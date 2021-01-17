GOLF
PGA Tour Sony Open Scores
Sunday
At Waialae Country Club
Honolulu, Hawaii
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70
Final Round
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Kevin Na (500), $1,188,000 67-66-61-65—259
Chris Kirk (245), $587,400 65-65-65-65—260
Joaquin Niemann (245), $587,400 62-69-63-66—260
Marc Leishman (115), $277,750 66-65-65-65—261
Webb Simpson (115), $277,750 65-65-67-64—261
Brendan Steele (115), $277,750 65-66-61-69—261
Daniel Berger (83), $200,475 64-68-64-66—262
Billy Horschel (83), $200,475 65-66-66-65—262
Patton Kizzire (83), $200,475 64-69-65-64—262
Collin Morikawa (83), $200,475 66-65-67-64—262
Russell Henley (65), $153,450 66-64-65-68—263
Matt Jones (65), $153,450 69-67-63-64—263
Nick Taylor (65), $153,450 66-62-68-67—263
Nick Hardy, $113,850 69-63-66-66—264
Charley Hoffman (53), $113,850 66-65-64-69—264
Peter Malnati (53), $113,850 62-69-64-69—264
Keith Mitchell (53), $113,850 71-62-63-68—264
Carlos Ortiz (53), $113,850 66-67-67-64—264
Stewart Cink (42), $78,210 67-63-65-70—265
Kramer Hickok (42), $78,210 67-68-65-65—265
Charles Howell III (42), $78,210 67-68-66-64—265
Mackenzie Hughes (42), $78,210 65-69-65-66—265
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (42), $78,210 69-66-66-64—265
Hideki Matsuyama (42), $78,210 66-65-66-68—265
Si Woo Kim (32), $50,710 64-70-65-67—266
Robby Shelton (32), $50,710 66-67-65-68—266
Sepp Straka (32), $50,710 69-66-66-65—266
Hudson Swafford (32), $50,710 65-68-67-66—266
Vaughn Taylor (32), $50,710 64-66-68-68—266
Michael Thompson (32), $50,710 66-68-66-66—266
Cameron Davis (27), $43,230 68-66-67-66—267
Ryan Armour (20), $34,577 69-66-65-68—268
Harris English (20), $34,577 70-64-67-67—268
Brice Garnett (20), $34,577 66-68-67-67—268
Jim Herman (20), $34,577 64-69-69-66—268
Mark Hubbard (20), $34,577 66-68-66-68—268
Kevin Kisner (20), $34,577 69-67-64-68—268
Wesley Bryan (20), $34,577 68-67-67-66—268
Harry Higgs (20), $34,577 65-71-67-65—268
Pat Perez (20), $34,577 68-65-69-66—268
Aaron Baddeley (13), $24,090 64-68-65-72—269
Lanto Griffin (13), $24,090 68-65-67-69—269
James Hahn (13), $24,090 68-65-66-70—269
Ryan Palmer (13), $24,090 70-65-65-69—269
Adam Scott (13), $24,090 69-64-70-66—269
Brendon Todd (13), $24,090 70-64-66-69—269
Austin Cook (8), $16,903 68-66-68-68—270
Sergio Garcia (8), $16,903 70-66-64-70—270
Mike Weir (8), $16,903 68-66-68-68—270
Scott Brown (8), $16,903 70-66-67-67—270
Jim Furyk (8), $16,903 69-66-68-67—270
Emiliano Grillo (8), $16,903 66-70-67-67—270
Nelson Ledesma (8), $16,903 67-66-71-66—270
Brian Stuard (8), $16,903 66-67-69-68—270
Martin Trainer (8), $16,903 70-66-70-64—270
Chris Baker (5), $15,048 69-67-69-66—271
Brian Harman (5), $15,048 66-69-67-69—271
Sungjae Im (5), $15,048 68-68-68-67—271
Satoshi Kodaira (5), $15,048 69-66-69-67—271
Jason Kokrak (5), $15,048 62-71-66-72—271
Troy Merritt (5), $15,048 66-67-70-68—271
Zach Johnson (4), $14,454 71-65-68-68—272
Anirban Lahiri (4), $14,454 69-65-64-74—272
Cameron Smith (4), $14,454 67-66-68-71—272
Michael Kim (4), $14,124 67-69-69-68—273
Sebastian Munoz (4), $14,124 66-70-68-69—273
Ryosuke Kinoshita, $13,728 68-68-69-69—274
Jamie Lovemark (3), $13,728 68-68-71-67—274
Chez Reavie (3), $13,728 68-68-69-69—274
Robert Streb (3), $13,728 69-66-72-67—274
K.J. Choi (3), $13,398 67-65-69-74—275
Brian Gay (3), $13,266 67-69-68-73—277
Jerry Kelly (3), $13,134 68-68-69-75—280
FIGURE SKATING
U.S. Championships Results
Sunday
At Orleans Arena
