GOLF
PGA Tour The Honda Classic Scores
Sunday
At PGA National Champions Course
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,048; Par: 70
Final Round
Matt Jones (500), $1,260,000 61-70-69-68—268
Brandon Hagy (300), $763,000 69-62-76-66—273
Russell Henley (125), $320,600 64-69-73-68—274
Denny McCarthy (125), $320,600 68-65-74-67—274
C.T. Pan (125), $320,600 67-72-65-70—274
Chase Seiffert (125), $320,600 67-74-69-64—274
Brendan Steele (125), $320,600 73-65-71-65—274
Adam Hadwin (75), $190,750 72-65-70-68—275
Sungjae Im (75), $190,750 68-68-69-70—275
Zach Johnson (75), $190,750 67-68-70-70—275
Sam Ryder (75), $190,750 69-63-72-71—275
Camilo Villegas (75), $190,750 69-65-72-69—275
Kevin Chappell (54), $125,417 66-70-75-65—276
Adam Scott (54), $125,417 69-67-72-68—276
Robert Streb (54), $125,417 69-66-70-71—276
Steve Stricker (54), $125,417 66-71-70-69—276
Cameron Tringale (54), $125,417 67-68-69-72—276
Aaron Wise (54), $125,417 64-64-75-73—276
Stewart Cink (42), $82,950 71-64-70-72—277
Lucas Glover (42), $82,950 71-66-69-71—277
Harry Higgs (42), $82,950 68-67-74-68—277
John Huh (42), $82,950 68-70-70-69—277
Michael Thompson (42), $82,950 71-66-73-67—277
Harold Varner III (42), $82,950 71-65-71-70—277
Brice Garnett (33), $54,950 71-64-70-73—278
Chris Kirk (33), $54,950 68-71-67-72—278
Phil Mickelson (33), $54,950 71-68-69-70—278
Joaquin Niemann (33), $54,950 69-67-73-69—278
Roger Sloan (33), $54,950 71-69-66-72—278
Keegan Bradley (27), $45,850 69-69-67-74—279
Chase Koepka, $45,850 69-69-74-67—279
Jhonattan Vegas (27), $45,850 71-68-69-71—279
Cameron Davis (22), $39,900 66-71-70-73—280
Tyler McCumber (22), $39,900 70-69-70-71—280
Sepp Straka (22), $39,900 68-70-69-73—280
Will Gordon (16), $29,785 67-69-72-73—281
Mackenzie Hughes (16), $29,785 68-72-71-70—281
Satoshi Kodaira (16), $29,785 70-71-71-69—281
Nate Lashley (16), $29,785 68-71-74-68—281
Tom Lewis (16), $29,785 74-66-71-70—281
Shane Lowry (16), $29,785 67-66-74-74—281
Matthew NeSmith (16), $29,785 70-68-73-70—281
Adam Schenk (16), $29,785 72-66-72-71—281
Kevin Streelman (16), $29,785 69-67-73-72—281
Vincent Whaley (16), $29,785 73-67-68-73—281
Brian Gay (9), $19,070 71-67-73-71—282
Talor Gooch (9), $19,070 72-69-72-69—282
Lucas Herbert, $19,070 70-69-70-73—282
J.B. Holmes (9), $19,070 69-67-67-79—282
Mark Hubbard (9), $19,070 68-73-69-72—282
Alex Noren (9), $19,070 71-68-69-74—282
Pat Perez (9), $19,070 72-69-71-70—282
Jason Dufner (6), $16,478 68-68-75-72—283
Scott Harrington (6), $16,478 66-67-79-71—283
Jim Herman (6), $16,478 70-71-69-73—283
Keith Mitchell (6), $16,478 69-69-74-71—283
Charl Schwartzel (6), $16,478 70-69-71-73—283
Ryan Armour (5), $15,960 70-71-66-77—284
Jimmy Walker (5), $15,960 69-68-77-70—284
Beau Hossler (5), $15,540 71-70-72-72—285
William McGirt (5), $15,540 69-69-72-75—285
D.J. Trahan (5), $15,540 68-71-76-70—285
Erik van Rooyen (5), $15,540 70-70-69-76—285
Ted Potter, Jr. (4), $15,190 70-71-74-71—286
Rickie Fowler (4), $14,980 70-68-78-71—287
Stephen Stallings Jr., $14,980 71-70-70-76—287
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (4), $14,700 70-71-75-74—290
Bronson Burgoon (4), $14,700 69-70-78-73—290
COLLEGE WOMEN
March Red Rocks Invitational
Oakcreek County Club
Sedona, Ariz.
Sunday
Team champion — Grand Canyon, 884.
Idaho placing — 9th, 926.
Individual champion — Payton Fehringer (Grand Canyon) 208.
Idaho individuals — T27. Laura Gerner 230; T33. Valeria Patino 231; T47. Vicky Tsai 232; T56. Jaime Bellingham 237; T56. Eddie Hsu 237.
