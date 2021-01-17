GOLF

PGA Tour Sony Open Scores

Sunday

At Waialae Country Club

Honolulu, Hawaii

Purse: $6.6 million

Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70

Final Round

Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

Kevin Na (500), $1,188,000        67-66-61-65—259

Chris Kirk (245), $587,400        65-65-65-65—260

Joaquin Niemann (245), $587,400        62-69-63-66—260

Marc Leishman (115), $277,750        66-65-65-65—261

Webb Simpson (115), $277,750        65-65-67-64—261

Brendan Steele (115), $277,750        65-66-61-69—261

Daniel Berger (83), $200,475        64-68-64-66—262

Billy Horschel (83), $200,475        65-66-66-65—262

Patton Kizzire (83), $200,475        64-69-65-64—262

Collin Morikawa (83), $200,475        66-65-67-64—262

Russell Henley (65), $153,450        66-64-65-68—263

Matt Jones (65), $153,450        69-67-63-64—263

Nick Taylor (65), $153,450        66-62-68-67—263

Nick Hardy, $113,850        69-63-66-66—264

Charley Hoffman (53), $113,850        66-65-64-69—264

Peter Malnati (53), $113,850        62-69-64-69—264

Keith Mitchell (53), $113,850        71-62-63-68—264

Carlos Ortiz (53), $113,850        66-67-67-64—264

Stewart Cink (42), $78,210        67-63-65-70—265

Kramer Hickok (42), $78,210        67-68-65-65—265

Charles Howell III (42), $78,210        67-68-66-64—265

Mackenzie Hughes (42), $78,210        65-69-65-66—265

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (42), $78,210        69-66-66-64—265