Las Vegas
Senior Men
Free Skate
1. Nathan Chen, Salt Lake Figure Skating, 208.36 free skate, 322.28 total
2. Vincent Zhou, SC of San Francisco, 183.59, 291.38
3. Jason Brown, Skokie Valley SC, 176.00, 276.92
4. Yaroslav Paniot, All Year FSC, 183.23, 266.97
5. Maxim Naumov, SC of Boston, 160.67, 244.20
6. Jimmy Ma, SC of Boston, 148.48, 230.78
7. Tomoki Hiwatashi, DuPage FSC, 154.63, 230.14
8. Camden Pulkinen, Broadmoor SC, 140.02, 220.10
9. Eric Sjoberg, Los Angeles FSC, 139.38, 213.39
10. Dinh Tran, SC of San Francisco, 136.76, 210.79
11. Aleksei Krasnozhon, SC of Boston, 152.23, 206.76
12. Joseph Kang, University of Delaware FSC, 124.15 203.45
13. Joonsoo Kim, Los Angeles FSC, 128.08, 197.12
14. Ryan Dunk, Baltimore FSC, 127.06, 192.66
15. Jordan Moeller, Northern Ice SC, 120.24 191.33
16. Peter Liu, SC of Wilmington, 114.26, 171.18
17. Mitchell Friess, St. Paul FSC, 114.19, 163.07
HOCKEY
NHL
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 4 10 3
Nashville 2 0 0 4 8 3
Florida 1 0 0 2 5 2
Detroit 1 1 0 2 4 5
Carolina 1 1 0 2 5 4
Columbus 0 2 0 0 3 8
Chicago 0 3 0 0 5 15
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0
East W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 2 0 1 5 11 9
Philadelphia 2 0 0 4 11 5
New Jersey 1 0 1 3 4 4
Boston 1 0 1 3 4 4
N.Y. Rangers 1 1 0 2 5 4
N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 2 4 5
Pittsburgh 1 2 0 2 9 14
Buffalo 0 2 0 0 5 8
North W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 2 1 0 4 11 11
Montreal 1 0 1 3 9 6
Calgary 1 0 1 3 6 4
Winnipeg 1 0 0 2 4 3
Ottawa 1 1 0 2 7 6
Edmonton 1 2 0 2 9 12
Vancouver 1 2 0 2 7 11
West W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 2 0 0 4 7 3
Minnesota 2 0 0 4 8 6
Arizona 1 0 1 3 8 7
St. Louis 1 1 0 2 4 9
Colorado 1 1 0 2 9 4
San Jose 1 1 0 2 7 8
Los Angeles 0 0 2 2 6 8
Anaheim 0 1 1 1 3 7
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3, SO
Florida 5, Chicago 2
Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Today’s Games
Columbus at Detroit, 9 a.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 5 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Free Agent Signings
NEW YORK — The 21 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
CHICAGO (2) — Signed Adam Eaton, of, Washington, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Liam Hendriks, rhp, Oakland, to a $54 million, four-year contract.
DETROIT (1) — Signed Robbie Grossman, of, Oakland, to a $10 million, two-year contract.
HOUSTON (1) — Signed Pedro Báez, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $12.5 million, two-year contract.
KANSAS CITY (3) — Signed Mike Minor, lhp, Oakland, to an $18 million, two-year contract; signed Carlos Santana, 1b, Cleveland, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract; re-signed Greg Holland, rhp, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES (1) — Signed Kurt Suzuki, c, Washington, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY (2) — Re-signed Mike Zunino, c, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Michael Wacha, rhp, New York Mets, to a $3 million, one-year contract.
TORONTO (1) — Re-signed Robbie Ray, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ATLANTA (3) — Re-signed Josh Tomlin, rhp, to $1.25 million, one-year contract; signed Drew Smyly, lhp, San Francisco, to an $11 million, one-year contract; signed Charlie Morton, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $15 million, one-yer contract.
LOS ANGELES (1) — Re-signed Blake Treinen, rhp, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract.
