69—205
Davis Love III, $27,036 69-66-70—205
Billy Andrade, $27,036 67-67-71—205
Jerry Kelly, $19,470 66-72-68—206
Colin Montgomerie, $19,470 70-67-69—206
Brett Quigley, $19,470 68-68-70—206
Rocco Mediate, $19,470 67-69-70—206
Woody Austin, $19,470 68-67-71—206
Paul Stankowski, $19,470 68-63-75—206
Bernhard Langer, $14,610 70-68-69—207
Paul Goydos, $14,610 67-72-68—207
Cameron Beckman, $14,610 66-70-71—207
Vijay Singh, $14,610 72-68-67—207
Willie Wood, $14,610 69-66-72—207
Tom Byrum, $14,610 66-67-74—207
Billy Mayfair, $11,880 69-70-69—208
Marco Dawson, $11,880 68-70-70—208
Ernie Els, $11,880 66-68-74—208
Lee Janzen, $9,383 69-70-70—209
Scott Dunlap, $9,383 69-70-70—209
Gene Sauers, $9,383 73-66-70—209
Wes Short, Jr., $9,383 69-68-72—209
Jose Maria Olazabal, $9,383 67-69-73—209
Kirk Triplett, $9,383 72-68-69—209
Steve Pate, $9,383 69-72-68—209
Robert Karlsson, $9,383 64-70-75—209
Stephen Leaney, $7,020 69-70-71—210
Tom Lehman, $7,020 69-71-70—210
David Toms, $7,020 68-72-70—210
Dicky Pride, $7,020 69-68-73—210
Bob Estes, $7,020 70-70-70—210
Jeff Maggert, $5,070 69-70-72—211
Ken Duke, $5,070 66-73-72—211
Shane Bertsch, $5,070 67-70-74—211
Rich Beem, $5,070 67-73-71—211
Mark Hensby, $5,070 65-71-75—211
Fred Couples, $5,070 67-68-76—211
Thongchai Jaidee, $3,780 68-68-76—212
Ken Tanigawa, $3,780 68-73-71—212
Olin Browne, $3,780 71-70-71—212
Jay Haas, $3,780 73-70-69—212
Shaun Micheel, $3,780 74-70-68—212
Tom Pernice Jr., $2,970 70-70-73—213
Glen Day, $2,970 70-71-72—213
Jesper Parnevik, $2,970 71-71-71—213
Stephen Ames, $2,970 75-67-71—213
John Daly, $2,520 68-71-75—214
Michael Allen, $1,994 67-71-77—215
Chris DiMarco, $1,994 66-75-74—215
Tim Herron, $1,994 72-69-74—215
Duffy Waldorf, $1,994 72-72-71—215
Robert Allenby, $1,994 72-73-70—215
Joey Sindelar, $1,584 70-74-72—216
Corey Pavin, $1,422 70-71-76—217
David Frost, $1,422 71-73-73—217
Kent Jones, $1,260 68-73-77—218
Tom Gillis, $1,152 74-71-74—219
Stephen Dodd, $1,152 76-70-73—219
Jerry Pate, $1,008 70-75-76—221
Brad Bryant, $1,008 74-73-74—221
Larry Mize, $900 73-73-79—225
Jay Jurecic, $801 73-78-77—228
Mark Calcavecchia, $801 76-75-77—228
AUTO RACING
IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca
Monterey, Calif.
Lap length: 2.238 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 95 laps, Running.
2. (4) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
3. (13) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
4. (12) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
5. (6) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
6. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
7. (17) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
8. (9) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
9. (5) Oliver Askew, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
10. (14) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
11. (19) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
12. (16) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
13. (8) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.
14. (21) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 94, Running.
15. (20) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 94, Running.
16. (18) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 94, Running.
17. (25) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 94, Running.
18. (24) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 94, Running.
19. (15) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 94, Running.
20. (11) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 94, Running.
21. (10) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 94, Running.
22. (26) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 94, Running.
23. (27) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 94, Running.
24. (22) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 94, Running.
25. (2) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 93, Running.
26. (3) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 93, Running.
27. (23) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 83, Did not finish.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 104.114 mph.
Time of Race: 2:02:31.5444.
