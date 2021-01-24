GOLF
PGA Tour American Express Scores
Sunday
At PGA West
La Quia, Calif.
Purse: $6.7 million
Stadium Course
Yardage: 7,147; Par: 72
Final Round
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Si Woo Kim (500), $1,206,000 66-68-67-64—265
Patrick Cantlay (300), $730,300 69-71-65-61—266
Cameron Davis (190), $462,300 68-70-66-64—268
Tony Finau (135), $328,300 68-66-67-68—269
Abraham Ancer (100), $247,900 69-65-73-66—273
Doug Ghim (100), $247,900 67-68-69-69—273
Michael Thompson (100), $247,900 67-72-68-66—273
Byeong Hun An (78), $189,275 65-73-67-69—274
Paul Casey (78), $189,275 72-65-68-69—274
Brian Harman (78), $189,275 68-68-67-71—274
Francesco Molinari (78), $189,275 69-66-69-70—274
Sungjae Im (59), $137,350 68-65-73-69—275
Henrik Norlander (59), $137,350 71-68-70-66—275
Rory Sabbatini (59), $137,350 68-69-67-71—275
Chase Seiffert (59), $137,350 72-67-65-71—275
Ryan Armour (49), $102,175 70-67-73-66—276
Bo Hoag (49), $102,175 71-69-68-68—276
Chris Kirk (49), $102,175 68-70-70-68—276
Russell Knox (49), $102,175 69-70-64-73—276
Gary Woodland (49), $102,175 70-68-68-70—276
Rickie Fowler (34), $58,625 73-66-70-68—277
Talor Gooch (34), $58,625 74-66-65-72—277
Brandon Hagy (34), $58,625 64-70-72-71—277
Kramer Hickok (34), $58,625 70-69-69-69—277
Max Homa (34), $58,625 66-70-65-76—277
John Huh (34), $58,625 68-68-70-71—277
Matt Jones (34), $58,625 70-68-67-72—277
Luke List (34), $58,625 69-68-68-72—277
Andrew Putnam (34), $58,625 67-69-70-71—277
Brendan Steele (34), $58,625 68-68-72-69—277
Richy Werenski (34), $58,625 69-68-65-75—277
Austin Cook (22), $38,257 68-70-74-66—278
Adam Hadwin (22), $38,257 72-66-74-66—278
James Hahn (22), $38,257 68-69-70-71—278
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (22), $38,257 68-71-71-68—278
Kyle Stanley (22), $38,257 70-68-70-70—278
Bronson Burgoon (18), $31,825 71-68-70-70—279
Emiliano Grillo (18), $31,825 69-66-68-76—279
Adam Schenk (18), $31,825 68-68-71-72—279
Rhein Gibson (13), $25,125 70-70-69-71—280
Jamie Lovemark (13), $25,125 68-71-70-71—280
Tyler McCumber (13), $25,125 69-70-73-68—280
Alex Noren (13), $25,125 67-71-70-72—280
Roger Sloan (13), $25,125 69-67-69-75—280
Josh Teater (13), $25,125 68-69-71-72—280
Matthew Wolff (13), $25,125 72-67-71-70—280
Rob Oppenheim (9), $17,777 69-71-67-74—281
Nick Taylor (9), $17,777 68-66-74-73—281
Harry Hall, $17,777 70-70-72-69—281
Martin Laird (9), $17,777 66-74-69-72—281
Sam Ryder (9), $17,777 67-70-72-72—281
Brian Stuard (9), $17,777 74-65-72-70—281
Patton Kizzire (7), $16,147 69-70-70-73—282
Wyndham Clark (6), $15,812 70-70-73-70—283
Charl Schwartzel (6), $15,812 67-72-72-72—283
Tyler Duncan (6), $15,410 67-72-73-72—284
Ben Martin (6), $15,410 67-71-69-77—284
Cameron Tringale (6), $15,410 68-72-72-72—284
Erik van Rooyen (6), $15,410 70-69-76-69—284
Vaughn Taylor (5), $15,008 73-67-74-71—285
Jimmy Walker (5), $15,008 69-70-70-76—285
Zach Johnson (5), $14,740 72-68-71-75—286
Hank Lebioda (5), $14,740 69-71-70-76—286
Sebastian Cappelen (4), $14,338 70-70-78-69—287
Will Gordon (4), $14,338 72-68-75-72—287
David Hearn (4), $14,338 68-71-75-73—287
Andrew Landry (4), $14,338 70-69-74-74—287
Nelson Ledesma (3), $14,003 70-70-79-69—288
Adam Long (3), $13,869 68-70-76-75—289
Doc Redman (3), $13,735 70-70-76-74—290
Maverick McNealy (3), $13,601 67-73-79-72—291
LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores
Sunday
At Four Season Golf and Sports Club
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
Final Round
x-wins playoff on first hole
x-Jessica Korda, $180,000 65-69-60-66—260
Danielle Kang, $150,326 64-65-63-68—260
Nelly Korda, $109,051 65-66-67-64—262
In Gee Chun, $84,359 68-65-67-67—267
Angela Stanford, $61,727 67-69-67-65—268
Cheyenne Knight, $61,727 69-66-67-66—268
Lexi Thompson, $43,621 67-69-69-65—270
Brittany Lincicome, $43,621 66-74-64-66—270
Brooke Henderson, $36,625 67-69-65-70—271
Sophia Popov, $33,333 68-69-67-68—272
Georgia Hall, $28,887 70-70-67-66—273
Celine Boutier, $28,887 69-70-65-69—273
Gaby Lopez, $28,887 65-68-71-69—204
Bronte Law, $25,349 73-70-70-63—276
Ally Ewing, $23,209 70-72-68-67—277
Mel Reid, $23,209 70-70-67-70—277
Cydney Clanton, $20,466 75-69-68-66—278
Austin Ernst, $20,466 69-70-71-68—278
Jasmine Suwannapura, $20,466 72-68-69-69—278
Stacy Lewis, $18,929 66-71-74-68—279
Pernilla Lindberg, $18,272 70-72-66-72—280
Mi Jung Hur, $16,954 71-71-71-68—281
Hee Young Park, $16,954 71-69-72-69—281
Madelene Sagstrom, $16,954 73-69-69-70—281
PGA Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
Late Saturday
Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
Purse: $1.8 million
Hualalai Golf Course
Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72
Final Round
Darren Clarke, $310,000 63-68-64—195
Retief Goosen, $182,500 62-71-64—197
Jerry Kelly, $130,000 64-67-68—199
Fred Couples, $90,000 71-63-67—201
Scott Parel, $90,000 64-71-66—201
Kevin Sutherland, $90,000 66-68-67—201
Gene Sauers, $65,000 68-67-69—204
Mike Weir, $65,000 71-67-66—204
Jim Furyk, $52,500 68-68-69—205
Scott McCarron, $52,500 67-70-68—205
K.J. Choi, $38,600 66-72-68—206
Ernie Els, $38,600 69-69-68—206
Brandt Jobe, $38,600 68-67-71—206
Bernhard Langer, $38,600 68-67-71—206
David Toms, $38,600 68-68-70—206
Vijay Singh, $32,000 70-70-67—207
Doug Barron, $27,250 69-70-70—209
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $27,250 69-71-69—209
Mark O’Meara, $27,250 70-70-69—209
Kenny Perry, $27,250 70-71-68—209
Stephen Ames, $23,500 71-66-73—210
Shane Bertsch, $23,500 69-67-74—210
Paul Broadhurst, $21,000 74-71-66—211
Wes Short, Jr., $21,000 68-72-71—211
Ken Tanigawa, $21,000 72-71-68—211
Colin Montgomerie, $18,500 71-70-71—212
Kirk Triplett, $18,500 71-71-70—212
Olin Browne, $16,500 72-68-74—214
Jeff Sluman, $16,500 71-72-71—214
John Daly, $14,250 70-70-75—215
Fred Funk, $14,250 70-72-73—215
Davis Love III, $14,250 70-74-71—215
Rocco Mediate, $14,250 74-69-72—215
Jay Haas, $12,750 74-74-69—217
Jeff Maggert, $12,750 72-75-70—217
Sandy Lyle, $11,500 77-70-72—219
Corey Pavin, $11,500 75-74-70—219
Brett Quigley, $11,500 73-69-77—219
Tom Pernice Jr., $10,750 72-72-76—220
Larry Mize, $10,500 74-76-71—221
Tom Watson, $10,250 78-75-72—225
Hale Irwin, $10,000 75-74-78—227
FOOTBALL
NFL
Playoff Glance
All Times Pacific
Conference Championships
Sunday’s Results
AFC
Kansas City 38, Buffalo 24
NFC
Tampa Bay 31, Green Bay 26
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 7
At Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Free Agent Signings
NEW YORK — The 29 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
CHICAGO (2) — Signed Adam Eaton, of, Washington, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Liam Hendriks, rhp, Oakland, to a $54 million, four-year contract.