NEW YORK (3) — Marcus Stroman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer; signed Trevor May, rhp, Minnesota, to a $15.5 million, two-year contract; signed James McCann, c, Chicago White Sox, to a $40.6 million, four-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Kevin Gausman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer; signed Anthony DeSclafani, rhp, Cincinnati, to a $6 million, one-year contract; signed Alex Wood, lhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $3 million, one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Boston 8 4 .667 —
Philadelphia 9 5 .643 —
Brooklyn 8 6 .571 1
New York 6 8 .429 3
Toronto 4 8 .333 4
Southeast W L Pct GB
Orlando 6 7 .462 —
Charlotte 6 8 .429 1/2
Atlanta 5 7 .417 1/2
Miami 4 7 .364 1
Washington 3 8 .273 2
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 9 4 .692 —
Indiana 8 5 .615 1
Cleveland 6 7 .462 3
Chicago 5 8 .385 4
Detroit 3 9 .250 51/2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
San Antonio 7 6 .538 —
Dallas 6 6 .500 1/2
Memphis 6 6 .500 1/2
New Orleans 5 7 .417 11/2
Houston 4 7 .364 2
Northwest W L Pct GB
Utah 9 4 .692 —
Portland 8 5 .615 1
Oklahoma City 6 6 .500 21/2
Denver 6 7 .462 3
Minnesota 3 8 .273 5
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 11 3 .786 —
L.A. Clippers 10 4 .714 1
Phoenix 7 4 .636 21/2
Golden State 6 6 .500 4
Sacramento 5 9 .357 6
Sunday’s Results
New York 105, Boston 75
Chicago 117, Dallas 101
Utah 109, Denver 105
New Orleans 128, Sacramento 123
L.A. Clippers 129, Indiana 96
Cleveland at Washington, ppd.
Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, ppd.
Today’s Games
Orlando at New York, 9 a.m.
Cleveland at Washington, ppd.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 11:30 a.m.
Detroit at Miami, Noon
San Antonio at Portland, Noon
Phoenix at Memphis, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
New Orleans at Utah, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 6 p.m.
Bulls 117, Mavs 101
CHICAGO (117)
Markkanen 10-19 7-8 29, Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Carter Jr. 3-7 5-8 12, LaVine 1-8 8-8 10, White 0-5 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 7-10 0-1 14, Temple 9-15 1-2 21, Young 7-10 1-2 15, Gafford 3-3 1-2 7, Arcidiacono 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 43-85 24-33 117.
DALLAS (101)
Iwundu 4-7 0-0 9, Porzingis 9-19 2-2 20, Cauley-Stein 5-8 0-1 10, Doncic 13-30 4-6 36, Green 1-4 2-2 4, Bey 0-1 1-2 1, Hinton 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 4-6 1-3 10, Marjanovic 1-4 0-0 2, Burke 2-7 1-3 5, Terry 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 41-93 11-19 101.
Chicago 27 40 22 28 — 117
Dallas 23 29 23 26 — 101
3-Point Goals: Chicago 7-25 (Temple 2-4, Markkanen 2-7, Arcidiacono 1-3, White 0-2, LaVine 0-5), Dallas 8-31 (Doncic 6-11, Johnson 1-2, Iwundu 1-4, Burke 0-2, Green 0-2, Terry 0-2, Porzingis 0-7). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Chicago 47 (Markkanen 10), Dallas 47 (Doncic 16). Assists: Chicago 32 (LaVine 10), Dallas 18 (Doncic 15). Total Fouls: Chicago 23, Dallas 23.
Knicks 105, Celtics 75
NEW YORK (105)
Bullock 4-9 0-0 11, Randle 7-14 4-5 20, Robinson 4-5 0-0 8, Barrett 5-11 7-8 19, Payton 3-9 3-3 9, Brazdeikis 0-0 0-0 0, Knox II 1-3 0-0 3, Noel 2-3 1-2 5, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0, Toppin 5-8 0-0 12, Quickley 7-12 1-1 17, Rivers 0-3 0-0 0, Smith Jr. 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 38-80 17-21 105.
BOSTON (75)
Brown 9-20 4-5 25, Williams 1-5 1-4 3, Thompson 1-5 1-2 3, Smart 4-15 2-5 10, Walker 3-13 2-3 9, Green 2-3 4-6 8, Nesmith 0-4 0-0 0, Ojeleye 0-6 4-4 4, Theis 3-4 0-0 7, Pritchard 1-3 0-0 3, Teague 0-4 0-0 0, Waters 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-84 18-29 75.
