GOLF

PGA Tour The Honda Classic Scores

Sunday

At PGA National Champions Course

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Purse: $7 million

Yardage: 7,048; Par: 70

Final Round

Matt Jones (500), $1,260,000        61-70-69-68—268

Brandon Hagy (300), $763,000        69-62-76-66—273

Russell Henley (125), $320,600        64-69-73-68—274

Denny McCarthy (125), $320,600        68-65-74-67—274

C.T. Pan (125), $320,600        67-72-65-70—274

Chase Seiffert (125), $320,600        67-74-69-64—274

Brendan Steele (125), $320,600        73-65-71-65—274

Adam Hadwin (75), $190,750        72-65-70-68—275

Sungjae Im (75), $190,750        68-68-69-70—275

Zach Johnson (75), $190,750        67-68-70-70—275

Sam Ryder (75), $190,750        69-63-72-71—275

Camilo Villegas (75), $190,750        69-65-72-69—275

Kevin Chappell (54), $125,417        66-70-75-65—276

Adam Scott (54), $125,417        69-67-72-68—276

Robert Streb (54), $125,417        69-66-70-71—276

Steve Stricker (54), $125,417        66-71-70-69—276

Cameron Tringale (54), $125,417        67-68-69-72—276

Aaron Wise (54), $125,417        64-64-75-73—276

Stewart Cink (42), $82,950        71-64-70-72—277

Lucas Glover (42), $82,950        71-66-69-71—277

Harry Higgs (42), $82,950        68-67-74-68—277

John Huh (42), $82,950        68-70-70-69—277

Michael Thompson (42), $82,950        71-66-73-67—277

Harold Varner III (42), $82,950        71-65-71-70—277

Brice Garnett (33), $54,950        71-64-70-73—278

Chris Kirk (33), $54,950        68-71-67-72—278

Phil Mickelson (33), $54,950        71-68-69-70—278

Joaquin Niemann (33), $54,950        69-67-73-69—278

Roger Sloan (33), $54,950        71-69-66-72—278

Keegan Bradley (27), $45,850        69-69-67-74—279

Chase Koepka, $45,850        69-69-74-67—279

Jhonattan Vegas (27), $45,850        71-68-69-71—279

Cameron Davis (22), $39,900        66-71-70-73—280

Tyler McCumber (22), $39,900        70-69-70-71—280

Sepp Straka (22), $39,900        68-70-69-73—280

Will Gordon (16), $29,785        67-69-72-73—281

Mackenzie Hughes (16), $29,785        68-72-71-70—281

Satoshi Kodaira (16), $29,785        70-71-71-69—281

Nate Lashley (16), $29,785        68-71-74-68—281

Tom Lewis (16), $29,785        74-66-71-70—281

Shane Lowry (16), $29,785        67-66-74-74—281

Matthew NeSmith (16), $29,785        70-68-73-70—281

Adam Schenk (16), $29,785        72-66-72-71—281

Kevin Streelman (16), $29,785        69-67-73-72—281

Vincent Whaley (16), $29,785        73-67-68-73—281

Brian Gay (9), $19,070        71-67-73-71—282

Talor Gooch (9), $19,070        72-69-72-69—282

Lucas Herbert, $19,070        70-69-70-73—282

J.B. Holmes (9), $19,070        69-67-67-79—282

Mark Hubbard (9), $19,070        68-73-69-72—282

Alex Noren (9), $19,070        71-68-69-74—282

Pat Perez (9), $19,070        72-69-71-70—282

Jason Dufner (6), $16,478        68-68-75-72—283

Scott Harrington (6), $16,478        66-67-79-71—283

Jim Herman (6), $16,478        70-71-69-73—283

Keith Mitchell (6), $16,478        69-69-74-71—283

Charl Schwartzel (6), $16,478        70-69-71-73—283

Ryan Armour (5), $15,960        70-71-66-77—284

Jimmy Walker (5), $15,960        69-68-77-70—284

Beau Hossler (5), $15,540        71-70-72-72—285

William McGirt (5), $15,540        69-69-72-75—285

D.J. Trahan (5), $15,540        68-71-76-70—285

Erik van Rooyen (5), $15,540        70-70-69-76—285

Ted Potter, Jr. (4), $15,190        70-71-74-71—286

Rickie Fowler (4), $14,980        70-68-78-71—287

Stephen Stallings Jr., $14,980        71-70-70-76—287

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (4), $14,700        70-71-75-74—290

Bronson Burgoon (4), $14,700        69-70-78-73—290

COLLEGE WOMEN

March Red Rocks Invitational

Oakcreek County Club

Sedona, Ariz.

Sunday

Team champion — Grand Canyon, 884.

Idaho placing — 9th, 926.

Individual champion — Payton Fehringer (Grand Canyon) 208.

Idaho individuals — T27. Laura Gerner 230; T33. Valeria Patino 231; T47. Vicky Tsai 232; T56. Jaime Bellingham 237; T56. Eddie Hsu 237.

