PGA Tour The Players Championship Scores

Sunday

At TPC Sawgrass

Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,189; Par: 72

Final Round

Justin Thomas (600), $2,700,000        71-71-64-68—274

Lee Westwood (330), $1,635,000        69-66-68-72—275

Bryson DeChambeau (180), $885,000        69-69-67-71—276

Brian Harman (180), $885,000        67-71-69-69—276

Paul Casey (115), $579,375        73-67-67-70—277

Talor Gooch (115), $579,375        71-68-71-67—277

Corey Conners (100), $506,250        68-72-72-66—278

Shane Lowry (94), $468,750        68-74-69-68—279

Daniel Berger (71), $339,375        74-68-71-67—280

Matthew Fitzpatrick (71), $339,375        68-68-72-72—280

Sergio Garcia (71), $339,375        65-72-71-72—280

Charles Howell III (71), $339,375        73-70-71-66—280

Si Woo Kim (71), $339,375        72-70-67-71—280

Jason Kokrak (71), $339,375        70-72-71-67—280

Victor Perez, $339,375        73-71-69-67—280

Jon Rahm (71), $339,375        72-68-67-73—280

Charley Hoffman (54), $221,250        70-68-76-67—281

Sungjae Im (54), $221,250        72-66-77-66—281

Ryan Palmer (54), $221,250        70-72-68-71—281

Cameron Smith (54), $221,250        71-73-65-72—281

Will Zalatoris, $183,750        70-71-70-71—282

Dylan Frittelli (40), $135,964        71-68-76-68—283

Tyler McCumber (40), $135,964        72-69-72-70—283

J.T. Poston (40), $135,964        76-68-69-70—283

Patrick Reed (40), $135,964        70-72-70-71—283

Abraham Ancer (40), $135,964        72-70-68-73—283

Tom Hoge (40), $135,964        69-71-71-72—283

Adam Long (40), $135,964        70-74-67-72—283

Keegan Bradley (29), $96,125        70-72-73-69—284

Doug Ghim (29), $96,125        71-67-68-78—284

Adam Hadwin (29), $96,125        74-69-71-70—284

Harry Higgs (29), $96,125        71-73-67-73—284

Joaquin Niemann (29), $96,125        73-71-70-70—284

Cameron Percy (29), $96,125        73-70-73-68—284

Jason Day (21), $73,125        70-71-71-73—285

Lanto Griffin (21), $73,125        73-71-68-73—285

Patton Kizzire (21), $73,125        70-69-72-74—285

Phil Mickelson (21), $73,125        71-72-71-71—285

Ryan Moore (21), $73,125        75-69-71-70—285

Brendon Todd (21), $73,125        74-69-71-71—285

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $53,250        70-72-71-73—286

James Hahn (14), $53,250        76-67-74-69—286

Zach Johnson (14), $53,250        75-68-72-71—286

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (14), $53,250        72-71-71-72—286

Collin Morikawa (14), $53,250        71-73-76-66—286

Louis Oosthuizen (14), $53,250        73-69-74-70—286

Brendan Steele (14), $53,250        72-72-71-71—286

Dustin Johnson (9), $38,036        73-70-73-71—287

Adam Scott (9), $38,036        72-71-73-71—287

Michael Thompson (9), $38,036        71-73-72-71—287

Lucas Glover (9), $38,036        75-69-72-71—287

Chris Kirk (9), $38,036        72-65-71-79—287

Jordan Spieth (9), $38,036        70-74-68-75—287

Nick Taylor (9), $38,036        70-74-72-71—287

Ryan Armour (7), $34,950        74-68-71-75—288

Matt Jones (7), $34,950        73-71-70-74—288

Denny McCarthy (7), $34,950        69-69-75-75—288

Kramer Hickok (6), $34,050        74-68-72-75—289

Billy Horschel (6), $34,050        71-73-71-74—289

Brian Stuard (6), $34,050        74-68-72-75—289

Scott Brown (5), $33,000        71-70-72-77—290

Scott Harrington (5), $33,000        72-71-77-70—290

Harold Varner III (5), $33,000        70-73-71-76—290

Jhonattan Vegas (5), $33,000        73-71-72-74—290

Patrick Rodgers (4), $32,100        74-70-73-74—291

Aaron Wise (4), $32,100        73-71-72-75—291

Russell Knox (4), $31,500        71-73-72-76—292

Rory Sabbatini (4), $31,500        69-75-74-74—292

Martin Laird (4), $30,900        73-71-76-73—293

Scott Piercy (4), $30,900        73-70-71-79—293

Nate Lashley (3), $30,450        74-69-75-76—294

SPRING TRAINING

AMERICAN LEAGUE

    W    L    Pct.

