GOLF
PGA Tour BMW Championship Scores
Sunday
At Caves Valley Golf Club
Owings Mills, Md.
Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72
Purse: $9.5 Million
Final Round
x-won in playoff
x-Patrick Cantlay (2,000), $1,710,000 66-63-66-66—261
Bryson DeChambeau (1,200), $1,026,000 68-60-67-66—261
Sungjae Im (760), $646,000 67-65-66-67—265
Rory McIlroy (540), $456,000 64-70-65-67—266
Erik van Rooyen (440), $380,000 67-68-67-65—267
Sergio Garcia (380), $330,125 65-67-67-69—268
Dustin Johnson (380), $330,125 67-70-65-66—268
Sam Burns (340), $294,500 64-70-65-70—269
Abraham Ancer (300), $256,500 66-67-66-71—270
Alex Noren (300), $256,500 71-66-67-66—270
Jon Rahm (300), $256,500 64-66-70-70—270
K.H. Lee (243), $199,500 69-69-66-67—271
Webb Simpson (243), $199,500 67-72-66-66—271
Harold Varner III (243), $199,500 67-70-69-65—271
Tony Finau (216), $166,250 67-72-70-63—272
Jason Kokrak (216), $166,250 73-68-65-66—272
Viktor Hovland (188), $133,000 70-69-68-66—273
Kevin Na (188), $133,000 72-65-69-67—273
Charl Schwartzel (188), $133,000 71-66-68-68—273
Hudson Swafford (188), $133,000 67-66-68-72—273
Aaron Wise (188), $133,000 69-66-71-67—273
Corey Conners (153), $95,000 70-70-69-65—274
Brooks Koepka (153), $95,000 70-67-69-68—274
Scottie Scheffler (153), $95,000 73-66-68-67—274
Justin Thomas (153), $95,000 68-71-69-66—274
Daniel Berger (130), $73,150 68-71-70-66—275
Harris English (130), $73,150 69-70-71-65—275
Shane Lowry (130), $73,150 71-68-71-65—275
Cam Davis (106), $61,750 73-67-67-69—276
Brian Harman (106), $61,750 69-69-70-68—276
Si Woo Kim (106), $61,750 74-71-65-66—276
Sebastian Munoz (106), $61,750 67-68-72-69—276
Joaquin Niemann (106), $61,750 68-74-68-66—276
Patton Kizzire (82), $50,113 69-72-68-68—277
Cameron Smith (82), $50,113 68-72-69-68—277
Jordan Spieth (82), $50,113 71-70-70-66—277
Lee Westwood (82), $50,113 71-70-67-69—277
Paul Casey (58), $38,000 68-68-70-72—278
Stewart Cink (58), $38,000 69-74-66-69—278
Lucas Glover (58), $38,000 68-67-73-70—278
Harry Higgs (58), $38,000 72-67-71-68—278
Charley Hoffman (58), $38,000 69-71-68-70—278
Matt Jones (58), $38,000 69-70-71-68—278
Louis Oosthuizen (58), $38,000 71-74-64-69—278
Jhonattan Vegas (58), $38,000 69-70-72-67—278
Emiliano Grillo (41), $28,500 67-73-73-66—279
Hideki Matsuyama (41), $28,500 67-69-72-71—279
Chris Kirk (38), $26,030 71-71-68-70—280
Tom Hoge (35), $24,320 69-71-71-70—281
Xander Schauffele (35), $24,320 67-68-75-71—281
Marc Leishman (32), $23,370 69-76-68-69—282
Branden Grace (26), $22,154 75-71-68-69—283
Billy Horschel (26), $22,154 71-72-73-67—283
Mackenzie Hughes (26), $22,154 69-71-70-73—283
Kevin Streelman (26), $22,154 71-70-70-72—283
Cameron Tringale (26), $22,154 73-71-70-69—283
Talor Gooch (22), $21,280 69-71-74-70—284
Keith Mitchell (22), $21,280 72-70-73-69—284
Ryan Palmer (22), $21,280 68-75-69-72—284
Keegan Bradley (19), $20,710 67-76-72-70—285
Russell Henley (19), $20,710 72-73-73-67—285
Robert Streb (19), $20,710 73-71-69-72—285
Max Homa (17), $20,140 72-72-73-69—286
Maverick McNealy (17), $20,140 69-70-70-77—286
Collin Morikawa (17), $20,140 72-75-70-69—286
Cameron Champ (14), $19,475 70-74-72-71—287
Kevin Kisner (14), $19,475 72-71-72-72—287
Phil Mickelson (14), $19,475 68-77-68-74—287
Carlos Ortiz (14), $19,475 68-74-75-70—287
PGA Tour Champions The Ally Challenge Scores
Sunday
At Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
Grand Blanc, Mich.
