GOLF
PGA Tour The Players Championship Scores
Sunday
At TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Purse: $15 million
Yardage: 7,189; Par: 72
Final Round
Justin Thomas (600), $2,700,000 71-71-64-68—274
Lee Westwood (330), $1,635,000 69-66-68-72—275
Bryson DeChambeau (180), $885,000 69-69-67-71—276
Brian Harman (180), $885,000 67-71-69-69—276
Paul Casey (115), $579,375 73-67-67-70—277
Talor Gooch (115), $579,375 71-68-71-67—277
Corey Conners (100), $506,250 68-72-72-66—278
Shane Lowry (94), $468,750 68-74-69-68—279
Daniel Berger (71), $339,375 74-68-71-67—280
Matthew Fitzpatrick (71), $339,375 68-68-72-72—280
Sergio Garcia (71), $339,375 65-72-71-72—280
Charles Howell III (71), $339,375 73-70-71-66—280
Si Woo Kim (71), $339,375 72-70-67-71—280
Jason Kokrak (71), $339,375 70-72-71-67—280
Victor Perez, $339,375 73-71-69-67—280
Jon Rahm (71), $339,375 72-68-67-73—280
Charley Hoffman (54), $221,250 70-68-76-67—281
Sungjae Im (54), $221,250 72-66-77-66—281
Ryan Palmer (54), $221,250 70-72-68-71—281
Cameron Smith (54), $221,250 71-73-65-72—281
Will Zalatoris, $183,750 70-71-70-71—282
Dylan Frittelli (40), $135,964 71-68-76-68—283
Tyler McCumber (40), $135,964 72-69-72-70—283
J.T. Poston (40), $135,964 76-68-69-70—283
Patrick Reed (40), $135,964 70-72-70-71—283
Abraham Ancer (40), $135,964 72-70-68-73—283
Tom Hoge (40), $135,964 69-71-71-72—283
Adam Long (40), $135,964 70-74-67-72—283
Keegan Bradley (29), $96,125 70-72-73-69—284
Doug Ghim (29), $96,125 71-67-68-78—284
Adam Hadwin (29), $96,125 74-69-71-70—284
Harry Higgs (29), $96,125 71-73-67-73—284
Joaquin Niemann (29), $96,125 73-71-70-70—284
Cameron Percy (29), $96,125 73-70-73-68—284
Jason Day (21), $73,125 70-71-71-73—285
Lanto Griffin (21), $73,125 73-71-68-73—285
Patton Kizzire (21), $73,125 70-69-72-74—285
Phil Mickelson (21), $73,125 71-72-71-71—285
Ryan Moore (21), $73,125 75-69-71-70—285
Brendon Todd (21), $73,125 74-69-71-71—285
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $53,250 70-72-71-73—286
James Hahn (14), $53,250 76-67-74-69—286
Zach Johnson (14), $53,250 75-68-72-71—286
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (14), $53,250 72-71-71-72—286
Collin Morikawa (14), $53,250 71-73-76-66—286
Louis Oosthuizen (14), $53,250 73-69-74-70—286
Brendan Steele (14), $53,250 72-72-71-71—286
Dustin Johnson (9), $38,036 73-70-73-71—287
Adam Scott (9), $38,036 72-71-73-71—287
Michael Thompson (9), $38,036 71-73-72-71—287
Lucas Glover (9), $38,036 75-69-72-71—287
Chris Kirk (9), $38,036 72-65-71-79—287
Jordan Spieth (9), $38,036 70-74-68-75—287
Nick Taylor (9), $38,036 70-74-72-71—287
Ryan Armour (7), $34,950 74-68-71-75—288
Matt Jones (7), $34,950 73-71-70-74—288
Denny McCarthy (7), $34,950 69-69-75-75—288
Kramer Hickok (6), $34,050 74-68-72-75—289
Billy Horschel (6), $34,050 71-73-71-74—289
Brian Stuard (6), $34,050 74-68-72-75—289
Scott Brown (5), $33,000 71-70-72-77—290
Scott Harrington (5), $33,000 72-71-77-70—290
Harold Varner III (5), $33,000 70-73-71-76—290
Jhonattan Vegas (5), $33,000 73-71-72-74—290
Patrick Rodgers (4), $32,100 74-70-73-74—291
Aaron Wise (4), $32,100 73-71-72-75—291
Russell Knox (4), $31,500 71-73-72-76—292
Rory Sabbatini (4), $31,500 69-75-74-74—292
Martin Laird (4), $30,900 73-71-76-73—293
Scott Piercy (4), $30,900 73-70-71-79—293
Nate Lashley (3), $30,450 74-69-75-76—294
BASEBALL
MLB
SPRING TRAINING
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Kansas City 11 3 .786
New York 9 4 .692
Los Angeles 7 5 .583
Boston 7 5 .583
Texas 6 5 .545
Detroit 7 6 .538
Oakland 7 6 .538
Toronto 7 6 .538
Minnesota 6 6 .500
Seattle 4 5 .444
Cleveland 6 8 .429
Tampa Bay 4 9 .308
Houston 3 7 .300
Chicago 3 8 .273
Baltimore 3 10 .231
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Miami 5 2 .714
Los Angeles 7 4 .636
Chicago 7 5 .583
Washington 5 4 .556
New York 6 5 .545
San Francisco 6 5 .545
Atlanta 7 6 .538
Colorado 7 6 .538
Milwaukee 7 6 .538
Philadelphia 7 6 .538
Pittsburgh 7 6 .538
St. Louis 4 5 .444
San Diego 6 8 .429
Arizona 5 8 .385
Cincinnati 3 10 .231
Sunday’s Results
Detroit 5, Baltimore 1
Boston 5, Minnesota 5
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 5
Atlanta 8, Tampa Bay 7
Houston 5, Washington 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 1
N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 5
San Diego 10, Cincinnati 4
L.A. Angels 1, Chicago Cubs 1
Texas 3, Colorado 1
Chicago White Sox 1, Oakland 0
Seattle 5, Milwaukee 4
San Francisco 6, Arizona 3
Kansas City 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
Today’s Games
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 10:05 a.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 10:05 a.m.
Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 10:05 a.m.
Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 10:05 a.m.
Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 10:05 a.m.
Minnesota vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 10:05 a.m.
Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 10:05 a.m.
Oakland vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 1:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 1:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 10:05 a.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 10:05 a.m.
Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 10:05 a.m.
Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 10:05 a.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 10:05 a.m.
Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 10:10 a.m.
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 1:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 1:10 p.m.
Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 4:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 6:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 6:05 p.m.
Texas vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 7:05 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Sunday’s Results
EAST
Bryant 14, Merrimack College 7
Duquesne 17, Wagner 0
Sacred Heart 35, LIU 7
SOUTH
Jackson St. 43, MVSU 7
Jacksonville St. 37, UT Martin 20
Murray St. 36, Tennessee Tech 31
Tennessee St. 21, E. Illinois 20
MIDWEST
Austin Peay 49, SE Missouri 42, 2OT
TENNIS
COLLEGE MEN
City Park Tennis Center
New Orleans
Saturday
Mobile 4, Lewis-Clark State 1
Singles — Itaru Kikuchi, LCSC, def. Mike Lee no score reported; Kevin Andrusch, UM, def. Gunnar Harlan 6-3, 6-1; Matias Lafort, UM, def. Andre Du Plessis 6-3, 6-3; Ari Kambara, UM, def. Moosa Choudhary (LCSC) 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.
Doubles — Boris Klingebial/Andrusch, UM, def. William Bruchard/Kikuchi no score reported; Lee/Kambara, UM, def. Harlan/Du Plessis no score reported; Lafort/Andres Grateral, UM, def. Marcus Gavelin/Wu no score reported.
City Park Tennis Center
New Orleans
Saturday
Loyola (La.) 5, Lewis-Clark State 2
Singles — William Bruchard, LCSC, def. Aubian Duchier 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4); Itaru Kikuchi, LCSC, def. Theo Debackere 6-1, 6-0; Sam Marin, LU, def. Gunnar Harlan 6-2, 7-5; Tiger Cheary, LU, def. Andres Du Plessis 7-6 (5), 6-4; Herman Aure, LU, def. Moosa Choudhary 6-0, 6-2; Ernesto Telles, LU, def. Cornelius Sia 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Itaru Kikuchi/William Bruchard, LCSC, def. Marin/Duchier 6-4; Debackere/Cheary, LU, def. Marcus Gavelin/Andy Wu 6-3; Aure/Noah Bautista, LU, def. Sia/Thomas Schaap 6-3.
COLLEGE WOMEN
WSU Outdoor Tennis Courts
Pullman
Sunday
Washington State 4, Arizona 2
Singles — Jelena Lukic, UA, def. Hikaru Sato 3-6, 7-5, 6-4; Fifa Kumhorn, WSU, def. Abby Amos 2-6, 6-1, 6-2; Pang Jittakoat, WSU, def. Talya Zandberg 5-7, 7-5, 6-2; Savanna Ly-Nguyen, WSU, def. Gitte Heynemans 6-1, 6-4; Kim Iglupas, UA, def. Melisa Ates 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Doubles — Michaela Baylerova/Sato, WSU, def. Heynemans/Iglupas 6-1; Ates/Yang Lee, WSU, def. Lukic/Zandberg 6-4; Amos/Kayla Wilkins, UA, def. Jittakoat/Kumhom 6-3.
