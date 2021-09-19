GOLF

PGA Tour Fortinet Championship Scores

Sunday

At Silverado Resort and Spa North

Napa, Calif.

Purse: $7 million

Yardage: 7,123; Par: 72

Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses

Final Round

Max Homa (500), $1,260,000        67-72-65-65—269

Maverick McNealy (300), $763,000        68-64-70-68—270

Mito Pereira (190), $483,000        67-67-70-68—272

Marc Leishman (123), $315,000        69-71-68-65—273

Talor Gooch (123), $315,000        69-70-66-68—273

Hideki Matsuyama (86), $220,850        69-69-71-66—275

Patrick Rodgers (86), $220,850        68-70-70-67—275

John Augenstein (0), $220,850        68-69-70-68—275

C.T. Pan (86), $220,850        71-68-67-69—275

Scott Stallings (86), $220,850        67-70-67-71—275

Austin Cook (61), $150,150        68-71-68-69—276

Will Zalatoris (61), $150,150        68-67-71-70—276

Scott Piercy (61), $150,150        69-69-68-70—276

Si Woo Kim (61), $150,150        68-70-68-70—276

Jim Knous (61), $150,150        70-67-65-74—276

Mark Hubbard (48), $103,250        70-68-71-68—277

Bronson Burgoon (48), $103,250        68-67-73-69—277

Nate Lashley (48), $103,250        67-70-70-70—277

Harold Varner III (48), $103,250        68-68-70-71—277

Beau Hossler (48), $103,250        70-64-70-73—277

Troy Merritt (48), $103,250        67-68-69-73—277

Brendon Todd (37), $65,333        71-70-70-67—278

Peter Malnati (37), $65,333        71-66-73-68—278

Cameron Tringale (37), $65,333        66-72-71-69—278

David Lipsky (37), $65,333        73-64-70-71—278

Charley Hoffman (37), $65,333        69-71-67-71—278

Dawie van der Walt (37), $65,333        68-70-68-72—278

Chez Reavie (30), $51,100        65-75-70-69—279

Patton Kizzire (30), $51,100        69-70-67-73—279

Greyson Sigg (24), $42,875        68-72-71-69—280

Nick Watney (24), $42,875        71-70-69-70—280

Wyndham Clark (24), $42,875        68-71-70-71—280

Kevin Tway (24), $42,875        70-69-69-72—280

Andrew Putnam (24), $42,875        72-69-66-73—280

Webb Simpson (24), $42,875        70-71-65-74—280

Taylor Pendrith (18), $32,608        71-68-71-71—281

Nick Hardy (18), $32,608        69-72-68-72—281

Matt Kuchar (18), $32,608        70-66-72-73—281

Aaron Baddeley (18), $32,608        71-68-68-74—281

Tom Hoge (18), $32,608        71-66-69-75—281

Phil Mickelson (18), $32,608        70-69-67-75—281

Brendan Steele (12), $24,850        70-71-72-69—282

Paul Barjon (12), $24,850        70-71-71-70—282

Joseph Bramlett (12), $24,850        70-70-71-71—282

Jim Herman (12), $24,850        70-71-70-71—282

Jason Dufner (12), $24,850        67-72-70-73—282

Peter Uihlein (9), $19,180        68-73-75-67—283

Sung Kang (9), $19,180        70-71-70-72—283

Dylan Wu (9), $19,180        70-70-70-73—283

Sahith Theegala (9), $19,180        69-70-69-75—283

Chase Seiffert (7), $16,730        73-67-76-68—284

Matthew NeSmith (7), $16,730        73-68-74-69—284

Scott Gutschewski (7), $16,730        69-70-74-71—284

Adam Schenk (7), $16,730        68-73-72-71—284

Luke List (7), $16,730        71-70-72-71—284

Ryan Armour (7), $16,730        72-68-72-72—284

Adam Svensson (7), $16,730        70-70-71-73—284

Sam Ryder (5), $15,680        69-71-78-67—285

Vaughn Taylor (5), $15,680        70-71-75-69—285

Quade Cummins (0), $15,680        72-69-73-71—285

Sean O’Hair (5), $15,680        69-72-71-73—285

Russell Knox (5), $15,680        69-67-75-74—285

Justin Suh (0), $15,680        70-71-68-76—285

Nick Taylor (4), $15,120        70-71-74-71—286

Cameron Percy (4), $15,120        71-69-72-74—286

Michael Gligic (4), $14,770        71-70-74-72—287

Austin Smotherman (4), $14,770        70-69-73-75—287

Lanto Griffin (4), $14,770        73-68-71-75—287

David Skinns (3), $14,420        70-71-74-73—288

Michael Thompson (3), $14,420        72-69-72-75—288

LPGA Tour Cambia Portland Classic Scores

Sunday

At The Oregon Golf Club

West Linn, Ore.