BASEBALL

MLB

SPRING TRAINING

AMERICAN LEAGUE

    W    L    Pct.

Kansas City    13    6    .684

New York    13    6    .684

Texas    10    7    .588

Toronto    11    8    .579

Los Angeles    10    8    .556

Boston    10    8    .556

Oakland    10    9    .526

Seattle    8    8    .500

Detroit    9    10    .474

Minnesota    8    10    .444

Cleveland    8    13    .381

Chicago    6    10    .375

Baltimore    7    12    .368

Tampa Bay    7    12    .368

Houston    3    12    .200

NATIONAL LEAGUE

    W    L    Pct.

Chicago    12    5    .706

Miami    9    4    .692

Los Angeles    10    6    .625

Atlanta    11    8    .579

New York    9    7    .563

St. Louis    7    6    .538

Washington    8    7    .533

Milwaukee    10    9    .526

Colorado    9    10    .474

Philadelphia    9    10    .474

Pittsburgh    9    10    .474

San Francisco    8    9    .471

San Diego    8    11    .421

Arizona    7    10    .412

Cincinnati    6    14    .300

Sunday’s Results

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 9, Boston 4

Minnesota 12, Baltimore 7

Detroit 5, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 11, Tampa Bay 1

Miami 4, Houston 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Chicago Cubs 11, Cincinnati 6

Kansas City 6, Colorado 1

Cleveland 7, Texas 2

San Francisco 10, L.A. Dodgers 4

San Diego 4, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 3, Milwaukee 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Arizona 4

Today’s Games

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 10:05 a.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 10:05 a.m.

Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 10:05 a.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 10:05 a.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 10:05 a.m.

San Diego vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 1:10 p.m.

Texas vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 4:35 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 4:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 10:05 a.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 10:05 a.m.

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 10:05 a.m.

Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 10:05 a.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 10:05 a.m.

Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 10:10 a.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 4:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 6:10 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Sunday’s Results

EAST

Bryant 27, Wagner 7

Duquesne 35, LIU 17

Sacred Heart 26, Merrimack College 9

SOUTH

Jacksonville St. 21, SE Missouri 3

Murray St. 35, Tennessee St. 13

UT Martin 37, Austin Peay 34

MIDWEST

E. Illinois 28, Tennessee Tech 20

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 325 laps, 57 points.

2. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 325, 55.

3. (14) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 325, 47.

4. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 325, 41.

5. (19) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 325, 48.

6. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 325, 35.

7. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 325, 35.

8. (9) William Byron, Chevrolet, 325, 36.

9. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 325, 32.

10. (7) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 325, 27.

11. (20) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 325, 31.

12. (12) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 325, 25.

13. (28) Ryan Newman, Ford, 325, 24.

14. (21) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 325, 23.

15. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 324, 22.

16. (15) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 324, 21.

17. (25) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 324, 21.

18. (27) Cole Custer, Ford, 324, 19.

19. (18) Michael McDowell, Ford, 324, 18.

20. (16) Aric Almirola, Ford, 324, 17.

21. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 323, 16.

22. (39) Austin Cindric, Ford, 323, 0.

23. (24) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 323, 14.

24. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 323, 13.

25. (23) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 323, 12.

26. (29) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 323, 11.

27. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 322, 10.

28. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 321, 9.

29. (30) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 319, 8.

30. (26) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 319, 0.

31. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 316, 0.

32. (34) James Davison, Chevrolet, 316, 5.

33. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 314, 4.

34. (31) BJ McLeod, Ford, 313, 0.

35. (36) Joey Gase, Ford, 308, 2.

36. (38) Timmy Hill, Ford, 305, 0.

37. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 285, 1.

38. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, engine, 220, 4.

39. (11) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 113, 8.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 144.589 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 27 minutes, 41 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.083 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 25 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0-27; K.Larson 28-63; Ku.Busch 64; W.Byron 65-66; K.Larson 67-118; R.Blaney 119; K.Larson 120-160; D.Suarez 161; K.Larson 162-221; R.Blaney 222-236; K.Larson 237-316; R.Blaney 317-325

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 5 times for 269 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 27 laps; R.Blaney, 3 times for 25 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 2 laps; D.Suarez, 1 time for 1 lap; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 1; M.Truex, 1; R.Blaney, 1; W.Byron, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 277; 2. K.Larson, 234; 3. J.Logano, 214; 4. M.Truex, 212; 5. B.Keselowski, 206; 6. K.Harvick, 203; 7. R.Blaney, 191; 8. W.Byron, 188; 9. C.Bell, 183; 10. C.Elliott, 183; 11. A.Dillon, 170; 12. Ky.Busch, 163; 13. M.McDowell, 158; 14. A.Bowman, 157; 15. Ku.Busch, 152; 16. C.Buescher, 144.

