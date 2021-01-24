GOLF

PGA Tour American Express Scores

Sunday

At PGA West

La Quia, Calif.

Purse: $6.7 million

Stadium Course

Yardage: 7,147; Par: 72

Final Round

Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

Si Woo Kim (500), $1,206,000        66-68-67-64—265

Patrick Cantlay (300), $730,300        69-71-65-61—266

Cameron Davis (190), $462,300        68-70-66-64—268

Tony Finau (135), $328,300        68-66-67-68—269

Abraham Ancer (100), $247,900        69-65-73-66—273

Doug Ghim (100), $247,900        67-68-69-69—273

Michael Thompson (100), $247,900        67-72-68-66—273

Byeong Hun An (78), $189,275        65-73-67-69—274

Paul Casey (78), $189,275        72-65-68-69—274

Brian Harman (78), $189,275        68-68-67-71—274

Francesco Molinari (78), $189,275        69-66-69-70—274

Sungjae Im (59), $137,350        68-65-73-69—275

Henrik Norlander (59), $137,350        71-68-70-66—275

Rory Sabbatini (59), $137,350        68-69-67-71—275

Chase Seiffert (59), $137,350        72-67-65-71—275

Ryan Armour (49), $102,175        70-67-73-66—276

Bo Hoag (49), $102,175        71-69-68-68—276

Chris Kirk (49), $102,175        68-70-70-68—276

Russell Knox (49), $102,175        69-70-64-73—276

Gary Woodland (49), $102,175        70-68-68-70—276

Rickie Fowler (34), $58,625        73-66-70-68—277

Talor Gooch (34), $58,625        74-66-65-72—277

Brandon Hagy (34), $58,625        64-70-72-71—277

Kramer Hickok (34), $58,625        70-69-69-69—277

Max Homa (34), $58,625        66-70-65-76—277

John Huh (34), $58,625        68-68-70-71—277

Matt Jones (34), $58,625        70-68-67-72—277

Luke List (34), $58,625        69-68-68-72—277

Andrew Putnam (34), $58,625        67-69-70-71—277

Brendan Steele (34), $58,625        68-68-72-69—277

Richy Werenski (34), $58,625        69-68-65-75—277

Austin Cook (22), $38,257        68-70-74-66—278

Adam Hadwin (22), $38,257        72-66-74-66—278

James Hahn (22), $38,257        68-69-70-71—278

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (22), $38,257        68-71-71-68—278