BASEBALL
MLB
SPRING TRAINING
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Kansas City 13 6 .684
New York 13 6 .684
Texas 10 7 .588
Toronto 11 8 .579
Los Angeles 10 8 .556
Boston 10 8 .556
Oakland 10 9 .526
Seattle 8 8 .500
Detroit 9 10 .474
Minnesota 8 10 .444
Cleveland 8 13 .381
Chicago 6 10 .375
Baltimore 7 12 .368
Tampa Bay 7 12 .368
Houston 3 12 .200
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Chicago 12 5 .706
Miami 9 4 .692
Los Angeles 10 6 .625
Atlanta 11 8 .579
New York 9 7 .563
St. Louis 7 6 .538
Washington 8 7 .533
Milwaukee 10 9 .526
Colorado 9 10 .474
Philadelphia 9 10 .474
Pittsburgh 9 10 .474
San Francisco 8 9 .471
San Diego 8 11 .421
Arizona 7 10 .412
Cincinnati 6 14 .300
Sunday’s Results
N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 2
Pittsburgh 9, Boston 4
Minnesota 12, Baltimore 7
Detroit 5, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 11, Tampa Bay 1
Miami 4, Houston 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3
Chicago Cubs 11, Cincinnati 6
Kansas City 6, Colorado 1
Cleveland 7, Texas 2
San Francisco 10, L.A. Dodgers 4
San Diego 4, L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 3, Milwaukee 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Arizona 4
Today’s Games
Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 10:05 a.m.
Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 10:05 a.m.
Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 10:05 a.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 10:05 a.m.
St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 10:05 a.m.
San Diego vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 1:10 p.m.
Texas vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 4:35 p.m.
Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 4:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 6:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 10:05 a.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 10:05 a.m.
Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 10:05 a.m.
Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 10:05 a.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 10:05 a.m.
Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 10:10 a.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 4:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 6:10 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Sunday’s Results
EAST
Bryant 27, Wagner 7
Duquesne 35, LIU 17
Sacred Heart 26, Merrimack College 9
SOUTH
Jacksonville St. 21, SE Missouri 3
Murray St. 35, Tennessee St. 13
UT Martin 37, Austin Peay 34
MIDWEST
E. Illinois 28, Tennessee Tech 20
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Hampton, Ga.
Lap length: 1.54 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 325 laps, 57 points.
2. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 325, 55.
3. (14) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 325, 47.
4. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 325, 41.
5. (19) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 325, 48.
6. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 325, 35.
7. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 325, 35.
8. (9) William Byron, Chevrolet, 325, 36.
9. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 325, 32.
10. (7) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 325, 27.
11. (20) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 325, 31.
12. (12) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 325, 25.
13. (28) Ryan Newman, Ford, 325, 24.
14. (21) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 325, 23.
15. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 324, 22.
16. (15) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 324, 21.
17. (25) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 324, 21.
18. (27) Cole Custer, Ford, 324, 19.
19. (18) Michael McDowell, Ford, 324, 18.
20. (16) Aric Almirola, Ford, 324, 17.
21. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 323, 16.
22. (39) Austin Cindric, Ford, 323, 0.
23. (24) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 323, 14.
24. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 323, 13.
25. (23) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 323, 12.
26. (29) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 323, 11.
27. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 322, 10.
28. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 321, 9.
29. (30) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 319, 8.
30. (26) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 319, 0.
31. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 316, 0.
32. (34) James Davison, Chevrolet, 316, 5.
33. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 314, 4.
34. (31) BJ McLeod, Ford, 313, 0.
35. (36) Joey Gase, Ford, 308, 2.
36. (38) Timmy Hill, Ford, 305, 0.
37. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 285, 1.
38. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, engine, 220, 4.
39. (11) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 113, 8.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 144.589 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 27 minutes, 41 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 2.083 seconds.
Caution Flags: 5 for 25 laps.
Lead Changes: 11 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0-27; K.Larson 28-63; Ku.Busch 64; W.Byron 65-66; K.Larson 67-118; R.Blaney 119; K.Larson 120-160; D.Suarez 161; K.Larson 162-221; R.Blaney 222-236; K.Larson 237-316; R.Blaney 317-325
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 5 times for 269 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 27 laps; R.Blaney, 3 times for 25 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 2 laps; D.Suarez, 1 time for 1 lap; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: K.Larson, 1; M.Truex, 1; R.Blaney, 1; W.Byron, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 277; 2. K.Larson, 234; 3. J.Logano, 214; 4. M.Truex, 212; 5. B.Keselowski, 206; 6. K.Harvick, 203; 7. R.Blaney, 191; 8. W.Byron, 188; 9. C.Bell, 183; 10. C.Elliott, 183; 11. A.Dillon, 170; 12. Ky.Busch, 163; 13. M.McDowell, 158; 14. A.Bowman, 157; 15. Ku.Busch, 152; 16. C.Buescher, 144.