Kansas City    11    3    .786

New York    9    4    .692

Los Angeles    7    5    .583

Boston    7    5    .583

Texas    6    5    .545

Detroit    7    6    .538

Oakland    7    6    .538

Toronto    7    6    .538

Minnesota    6    6    .500

Seattle    4    5    .444

Cleveland    6    8    .429

Tampa Bay    4    9    .308

Houston    3    7    .300

Chicago    3    8    .273

Baltimore    3    10    .231

NATIONAL LEAGUE

    W    L    Pct.

Miami    5    2    .714

Los Angeles    7    4    .636

Chicago    7    5    .583

Washington    5    4    .556

New York    6    5    .545

San Francisco    6    5    .545

Atlanta    7    6    .538

Colorado    7    6    .538

Milwaukee    7    6    .538

Philadelphia    7    6    .538

Pittsburgh    7    6    .538

St. Louis    4    5    .444

San Diego    6    8    .429

Arizona    5    8    .385

Cincinnati    3    10    .231

Sunday’s Results

Detroit 5, Baltimore 1

Boston 5, Minnesota 5

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 5

Atlanta 8, Tampa Bay 7

Houston 5, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 1

N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 5

San Diego 10, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Angels 1, Chicago Cubs 1

Texas 3, Colorado 1

Chicago White Sox 1, Oakland 0

Seattle 5, Milwaukee 4

San Francisco 6, Arizona 3

Kansas City 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Today’s Games

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 10:05 a.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 10:05 a.m.

Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 10:05 a.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 10:05 a.m.

Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 10:05 a.m.

Minnesota vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 10:05 a.m.

Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 10:05 a.m.

Oakland vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 1:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 10:05 a.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 10:05 a.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 10:05 a.m.

Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 10:05 a.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 10:05 a.m.

Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 10:10 a.m.

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 1:10 p.m.

Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 6:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 6:05 p.m.

Texas vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Results

EAST

Bryant 14, Merrimack College 7

Duquesne 17, Wagner 0

Sacred Heart 35, LIU 7

SOUTH

Jackson St. 43, MVSU 7

Jacksonville St. 37, UT Martin 20

Murray St. 36, Tennessee Tech 31

Tennessee St. 21, E. Illinois 20

MIDWEST

Austin Peay 49, SE Missouri 42, 2OT

COLLEGE MEN

City Park Tennis Center

New Orleans

Saturday

Mobile 4, Lewis-Clark State 1

Singles — Itaru Kikuchi, LCSC, def. Mike Lee no score reported; Kevin Andrusch, UM, def. Gunnar Harlan 6-3, 6-1; Matias Lafort, UM, def. Andre Du Plessis 6-3, 6-3; Ari Kambara, UM, def. Moosa Choudhary (LCSC) 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

Doubles — Boris Klingebial/Andrusch, UM, def. William Bruchard/Kikuchi no score reported; Lee/Kambara, UM, def. Harlan/Du Plessis no score reported; Lafort/Andres Grateral, UM, def. Marcus Gavelin/Wu no score reported.

City Park Tennis Center

New Orleans

Saturday

Loyola (La.) 5, Lewis-Clark State 2

Singles — William Bruchard, LCSC, def. Aubian Duchier 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4); Itaru Kikuchi, LCSC, def. Theo Debackere 6-1, 6-0; Sam Marin, LU, def. Gunnar Harlan 6-2, 7-5; Tiger Cheary, LU, def. Andres Du Plessis 7-6 (5), 6-4; Herman Aure, LU, def. Moosa Choudhary 6-0, 6-2; Ernesto Telles, LU, def. Cornelius Sia 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles — Itaru Kikuchi/William Bruchard, LCSC, def. Marin/Duchier 6-4; Debackere/Cheary, LU, def. Marcus Gavelin/Andy Wu 6-3; Aure/Noah Bautista, LU, def. Sia/Thomas Schaap 6-3.

COLLEGE WOMEN

WSU Outdoor Tennis Courts

Pullman

Sunday

Washington State 4, Arizona 2

Singles — Jelena Lukic, UA, def. Hikaru Sato 3-6, 7-5, 6-4; Fifa Kumhorn, WSU, def. Abby Amos 2-6, 6-1, 6-2; Pang Jittakoat, WSU, def. Talya Zandberg 5-7, 7-5, 6-2; Savanna Ly-Nguyen, WSU, def. Gitte Heynemans 6-1, 6-4; Kim Iglupas, UA, def. Melisa Ates 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Doubles — Michaela Baylerova/Sato, WSU, def. Heynemans/Iglupas 6-1; Ates/Yang Lee, WSU, def. Lukic/Zandberg 6-4; Amos/Kayla Wilkins, UA, def. Jittakoat/Kumhom 6-3.

City Park Tennis Center

New Orleans

Saturday

Mobile 4, Lewis-Clark State 2

Singles — Begona Andres, LCSC, def. Maria Toledo 6-3, 1-6, 6-0; Sofia Hrovat, UM, def. Laura Diaz 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Emily John, UM, def. Alexandra Barry 6-3, 7-5; Alexis Maison, LCSC, def. Claire Travis 6-1, 6-1; Andrea Sanchez, UM, def. Bonolo Molefe 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles — Toledo/Hrovat, UM, def. Andres/Diaz no score reported; Melody Holcomb/Paula John, UM, def. Sophie Uhlenkott/Maison no score reported; Travis/E. John, UM, def. Kyla Collier/Barry no score reported.