Yardage: 6,740; Par: 72
Purse: $2 Million
Final Round
Joe Durant, $300,000 65-66-68—199
Bernhard Langer, $176,000 64-66-70—200
Steven Alker, $144,000 69-65-67—201
Doug Barron, $98,000 66-64-72—202
K.J. Choi, $98,000 65-71-66—202
Steve Flesch, $98,000 67-71-64—202
Stephen Leaney, $68,000 70-65-68—203
Vijay Singh, $68,000 69-67-67—203
Woody Austin, $56,000 66-69-69—204
Darren Clarke, $44,400 66-70-70—206
Ernie Els, $44,400 69-68-69—206
Jim Furyk, $44,400 65-71-70—206
Rod Pampling, $44,400 70-69-67—206
Mike Weir, $44,400 68-69-69—206
Billy Mayfair, $31,033 68-71-68—207
David Toms, $31,033 69-70-68—207
Glen Day, $31,033 69-69-69—207
Retief Goosen, $31,033 67-70-70—207
Thongchai Jaidee, $31,033 67-65-75—207
Robert Karlsson, $31,033 67-70-70—207
Shane Bertsch, $22,675 75-64-69—208
Marco Dawson, $22,675 64-69-75—208
Kent Jones, $22,675 67-70-71—208
Jeff Maggert, $22,675 69-66-73—208
Cameron Beckman, $18,200 72-71-66—209
John Daly, $18,200 68-70-71—209
Tom Lehman, $18,200 72-69-68—209
Davis Love III, $18,200 67-71-71—209
Jeff Sluman, $18,200 69-67-73—209
Stephen Ames, $13,500 70-71-69—210
Paul Broadhurst, $13,500 69-73-68—210
Paul Goydos, $13,500 68-68-74—210
Jerry Kelly, $13,500 68-71-71—210
Larry Mize, $13,500 70-67-73—210
Corey Pavin, $13,500 68-72-70—210
Gene Sauers, $13,500 69-72-69—210
Kevin Sutherland, $13,500 69-70-71—210
Rocco Mediate, $11,000 70-72-69—211
Billy Andrade, $9,357 73-68-71—212
David Frost, $9,357 70-70-72—212
Ken Duke, $9,357 70-70-72—212
Brandt Jobe, $9,357 69-70-73—212
Scott Parel, $9,357 69-73-70—212
Kenny Perry, $9,357 71-67-74—212
Brett Quigley, $9,357 71-69-72—212
Michael Allen, $6,800 68-77-68—213
Robert Allenby, $6,800 70-75-68—213
Tom Byrum, $6,800 69-72-72—213
Harrison Frazar, $6,800 69-72-72—213
Tim Herron, $6,800 68-69-76—213
Wes Short Jr., $6,800 69-73-71—213
Chris DiMarco, $4,950 69-70-75—214
Stephen Dodd, $4,950 72-71-71—214
Tom Gillis, $4,950 74-68-72—214
David McKenzie, $4,950 73-71-70—214
Bob Estes, $4,200 72-72-71—215
Scott Hebert, $4,200 72-70-73—215
Colin Montgomerie, $4,200 70-76-69—215
Olin Browne, $3,400 72-72-72—216
Brian Cooper, $3,400 70-74-72—216
Lee Janzen, $3,400 71-73-72—216
Shaun Micheel, $3,400 72-74-70—216
Mark O’Meara, $3,400 71-73-72—216
Scott Dunlap, $2,600 72-70-75—217
Tom Pernice Jr., $2,600 71-71-75—217
John Senden, $2,600 71-73-73—217
Steve Jones, $1,896 73-71-74—218
Jose Maria Olazabal, $1,896 72-73-73—218
Tim Petrovic, $1,896 72-74-72—218
Dicky Pride, $1,896 76-73-69—218
Joey Sindelar, $1,896 71-74-73—218
Mark Brooks, $1,520 73-72-74—219
Jay Haas, $1,360 70-74-76—220
Steve Pate, $1,360 76-71-73—220
Russ Cochran, $1,200 76-72-73—221
Ken Tanigawa, $1,200 72-77-72—221
Roger Rowland, $1,040 72-74-77—223
Duffy Waldorf, $1,040 73-75-75—223
Loren Roberts, $920 72-77-75—224
Dan Forsman, $860 76-77-73—226
Scott Verplank, $820 73-78-76—227
George Bowman, $800 76-78-80—234
Korn Ferry Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship Scores
Sunday
At Ohio State University Scarlet Course
