GOLF

PGA Tour BMW Championship Scores

Sunday

At Caves Valley Golf Club

Owings Mills, Md.

Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72

Purse: $9.5 Million

Final Round

x-won in playoff

x-Patrick Cantlay (2,000), $1,710,000        66-63-66-66—261

Bryson DeChambeau (1,200), $1,026,000        68-60-67-66—261

Sungjae Im (760), $646,000        67-65-66-67—265

Rory McIlroy (540), $456,000        64-70-65-67—266

Erik van Rooyen (440), $380,000        67-68-67-65—267

Sergio Garcia (380), $330,125        65-67-67-69—268

Dustin Johnson (380), $330,125        67-70-65-66—268

Sam Burns (340), $294,500        64-70-65-70—269

Abraham Ancer (300), $256,500        66-67-66-71—270

Alex Noren (300), $256,500        71-66-67-66—270

Jon Rahm (300), $256,500        64-66-70-70—270

K.H. Lee (243), $199,500        69-69-66-67—271

Webb Simpson (243), $199,500        67-72-66-66—271

Harold Varner III (243), $199,500        67-70-69-65—271

Tony Finau (216), $166,250        67-72-70-63—272

Jason Kokrak (216), $166,250        73-68-65-66—272

Viktor Hovland (188), $133,000        70-69-68-66—273

Kevin Na (188), $133,000        72-65-69-67—273

Charl Schwartzel (188), $133,000        71-66-68-68—273

Hudson Swafford (188), $133,000        67-66-68-72—273

Aaron Wise (188), $133,000        69-66-71-67—273

Corey Conners (153), $95,000        70-70-69-65—274

Brooks Koepka (153), $95,000        70-67-69-68—274

Scottie Scheffler (153), $95,000        73-66-68-67—274

Justin Thomas (153), $95,000        68-71-69-66—274

Daniel Berger (130), $73,150        68-71-70-66—275

Harris English (130), $73,150        69-70-71-65—275

Shane Lowry (130), $73,150        71-68-71-65—275

Cam Davis (106), $61,750        73-67-67-69—276

Brian Harman (106), $61,750        69-69-70-68—276

Si Woo Kim (106), $61,750        74-71-65-66—276

Sebastian Munoz (106), $61,750        67-68-72-69—276

Joaquin Niemann (106), $61,750        68-74-68-66—276

Patton Kizzire (82), $50,113        69-72-68-68—277

Cameron Smith (82), $50,113        68-72-69-68—277

Jordan Spieth (82), $50,113        71-70-70-66—277

Lee Westwood (82), $50,113        71-70-67-69—277

Paul Casey (58), $38,000        68-68-70-72—278

Stewart Cink (58), $38,000        69-74-66-69—278

Lucas Glover (58), $38,000        68-67-73-70—278

Harry Higgs (58), $38,000        72-67-71-68—278

Charley Hoffman (58), $38,000        69-71-68-70—278

Matt Jones (58), $38,000        69-70-71-68—278

Louis Oosthuizen (58), $38,000        71-74-64-69—278

Jhonattan Vegas (58), $38,000        69-70-72-67—278

Emiliano Grillo (41), $28,500        67-73-73-66—279

Hideki Matsuyama (41), $28,500        67-69-72-71—279

Chris Kirk (38), $26,030        71-71-68-70—280

Tom Hoge (35), $24,320        69-71-71-70—281

Xander Schauffele (35), $24,320        67-68-75-71—281

Marc Leishman (32), $23,370        69-76-68-69—282

Branden Grace (26), $22,154        75-71-68-69—283

Billy Horschel (26), $22,154        71-72-73-67—283

Mackenzie Hughes (26), $22,154        69-71-70-73—283

Kevin Streelman (26), $22,154        71-70-70-72—283

Cameron Tringale (26), $22,154        73-71-70-69—283

Talor Gooch (22), $21,280        69-71-74-70—284

Keith Mitchell (22), $21,280        72-70-73-69—284

Ryan Palmer (22), $21,280        68-75-69-72—284

Keegan Bradley (19), $20,710        67-76-72-70—285

Russell Henley (19), $20,710        72-73-73-67—285

Robert Streb (19), $20,710        73-71-69-72—285

Max Homa (17), $20,140        72-72-73-69—286

Maverick McNealy (17), $20,140        69-70-70-77—286

Collin Morikawa (17), $20,140        72-75-70-69—286

Cameron Champ (14), $19,475        70-74-72-71—287

Kevin Kisner (14), $19,475        72-71-72-72—287

Phil Mickelson (14), $19,475        68-77-68-74—287

Carlos Ortiz (14), $19,475        68-74-75-70—287

PGA Tour Champions The Ally Challenge Scores

Sunday

At Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

Grand Blanc, Mich.