City Park Tennis Center

New Orleans

Saturday

Loyola (La.) 6, Lewis-Clark State 1

Singles — Lucy Carpenter, LU, def. Begona Andres 6-3, 6-7, 10-5; Fatima Vasquez, LU, def. Laura Diaz 6-0, 6-0; Alexandra Barry, LCSC, def. Maddie Chavez 2-6, 6-4, 11-9; Manaela Alban, LU, def. Alexis Maison 6-4. 6-2 Mathilde Carrus, LU, def. Sophie Uhlenkott 6-3, 3-6, 10-8; Selma Fereres, LU, def. Emily Schelbert 7-6, 6-3.

Doubles — Carpenter/Vasquez, LU, def. Andres/Diaz 6-3; Uhlenkott/Maison, LCSC, def. Gabby Terranova/Nadja Ochsner 6-4; Fereres/Alban, LU, def. Kyla Collier/Barry 6-3.

NASCAR Cup Series Instacart 500 Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 312 laps, 49 points.

2. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 312, 54.

3. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 312, 49.

4. (1) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 312, 48.

5. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 312, 40.

6. (18) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 312, 40.

7. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 312, 32.

8. (10) William Byron, Chevrolet, 312, 36.

9. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 312, 29.

10. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 312, 43.

11. (32) Aric Almirola, Ford, 312, 29.

12. (11) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 312, 25.

13. (21) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 312, 24.

14. (20) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 312, 24.

15. (12) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 312, 22.

16. (25) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 312, 21.

17. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 312, 20.

18. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 312, 19.

19. (22) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 312, 18.

20. (14) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 312, 17.

21. (27) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 312, 16.

22. (26) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 312, 15.

23. (16) Michael McDowell, Ford, 312, 14.

24. (29) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 312, 0.

25. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 311, 17.

26. (15) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 311, 11.

27. (33) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 311, 10.

28. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 311, 9.

29. (23) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 310, 8.

30. (30) BJ McLeod, Ford, 309, 0.

31. (24) Cole Custer, Ford, 308, 6.

32. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 305, 5.

33. (38) James Davison, Chevrolet, 303, 4.

34. (34) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 300, 0.

35. (36) Josh Bilicki, Ford, garage, 258, 2.

36. (31) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, accident, 101, 0.

37. (28) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, accident, 87, 1.

38. (37) Timmy Hill, Ford, engine, 15, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 103.802 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 0 minutes, 20 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.698 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 45 laps.

Lead Changes: 22 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B.Keselowski 0-2; D.Hamlin 3-33; B.Keselowski 34-43; R.Blaney 44-78; B.Keselowski 79; J.Logano 80-141; K.Larson 142; B.Wallace 143; C.Lajoie 144-155; J.Logano 156-193; D.Hamlin 194; J.Logano 195-223; M.Truex 224-253; R.Stenhouse 254; M.Truex 255-263; D.Hamlin 264; B.Wallace 265-267; J.Logano 268; B.Keselowski 269-273; J.Logano 274-283; B.Keselowski 284; J.Logano 285-287; M.Truex 288-312

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Logano, 6 times for 143 laps; M.Truex, 3 times for 64 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 35 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 33 laps; B.Keselowski, 5 times for 19 laps; C.Lajoie, 1 time for 12 laps; B.Wallace, 2 times for 4 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Stenhouse, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: M.Truex, 1; K.Larson, 1; C.Bell, 1; W.Byron, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 236; 2. B.Keselowski, 197; 3. J.Logano, 192; 4. M.Truex, 180; 5. K.Larson, 179; 6. C.Elliott, 179; 7. K.Harvick, 176; 8. C.Bell, 167; 9. W.Byron, 152; 10. Ku.Busch, 144; 11. M.McDowell, 140; 12. A.Dillon, 135; 13. R.Blaney, 134; 14. R.Preece, 123; 15. Ky.Busch, 115; 16. R.Stenhouse, 113.