Columbus, Ohio
Purse: $1 million
Yardage: 7,444; Par: 71
Final Round
Adam Svensson, $180,000 67-68-65-67—267
Bronson Burgoon, $75,000 67-69-67-66—269
Stephan Jaeger, $75,000 63-69-66-71—269
Paul Barjon, $34,417 68-68-66-68—270
Alex Smalley, $34,417 70-67-67-66—270
Callum Tarren, $34,417 66-68-70-66—270
Sahith Theegala, $34,417 67-71-66-66—270
David Lipsky, $34,417 63-69-67-71—270
Vincent Whaley, $34,417 68-65-65-72—270
Joshua Creel, $21,442 68-66-70-67—271
Michael Gligic, $21,442 71-68-66-66—271
Taylor Moore, $21,442 67-69-68-67—271
Cameron Young, $21,442 69-66-69-67—271
Ben Kohles, $21,442 69-68-66-68—271
Dawie van der Walt, $21,442 70-68-66-67—271
Curtis Luck, $16,500 66-67-73-66—272
Peter Uihlein, $16,500 68-68-67-69—272
Scott Gutschewski, $13,538 69-67-70-67—273
Stuart Macdonald, $13,538 67-70-68-68—273
Taylor Montgomery, $13,538 67-66-70-70—273
Chad Ramey, $13,538 69-70-67-67—273
Aaron Baddeley, $9,836 68-69-67-70—274
Roberto Diaz, $9,836 66-68-67-73—274
Brett Drewitt, $9,836 69-65-71-69—274
Brent Grant, $9,836 66-72-66-70—274
Bo Van Pelt, $9,836 65-68-73-68—274
Joseph Bramlett, $7,430 72-64-69-70—275
Sebastian Cappelen, $7,430 70-68-68-69—275
John Huh, $7,430 68-69-66-72—275
Brandon Wu, $7,430 67-69-68-71—275
Dylan Wu, $7,430 69-68-71-67—275
Ryan Armour, $6,550 66-71-67-72—276
Bo Hoag, $6,550 69-69-70-68—276
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, $5,588 68-69-67-73—277
Patrick Fishburn, $5,588 67-66-73-71—277
Rhein Gibson, $5,588 66-67-73-71—277
Max Greyserman, $5,588 66-71-70-70—277
Satoshi Kodaira, $5,588 69-64-72-72—277
Taylor Pendrith, $5,588 68-71-70-68—277
Greyson Sigg, $5,588 67-72-68-70—277
Camilo Villegas, $5,588 66-70-71-70—277
Rafael Campos, $4,850 72-67-69-70—278
Paul Haley II, $4,850 67-67-71-73—278
Andrew Novak, $4,850 69-70-71-68—278
Chris Baker, $4,392 71-68-70-70—279
Bill Haas, $4,392 68-69-72-70—279
Evan Harmeling, $4,392 68-69-70-72—279
Lee Hodges, $4,392 66-71-75-67—279
Justin Lower, $4,392 67-71-69-72—279
Ryan McCormick, $4,392 69-68-72-70—279
Aaron Rai, $4,392 71-63-75-70—279
Chase Seiffert, $4,392 72-67-70-70—279
Robby Shelton, $4,392 69-70-70-70—279
Shad Tuten, $4,392 67-71-69-72—279
Dawson Armstrong, $4,190 72-66-74-68—280
David Lingmerth, $4,190 71-66-71-72—280
Austin Smotherman, $4,160 68-71-71-71—281
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $4,110 70-67-69-76—282
Lucas Herbert, $4,110 69-70-69-74—282
Vince India, $4,110 67-68-74-73—282
Tag Ridings, $4,110 71-68-71-72—282
Joey Garber, $4,050 70-69-74-70—283
Billy Kennerly, $4,050 69-69-74-71—283
Matthias Schwab, $4,020 68-71-75-71—285
Charlie Saxon, $4,000 70-69-71-76—286
AREA
Red Wolf Golf Club
Clarkston
Sunday
LCSC Native Alumni Scramble
Gross — 1. Church Choir: Dan Church, Drew Church, Dom Church, Grant Ellison 55; 2. Wildhorse Resort & Casino: Gary George, Megan George, Quincey George, Antonio Domebo 60; 3. Clearwater Resort & Casino: Gio Villavicencio, Zach Eastman, Towatoy Bourgeau, Size Pollastrini 60.