DETROIT (1) — Signed Robbie Grossman, of, Oakland, to a $10 million, two-year contract.
HOUSTON (2) — Signed Pedro Báez, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $12.5 million, two-year contract; signed Jason Castro, c, Houston, to a $7 million, two-year contract.
KANSAS CITY (3) — Signed Mike Minor, lhp, Oakland, to an $18 million, two-year contract; signed Carlos Santana, 1b, Cleveland, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract; re-signed Greg Holland, rhp, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract.
MINNESOTA (1) — Signed JA Happ, lhp, New York Yankees, to an $8 million, one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES (2) — Signed Kurt Suzuki, c, Washington, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed José Quintana, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY (2) — Re-signed Mike Zunino, c, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Michael Wacha, rhp, New York Mets, to a $3 million, one-year contract.
TORONTO (4) — Re-signed Robbie Ray, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Kirby Yates, rhp, San Diego, to a $5.5 million, one-year contract; signed Tyler Chatwood, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed George Springer, of, Houston, to a $150 million, six-year contract.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ATLANTA (3) — Re-signed Josh Tomlin, rhp, to $1.25 million, one-year contract; signed Drew Smyly, lhp, San Francisco, to an $11 million, one-year contract; signed Charlie Morton, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $15 million, one-yer contract.
CHICAGO (1) — Signed Austin Romine, c, Detroit, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES (1) — Re-signed Blake Treinen, rhp, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract.
NEW YORK (3) — Marcus Stroman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer; signed Trevor May, rhp, Minnesota, to a $15.5 million, two-year contract; signed James McCann, c, Chicago White Sox, to a $40.6 million, four-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Kevin Gausman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer; signed Anthony DeSclafani, rhp, Cincinnati, to a $6 million, one-year contract; signed Alex Wood, lhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $3 million, one-year contract.
WASHINGTON (1) — Re-signed Ryan Zimmerman, 1b, to a $1 million, one-year contract.
HOCKEY
NHL
East W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 3 0 3 9 22 21
Pittsburgh 4 2 0 8 21 23
New Jersey 3 1 1 7 11 11
Boston 3 1 1 7 15 10
Philadelphia 3 2 1 7 20 22
N.Y. Islanders 3 2 0 6 9 8
Buffalo 2 3 1 5 18 19
N.Y. Rangers 1 3 1 3 13 15
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 3 1 0 6 15 10
Columbus 2 2 2 6 15 18
Chicago 2 3 1 5 19 23
Dallas 2 0 0 4 10 2
Florida 2 0 0 4 10 6
Carolina 2 1 0 4 9 6
Nashville 2 3 0 4 12 17
Detroit 2 4 0 4 12 20
West W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 5 1 0 10 19 12
Minnesota 4 2 0 8 18 15
St. Louis 3 2 1 7 17 23
Colorado 3 3 0 6 18 15
Los Angeles 2 2 2 6 20 20
Anaheim 2 2 2 6 11 14
San Jose 3 3 0 6 19 21
Arizona 2 3 1 5 17 19
North W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 4 0 2 10 29 18
Toronto 5 2 0 10 22 19
Winnipeg 4 2 0 8 22 17
Edmonton 3 4 0 6 19 23