Kyle Stanley (22), $38,257        70-68-70-70—278

Bronson Burgoon (18), $31,825        71-68-70-70—279

Emiliano Grillo (18), $31,825        69-66-68-76—279

Adam Schenk (18), $31,825        68-68-71-72—279

Rhein Gibson (13), $25,125        70-70-69-71—280

Jamie Lovemark (13), $25,125        68-71-70-71—280

Tyler McCumber (13), $25,125        69-70-73-68—280

Alex Noren (13), $25,125        67-71-70-72—280

Roger Sloan (13), $25,125        69-67-69-75—280

Josh Teater (13), $25,125        68-69-71-72—280

Matthew Wolff (13), $25,125        72-67-71-70—280

Rob Oppenheim (9), $17,777        69-71-67-74—281

Nick Taylor (9), $17,777        68-66-74-73—281

Harry Hall, $17,777        70-70-72-69—281

Martin Laird (9), $17,777        66-74-69-72—281

Sam Ryder (9), $17,777        67-70-72-72—281

Brian Stuard (9), $17,777        74-65-72-70—281

Patton Kizzire (7), $16,147        69-70-70-73—282

Wyndham Clark (6), $15,812        70-70-73-70—283

Charl Schwartzel (6), $15,812        67-72-72-72—283

Tyler Duncan (6), $15,410        67-72-73-72—284

Ben Martin (6), $15,410        67-71-69-77—284

Cameron Tringale (6), $15,410        68-72-72-72—284

Erik van Rooyen (6), $15,410        70-69-76-69—284

Vaughn Taylor (5), $15,008        73-67-74-71—285

Jimmy Walker (5), $15,008        69-70-70-76—285

Zach Johnson (5), $14,740        72-68-71-75—286

Hank Lebioda (5), $14,740        69-71-70-76—286

Sebastian Cappelen (4), $14,338        70-70-78-69—287

Will Gordon (4), $14,338        72-68-75-72—287

David Hearn (4), $14,338        68-71-75-73—287

Andrew Landry (4), $14,338        70-69-74-74—287

Nelson Ledesma (3), $14,003        70-70-79-69—288

Adam Long (3), $13,869        68-70-76-75—289

Doc Redman (3), $13,735        70-70-76-74—290

Maverick McNealy (3), $13,601        67-73-79-72—291

LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

Sunday

At Four Season Golf and Sports Club

Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Purse: $1.2 million

Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71

Final Round

x-wins playoff on first hole

x-Jessica Korda, $180,000        65-69-60-66—260

Danielle Kang, $150,326        64-65-63-68—260

Nelly Korda, $109,051        65-66-67-64—262

In Gee Chun, $84,359        68-65-67-67—267

Angela Stanford, $61,727        67-69-67-65—268

Cheyenne Knight, $61,727        69-66-67-66—268

Lexi Thompson, $43,621        67-69-69-65—270

Brittany Lincicome, $43,621        66-74-64-66—270

Brooke Henderson, $36,625        67-69-65-70—271

Sophia Popov, $33,333        68-69-67-68—272

Georgia Hall, $28,887        70-70-67-66—273

Celine Boutier, $28,887        69-70-65-69—273

Gaby Lopez, $28,887        65-68-71-69—204

Bronte Law, $25,349        73-70-70-63—276

Ally Ewing, $23,209        70-72-68-67—277

Mel Reid, $23,209        70-70-67-70—277

Cydney Clanton, $20,466        75-69-68-66—278

Austin Ernst, $20,466        69-70-71-68—278

Jasmine Suwannapura, $20,466        72-68-69-69—278

Stacy Lewis, $18,929        66-71-74-68—279

Pernilla Lindberg, $18,272        70-72-66-72—280

Mi Jung Hur, $16,954        71-71-71-68—281

Hee Young Park, $16,954        71-69-72-69—281

Madelene Sagstrom, $16,954        73-69-69-70—281

PGA Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Late Saturday

Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

Purse: $1.8 million

Hualalai Golf Course

Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72

Final Round

Darren Clarke, $310,000    63-68-64—195

Retief Goosen, $182,500    62-71-64—197

Jerry Kelly, $130,000    64-67-68—199

Fred Couples, $90,000    71-63-67—201

Scott Parel, $90,000    64-71-66—201

Kevin Sutherland, $90,000    66-68-67—201

Gene Sauers, $65,000    68-67-69—204

Mike Weir, $65,000    71-67-66—204

Jim Furyk, $52,500    68-68-69—205

Scott McCarron, $52,500    67-70-68—205

K.J. Choi, $38,600    66-72-68—206

Ernie Els, $38,600    69-69-68—206

Brandt Jobe, $38,600    68-67-71—206

Bernhard Langer, $38,600    68-67-71—206

David Toms, $38,600    68-68-70—206

Vijay Singh, $32,000    70-70-67—207

Doug Barron, $27,250    69-70-70—209

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $27,250    69-71-69—209

Mark O’Meara, $27,250    70-70-69—209

Kenny Perry, $27,250    70-71-68—209

Stephen Ames, $23,500    71-66-73—210

Shane Bertsch, $23,500    69-67-74—210

Paul Broadhurst, $21,000    74-71-66—211

Wes Short, Jr., $21,000    68-72-71—211

Ken Tanigawa, $21,000    72-71-68—211

Colin Montgomerie, $18,500    71-70-71—212

Kirk Triplett, $18,500    71-71-70—212

Olin Browne, $16,500    72-68-74—214

Jeff Sluman, $16,500    71-72-71—214

John Daly, $14,250    70-70-75—215