BASEBALL
2021 Little League World Series Glance
By The Associated Press
At Williamsport, Pa.
All Times Pacific
Double Elimination
Sunday’s Results
Third Place
Game 29: Hawaii 5, South Dakota 0
Championship
Game 30: Michigan 5, Ohio 2
AUTO RACING
2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule-winners
Feb. 9 — Busch Clash at DAYTONA (Kyle Busch)
Feb. 11 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Aric Almirola)
Feb. 11 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (Austin Dillon)
Feb. 14 — DAYTONA 500 (Michael McDowell)
Feb. 21 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 At DAYTONA (Christopher Bell)
Feb. 28 — Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla. (William Byron)
March 7 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas (Kyle Larson)
March 14 — Instacart 500, Avondale, Ariz. (Martin Truex Jr.)
March 21 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga. (Ryan Blaney)
March 29 — Food City Dirt Race, Bristol, Tenn. (Joey Logano)
April 10 — Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Martinsville, Va. (Martin Truex Jr.)
April 18 — Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va. (Alex Bowman)
April 25 — GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala. (Brad Keselowski)
May 2 — Buschy McBusch 400, Kansas City, Kan. (Kyle Busch)
May 9 — Goodyear 400, Darlington, S.C. (Martin Truex Jr.)
May 16 — Drydene 400 (Alex Bowman)
May 23 — EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, Austin, Texas (Chase Elliott)
May 30 — Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C. (Kyle Larson)
June 6 — Toyota / Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif. (Kyle Larson)
June 13 — x-NASCAR All-Star Open, Fort Worth, Texas (Aric Almirola)
June 13 — NASCAR All-Star Race, Fort Worth, Texas (Kyle Larson)
June 20 — Ally 400, Nashville, Tenn. (Kyle Larson)
June 26 — Pocono Organics CBD 325, Long Pond, Pa. (Alex Bowman)
June 27 — Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, Long Pond, Pa. (Kyle Busch)
July 4 — Jockey Made in America 250 presented by Kwik Trip, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Chase Elliott)
July 11 — Quaker State 400, Hampton, Ga. (Kurt Busch)
July 18 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H. (Aric Almirola)
Aug. 8 — Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y. (Kyle Larson)
Aug. 15 — Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Speedway, Ind. (AJ Allmendinger)
Aug. 22 — FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich. (Ryan Blaney)
Aug. 28 — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Ryan Blaney)
Sept. 5 — Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.
Sept. 11 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.
Sept. 18 — Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.
Sept. 26 — South Point 400, Las Vegas
Oct. 3 — YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.
Oct. 10 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.
Oct. 17 — Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Fort Worth, Texas
Oct. 24 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.
Oct. 31 — Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.
Nov. 7 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.
x-non-points race
F1 Belgian Grand Prix Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
Lap length: 4.35 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 1 laps, 3:27.071, 12.5 points.
2. (2) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 1, +2.198 seconds, 9.
3. (3) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1, +3.518, 7.5.
4. (4) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 1, +5.951, 6.
5. (5) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 1, +7.894, 5.
6. (6) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 1, +10.275, 4.
7. (8) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 1, +11.791, 3.
8. (9) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 1, +13.217, 2.