New York 28 20 27 30 — 105
Boston 17 18 15 25 — 75
3-Point Goals: New York 12-31 (Bullock 3-8, Barrett 2-4, Quickley 2-4, Toppin 2-4, Randle 2-5, Knox II 1-2), Boston 7-46 (Brown 3-9, Theis 1-2, Waters 1-2, Pritchard 1-3, Walker 1-8, Nesmith 0-2, Teague 0-2, Williams 0-4, Ojeleye 0-6, Smart 0-7). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: New York 53 (Randle 12), Boston 43 (Theis 7). Assists: New York 22 (Quickley 8), Boston 15 (Walker 4). Total Fouls: New York 28, Boston 22.
Jazz 109, Nuggets 105
UTAH (109)
Bogdanovic 6-13 0-2 17, O’Neale 2-4 2-2 8, Gobert 4-5 7-13 15, Conley 6-13 0-4 14, Mitchell 7-20 4-4 18, Favors 1-2 1-1 3, Niang 4-6 1-1 11, Oni 0-0 0-0 0, Clarkson 9-13 1-1 23. Totals 39-76 16-28 109.
DENVER (105)
Barton 1-6 0-0 2, Millsap 2-6 0-0 4, Jokic 14-23 4-4 35, Harris 2-11 2-4 8, Murray 11-27 4-5 30, Dozier 3-5 1-2 9, Hartenstein 0-3 0-0 0, Green 2-8 0-0 5, Campazzo 2-4 0-0 5, Morris 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 40-100 11-15 105.
Utah 32 21 28 28 — 109
Denver 31 27 21 26 — 105
3-Point Goals: Utah 15-37 (Bogdanovic 5-9, Clarkson 4-8, Niang 2-3, O’Neale 2-3, Conley 2-7, Mitchell 0-7), Denver 14-37 (Murray 4-11, Jokic 3-6, Dozier 2-3, Harris 2-7, Morris 1-2, Green 1-3, Barton 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Utah 36 (Gobert 13), Denver 52 (Jokic 14). Assists: Utah 24 (Conley 8), Denver 25 (Jokic 9). Total Fouls: Utah 21, Denver 23.
Pelicans 128, Kings 123
NEW ORLEANS (128)
Ingram 8-19 3-4 22, Williamson 13-15 5-5 31, Adams 3-8 6-8 12, Alexander-Walker 3-8 2-5 9, Bledsoe 8-14 2-2 21, Hayes 4-6 3-3 11, Hart 2-5 0-0 5, Lewis Jr. 1-5 1-2 3, Redick 3-5 5-5 14. Totals 45-85 27-34 128.
SACRAMENTO (123)
Bagley III 11-19 2-2 26, Barnes 2-8 1-1 7, Holmes 7-12 2-2 16, Fox 17-27 6-8 43, Hield 5-12 3-3 18, Robinson III 1-3 2-2 5, Metu 2-3 0-0 4, Haliburton 1-3 0-0 2, Joseph 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 47-91 16-18 123.
New Orleans 34 33 30 31 — 128
Sacramento 25 33 36 29 — 123
3-Point Goals: New Orleans 11-22 (Bledsoe 3-4, Redick 3-5, Ingram 3-7, Alexander-Walker 1-3, Hart 1-3), Sacramento 13-39 (Hield 5-11, Fox 3-9, Bagley III 2-6, Barnes 2-6, Robinson III 1-2, Joseph 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: New Orleans 48 (Adams 15), Sacramento 33 (Bagley III 10). Assists: New Orleans 24 (Alexander-Walker, Lewis Jr. 5), Sacramento 23 (Fox 13). Total Fouls: New Orleans 15, Sacramento 24.
Clippers 129, Pacers 96
INDIANA (96)
J.Holiday 6-13 0-0 15, McDermott 9-12 0-0 23, Sabonis 7-14 5-8 19, Brogdon 7-21 0-0 16, Sumner 3-7 2-3 9, Bitadze 2-5 1-2 5, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Bowen II 1-2 1-1 3, A.Holiday 1-5 0-0 2, Lecque 0-2 2-2 2, McConnell 1-3 0-0 2, Stanley 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 37-89 11-16 96.