Calgary 2 1 1 5 13 9
Vancouver 2 5 0 4 20 33
Ottawa 1 3 1 3 14 20
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago 6, Detroit 2
Buffalo 4, Washington 3, SO
Vegas 1, Arizona 0
Toronto 3, Calgary 2
New Jersey 2, N.Y. Islanders 0
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Anaheim 3, Colorado 1
Dallas 3, Nashville 2
Los Angeles 6, St. Louis 3
San Jose 5, Minnesota 3
Edmonton 4, Winnipeg 3
Today’s Game
Ottawa at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Florida at Columbus, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 6 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 12 5 .706 —
Boston 9 6 .600 2
Brooklyn 10 8 .556 21/2
New York 8 10 .444 41/2
Toronto 7 9 .438 41/2
Southeast W L Pct GB
Atlanta 8 8 .500 —
Charlotte 7 9 .438 1
Orlando 7 10 .412 11/2
Miami 6 9 .400 11/2
Washington 3 9 .250 3
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 10 6 .625 —
Indiana 9 7 .563 1
Cleveland 8 8 .500 2
Chicago 7 9 .438 3
Detroit 3 13 .188 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Memphis 7 6 .538 —
San Antonio 9 8 .529 —
Dallas 8 8 .500 1/2
Houston 6 9 .400 2
New Orleans 5 10 .333 3
Northwest W L Pct GB
Utah 12 4 .750 —
Portland 9 6 .600 21/2
Denver 9 7 .563 3
Oklahoma City 6 9 .400 51/2
Minnesota 4 11 .267 71/2
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 13 4 .765 —
L.A. Lakers 13 4 .765 —
Phoenix 8 7 .533 4
Golden State 8 8 .500 41/2
Sacramento 6 10 .375 61/2
Sunday’s Results
Toronto 107, Indiana 102
L.A. Clippers 108, Oklahoma City 100
Boston 141, Cleveland 103
Charlotte 107, Orlando 104
San Antonio 121, Washington 101
Milwaukee 129, Atlanta 115
Portland 116, New York 113
Sacramento at Memphis, ppd.
Today’s Games
Charlotte at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, ppd
Denver at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 5 p.m.
New York at Utah, 6 p.m.
Celtics 141, Cavs 103
CLEVELAND (103)
Nance Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Osman 4-10 0-0 12, Drummond 4-9 3-6 11, Okoro 1-6 4-6 6, Sexton 3-8 7-7 13, McGee 5-10 1-4 11, Prince 3-9 1-2 9, Windler 3-6 4-4 11, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 5-7 2-2 12, Dotson 4-9 1-1 12, Garland 1-9 2-2 4. Totals 34-85 25-34 103.
BOSTON (141)
Brown 13-20 4-4 33, Theis 4-6 8-8 17, Thompson 2-7 1-2 5, Smart 5-8 1-2 12, Walker 7-12 4-4 21, Green 2-4 1-1 5, Nesmith 4-6 0-0 11, Ojeleye 2-4 1-2 6, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Williams III 4-6 1-1 9, Fall 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 7-12 2-3 18, Teague 0-0 0-0 0, Waters 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 52-93 23-27 141.
Cleveland 21 30 27 25 — 103
Boston 38 35 41 27 — 141
3-Point Goals: Cleveland 10-33 (Osman 4-7, Dotson 3-6, Prince 2-5, Windler 1-4, Okoro 0-2, Garland 0-6), Boston 14-28 (Brown 3-4, Nesmith 3-5, Walker 3-5, Edwards 2-6, Smart 1-2, Theis 1-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Cleveland 34 (Allen 7), Boston 55 (Thompson 12). Assists: Cleveland 24 (Garland, Prince 5), Boston 26 (Smart 9). Total Fouls: Cleveland 23, Boston 23.
Hornets 107, Magic 104
CHARLOTTE (107)
Hayward 15-25 4-8 39, Washington 4-8 0-0 9, Biyombo 1-1 0-2 2, Graham 5-14 2-2 15, Rozier 2-10 2-3 7, Bridges 8-11 0-0 18, Ca.Martin 1-1 0-0 2, Zeller 2-7 0-0 4, Ball 4-11 1-1 11. Totals 42-88 9-16 107.