9. (10) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 1, +15.634, 1.
10. (11) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 1, +16.961, 0.5.
11. (12) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 1, +20.259.
12. (13) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 1, +21.946.
13. (14) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1, +23.530.
14. (15) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 1, +26.085.
15. (16) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 1, +28.781.
16. (17) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, 1, +30.900.
17. (18) Nikita Mazepin, Russia, Haas F1 Team, 1, +32.687.
18. (19) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 1, +34.838.
19. (20) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1, +36.322.
20. (7) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 1, +38.690.
Driver Standings
1. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 202.5 points.
2. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 199.5.
3. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 113.
4. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 108.
5. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 104.
6. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 83.5.
7. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 82.
8. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 56.
9. Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 54.
10. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 42.
11. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 38.
12. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 35.
13. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 18.
14. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 18.
15. George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 13.
16. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 7.
17. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 2.
18. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1.
Manufacturers Standings
1. Mercedes, 310.
2. Red Bull Racing, 303.
3. McLaren, 169.
4. Ferrari, 165.
5. Alpine, 80.
6. Alphatauri, 72.
7. Aston Martin, 53.
8. Williams, 20.
9. Alfa Romeo Racing, 3.
10. Haas F1 Team, 0.
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
x-Connecticut 20 6 .769 —
Chicago 14 12 .538 6
New York 11 16 .407 9½
Washington 10 15 .400 9½
Atlanta 6 19 .240 13½
Indiana 5 19 .208 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
x-Las Vegas 19 7 .731 —
x-Seattle 18 10 .643 2
Minnesota 15 9 .625 3
Phoenix 15 10 .600 3½
Dallas 11 15 .423 8
Los Angeles 10 16 .385 9
x-clinched playoff spot
Sunday’s Results
Chicago 107, Seattle 75
Today’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut at Washington, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Indiana, 4 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
FOOTBALL
NFL
PRESEASON GLANCE
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 76 30
New England 3 0 0 1.000 79 33
N.Y. Jets 2 0 1 .833 66 52
Miami 2 1 0 .667 79 63
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 3 0 0 1.000 60 45
Houston 2 1 0 .667 62 44
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 81 33
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 68 60
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 74 20
Cleveland 3 0 0 1.000 59 36
Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 75 73
Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 58 60
West W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 3 0 0 1.000 80 21
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 64 51
Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 47 57
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 23 48
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 2 0 .333 33 72
Philadelphia 0 2 1 .167 47 90
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 40 51
Dallas 0 4 0 .000 47 89
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 38
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 55 50
Tampa Bay 1 2 0 .333 40 69
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 30 79
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 1 0 .667 62 78
Detroit 0 3 0 .000 52 69
Green Bay 0 3 0 .000 21 68
Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 41 73
West W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 65 39
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 29 33
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 37 50
L.A. Rams 0 3 0 .000 34 47
Sunday’s Results
Jacksonville 34, Dallas 14
Miami 29, Cincinnati 26
San Francisco 34, Las Vegas 10
New England 22, N.Y. Giants 20
Cleveland 19, Atlanta 10
END OF PRESEASON
REGULAR SEASON
Seattle Seahawks schedule
Sept. 12 at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Sept. 19 Tennessee, 1:25 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m.
Oct. 3 at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m.
Oct. 7 L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.
Oct. 17 at Pittsburgh, 5:20 p.m.
Oct. 25 New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.
Oct. 31 Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m.
Nov. 7 BYE
Nov. 14 at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m.
Nov. 21 Arizona, 1:25 p.m.
Nov. 29 at Washington, 5:15 p.m.
Dec. 5 San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.
Dec. 12 at Houston, 10 a.m.
Dec. 19 at L.A. Rams, 5:25 p.m.
Dec. 26 Chicago, 5:05 p.m.
Jan. 2 Detroit, 1:25 p.m.
Jan. 9 at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.
COLLEGE
This Week’s Schedule
All Times Pacific
(Subject to change)
Wednesday’s Game
SOUTH
UAB (0-0) vs. Jacksonville St. (0-0) at Montgomery, Ala., 4:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
EAST
New Hampshire (0-0) at Stony Brook (0-0), 3 p.m.
Temple (0-0) at Rutgers (0-0), 3:30 p.m.