Margin of Victory: 1.9747 seconds.
Cautions: 2 for 2 laps.
Lead Changes: 4 among 2 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Herta 1-18, Grosjean 19, Herta 20-68, Grosjean 69-71, Herta 72.
Points: Palou 517, O’Ward 482, Newgarden 469, Dixon 445, Ericsson 430, Herta 402, Rahal 374, Pagenaud 353, Power 337, Rossi 304.
FOOTBALL
Seattle Seahawks schedule
Sept. 12 at Indianapolis W, 28-16
Sept. 19 Tennessee L, 33-30 (OT)
Sept. 26 at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m.
Oct. 3 at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m.
Oct. 7 L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.
Oct. 17 at Pittsburgh, 5:20 p.m.
Oct. 25 New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.
Oct. 31 Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m.
Nov. 7 BYE
Nov. 14 at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m.
Nov. 21 Arizona, 1:25 p.m.
Nov. 29 at Washington, 5:15 p.m.
Dec. 5 San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.
Dec. 12 at Houston, 10 a.m.
Dec. 19 at L.A. Rams, 5:25 p.m.
Dec. 26 Chicago, 5:05 p.m.
Jan. 2 Detroit, 1:25 p.m.
Jan. 9 at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.
COLLEGE
AP Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (59) 3-0 1,547 1
2. Georgia (3) 3-0 1,491 2
3. Oregon 3-0 1,385 4
4. Oklahoma 3-0 1,302 3
5. Iowa 3-0 1,298 5
6. Penn St. 3-0 1,197 10
7. Texas A&M 3-0 1,158 7
8. Cincinnati 3-0 1,145 8
9. Clemson 2-1 1,074 6
10. Ohio St. 2-1 976 9
11. Florida 2-1 930 11
12. Notre Dame 3-0 874 12
13. Mississippi 3-0 717 17
14. Iowa St. 2-1 664 14
15. BYU 3-0 603 23
16. Arkansas 3-0 537 20
17. Coastal Carolina 3-0 526 16
18. Wisconsin 1-1 513 18
19. Michigan 3-0 456 25
20. Michigan St. 3-0 389 —
21. North Carolina 2-1 306 21
22. Fresno St. 3-1 201 —
23. Auburn 2-1 166 22
24. UCLA 2-1 142 13
25. Kansas St. 3-0 127 —
Others receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma St. 51, Maryland 29, Arizona St. 24, Texas 22, San Diego St. 16, USC 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Wyoming 1, Louisville 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (64) 3-0 1616 1
2. Georgia (1) 3-0 1558 2
3. Oklahoma 3-0 1429 3
4. Oregon 3-0 1427 4
5. Texas A&M 3-0 1283 5
6. Iowa 3-0 1263 7
7. Clemson 2-1 1166 6
8. Penn St. 3-0 1130 12
9. Cincinnati 3-0 1125 8
10. Notre Dame 3-0 1048 10
11. Florida 2-1 1000 9
12. Ohio St. 2-1 989 11
13. Mississippi 3-0 759 16
14. Iowa St. 2-1 700 14
15. Wisconsin 1-1 589 17
16. BYU 3-0 504 23
17. Coastal Carolina 3-0 500 18
18. Arkansas 3-0 474 24
19. Michigan 3-0 423 25
20. North Carolina 2-1 411 19
21. Michigan St. 3-0 344 —
22. Oklahoma St. 3-0 300 22
23. Auburn 2-1 171 20
24. UCLA 2-1 170 13
25. Fresno St. 3-1 85 —
Others receiving votes: Liberty 80, Kentucky 69, TCU 50, Virginia Tech 49, Texas 42, USC 41, San Diego St. 41, Kansas St. 40, Memphis 27, Boston College 27, Maryland 26, Arizona St. 26, LSU 25, Wake Forest 22, West Virginia 19, Louisiana-Lafayette 17, Baylor 13, Army 12, SMU 8, Nevada 7, Stanford 6, UCF 6, Utah State 2, Tennessee 2, Rutgers 2, Texas-San Antonio 1, Miami 1.
Schedules
IDAHO
Sept. 4 Simon Fraser W, 68-0
Sept. 11 at Indiana L, 56-14
Sept. 18 at Oregon St. L, 42-0
Oct. 2 at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 Portland St., 2 p.m.