Fred Funk, $14,250    70-72-73—215

Davis Love III, $14,250    70-74-71—215

Rocco Mediate, $14,250    74-69-72—215

Jay Haas, $12,750    74-74-69—217

Jeff Maggert, $12,750    72-75-70—217

Sandy Lyle, $11,500    77-70-72—219

Corey Pavin, $11,500    75-74-70—219

Brett Quigley, $11,500    73-69-77—219

Tom Pernice Jr., $10,750    72-72-76—220

Larry Mize, $10,500    74-76-71—221

Tom Watson, $10,250    78-75-72—225

Hale Irwin, $10,000    75-74-78—227

FOOTBALL

NFL

Playoff Glance

All Times Pacific

Conference Championships

Sunday’s Results

AFC

Kansas City 38, Buffalo 24

NFC

Tampa Bay 31, Green Bay 26

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 7

At Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Free Agent Signings

NEW YORK — The 29 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CHICAGO (2) — Signed Adam Eaton, of, Washington, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Liam Hendriks, rhp, Oakland, to a $54 million, four-year contract.

DETROIT (1) — Signed Robbie Grossman, of, Oakland, to a $10 million, two-year contract.

HOUSTON (2) — Signed Pedro Báez, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $12.5 million, two-year contract; signed Jason Castro, c, Houston, to a $7 million, two-year contract.

KANSAS CITY (3) — Signed Mike Minor, lhp, Oakland, to an $18 million, two-year contract; signed Carlos Santana, 1b, Cleveland, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract; re-signed Greg Holland, rhp, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract.

MINNESOTA (1) — Signed JA Happ, lhp, New York Yankees, to an $8 million, one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Signed Kurt Suzuki, c, Washington, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed José Quintana, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY (2) — Re-signed Mike Zunino, c, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Michael Wacha, rhp, New York Mets, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

TORONTO (4) — Re-signed Robbie Ray, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Kirby Yates, rhp, San Diego, to a $5.5 million, one-year contract; signed Tyler Chatwood, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed George Springer, of, Houston, to a $150 million, six-year contract.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (3) — Re-signed Josh Tomlin, rhp, to $1.25 million, one-year contract; signed Drew Smyly, lhp, San Francisco, to an $11 million, one-year contract; signed Charlie Morton, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $15 million, one-yer contract.

CHICAGO (1) — Signed Austin Romine, c, Detroit, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Re-signed Blake Treinen, rhp, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract.

NEW YORK (3) — Marcus Stroman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer; signed Trevor May, rhp, Minnesota, to a $15.5 million, two-year contract; signed James McCann, c, Chicago White Sox, to a $40.6 million, four-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Kevin Gausman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer; signed Anthony DeSclafani, rhp, Cincinnati, to a $6 million, one-year contract; signed Alex Wood, lhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

WASHINGTON (1) — Re-signed Ryan Zimmerman, 1b, to a $1 million, one-year contract.

HOCKEY

NHL

East    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Washington    3    0    3    9    22    21

Pittsburgh    4    2    0    8    21    23

New Jersey    3    1    1    7    11    11

Boston    3    1    1    7    15    10

Philadelphia    3    2    1    7    20    22

N.Y. Islanders    3    2    0    6    9    8

Buffalo    2    3    1    5    18    19

N.Y. Rangers    1    3    1    3    13    15

Central    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Tampa Bay    3    1    0    6    15    10

Columbus    2    2    2    6    15    18

Chicago    2    3    1    5    19    23

Dallas    2    0    0    4    10    2

Florida    2    0    0    4    10    6

Carolina    2    1    0    4    9    6

Nashville    2    3    0    4    12    17

Detroit    2    4    0    4    12    20

West    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Vegas    5    1    0    10    19    12

Minnesota    4    2    0    8    18    15

St. Louis    3    2    1    7    17    23

Colorado    3    3    0    6    18    15

Los Angeles    2    2    2    6    20    20

Anaheim    2    2    2    6    11    14

San Jose    3    3    0    6    19    21

Arizona    2    3    1    5    17    19

North    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Montreal    4    0    2    10    29    18