Wagner (0-0) at Buffalo (0-0), 4 p.m.
Delaware (0-0) at Maine (0-0), 4 p.m.
SOUTH
Tennessee Tech (0-0) at Samford (0-0), 4 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn (0-0) at FIU (0-0), 4 p.m.
Boise St. (0-0) at UCF (0-0), 4 p.m.
The Citadel (0-0) at Coastal Carolina (0-0), 4 p.m.
Point (Ga.) (0-0) at Mercer (0-0), 4 p.m.
Austin Peay (0-0) at Chattanooga (0-0), 4:30 p.m.
South Florida (0-0) at NC State (0-0), 4:30 p.m.
East Carolina (0-0) vs. Appalachian St. (0-0) at Charlotte, N.C., 4:30 p.m.
MVSU (0-0) at Murray St. (0-0), 5 p.m.
UT Martin (0-0) at W. Kentucky (0-0), 5 p.m.
Reinhardt (0-0) at Kennesaw St. (0-0), 5 p.m.
Bowling Green (0-0) at Tennessee (0-0), 5 p.m.
MIDWEST
WV Wesleyan (0-0) at Drake (0-0), 4 p.m.
W. Illinois (0-0) at Ball St. (0-0), 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word (0-0) at Youngstown St. (0-0), 4 p.m.
S. Illinois (0-0) at SE Missouri (0-0), 4:30 p.m.
Ohio St. (0-0) at Minnesota (0-0), 5 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
UC Davis (0-0) at Tulsa (0-0), 4:30 p.m.
North American University (0-0) at Lamar (0-0), 5 p.m.
FAR WEST
Weber St. (0-0) at Utah (0-0), 4:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist (0-0) at New Mexico (0-0), 5 p.m.
Sam Houston St. (0-0) at N. Arizona (0-0), 6 p.m.
E. Washington (0-0) at UNLV (0-0), 7 p.m.
S. Utah (0-1) at Arizona St. (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
EAST
S. Connecticut (0-0) at CCSU (0-0), 3 p.m.
SOUTH
North Carolina (0-0) at Virginia Tech (0-0), 3 p.m.
Duke (0-0) at Charlotte (0-0), 4 p.m.
Old Dominion (0-0) at Wake Forest (0-0), 4 p.m.
MIDWEST
St. Francis (Pa.) (0-0) at E. Michigan (0-0), 4 p.m.
South Dakota (0-0) at Kansas (0-0), 5 p.m.
Michigan St. (0-0) at Northwestern (0-0), 6 p.m.
FAR WEST
N. Colorado (0-0) at Colorado (0-0), 6 p.m.
S. Dakota St. (0-0) at Colorado St. (0-0), 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Holy Cross (0-0) at UConn (0-1), 9 a.m.
Colgate (0-0) at Boston College (0-0), 9 a.m.
Villanova (0-0) at Lehigh (0-0), 9 a.m.
Marist (0-0) at Georgetown (0-0), 9:30 a.m.
St. Anselm (0-0) at Merrimack (0-0), 10 a.m.
West Virginia (0-0) at Maryland (0-0), 12:30 p.m.
Marshall (0-0) at Navy (0-0), 12:30 p.m.
Towson (0-0) at Morgan St. (0-0), 1 p.m.
Umass (0-0) at Pittsburgh (0-0), 1 p.m.
Bowie St. (0-0) at Delaware St. (0-0), 1 p.m.
Bucknell (0-0) at Sacred Heart (0-0), 3 p.m.
Bryant (0-0) at Rhode Island (0-0), 3 p.m.
SOUTH
Louisiana-Monroe (0-0) at Kentucky (0-0), 9 a.m.
Oklahoma (0-0) at Tulane (0-0), 9 a.m.
Army (0-0) at Georgia St. (0-0), 9 a.m.
West Florida (0-0) at McNeese St. (0-0), 10 a.m.
Davidson (0-0) at VMI (0-0), 10:30 a.m.
NC A&T (0-0) at Furman (0-0), 11 a.m.
Howard (0-0) at Richmond (0-0), 11 a.m.
Wofford (0-0) at Elon (0-0), 11 a.m.