ORLANDO (104)
Clark 4-7 2-2 14, Ennis III 3-7 0-0 8, Vucevic 9-22 2-2 22, Anthony 6-13 0-0 14, Fournier 7-16 4-7 21, Bacon 1-7 0-0 2, Ross 4-8 0-0 10, Birch 2-2 1-2 5, Bone 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 39-87 9-13 104.
Charlotte 24 26 24 33 — 107
Orlando 29 29 28 18 — 104
3-Point Goals: Charlotte 14-36 (Hayward 5-8, Graham 3-7, Ball 2-4, Bridges 2-5, Washington 1-4, Rozier 1-6, Zeller 0-2), Orlando 17-38 (Clark 4-7, Fournier 3-8, Ennis III 2-2, Anthony 2-4, Bone 2-4, Ross 2-5, Vucevic 2-5, Bacon 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Charlotte 43 (Hayward 9), Orlando 43 (Vucevic 13). Assists: Charlotte 28 (Ball 8), Orlando 27 (Anthony, Fournier 6). Total Fouls: Charlotte 17, Orlando 18. A: 3,507 (18,846)
Clippers 108, Thunder 100
OKLAHOMA CITY (100)
Bazley 4-7 0-0 9, Dort 2-10 0-0 4, Roby 5-10 0-0 10, Gilgeous-Alexander 8-16 6-6 23, Hill 9-12 1-1 22, K.Williams 3-6 0-0 7, Muscala 3-12 0-0 7, Pokusevski 1-8 0-0 2, Diallo 6-9 2-7 14, Maledon 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 42-95 9-14 100.
L.A. CLIPPERS (108)
Batum 3-7 0-0 7, Leonard 14-24 2-2 34, Ibaka 7-8 1-2 17, Beverley 2-7 2-2 7, George 4-13 1-2 11, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 0-4 0-0 0, Zubac 5-6 0-0 10, Kennard 1-5 0-0 3, L.Williams 1-9 2-2 5, R.Jackson 4-8 4-6 14. Totals 41-92 12-16 108.
Oklahoma City 19 26 28 27 — 100
L.A. Clippers 36 20 29 23 — 108
3-Point Goals: Oklahoma City 7-35 (Hill 3-4, Bazley 1-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-3, Muscala 1-9, Roby 0-2, Maledon 0-3, Pokusevski 0-3, Dort 0-6), L.A. Clippers 14-46 (Leonard 4-9, Ibaka 2-2, R.Jackson 2-4, George 2-8, Kennard 1-4, L.Williams 1-4, Batum 1-5, Beverley 1-5, Patterson 0-4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Oklahoma City 51 (Bazley 11), L.A. Clippers 46 (Zubac 11). Assists: Oklahoma City 22 (Gilgeous-Alexander 7), L.A. Clippers 26 (Leonard 8). Total Fouls: Oklahoma City 19, L.A. Clippers 10.
Raptors 107, Pacers 102
TORONTO (107)
Anunoby 9-16 8-10 30, Johnson 1-6 1-2 3, Baynes 5-9 0-0 12, Powell 7-18 4-7 20, VanVleet 6-15 5-5 21, Bembry 2-3 0-0 4, Watanabe 1-7 0-0 3, Boucher 5-12 0-0 12, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Flynn 1-3 0-2 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-90 18-26 107.
INDIANA (102)
McDermott 5-8 2-2 13, Sabonis 1-10 8-8 10, Turner 8-12 5-6 25, Brogdon 5-22 1-2 12, J.Holiday 5-14 2-2 16, Lamb 5-9 1-1 13, A.Holiday 2-5 0-0 5, McConnell 4-7 0-1 8. Totals 35-87 19-22 102.