Toronto    5    2    0    10    22    19

Winnipeg    4    2    0    8    22    17

Edmonton    3    4    0    6    19    23

Calgary    2    1    1    5    13    9

Vancouver    2    5    0    4    20    33

Ottawa    1    3    1    3    14    20

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 6, Detroit 2

Buffalo 4, Washington 3, SO

Vegas 1, Arizona 0

Toronto 3, Calgary 2

New Jersey 2, N.Y. Islanders 0

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Anaheim 3, Colorado 1

Dallas 3, Nashville 2

Los Angeles 6, St. Louis 3

San Jose 5, Minnesota 3

Edmonton 4, Winnipeg 3

Today’s Game

Ottawa at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida at Columbus, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 6 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic    W    L    Pct    GB

Philadelphia    12    5    .706    —

Boston    9    6    .600    2

Brooklyn    10    8    .556    21/2

New York    8    10    .444    41/2

Toronto    7    9    .438    41/2

Southeast    W    L    Pct    GB

Atlanta    8    8    .500    —

Charlotte    7    9    .438    1

Orlando    7    10    .412    11/2

Miami    6    9    .400    11/2

Washington    3    9    .250    3

Central    W    L    Pct    GB

Milwaukee    10    6    .625    —

Indiana    9    7    .563    1

Cleveland    8    8    .500    2

Chicago    7    9    .438    3

Detroit    3    13    .188    7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest    W    L    Pct    GB

Memphis    7    6    .538    —

San Antonio    9    8    .529    —

Dallas    8    8    .500    1/2

Houston    6    9    .400    2

New Orleans    5    10    .333    3

Northwest    W    L    Pct    GB

Utah    12    4    .750    —

Portland    9    6    .600    21/2

Denver    9    7    .563    3

Oklahoma City    6    9    .400    51/2

Minnesota    4    11    .267    71/2

Pacific    W    L    Pct    GB

L.A. Clippers    13    4    .765    —

L.A. Lakers    13    4    .765    —

Phoenix    8    7    .533    4

Golden State    8    8    .500    41/2

Sacramento    6    10    .375    61/2

Sunday’s Results

Toronto 107, Indiana 102

L.A. Clippers 108, Oklahoma City 100

Boston 141, Cleveland 103

Charlotte 107, Orlando 104

San Antonio 121, Washington 101

Milwaukee 129, Atlanta 115

Portland 116, New York 113

Sacramento at Memphis, ppd.

Today’s Games

Charlotte at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, ppd

Denver at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 5 p.m.

New York at Utah, 6 p.m.

Celtics 141, Cavs 103

CLEVELAND (103)

Nance Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Osman 4-10 0-0 12, Drummond 4-9 3-6 11, Okoro 1-6 4-6 6, Sexton 3-8 7-7 13, McGee 5-10 1-4 11, Prince 3-9 1-2 9, Windler 3-6 4-4 11, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 5-7 2-2 12, Dotson 4-9 1-1 12, Garland 1-9 2-2 4. Totals 34-85 25-34 103.

BOSTON (141)

Brown 13-20 4-4 33, Theis 4-6 8-8 17, Thompson 2-7 1-2 5, Smart 5-8 1-2 12, Walker 7-12 4-4 21, Green 2-4 1-1 5, Nesmith 4-6 0-0 11, Ojeleye 2-4 1-2 6, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Williams III 4-6 1-1 9, Fall 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 7-12 2-3 18, Teague 0-0 0-0 0, Waters 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 52-93 23-27 141.

Cleveland    21    30    27    25    —    103

Boston    38    35    41    27    —    141

3-Point Goals: Cleveland 10-33 (Osman 4-7, Dotson 3-6, Prince 2-5, Windler 1-4, Okoro 0-2, Garland 0-6), Boston 14-28 (Brown 3-4, Nesmith 3-5, Walker 3-5, Edwards 2-6, Smart 1-2, Theis 1-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Cleveland 34 (Allen 7), Boston 55 (Thompson 12). Assists: Cleveland 24 (Garland, Prince 5), Boston 26 (Smart 9). Total Fouls: Cleveland 23, Boston 23.

Hornets 107, Magic 104

CHARLOTTE (107)

Hayward 15-25 4-8 39, Washington 4-8 0-0 9, Biyombo 1-1 0-2 2, Graham 5-14 2-2 15, Rozier 2-10 2-3 7, Bridges 8-11 0-0 18, Ca.Martin 1-1 0-0 2, Zeller 2-7 0-0 4, Ball 4-11 1-1 11. Totals 42-88 9-16 107.