TENNIS

COLLEGE MEN

Sacramento State Tennis Courts

Sacramento, Calif.

Sunday

Idaho 4, Sacramento State 3

Singles — Hermont Legaspi, SSU, def. Francisco Bascon 5-7, 6-3, 10-5; Matteo Masala, UI, def. Michael Vizcarra 6-1, 6-2; Bruno Casino, UI, def. Liam Liles 0-6, 6-3, 6-2; Rudolfs Aksenoks, SSU, def. Alejandro Salvador 6-3, 6-4; Jan Silva, SSU, def. Vivek Ramesh 6-1, 7-5; Alex Asenov, UI, def. Seiya Duran 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles — Legaspi/Liles, SSU, def. Bascon/Masala 6-3; Althaf Dahifullah/Casino, UI, def. Silva/Vizcarra 6-4; Salvador/Adam Taylor, UI, def. Aksenoks/Duran 6-2.

COLLEGE WOMEN

LCSC Tennis Center

Lewiston

Sunday

Eastern Washington 7, Lewis-Clark State 0

Singles — Jennifer Kida def. Begona Andres 6-1, 6-0; Scout Mathews def. Laura Diaz 6-0, 6-1; Louise Waite def. Alexandra Barry 6-0, 6-0; Zoey Nelson def. Alexis Maison 6-4, 6-0; Renata Gabuzyan def. Sophie Uhlenkott 6-0, 6-0; Yasmin Mansouri def. Kyla Collier 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles — Nelson/Rylee Braeden def. Diaz/Maison 6-0; Mathews/Waite def. Andres/Collier 6-0; Kida/Gabuzyan def. Barry/Uhlenkott 6-1.

HOCKEY

NHL

East    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Washington    20    7    4    44    106    92

N.Y. Islanders    20    8    4    44    96    72

Pittsburgh    19    11    2    40    100    88

Boston    16    8    4    36    77    66

Philadelphia    15    11    3    33    93    105

N.Y. Rangers    13    13    4    30    89    79

New Jersey    11    14    4    26    71    90

Buffalo    6    19    4    16    61    101

Central    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Tampa Bay    23    6    2    48    115    73

Florida    20    7    4    44    105    88

Carolina    20    7    3    43    101    78

Columbus    13    12    7    33    86    103

Chicago    14    13    5    33    95    106

Nashville    14    17    1    29    77    103

Dallas    10    10    8    28    80    75

Detroit    10    18    4    24    71    104

West    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Vegas    21    7    1    43    95    66

Colorado    19    8    2    40    97    65

Minnesota    18    10    1    37    87    75

St. Louis    16    10    5    37    96    99

Los Angeles    13    11    6    32    88    84

Arizona    13    13    5    31    77    92

San Jose    11    14    4    26    83    103

Anaheim    9    17    6    24    71    110

North    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Toronto    20    10    2    42    107    83

Edmonton    21    13    0    42    116    97

Winnipeg    18    11    2    38    100    91

Montreal    14    8    9    37    100    87

Vancouver    16    16    3    35    99    111

Calgary    15    14    3    33    87    97

Ottawa    10    20    3    23    87    130

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Sunday’s Results

New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 3

Los Angeles 3, Vegas 1

Nashville 4, Dallas 3, SO

Today’s Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, ppd

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 7 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic    W    L    Pct    GB

Philadelphia    30    13    .698    —

Brooklyn    29    14    .674    1

Boston    21    21    .500    81/2

New York    21    22    .488    9

Toronto    17    25    .405    121/2

Southeast    W    L    Pct    GB

Atlanta    22    20    .524    —

Miami    22    21    .512    1/2

Charlotte    20    21    .488    11/2

Washington    15    26    .366    61/2

Orlando    14    28    .333    8

Central    W    L    Pct    GB

Milwaukee    27    14    .659    —

Indiana    19    22    .463    8

Chicago    19    22    .463    8

Cleveland    16    26    .381    111/2

Detroit    12    30    .286    151/2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest    W    L    Pct    GB

San Antonio    22    17    .564    —

Dallas    22    19    .537    1

Memphis    19    20    .487    3

New Orleans    18    24    .429    51/2

Houston    11    30    .268    12

Northwest    W    L    Pct    GB

Utah    30    11    .732    —

Denver    25    17    .595    51/2

Portland    25    17    .595    51/2

Oklahoma City    18    24    .429    121/2

Minnesota    10    32    .238    201/2

Pacific    W    L    Pct    GB

Phoenix    28    13    .683    —

L.A. Lakers    28    15    .651    1

L.A. Clippers    27    16    .628    2

Golden State    22    21    .512    7

Sacramento    17    25    .405    111/2

Sunday’s Results

Indiana 109, Miami 106, OT

Oklahoma City 114, Houston 112

New Orleans 113, Denver 108

Boston 112, Orlando 96

Chicago 100, Detroit 86

Brooklyn 113, Washington 106

Cleveland 116, Toronto 105

Philadelphia 101, New York 100, OT

Dallas 132, Portland 92

Phoenix 111, L.A. Lakers 94

Today’s Games

Sacramento at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Boston at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 6 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Denver at Orlando, 4 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Miami, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Portland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Golden State, 7 p.m.