Alabama (0-0) vs. Miami (0-0) at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
St. Andrews (0-0) at Presbyterian (0-0), 1 p.m.
Louisiana Tech (0-0) at Mississippi St. (0-0), 1 p.m.
Gardner-Webb (0-0) at Georgia Southern (0-0), 3 p.m.
Morehead St. (0-0) at James Madison (0-0), 3 p.m.
E. Kentucky (0-0) at W. Carolina (0-0), 3 p.m.
Virginia Union (0-0) at Hampton (0-0), 3 p.m.
Miles (0-0) at Alabama St. (0-0), 3 p.m.
Campbell (0-0) at Liberty (0-0), 3 p.m.
Warner University (0-0) at Stetson (0-0), 3 p.m.
Akron (0-0) at Auburn (0-0), 4 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) (0-0) at Middle Tennessee (0-0), 4 p.m.
Nicholls (0-0) at Memphis (0-0), 4 p.m.
Southern U. (0-0) at Troy (0-0), 4 p.m.
North Alabama (0-0) at SE Louisiana (0-0), 4 p.m.
E. Illinois (0-0) at South Carolina (0-0), 4 p.m.
SC State (0-0) at Alabama A&M (0-0), 4 p.m.
N. Illinois (0-0) at Georgia Tech (0-0), 4:30 p.m.
FAU (0-0) at Florida (0-0), 4:30 p.m.
Georgia (0-0) vs. Clemson (0-0) at Charlotte, N.C., 4:30 p.m.
William & Mary (0-0) at Virginia (0-0), 4:30 p.m.
ETSU (0-0) at Vanderbilt (0-0), 5 p.m.
Southern Miss. (0-0) at South Alabama (0-0), 5 p.m.
MIDWEST
Stanford (0-0) vs. Kansas St. (0-0) at Arlington, Texas, 9 a.m.
W. Michigan (0-0) at Michigan (0-0), 9 a.m.
Fordham (0-0) at Nebraska (0-1), 9 a.m.
Robert Morris (0-0) at Dayton (0-0), 9 a.m.
Penn St. (0-0) at Wisconsin (0-0), 9 a.m.
St. Francis (Ill.) (0-0) at St. Thomas (Minn.) (0-0), 11 a.m.
Albany (NY) (0-0) at N. Dakota St. (0-0), 12:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) (0-0) at Cincinnati (0-0), 12:30 p.m.
Indiana (0-0) at Iowa (0-0), 12:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan (0-0) at Missouri (0-0), 1 p.m.
N. Iowa (0-0) at Iowa St. (0-0), 1:30 p.m.
Valparaiso (0-0) at Indiana Wesleyan (0-0), 3 p.m.
Syracuse (0-0) at Ohio (0-0), 4 p.m.
Oregon St. (0-0) at Purdue (0-0), 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. (0-0) at Toledo (0-0), 4 p.m.
UTSA (0-0) at Illinois (0-0), 4:30 p.m.
Butler (0-0) at Illinois St. (0-0), 4:30 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Rice (0-0) at Arkansas (0-0), 11 a.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette (0-0) at Texas (0-0), 1:30 p.m.
Missouri St. (0-0) at Oklahoma St. (0-0), 4 p.m.
Lane (0-0) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (0-0), 4 p.m.
Tarleton St. (0-0) at Stephen F. Austin (0-0), 4 p.m.
Texas Tech (0-0) vs. Houston (0-0), 4 p.m.
Baylor (0-0) at Texas State (0-0), 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas (0-0) at Arkansas St. (0-0), 4 p.m.
Abilene Christian (0-0) at SMU (0-0), 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. (0-0) at North Texas (0-0), 4:30 p.m.
Kent St. (0-0) at Texas A&M (0-0), 5 p.m.
Prairie View (0-0) at Texas Southern (0-0), 5 p.m.
Duquesne (0-0) at TCU (0-0), 5 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman (0-0) at UTEP (1-0), 5 p.m.
FAR WEST
Fresno St. (0-0) at Oregon (0-0), 11 a.m.
Lafayette (0-0) at Air Force (0-0), 11 a.m.
North Dakota (0-0) at Idaho St. (0-0), Noon
Montana St. (0-0) at Wyoming (0-0), 1 p.m.