NHL

East    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

N.Y. Islanders    19    6    4    42    86    64

Washington    17    6    4    38    94    87

Pittsburgh    17    9    1    35    89    79

Boston    14    7    4    32    70    60

Philadelphia    13    9    3    29    83    83

N.Y. Rangers    11    12    3    25    72    71

New Jersey    8    13    4    20    62    82

Buffalo    6    16    4    16    58    88

Central    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Carolina    20    6    1    41    95    68

Tampa Bay    19    5    2    40    97    60

Florida    18    5    4    40    93    78

Chicago    14    10    5    33    89    92

Columbus    11    12    7    29    80    99

Dallas    9    9    6    24    69    64

Nashville    11    16    1    23    67    96

Detroit    8    17    4    20    64    97

West    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Vegas    18    6    1    37    83    56

Minnesota    17    8    1    35    83    64

Colorado    16    8    2    34    78    60

St. Louis    14    9    5    33    88    92

Los Angeles    11    10    6    28    79    78

Arizona    12    12    4    28    70    85

San Jose    11    11    3    25    75    89

Anaheim    8    15    6    22    63    95

North    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Toronto    19    9    2    40    102    79

Winnipeg    17    8    2    36    91    78

Edmonton    18    12    0    36    100    87

Montreal    12    8    7    31    86    74

Calgary    13    12    3    29    76    82

Vancouver    13    16    2    28    86    100

Ottawa    10    20    1    21    83    124

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Sunday’s Results

Minnesota 4, Arizona 1

Carolina 2, Detroit 1

Dallas 2, Columbus 1, SO

Colorado 4, Los Angeles 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey 2, SO

Ottawa 4, Toronto 3

Today’s Games

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 6 p.m.

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic    W    L    Pct    GB

Philadelphia    27    12    .692    —

Brooklyn    26    13    .667    1

Boston    20    18    .526    61/2

New York    20    19    .513    7

Toronto    17    22    .436    10

Southeast    W    L    Pct    GB

Miami    21    18    .538    —

Charlotte    19    18    .514    1

Atlanta    19    20    .487    2

Washington    14    23    .378    6

Orlando    13    26    .333    8

Central    W    L    Pct    GB

Milwaukee    24    14    .632    —

Indiana    17    20    .459    61/2

Chicago    17    20    .459    61/2

Cleveland    14    24    .368    10

Detroit    10    28    .263    14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest    W    L    Pct    GB

San Antonio    19    16    .543    —

Dallas    20    17    .541    —

Memphis    17    18    .486    2

New Orleans    17    22    .436    4

Houston    11    26    .297    9

Northwest    W    L    Pct    GB

Utah    28    10    .737    —

Denver    22    16    .579    6

Portland    22    16    .579    6

Oklahoma City    17    22    .436    111/2

Minnesota    9    30    .231    191/2

Pacific    W    L    Pct    GB

Phoenix    25    12    .676    —

L.A. Lakers    25    13    .658    1/2

L.A. Clippers    25    15    .625    11/2

Golden State    20    19    .513    6

Sacramento    15    23    .395    101/2

Sunday’s Results

Oklahoma City 128, Memphis 122

Golden State 131, Utah 119

Philadelphia 134, San Antonio 99

Miami 102, Orlando 97

Atlanta 100, Cleveland 82

Boston 134, Houston 107

Minnesota 114, Portland 112

Chicago 118, Toronto 95

New Orleans 135, L.A. Clippers 115

Today’s Games

Milwaukee at Washington, 4 p.m.

Sacramento at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Denver, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Utah at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 5 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Chicago, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

Celtics 134, Rockets 107

BOSTON (134)

Tatum 9-17 2-2 23, Theis 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 4-8 0-0 8, J.Brown 9-14 4-6 24, Walker 4-11 5-5 16, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Nesmith 1-3 0-0 3, Ojeleye 3-6 0-0 9, Williams 2-3 1-2 6, Williams III 7-7 2-3 16, Fall 3-4 0-3 6, Edwards 3-6 0-0 6, Pritchard 3-6 0-0 9, Smart 2-3 0-0 5, Teague 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 51-92 14-21 134.

HOUSTON (107)

S.Brown 2-7 2-2 7, Tate 3-5 3-4 9, Patton 3-10 0-0 7, Oladipo 9-23 5-8 26, Porter Jr. 3-12 3-4 11, Lamb 0-5 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 6-10 7-8 21, Nwaba 1-2 1-2 3, Jones 5-7 0-3 14, McLemore 3-10 0-0 9. Totals 35-91 21-31 107.

Boston    38    28    38    30    —    134

Houston    34    19    19    35    —    107

3-Point Goals: Boston 18-37 (Pritchard 3-5, Tatum 3-5, Ojeleye 3-6, Walker 3-7, J.Brown 2-3, Nesmith 1-2, Smart 1-2, Williams 1-2, Teague 1-3, Edwards 0-2), Houston 16-50 (Jones 4-5, McLemore 3-10, Oladipo 3-10, Martin Jr. 2-3, Porter Jr. 2-7, Patton 1-5, S.Brown 1-6, Lamb 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Boston 55 (Thompson, Williams III 13), Houston 37 (Nwaba 7). Assists: Boston 29 (Tatum 6), Houston 23 (Porter Jr. 7). Total Fouls: Boston 22, Houston 19. A: 3,264 (18,500)

Hawks 100, Cavs 82

CLEVELAND (82)

Love 0-0 0-0 0, Okoro 3-8 0-0 6, Allen 2-4 5-12 9, Garland 4-9 1-2 11, Sexton 5-17 4-6 15, McGee 5-8 0-0 10, Osman 4-11 0-1 10, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Windler 2-4 0-0 6, Nance Jr. 2-7 0-0 4, Wade 0-2 0-0 0, Cook 2-8 0-0 5, Thomas 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 31-81 12-23 82.