Cavs 116, Raptors 105

TORONTO (105)

Anunoby 7-15 1-2 17, Powell 7-16 2-2 18, Siakam 4-12 0-0 9, Lowry 5-14 4-4 18, VanVleet 8-24 2-2 23, Baynes 0-1 4-6 4, Boucher 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Flynn 2-3 0-0 4, McCaw 1-1 3-3 5, Watson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 37-95 16-19 105.

CLEVELAND (116)

Nance Jr. 4-8 0-0 10, Okoro 3-6 0-0 8, Allen 4-8 9-11 17, Garland 5-10 4-7 15, Sexton 13-24 4-6 36, McGee 3-4 0-0 6, Osman 1-6 2-2 5, Windler 1-3 0-0 3, Wade 5-8 2-2 16. Totals 39-77 21-28 116.

Toronto    28    29    18    30    —    105

Cleveland    23    36    32    25    —    116

3-Point Goals: Toronto 15-46 (VanVleet 5-15, Lowry 4-9, Anunoby 2-6, Powell 2-7, Siakam 1-3, Boucher 0-2, Johnson 0-3), Cleveland 17-33 (Sexton 6-9, Wade 4-7, Nance Jr. 2-5, Okoro 2-5, Windler 1-2, Osman 1-4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Toronto 37 (Baynes 9), Cleveland 54 (Allen 15). Assists: Toronto 19 (VanVleet 7), Cleveland 29 (Garland, Osman 6). Total Fouls: Toronto 26, Cleveland 19.

Bulls 100, Pistons 86

CHICAGO (100)

Markkanen 6-15 1-1 16, Williams 5-5 0-0 10, Young 3-9 2-2 8, LaVine 6-16 3-3 18, Satoransky 4-9 0-0 8, Carter Jr. 0-2 4-4 4, Porter Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Gafford 4-4 0-0 8, Arcidiacono 3-5 0-2 9, Valentine 3-5 0-0 9, White 2-7 2-2 7. Totals 37-80 12-14 100.

DETROIT (86)

Bey 1-9 0-0 3, Grant 9-22 7-9 26, Plumlee 3-4 6-8 12, F.Jackson 5-12 1-2 12, Wright 4-8 0-0 8, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, J.Jackson 1-12 2-2 4, Stewart 5-8 0-0 11, Lee 1-2 1-2 3, Smith Jr. 3-5 1-2 7. Totals 32-82 18-25 86.

Chicago    20    26    29    25    —    100

Detroit    25    20    20    21    —    86

3-Point Goals: Chicago 14-28 (Arcidiacono 3-4, Valentine 3-4, LaVine 3-7, Markkanen 3-9, White 1-2), Detroit 4-25 (Stewart 1-2, F.Jackson 1-4, Bey 1-6, Grant 1-7, Wright 0-2, J.Jackson 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Chicago 52 (Gafford 11), Detroit 37 (Plumlee 10). Assists: Chicago 26 (Satoransky 9), Detroit 20 (Smith Jr. 5). Total Fouls: Chicago 22, Detroit 16. A: 750 (20,491)

Nets 113, Wizards 106

WASHINGTON (106)

Hachimura 9-11 0-0 20, Mathews 2-5 0-0 6, Len 8-12 4-5 20, Beal 6-15 4-5 17, Westbrook 10-20 7-9 29, Avdija 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez 6-9 0-0 12, Bonga 1-2 0-0 2, Neto 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 42-79 15-19 106.

BROOKLYN (113)

Green 0-1 3-4 3, Harris 3-8 1-2 10, Jordan 6-6 0-1 12, Harden 10-23 3-4 26, Irving 10-25 7-7 28, Brown 4-5 0-0 8, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Claxton 7-10 2-4 16, Johnson 2-6 0-0 5, Shamet 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 44-90 16-22 113.

Washington    30    26    27    23    —    106

Brooklyn    25    38    25    25    —    113

3-Point Goals: Washington 7-21 (Hachimura 2-2, Mathews 2-5, Westbrook 2-7, Beal 1-3, Neto 0-2), Brooklyn 9-29 (Harris 3-7, Harden 3-9, Shamet 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Irving 1-6). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Washington 43 (Westbrook 13), Brooklyn 35 (Irving 7). Assists: Washington 24 (Westbrook 13), Brooklyn 24 (Harden 8). Total Fouls: Washington 22, Brooklyn 18. A: 1,773 (17,732)

Celtics 112, Magic 96

ORLANDO (96)

Aminu 2-6 1-2 5, Gordon 3-13 4-6 12, Vucevic 9-20 1-2 22, Carter-Williams 3-5 1-2 7, Fournier 6-19 2-2 16, Bacon 1-7 2-2 5, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Ennis III 5-6 5-7 18, Okeke 2-5 1-1 5, Birch 1-3 2-4 4, Mane 0-0 0-0 0, Randle 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 32-84 21-30 96.