Toronto 24 34 19 30 — 107
Indiana 24 23 28 27 — 102
3-Point Goals: Toronto 15-35 (Anunoby 4-6, VanVleet 4-9, Baynes 2-2, Boucher 2-5, Powell 2-5, Watanabe 1-3, Flynn 0-2, Johnson 0-2), Indiana 13-39 (Turner 4-7, J.Holiday 4-9, Lamb 2-4, McDermott 1-3, Brogdon 1-10, McConnell 0-2, Sabonis 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Toronto 45 (Anunoby 8), Indiana 47 (Sabonis 19). Assists: Toronto 24 (Powell 6), Indiana 23 (McConnell 7). Total Fouls: Toronto 18, Indiana 23.
Spurs 121, Wizards 101
WASHINGTON (101)
Beal 13-29 2-3 31, Bonga 3-10 0-0 7, Lopez 3-5 2-2 8, Robinson 6-15 1-1 16, Westbrook 3-11 2-4 9, Bell 1-1 0-0 2, Gill 0-1 0-0 0, Len 4-6 2-4 11, Mathews 3-7 0-0 9, Winston 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 39-92 9-14 101.
SAN ANTONIO (121)
DeRozan 3-7 3-4 9, Johnson 5-9 2-2 13, Aldridge 7-13 0-0 15, Murray 5-13 0-0 11, Walker IV 6-13 2-2 16, Bates-Diop 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 5-9 2-2 13, Lyles 0-0 0-0 0, Samanic 1-1 0-0 3, Vassell 5-11 0-0 14, Poeltl 2-4 0-0 4, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Mills 8-14 1-1 21. Totals 48-96 10-11 121.
Washington 26 21 30 24 — 101
San Antonio 23 25 37 36 — 121
3-Point Goals: Washington 14-42 (Mathews 3-7, Beal 3-10, Robinson 3-10, Winston 2-5, Len 1-2, Westbrook 1-3, Bonga 1-4), San Antonio 15-31 (Vassell 4-6, Mills 4-8, Walker IV 2-5, Aldridge 1-3, Gay 1-3, Murray 1-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Washington 50 (Westbrook 8), San Antonio 44 (Murray 11). Assists: Washington 23 (Westbrook 6), San Antonio 27 (Murray 10). Total Fouls: Washington 14, San Antonio 14.
Bucks 129, Hawks 115
ATLANTA (115)
Collins 12-19 0-0 30, Hunter 13-21 5-6 33, Okongwu 2-2 0-2 4, Huerter 3-11 0-0 8, Rondo 3-6 1-2 7, Gallinari 4-8 6-6 17, Hill 3-5 2-2 9, Reddish 1-8 3-4 5, Goodwin 1-2 0-0 2, Snell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-83 17-22 115.
MILWAUKEE (129)
G.Antetokounmpo 9-13 9-15 27, Middleton 9-16 0-0 19, Lopez 4-6 3-3 12, DiVincenzo 4-8 0-0 9, Holiday 6-13 1-3 15, Craig 2-3 0-0 4, Portis 9-16 2-2 21, Augustin 3-6 0-0 9, Connaughton 1-5 0-0 2, Forbes 3-5 4-4 11. Totals 50-91 19-27 129.
Atlanta 15 32 36 32 — 115
Milwaukee 32 34 28 35 — 129
3-Point Goals: Atlanta 14-39 (Collins 6-9, Gallinari 3-6, Hunter 2-5, Huerter 2-6, Hill 1-3, Rondo 0-3, Reddish 0-5), Milwaukee 10-31 (Augustin 3-4, Holiday 2-4, Lopez 1-2, Portis 1-2, Forbes 1-3, DiVincenzo 1-4, Middleton 1-6, G.Antetokounmpo 0-2, Connaughton 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Atlanta 28 (Collins 7), Milwaukee 51 (G.Antetokounmpo 14). Assists: Atlanta 27 (Rondo 7), Milwaukee 32 (G.Antetokounmpo 8). Total Fouls: Atlanta 23, Milwaukee 16.
Blazers 116, Knicks 113
NEW YORK (113)
Burks 6-9 1-2 18, Randle 7-18 10-11 25, Robinson 4-7 0-0 8, Barrett 4-9 0-0 8, Payton 3-8 2-2 8, Knox II 0-3 2-2 2, Noel 3-6 0-0 6, Toppin 2-5 0-0 4, Quickley 9-18 8-8 31, Rivers 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 39-86 23-25 113.