City Park Tennis Center
New Orleans
Saturday
Mobile 4, Lewis-Clark State 2
Singles — Begona Andres, LCSC, def. Maria Toledo 6-3, 1-6, 6-0; Sofia Hrovat, UM, def. Laura Diaz 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Emily John, UM, def. Alexandra Barry 6-3, 7-5; Alexis Maison, LCSC, def. Claire Travis 6-1, 6-1; Andrea Sanchez, UM, def. Bonolo Molefe 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — Toledo/Hrovat, UM, def. Andres/Diaz no score reported; Melody Holcomb/Paula John, UM, def. Sophie Uhlenkott/Maison no score reported; Travis/E. John, UM, def. Kyla Collier/Barry no score reported.
City Park Tennis Center
New Orleans
Saturday
Loyola (La.) 6, Lewis-Clark State 1
Singles — Lucy Carpenter, LU, def. Begona Andres 6-3, 6-7, 10-5; Fatima Vasquez, LU, def. Laura Diaz 6-0, 6-0; Alexandra Barry, LCSC, def. Maddie Chavez 2-6, 6-4, 11-9; Manaela Alban, LU, def. Alexis Maison 6-4. 6-2 Mathilde Carrus, LU, def. Sophie Uhlenkott 6-3, 3-6, 10-8; Selma Fereres, LU, def. Emily Schelbert 7-6, 6-3.
Doubles — Carpenter/Vasquez, LU, def. Andres/Diaz 6-3; Uhlenkott/Maison, LCSC, def. Gabby Terranova/Nadja Ochsner 6-4; Fereres/Alban, LU, def. Kyla Collier/Barry 6-3.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series Instacart 500 Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Phoenix Raceway
Avondale, Ariz.
Lap length: 1.00 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 312 laps, 49 points.
2. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 312, 54.
3. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 312, 49.
4. (1) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 312, 48.
5. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 312, 40.
6. (18) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 312, 40.
7. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 312, 32.
8. (10) William Byron, Chevrolet, 312, 36.
9. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 312, 29.
10. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 312, 43.
11. (32) Aric Almirola, Ford, 312, 29.
12. (11) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 312, 25.
13. (21) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 312, 24.
14. (20) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 312, 24.
15. (12) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 312, 22.
16. (25) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 312, 21.
17. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 312, 20.
18. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 312, 19.
19. (22) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 312, 18.
20. (14) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 312, 17.
21. (27) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 312, 16.
22. (26) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 312, 15.
23. (16) Michael McDowell, Ford, 312, 14.
24. (29) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 312, 0.
25. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 311, 17.
26. (15) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 311, 11.
27. (33) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 311, 10.
28. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 311, 9.
29. (23) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 310, 8.
30. (30) BJ McLeod, Ford, 309, 0.
31. (24) Cole Custer, Ford, 308, 6.
32. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 305, 5.
33. (38) James Davison, Chevrolet, 303, 4.
34. (34) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 300, 0.
35. (36) Josh Bilicki, Ford, garage, 258, 2.
36. (31) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, accident, 101, 0.
37. (28) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, accident, 87, 1.
38. (37) Timmy Hill, Ford, engine, 15, 0.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 103.802 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 0 minutes, 20 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 1.698 seconds.
Caution Flags: 7 for 45 laps.
Lead Changes: 22 among 9 drivers.
Lap Leaders: B.Keselowski 0-2; D.Hamlin 3-33; B.Keselowski 34-43; R.Blaney 44-78; B.Keselowski 79; J.Logano 80-141; K.Larson 142; B.Wallace 143; C.Lajoie 144-155; J.Logano 156-193; D.Hamlin 194; J.Logano 195-223; M.Truex 224-253; R.Stenhouse 254; M.Truex 255-263; D.Hamlin 264; B.Wallace 265-267; J.Logano 268; B.Keselowski 269-273; J.Logano 274-283; B.Keselowski 284; J.Logano 285-287; M.Truex 288-312
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Logano, 6 times for 143 laps; M.Truex, 3 times for 64 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 35 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 33 laps; B.Keselowski, 5 times for 19 laps; C.Lajoie, 1 time for 12 laps; B.Wallace, 2 times for 4 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Stenhouse, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: M.Truex, 1; K.Larson, 1; C.Bell, 1; W.Byron, 1; M.McDowell, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 236; 2. B.Keselowski, 197; 3. J.Logano, 192; 4. M.Truex, 180; 5. K.Larson, 179; 6. C.Elliott, 179; 7. K.Harvick, 176; 8. C.Bell, 167; 9. W.Byron, 152; 10. Ku.Busch, 144; 11. M.McDowell, 140; 12. A.Dillon, 135; 13. R.Blaney, 134; 14. R.Preece, 123; 15. Ky.Busch, 115; 16. R.Stenhouse, 113.