BOSTON (112)

Brown 12-24 0-0 34, Tatum 7-13 4-4 23, Theis 6-11 0-0 13, Smart 3-7 3-3 11, Walker 5-11 2-2 14, Nesmith 1-4 0-0 3, Ojeleye 1-7 0-0 3, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Williams III 2-3 0-0 4, Fall 1-1 0-0 2, Pritchard 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 40-88 9-9 112.

Orlando    31    17    25    23    —    96

Boston    27    29    33    23    —    112

3-Point Goals: Orlando 11-34 (Ennis III 3-4, Vucevic 3-6, Gordon 2-7, Fournier 2-8, Bacon 1-3, Aminu 0-2, Okeke 0-3), Boston 23-54 (Brown 10-18, Tatum 5-8, Smart 2-5, Walker 2-7, Nesmith 1-3, Pritchard 1-3, Theis 1-4, Ojeleye 1-5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Orlando 44 (Vucevic 13), Boston 45 (Theis 11). Assists: Orlando 20 (Gordon 5), Boston 27 (Smart 8). Total Fouls: Orlando 13, Boston 21.

Pelicans 113, Nuggets 108

NEW ORLEANS (113)

Ingram 11-23 6-6 30, Williamson 9-13 11-14 30, Adams 1-4 2-6 4, Alexander-Walker 8-15 1-1 20, Bledsoe 3-8 0-0 6, Hayes 1-3 1-1 3, Melli 1-4 0-0 2, Hart 4-9 2-2 12, Lewis Jr. 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 41-85 23-30 113.

DENVER (108)

Millsap 2-4 1-2 6, Porter Jr. 7-14 1-2 17, Jokic 13-19 0-0 29, Barton 7-19 0-0 16, Murray 9-16 2-2 23, Dozier 3-6 2-2 9, Hartenstein 1-2 2-2 4, Green 2-4 0-0 4, Campazzo 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 44-88 8-10 108.

New Orleans    22    36    25    30    —    113

Denver    30    21    29    28    —    108

3-Point Goals: New Orleans 8-28 (Alexander-Walker 3-9, Hart 2-5, Ingram 2-7, Melli 0-2, Bledsoe 0-3), Denver 12-34 (Jokic 3-4, Murray 3-6, Porter Jr. 2-5, Barton 2-9, Millsap 1-2, Dozier 1-3, Campazzo 0-4). Fouled Out: New Orleans None, Denver 1 (Millsap). Rebounds: New Orleans 45 (Adams 13), Denver 37 (Jokic 10). Assists: New Orleans 26 (Ingram 8), Denver 30 (Jokic 10). Total Fouls: New Orleans 12, Denver 28.

Thunder 114, Rockets 112

OKLAHOMA CITY (114)

Pokusevski 2-9 3-4 9, Roby 6-13 6-7 18, M.Brown 5-8 3-6 13, Dort 10-22 0-2 23, Maledon 4-12 2-2 12, Jackson 5-6 3-3 15, Jerome 1-6 0-1 2, Mykhailiuk 6-11 0-0 15, Williams 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 42-91 17-25 114.

HOUSTON (112)

House Jr. 7-9 1-2 18, Tate 2-6 2-4 8, Wood 9-16 7-8 27, Oladipo 9-15 1-1 23, Wall 7-18 9-12 24, Martin Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 2-6 0-0 4, S.Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 39-79 20-27 112.

Oklahoma City    31    35    24    24    —    114

Houston    22    40    23    27    —    112

3-Point Goals: Oklahoma City 13-39 (Mykhailiuk 3-6, Dort 3-10, Jackson 2-3, Pokusevski 2-5, Maledon 2-7, Williams 1-2, Roby 0-2, Jerome 0-4), Houston 14-38 (Oladipo 4-8, House Jr. 3-4, Wilson 2-3, Tate 2-4, Wood 2-6, Wall 1-7, S.Brown 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Oklahoma City 52 (M.Brown 14), Houston 38 (Tate 9). Assists: Oklahoma City 22 (Jerome 5), Houston 22 (Wall 7). Total Fouls: Oklahoma City 21, Houston 20. A: 3,297 (18,500)

Pacers 109, Heat 106

INDIANA (109)

J.Holiday 5-11 0-0 15, Sabonis 5-13 7-7 17, Turner 4-8 5-6 16, Brogdon 4-17 1-2 12, LeVert 5-18 1-1 13, Bitadze 1-3 0-0 2, Lamb 1-7 2-2 4, McDermott 7-10 0-0 15, McConnell 5-7 2-2 12, Sumner 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 38-98 18-20 109.