ATLANTA (100)

Collins 8-17 4-5 22, Snell 0-3 0-0 0, Gallinari 5-12 7-7 20, Huerter 5-8 0-0 12, Young 4-9 4-4 14, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Fernando 0-0 0-0 0, Knight 3-4 9-10 16, Bogdanovic 5-9 0-0 12, Goodwin 1-2 0-0 2, Mays 0-1 0-0 0, Rondo 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 32-70 24-26 100.

Cleveland    22    24    20    16    —    82

Atlanta    26    23    20    31    —    100

3-Point Goals: Cleveland 8-30 (Windler 2-2, Osman 2-4, Garland 2-6, Cook 1-3, Sexton 1-5, Nance Jr. 0-3, Okoro 0-4), Atlanta 12-29 (Gallinari 3-7, Huerter 2-3, Bogdanovic 2-4, Collins 2-4, Young 2-6, Snell 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Cleveland 34 (Allen 11), Atlanta 48 (Collins 12). Assists: Cleveland 19 (Garland 7), Atlanta 21 (Young 6). Total Fouls: Cleveland 18, Atlanta 21. A: 2,322 (18,118)

Heat 102, Magic 97

MIAMI (102)

Butler 10-17 9-10 29, Okpala 4-8 0-0 8, Olynyk 6-9 3-3 18, Nunn 1-9 0-0 3, Robinson 5-14 0-0 14, Achiuwa 1-2 0-0 2, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Iguodala 1-3 0-0 3, Dragic 1-11 0-0 3, Herro 8-16 2-2 22. Totals 37-89 14-15 102.

ORLANDO (97)

Aminu 1-2 0-0 2, Okeke 1-4 0-0 3, Vucevic 15-27 2-3 38, Bacon 2-9 4-4 9, Carter-Williams 3-8 3-5 9, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 10-19 3-4 31, Bamba 0-2 1-2 1, Birch 0-1 0-0 0, Randle 1-2 2-3 4. Totals 33-75 15-21 97.

Miami    22    26    25    29    —    102

Orlando    19    26    32    20    —    97

3-Point Goals: Miami 14-50 (Herro 4-8, Robinson 4-12, Olynyk 3-6, Iguodala 1-3, Nunn 1-6, Dragic 1-8, Okpala 0-3, Butler 0-4), Orlando 16-40 (Ross 8-13, Vucevic 6-13, Okeke 1-3, Bacon 1-6, Bamba 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Miami 43 (Herro 8), Orlando 45 (Vucevic 10). Assists: Miami 28 (Butler 9), Orlando 25 (Carter-Williams 7). Total Fouls: Miami 17, Orlando 18. A: 3,264 (18,846)

76ers 134, Spurs 99

SAN ANTONIO (99)

Johnson 5-7 0-0 10, Lyles 0-3 0-0 0, Poeltl 3-7 1-2 7, Murray 5-13 4-4 14, White 4-11 6-7 17, Bates-Diop 0-1 0-2 0, Samanic 2-4 3-5 7, Vassell 0-1 0-0 0, Walker IV 6-7 2-2 15, Eubanks 6-10 5-7 17, Gay 0-6 0-0 0, Jones 4-8 0-0 8, Mills 0-5 2-2 2, Weatherspoon 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 36-85 23-31 99.

PHILADELPHIA (134)

Green 6-9 0-0 16, Harris 10-18 2-2 23, Bradley 2-3 0-0 4, Curry 9-16 0-0 21, Simmons 6-9 2-5 14, Howard 4-5 0-0 8, Korkmaz 5-7 2-2 16, Milton 2-5 0-0 4, Poirier 1-4 0-0 2, Reed 1-1 0-0 2, Scott 2-6 0-0 4, Thybulle 4-4 0-0 10, Ferguson 0-1 0-0 0, Joe 2-5 0-0 5, Maxey 2-5 1-2 5. Totals 56-98 7-11 134.

San Antonio    22    30    21    26    —    99

Philadelphia    33    27    46    28    —    134

3-Point Goals: San Antonio 4-21 (White 3-8, Walker IV 1-2, Gay 0-2, Samanic 0-2, Mills 0-4), Philadelphia 15-29 (Korkmaz 4-4, Green 4-7, Curry 3-6, Thybulle 2-2, Harris 1-2, Joe 1-4, Scott 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: San Antonio 32 (Eubanks 9), Philadelphia 54 (Harris 9). Assists: San Antonio 20 (White 4), Philadelphia 35 (Simmons 9). Total Fouls: San Antonio 13, Philadelphia 27. A: 3,071 (20,478)

Warriors 131, Jazz 119

UTAH (119)

Bogdanovic 2-9 4-4 9, O’Neale 1-4 0-0 3, Gobert 8-10 8-13 24, Conley 8-15 4-4 23, Mitchell 7-18 6-8 24, Favors 2-3 0-0 4, Niang 1-4 0-0 3, Ingles 3-7 0-0 8, Clarkson 9-23 0-0 21. Totals 41-93 22-29 119.