HOCKEY
NHL
East W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 19 6 4 42 86 64
Washington 17 6 4 38 94 87
Pittsburgh 17 9 1 35 89 79
Boston 14 7 4 32 70 60
Philadelphia 13 9 3 29 83 83
N.Y. Rangers 11 12 3 25 72 71
New Jersey 8 13 4 20 62 82
Buffalo 6 16 4 16 58 88
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 20 6 1 41 95 68
Tampa Bay 19 5 2 40 97 60
Florida 18 5 4 40 93 78
Chicago 14 10 5 33 89 92
Columbus 11 12 7 29 80 99
Dallas 9 9 6 24 69 64
Nashville 11 16 1 23 67 96
Detroit 8 17 4 20 64 97
West W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 18 6 1 37 83 56
Minnesota 17 8 1 35 83 64
Colorado 16 8 2 34 78 60
St. Louis 14 9 5 33 88 92
Los Angeles 11 10 6 28 79 78
Arizona 12 12 4 28 70 85
San Jose 11 11 3 25 75 89
Anaheim 8 15 6 22 63 95
North W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 19 9 2 40 102 79
Winnipeg 17 8 2 36 91 78
Edmonton 18 12 0 36 100 87
Montreal 12 8 7 31 86 74
Calgary 13 12 3 29 76 82
Vancouver 13 16 2 28 86 100
Ottawa 10 20 1 21 83 124
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Sunday’s Results
Minnesota 4, Arizona 1
Carolina 2, Detroit 1
Dallas 2, Columbus 1, SO
Colorado 4, Los Angeles 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey 2, SO
Ottawa 4, Toronto 3
Today’s Games
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 6 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 27 12 .692 —
Brooklyn 26 13 .667 1
Boston 20 18 .526 61/2
New York 20 19 .513 7
Toronto 17 22 .436 10
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 21 18 .538 —
Charlotte 19 18 .514 1
Atlanta 19 20 .487 2
Washington 14 23 .378 6
Orlando 13 26 .333 8
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 24 14 .632 —
Indiana 17 20 .459 61/2
Chicago 17 20 .459 61/2
Cleveland 14 24 .368 10
Detroit 10 28 .263 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
San Antonio 19 16 .543 —
Dallas 20 17 .541 —
Memphis 17 18 .486 2
New Orleans 17 22 .436 4
Houston 11 26 .297 9
Northwest W L Pct GB
Utah 28 10 .737 —
Denver 22 16 .579 6
Portland 22 16 .579 6
Oklahoma City 17 22 .436 111/2
Minnesota 9 30 .231 191/2
Pacific W L Pct GB
Phoenix 25 12 .676 —
L.A. Lakers 25 13 .658 1/2
L.A. Clippers 25 15 .625 11/2
Golden State 20 19 .513 6
Sacramento 15 23 .395 101/2
Sunday’s Results
Oklahoma City 128, Memphis 122
Golden State 131, Utah 119
Philadelphia 134, San Antonio 99
Miami 102, Orlando 97
Atlanta 100, Cleveland 82
Boston 134, Houston 107
Minnesota 114, Portland 112
Chicago 118, Toronto 95
New Orleans 135, L.A. Clippers 115
Today’s Games
Milwaukee at Washington, 4 p.m.
Sacramento at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Denver, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Utah at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Houston, 5 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 5 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Chicago, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
Celtics 134, Rockets 107
BOSTON (134)
Tatum 9-17 2-2 23, Theis 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 4-8 0-0 8, J.Brown 9-14 4-6 24, Walker 4-11 5-5 16, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Nesmith 1-3 0-0 3, Ojeleye 3-6 0-0 9, Williams 2-3 1-2 6, Williams III 7-7 2-3 16, Fall 3-4 0-3 6, Edwards 3-6 0-0 6, Pritchard 3-6 0-0 9, Smart 2-3 0-0 5, Teague 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 51-92 14-21 134.
HOUSTON (107)
S.Brown 2-7 2-2 7, Tate 3-5 3-4 9, Patton 3-10 0-0 7, Oladipo 9-23 5-8 26, Porter Jr. 3-12 3-4 11, Lamb 0-5 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 6-10 7-8 21, Nwaba 1-2 1-2 3, Jones 5-7 0-3 14, McLemore 3-10 0-0 9. Totals 35-91 21-31 107.
Boston 38 28 38 30 — 134
Houston 34 19 19 35 — 107
3-Point Goals: Boston 18-37 (Pritchard 3-5, Tatum 3-5, Ojeleye 3-6, Walker 3-7, J.Brown 2-3, Nesmith 1-2, Smart 1-2, Williams 1-2, Teague 1-3, Edwards 0-2), Houston 16-50 (Jones 4-5, McLemore 3-10, Oladipo 3-10, Martin Jr. 2-3, Porter Jr. 2-7, Patton 1-5, S.Brown 1-6, Lamb 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Boston 55 (Thompson, Williams III 13), Houston 37 (Nwaba 7). Assists: Boston 29 (Tatum 6), Houston 23 (Porter Jr. 7). Total Fouls: Boston 22, Houston 19. A: 3,264 (18,500)
Hawks 100, Cavs 82
CLEVELAND (82)
Love 0-0 0-0 0, Okoro 3-8 0-0 6, Allen 2-4 5-12 9, Garland 4-9 1-2 11, Sexton 5-17 4-6 15, McGee 5-8 0-0 10, Osman 4-11 0-1 10, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Windler 2-4 0-0 6, Nance Jr. 2-7 0-0 4, Wade 0-2 0-0 0, Cook 2-8 0-0 5, Thomas 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 31-81 12-23 82.