TENNIS
COLLEGE MEN
Sacramento State Tennis Courts
Sacramento, Calif.
Sunday
Idaho 4, Sacramento State 3
Singles — Hermont Legaspi, SSU, def. Francisco Bascon 5-7, 6-3, 10-5; Matteo Masala, UI, def. Michael Vizcarra 6-1, 6-2; Bruno Casino, UI, def. Liam Liles 0-6, 6-3, 6-2; Rudolfs Aksenoks, SSU, def. Alejandro Salvador 6-3, 6-4; Jan Silva, SSU, def. Vivek Ramesh 6-1, 7-5; Alex Asenov, UI, def. Seiya Duran 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles — Legaspi/Liles, SSU, def. Bascon/Masala 6-3; Althaf Dahifullah/Casino, UI, def. Silva/Vizcarra 6-4; Salvador/Adam Taylor, UI, def. Aksenoks/Duran 6-2.
COLLEGE WOMEN
LCSC Tennis Center
Lewiston
Sunday
Eastern Washington 7, Lewis-Clark State 0
Singles — Jennifer Kida def. Begona Andres 6-1, 6-0; Scout Mathews def. Laura Diaz 6-0, 6-1; Louise Waite def. Alexandra Barry 6-0, 6-0; Zoey Nelson def. Alexis Maison 6-4, 6-0; Renata Gabuzyan def. Sophie Uhlenkott 6-0, 6-0; Yasmin Mansouri def. Kyla Collier 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Nelson/Rylee Braeden def. Diaz/Maison 6-0; Mathews/Waite def. Andres/Collier 6-0; Kida/Gabuzyan def. Barry/Uhlenkott 6-1.
HOCKEY
NHL
East W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 20 7 4 44 106 92
N.Y. Islanders 20 8 4 44 96 72
Pittsburgh 19 11 2 40 100 88
Boston 16 8 4 36 77 66
Philadelphia 15 11 3 33 93 105
N.Y. Rangers 13 13 4 30 89 79
New Jersey 11 14 4 26 71 90
Buffalo 6 19 4 16 61 101
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 23 6 2 48 115 73
Florida 20 7 4 44 105 88
Carolina 20 7 3 43 101 78
Columbus 13 12 7 33 86 103
Chicago 14 13 5 33 95 106
Nashville 14 17 1 29 77 103
Dallas 10 10 8 28 80 75
Detroit 10 18 4 24 71 104
West W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 21 7 1 43 95 66
Colorado 19 8 2 40 97 65
Minnesota 18 10 1 37 87 75
St. Louis 16 10 5 37 96 99
Los Angeles 13 11 6 32 88 84
Arizona 13 13 5 31 77 92
San Jose 11 14 4 26 83 103
Anaheim 9 17 6 24 71 110
North W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 20 10 2 42 107 83
Edmonton 21 13 0 42 116 97
Winnipeg 18 11 2 38 100 91
Montreal 14 8 9 37 100 87
Vancouver 16 16 3 35 99 111
Calgary 15 14 3 33 87 97
Ottawa 10 20 3 23 87 130
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Sunday’s Results
New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Florida 3
Los Angeles 3, Vegas 1
Nashville 4, Dallas 3, SO
Today’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, ppd
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 7 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 30 13 .698 —
Brooklyn 29 14 .674 1
Boston 21 21 .500 81/2
New York 21 22 .488 9
Toronto 17 25 .405 121/2
Southeast W L Pct GB
Atlanta 22 20 .524 —
Miami 22 21 .512 1/2
Charlotte 20 21 .488 11/2
Washington 15 26 .366 61/2
Orlando 14 28 .333 8
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 27 14 .659 —
Indiana 19 22 .463 8
Chicago 19 22 .463 8
Cleveland 16 26 .381 111/2
Detroit 12 30 .286 151/2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
San Antonio 22 17 .564 —
Dallas 22 19 .537 1
Memphis 19 20 .487 3
New Orleans 18 24 .429 51/2
Houston 11 30 .268 12
Northwest W L Pct GB
Utah 30 11 .732 —
Denver 25 17 .595 51/2
Portland 25 17 .595 51/2
Oklahoma City 18 24 .429 121/2
Minnesota 10 32 .238 201/2
Pacific W L Pct GB
Phoenix 28 13 .683 —
L.A. Lakers 28 15 .651 1
L.A. Clippers 27 16 .628 2
Golden State 22 21 .512 7
Sacramento 17 25 .405 111/2
Sunday’s Results
Indiana 109, Miami 106, OT
Oklahoma City 114, Houston 112
New Orleans 113, Denver 108
Boston 112, Orlando 96
Chicago 100, Detroit 86
Brooklyn 113, Washington 106
Cleveland 116, Toronto 105
Philadelphia 101, New York 100, OT
Dallas 132, Portland 92
Phoenix 111, L.A. Lakers 94
Today’s Games
Sacramento at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Boston at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 6 p.m.