Yardage: 6,740; Par: 72

Purse: $2 Million

Final Round

Joe Durant, $300,000        65-66-68—199

Bernhard Langer, $176,000        64-66-70—200

Steven Alker, $144,000        69-65-67—201

Doug Barron, $98,000        66-64-72—202

K.J. Choi, $98,000        65-71-66—202

Steve Flesch, $98,000        67-71-64—202

Stephen Leaney, $68,000        70-65-68—203

Vijay Singh, $68,000        69-67-67—203

Woody Austin, $56,000        66-69-69—204

Darren Clarke, $44,400        66-70-70—206

Ernie Els, $44,400        69-68-69—206

Jim Furyk, $44,400        65-71-70—206

Rod Pampling, $44,400        70-69-67—206

Mike Weir, $44,400        68-69-69—206

Billy Mayfair, $31,033        68-71-68—207

David Toms, $31,033        69-70-68—207

Glen Day, $31,033        69-69-69—207

Retief Goosen, $31,033        67-70-70—207

Thongchai Jaidee, $31,033        67-65-75—207

Robert Karlsson, $31,033        67-70-70—207

Shane Bertsch, $22,675        75-64-69—208

Marco Dawson, $22,675        64-69-75—208

Kent Jones, $22,675        67-70-71—208

Jeff Maggert, $22,675        69-66-73—208

Cameron Beckman, $18,200        72-71-66—209

John Daly, $18,200        68-70-71—209

Tom Lehman, $18,200        72-69-68—209

Davis Love III, $18,200        67-71-71—209

Jeff Sluman, $18,200        69-67-73—209

Stephen Ames, $13,500        70-71-69—210

Paul Broadhurst, $13,500        69-73-68—210

Paul Goydos, $13,500        68-68-74—210

Jerry Kelly, $13,500        68-71-71—210

Larry Mize, $13,500        70-67-73—210

Corey Pavin, $13,500        68-72-70—210

Gene Sauers, $13,500        69-72-69—210

Kevin Sutherland, $13,500        69-70-71—210

Rocco Mediate, $11,000        70-72-69—211

Billy Andrade, $9,357        73-68-71—212

David Frost, $9,357        70-70-72—212

Ken Duke, $9,357        70-70-72—212

Brandt Jobe, $9,357        69-70-73—212

Scott Parel, $9,357        69-73-70—212

Kenny Perry, $9,357        71-67-74—212

Brett Quigley, $9,357        71-69-72—212

Michael Allen, $6,800        68-77-68—213

Robert Allenby, $6,800        70-75-68—213

Tom Byrum, $6,800        69-72-72—213

Harrison Frazar, $6,800        69-72-72—213

Tim Herron, $6,800        68-69-76—213

Wes Short Jr., $6,800        69-73-71—213

Chris DiMarco, $4,950        69-70-75—214

Stephen Dodd, $4,950        72-71-71—214

Tom Gillis, $4,950        74-68-72—214

David McKenzie, $4,950        73-71-70—214

Bob Estes, $4,200        72-72-71—215

Scott Hebert, $4,200        72-70-73—215

Colin Montgomerie, $4,200        70-76-69—215

Olin Browne, $3,400        72-72-72—216

Brian Cooper, $3,400        70-74-72—216

Lee Janzen, $3,400        71-73-72—216

Shaun Micheel, $3,400        72-74-70—216

Mark O’Meara, $3,400        71-73-72—216

Scott Dunlap, $2,600        72-70-75—217

Tom Pernice Jr., $2,600        71-71-75—217

John Senden, $2,600        71-73-73—217

Steve Jones, $1,896        73-71-74—218

Jose Maria Olazabal, $1,896        72-73-73—218

Tim Petrovic, $1,896        72-74-72—218

Dicky Pride, $1,896        76-73-69—218

Joey Sindelar, $1,896        71-74-73—218

Mark Brooks, $1,520        73-72-74—219

Jay Haas, $1,360        70-74-76—220

Steve Pate, $1,360        76-71-73—220

Russ Cochran, $1,200        76-72-73—221