ORLANDO (104)

Clark 4-7 2-2 14, Ennis III 3-7 0-0 8, Vucevic 9-22 2-2 22, Anthony 6-13 0-0 14, Fournier 7-16 4-7 21, Bacon 1-7 0-0 2, Ross 4-8 0-0 10, Birch 2-2 1-2 5, Bone 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 39-87 9-13 104.

Charlotte    24    26    24    33    —    107

Orlando    29    29    28    18    —    104

3-Point Goals: Charlotte 14-36 (Hayward 5-8, Graham 3-7, Ball 2-4, Bridges 2-5, Washington 1-4, Rozier 1-6, Zeller 0-2), Orlando 17-38 (Clark 4-7, Fournier 3-8, Ennis III 2-2, Anthony 2-4, Bone 2-4, Ross 2-5, Vucevic 2-5, Bacon 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Charlotte 43 (Hayward 9), Orlando 43 (Vucevic 13). Assists: Charlotte 28 (Ball 8), Orlando 27 (Anthony, Fournier 6). Total Fouls: Charlotte 17, Orlando 18. A: 3,507 (18,846)

Clippers 108, Thunder 100

OKLAHOMA CITY (100)

Bazley 4-7 0-0 9, Dort 2-10 0-0 4, Roby 5-10 0-0 10, Gilgeous-Alexander 8-16 6-6 23, Hill 9-12 1-1 22, K.Williams 3-6 0-0 7, Muscala 3-12 0-0 7, Pokusevski 1-8 0-0 2, Diallo 6-9 2-7 14, Maledon 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 42-95 9-14 100.

L.A. CLIPPERS (108)

Batum 3-7 0-0 7, Leonard 14-24 2-2 34, Ibaka 7-8 1-2 17, Beverley 2-7 2-2 7, George 4-13 1-2 11, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 0-4 0-0 0, Zubac 5-6 0-0 10, Kennard 1-5 0-0 3, L.Williams 1-9 2-2 5, R.Jackson 4-8 4-6 14. Totals 41-92 12-16 108.

Oklahoma City    19    26    28    27    —    100

L.A. Clippers    36    20    29    23    —    108

3-Point Goals: Oklahoma City 7-35 (Hill 3-4, Bazley 1-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-3, Muscala 1-9, Roby 0-2, Maledon 0-3, Pokusevski 0-3, Dort 0-6), L.A. Clippers 14-46 (Leonard 4-9, Ibaka 2-2, R.Jackson 2-4, George 2-8, Kennard 1-4, L.Williams 1-4, Batum 1-5, Beverley 1-5, Patterson 0-4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Oklahoma City 51 (Bazley 11), L.A. Clippers 46 (Zubac 11). Assists: Oklahoma City 22 (Gilgeous-Alexander 7), L.A. Clippers 26 (Leonard 8). Total Fouls: Oklahoma City 19, L.A. Clippers 10.

Raptors 107, Pacers 102

TORONTO (107)

Anunoby 9-16 8-10 30, Johnson 1-6 1-2 3, Baynes 5-9 0-0 12, Powell 7-18 4-7 20, VanVleet 6-15 5-5 21, Bembry 2-3 0-0 4, Watanabe 1-7 0-0 3, Boucher 5-12 0-0 12, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Flynn 1-3 0-2 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-90 18-26 107.

INDIANA (102)

McDermott 5-8 2-2 13, Sabonis 1-10 8-8 10, Turner 8-12 5-6 25, Brogdon 5-22 1-2 12, J.Holiday 5-14 2-2 16, Lamb 5-9 1-1 13, A.Holiday 2-5 0-0 5, McConnell 4-7 0-1 8. Totals 35-87 19-22 102.