MIAMI (106)

Butler 7-16 7-8 21, Olynyk 3-11 0-0 7, Adebayo 11-21 7-8 29, Nunn 3-6 2-2 9, Robinson 5-14 0-0 13, Achiuwa 0-2 0-2 0, Ariza 2-6 0-0 5, Iguodala 1-1 0-0 2, Herro 4-16 3-3 11, Vincent 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 39-97 19-23 106.

Indiana    32    25    22    19    11    —    109

Miami    26    23    21    28    8    —    106

3-Point Goals: Indiana 15-45 (J.Holiday 5-11, Turner 3-5, Brogdon 3-11, LeVert 2-6, McDermott 1-3, Sumner 1-3, Sabonis 0-2, Lamb 0-3), Miami 9-37 (Vincent 3-4, Robinson 3-11, Nunn 1-2, Ariza 1-4, Olynyk 1-7, Herro 0-7). Fouled Out: Indiana 1 (Sabonis), Miami None. Rebounds: Indiana 50 (Sabonis 11), Miami 51 (Butler 15). Assists: Indiana 27 (Brogdon 10), Miami 27 (Butler 7). Total Fouls: Indiana 22, Miami 19.

76ers 101, Knicks 100

PHILADELPHIA (101)

Green 4-8 0-0 11, Harris 5-18 9-11 20, Bradley 0-1 0-2 0, Korkmaz 4-9 1-2 12, Simmons 8-17 0-2 16, Howard 2-4 0-0 4, Milton 9-15 2-3 21, Scott 1-1 2-3 5, Thybulle 2-5 0-0 6, Maxey 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 38-82 14-23 101.

NEW YORK (100)

Bullock 2-5 0-0 6, Randle 7-23 6-8 24, Noel 5-6 3-5 13, Barrett 9-17 1-2 19, Quickley 4-13 0-2 10, Robinson 2-5 0-2 4, Toppin 0-0 0-0 0, Burks 8-17 2-2 20, Ntilikina 1-3 1-2 7. Totals 38-89 13-23 100.

Philadelphia    23    20    21    24    13    —    101

New York    15    27    22    24    12    —    100

3-Point Goals: Philadelphia 11-25 (Green 3-5, Korkmaz 3-8, Thybulle 2-5, Harris 1-3, Milton 1-3), New York 11-25 (Randle 4-7, Bullock 2-3, Burks 2-3, Quickley 2-7, Ntilikina 1-2, Barrett 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Philadelphia 44 (Howard 13), New York 44 (Noel 10). Assists: Philadelphia 19 (Harris, Simmons 4), New York 17 (Barrett, Bullock, Burks 4). Total Fouls: Philadelphia 18, New York 19. A: 1,981 (19,812)

Mavs 132, Blazers 92

DALLAS (132)

Finney-Smith 4-8 2-2 13, Kleber 3-4 0-0 8, Porzingis 3-7 4-4 12, Doncic 13-19 3-6 37, Richardson 8-11 3-3 21, Bey 0-3 0-0 0, Hardaway Jr. 4-9 2-2 11, Hinton 2-3 0-0 4, Iwundu 1-3 1-1 3, Powell 4-4 2-2 11, Marjanovic 1-2 0-0 2, Brunson 2-7 0-0 4, Burke 1-2 0-0 2, Green 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 48-86 17-20 132.

PORTLAND (92)

Covington 2-5 0-0 6, Jones Jr. 3-4 1-2 8, Kanter 2-3 0-0 4, Lillard 7-16 5-5 19, McCollum 6-15 1-1 13, Anthony 2-9 2-2 6, Hood 1-5 0-0 2, Trent Jr. 6-13 1-2 16, Giles III 0-2 0-0 0, Elleby 0-3 0-0 0, Little 4-9 4-5 14, Simons 1-5 1-2 4. Totals 34-89 15-19 92.

Dallas    27    38    38    29    —    132

Portland    30    24    15    23    —    92

3-Point Goals: Dallas 19-37 (Doncic 8-9, Finney-Smith 3-6, Kleber 2-3, Porzingis 2-4, Richardson 2-4, Hardaway Jr. 1-5, Brunson 0-2), Portland 9-41 (Trent Jr. 3-7, Covington 2-4, Little 2-5, Jones Jr. 1-2, Simons 1-2, Elleby 0-2, Hood 0-2, Anthony 0-4, McCollum 0-5, Lillard 0-7). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Dallas 52 (Porzingis 8), Portland 33 (Covington, Kanter 6). Assists: Dallas 23 (Doncic, Porzingis, Richardson 4), Portland 17 (Lillard 4). Total Fouls: Dallas 17, Portland 17.