ATLANTA (100)
Collins 8-17 4-5 22, Snell 0-3 0-0 0, Gallinari 5-12 7-7 20, Huerter 5-8 0-0 12, Young 4-9 4-4 14, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Fernando 0-0 0-0 0, Knight 3-4 9-10 16, Bogdanovic 5-9 0-0 12, Goodwin 1-2 0-0 2, Mays 0-1 0-0 0, Rondo 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 32-70 24-26 100.
Cleveland 22 24 20 16 — 82
Atlanta 26 23 20 31 — 100
3-Point Goals: Cleveland 8-30 (Windler 2-2, Osman 2-4, Garland 2-6, Cook 1-3, Sexton 1-5, Nance Jr. 0-3, Okoro 0-4), Atlanta 12-29 (Gallinari 3-7, Huerter 2-3, Bogdanovic 2-4, Collins 2-4, Young 2-6, Snell 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Cleveland 34 (Allen 11), Atlanta 48 (Collins 12). Assists: Cleveland 19 (Garland 7), Atlanta 21 (Young 6). Total Fouls: Cleveland 18, Atlanta 21. A: 2,322 (18,118)
Heat 102, Magic 97
MIAMI (102)
Butler 10-17 9-10 29, Okpala 4-8 0-0 8, Olynyk 6-9 3-3 18, Nunn 1-9 0-0 3, Robinson 5-14 0-0 14, Achiuwa 1-2 0-0 2, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Iguodala 1-3 0-0 3, Dragic 1-11 0-0 3, Herro 8-16 2-2 22. Totals 37-89 14-15 102.
ORLANDO (97)
Aminu 1-2 0-0 2, Okeke 1-4 0-0 3, Vucevic 15-27 2-3 38, Bacon 2-9 4-4 9, Carter-Williams 3-8 3-5 9, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 10-19 3-4 31, Bamba 0-2 1-2 1, Birch 0-1 0-0 0, Randle 1-2 2-3 4. Totals 33-75 15-21 97.
Miami 22 26 25 29 — 102
Orlando 19 26 32 20 — 97
3-Point Goals: Miami 14-50 (Herro 4-8, Robinson 4-12, Olynyk 3-6, Iguodala 1-3, Nunn 1-6, Dragic 1-8, Okpala 0-3, Butler 0-4), Orlando 16-40 (Ross 8-13, Vucevic 6-13, Okeke 1-3, Bacon 1-6, Bamba 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Miami 43 (Herro 8), Orlando 45 (Vucevic 10). Assists: Miami 28 (Butler 9), Orlando 25 (Carter-Williams 7). Total Fouls: Miami 17, Orlando 18. A: 3,264 (18,846)
76ers 134, Spurs 99
SAN ANTONIO (99)
Johnson 5-7 0-0 10, Lyles 0-3 0-0 0, Poeltl 3-7 1-2 7, Murray 5-13 4-4 14, White 4-11 6-7 17, Bates-Diop 0-1 0-2 0, Samanic 2-4 3-5 7, Vassell 0-1 0-0 0, Walker IV 6-7 2-2 15, Eubanks 6-10 5-7 17, Gay 0-6 0-0 0, Jones 4-8 0-0 8, Mills 0-5 2-2 2, Weatherspoon 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 36-85 23-31 99.
PHILADELPHIA (134)
Green 6-9 0-0 16, Harris 10-18 2-2 23, Bradley 2-3 0-0 4, Curry 9-16 0-0 21, Simmons 6-9 2-5 14, Howard 4-5 0-0 8, Korkmaz 5-7 2-2 16, Milton 2-5 0-0 4, Poirier 1-4 0-0 2, Reed 1-1 0-0 2, Scott 2-6 0-0 4, Thybulle 4-4 0-0 10, Ferguson 0-1 0-0 0, Joe 2-5 0-0 5, Maxey 2-5 1-2 5. Totals 56-98 7-11 134.
San Antonio 22 30 21 26 — 99
Philadelphia 33 27 46 28 — 134
3-Point Goals: San Antonio 4-21 (White 3-8, Walker IV 1-2, Gay 0-2, Samanic 0-2, Mills 0-4), Philadelphia 15-29 (Korkmaz 4-4, Green 4-7, Curry 3-6, Thybulle 2-2, Harris 1-2, Joe 1-4, Scott 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: San Antonio 32 (Eubanks 9), Philadelphia 54 (Harris 9). Assists: San Antonio 20 (White 4), Philadelphia 35 (Simmons 9). Total Fouls: San Antonio 13, Philadelphia 27. A: 3,071 (20,478)
Warriors 131, Jazz 119
UTAH (119)
Bogdanovic 2-9 4-4 9, O’Neale 1-4 0-0 3, Gobert 8-10 8-13 24, Conley 8-15 4-4 23, Mitchell 7-18 6-8 24, Favors 2-3 0-0 4, Niang 1-4 0-0 3, Ingles 3-7 0-0 8, Clarkson 9-23 0-0 21. Totals 41-93 22-29 119.