Hideki Matsuyama (42), $78,210        66-65-66-68—265

Si Woo Kim (32), $50,710        64-70-65-67—266

Robby Shelton (32), $50,710        66-67-65-68—266

Sepp Straka (32), $50,710        69-66-66-65—266

Hudson Swafford (32), $50,710        65-68-67-66—266

Vaughn Taylor (32), $50,710        64-66-68-68—266

Michael Thompson (32), $50,710        66-68-66-66—266

Cameron Davis (27), $43,230        68-66-67-66—267

Ryan Armour (20), $34,577        69-66-65-68—268

Harris English (20), $34,577        70-64-67-67—268

Brice Garnett (20), $34,577        66-68-67-67—268

Jim Herman (20), $34,577        64-69-69-66—268

Mark Hubbard (20), $34,577        66-68-66-68—268

Kevin Kisner (20), $34,577        69-67-64-68—268

Wesley Bryan (20), $34,577        68-67-67-66—268

Harry Higgs (20), $34,577        65-71-67-65—268

Pat Perez (20), $34,577        68-65-69-66—268

Aaron Baddeley (13), $24,090        64-68-65-72—269

Lanto Griffin (13), $24,090        68-65-67-69—269

James Hahn (13), $24,090        68-65-66-70—269

Ryan Palmer (13), $24,090        70-65-65-69—269

Adam Scott (13), $24,090        69-64-70-66—269

Brendon Todd (13), $24,090        70-64-66-69—269

Austin Cook (8), $16,903        68-66-68-68—270

Sergio Garcia (8), $16,903        70-66-64-70—270

Mike Weir (8), $16,903        68-66-68-68—270

Scott Brown (8), $16,903        70-66-67-67—270

Jim Furyk (8), $16,903        69-66-68-67—270

Emiliano Grillo (8), $16,903        66-70-67-67—270

Nelson Ledesma (8), $16,903        67-66-71-66—270

Brian Stuard (8), $16,903        66-67-69-68—270

Martin Trainer (8), $16,903        70-66-70-64—270

Chris Baker (5), $15,048        69-67-69-66—271

Brian Harman (5), $15,048        66-69-67-69—271

Sungjae Im (5), $15,048        68-68-68-67—271

Satoshi Kodaira (5), $15,048        69-66-69-67—271

Jason Kokrak (5), $15,048        62-71-66-72—271

Troy Merritt (5), $15,048        66-67-70-68—271

Zach Johnson (4), $14,454        71-65-68-68—272

Anirban Lahiri (4), $14,454        69-65-64-74—272

Cameron Smith (4), $14,454        67-66-68-71—272

Michael Kim (4), $14,124        67-69-69-68—273

Sebastian Munoz (4), $14,124        66-70-68-69—273

Ryosuke Kinoshita, $13,728        68-68-69-69—274

Jamie Lovemark (3), $13,728        68-68-71-67—274

Chez Reavie (3), $13,728        68-68-69-69—274

Robert Streb (3), $13,728        69-66-72-67—274

K.J. Choi (3), $13,398        67-65-69-74—275

Brian Gay (3), $13,266        67-69-68-73—277

Jerry Kelly (3), $13,134        68-68-69-75—280

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. Championships Results

Sunday

At Orleans Arena

Las Vegas

Senior Men

Free Skate

1. Nathan Chen, Salt Lake Figure Skating, 208.36 free skate, 322.28 total

2. Vincent Zhou, SC of San Francisco, 183.59, 291.38

3. Jason Brown, Skokie Valley SC, 176.00, 276.92

4. Yaroslav Paniot, All Year FSC, 183.23, 266.97

5. Maxim Naumov, SC of Boston, 160.67, 244.20

6. Jimmy Ma, SC of Boston, 148.48, 230.78

7. Tomoki Hiwatashi, DuPage FSC, 154.63, 230.14

8. Camden Pulkinen, Broadmoor SC, 140.02, 220.10

9. Eric Sjoberg, Los Angeles FSC, 139.38, 213.39

10. Dinh Tran, SC of San Francisco, 136.76, 210.79

11. Aleksei Krasnozhon, SC of Boston, 152.23, 206.76

12. Joseph Kang, University of Delaware FSC, 124.15 203.45

13. Joonsoo Kim, Los Angeles FSC, 128.08, 197.12

14. Ryan Dunk, Baltimore FSC, 127.06, 192.66

15. Jordan Moeller, Northern Ice SC, 120.24 191.33

16. Peter Liu, SC of Wilmington, 114.26, 171.18

17. Mitchell Friess, St. Paul FSC, 114.19, 163.07

HOCKEY

NHL

Central    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Tampa Bay    2    0    0    4    10    3

Nashville    2    0    0    4    8    3

Florida    1    0    0    2    5    2

Detroit    1    1    0    2    4    5

Carolina    1    1    0    2    5    4

Columbus    0    2    0    0    3    8

Chicago    0    3    0    0    5    15

Dallas    0    0    0    0    0    0

East    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Washington    2    0    1    5    11    9

Philadelphia    2    0    0    4    11    5

New Jersey    1    0    1    3    4    4

Boston    1    0    1    3    4    4

N.Y. Rangers    1    1    0    2    5    4

N.Y. Islanders    1    1    0    2    4    5

Pittsburgh    1    2    0    2    9    14

Buffalo    0    2    0    0    5    8

North    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Toronto    2    1    0    4    11    11

Montreal    1    0    1    3    9    6

Calgary    1    0    1    3    6    4

Winnipeg    1    0    0    2    4    3

Ottawa    1    1    0    2    7    6

Edmonton    1    2    0    2    9    12

Vancouver    1    2    0    2    7    11

West    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Vegas    2    0    0    4    7    3

Minnesota    2    0    0    4    8    6

Arizona    1    0    1    3    8    7

St. Louis    1    1    0    2    4    9

Colorado    1    1    0    2    9    4

San Jose    1    1    0    2    7    8

Los Angeles    0    0    2    2    6    8

Anaheim    0    1    1    1    3    7

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3, SO

Florida 5, Chicago 2

Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Today’s Games

Columbus at Detroit, 9 a.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 5 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Free Agent Signings

NEW YORK — The 21 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CHICAGO (2) — Signed Adam Eaton, of, Washington, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Liam Hendriks, rhp, Oakland, to a $54 million, four-year contract.