Suns 111, Lakers 94

L.A. LAKERS (94)

Kuzma 5-16 1-2 13, Matthews 0-5 0-0 0, Morris 1-6 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 2-7 2-2 7, Schroder 8-14 4-5 22, Antetokounmpo 0-0 1-2 1, Cacok 1-2 0-0 2, McKinnie 0-1 0-0 0, Harrell 10-13 3-8 23, Caruso 2-5 3-3 7, Horton-Tucker 6-16 5-6 17. Totals 35-85 19-28 94.

PHOENIX (111)

Bridges 5-9 0-0 10, Crowder 4-10 0-0 11, Ayton 10-13 6-7 26, Booker 11-22 3-6 26, Paul 3-11 5-6 11, Craig 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 3-4 0-0 8, Nader 2-2 0-0 5, Saric 1-6 2-2 4, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Galloway 1-4 0-0 3, Payne 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 42-87 18-23 111.

L.A. Lakers    26    18    32    18    —    94

Phoenix    31    28    29    23    —    111

3-Point Goals: L.A. Lakers 5-25 (Schroder 2-4, Kuzma 2-8, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, Horton-Tucker 0-2, Morris 0-2, Matthews 0-3), Phoenix 9-32 (Crowder 3-8, Johnson 2-2, Payne 1-2, Galloway 1-4, Booker 1-5, Bridges 0-2, Paul 0-3, Saric 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: L.A. Lakers 41 (Harrell 10), Phoenix 51 (Paul 10). Assists: L.A. Lakers 20 (Kuzma 6), Phoenix 30 (Paul 13). Total Fouls: L.A. Lakers 18, Phoenix 24. A: 3,190 (18,422)

COLLEGE MEN

NCAA Tournament Glance

All Times Pacific

EAST REGIONAL

Second Round

Today’s Games

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

UCLA (19-9) vs. Abilene Christian (24-4), 2:15 p.m.

Alabama (25-6) vs. Maryland (17-13), 5:45 p.m.

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity

Michigan (21-4) vs. LSU (19-9), 4:10 p.m.

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Florida St. (17-6) vs. Colorado (23-8), 4:45 p.m.

SOUTH REGIONAL

Second Round

Sunday’s Results

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Baylor 76, Wisconsin 63

Arkansas 68, Texas Tech 66

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Villanova 84, North Texas 61

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Oral Roberts 81, Florida 78

Regional Semifinals

Saturday’s Games

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Baylor (24-2) vs. Villanova (18-6), 2:15 p.m.

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Arkansas (24-6) vs. Oral Roberts (18-10), 4:25 p.m.

Regional Championship

Monday, March 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

MIDWEST REGIONAL

Second Round

Sunday’s Results

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Loyola Chicago 71, Illinois 58

Syracuse 75, West Virginia 72

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Oregon St. 80, Oklahoma St. 70

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity

Houston 63, Rutgers 60

Regional Semifinals

Saturday’s Games

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Loyola Chicago (26-4) vs. Oregon St. (19-12), 11:40 a.m.

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Houston (26-3) vs. Syracuse (18-9), 6:55 p.m.

Regional Championship

Monday, March 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

WEST REGIONAL

Second Round

Today’s Games

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Iowa (22-8) vs. Oregon (21-6), 9:10 a.m.

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Gonzaga (27-0) vs. Oklahoma (16-10), 11:40 a.m.

Creighton (21-8) vs. Ohio (17-7), 3:10 p.m.

Kansas (21-8) vs. Southern Cal (23-7), 6:40 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament

All Times Pacific

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s Games

At UNT Coliseum

Denton, Texas

Mississippi State vs. Richmond, 4 p.m.

Boise State vs. Memphis, 7 p.m.

At Comerica Center

Frisco, Texas

Colorado State vs. NC State, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

College Basketball Invitational

All Times Pacific

Quarterfinals

Today’s Games

Stetson (11-14) vs. Bowling Green (14-11), 110:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina (16-7) vs. Bryant (15-6), 11:30 a.m.

Longwood (12-16) vs. Pepperdine (12-12), 2:30 p.m.

Bellarmine (13-7) vs. Army (12-9), 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday’s Games

Quarterfinal winners, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Championship

Wednesday’s Game

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

NAIA Men’s Basketball Tournament

At Municipal Auditorium

Kansas City, Mo.

Semifinals

Today’s Games

St. Francis vs. Shawnee St., 4 p.m.

Lewis-Clark State vs. SW Assemblies, 6 p.m.

Championship

Tuesday’s Game

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

NCAA Tournament

All Times Pacific

ALAMO REGION

First Round

Sunday’s Results

At Alamodome

San Antonio

Stanford 87, Utah Valley 44

At Bill Greehey Arena

San Antonio

Oklahoma St. 84, Wake Forest 61

Today’s Games

At Bill Greehey Arena

San Antonio

Georgia (20-6) vs. Drexel (14-8), 9 a.m.

Northwestern (15-8) vs. UCF (16-4), 1 p.m.

Missouri St. (21-2) vs. UC Davis (13-2), 4:30 p.m.

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Austin, Texas

Arkansas (19-8) vs. Wright St. (18-7), 11 a.m.