Utah at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Denver at Orlando, 4 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Miami, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Portland, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Golden State, 7 p.m.
Cavs 116, Raptors 105
TORONTO (105)
Anunoby 7-15 1-2 17, Powell 7-16 2-2 18, Siakam 4-12 0-0 9, Lowry 5-14 4-4 18, VanVleet 8-24 2-2 23, Baynes 0-1 4-6 4, Boucher 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Flynn 2-3 0-0 4, McCaw 1-1 3-3 5, Watson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 37-95 16-19 105.
CLEVELAND (116)
Nance Jr. 4-8 0-0 10, Okoro 3-6 0-0 8, Allen 4-8 9-11 17, Garland 5-10 4-7 15, Sexton 13-24 4-6 36, McGee 3-4 0-0 6, Osman 1-6 2-2 5, Windler 1-3 0-0 3, Wade 5-8 2-2 16. Totals 39-77 21-28 116.
Toronto 28 29 18 30 — 105
Cleveland 23 36 32 25 — 116
3-Point Goals: Toronto 15-46 (VanVleet 5-15, Lowry 4-9, Anunoby 2-6, Powell 2-7, Siakam 1-3, Boucher 0-2, Johnson 0-3), Cleveland 17-33 (Sexton 6-9, Wade 4-7, Nance Jr. 2-5, Okoro 2-5, Windler 1-2, Osman 1-4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Toronto 37 (Baynes 9), Cleveland 54 (Allen 15). Assists: Toronto 19 (VanVleet 7), Cleveland 29 (Garland, Osman 6). Total Fouls: Toronto 26, Cleveland 19.
Bulls 100, Pistons 86
CHICAGO (100)
Markkanen 6-15 1-1 16, Williams 5-5 0-0 10, Young 3-9 2-2 8, LaVine 6-16 3-3 18, Satoransky 4-9 0-0 8, Carter Jr. 0-2 4-4 4, Porter Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Gafford 4-4 0-0 8, Arcidiacono 3-5 0-2 9, Valentine 3-5 0-0 9, White 2-7 2-2 7. Totals 37-80 12-14 100.
DETROIT (86)
Bey 1-9 0-0 3, Grant 9-22 7-9 26, Plumlee 3-4 6-8 12, F.Jackson 5-12 1-2 12, Wright 4-8 0-0 8, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, J.Jackson 1-12 2-2 4, Stewart 5-8 0-0 11, Lee 1-2 1-2 3, Smith Jr. 3-5 1-2 7. Totals 32-82 18-25 86.
Chicago 20 26 29 25 — 100
Detroit 25 20 20 21 — 86
3-Point Goals: Chicago 14-28 (Arcidiacono 3-4, Valentine 3-4, LaVine 3-7, Markkanen 3-9, White 1-2), Detroit 4-25 (Stewart 1-2, F.Jackson 1-4, Bey 1-6, Grant 1-7, Wright 0-2, J.Jackson 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Chicago 52 (Gafford 11), Detroit 37 (Plumlee 10). Assists: Chicago 26 (Satoransky 9), Detroit 20 (Smith Jr. 5). Total Fouls: Chicago 22, Detroit 16. A: 750 (20,491)
Nets 113, Wizards 106
WASHINGTON (106)
Hachimura 9-11 0-0 20, Mathews 2-5 0-0 6, Len 8-12 4-5 20, Beal 6-15 4-5 17, Westbrook 10-20 7-9 29, Avdija 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez 6-9 0-0 12, Bonga 1-2 0-0 2, Neto 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 42-79 15-19 106.
BROOKLYN (113)
Green 0-1 3-4 3, Harris 3-8 1-2 10, Jordan 6-6 0-1 12, Harden 10-23 3-4 26, Irving 10-25 7-7 28, Brown 4-5 0-0 8, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Claxton 7-10 2-4 16, Johnson 2-6 0-0 5, Shamet 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 44-90 16-22 113.
Washington 30 26 27 23 — 106
Brooklyn 25 38 25 25 — 113
3-Point Goals: Washington 7-21 (Hachimura 2-2, Mathews 2-5, Westbrook 2-7, Beal 1-3, Neto 0-2), Brooklyn 9-29 (Harris 3-7, Harden 3-9, Shamet 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Irving 1-6). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Washington 43 (Westbrook 13), Brooklyn 35 (Irving 7). Assists: Washington 24 (Westbrook 13), Brooklyn 24 (Harden 8). Total Fouls: Washington 22, Brooklyn 18. A: 1,773 (17,732)
Celtics 112, Magic 96
ORLANDO (96)
Aminu 2-6 1-2 5, Gordon 3-13 4-6 12, Vucevic 9-20 1-2 22, Carter-Williams 3-5 1-2 7, Fournier 6-19 2-2 16, Bacon 1-7 2-2 5, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Ennis III 5-6 5-7 18, Okeke 2-5 1-1 5, Birch 1-3 2-4 4, Mane 0-0 0-0 0, Randle 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 32-84 21-30 96.