Ken Tanigawa, $1,200        72-77-72—221

Roger Rowland, $1,040        72-74-77—223

Duffy Waldorf, $1,040        73-75-75—223

Loren Roberts, $920        72-77-75—224

Dan Forsman, $860        76-77-73—226

Scott Verplank, $820        73-78-76—227

George Bowman, $800        76-78-80—234

Korn Ferry Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship Scores

Sunday

At Ohio State University Scarlet Course

Columbus, Ohio

Purse: $1 million

Yardage: 7,444; Par: 71

Final Round

Adam Svensson, $180,000        67-68-65-67—267

Bronson Burgoon, $75,000        67-69-67-66—269

Stephan Jaeger, $75,000        63-69-66-71—269

Paul Barjon, $34,417        68-68-66-68—270

Alex Smalley, $34,417        70-67-67-66—270

Callum Tarren, $34,417        66-68-70-66—270

Sahith Theegala, $34,417        67-71-66-66—270

David Lipsky, $34,417        63-69-67-71—270

Vincent Whaley, $34,417        68-65-65-72—270

Joshua Creel, $21,442        68-66-70-67—271

Michael Gligic, $21,442        71-68-66-66—271

Taylor Moore, $21,442        67-69-68-67—271

Cameron Young, $21,442        69-66-69-67—271

Ben Kohles, $21,442        69-68-66-68—271

Dawie van der Walt, $21,442        70-68-66-67—271

Curtis Luck, $16,500        66-67-73-66—272

Peter Uihlein, $16,500        68-68-67-69—272

Scott Gutschewski, $13,538        69-67-70-67—273

Stuart Macdonald, $13,538        67-70-68-68—273

Taylor Montgomery, $13,538        67-66-70-70—273

Chad Ramey, $13,538        69-70-67-67—273

Aaron Baddeley, $9,836        68-69-67-70—274

Roberto Diaz, $9,836        66-68-67-73—274

Brett Drewitt, $9,836        69-65-71-69—274

Brent Grant, $9,836        66-72-66-70—274

Bo Van Pelt, $9,836        65-68-73-68—274

Joseph Bramlett, $7,430        72-64-69-70—275

Sebastian Cappelen, $7,430        70-68-68-69—275

John Huh, $7,430        68-69-66-72—275

Brandon Wu, $7,430        67-69-68-71—275

Dylan Wu, $7,430        69-68-71-67—275

Ryan Armour, $6,550        66-71-67-72—276

Bo Hoag, $6,550        69-69-70-68—276

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, $5,588        68-69-67-73—277

Patrick Fishburn, $5,588        67-66-73-71—277

Rhein Gibson, $5,588        66-67-73-71—277

Max Greyserman, $5,588        66-71-70-70—277

Satoshi Kodaira, $5,588        69-64-72-72—277

Taylor Pendrith, $5,588        68-71-70-68—277

Greyson Sigg, $5,588        67-72-68-70—277

Camilo Villegas, $5,588        66-70-71-70—277

Rafael Campos, $4,850        72-67-69-70—278

Paul Haley II, $4,850        67-67-71-73—278

Andrew Novak, $4,850        69-70-71-68—278

Chris Baker, $4,392        71-68-70-70—279

Bill Haas, $4,392        68-69-72-70—279

Evan Harmeling, $4,392        68-69-70-72—279

Lee Hodges, $4,392        66-71-75-67—279

Justin Lower, $4,392        67-71-69-72—279

Ryan McCormick, $4,392        69-68-72-70—279

Aaron Rai, $4,392        71-63-75-70—279

Chase Seiffert, $4,392        72-67-70-70—279

Robby Shelton, $4,392        69-70-70-70—279

Shad Tuten, $4,392        67-71-69-72—279

Dawson Armstrong, $4,190        72-66-74-68—280

David Lingmerth, $4,190        71-66-71-72—280

Austin Smotherman, $4,160        68-71-71-71—281

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $4,110        70-67-69-76—282