DETROIT (1) — Signed Robbie Grossman, of, Oakland, to a $10 million, two-year contract.

HOUSTON (1) — Signed Pedro Báez, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $12.5 million, two-year contract.

KANSAS CITY (3) — Signed Mike Minor, lhp, Oakland, to an $18 million, two-year contract; signed Carlos Santana, 1b, Cleveland, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract; re-signed Greg Holland, rhp, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Signed Kurt Suzuki, c, Washington, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY (2) — Re-signed Mike Zunino, c, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Michael Wacha, rhp, New York Mets, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

TORONTO (1) — Re-signed Robbie Ray, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (3) — Re-signed Josh Tomlin, rhp, to $1.25 million, one-year contract; signed Drew Smyly, lhp, San Francisco, to an $11 million, one-year contract; signed Charlie Morton, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $15 million, one-yer contract.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Re-signed Blake Treinen, rhp, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract.

NEW YORK (3) — Marcus Stroman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer; signed Trevor May, rhp, Minnesota, to a $15.5 million, two-year contract; signed James McCann, c, Chicago White Sox, to a $40.6 million, four-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Kevin Gausman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer; signed Anthony DeSclafani, rhp, Cincinnati, to a $6 million, one-year contract; signed Alex Wood, lhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic    W    L    Pct    GB

Boston    8    4    .667    —

Philadelphia    9    5    .643    —

Brooklyn    8    6    .571    1

New York    6    8    .429    3

Toronto    4    8    .333    4

Southeast    W    L    Pct    GB

Orlando    6    7    .462    —

Charlotte    6    8    .429    1/2

Atlanta    5    7    .417    1/2

Miami    4    7    .364    1

Washington    3    8    .273    2

Central    W    L    Pct    GB

Milwaukee    9    4    .692    —

Indiana    8    5    .615    1

Cleveland    6    7    .462    3

Chicago    5    8    .385    4

Detroit    3    9    .250    51/2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest    W    L    Pct    GB

San Antonio    7    6    .538    —

Dallas    6    6    .500    1/2

Memphis    6    6    .500    1/2

New Orleans    5    7    .417    11/2

Houston    4    7    .364    2

Northwest    W    L    Pct    GB

Utah    9    4    .692    —

Portland    8    5    .615    1

Oklahoma City    6    6    .500    21/2

Denver    6    7    .462    3

Minnesota    3    8    .273    5

Pacific    W    L    Pct    GB

L.A. Lakers    11    3    .786    —

L.A. Clippers    10    4    .714    1

Phoenix    7    4    .636    21/2

Golden State    6    6    .500    4

Sacramento    5    9    .357    6

Sunday’s Results

New York 105, Boston 75

Chicago 117, Dallas 101

Utah 109, Denver 105

New Orleans 128, Sacramento 123

L.A. Clippers 129, Indiana 96

Cleveland at Washington, ppd.

Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, ppd.

Today’s Games

Orlando at New York, 9 a.m.

Cleveland at Washington, ppd.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 11:30 a.m.

Detroit at Miami, Noon

San Antonio at Portland, Noon

Phoenix at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

New Orleans at Utah, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 6 p.m.

Bulls 117, Mavs 101

CHICAGO (117)

Markkanen 10-19 7-8 29, Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Carter Jr. 3-7 5-8 12, LaVine 1-8 8-8 10, White 0-5 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 7-10 0-1 14, Temple 9-15 1-2 21, Young 7-10 1-2 15, Gafford 3-3 1-2 7, Arcidiacono 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 43-85 24-33 117.