At Alamodome

San Antonio

Louisville (23-3) vs. Marist (18-3), 5 p.m.

Oregon (13-8) vs. South Dakota (19-5), 7 p.m.

Second Round

Tuesday’s Game

At UTSA Convocation Center

Stanford (26-2) vs. Oklahoma St. (19-8), 6 p.m.

HEMISFAIR REGION

First Round

Sunday’s Results

At Alamodome

San Antonio

South Carolina 79, Mercer 53

At Strahan Coliseum

San Marcos, Texas

Oregon St. 83, Florida St. 59

At Bill Greehey Arena

San Antonio

Georgia Tech 54, Stephen F. Austin 52, OT

West Virginia 77, Lehigh 53

Today’s Games

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Austin, Texas

UCLA (16-5) vs. Wyoming (14-9), 7 p.m.

At Strahan Coliseum

San Marcos, Texas

Texas (18-9) vs. Bradley (17-11), 5 p.m.

At Alamodome

San Antonio

Alabama (16-9) vs. North Carolina (13-10), 9 a.m.

Maryland (24-2) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (17-6), 1 p.m.

Second Round

Tuesday’s Games

At TBD

South Carolina (23-4) vs. Oregon St. (12-7), 4 p.m.

West Virginia (22-6) vs. Georgia Tech (16-8), 2:30 p.m.

RIVER WALK REGION

First Round

Sunday’s Results

At Alamodome

San Antonio

Iowa 87, Cent. Michigan 72

Kentucky 71, Idaho St. 63

Baylor 101, Jackson St. 52

UConn 102, High Point 59

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Austin, Texas

Tennessee 87, Middle Tennessee 62

Syracuse 72, S. Dakota St. 55

At UTSA Convocation Center

San Antonio

Michigan 87, Florida Gulf Coast 66

At Strahan Coliseum

San Marcos, Texas

Virginia Tech 70, Marquette 63

Second Round

Tuesday’s Games

At TBD

Tennessee (17-7) vs. Michigan (15-5), 2 p.m.

UConn (25-1) vs. Syracuse (15-8), 6 p.m.

At Bill Greehey Arena

Kentucky (18-8) vs. Iowa (19-9), 12:30 p.m.

Baylor (26-2) vs. Virginia Tech (15-9), 4 p.m.

MERCADO REGION

First Round

Sunday’s Results

At Strahan Coliseum

San Marcos, Texas

NC State 79, NC A&T 58

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Austin, Texas

South Florida 57, Washington St. 53

Today’s Games

At Strahan Coliseum

San Marcos, Texas

Rutgers (14-4) vs. BYU (18-5), 9 a.m.

Gonzaga (23-3) vs. Belmont (20-5), 1 p.m.

At UTSA Convocation Center

San Antonio

Indiana (18-5) vs. VCU (16-10), 11 a.m.

At Alamodome

San Antonio

Arizona (16-5) vs. Stony Brook (15-5), 11 a.m.

Iowa St. (16-10) vs. Michigan St. (15-8), 3 p.m.

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Austin, Texas

Texas A&M (23-2) vs. Troy (22-5), 3 p.m.

Second Round

Tuesday’s Game

At Alamodome

NC State (21-2) vs. South Florida (19-3), Noon

Women’s National Invitation Tournament

All Times Pacific

FORT WORTH REGIONAL

At Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center

Fort Worth, Texas

Third Round

Today’s Games

Consolation Final

Arizona St. vs. Houston, 2 p.m.

Championship Final

Cal Baptist vs. Rice, 5 p.m.

CHARLOTTE REGIONAL

At Bojangles Coliseum

Charlotte, N.C.

Third Round

Today’s Games

Consolation Final

Ohio vs. UMass, 1 p.m.

Championship Final

Villanova vs. Delaware, 4 p.m.

MEMPHIS REGIONAL

At My Town Movers Fieldhouse

Collierville, Tenn.

Third Round

Today’s Games

Consolation Final

UT Martin vs. Illinois St., 2 p.m.

Championship Final

Mississippi vs. Colorado, 5 p.m.

ROCKFORD REGIONAL

At UW Health Sports Factory

Rockford, Ill.

Third Round

Today’s Games

Consolation Final

Bowling Green vs. Drake, 2 p.m.

Championship Final

Saint Louis vs. N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Invitational

Sunday's Results

Seventh Place

Loyola Chicago 74, Abilene Christian 55

Consolation Final

FIU 59, Manhattan 58

Third Place

N. Arizona 51, Stetson 48

Championship

Cleveland St. 67, Portland 64

NAIA Women’s Basketball Tournament

At Toyota Events Center

Sioux City, Iowa

Semifinals

Today’s Games

Thomas More (Ky.) vs. Morningside (Iowa), 4 p.m.

Westmont (Calif.) vs. Indiana Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

Championship

Tuesday’s Game

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