Lucas Herbert, $4,110        69-70-69-74—282

Vince India, $4,110        67-68-74-73—282

Tag Ridings, $4,110        71-68-71-72—282

Joey Garber, $4,050        70-69-74-70—283

Billy Kennerly, $4,050        69-69-74-71—283

Matthias Schwab, $4,020        68-71-75-71—285

Charlie Saxon, $4,000        70-69-71-76—286

AREA

Red Wolf Golf Club

Clarkston

Sunday

LCSC Native Alumni Scramble

Gross — 1. Church Choir: Dan Church, Drew Church, Dom Church, Grant Ellison 55; 2. Wildhorse Resort & Casino: Gary George, Megan George, Quincey George, Antonio Domebo 60; 3. Clearwater Resort & Casino: Gio Villavicencio, Zach Eastman, Towatoy Bourgeau, Size Pollastrini 60.

BASEBALL

2021 Little League World Series Glance

By The Associated Press

At Williamsport, Pa.

All Times Pacific

Double Elimination

Sunday’s Results

Third Place

Game 29: Hawaii 5, South Dakota 0

Championship

Game 30: Michigan 5, Ohio 2

AUTO RACING

2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule-winners

Feb. 9 — Busch Clash at DAYTONA (Kyle Busch)

Feb. 11 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Aric Almirola)

Feb. 11 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (Austin Dillon)

Feb. 14 — DAYTONA 500 (Michael McDowell)

Feb. 21 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 At DAYTONA (Christopher Bell)

Feb. 28 — Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla. (William Byron)

March 7 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas (Kyle Larson)

March 14 — Instacart 500, Avondale, Ariz. (Martin Truex Jr.)

March 21 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga. (Ryan Blaney)

March 29 — Food City Dirt Race, Bristol, Tenn. (Joey Logano)

April 10 — Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Martinsville, Va. (Martin Truex Jr.)

April 18 — Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va. (Alex Bowman)

April 25 — GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala. (Brad Keselowski)

May 2 — Buschy McBusch 400, Kansas City, Kan. (Kyle Busch)

May 9 — Goodyear 400, Darlington, S.C. (Martin Truex Jr.)

May 16 — Drydene 400 (Alex Bowman)

May 23 — EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, Austin, Texas (Chase Elliott)

May 30 — Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C. (Kyle Larson)

June 6 — Toyota / Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif. (Kyle Larson)

June 13 — x-NASCAR All-Star Open, Fort Worth, Texas (Aric Almirola)

June 13 — NASCAR All-Star Race, Fort Worth, Texas (Kyle Larson)

June 20 — Ally 400, Nashville, Tenn. (Kyle Larson)

June 26 — Pocono Organics CBD 325, Long Pond, Pa. (Alex Bowman)

June 27 — Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, Long Pond, Pa. (Kyle Busch)

July 4 — Jockey Made in America 250 presented by Kwik Trip, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Chase Elliott)

July 11 — Quaker State 400, Hampton, Ga. (Kurt Busch)

July 18 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H. (Aric Almirola)

Aug. 8 — Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y. (Kyle Larson)

Aug. 15 — Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Speedway, Ind. (AJ Allmendinger)

Aug. 22 — FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich. (Ryan Blaney)

Aug. 28 — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Ryan Blaney)

Sept. 5 — Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 11 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 18 — Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 26 — South Point 400, Las Vegas

Oct. 3 — YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 10 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 17 — Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 24 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 31 — Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 7 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

x-non-points race

F1 Belgian Grand Prix Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

Lap length: 4.35 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 1 laps, 3:27.071, 12.5 points.

2. (2) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 1, +2.198 seconds, 9.

3. (3) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1, +3.518, 7.5.

4. (4) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 1, +5.951, 6.

5. (5) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 1, +7.894, 5.

6. (6) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 1, +10.275, 4.

7. (8) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 1, +11.791, 3.

8. (9) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 1, +13.217, 2.

9. (10) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 1, +15.634, 1.

10. (11) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 1, +16.961, 0.5.

11. (12) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 1, +20.259.

12. (13) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 1, +21.946.

13. (14) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1, +23.530.

14. (15) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 1, +26.085.

15. (16) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 1, +28.781.

16. (17) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, 1, +30.900.

17. (18) Nikita Mazepin, Russia, Haas F1 Team, 1, +32.687.