DALLAS (101)

Iwundu 4-7 0-0 9, Porzingis 9-19 2-2 20, Cauley-Stein 5-8 0-1 10, Doncic 13-30 4-6 36, Green 1-4 2-2 4, Bey 0-1 1-2 1, Hinton 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 4-6 1-3 10, Marjanovic 1-4 0-0 2, Burke 2-7 1-3 5, Terry 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 41-93 11-19 101.

Chicago    27    40    22    28    —    117

Dallas    23    29    23    26    —    101

3-Point Goals: Chicago 7-25 (Temple 2-4, Markkanen 2-7, Arcidiacono 1-3, White 0-2, LaVine 0-5), Dallas 8-31 (Doncic 6-11, Johnson 1-2, Iwundu 1-4, Burke 0-2, Green 0-2, Terry 0-2, Porzingis 0-7). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Chicago 47 (Markkanen 10), Dallas 47 (Doncic 16). Assists: Chicago 32 (LaVine 10), Dallas 18 (Doncic 15). Total Fouls: Chicago 23, Dallas 23.

Knicks 105, Celtics 75

NEW YORK (105)

Bullock 4-9 0-0 11, Randle 7-14 4-5 20, Robinson 4-5 0-0 8, Barrett 5-11 7-8 19, Payton 3-9 3-3 9, Brazdeikis 0-0 0-0 0, Knox II 1-3 0-0 3, Noel 2-3 1-2 5, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0, Toppin 5-8 0-0 12, Quickley 7-12 1-1 17, Rivers 0-3 0-0 0, Smith Jr. 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 38-80 17-21 105.

BOSTON (75)

Brown 9-20 4-5 25, Williams 1-5 1-4 3, Thompson 1-5 1-2 3, Smart 4-15 2-5 10, Walker 3-13 2-3 9, Green 2-3 4-6 8, Nesmith 0-4 0-0 0, Ojeleye 0-6 4-4 4, Theis 3-4 0-0 7, Pritchard 1-3 0-0 3, Teague 0-4 0-0 0, Waters 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-84 18-29 75.

New  York    28    20    27    30    —    105

Boston    17    18    15    25    —    75

3-Point Goals: New York 12-31 (Bullock 3-8, Barrett 2-4, Quickley 2-4, Toppin 2-4, Randle 2-5, Knox II 1-2), Boston 7-46 (Brown 3-9, Theis 1-2, Waters 1-2, Pritchard 1-3, Walker 1-8, Nesmith 0-2, Teague 0-2, Williams 0-4, Ojeleye 0-6, Smart 0-7). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: New York 53 (Randle 12), Boston 43 (Theis 7). Assists: New York 22 (Quickley 8), Boston 15 (Walker 4). Total Fouls: New York 28, Boston 22.

Jazz 109, Nuggets 105

UTAH (109)

Bogdanovic 6-13 0-2 17, O’Neale 2-4 2-2 8, Gobert 4-5 7-13 15, Conley 6-13 0-4 14, Mitchell 7-20 4-4 18, Favors 1-2 1-1 3, Niang 4-6 1-1 11, Oni 0-0 0-0 0, Clarkson 9-13 1-1 23. Totals 39-76 16-28 109.

DENVER (105)

Barton 1-6 0-0 2, Millsap 2-6 0-0 4, Jokic 14-23 4-4 35, Harris 2-11 2-4 8, Murray 11-27 4-5 30, Dozier 3-5 1-2 9, Hartenstein 0-3 0-0 0, Green 2-8 0-0 5, Campazzo 2-4 0-0 5, Morris 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 40-100 11-15 105.