GOLDEN STATE (131)
Green 5-10 0-0 11, Wiggins 12-16 1-1 28, Looney 0-1 2-2 2, Curry 10-20 6-7 32, Oubre Jr. 2-8 3-4 7, Bazemore 1-3 0-0 3, Paschall 4-6 0-0 9, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Wiseman 8-11 0-0 16, Mannion 2-3 0-0 5, Poole 6-11 3-4 18. Totals 50-89 15-18 131.
Utah 22 32 32 33 — 119
Golden State 33 34 28 36 — 131
3-Point Goals: Utah 15-44 (Mitchell 4-10, Conley 3-6, Clarkson 3-8, Ingles 2-6, Niang 1-3, O’Neale 1-4, Bogdanovic 1-7), Golden State 16-31 (Curry 6-9, Wiggins 3-4, Poole 3-5, Bazemore 1-3, Green 1-4, Oubre Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Utah 51 (Gobert 28), Golden State 40 (Green 12). Assists: Utah 24 (Ingles 7), Golden State 33 (Green 12). Total Fouls: Utah 16, Golden State 26.
Thunder 128, Grizzlies 122
MEMPHIS (122)
Anderson 6-7 0-0 13, Brooks 7-18 3-4 19, Valanciunas 6-10 4-7 16, Bane 3-6 0-0 7, Morant 7-15 7-8 22, Tillman 2-3 1-2 5, Clarke 3-6 4-6 10, Winslow 3-9 0-0 7, Jones 4-7 2-2 10, Melton 6-11 0-0 13. Totals 47-92 21-29 122.
OKLAHOMA CITY (128)
Jackson 1-5 1-2 4, Pokusevski 7-13 4-4 23, Brown 5-6 3-3 13, Gilgeous-Alexander 8-17 10-11 30, Jerome 5-12 0-0 12, Miller 3-4 3-3 11, Roby 3-4 4-6 10, Williams 7-8 2-4 17, Muscala 3-4 1-1 8. Totals 42-73 28-34 128.
Memphis 31 31 38 22 — 122
Oklahoma City 28 27 35 38 — 128
3-Point Goals: Memphis 7-22 (Brooks 2-7, Anderson 1-2, Winslow 1-2, Morant 1-3, Bane 1-4, Melton 1-4), Oklahoma City 16-31 (Pokusevski 5-8, Gilgeous-Alexander 4-6, Miller 2-3, Jerome 2-8, Muscala 1-2, Jackson 1-3). Fouled Out: Memphis None, Oklahoma City 1 (Brown). Rebounds: Memphis 32 (Valanciunas 14), Oklahoma City 46 (Pokusevski 10). Assists: Memphis 27 (Morant 7), Oklahoma City 26 (Gilgeous-Alexander, Jerome 5). Total Fouls: Memphis 21, Oklahoma City 20.
T-wolves 114, Blazers 112
PORTLAND (112)
Covington 7-13 1-1 19, Jones Jr. 0-4 0-0 0, Kanter 2-8 0-0 4, Lillard 12-21 8-9 38, Trent Jr. 6-14 5-7 21, Anthony 6-15 2-2 16, Hood 2-5 0-0 5, Little 2-5 0-0 4, Simons 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 39-89 17-21 112.
MINNESOTA (114)
Layman 2-4 0-0 5, Vanderbilt 5-5 2-3 12, Towns 5-9 2-6 13, Edwards 12-24 4-4 34, Rubio 3-10 8-8 15, Hernangomez 2-6 1-1 5, Reid 3-4 0-4 6, Nowell 4-9 2-2 14, Okogie 0-2 10-11 10. Totals 36-73 29-39 114.
Portland 20 29 23 40 — 112
Minnesota 24 23 29 38 — 114
3-Point Goals: Portland 17-45 (Lillard 6-13, Covington 4-7, Trent Jr. 4-8, Anthony 2-8, Hood 1-3, Jones Jr. 0-2, Little 0-3), Minnesota 13-38 (Edwards 6-14, Nowell 4-8, Layman 1-2, Towns 1-4, Rubio 1-5, Hernangomez 0-4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Portland 42 (Kanter 11), Minnesota 45 (Vanderbilt 9). Assists: Portland 22 (Anthony, Covington 5), Minnesota 24 (Towns 8). Total Fouls: Portland 29, Minnesota 22.