Toronto    24    34    19    30    —    107

Indiana    24    23    28    27    —    102

3-Point Goals: Toronto 15-35 (Anunoby 4-6, VanVleet 4-9, Baynes 2-2, Boucher 2-5, Powell 2-5, Watanabe 1-3, Flynn 0-2, Johnson 0-2), Indiana 13-39 (Turner 4-7, J.Holiday 4-9, Lamb 2-4, McDermott 1-3, Brogdon 1-10, McConnell 0-2, Sabonis 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Toronto 45 (Anunoby 8), Indiana 47 (Sabonis 19). Assists: Toronto 24 (Powell 6), Indiana 23 (McConnell 7). Total Fouls: Toronto 18, Indiana 23.

Spurs 121, Wizards 101

WASHINGTON (101)

Beal 13-29 2-3 31, Bonga 3-10 0-0 7, Lopez 3-5 2-2 8, Robinson 6-15 1-1 16, Westbrook 3-11 2-4 9, Bell 1-1 0-0 2, Gill 0-1 0-0 0, Len 4-6 2-4 11, Mathews 3-7 0-0 9, Winston 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 39-92 9-14 101.

SAN ANTONIO (121)

DeRozan 3-7 3-4 9, Johnson 5-9 2-2 13, Aldridge 7-13 0-0 15, Murray 5-13 0-0 11, Walker IV 6-13 2-2 16, Bates-Diop 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 5-9 2-2 13, Lyles 0-0 0-0 0, Samanic 1-1 0-0 3, Vassell 5-11 0-0 14, Poeltl 2-4 0-0 4, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Mills 8-14 1-1 21. Totals 48-96 10-11 121.

Washington    26    21    30    24    —    101

San Antonio    23    25    37    36    —    121

3-Point Goals: Washington 14-42 (Mathews 3-7, Beal 3-10, Robinson 3-10, Winston 2-5, Len 1-2, Westbrook 1-3, Bonga 1-4), San Antonio 15-31 (Vassell 4-6, Mills 4-8, Walker IV 2-5, Aldridge 1-3, Gay 1-3, Murray 1-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Washington 50 (Westbrook 8), San Antonio 44 (Murray 11). Assists: Washington 23 (Westbrook 6), San Antonio 27 (Murray 10). Total Fouls: Washington 14, San Antonio 14.

Bucks 129, Hawks 115

ATLANTA (115)

Collins 12-19 0-0 30, Hunter 13-21 5-6 33, Okongwu 2-2 0-2 4, Huerter 3-11 0-0 8, Rondo 3-6 1-2 7, Gallinari 4-8 6-6 17, Hill 3-5 2-2 9, Reddish 1-8 3-4 5, Goodwin 1-2 0-0 2, Snell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-83 17-22 115.

MILWAUKEE (129)

G.Antetokounmpo 9-13 9-15 27, Middleton 9-16 0-0 19, Lopez 4-6 3-3 12, DiVincenzo 4-8 0-0 9, Holiday 6-13 1-3 15, Craig 2-3 0-0 4, Portis 9-16 2-2 21, Augustin 3-6 0-0 9, Connaughton 1-5 0-0 2, Forbes 3-5 4-4 11. Totals 50-91 19-27 129.

Atlanta    15    32    36    32    —    115

Milwaukee    32    34    28    35    —    129

3-Point Goals: Atlanta 14-39 (Collins 6-9, Gallinari 3-6, Hunter 2-5, Huerter 2-6, Hill 1-3, Rondo 0-3, Reddish 0-5), Milwaukee 10-31 (Augustin 3-4, Holiday 2-4, Lopez 1-2, Portis 1-2, Forbes 1-3, DiVincenzo 1-4, Middleton 1-6, G.Antetokounmpo 0-2, Connaughton 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Atlanta 28 (Collins 7), Milwaukee 51 (G.Antetokounmpo 14). Assists: Atlanta 27 (Rondo 7), Milwaukee 32 (G.Antetokounmpo 8). Total Fouls: Atlanta 23, Milwaukee 16.

Blazers 116, Knicks 113

NEW YORK (113)

Burks 6-9 1-2 18, Randle 7-18 10-11 25, Robinson 4-7 0-0 8, Barrett 4-9 0-0 8, Payton 3-8 2-2 8, Knox II 0-3 2-2 2, Noel 3-6 0-0 6, Toppin 2-5 0-0 4, Quickley 9-18 8-8 31, Rivers 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 39-86 23-25 113.