18. (19) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 1, +34.838.

19. (20) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1, +36.322.

20. (7) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 1, +38.690.

Driver Standings

1. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 202.5 points.

2. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 199.5.

3. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 113.

4. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 108.

5. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 104.

6. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 83.5.

7. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 82.

8. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 56.

9. Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 54.

10. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 42.

11. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 38.

12. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 35.

13. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 18.

14. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 18.

15. George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 13.

16. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 7.

17. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 2.

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1.

Manufacturers Standings

1. Mercedes, 310.

2. Red Bull Racing, 303.

3. McLaren, 169.

4. Ferrari, 165.

5. Alpine, 80.

6. Alphatauri, 72.

7. Aston Martin, 53.

8. Williams, 20.

9. Alfa Romeo Racing, 3.

10. Haas F1 Team, 0.

BASKETBALL

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W    L    Pct.    GB

x-Connecticut    20    6    .769    —  

Chicago    14    12    .538    6

New York    11    16    .407    9½

Washington    10    15    .400    9½

Atlanta    6    19    .240    13½

Indiana    5    19    .208    14

WESTERN CONFERENCE    

    W    L    Pct.    GB

x-Las Vegas    19    7    .731    —  

x-Seattle    18    10    .643    2  

Minnesota    15    9    .625    3

Phoenix    15    10    .600    3½

Dallas    11    15    .423    8

Los Angeles    10    16    .385    9

x-clinched playoff spot

Sunday’s Results

Chicago 107, Seattle 75

Today’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut at Washington, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Indiana, 4 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

FOOTBALL

NFL

PRESEASON GLANCE

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Buffalo    3    0    0    1.000    76    30

New England    3    0    0    1.000    79    33

N.Y. Jets    2    0    1    .833    66    52

Miami    2    1    0    .667    79    63

South    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Indianapolis    3    0    0    1.000    60    45

Houston    2    1    0    .667    62    44

Tennessee    2    1    0    .667    81    33

Jacksonville    1    2    0    .333    68    60

North    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Baltimore    3    0    0    1.000    74    20

Cleveland    3    0    0    1.000    59    36

Pittsburgh    3    1    0    .750    75    73

Cincinnati    1    2    0    .333    58    60

West    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Denver    3    0    0    1.000    80    21

Kansas City    3    0    0    1.000    64    51

Las Vegas    2    1    0    .667    47    57

L.A. Chargers    1    2    0    .333    23    48

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Washington    1    2    0    .333    33    72

Philadelphia    0    2    1    .167    47    90

N.Y. Giants    0    3    0    .000    40    51

Dallas    0    4    0    .000    47    89

South    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

New Orleans    1    1    0    .500    37    38

Carolina    1    2    0    .333    55    50

Tampa Bay    1    2    0    .333    40    69

Atlanta    0    3    0    .000    30    79

North    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Chicago    2    1    0    .667    62    78

Detroit    0    3    0    .000    52    69

Green Bay    0    3    0    .000    21    68

Minnesota    0    3    0    .000    41    73

West    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

San Francisco    2    1    0    .667    65    39

Arizona    1    1    0    .500    29    33

Seattle    1    2    0    .333    37    50

L.A. Rams    0    3    0    .000    34    47

Sunday’s Results

Jacksonville 34, Dallas 14

Miami 29, Cincinnati 26

San Francisco 34, Las Vegas 10

New England 22, N.Y. Giants 20

Cleveland 19, Atlanta 10

END OF PRESEASON

REGULAR SEASON

Seattle Seahawks schedule

Sept. 12 at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Sept. 19 Tennessee, 1:25 p.m.

Sept. 26 at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m.

Oct. 3 at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m.

Oct. 7 L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Pittsburgh, 5:20 p.m.

Oct. 25 New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.

Oct. 31 Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m.

Nov. 7 BYE

Nov. 14 at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m.

Nov. 21 Arizona, 1:25 p.m.

Nov. 29 at Washington, 5:15 p.m.

Dec. 5 San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.

Dec. 12 at Houston, 10 a.m.

Dec. 19 at L.A. Rams, 5:25 p.m.

Dec. 26 Chicago, 5:05 p.m.

Jan. 2 Detroit, 1:25 p.m.

Jan. 9 at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.