Purse: $1.4 million

Yardage: 6,478; Par: 72

a-amateur

Final Round

Jin Young Ko, $210,000        69-67-69—205

Jeongeun Lee, $110,744        73-67-69—209

Su Oh, $110,744        69-71-69—209

Perrine Delacour, $72,036        69-73-69—211

Patty Tavatanakit, $48,376        76-67-69—212

Esther Henseleit, $48,376        72-70-70—212

Carlota Ciganda, $48,376        68-71-73—212

Jennifer Kupcho, $27,168        73-72-68—213

Jennifer Song, $27,168        72-73-68—213

Ashleigh Buhai, $27,168        70-74-69—213

Anne van Dam, $27,168        72-70-71—213

Jeongeun Lee6, $27,168        70-70-73—213

Pajaree Anannarukarn, $27,168        68-72-73—213

Gemma Dryburgh, $27,168        68-69-76—213

Sarah Schmelzel, $18,413        71-74-69—214

Mi Jung Hur, $18,413        69-75-70—214

Emma Talley, $18,413        71-72-71—214

Sung Hyun Park, $18,413        70-73-71—214

Alana Uriell, $18,413        74-66-74—214

Mina Harigae, $14,471        75-70-70—215

Wei-Ling Hsu, $14,471        73-72-70—215

Nasa Hataoka, $14,471        71-74-70—215

Haley Moore, $14,471        71-74-70—215

Cydney Clanton, $14,471        72-71-72—215

Andrea Lee, $14,471        72-68-75—215

Eun-Hee Ji, $12,194        78-71-67—216

Katherine Kirk, $12,194        75-72-69—216

Louise Ridderstrom, $12,194        74-71-71—216

Jenny Shin, $12,194        69-71-76—216

Caroline Inglis, $10,823        74-71-72—217

Bianca Pagdanganan, $10,823        74-70-73—217

Lauren Kim, $9,207        76-73-69—218

Bronte Law, $9,207        75-72-71—218

Katherine Perry-Hamski, $9,207        74-73-71—218

Albane Valenzuela, $9,207        72-75-71—218

Lauren Coughlin, $9,207        72-71-75—218

Ssu-Chia Cheng, $9,207        71-72-75—218

Klara Spilkova, $7,323        75-74-70—219

Lauren Stephenson, $7,323        73-76-70—219

Ryann O’Toole, $7,323        74-74-71—219

Yealimi Noh, $7,323        71-76-72—219

Brooke M. Henderson, $7,323        70-76-73—219

Luna Sobron Galmes, $5,880        76-73-71—220

Jennifer Chang, $5,880        71-78-71—220

Marissa Steen, $5,880        75-73-72—220

Jenny Coleman, $5,880        72-76-72—220

Olivia Mehaffey, $5,880        73-72-75—220

Laura Davies, $5,880        70-75-75—220

Linnea Strom, $4,793        73-77-71—221

Kelly Tan, $4,793        72-78-71—221

Min Lee, $4,793        75-73-73—221

Pernilla Lindberg, $4,793        76-71-74—221

Esther Lee, $4,793        71-74-76—221

Austin Ernst, $4,217        76-73-73—222

Dottie Ardina, $4,217        75-74-73—222

Pornanong Phatlum, $4,217        73-75-74—222

Hannah Green, $3,620        73-77-73—223

Kristy McPherson, $3,620        75-74-74—223

Ana Belac, $3,620        73-74-76—223

Wichanee Meechai, $3,620        73-73-77—223

Cindy LaCrosse, $3,620        72-73-78—223

Angel Yin, $3,620        71-74-78—223

Cheyenne Woods, $3,198        78-71-75—224

Marina Alex, $3,198        77-72-75—224

A Lim Kim, $3,198        74-74-76—224

Elizabeth Szokol, $3,198        75-72-77—224

Tiffany Chan, $2,952        79-71-75—225

Amy Olson, $2,952        76-74-75—225

Jing Yan, $2,952        76-73-76—225

Sydnee Michaels, $2,776        72-76-78—226

Jaye Marie Green, $2,776        71-75-80—226

Min Seo Kwak, $2,776        71-75-80—226

Aditi Ashok, $2,705        77-72-78—227

Maria Fernanda Torres, $2,638        76-74-78—228

Dani Holmqvist, $2,638        72-78-78—228

Alena Sharp, $2,638        71-79-78—228

a-Ellie Slama        78-69-83—230

PGA Tour Champions Sanford International Scores

Sunday

At Minnehaha Country Club

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70

Purse: $1.8 Million

Final Round

x-won in playoff