BOSTON (112)
Brown 12-24 0-0 34, Tatum 7-13 4-4 23, Theis 6-11 0-0 13, Smart 3-7 3-3 11, Walker 5-11 2-2 14, Nesmith 1-4 0-0 3, Ojeleye 1-7 0-0 3, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Williams III 2-3 0-0 4, Fall 1-1 0-0 2, Pritchard 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 40-88 9-9 112.
Orlando 31 17 25 23 — 96
Boston 27 29 33 23 — 112
3-Point Goals: Orlando 11-34 (Ennis III 3-4, Vucevic 3-6, Gordon 2-7, Fournier 2-8, Bacon 1-3, Aminu 0-2, Okeke 0-3), Boston 23-54 (Brown 10-18, Tatum 5-8, Smart 2-5, Walker 2-7, Nesmith 1-3, Pritchard 1-3, Theis 1-4, Ojeleye 1-5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Orlando 44 (Vucevic 13), Boston 45 (Theis 11). Assists: Orlando 20 (Gordon 5), Boston 27 (Smart 8). Total Fouls: Orlando 13, Boston 21.
Pelicans 113, Nuggets 108
NEW ORLEANS (113)
Ingram 11-23 6-6 30, Williamson 9-13 11-14 30, Adams 1-4 2-6 4, Alexander-Walker 8-15 1-1 20, Bledsoe 3-8 0-0 6, Hayes 1-3 1-1 3, Melli 1-4 0-0 2, Hart 4-9 2-2 12, Lewis Jr. 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 41-85 23-30 113.
DENVER (108)
Millsap 2-4 1-2 6, Porter Jr. 7-14 1-2 17, Jokic 13-19 0-0 29, Barton 7-19 0-0 16, Murray 9-16 2-2 23, Dozier 3-6 2-2 9, Hartenstein 1-2 2-2 4, Green 2-4 0-0 4, Campazzo 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 44-88 8-10 108.
New Orleans 22 36 25 30 — 113
Denver 30 21 29 28 — 108
3-Point Goals: New Orleans 8-28 (Alexander-Walker 3-9, Hart 2-5, Ingram 2-7, Melli 0-2, Bledsoe 0-3), Denver 12-34 (Jokic 3-4, Murray 3-6, Porter Jr. 2-5, Barton 2-9, Millsap 1-2, Dozier 1-3, Campazzo 0-4). Fouled Out: New Orleans None, Denver 1 (Millsap). Rebounds: New Orleans 45 (Adams 13), Denver 37 (Jokic 10). Assists: New Orleans 26 (Ingram 8), Denver 30 (Jokic 10). Total Fouls: New Orleans 12, Denver 28.
Thunder 114, Rockets 112
OKLAHOMA CITY (114)
Pokusevski 2-9 3-4 9, Roby 6-13 6-7 18, M.Brown 5-8 3-6 13, Dort 10-22 0-2 23, Maledon 4-12 2-2 12, Jackson 5-6 3-3 15, Jerome 1-6 0-1 2, Mykhailiuk 6-11 0-0 15, Williams 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 42-91 17-25 114.
HOUSTON (112)
House Jr. 7-9 1-2 18, Tate 2-6 2-4 8, Wood 9-16 7-8 27, Oladipo 9-15 1-1 23, Wall 7-18 9-12 24, Martin Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 2-6 0-0 4, S.Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 39-79 20-27 112.
Oklahoma City 31 35 24 24 — 114
Houston 22 40 23 27 — 112
3-Point Goals: Oklahoma City 13-39 (Mykhailiuk 3-6, Dort 3-10, Jackson 2-3, Pokusevski 2-5, Maledon 2-7, Williams 1-2, Roby 0-2, Jerome 0-4), Houston 14-38 (Oladipo 4-8, House Jr. 3-4, Wilson 2-3, Tate 2-4, Wood 2-6, Wall 1-7, S.Brown 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Oklahoma City 52 (M.Brown 14), Houston 38 (Tate 9). Assists: Oklahoma City 22 (Jerome 5), Houston 22 (Wall 7). Total Fouls: Oklahoma City 21, Houston 20. A: 3,297 (18,500)
Pacers 109, Heat 106
INDIANA (109)
J.Holiday 5-11 0-0 15, Sabonis 5-13 7-7 17, Turner 4-8 5-6 16, Brogdon 4-17 1-2 12, LeVert 5-18 1-1 13, Bitadze 1-3 0-0 2, Lamb 1-7 2-2 4, McDermott 7-10 0-0 15, McConnell 5-7 2-2 12, Sumner 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 38-98 18-20 109.