COLLEGE

This Week’s Schedule

All Times Pacific

(Subject to change)

Wednesday’s Game

SOUTH

UAB (0-0) vs. Jacksonville St. (0-0) at Montgomery, Ala., 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

EAST

New Hampshire (0-0) at Stony Brook (0-0), 3 p.m.

Temple (0-0) at Rutgers (0-0), 3:30 p.m.

Wagner (0-0) at Buffalo (0-0), 4 p.m.

Delaware (0-0) at Maine (0-0), 4 p.m.

SOUTH

Tennessee Tech (0-0) at Samford (0-0), 4 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn (0-0) at FIU (0-0), 4 p.m.

Boise St. (0-0) at UCF (0-0), 4 p.m.

The Citadel (0-0) at Coastal Carolina (0-0), 4 p.m.

Point (Ga.) (0-0) at Mercer (0-0), 4 p.m.

Austin Peay (0-0) at Chattanooga (0-0), 4:30 p.m.

South Florida (0-0) at NC State (0-0), 4:30 p.m.

East Carolina (0-0) vs. Appalachian St. (0-0) at Charlotte, N.C., 4:30 p.m.

MVSU (0-0) at Murray St. (0-0), 5 p.m.

UT Martin (0-0) at W. Kentucky (0-0), 5 p.m.

Reinhardt (0-0) at Kennesaw St. (0-0), 5 p.m.

Bowling Green (0-0) at Tennessee (0-0), 5 p.m.

MIDWEST

WV Wesleyan (0-0) at Drake (0-0), 4 p.m.

W. Illinois (0-0) at Ball St. (0-0), 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word (0-0) at Youngstown St. (0-0), 4 p.m.

S. Illinois (0-0) at SE Missouri (0-0), 4:30 p.m.

Ohio St. (0-0) at Minnesota (0-0), 5 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

UC Davis (0-0) at Tulsa (0-0), 4:30 p.m.

North American University (0-0) at Lamar (0-0), 5 p.m.

FAR WEST

Weber St. (0-0) at Utah (0-0), 4:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist (0-0) at New Mexico (0-0), 5 p.m.

Sam Houston St. (0-0) at N. Arizona (0-0), 6 p.m.

E. Washington (0-0) at UNLV (0-0), 7 p.m.

S. Utah (0-1) at Arizona St. (0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

EAST

S. Connecticut (0-0) at CCSU (0-0), 3 p.m.

SOUTH

North Carolina (0-0) at Virginia Tech (0-0), 3 p.m.

Duke (0-0) at Charlotte (0-0), 4 p.m.

Old Dominion (0-0) at Wake Forest (0-0), 4 p.m.

MIDWEST

St. Francis (Pa.) (0-0) at E. Michigan (0-0), 4 p.m.

South Dakota (0-0) at Kansas (0-0), 5 p.m.

Michigan St. (0-0) at Northwestern (0-0), 6 p.m.

FAR WEST

N. Colorado (0-0) at Colorado (0-0), 6 p.m.

S. Dakota St. (0-0) at Colorado St. (0-0), 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Holy Cross (0-0) at UConn (0-1), 9 a.m.

Colgate (0-0) at Boston College (0-0), 9 a.m.

Villanova (0-0) at Lehigh (0-0), 9 a.m.

Marist (0-0) at Georgetown (0-0), 9:30 a.m.

St. Anselm (0-0) at Merrimack (0-0), 10 a.m.

West Virginia (0-0) at Maryland (0-0), 12:30 p.m.

Marshall (0-0) at Navy (0-0), 12:30 p.m.

Towson (0-0) at Morgan St. (0-0), 1 p.m.

Umass (0-0) at Pittsburgh (0-0), 1 p.m.

Bowie St. (0-0) at Delaware St. (0-0), 1 p.m.

Bucknell (0-0) at Sacred Heart (0-0), 3 p.m.

Bryant (0-0) at Rhode Island (0-0), 3 p.m.

SOUTH

Louisiana-Monroe (0-0) at Kentucky (0-0), 9 a.m.

Oklahoma (0-0) at Tulane (0-0), 9 a.m.

Army (0-0) at Georgia St. (0-0), 9 a.m.

West Florida (0-0) at McNeese St. (0-0), 10 a.m.