PORTLAND (116)

Covington 1-7 2-2 4, Jones Jr. 5-8 3-5 14, Kanter 4-5 0-0 8, Hood 3-6 0-0 7, Lillard 11-17 11-11 39, Anthony 3-14 4-4 12, Giles III 2-7 1-1 5, Little 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 4-10 0-0 11, Simons 6-9 0-0 16. Totals 39-83 21-23 116.

New York    24    26    27    36    —    113

Portland    37    33    19    27    —    116

3-Point Goals: New York 12-29 (Burks 5-8, Quickley 5-8, Rivers 1-3, Barrett 0-2, Payton 0-2, Toppin 0-2, Knox II 0-3), Portland 17-46 (Lillard 6-10, Simons 4-6, Trent Jr. 3-7, Anthony 2-10, Hood 1-3, Jones Jr. 1-3, Covington 0-6). Fouled Out: New York 1 (Randle), Portland None. Rebounds: New York 47 (Noel 11), Portland 39 (Giles III, Kanter 8). Assists: New York 20 (Randle 5), Portland 19 (Lillard 8). Total Fouls: New York 20, Portland 16.

COLLEGE MEN

Sunday’s Results

EAST

Albany (N.Y.) 83, New Hampshire 64

American U. 81, Loyola (Md.) 79, 3OT

Army 87, Navy 78, OT

Boston U. 64, Lafayette 61

Davidson 69, UMass 60

Hofstra 74, Towson 69

James Madison 79, Northeastern 72

Lehigh 82, Holy Cross 74

Rhode Island 52, Fordham 42

Stony Brook 56, NJIT 44

SOUTH

Coppin St. 81, Norfolk St. 77

Delaware 67, UNC-Wilmington 62

Gardner-Webb 74, Charleston Southern 62

High Point 81, Presbyterian 57

Memphis 80, East Carolina 53

Morgan St. 99, Delaware St. 83

Nicholls 105, Carver 60

Notre Dame 73, Miami 59

UNC-Asheville 76, Radford 68, OT

W. Kentucky 68, Middle Tennessee 52

MIDWEST

Loyola of Chicago 69, Bradley 56

Rutgers 74, Indiana 70

Valparaiso 70, Illinois St. 66

SOUTHWEST

UMKC 81, Oral Roberts 76

FAR WEST

San Diego St. 91, Air Force 59

Washington 83, Utah 79

Wyoming 93, Nevada 88

Today’s Schedule

All Times Pacific

All games subject to change

EAST

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

SOUTH

Radford at UNC-Asheville, 12 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at High Point, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Virginia, 4 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Furman, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at MVSU, 5:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

MIDWEST

Coe College at N. Iowa, 4 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 4 p.m.

FAR WEST

Loyola Marymount at Portland, 2 p.m.

Utah St. at UNLV, 6 p.m.

Arizona St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE STANDINGS

BIG SKY

        League        All Games  

    W    L    Pct    W    L    Pct  

Montana St.    6    0    1.000    9    3    .750

S. Utah    6    2    .750    11    3    .786

Sacramento St.    4    2    .667    6    3    .667

Idaho St.    5    3    .625    8    7    .533

E. Washington    3    2    .600    4    6    .400

N. Colorado    5    5    .500    8    7    .533

Weber St.    2    2    .500    7    4    .636

Montana    3    5    .375    7    8    .467

N. Arizona    3    6    .333    4    11    .267

Portland St.    2    4    .333    3    8    .273

Idaho    0    8    .000    0    11    .000

PAC-12

        League        All Games  

    W    L    Pct    W    L    Pct  

UCLA    8    1    .889    12    3    .800

Southern Cal    6    2    .750    12    3    .800

Colorado    6    3    .667    12    4    .750

Oregon    4    2    .667    9    3    .750

Arizona    5    3    .625    11    3    .786

Stanford    5    3    .625    9    5    .643

Oregon St.    4    3    .571    8    5    .615

Utah    3    6    .429    6    7    .462

Washington St.    2    6    .250    9    6    .600

Washington    2    7    .222    3    11    .214

California    2    8    .200    7    10    .412

Arizona St.    1    4    .200    4    7    .364

COLLEGE WOMEN

AP Top 25 Fared

Sunday

No. 1 Louisville (14-0) beat Wake Forest 65-63. Next: vs. Miami, Tuesday.