Utah    32    21    28    28    —    109

Denver    31    27    21    26    —    105

3-Point Goals: Utah 15-37 (Bogdanovic 5-9, Clarkson 4-8, Niang 2-3, O’Neale 2-3, Conley 2-7, Mitchell 0-7), Denver 14-37 (Murray 4-11, Jokic 3-6, Dozier 2-3, Harris 2-7, Morris 1-2, Green 1-3, Barton 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Utah 36 (Gobert 13), Denver 52 (Jokic 14). Assists: Utah 24 (Conley 8), Denver 25 (Jokic 9). Total Fouls: Utah 21, Denver 23.

Pelicans 128, Kings 123

NEW ORLEANS (128)

Ingram 8-19 3-4 22, Williamson 13-15 5-5 31, Adams 3-8 6-8 12, Alexander-Walker 3-8 2-5 9, Bledsoe 8-14 2-2 21, Hayes 4-6 3-3 11, Hart 2-5 0-0 5, Lewis Jr. 1-5 1-2 3, Redick 3-5 5-5 14. Totals 45-85 27-34 128.

SACRAMENTO (123)

Bagley III 11-19 2-2 26, Barnes 2-8 1-1 7, Holmes 7-12 2-2 16, Fox 17-27 6-8 43, Hield 5-12 3-3 18, Robinson III 1-3 2-2 5, Metu 2-3 0-0 4, Haliburton 1-3 0-0 2, Joseph 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 47-91 16-18 123.

New Orleans    34    33    30    31    —    128

Sacramento    25    33    36    29    —    123

3-Point Goals: New Orleans 11-22 (Bledsoe 3-4, Redick 3-5, Ingram 3-7, Alexander-Walker 1-3, Hart 1-3), Sacramento 13-39 (Hield 5-11, Fox 3-9, Bagley III 2-6, Barnes 2-6, Robinson III 1-2, Joseph 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: New Orleans 48 (Adams 15), Sacramento 33 (Bagley III 10). Assists: New Orleans 24 (Alexander-Walker, Lewis Jr. 5), Sacramento 23 (Fox 13). Total Fouls: New Orleans 15, Sacramento 24.

Clippers 129, Pacers 96

INDIANA (96)

J.Holiday 6-13 0-0 15, McDermott 9-12 0-0 23, Sabonis 7-14 5-8 19, Brogdon 7-21 0-0 16, Sumner 3-7 2-3 9, Bitadze 2-5 1-2 5, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Bowen II 1-2 1-1 3, A.Holiday 1-5 0-0 2, Lecque 0-2 2-2 2, McConnell 1-3 0-0 2, Stanley 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 37-89 11-16 96.

L.A. CLIPPERS (129)

Batum 3-8 2-2 10, Leonard 8-13 0-0 17, Zubac 3-3 0-0 6, Beverley 3-7 3-4 11, George 7-11 4-4 20, Coffey 1-2 0-2 2, Mann 1-2 0-0 2, Morris Sr. 7-11 2-3 20, Patterson 3-6 1-2 10, Kabengele 0-0 1-2 1, Oturu 2-4 0-0 4, Jackson 3-8 0-0 6, Kennard 7-12 1-1 20. Totals 48-87 14-20 129.

Indiana    26    29    20    21    —    96

L.A. Clippers    36    25    39    29    —    129

3-Point Goals: Indiana 11-38 (McDermott 5-7, J.Holiday 3-9, Brogdon 2-9, Sumner 1-3, A.Holiday 0-3, Sabonis 0-3), L.A. Clippers 19-39 (Kennard 5-8, Morris Sr. 4-7, Patterson 3-6, Beverley 2-4, Batum 2-5, George 2-5, Leonard 1-2, Jackson 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Indiana 33 (Sabonis 14), L.A. Clippers 52 (George, Leonard, Morris Sr. 7). Assists: Indiana 28 (Brogdon 8), L.A. Clippers 27 (Beverley 6). Total Fouls: Indiana 19, L.A. Clippers 19.

COLLEGE MEN

AP Top 25 Fared

Sunday

No. 5 Iowa (12-2) beat Northwestern 96-73. Next: vs Indiana, Thursday.