L.A. CLIPPERS (129)
Batum 3-8 2-2 10, Leonard 8-13 0-0 17, Zubac 3-3 0-0 6, Beverley 3-7 3-4 11, George 7-11 4-4 20, Coffey 1-2 0-2 2, Mann 1-2 0-0 2, Morris Sr. 7-11 2-3 20, Patterson 3-6 1-2 10, Kabengele 0-0 1-2 1, Oturu 2-4 0-0 4, Jackson 3-8 0-0 6, Kennard 7-12 1-1 20. Totals 48-87 14-20 129.
Indiana 26 29 20 21 — 96
L.A. Clippers 36 25 39 29 — 129
3-Point Goals: Indiana 11-38 (McDermott 5-7, J.Holiday 3-9, Brogdon 2-9, Sumner 1-3, A.Holiday 0-3, Sabonis 0-3), L.A. Clippers 19-39 (Kennard 5-8, Morris Sr. 4-7, Patterson 3-6, Beverley 2-4, Batum 2-5, George 2-5, Leonard 1-2, Jackson 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Indiana 33 (Sabonis 14), L.A. Clippers 52 (George, Leonard, Morris Sr. 7). Assists: Indiana 28 (Brogdon 8), L.A. Clippers 27 (Beverley 6). Total Fouls: Indiana 19, L.A. Clippers 19.
COLLEGE MEN
AP Top 25 Fared
Sunday
No. 5 Iowa (12-2) beat Northwestern 96-73. Next: vs Indiana, Thursday.
No. 11 Houston (11-1) beat UCF 75-58. Next: vs. Tulsa, Wednesday.
No. 20 Virginia Tech (11-2) beat Wake Forest 64-60. Next: vs. Boston College, Wednesday.
Sunday’s Results
EAST
Albany (N.Y.) 83, NJIT 71
Army 76, Boston U. 65
Bucknell 77, Lehigh 61
Colgate 96, Holy Cross 87
Dayton 67, George Washington 54
Hofstra 68, Delaware 67
Lafayette 72, Loyola (Md.) 70
Mass.-Lowell 77, Binghamton 67
Navy 71, American U. 59
New Hampshire 67, Stony Brook 64
Norfolk St. 83, Delaware St. 79, OT
UMBC 57, Hartford 49
UMass 65, Fordham 46
Vermont 88, Maine 60
W. Kentucky 69, Marshall 67
William & Mary 69, Drexel 64
SOUTH
Coppin St. 89, Morgan St. 79
Northeastern 68, Coll. of Charleston 66
Virginia Tech 64, Wake Forest 60
MIDWEST
Bradley 86, Evansville 55
Indiana St. 74, Illinois St. 68
Iowa 96, Northwestern 73
Loyola of Chicago 88, N. Iowa 46
Missouri St. 94, Missouri S&T 49
Purdue 80, Penn St. 72
SOUTHWEST
Houston 75, UCF 58
Tulsa 58, Memphis 57
FAR WEST
CS Bakersfield 83, Hawaii 72
Cal St.-Fullerton 85, CS Northridge 77
Idaho St. 57, Sacramento St. 56, OT
Nevada 79, Fresno St. 65
Santa Clara 69, San Diego 63
Weber St. 94, Tarleton State 79
Today’s Schedule
All Times Pacific
All games subject to change
EAST
UNC-Wilmington at Towson, 11 a.m.
St. John’s at UConn, 11:30 a.m.
Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 1 p.m.
SOUTH
W. Carolina at Samford, Noon
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 1:30 p.m.
MVSU at Southern U., 2:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Louisville, 4 p.m.
The Citadel at UNC-Greensboro, 4 p.m.
VMI at ETSU, 4 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Grambling St. at Prairie View, 5:30 p.m.
Kansas at Baylor, 6 p.m.
FAR WEST
Wyoming at Air Force, 6 p.m.
New Mexico at UNLV, 6:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE STANDINGS
BIG SKY
League All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 4 0 1.000 7 3 .700
S. Utah 5 1 .833 10 2 .833
Idaho St. 4 1 .800 7 5 .583
Sacramento St. 2 1 .667 4 2 .667
E. Washington 2 1 .667 3 5 .375
N. Colorado 4 4 .500 7 6 .538
Weber St. 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
N. Arizona 3 4 .429 4 9 .308
Montana 2 4 .333 6 7 .462
Portland St. 1 3 .250 2 7 .222
Idaho 0 8 .000 0 11 .000
PAC-12
League All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 7 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Southern Cal 5 1 .833 11 2 .846
Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Colorado 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Arizona 4 3 .571 10 3 .769
Stanford 4 3 .571 8 5 .615
Oregon St. 2 3 .400 6 5 .545
Washington St. 2 4 .333 9 4 .692
Utah 2 5 .286 5 6 .455
California 2 6 .250 7 8 .467
Arizona St. 1 3 .250 4 6 .400
Washington 0 7 .000 1 11 .083
COLLEGE WOMEN
AP Top 25 Fared
Sunday
No. 1 Stanford (11-1) lost to Colorado 77-72, OT. Next: vs. No. 8 UCLA, Friday.