Bulls 118, Raptors 95
TORONTO (95)
Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Powell 13-22 3-5 32, Baynes 2-7 0-0 6, Davis 2-9 0-0 6, Lowry 6-17 6-6 20, Bembry 0-5 0-0 0, Watanabe 0-1 0-0 0, Boucher 7-12 2-4 17, Ellenson 1-5 3-4 6, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 1-3 0-0 3, Watson 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 34-89 15-21 95.
CHICAGO (118)
Markkanen 4-12 3-3 13, Williams 9-14 4-5 23, Young 5-10 0-0 10, LaVine 4-10 6-8 15, Satoransky 4-8 0-0 10, Carter Jr. 4-9 4-5 12, Porter Jr. 5-13 0-0 11, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 0-2 0-0 0, Valentine 4-7 0-0 11, White 5-12 1-2 13. Totals 44-97 18-23 118.
Toronto 22 27 24 22 — 95
Chicago 28 30 27 33 — 118
3-Point Goals: Toronto 12-45 (Powell 3-11, Baynes 2-3, Davis 2-6, Lowry 2-8, Thomas 1-2, Ellenson 1-4, Boucher 1-5, Watson 0-3), Chicago 12-44 (Valentine 3-6, Satoransky 2-4, White 2-8, Markkanen 2-9, Williams 1-4, LaVine 1-5, Porter Jr. 1-6, Arcidiacono 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Toronto 37 (Baynes, Lowry 5), Chicago 60 (Carter Jr. 11). Assists: Toronto 23 (Lowry 8), Chicago 35 (Satoransky, Young 7). Total Fouls: Toronto 22, Chicago 20.
Pelicans 135, Clippers 115
L.A. CLIPPERS (115)
Batum 3-8 0-0 6, Leonard 9-13 3-3 23, Ibaka 0-2 0-0 0, George 5-14 4-4 15, Jackson 7-12 0-0 18, Coffey 4-6 2-2 13, Mann 2-5 2-2 7, Morris Sr. 0-5 0-0 0, Patterson 3-7 0-0 7, Oturu 1-2 0-0 2, Zubac 1-5 1-2 3, Kennard 6-10 0-0 15, Williams 1-3 4-6 6. Totals 42-92 16-19 115.
NEW ORLEANS (135)
Ingram 7-12 6-6 23, Williamson 13-16 1-2 27, Adams 3-3 3-4 9, Ball 7-10 1-1 20, Bledsoe 3-5 1-1 7, Hayes 6-6 5-5 17, Hernangomez 0-2 0-0 0, Marshall 1-1 0-0 2, Melli 1-4 0-0 2, Alexander-Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Hart 5-6 0-2 13, Lewis Jr. 6-11 0-0 13, Thornwell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 53-81 17-21 135.
L.A. Clippers 24 33 26 32 — 115
New Orleans 36 31 43 25 — 135
3-Point Goals: L.A. Clippers 15-43 (Jackson 4-6, Kennard 3-4, Coffey 3-5, Leonard 2-4, Mann 1-2, Patterson 1-5, George 1-8, Morris Sr. 0-2, Batum 0-4), New Orleans 12-26 (Ball 5-8, Hart 3-4, Ingram 3-6, Lewis Jr. 1-4, Bledsoe 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: L.A. Clippers 32 (Mann 7), New Orleans 40 (Adams, Ball 8). Assists: L.A. Clippers 23 (Kennard 4), New Orleans 38 (Bledsoe 8). Total Fouls: L.A. Clippers 17, New Orleans 16. A: 3,700 (16,867)
COLLEGE MEN
AP Top 25 Fared
Sunday
No. 3 Illinois (23-6) beat No. 9 Ohio St 91-88, OT. Next: NCAA tournament.
No. 6 Alabama (24-6) beat LSU 80-79. Next: NCAA tournament.
No. 7 Houston (24-3) beat Cincinnati 91-54. Next: NCAA tournament.
No. 9 Ohio St. (21-9) lost to No. 3 Illinois 91-88, OT. Next: NCAA tournament.
Sunday’s Results
EAST
Colgate 85, Loyola (Md.) 72
SOUTH
Alabama 80, LSU 79
MIDWEST
Illinois 91, Ohio St. 88, OT
St. Bonaventure 74, VCU 65
SOUTHWEST
Houston 91, Cincinnati 54
NCAA Automatic Bids
Morehead St., Ohio Valley Conference
Loyola Chicago, Missouri Valley Conference
Winthrop, Big South Conference
Liberty, Atlantic Sun Conference
Appalachian St., Sun Belt Conference
UNC-Greensboro, Southern Conference
Drexel, Colonial Athletic Conference
Cleveland St., Horizon League
Mt. St. Mary’s, Northeast Conference
Gonzaga, West Coast Conference
Oral Roberts, Summit League
Hartford, America East Conference
Norfolk St., Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Iona, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
San Diego St., Mountain West Conference
Texas Southern, Southwest Athletic Conference
Texas, Big 12 Conference
Georgetown, Big East Conference
Ohio, Mid-American Conference
E. Washington, Big Sky Conference
Georgia Tech, Atlantic Coast Conference
N. Texas, Conference USA
Abilene Christian, Southland Conference
Grand Canyon, Western Athletic Conference
Oregon St., Pacific-12 Conference
UC Santa Barbara, Big West Conference
Colgate, Patriot League
St. Bonaventure, Atlantic 10 Conference
Alabama, Southeastern Conference
Houston, American Athletic Conference
Illinois, Big Ten Conference
National Invitation Tournament
All Times Pacific
First Round
Wednesday’s Games
At UNT Coliseum
Denton, Texas
Richmond (13-8) vs. Toledo (21-8), 4 p.m.