PORTLAND (116)
Covington 1-7 2-2 4, Jones Jr. 5-8 3-5 14, Kanter 4-5 0-0 8, Hood 3-6 0-0 7, Lillard 11-17 11-11 39, Anthony 3-14 4-4 12, Giles III 2-7 1-1 5, Little 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 4-10 0-0 11, Simons 6-9 0-0 16. Totals 39-83 21-23 116.
New York 24 26 27 36 — 113
Portland 37 33 19 27 — 116
3-Point Goals: New York 12-29 (Burks 5-8, Quickley 5-8, Rivers 1-3, Barrett 0-2, Payton 0-2, Toppin 0-2, Knox II 0-3), Portland 17-46 (Lillard 6-10, Simons 4-6, Trent Jr. 3-7, Anthony 2-10, Hood 1-3, Jones Jr. 1-3, Covington 0-6). Fouled Out: New York 1 (Randle), Portland None. Rebounds: New York 47 (Noel 11), Portland 39 (Giles III, Kanter 8). Assists: New York 20 (Randle 5), Portland 19 (Lillard 8). Total Fouls: New York 20, Portland 16.
COLLEGE MEN
Sunday’s Results
EAST
Albany (N.Y.) 83, New Hampshire 64
American U. 81, Loyola (Md.) 79, 3OT
Army 87, Navy 78, OT
Boston U. 64, Lafayette 61
Davidson 69, UMass 60
Hofstra 74, Towson 69
James Madison 79, Northeastern 72
Lehigh 82, Holy Cross 74
Rhode Island 52, Fordham 42
Stony Brook 56, NJIT 44
SOUTH
Coppin St. 81, Norfolk St. 77
Delaware 67, UNC-Wilmington 62
Gardner-Webb 74, Charleston Southern 62
High Point 81, Presbyterian 57
Memphis 80, East Carolina 53
Morgan St. 99, Delaware St. 83
Nicholls 105, Carver 60
Notre Dame 73, Miami 59
UNC-Asheville 76, Radford 68, OT
W. Kentucky 68, Middle Tennessee 52
MIDWEST
Loyola of Chicago 69, Bradley 56
Rutgers 74, Indiana 70
Valparaiso 70, Illinois St. 66
SOUTHWEST
UMKC 81, Oral Roberts 76
FAR WEST
San Diego St. 91, Air Force 59
Washington 83, Utah 79
Wyoming 93, Nevada 88
Today’s Schedule
All Times Pacific
All games subject to change
EAST
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
SOUTH
Radford at UNC-Asheville, 12 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at High Point, 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Virginia, 4 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Furman, 4 p.m.
Texas Southern at MVSU, 5:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
MIDWEST
Coe College at N. Iowa, 4 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, 4 p.m.
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 4 p.m.
FAR WEST
Loyola Marymount at Portland, 2 p.m.
Utah St. at UNLV, 6 p.m.
Arizona St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.
CONFERENCE STANDINGS
BIG SKY
League All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 6 0 1.000 9 3 .750
S. Utah 6 2 .750 11 3 .786
Sacramento St. 4 2 .667 6 3 .667
Idaho St. 5 3 .625 8 7 .533
E. Washington 3 2 .600 4 6 .400
N. Colorado 5 5 .500 8 7 .533
Weber St. 2 2 .500 7 4 .636
Montana 3 5 .375 7 8 .467
N. Arizona 3 6 .333 4 11 .267
Portland St. 2 4 .333 3 8 .273
Idaho 0 8 .000 0 11 .000
PAC-12
League All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 8 1 .889 12 3 .800
Southern Cal 6 2 .750 12 3 .800
Colorado 6 3 .667 12 4 .750
Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750
Arizona 5 3 .625 11 3 .786
Stanford 5 3 .625 9 5 .643
Oregon St. 4 3 .571 8 5 .615
Utah 3 6 .429 6 7 .462
Washington St. 2 6 .250 9 6 .600
Washington 2 7 .222 3 11 .214
California 2 8 .200 7 10 .412
Arizona St. 1 4 .200 4 7 .364
COLLEGE WOMEN
AP Top 25 Fared
Sunday
No. 1 Louisville (14-0) beat Wake Forest 65-63. Next: vs. Miami, Tuesday.