x-Darren Clarke, $270,000        63-70-65—198

Steve Flesch, $144,000        67-65-66—198

K.J. Choi, $144,000        63-66-69—198

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $96,300        66-68-66—200

Rod Pampling, $96,300        64-67-69—200

Steve Stricker, $72,000        67-67-67—201

John Senden, $54,900        67-70-65—202

Steven Alker, $54,900        65-70-67—202

Retief Goosen, $54,900        65-68-69—202

Alex Cejka, $54,900        67-64-71—202

David McKenzie, $41,400        68-65-70—203

Mario Tiziani, $41,400        65-67-71—203

Brandt Jobe, $34,200        64-71-69—204

Matt Gogel, $34,200        64-70-70—204

Jim Furyk, $34,200        66-68-70—204

Scott Parel, $27,036        68-69-68—205

Tim Petrovic, $27,036        70-70-65—205

Paul Broadhurst, $27,036        69-67-69—205

Davis Love III, $27,036        69-66-70—205

Billy Andrade, $27,036        67-67-71—205

Jerry Kelly, $19,470        66-72-68—206

Colin Montgomerie, $19,470        70-67-69—206

Brett Quigley, $19,470        68-68-70—206

Rocco Mediate, $19,470        67-69-70—206

Woody Austin, $19,470        68-67-71—206

Paul Stankowski, $19,470        68-63-75—206

Bernhard Langer, $14,610        70-68-69—207

Paul Goydos, $14,610        67-72-68—207

Cameron Beckman, $14,610        66-70-71—207

Vijay Singh, $14,610        72-68-67—207

Willie Wood, $14,610        69-66-72—207

Tom Byrum, $14,610        66-67-74—207

Billy Mayfair, $11,880        69-70-69—208

Marco Dawson, $11,880        68-70-70—208

Ernie Els, $11,880        66-68-74—208

Lee Janzen, $9,383        69-70-70—209

Scott Dunlap, $9,383        69-70-70—209

Gene Sauers, $9,383        73-66-70—209

Wes Short, Jr., $9,383        69-68-72—209

Jose Maria Olazabal, $9,383        67-69-73—209

Kirk Triplett, $9,383        72-68-69—209

Steve Pate, $9,383        69-72-68—209

Robert Karlsson, $9,383        64-70-75—209

Stephen Leaney, $7,020        69-70-71—210

Tom Lehman, $7,020        69-71-70—210

David Toms, $7,020        68-72-70—210

Dicky Pride, $7,020        69-68-73—210

Bob Estes, $7,020        70-70-70—210

Jeff Maggert, $5,070        69-70-72—211

Ken Duke, $5,070        66-73-72—211

Shane Bertsch, $5,070        67-70-74—211

Rich Beem, $5,070        67-73-71—211

Mark Hensby, $5,070        65-71-75—211

Fred Couples, $5,070        67-68-76—211

Thongchai Jaidee, $3,780        68-68-76—212

Ken Tanigawa, $3,780        68-73-71—212

Olin Browne, $3,780        71-70-71—212

Jay Haas, $3,780        73-70-69—212

Shaun Micheel, $3,780        74-70-68—212

Tom Pernice Jr., $2,970        70-70-73—213

Glen Day, $2,970        70-71-72—213

Jesper Parnevik, $2,970        71-71-71—213

Stephen Ames, $2,970        75-67-71—213

John Daly, $2,520        68-71-75—214

Michael Allen, $1,994        67-71-77—215

Chris DiMarco, $1,994        66-75-74—215

Tim Herron, $1,994        72-69-74—215

Duffy Waldorf, $1,994        72-72-71—215

Robert Allenby, $1,994        72-73-70—215

Joey Sindelar, $1,584        70-74-72—216

Corey Pavin, $1,422        70-71-76—217

David Frost, $1,422        71-73-73—217

Kent Jones, $1,260        68-73-77—218

Tom Gillis, $1,152        74-71-74—219

Stephen Dodd, $1,152        76-70-73—219

Jerry Pate, $1,008        70-75-76—221

Brad Bryant, $1,008        74-73-74—221

Larry Mize, $900        73-73-79—225

Jay Jurecic, $801        73-78-77—228

Mark Calcavecchia, $801        76-75-77—228

AUTO RACING

IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca

Monterey, Calif.

Lap length: 2.238 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 95 laps, Running.