No. 2 NC State (11-0) beat Virginia Tech 89-87. Next: at Virginia Tech, Thursday.

No. 4 South Carolina (12-1) beat LSU 69-65. Next: at No. 19 Mississippi St., Thursday.

No. 5 Stanford (12-2) beat Southern Cal 86-59. Next: Washington St., Wednesday.

No. 8 Texas A&M (14-1) beat Missouri 70-66. Next: at Auburn, Thursday.

No. 12 Kentucky (11-4) lost to No. 25 Tennessee 70-53. Next: Alabama, Thursday.

No. 13 Oregon (11-3) beat Washington 69-52. Next: vs. Utah, Friday.

No. 16 Indiana (9-3) beat No. 21 Northwestern 74-61. Next: vs. Michigan St., Jan. 31.

No. 20 Gonzaga (13-2) beat Portland 79-61. Next: at Pacific, Thursday.

No. 21 Northwestern (8-3) lost to No. 16 Indiana 74-61. Next: at Iowa, Thursday.

No. 23 Syracuse (7-3) lost to Clemson 86-77. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Thursday.

No. 25 Tennessee (10-3) beat No. 12 Kentucky 70-53. Next: Mississippi, Thursday.

Sunday’s Results

EAST

Albany (N.Y.) 63, New Hampshire 50

American U. 67, Loyola (Md.) 58

Army 63, Navy 58

Delaware 79, UNC-Wilmington 67

Drexel 55, Elon 44

Fairleigh Dickinson 73, Merrimack 64

La Salle 56, George Mason 49

Lehigh 83, Holy Cross 62

Maine 70, Binghamton 53

Manhattan 58, Monmouth (N.J.) 45

Mount St. Mary’s 95, CCSU 61

NC A&T 86, Delaware St. 59

Saint Joseph’s 63, George Washington 61

Stony Brook 73, NJIT 41

Towson 92, Hofstra 64

SOUTH

Alabama 67, Auburn 55

Bellarmine 71, Stetson 64

Clemson 86, Syracuse 77, OT

Coll. of Charleston 69, William & Mary 66

ETSU 58, UNC-Greensboro 48

Florida 78, Mississippi 68

Florida Gulf Coast 92, Lipscomb 48

Georgia Tech 66, Florida St. 58

Kennesaw St. 81, North Florida 73

Louisville 65, Wake Forest 63

NC Central 57, Norfolk St. 44

NC State 89, Virginia Tech 87

North Alabama 57, Jacksonville 47

North Carolina 78, Notre Dame 73

Richmond 69, VCU 65

South Carolina 69, LSU 65

Tennessee 70, Kentucky 53

MIDWEST

Indiana 74, Northwestern 61

Marquette 95, Butler 57

Michigan St. 94, Wisconsin 62

Saint Louis 63, UMass 52

Texas A&M 70, Missouri 66

SOUTHWEST

Oral Roberts 71, UMKC 67, OT

FAR WEST

Air Force 58, San Diego St. 55

Gonzaga 79, Portland 61

Hawaii 57, Cal St.-Fullerton 43

Nevada 57, Wyoming 50

Oregon 69, Washington 52

Stanford 86, Southern Cal 59

Utah 65, Arizona St. 51

Washington St. 77, Oregon St. 75, 2OT

Today’s Schedule

All Times Pacific

All games subject to change

EAST

Minnesota at Penn St., 3 p.m.

Manhattan at Monmouth (N.J.), 4 p.m.

St. John’s at Villanova, 4 p.m.

SOUTH

Texas Southern at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Alabama St., 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia, 4 p.m.

Murray St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

MIDWEST

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

DePaul at Xavier, 4 p.m.

Maryland at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Illinois, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Louisiana-Lafayette at UALR, 3:30 p.m.

FAR WEST

Pepperdine at San Francisco, 2 p.m.

UNLV at Utah St., 5 p.m.

Tags