No. 11 Houston (11-1) beat UCF 75-58. Next: vs. Tulsa, Wednesday.

No. 20 Virginia Tech (11-2) beat Wake Forest 64-60. Next: vs. Boston College, Wednesday.  

Sunday’s Results

EAST

Albany (N.Y.) 83, NJIT 71

Army 76, Boston U. 65

Bucknell 77, Lehigh 61

Colgate 96, Holy Cross 87

Dayton 67, George Washington 54

Hofstra 68, Delaware 67

Lafayette 72, Loyola (Md.) 70

Mass.-Lowell 77, Binghamton 67

Navy 71, American U. 59

New Hampshire 67, Stony Brook 64

Norfolk St. 83, Delaware St. 79, OT

UMBC 57, Hartford 49

UMass 65, Fordham 46

Vermont 88, Maine 60

W. Kentucky 69, Marshall 67

William & Mary 69, Drexel 64

SOUTH

Coppin St. 89, Morgan St. 79

Northeastern 68, Coll. of Charleston 66

Virginia Tech 64, Wake Forest 60

MIDWEST

Bradley 86, Evansville 55

Indiana St. 74, Illinois St. 68

Iowa 96, Northwestern 73

Loyola of Chicago 88, N. Iowa 46

Missouri St. 94, Missouri S&T 49

Purdue 80, Penn St. 72

SOUTHWEST

Houston 75, UCF 58

Tulsa 58, Memphis 57

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 83, Hawaii 72

Cal St.-Fullerton 85, CS Northridge 77

Idaho St. 57, Sacramento St. 56, OT

Nevada 79, Fresno St. 65

Santa Clara 69, San Diego 63

Weber St. 94, Tarleton State 79

Today’s Schedule

All Times Pacific

All games subject to change

EAST

UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 11 a.m.

St. John’s at UConn, 11:30 a.m.

Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 1 p.m.

SOUTH

W. Carolina at Samford, Noon

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 1:30 p.m.

MVSU at Southern U., 2:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Louisville, 4 p.m.

The Citadel at UNC-Greensboro, 4 p.m.

VMI at ETSU, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Grambling St. at Prairie View, 5:30 p.m.

Kansas at Baylor, 6 p.m.

FAR WEST

Wyoming at Air Force, 6 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV, 6:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE STANDINGS

BIG SKY

        League        All Games  

    W    L    Pct    W    L    Pct  

Montana St.    4    0    1.000    7    3    .700

S. Utah    5    1    .833    10    2    .833

Idaho St.    4    1    .800    7    5    .583

Sacramento St.    2    1    .667    4    2    .667

E. Washington    2    1    .667    3    5    .375

N. Colorado    4    4    .500    7    6    .538

Weber St.    1    1    .500    6    3    .667

N. Arizona    3    4    .429    4    9    .308

Montana    2    4    .333    6    7    .462

Portland St.    1    3    .250    2    7    .222

Idaho    0    8    .000    0    11    .000

PAC-12

        League        All Games  

    W    L    Pct    W    L    Pct  

UCLA    7    0    1.000    11    2    .846

Southern Cal    5    1    .833    11    2    .846

Oregon    4    1    .800    9    2    .818

Colorado    5    2    .714    11    3    .786

Arizona    4    3    .571    10    3    .769

Stanford    4    3    .571    8    5    .615

Oregon St.    2    3    .400    6    5    .545

Washington St.    2    4    .333    9    4    .692

Utah    2    5    .286    5    6    .455

California    2    6    .250    7    8    .467

Arizona St.    1    3    .250    4    6    .400

Washington    0    7    .000    1    11    .083

COLLEGE WOMEN

AP Top 25 Fared

Sunday

No. 1 Stanford (11-1) lost to Colorado 77-72, OT. Next: vs. No. 8 UCLA, Friday.

No. 2 Louisville (12-0) beat Florida St. 84-56. Next: vs. Syracuse, Thursday.