MIAMI (106)
Butler 7-16 7-8 21, Olynyk 3-11 0-0 7, Adebayo 11-21 7-8 29, Nunn 3-6 2-2 9, Robinson 5-14 0-0 13, Achiuwa 0-2 0-2 0, Ariza 2-6 0-0 5, Iguodala 1-1 0-0 2, Herro 4-16 3-3 11, Vincent 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 39-97 19-23 106.
Indiana 32 25 22 19 11 — 109
Miami 26 23 21 28 8 — 106
3-Point Goals: Indiana 15-45 (J.Holiday 5-11, Turner 3-5, Brogdon 3-11, LeVert 2-6, McDermott 1-3, Sumner 1-3, Sabonis 0-2, Lamb 0-3), Miami 9-37 (Vincent 3-4, Robinson 3-11, Nunn 1-2, Ariza 1-4, Olynyk 1-7, Herro 0-7). Fouled Out: Indiana 1 (Sabonis), Miami None. Rebounds: Indiana 50 (Sabonis 11), Miami 51 (Butler 15). Assists: Indiana 27 (Brogdon 10), Miami 27 (Butler 7). Total Fouls: Indiana 22, Miami 19.
76ers 101, Knicks 100
PHILADELPHIA (101)
Green 4-8 0-0 11, Harris 5-18 9-11 20, Bradley 0-1 0-2 0, Korkmaz 4-9 1-2 12, Simmons 8-17 0-2 16, Howard 2-4 0-0 4, Milton 9-15 2-3 21, Scott 1-1 2-3 5, Thybulle 2-5 0-0 6, Maxey 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 38-82 14-23 101.
NEW YORK (100)
Bullock 2-5 0-0 6, Randle 7-23 6-8 24, Noel 5-6 3-5 13, Barrett 9-17 1-2 19, Quickley 4-13 0-2 10, Robinson 2-5 0-2 4, Toppin 0-0 0-0 0, Burks 8-17 2-2 20, Ntilikina 1-3 1-2 7. Totals 38-89 13-23 100.
Philadelphia 23 20 21 24 13 — 101
New York 15 27 22 24 12 — 100
3-Point Goals: Philadelphia 11-25 (Green 3-5, Korkmaz 3-8, Thybulle 2-5, Harris 1-3, Milton 1-3), New York 11-25 (Randle 4-7, Bullock 2-3, Burks 2-3, Quickley 2-7, Ntilikina 1-2, Barrett 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Philadelphia 44 (Howard 13), New York 44 (Noel 10). Assists: Philadelphia 19 (Harris, Simmons 4), New York 17 (Barrett, Bullock, Burks 4). Total Fouls: Philadelphia 18, New York 19. A: 1,981 (19,812)
Mavs 132, Blazers 92
DALLAS (132)
Finney-Smith 4-8 2-2 13, Kleber 3-4 0-0 8, Porzingis 3-7 4-4 12, Doncic 13-19 3-6 37, Richardson 8-11 3-3 21, Bey 0-3 0-0 0, Hardaway Jr. 4-9 2-2 11, Hinton 2-3 0-0 4, Iwundu 1-3 1-1 3, Powell 4-4 2-2 11, Marjanovic 1-2 0-0 2, Brunson 2-7 0-0 4, Burke 1-2 0-0 2, Green 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 48-86 17-20 132.
PORTLAND (92)
Covington 2-5 0-0 6, Jones Jr. 3-4 1-2 8, Kanter 2-3 0-0 4, Lillard 7-16 5-5 19, McCollum 6-15 1-1 13, Anthony 2-9 2-2 6, Hood 1-5 0-0 2, Trent Jr. 6-13 1-2 16, Giles III 0-2 0-0 0, Elleby 0-3 0-0 0, Little 4-9 4-5 14, Simons 1-5 1-2 4. Totals 34-89 15-19 92.
Dallas 27 38 38 29 — 132
Portland 30 24 15 23 — 92
3-Point Goals: Dallas 19-37 (Doncic 8-9, Finney-Smith 3-6, Kleber 2-3, Porzingis 2-4, Richardson 2-4, Hardaway Jr. 1-5, Brunson 0-2), Portland 9-41 (Trent Jr. 3-7, Covington 2-4, Little 2-5, Jones Jr. 1-2, Simons 1-2, Elleby 0-2, Hood 0-2, Anthony 0-4, McCollum 0-5, Lillard 0-7). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Dallas 52 (Porzingis 8), Portland 33 (Covington, Kanter 6). Assists: Dallas 23 (Doncic, Porzingis, Richardson 4), Portland 17 (Lillard 4). Total Fouls: Dallas 17, Portland 17.
Suns 111, Lakers 94
L.A. LAKERS (94)
Kuzma 5-16 1-2 13, Matthews 0-5 0-0 0, Morris 1-6 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 2-7 2-2 7, Schroder 8-14 4-5 22, Antetokounmpo 0-0 1-2 1, Cacok 1-2 0-0 2, McKinnie 0-1 0-0 0, Harrell 10-13 3-8 23, Caruso 2-5 3-3 7, Horton-Tucker 6-16 5-6 17. Totals 35-85 19-28 94.