At Comerica Center
Frisco, Texas
Saint Mary’s (Calif.) (14-9) vs. Western Kentucy (20-7), 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
At UNT Coliseum
Denton, Texas
Davidson (13-8) vs. NC State, 4 p.m.
At Comerica Center
Frisco, Texas
Boise State (18-8) vs. SMU (11-5), 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
At UNT Coliseum
Denton, Texas
Colorado State (18-6) vs. Buffalo (16-8), 4 p.m.
At Comerica Center
Frisco, Texas
Mississippi (16-11) vs. Louisiana Tech (21-7), 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
At UNT Coliseum
Denton, Texas
Memphis (16-7) vs. Dayton (14-9), noon
At Comerica Center
Frisco, Texas
St. Louis (14-6) vs. Mississippi State (15-14), 2 p.m.
NAIA Men’s Basketball Tourmament Glance
At Municipal Auditorium
Kansas City, Mo.
Round of 16
Thursday, March 18
Stillman vs. St. Francis (Ind.), noon
Shawnee St. vs. Bethel (Kan.), 1:45 p.m.
Faulkner vs. Jamestown, 3:30 p.m.
ndiana Wesleyan vs. Bethel (Ind.), 5:15 p.m.
Friday, March 19
Marian (Ind.) vs. Loyola, noon
Lewis-Clark State vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan, 1:45 p.m.
SW Assemblies vs. Morningside, 3:30 p.m.
William Penn vs. Carrol (Mont.), 5:15 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s Games
TBD
Semifinals
Monday, March 22, Games
TBD, 4 p.m.
TBD, 6 p.m.
Championship
Tuesday, March 23, Game
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
AP Top 25 Fared
Sunday
No. 6 Baylor (25-2) beat No. 17 West Virginia 76-50. Next: NCAA tournament.
No. 17 West Virginia (21-6) lost to No. 6 Baylor 76-50. Next: NCAA tournament.
No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast (26-2) beat Liberty 84-62. Next: NCAA tournament.
Sunday’s Results
EAST
Lehigh 64, Boston U. 54
Mount St. Mary’s 70, Wagner 38
SOUTH
Florida Gulf Coast 84, Liberty 62
High Point 62, Campbell 46
VCU 81, UMass 69
MIDWEST
Bradley 78, Drake 70
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 76, West Virginia 50
Stephen F. Austin 56, Sam Houston St. 45
Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids
Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference
NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference
South Carolina, Southeastern Conference
Stanford, Pac-12 Conference
Troy, Sun Belt Conference
Mercer, Southern Conference
UConn, Big East Conference
Wright St., Horizon League
South Dakota, Summit League
Gonzaga, West Coast Conference
Wyoming, Mountain West Conference
South Florida, American Athletic Conference
Idaho St., Big Sky Conference
Stony Brook, America East Conference
Marist, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Central Michigan, Mid-American Conference
Maryland, Big Ten Conference
Jackson St., Southwestern Athletic Conference
NC A&T, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Drexel, Colonial Athletic Association
Cal Baptist, Western Athletic Conference
Middle Tennessee, Conference USA
UC Davis, Big West Conference
Baylor, Big 12 Conference
High Point, Big South Conference
Florida Gulf Coast, Atlantic Sun Conference
Mount St. Mary&rdsquo;s, Northeast Conference
VCU, Atlantic 10 Conference
Sam Houston St., Southland Conference
Lehigh, Patriot League
Bradley, Missouri Valley Conference
NAIA Women’s Basketball Tournament Glance
At Toyota Events Center
Sioux City, Iowa
Round of 16
Thursday’s Games
Thomas More (Ky.) vs. Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio), 11 a.m.
Sterling (Kan.) vs. Dakota St., 1 p.m.
Westmont (Calif.) vs. Lyon (Ark.), 4 p.m.
Clarke (Iowa) vs. MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Campbellsville (Ky.) vs. Lewis-Clark State, 11 a.m.
Southeastern (Fla.) vs. Indiana Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Marian (Ind.) vs. Concordia (Neb.), 4 p.m.
Morningside (Iowa) vs. St. Francis (Ill.), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s Games
TBD
Semifinals
Monday, March 22, Games
TBD, 4 p.m.
TBD, 6 p.m.
Championship
Tuesday, March 23, Game
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.