2. (4) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

3. (13) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

4. (12) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

5. (6) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

6. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

7. (17) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

8. (9) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

9. (5) Oliver Askew, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

10. (14) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

11. (19) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

12. (16) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.

13. (8) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 95, Running.

14. (21) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 94, Running.

15. (20) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 94, Running.

16. (18) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 94, Running.

17. (25) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 94, Running.

18. (24) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 94, Running.

19. (15) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 94, Running.

20. (11) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 94, Running.

21. (10) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 94, Running.

22. (26) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 94, Running.

23. (27) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 94, Running.

24. (22) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 94, Running.

25. (2) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 93, Running.

26. (3) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 93, Running.

27. (23) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 83, Did not finish.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 104.114 mph.

Time of Race: 2:02:31.5444.

Margin of Victory: 1.9747 seconds.

Cautions: 2 for 2 laps.

Lead Changes: 4 among 2 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Herta 1-18, Grosjean 19, Herta 20-68, Grosjean 69-71, Herta 72.

Points: Palou 517, O’Ward 482, Newgarden 469, Dixon 445, Ericsson 430, Herta 402, Rahal 374, Pagenaud 353, Power 337, Rossi 304.

FOOTBALL

Seattle Seahawks schedule

Sept. 12 at Indianapolis W, 28-16

Sept. 19 Tennessee L, 33-30 (OT)

Sept. 26 at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m.

Oct. 3 at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m.

Oct. 7 L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Pittsburgh, 5:20 p.m.

Oct. 25 New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.

Oct. 31 Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m.

Nov. 7 BYE

Nov. 14 at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m.

Nov. 21 Arizona, 1:25 p.m.

Nov. 29 at Washington, 5:15 p.m.

Dec. 5 San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.

Dec. 12 at Houston, 10 a.m.

Dec. 19 at L.A. Rams, 5:25 p.m.

Dec. 26 Chicago, 5:05 p.m.

Jan. 2 Detroit, 1:25 p.m.

Jan. 9 at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.

COLLEGE

AP Top 25

    Record    Pts    Pvs

1. Alabama (59)    3-0    1,547    1

2. Georgia (3)    3-0    1,491    2

3. Oregon    3-0    1,385    4

4. Oklahoma    3-0    1,302    3

5. Iowa    3-0    1,298    5

6. Penn St.    3-0    1,197    10

7. Texas A&M    3-0    1,158    7

8. Cincinnati    3-0    1,145    8

9. Clemson    2-1    1,074    6

10. Ohio St.    2-1    976    9

11. Florida    2-1    930    11

12. Notre Dame    3-0    874    12

13. Mississippi    3-0    717    17

14. Iowa St.    2-1    664    14

15. BYU    3-0    603    23

16. Arkansas    3-0    537    20

17. Coastal Carolina    3-0    526    16

18. Wisconsin    1-1    513    18

19. Michigan    3-0    456    25

20. Michigan St.    3-0    389    —

21. North Carolina    2-1    306    21

22. Fresno St.    3-1    201    —

23. Auburn    2-1    166    22

24. UCLA    2-1    142    13

25. Kansas St.    3-0    127    —

Others receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma St. 51, Maryland 29, Arizona St. 24, Texas 22, San Diego St. 16, USC 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Wyoming 1, Louisville 1.

USA Today Top 25

    Record    Pts    Pvs

1. Alabama (64)    3-0    1616    1

2. Georgia (1)    3-0    1558    2

3. Oklahoma    3-0    1429    3

4. Oregon    3-0    1427    4

5. Texas A&M    3-0    1283    5

6. Iowa    3-0    1263    7

7. Clemson    2-1    1166    6

8. Penn St.    3-0    1130    12

9. Cincinnati    3-0    1125    8

10. Notre Dame    3-0    1048    10

11. Florida    2-1    1000    9

12. Ohio St.    2-1    989    11

13. Mississippi    3-0    759    16

14. Iowa St.    2-1    700    14

15. Wisconsin    1-1    589    17

16. BYU    3-0    504    23

17. Coastal Carolina    3-0    500    18

18. Arkansas    3-0    474    24

19. Michigan    3-0    423    25

20. North Carolina    2-1    411    19

21. Michigan St.    3-0    344    —

22. Oklahoma St.    3-0    300    22

23. Auburn    2-1    171    20

24. UCLA    2-1    170    13

25. Fresno St.    3-1    85    —

Others receiving votes: Liberty 80, Kentucky 69, TCU 50, Virginia Tech 49, Texas 42, USC 41, San Diego St. 41, Kansas St. 40, Memphis 27, Boston College 27, Maryland 26, Arizona St. 26, LSU 25, Wake Forest 22, West Virginia 19, Louisiana-Lafayette 17, Baylor 13, Army 12, SMU 8, Nevada 7, Stanford 6, UCF 6, Utah State 2, Tennessee 2, Rutgers 2, Texas-San Antonio 1, Miami 1.