PHOENIX (111)
Bridges 5-9 0-0 10, Crowder 4-10 0-0 11, Ayton 10-13 6-7 26, Booker 11-22 3-6 26, Paul 3-11 5-6 11, Craig 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 3-4 0-0 8, Nader 2-2 0-0 5, Saric 1-6 2-2 4, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Galloway 1-4 0-0 3, Payne 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 42-87 18-23 111.
L.A. Lakers 26 18 32 18 — 94
Phoenix 31 28 29 23 — 111
3-Point Goals: L.A. Lakers 5-25 (Schroder 2-4, Kuzma 2-8, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, Horton-Tucker 0-2, Morris 0-2, Matthews 0-3), Phoenix 9-32 (Crowder 3-8, Johnson 2-2, Payne 1-2, Galloway 1-4, Booker 1-5, Bridges 0-2, Paul 0-3, Saric 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: L.A. Lakers 41 (Harrell 10), Phoenix 51 (Paul 10). Assists: L.A. Lakers 20 (Kuzma 6), Phoenix 30 (Paul 13). Total Fouls: L.A. Lakers 18, Phoenix 24. A: 3,190 (18,422)
COLLEGE MEN
NCAA Tournament Glance
All Times Pacific
EAST REGIONAL
Second Round
Today’s Games
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
UCLA (19-9) vs. Abilene Christian (24-4), 2:15 p.m.
Alabama (25-6) vs. Maryland (17-13), 5:45 p.m.
At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
Michigan (21-4) vs. LSU (19-9), 4:10 p.m.
At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Florida St. (17-6) vs. Colorado (23-8), 4:45 p.m.
SOUTH REGIONAL
Second Round
Sunday’s Results
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Baylor 76, Wisconsin 63
Arkansas 68, Texas Tech 66
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Villanova 84, North Texas 61
At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Oral Roberts 81, Florida 78
Regional Semifinals
Saturday’s Games
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Baylor (24-2) vs. Villanova (18-6), 2:15 p.m.
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Arkansas (24-6) vs. Oral Roberts (18-10), 4:25 p.m.
Regional Championship
Monday, March 29
Semifinal winners, TBA
MIDWEST REGIONAL
Second Round
Sunday’s Results
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Loyola Chicago 71, Illinois 58
Syracuse 75, West Virginia 72
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Oregon St. 80, Oklahoma St. 70
At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
Houston 63, Rutgers 60
Regional Semifinals
Saturday’s Games
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Loyola Chicago (26-4) vs. Oregon St. (19-12), 11:40 a.m.
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Houston (26-3) vs. Syracuse (18-9), 6:55 p.m.
Regional Championship
Monday, March 29
Semifinal winners, TBA
WEST REGIONAL
Second Round
Today’s Games
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Iowa (22-8) vs. Oregon (21-6), 9:10 a.m.
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Gonzaga (27-0) vs. Oklahoma (16-10), 11:40 a.m.
Creighton (21-8) vs. Ohio (17-7), 3:10 p.m.
Kansas (21-8) vs. Southern Cal (23-7), 6:40 p.m.
National Invitation Tournament
All Times Pacific
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s Games
At UNT Coliseum
Denton, Texas
Mississippi State vs. Richmond, 4 p.m.
Boise State vs. Memphis, 7 p.m.
At Comerica Center
Frisco, Texas
Colorado State vs. NC State, 4 p.m.
W. Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
College Basketball Invitational
All Times Pacific
Quarterfinals
Today’s Games
Stetson (11-14) vs. Bowling Green (14-11), 110:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina (16-7) vs. Bryant (15-6), 11:30 a.m.
Longwood (12-16) vs. Pepperdine (12-12), 2:30 p.m.
Bellarmine (13-7) vs. Army (12-9), 5:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday’s Games
Quarterfinal winners, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Championship
Wednesday’s Game
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
NAIA Men’s Basketball Tournament
At Municipal Auditorium
Kansas City, Mo.
Semifinals
Today’s Games
St. Francis vs. Shawnee St., 4 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State vs. SW Assemblies, 6 p.m.
Championship
Tuesday’s Game
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
NCAA Tournament
All Times Pacific
ALAMO REGION
First Round
Sunday’s Results
At Alamodome
San Antonio
Stanford 87, Utah Valley 44
At Bill Greehey Arena
San Antonio
Oklahoma St. 84, Wake Forest 61
Today’s Games
At Bill Greehey Arena
San Antonio
Georgia (20-6) vs. Drexel (14-8), 9 a.m.
Northwestern (15-8) vs. UCF (16-4), 1 p.m.
Missouri St. (21-2) vs. UC Davis (13-2), 4:30 p.m.
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Austin, Texas
Arkansas (19-8) vs. Wright St. (18-7), 11 a.m.