No. 2 NC State (11-0) beat Virginia Tech 89-87. Next: at Virginia Tech, Thursday.
No. 4 South Carolina (12-1) beat LSU 69-65. Next: at No. 19 Mississippi St., Thursday.
No. 5 Stanford (12-2) beat Southern Cal 86-59. Next: Washington St., Wednesday.
No. 8 Texas A&M (14-1) beat Missouri 70-66. Next: at Auburn, Thursday.
No. 12 Kentucky (11-4) lost to No. 25 Tennessee 70-53. Next: Alabama, Thursday.
No. 13 Oregon (11-3) beat Washington 69-52. Next: vs. Utah, Friday.
No. 16 Indiana (9-3) beat No. 21 Northwestern 74-61. Next: vs. Michigan St., Jan. 31.
No. 20 Gonzaga (13-2) beat Portland 79-61. Next: at Pacific, Thursday.
No. 21 Northwestern (8-3) lost to No. 16 Indiana 74-61. Next: at Iowa, Thursday.
No. 23 Syracuse (7-3) lost to Clemson 86-77. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Thursday.
No. 25 Tennessee (10-3) beat No. 12 Kentucky 70-53. Next: Mississippi, Thursday.
Sunday’s Results
EAST
Albany (N.Y.) 63, New Hampshire 50
American U. 67, Loyola (Md.) 58
Army 63, Navy 58
Delaware 79, UNC-Wilmington 67
Drexel 55, Elon 44
Fairleigh Dickinson 73, Merrimack 64
La Salle 56, George Mason 49
Lehigh 83, Holy Cross 62
Maine 70, Binghamton 53
Manhattan 58, Monmouth (N.J.) 45
Mount St. Mary’s 95, CCSU 61
NC A&T 86, Delaware St. 59
Saint Joseph’s 63, George Washington 61
Stony Brook 73, NJIT 41
Towson 92, Hofstra 64
SOUTH
Alabama 67, Auburn 55
Bellarmine 71, Stetson 64
Clemson 86, Syracuse 77, OT
Coll. of Charleston 69, William & Mary 66
ETSU 58, UNC-Greensboro 48
Florida 78, Mississippi 68
Florida Gulf Coast 92, Lipscomb 48
Georgia Tech 66, Florida St. 58
Kennesaw St. 81, North Florida 73
Louisville 65, Wake Forest 63
NC Central 57, Norfolk St. 44
NC State 89, Virginia Tech 87
North Alabama 57, Jacksonville 47
North Carolina 78, Notre Dame 73
Richmond 69, VCU 65
South Carolina 69, LSU 65
Tennessee 70, Kentucky 53
MIDWEST
Indiana 74, Northwestern 61
Marquette 95, Butler 57
Michigan St. 94, Wisconsin 62
Saint Louis 63, UMass 52
Texas A&M 70, Missouri 66
SOUTHWEST
Oral Roberts 71, UMKC 67, OT
FAR WEST
Air Force 58, San Diego St. 55
Gonzaga 79, Portland 61
Hawaii 57, Cal St.-Fullerton 43
Nevada 57, Wyoming 50
Oregon 69, Washington 52
Stanford 86, Southern Cal 59
Utah 65, Arizona St. 51
Washington St. 77, Oregon St. 75, 2OT
Today’s Schedule
All Times Pacific
All games subject to change
EAST
Minnesota at Penn St., 3 p.m.
Manhattan at Monmouth (N.J.), 4 p.m.
St. John’s at Villanova, 4 p.m.
SOUTH
Texas Southern at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Alabama St., 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Georgia, 4 p.m.
Murray St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.
MIDWEST
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 2 p.m.
DePaul at Xavier, 4 p.m.
Maryland at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Nebraska at Illinois, 5 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Louisiana-Lafayette at UALR, 3:30 p.m.
FAR WEST
Pepperdine at San Francisco, 2 p.m.
UNLV at Utah St., 5 p.m.