No. 2 Louisville (12-0) beat Florida St. 84-56. Next: vs. Syracuse, Thursday.
No. 7 Texas A&M (13-1) beat No. 14 Mississippi St. 69-41. Next: at Missouri, Jan. 24.
No. 8 UCLA (8-2) beat No. 25 Washington St 68-66, OT. Next: at No. 1 Stanford, Friday.
No. 9 Maryland (11-1) beat Wisconsin 79-70. Next: vs. Iowa, Thursday.
No. 11 Arizona (10-2) beat Oregon St. 67-51. Next: vs. Utah, Friday.
No. 12 Kentucky (10-3) beat Vanderbilt 80-73. Next: vs. Alabama, Jan. 28.
No. 14 Mississippi St. (8-4) lost to No. 7 Texas A&M 69-41. Next: vs. No. 5 South Carolina, Jan. 28.
No. 16 South Florida (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Memphis, Sunday.
No. 21 Texas (9-3) lost to Texas Tech 74-66. Next: vs. TCU, Wednesday.
No. 22 Northwestern (7-2) beat Penn St. 67-50. Next: vs. Illinois, Thursday.
No. 23 Tennessee (9-2) beat Alabama 82-56. Next: vs. No. 4 UConn, Thursday.
No. 24 Syracuse (6-1) beat Miami 95-64. Next: vs. North Carolina, Tuesday.
No. 25 Washington St. (7-3) lost to No. 8 UCLA 68-66, OT. Next: at No. 10 Oregon, Friday.
Sunday’s Results
EAST
Army 54, Boston U. 43
Binghamton 67, Mass.-Lowell 63
Bucknell 80, Lehigh 66
Delaware 65, Hofstra 46
Holy Cross 63, Colgate 62
La Salle 67, Duquesne 63
Maine 63, Albany (N.Y.) 47
Marquette 72, St. John’s 61
Morgan St. 72, Delaware St. 65
NJIT 65, Hartford 51
Navy 70, American U. 67
Northwestern 67, Penn St. 50
Seton Hall 83, Butler 68
St. Peter's 59, Rider 50
Stony Brook 64, New Hampshire 41
Syracuse 99, Miami 64
SOUTH
Elon 77, James Madison 55
Florida 68, Auburn 54
Florida Gulf Coast 81, Bellarmine 52
Furman 52, Chattanooga 46
George Washington 67, George Mason 47
Georgia 73, Mississippi 57
Howard 60, Coppin St. 51
Kentucky 80, Vanderbilt 73
Liberty 77, North Alabama 60
Louisville 84, Florida St. 56
NC A&T 49, Norfolk St. 32
North Florida 67, Jacksonville 56
Tennessee 82, Alabama 56
UCF 57, Cincinnati 41
W. Kentucky 69, Marshall 60
Wake Forest 67, Virginia Tech 64
William & Mary 69, Drexel 53
MIDWEST
Fordham 72, Saint Louis 63
Maryland 79, Wisconsin 70
Notre Dame 83, Boston College 73
SOUTHWEST
TCU 81, Kansas 78, OT
Texas A&M 69, Mississippi St. 41
Texas Tech 74, Texas 66
FAR WEST
Arizona 67, Oregon St. 51
Colorado 77, Stanford 72, OT
New Mexico 81, UNLV 73
S. Utah 80, Rio Grande 73
UC Riverside 54, Southern Cal 52
UCLA 68, Washington St. 66, OT
Today’s Schedule
All Times Pacific
All games subject to change
EAST
Hartford at NJIT, 11 a.m.
SOUTH
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 11 a.m.
MVSU at Southern U., Noon
Arkansas at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
MIDWEST
Purdue at Iowa, 1:30 p.m.
LSU at Missouri, 4 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Northwestern St. at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.
Grambling St. at Prairie View, 3:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 3:30 p.m.
FAR WEST
Air Force at Wyoming, 5:30 p.m.
Rio Grande at S. Utah, 5:30 p.m.