At Alamodome
San Antonio
Louisville (23-3) vs. Marist (18-3), 5 p.m.
Oregon (13-8) vs. South Dakota (19-5), 7 p.m.
Second Round
Tuesday’s Game
At UTSA Convocation Center
Stanford (26-2) vs. Oklahoma St. (19-8), 6 p.m.
HEMISFAIR REGION
First Round
Sunday’s Results
At Alamodome
San Antonio
South Carolina 79, Mercer 53
At Strahan Coliseum
San Marcos, Texas
Oregon St. 83, Florida St. 59
At Bill Greehey Arena
San Antonio
Georgia Tech 54, Stephen F. Austin 52, OT
West Virginia 77, Lehigh 53
Today’s Games
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Austin, Texas
UCLA (16-5) vs. Wyoming (14-9), 7 p.m.
At Strahan Coliseum
San Marcos, Texas
Texas (18-9) vs. Bradley (17-11), 5 p.m.
At Alamodome
San Antonio
Alabama (16-9) vs. North Carolina (13-10), 9 a.m.
Maryland (24-2) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (17-6), 1 p.m.
Second Round
Tuesday’s Games
At TBD
South Carolina (23-4) vs. Oregon St. (12-7), 4 p.m.
West Virginia (22-6) vs. Georgia Tech (16-8), 2:30 p.m.
RIVER WALK REGION
First Round
Sunday’s Results
At Alamodome
San Antonio
Iowa 87, Cent. Michigan 72
Kentucky 71, Idaho St. 63
Baylor 101, Jackson St. 52
UConn 102, High Point 59
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Austin, Texas
Tennessee 87, Middle Tennessee 62
Syracuse 72, S. Dakota St. 55
At UTSA Convocation Center
San Antonio
Michigan 87, Florida Gulf Coast 66
At Strahan Coliseum
San Marcos, Texas
Virginia Tech 70, Marquette 63
Second Round
Tuesday’s Games
At TBD
Tennessee (17-7) vs. Michigan (15-5), 2 p.m.
UConn (25-1) vs. Syracuse (15-8), 6 p.m.
At Bill Greehey Arena
Kentucky (18-8) vs. Iowa (19-9), 12:30 p.m.
Baylor (26-2) vs. Virginia Tech (15-9), 4 p.m.
MERCADO REGION
First Round
Sunday’s Results
At Strahan Coliseum
San Marcos, Texas
NC State 79, NC A&T 58
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Austin, Texas
South Florida 57, Washington St. 53
Today’s Games
At Strahan Coliseum
San Marcos, Texas
Rutgers (14-4) vs. BYU (18-5), 9 a.m.
Gonzaga (23-3) vs. Belmont (20-5), 1 p.m.
At UTSA Convocation Center
San Antonio
Indiana (18-5) vs. VCU (16-10), 11 a.m.
At Alamodome
San Antonio
Arizona (16-5) vs. Stony Brook (15-5), 11 a.m.
Iowa St. (16-10) vs. Michigan St. (15-8), 3 p.m.
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Austin, Texas
Texas A&M (23-2) vs. Troy (22-5), 3 p.m.
Second Round
Tuesday’s Game
At Alamodome
NC State (21-2) vs. South Florida (19-3), Noon
Women’s National Invitation Tournament
All Times Pacific
FORT WORTH REGIONAL
At Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center
Fort Worth, Texas
Third Round
Today’s Games
Consolation Final
Arizona St. vs. Houston, 2 p.m.
Championship Final
Cal Baptist vs. Rice, 5 p.m.
CHARLOTTE REGIONAL
At Bojangles Coliseum
Charlotte, N.C.
Third Round
Today’s Games
Consolation Final
Ohio vs. UMass, 1 p.m.
Championship Final
Villanova vs. Delaware, 4 p.m.
MEMPHIS REGIONAL
At My Town Movers Fieldhouse
Collierville, Tenn.
Third Round
Today’s Games
Consolation Final
UT Martin vs. Illinois St., 2 p.m.
Championship Final
Mississippi vs. Colorado, 5 p.m.
ROCKFORD REGIONAL
At UW Health Sports Factory
Rockford, Ill.
Third Round
Today’s Games
Consolation Final
Bowling Green vs. Drake, 2 p.m.
Championship Final
Saint Louis vs. N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Women’s Basketball Invitational
Sunday's Results
Seventh Place
Loyola Chicago 74, Abilene Christian 55
Consolation Final
FIU 59, Manhattan 58
Third Place
N. Arizona 51, Stetson 48
Championship
Cleveland St. 67, Portland 64
NAIA Women’s Basketball Tournament
At Toyota Events Center
Sioux City, Iowa
Semifinals
Today’s Games
Thomas More (Ky.) vs. Morningside (Iowa), 4 p.m.
Westmont (Calif.) vs. Indiana Wesleyan, 6 p.m.
Championship
Tuesday’s Game
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.