GOLDEN STATE (131)

Green 5-10 0-0 11, Wiggins 12-16 1-1 28, Looney 0-1 2-2 2, Curry 10-20 6-7 32, Oubre Jr. 2-8 3-4 7, Bazemore 1-3 0-0 3, Paschall 4-6 0-0 9, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Wiseman 8-11 0-0 16, Mannion 2-3 0-0 5, Poole 6-11 3-4 18. Totals 50-89 15-18 131.

Utah    22    32    32    33    —    119

Golden State    33    34    28    36    —    131

3-Point Goals: Utah 15-44 (Mitchell 4-10, Conley 3-6, Clarkson 3-8, Ingles 2-6, Niang 1-3, O’Neale 1-4, Bogdanovic 1-7), Golden State 16-31 (Curry 6-9, Wiggins 3-4, Poole 3-5, Bazemore 1-3, Green 1-4, Oubre Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Utah 51 (Gobert 28), Golden State 40 (Green 12). Assists: Utah 24 (Ingles 7), Golden State 33 (Green 12). Total Fouls: Utah 16, Golden State 26.

Thunder 128, Grizzlies 122

MEMPHIS (122)

Anderson 6-7 0-0 13, Brooks 7-18 3-4 19, Valanciunas 6-10 4-7 16, Bane 3-6 0-0 7, Morant 7-15 7-8 22, Tillman 2-3 1-2 5, Clarke 3-6 4-6 10, Winslow 3-9 0-0 7, Jones 4-7 2-2 10, Melton 6-11 0-0 13. Totals 47-92 21-29 122.

OKLAHOMA CITY (128)

Jackson 1-5 1-2 4, Pokusevski 7-13 4-4 23, Brown 5-6 3-3 13, Gilgeous-Alexander 8-17 10-11 30, Jerome 5-12 0-0 12, Miller 3-4 3-3 11, Roby 3-4 4-6 10, Williams 7-8 2-4 17, Muscala 3-4 1-1 8. Totals 42-73 28-34 128.

Memphis    31    31    38    22    —    122

Oklahoma  City    28    27    35    38    —    128

3-Point Goals: Memphis 7-22 (Brooks 2-7, Anderson 1-2, Winslow 1-2, Morant 1-3, Bane 1-4, Melton 1-4), Oklahoma City 16-31 (Pokusevski 5-8, Gilgeous-Alexander 4-6, Miller 2-3, Jerome 2-8, Muscala 1-2, Jackson 1-3). Fouled Out: Memphis None, Oklahoma City 1 (Brown). Rebounds: Memphis 32 (Valanciunas 14), Oklahoma City 46 (Pokusevski 10). Assists: Memphis 27 (Morant 7), Oklahoma City 26 (Gilgeous-Alexander, Jerome 5). Total Fouls: Memphis 21, Oklahoma City 20.

T-wolves 114, Blazers 112

PORTLAND (112)

Covington 7-13 1-1 19, Jones Jr. 0-4 0-0 0, Kanter 2-8 0-0 4, Lillard 12-21 8-9 38, Trent Jr. 6-14 5-7 21, Anthony 6-15 2-2 16, Hood 2-5 0-0 5, Little 2-5 0-0 4, Simons 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 39-89 17-21 112.

MINNESOTA (114)

Layman 2-4 0-0 5, Vanderbilt 5-5 2-3 12, Towns 5-9 2-6 13, Edwards 12-24 4-4 34, Rubio 3-10 8-8 15, Hernangomez 2-6 1-1 5, Reid 3-4 0-4 6, Nowell 4-9 2-2 14, Okogie 0-2 10-11 10. Totals 36-73 29-39 114.

Portland    20    29    23    40    —    112

Minnesota    24    23    29    38    —    114

3-Point Goals: Portland 17-45 (Lillard 6-13, Covington 4-7, Trent Jr. 4-8, Anthony 2-8, Hood 1-3, Jones Jr. 0-2, Little 0-3), Minnesota 13-38 (Edwards 6-14, Nowell 4-8, Layman 1-2, Towns 1-4, Rubio 1-5, Hernangomez 0-4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Portland 42 (Kanter 11), Minnesota 45 (Vanderbilt 9). Assists: Portland 22 (Anthony, Covington 5), Minnesota 24 (Towns 8). Total Fouls: Portland 29, Minnesota 22.