Oct. 16 at E. Washington, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 Montana, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 N. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 S. Utah, 1 p.m.
Nov. 13 at Montana St., Noon
Nov. 20 at Idaho St., Noon
WASHINGTON ST.
Sept. 4 Utah St. L, 26-23
Sept. 11 Portland St. W, 44-24
Sept. 18 USC L, 45-14
Sept. 25 at Utah, 11:30 a.m.
Oct. 2 at California, TBA
Oct. 9 Oregon St., TBA
Oct. 16 Stanford, TBA
Oct. 23 BYU, TBA
Oct. 30 at Arizona St., TBA
Nov. 13 at Oregon, TBA
Nov. 19 Arizona, 6 p.m.
Nov. 26 at Washington, TBA
TENNIS
WTA Tour BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open Results
Sunday
At Kockelscheuer Sport Centre
Luxembourg
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
Women’s Singles
Championship
Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Jelena Ostapenko (3), Latvia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
WTA Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz Results
Sunday
Portoroz, Slovenia
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Women’s Singles
Championship
Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Alison Riske (3), United States, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
x-Connecticut 26 6 .813 —
x-Chicago 16 16 .500 10
x-New York 12 20 .375 14
Washington 12 20 .375 14
Atlanta 8 24 .250 18
Indiana 6 26 .188 20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
x-Las Vegas 24 8 .750 —
x-Minnesota 22 10 .688 2
x-Seattle 21 11 .656 3
x-Phoenix 19 13 .594 5
x-Dallas 14 18 .438 10
Los Angeles 12 20 .375 12
x-clinched playoff spot
Sunday’s Results
Connecticut 84, Atlanta 64
Las Vegas 84, Phoenix 83
Minnesota 83, Washington 77
Dallas 87, Los Angeles 84
Chicago 98, Indiana 87
END OF REGULAR SEASON
SOCCER
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 17 4 5 56 48 30
Nashville 10 3 11 41 39 23
New York City FC 11 8 5 38 43 28
Orlando City 10 7 8 38 36 36
CF Montréal 10 8 7 37 36 30
Atlanta 9 7 9 36 35 30
Philadelphia 9 7 8 35 31 25
D.C. United 10 11 4 34 41 36
Inter Miami CF 9 10 5 32 24 35
Columbus 8 11 7 31 30 35
New York 7 11 5 26 29 28
Chicago 6 14 5 23 24 40
Cincinnati 4 12 8 20 24 44
Toronto FC 4 15 6 18 28 51
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 13 5 7 46 43 26
Seattle 13 5 6 45 36 20
Colorado 12 4 8 44 35 24
LA Galaxy 11 9 5 38 37 40
Portland 11 10 4 37 36 42
Real Salt Lake 10 9 6 36 41 35
Minnesota United 9 8 7 34 27 29
Los Angeles FC 9 10 6 33 38 36
Vancouver 7 8 9 30 30 34
San Jose 7 9 9 30 32 38
FC Dallas 6 11 9 27 38 43
Houston 5 10 11 26 31 39
Austin FC 5 16 4 19 25 40
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Results
CF Montréal 2, Chicago 0
Philadelphia 3, Orlando City 1
Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Vancouver 1, Colorado 1, tie
Wednesday’s Games
Nashville at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
New York City FC at New York, 5 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New England, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at D.C. United, 4:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
New York at New York City FC, 4:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Toronto FC at Colorado, 5 p.m.
FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
NWSL Glance
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 12 4 2 38 28 11
Reign FC 10 7 2 32 27 19
North Carolina 8 5 5 29 22 10
Orlando 7 5 7 28 24 21
Chicago 7 7 5 26 20 23
Washington 6 7 5 23 19 24
Houston 6 7 5 23 20 23
Gotham FC 5 5 7 22 17 15
Louisville 4 9 5 17 15 27
Kansas City 2 11 5 11 9 28
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
North Carolina at Gotham FC, Noon
Portland at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Sunday, September 26, Games
Houston at Louisville, Noon
Kansas City at Washington, 2 p.m.
Orlando at Reign FC, 4 p.m.