Davidson (0-0) at VMI (0-0), 10:30 a.m.

NC A&T (0-0) at Furman (0-0), 11 a.m.

Howard (0-0) at Richmond (0-0), 11 a.m.

Wofford (0-0) at Elon (0-0), 11 a.m.

Alabama (0-0) vs. Miami (0-0) at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

St. Andrews (0-0) at Presbyterian (0-0), 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech (0-0) at Mississippi St. (0-0), 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb (0-0) at Georgia Southern (0-0), 3 p.m.

Morehead St. (0-0) at James Madison (0-0), 3 p.m.

E. Kentucky (0-0) at W. Carolina (0-0), 3 p.m.

Virginia Union (0-0) at Hampton (0-0), 3 p.m.

Miles (0-0) at Alabama St. (0-0), 3 p.m.

Campbell (0-0) at Liberty (0-0), 3 p.m.

Warner University (0-0) at Stetson (0-0), 3 p.m.

Akron (0-0) at Auburn (0-0), 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) (0-0) at Middle Tennessee (0-0), 4 p.m.

Nicholls (0-0) at Memphis (0-0), 4 p.m.

Southern U. (0-0) at Troy (0-0), 4 p.m.

North Alabama (0-0) at SE Louisiana (0-0), 4 p.m.

E. Illinois (0-0) at South Carolina (0-0), 4 p.m.

SC State (0-0) at Alabama A&M (0-0), 4 p.m.

N. Illinois (0-0) at Georgia Tech (0-0), 4:30 p.m.

FAU (0-0) at Florida (0-0), 4:30 p.m.

Georgia (0-0) vs. Clemson (0-0) at Charlotte, N.C., 4:30 p.m.

William & Mary (0-0) at Virginia (0-0), 4:30 p.m.

ETSU (0-0) at Vanderbilt (0-0), 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. (0-0) at South Alabama (0-0), 5 p.m.

MIDWEST

Stanford (0-0) vs. Kansas St. (0-0) at Arlington, Texas, 9 a.m.

W. Michigan (0-0) at Michigan (0-0), 9 a.m.

Fordham (0-0) at Nebraska (0-1), 9 a.m.

Robert Morris (0-0) at Dayton (0-0), 9 a.m.

Penn St. (0-0) at Wisconsin (0-0), 9 a.m.

St. Francis (Ill.) (0-0) at St. Thomas (Minn.) (0-0), 11 a.m.

Albany (NY) (0-0) at N. Dakota St. (0-0), 12:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) (0-0) at Cincinnati (0-0), 12:30 p.m.

Indiana (0-0) at Iowa (0-0), 12:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan (0-0) at Missouri (0-0), 1 p.m.

N. Iowa (0-0) at Iowa St. (0-0), 1:30 p.m.

Valparaiso (0-0) at Indiana Wesleyan (0-0), 3 p.m.

Syracuse (0-0) at Ohio (0-0), 4 p.m.

Oregon St. (0-0) at Purdue (0-0), 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. (0-0) at Toledo (0-0), 4 p.m.

UTSA (0-0) at Illinois (0-0), 4:30 p.m.

Butler (0-0) at Illinois St. (0-0), 4:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Rice (0-0) at Arkansas (0-0), 11 a.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette (0-0) at Texas (0-0), 1:30 p.m.

Missouri St. (0-0) at Oklahoma St. (0-0), 4 p.m.

Lane (0-0) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (0-0), 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. (0-0) at Stephen F. Austin (0-0), 4 p.m.

Texas Tech (0-0) vs. Houston (0-0), 4 p.m.

Baylor (0-0) at Texas State (0-0), 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas (0-0) at Arkansas St. (0-0), 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian (0-0) at SMU (0-0), 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. (0-0) at North Texas (0-0), 4:30 p.m.

Kent St. (0-0) at Texas A&M (0-0), 5 p.m.

Prairie View (0-0) at Texas Southern (0-0), 5 p.m.

Duquesne (0-0) at TCU (0-0), 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman (0-0) at UTEP (1-0), 5 p.m.

FAR WEST

Fresno St. (0-0) at Oregon (0-0), 11 a.m.

Lafayette (0-0) at Air Force (0-0), 11 a.m.

North Dakota (0-0) at Idaho St. (0-0), Noon

Montana St. (0-0) at Wyoming (0-0), 1 p.m.