Bulls 118, Raptors 95

TORONTO (95)

Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Powell 13-22 3-5 32, Baynes 2-7 0-0 6, Davis 2-9 0-0 6, Lowry 6-17 6-6 20, Bembry 0-5 0-0 0, Watanabe 0-1 0-0 0, Boucher 7-12 2-4 17, Ellenson 1-5 3-4 6, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 1-3 0-0 3, Watson 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 34-89 15-21 95.

CHICAGO (118)

Markkanen 4-12 3-3 13, Williams 9-14 4-5 23, Young 5-10 0-0 10, LaVine 4-10 6-8 15, Satoransky 4-8 0-0 10, Carter Jr. 4-9 4-5 12, Porter Jr. 5-13 0-0 11, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 0-2 0-0 0, Valentine 4-7 0-0 11, White 5-12 1-2 13. Totals 44-97 18-23 118.

Toronto    22    27    24    22    —    95

Chicago    28    30    27    33    —    118

3-Point Goals: Toronto 12-45 (Powell 3-11, Baynes 2-3, Davis 2-6, Lowry 2-8, Thomas 1-2, Ellenson 1-4, Boucher 1-5, Watson 0-3), Chicago 12-44 (Valentine 3-6, Satoransky 2-4, White 2-8, Markkanen 2-9, Williams 1-4, LaVine 1-5, Porter Jr. 1-6, Arcidiacono 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Toronto 37 (Baynes, Lowry 5), Chicago 60 (Carter Jr. 11). Assists: Toronto 23 (Lowry 8), Chicago 35 (Satoransky, Young 7). Total Fouls: Toronto 22, Chicago 20.

Pelicans 135, Clippers 115

L.A. CLIPPERS (115)

Batum 3-8 0-0 6, Leonard 9-13 3-3 23, Ibaka 0-2 0-0 0, George 5-14 4-4 15, Jackson 7-12 0-0 18, Coffey 4-6 2-2 13, Mann 2-5 2-2 7, Morris Sr. 0-5 0-0 0, Patterson 3-7 0-0 7, Oturu 1-2 0-0 2, Zubac 1-5 1-2 3, Kennard 6-10 0-0 15, Williams 1-3 4-6 6. Totals 42-92 16-19 115.

NEW ORLEANS (135)

Ingram 7-12 6-6 23, Williamson 13-16 1-2 27, Adams 3-3 3-4 9, Ball 7-10 1-1 20, Bledsoe 3-5 1-1 7, Hayes 6-6 5-5 17, Hernangomez 0-2 0-0 0, Marshall 1-1 0-0 2, Melli 1-4 0-0 2, Alexander-Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Hart 5-6 0-2 13, Lewis Jr. 6-11 0-0 13, Thornwell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 53-81 17-21 135.

L.A. Clippers    24    33    26    32    —    115

New Orleans    36    31    43    25    —    135

3-Point Goals: L.A. Clippers 15-43 (Jackson 4-6, Kennard 3-4, Coffey 3-5, Leonard 2-4, Mann 1-2, Patterson 1-5, George 1-8, Morris Sr. 0-2, Batum 0-4), New Orleans 12-26 (Ball 5-8, Hart 3-4, Ingram 3-6, Lewis Jr. 1-4, Bledsoe 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: L.A. Clippers 32 (Mann 7), New Orleans 40 (Adams, Ball 8). Assists: L.A. Clippers 23 (Kennard 4), New Orleans 38 (Bledsoe 8). Total Fouls: L.A. Clippers 17, New Orleans 16. A: 3,700 (16,867)

COLLEGE MEN

AP Top 25 Fared

Sunday

No. 3 Illinois (23-6) beat No. 9 Ohio St 91-88, OT. Next: NCAA tournament.

No. 6 Alabama (24-6) beat LSU 80-79. Next: NCAA tournament.

No. 7 Houston (24-3) beat Cincinnati 91-54. Next: NCAA tournament.

No. 9 Ohio St. (21-9) lost to No. 3 Illinois 91-88, OT. Next: NCAA tournament.

Sunday’s Results

EAST

Colgate 85, Loyola (Md.) 72

SOUTH

Alabama 80, LSU 79

MIDWEST

Illinois 91, Ohio St. 88, OT

St. Bonaventure 74, VCU 65

SOUTHWEST

Houston 91, Cincinnati 54

NCAA Automatic Bids

Morehead St., Ohio Valley Conference

Loyola Chicago, Missouri Valley Conference

Winthrop, Big South Conference

Liberty, Atlantic Sun Conference

Appalachian St., Sun Belt Conference

UNC-Greensboro, Southern Conference

Drexel, Colonial Athletic Conference

Cleveland St., Horizon League

Mt. St. Mary’s, Northeast Conference

Gonzaga, West Coast Conference

Oral Roberts, Summit League

Hartford, America East Conference

Norfolk St., Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Iona, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

San Diego St., Mountain West Conference

Texas Southern, Southwest Athletic Conference

Texas, Big 12 Conference

Georgetown, Big East Conference

Ohio, Mid-American Conference

E. Washington, Big Sky Conference

Georgia Tech, Atlantic Coast Conference

N. Texas, Conference USA

Abilene Christian, Southland Conference

Grand Canyon, Western Athletic Conference

Oregon St., Pacific-12 Conference

UC Santa Barbara, Big West Conference

Colgate, Patriot League

St. Bonaventure, Atlantic 10 Conference

Alabama, Southeastern Conference

Houston, American Athletic Conference

Illinois, Big Ten Conference

National Invitation Tournament

All Times Pacific

First Round

Wednesday’s Games

At UNT Coliseum

Denton, Texas

Richmond (13-8) vs. Toledo (21-8), 4 p.m.