Simon Fraser (0-0) at Idaho (0-0), 1 p.m.
Cal Poly (0-0) at San Diego (0-0), 1:05 p.m.
San Jose St. (1-0) at Southern Cal (0-0), 2 p.m.
Montana (0-0) at Washington (0-0), 5 p.m.
LSU (0-0) at UCLA (1-0), 5:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. (0-0) at Dixie St. (0-0), 6 p.m.
New Mexico St. (0-1) at San Diego St. (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Nevada (0-0) at California (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
BYU (0-0) vs. Arizona (0-0) at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.
Utah St. (0-0) at Washington St. (0-0), 8 p.m.
Portland St. (0-0) at Hawaii (0-1), 8 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 5, Games
SOUTH
Jackson St. (0-0) vs. Florida A&M (0-0) at Miami Gardens, Fla., Noon
Grambling St. (0-0) vs. Tennessee St. (0-0) at Canton, Ohio, 1 p.m.
Notre Dame (0-0) at Florida St. (0-0), 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 7, Game
SOUTH
Louisville (0-0) vs. Mississippi (0-0) at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Schedules
IDAHO
Sept. 4 Simon Fraser, 1 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Indiana, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Oregon St., 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 Portland St., 2 p.m.
Oct. 16 at E. Washington, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 Montana, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 N. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 S. Utah, 1 p.m.
Nov. 13 at Montana St., Noon
Nov. 20 at Idaho St., Noon
WASHINGTON ST.
Sept. 4 Utah St., 8 p.m.
Sept. 11 Portland St., 3 p.m.
Sept. 18 USC, 12:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Utah, TBA
Oct. 2 at California, TBA
Oct. 9 Oregon St., TBA
Oct. 16 Stanford, TBA
Oct. 23 BYU, TBA
Oct. 30 at Arizona St., TBA
Nov. 13 at Oregon, TBA
Nov. 19 Arizona, 6 p.m.
Nov. 26 at Washington, TBA
SOCCER
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 15 4 4 49 44 28
Orlando City 9 4 8 35 30 24
Nashville 8 2 11 35 34 20
New York City FC 10 6 4 34 36 19
Philadelphia 8 6 8 32 28 23
CF Montréal 8 7 7 31 30 27
D.C. United 9 10 3 30 35 32
Columbus 7 9 6 27 25 29
Atlanta 6 7 9 27 25 28
Chicago 6 11 5 23 24 33
Inter Miami CF 6 9 5 23 21 31
New York 6 10 4 22 23 25
Cincinnati 3 9 8 17 21 37
Toronto FC 3 13 6 15 26 47
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 12 4 6 42 35 19
Sporting KC 11 4 7 40 37 22
Colorado 11 4 5 38 30 20
LA Galaxy 11 8 3 36 35 35
Minnesota United 8 6 7 31 24 24
Portland 8 10 3 27 29 39
Real Salt Lake 7 8 6 27 31 27
Vancouver 6 7 8 26 27 31
San Jose 6 7 8 26 24 29
FC Dallas 6 9 7 25 30 33
Los Angeles FC 6 9 6 24 28 31
Austin FC 5 12 4 19 20 29
Houston 3 9 10 19 24 34
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Results
FC Dallas 5, Austin FC 3
Vancouver 4, Real Salt Lake 1
Portland 2, Seattle 0
Friday’s Games
New York City FC at Nashville, 4:30 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 5 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Austin FC at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 5 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 7 p.m.
NWSL Glance
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 10 4 2 32 24 11
North Carolina 8 4 4 28 22 9
Reign FC 8 7 1 25 22 18
Orlando 6 5 6 24 20 19
Chicago 7 7 3 24 19 22
Washington 6 5 5 23 19 18
Gotham FC 5 5 6 21 17 15
Houston 6 6 3 21 18 20
Louisville 4 8 4 16 13 23
Kansas City 2 11 4 10 9 28
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Results
North Carolina 0, Washington 0, tie
Orlando 1, Gotham FC 0
Reign FC 2, Portland 1
Houston 1, Louisville 0
Wednesday’s Game
Reign FC at Houston, 5 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at Gotham FC, 4 p.m.
Reign FC at Louisville, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 7:30 p.m.