Simon Fraser (0-0) at Idaho (0-0), 1 p.m.

Cal Poly (0-0) at San Diego (0-0), 1:05 p.m.

San Jose St. (1-0) at Southern Cal (0-0), 2 p.m.

Montana (0-0) at Washington (0-0), 5 p.m.

LSU (0-0) at UCLA (1-0), 5:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. (0-0) at Dixie St. (0-0), 6 p.m.

New Mexico St. (0-1) at San Diego St. (0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Nevada (0-0) at California (0-0), 7:30 p.m.

BYU (0-0) vs. Arizona (0-0) at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

Utah St. (0-0) at Washington St. (0-0), 8 p.m.

Portland St. (0-0) at Hawaii (0-1), 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 5, Games

SOUTH

Jackson St. (0-0) vs. Florida A&M (0-0) at Miami Gardens, Fla., Noon

Grambling St. (0-0) vs. Tennessee St. (0-0) at Canton, Ohio, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame (0-0) at Florida St. (0-0), 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 7, Game

SOUTH

Louisville (0-0) vs. Mississippi (0-0) at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Schedules

IDAHO

Sept. 4 Simon Fraser, 1 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Indiana, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Oregon St., 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 Portland St., 2 p.m.

Oct. 16 at E. Washington, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 Montana, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 N. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 S. Utah, 1 p.m.

Nov. 13 at Montana St., Noon

Nov. 20 at Idaho St., Noon

WASHINGTON ST.

Sept. 4 Utah St., 8 p.m.

Sept. 11 Portland St., 3 p.m.

Sept. 18 USC, 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Utah, TBA

Oct. 2 at California, TBA

Oct. 9 Oregon St., TBA

Oct. 16 Stanford, TBA

Oct. 23 BYU, TBA

Oct. 30 at Arizona St., TBA

Nov. 13 at Oregon, TBA

Nov. 19 Arizona, 6 p.m.

Nov. 26 at Washington, TBA

SOCCER

MLS

Eastern Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

New England    15    4    4    49    44    28

Orlando City    9    4    8    35    30    24

Nashville    8    2    11    35    34    20

New York City FC    10    6    4    34    36    19

Philadelphia    8    6    8    32    28    23

CF Montréal    8    7    7    31    30    27

D.C. United    9    10    3    30    35    32

Columbus    7    9    6    27    25    29

Atlanta    6    7    9    27    25    28

Chicago    6    11    5    23    24    33

Inter Miami CF    6    9    5    23    21    31

New York    6    10    4    22    23    25

Cincinnati    3    9    8    17    21    37

Toronto FC    3    13    6    15    26    47

Western Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Seattle    12    4    6    42    35    19

Sporting KC    11    4    7    40    37    22

Colorado    11    4    5    38    30    20

LA Galaxy    11    8    3    36    35    35

Minnesota United    8    6    7    31    24    24

Portland    8    10    3    27    29    39

Real Salt Lake    7    8    6    27    31    27

Vancouver    6    7    8    26    27    31

San Jose    6    7    8    26    24    29

FC Dallas    6    9    7    25    30    33

Los Angeles FC    6    9    6    24    28    31

Austin FC    5    12    4    19    20    29

Houston    3    9    10    19    24    34

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Results

FC Dallas 5, Austin FC 3

Vancouver 4, Real Salt Lake 1

Portland 2, Seattle 0

Friday’s Games

New York City FC at Nashville, 4:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 5 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Austin FC at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 5 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 7 p.m.

NWSL Glance

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Portland    10    4    2    32    24    11

North Carolina    8    4    4    28    22    9

Reign FC    8    7    1    25    22    18

Orlando    6    5    6    24    20    19

Chicago    7    7    3    24    19    22

Washington    6    5    5    23    19    18

Gotham FC    5    5    6    21    17    15

Houston    6    6    3    21    18    20

Louisville    4    8    4    16    13    23

Kansas City    2    11    4    10    9    28

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Results

North Carolina 0, Washington 0, tie

Orlando 1, Gotham FC 0

Reign FC 2, Portland 1

Houston 1, Louisville 0

Wednesday’s Game

Reign FC at Houston, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Gotham FC, 4 p.m.

Reign FC at Louisville, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