At Comerica Center

Frisco, Texas

Saint Mary’s (Calif.) (14-9) vs. Western Kentucy (20-7), 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

At UNT Coliseum

Denton, Texas

Davidson (13-8) vs. NC State, 4 p.m.

At Comerica Center

Frisco, Texas

Boise State (18-8) vs. SMU (11-5), 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

At UNT Coliseum

Denton, Texas

Colorado State (18-6) vs. Buffalo (16-8), 4 p.m.

At Comerica Center

Frisco, Texas

Mississippi (16-11) vs. Louisiana Tech (21-7), 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

At UNT Coliseum

Denton, Texas

Memphis (16-7) vs. Dayton (14-9), noon

At Comerica Center

Frisco, Texas

St. Louis (14-6) vs. Mississippi State (15-14), 2 p.m.

NAIA Men’s Basketball Tourmament Glance

At Municipal Auditorium

Kansas City, Mo.

Round of 16

Thursday, March 18

Stillman vs. St. Francis (Ind.), noon

Shawnee St. vs. Bethel (Kan.), 1:45 p.m.

Faulkner vs. Jamestown, 3:30 p.m.

ndiana Wesleyan vs. Bethel (Ind.), 5:15 p.m.

Friday, March 19

Marian (Ind.) vs. Loyola, noon

Lewis-Clark State vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan, 1:45 p.m.

SW Assemblies vs. Morningside, 3:30 p.m.

William Penn vs. Carrol (Mont.), 5:15 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s Games

TBD

Semifinals

Monday, March 22, Games

TBD, 4 p.m.

TBD, 6 p.m.

Championship

Tuesday, March 23, Game

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

AP Top 25 Fared

Sunday

No. 6 Baylor (25-2) beat No. 17 West Virginia 76-50. Next: NCAA tournament.

No. 17 West Virginia (21-6) lost to No. 6 Baylor 76-50. Next: NCAA tournament.

No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast (26-2) beat Liberty 84-62. Next: NCAA tournament.

Sunday’s Results

EAST

Lehigh 64, Boston U. 54

Mount St. Mary’s 70, Wagner 38

SOUTH

Florida Gulf Coast 84, Liberty 62

High Point 62, Campbell 46

VCU 81, UMass 69

MIDWEST

Bradley 78, Drake 70

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 76, West Virginia 50

Stephen F. Austin 56, Sam Houston St. 45

Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference

NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference

South Carolina, Southeastern Conference

Stanford, Pac-12 Conference

Troy, Sun Belt Conference

Mercer, Southern Conference

UConn, Big East Conference

Wright St., Horizon League

South Dakota, Summit League

Gonzaga, West Coast Conference

Wyoming, Mountain West Conference

South Florida, American Athletic Conference

Idaho St., Big Sky Conference

Stony Brook, America East Conference

Marist, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Central Michigan, Mid-American Conference

Maryland, Big Ten Conference

Jackson St., Southwestern Athletic Conference

NC A&T, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Drexel, Colonial Athletic Association

Cal Baptist, Western Athletic Conference

Middle Tennessee, Conference USA

UC Davis, Big West Conference

Baylor, Big 12 Conference

High Point, Big South Conference

Florida Gulf Coast, Atlantic Sun Conference

Mount St. Mary&rdsquo;s, Northeast Conference

VCU, Atlantic 10 Conference

Sam Houston St., Southland Conference

Lehigh, Patriot League

Bradley, Missouri Valley Conference

NAIA Women’s Basketball Tournament Glance

At Toyota Events Center

Sioux City, Iowa

Round of 16

Thursday’s Games

Thomas More (Ky.) vs. Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio), 11 a.m.

Sterling (Kan.) vs. Dakota St., 1 p.m.

Westmont (Calif.) vs. Lyon (Ark.), 4 p.m.

Clarke (Iowa) vs. MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Campbellsville (Ky.) vs. Lewis-Clark State, 11 a.m.

Southeastern (Fla.) vs. Indiana Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Marian (Ind.) vs. Concordia (Neb.), 4 p.m.

Morningside (Iowa) vs. St. Francis (Ill.), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s Games

TBD

Semifinals

Monday, March 22, Games

TBD, 4 p.m.

TBD, 6 p.m.

Championship

Tuesday, March 23, Game

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