Schedules

IDAHO

Sept. 4 Simon Fraser W, 68-0

Sept. 11 at Indiana L, 56-14

Sept. 18 at Oregon St. L, 42-0

Oct. 2 at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 Portland St., 2 p.m.

Oct. 16 at E. Washington, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 Montana, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 N. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 S. Utah, 1 p.m.

Nov. 13 at Montana St., Noon

Nov. 20 at Idaho St., Noon

WASHINGTON ST.

Sept. 4 Utah St. L, 26-23

Sept. 11 Portland St. W, 44-24

Sept. 18 USC L, 45-14

Sept. 25 at Utah, 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 2 at California, TBA

Oct. 9 Oregon St., TBA

Oct. 16 Stanford, TBA

Oct. 23 BYU, TBA

Oct. 30 at Arizona St., TBA

Nov. 13 at Oregon, TBA

Nov. 19 Arizona, 6 p.m.

Nov. 26 at Washington, TBA

TENNIS

WTA Tour BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open Results

Sunday

At Kockelscheuer Sport Centre

Luxembourg

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

Women’s Singles

Championship

Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Jelena Ostapenko (3), Latvia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

WTA Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz Results

Sunday

Portoroz, Slovenia

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Women’s Singles

Championship

Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Alison Riske (3), United States, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

BASKETBALL

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W    L    Pct.    GB

x-Connecticut    26    6    .813    —  

x-Chicago    16    16    .500    10  

x-New York    12    20    .375    14  

Washington    12    20    .375    14

Atlanta    8    24    .250    18

Indiana    6    26    .188    20

WESTERN CONFERENCE    

    W    L    Pct.    GB

x-Las Vegas    24    8    .750    —  

x-Minnesota    22    10    .688    2  

x-Seattle    21    11    .656    3  

x-Phoenix    19    13    .594    5  

x-Dallas    14    18    .438    10  

Los Angeles    12    20    .375    12

x-clinched playoff spot

Sunday’s Results

Connecticut 84, Atlanta 64

Las Vegas 84, Phoenix 83

Minnesota 83, Washington 77

Dallas 87, Los Angeles 84

Chicago 98, Indiana 87

END OF REGULAR SEASON

SOCCER

MLS

Eastern Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

New England    17    4    5    56    48    30

Nashville    10    3    11    41    39    23

New York City FC    11    8    5    38    43    28

Orlando City    10    7    8    38    36    36

CF Montréal    10    8    7    37    36    30

Atlanta    9    7    9    36    35    30

Philadelphia    9    7    8    35    31    25

D.C. United    10    11    4    34    41    36

Inter Miami CF    9    10    5    32    24    35

Columbus    8    11    7    31    30    35

New York    7    11    5    26    29    28

Chicago    6    14    5    23    24    40

Cincinnati    4    12    8    20    24    44

Toronto FC    4    15    6    18    28    51

Western Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Sporting KC    13    5    7    46    43    26

Seattle    13    5    6    45    36    20

Colorado    12    4    8    44    35    24

LA Galaxy    11    9    5    38    37    40

Portland    11    10    4    37    36    42

Real Salt Lake    10    9    6    36    41    35

Minnesota United    9    8    7    34    27    29

Los Angeles FC    9    10    6    33    38    36

Vancouver    7    8    9    30    30    34

San Jose    7    9    9    30    32    38

FC Dallas    6    11    9    27    38    43

Houston    5    10    11    26    31    39

Austin FC    5    16    4    19    25    40

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Results

CF Montréal 2, Chicago 0

Philadelphia 3, Orlando City 1

Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Vancouver 1, Colorado 1, tie

Wednesday’s Games

Nashville at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 5 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 4:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

New York at New York City FC, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at Colorado, 5 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

NWSL Glance

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Portland    12    4    2    38    28    11

Reign FC    10    7    2    32    27    19

North Carolina    8    5    5    29    22    10

Orlando    7    5    7    28    24    21

Chicago    7    7    5    26    20    23

Washington    6    7    5    23    19    24

Houston    6    7    5    23    20    23

Gotham FC    5    5    7    22    17    15

Louisville    4    9    5    17    15    27

Kansas City    2    11    5    11    9    28

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Gotham FC, Noon

Portland at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Sunday, September 26, Games

Houston at Louisville, Noon

Kansas City at Washington, 2 p.m.

Orlando at Reign FC, 4 p.m.

Tags