No. 7 Texas A&M (13-1) beat No. 14 Mississippi St. 69-41. Next: at Missouri, Jan. 24.

No. 8 UCLA (8-2) beat No. 25 Washington St 68-66, OT. Next: at No. 1 Stanford, Friday.

No. 9 Maryland (11-1) beat Wisconsin 79-70. Next: vs. Iowa, Thursday.

No. 11 Arizona (10-2) beat Oregon St. 67-51. Next: vs. Utah, Friday.

No. 12 Kentucky (10-3) beat Vanderbilt 80-73. Next: vs. Alabama, Jan. 28.

No. 14 Mississippi St. (8-4) lost to No. 7 Texas A&M 69-41. Next: vs. No. 5 South Carolina, Jan. 28.

No. 16 South Florida (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Memphis, Sunday.

No. 21 Texas (9-3) lost to Texas Tech 74-66. Next: vs. TCU, Wednesday.

No. 22 Northwestern (7-2) beat Penn St. 67-50. Next: vs. Illinois, Thursday.

No. 23 Tennessee (9-2) beat Alabama 82-56. Next: vs. No. 4 UConn, Thursday.

No. 24 Syracuse (6-1) beat Miami 95-64. Next: vs. North Carolina, Tuesday.

No. 25 Washington St. (7-3) lost to No. 8 UCLA 68-66, OT. Next: at No. 10 Oregon, Friday.

Sunday’s Results

EAST

Army 54, Boston U. 43

Binghamton 67, Mass.-Lowell 63

Bucknell 80, Lehigh 66

Delaware 65, Hofstra 46

Holy Cross 63, Colgate 62

La Salle 67, Duquesne 63

Maine 63, Albany (N.Y.) 47

Marquette 72, St. John’s 61

Morgan St. 72, Delaware St. 65

NJIT 65, Hartford 51

Navy 70, American U. 67

Northwestern 67, Penn St. 50

Seton Hall 83, Butler 68

St. Peter's 59, Rider 50

Stony Brook 64, New Hampshire 41

Syracuse 99, Miami 64

SOUTH

Elon 77, James Madison 55

Florida 68, Auburn 54

Florida Gulf Coast 81, Bellarmine 52

Furman 52, Chattanooga 46

George Washington 67, George Mason 47

Georgia 73, Mississippi 57

Howard 60, Coppin St. 51

Kentucky 80, Vanderbilt 73

Liberty 77, North Alabama 60

Louisville 84, Florida St. 56

NC A&T 49, Norfolk St. 32

North Florida 67, Jacksonville 56

Tennessee 82, Alabama 56

UCF 57, Cincinnati 41

W. Kentucky 69, Marshall 60

Wake Forest 67, Virginia Tech 64

William & Mary 69, Drexel 53

MIDWEST

Fordham 72, Saint Louis 63

Maryland 79, Wisconsin 70

Notre Dame 83, Boston College 73

SOUTHWEST

TCU 81, Kansas 78, OT

Texas A&M 69, Mississippi St. 41

Texas Tech 74, Texas 66

FAR WEST

Arizona 67, Oregon St. 51

Colorado 77, Stanford 72, OT

New Mexico 81, UNLV 73

S. Utah 80, Rio Grande 73

UC Riverside 54, Southern Cal 52

UCLA 68, Washington St. 66, OT

Today’s Schedule

All Times Pacific

All games subject to change

EAST

Hartford at NJIT, 11 a.m.

SOUTH

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 11 a.m.

MVSU at Southern U., Noon

Arkansas at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

MIDWEST

Purdue at Iowa, 1:30 p.m.

LSU at Missouri, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Northwestern St. at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

Grambling St. at Prairie View, 3:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 3:30 p.m.

FAR WEST

Air Force at Wyoming, 5:30 p.m.

Rio Grande at S. Utah, 5:30 p.m.

