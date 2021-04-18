GOLF

PGA Tour RBC Heritage Scores

Sunday

At Harbour Town Golf Links

Hilton Head, S.C.

Purse: $7.1 million

Yardage: 7,121; Par: 71

Final Round

Stewart Cink (500), $1,278,000        63-63-69-70—265

Emiliano Grillo (245), $631,900        68-64-69-68—269

Harold Varner III (245), $631,900        66-68-69-66—269

Corey Conners (115), $298,792        67-64-72-68—271

Maverick McNealy (115), $298,792        71-67-66-67—271

Matt Fitzpatrick (115), $298,792        71-64-68-68—271

Chris Kirk (88), $230,750        70-67-68-67—272

Collin Morikawa (88), $230,750        65-68-67-72—272

Russell Henley (73), $186,375        69-70-67-67—273

Shane Lowry (73), $186,375        70-65-72-66—273

Webb Simpson (73), $186,375        71-68-64-70—273

Cameron Smith (73), $186,375        62-71-74-66—273

Daniel Berger (55), $130,995        67-71-66-70—274

Brian Harman (55), $130,995        67-70-67-70—274

Sungjae Im (55), $130,995        68-65-69-72—274

Dustin Johnson (55), $130,995        70-67-71-66—274

Denny McCarthy (55), $130,995        73-67-67-67—274

Charles Howell III (43), $87,584        66-70-74-65—275

Abraham Ancer (43), $87,584        69-66-70-70—275

Charley Hoffman (43), $87,584        68-69-67-71—275

Matt Kuchar (43), $87,584        70-68-67-70—275

Brian Stuard (43), $87,584        70-68-68-69—275

Matt Wallace (43), $87,584        65-72-65-73—275

Danny Willett (43), $87,584        68-71-67-69—275

Wesley Bryan (30), $52,274        68-66-75-67—276

Cameron Davis (30), $52,274        69-69-70-68—276

Tom Hoge (30), $52,274        67-67-73-69—276

Billy Horschel (30), $52,274        66-67-71-72—276

Tom Lewis (30), $52,274        72-67-67-70—276

Alex Noren (30), $52,274        71-68-68-69—276

Adam Schenk (30), $52,274        68-69-70-69—276

Camilo Villegas (30), $52,274        69-68-68-71—276

Doug Ghim (21), $37,867        70-69-72-66—277

Lucas Glover (21), $37,867        67-69-72-69—277

Si Woo Kim (21), $37,867        71-67-71-68—277

Andrew Landry (21), $37,867        70-70-70-67—277

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $37,867        70-69-65-73—277

Kevin Streelman (21), $37,867        67-71-66-73—277

Sam Burns (16), $30,885        72-68-69-69—278

Tyrrell Hatton (16), $30,885        73-66-73-66—278

Brendon Todd (16), $30,885        70-70-67-71—278

Branden Grace (12), $24,495        68-69-73-69—279

Scott Harrington (12), $24,495        69-71-68-71—279

Chase Seiffert (12), $24,495        71-68-69-71—279

Brandt Snedeker (12), $24,495        69-71-68-71—279

Michael Thompson (12), $24,495        68-67-72-72—279

Will Zalatoris, $24,495        68-67-71-73—279

Matthew NeSmith (9), $18,957        68-72-70-70—280

Ian Poulter (9), $18,957        69-68-73-70—280

Kevin Tway (9), $18,957        69-71-70-70—280

Rory Sabbatini (8), $17,821        70-69-67-75—281

Brice Garnett (7), $17,005        69-70-75-68—282

Mackenzie Hughes (7), $17,005        67-71-71-73—282

Ryan Moore (7), $17,005        70-69-72-71—282

Robert Streb (7), $17,005        68-69-74-71—282

Dylan Frittelli (6), $16,472        71-67-71-74—283

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (6), $16,472        67-73-70-73—283

Luke List (5), $16,259        74-66-72-72—284

Harry Higgs (5), $15,975        71-68-72-74—285

Robert MacIntyre, $15,975        70-67-70-78—285

Sepp Straka (5), $15,975        70-67-73-75—285

Scott Piercy (5), $15,691        70-70-72-74—286

Lee Westwood (4), $15,549        71-68-75-73—287

Wyndham Clark (4), $15,407        70-70-71-77—288

Sung Kang (4), $15,265        68-68-76-77—289

PGA Tour Champions Chubb Classic Scores

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Tiburon Golf Club

Naples, Fla.

Purse: $1.6 million

Yardage: 6,881; Par: 72

Final Round

Steve Stricker, $240,000         66-67-67—200

Alex Cejka, $128,000         68-65-68—201

Robert Karlsson, $128,000         66-66-69—201

Tim Petrovic, $85,600         67-70-65—202

Kevin Sutherland, $85,600        70-66-66—202

Fred Couples, $60,800        63-69-71—203

Bernhard Langer, $60,800         65-68-70—203

Gene Sauers, $51,200         66-69-70—205

Glen Day, $40,000         68-69-69—206

Miguel Angel Jiménez, $40,000         69-67-70—206

Billy Mayfair, $40,000         69-69-68—206

David Toms, $40,000         68-70-68—206

Scott Parel, $32,000         70-68-69—207

Shane Bertsch, $29,600         68-71-69—208

Craig Bowden, $29,600         72-68-68—208

Marco Dawson, $27,200         69-69-71—209

Doug Barron, $24,800         69-73-68—210

Lee Janzen, $24,800         71-69-70—210

Kent Jones, $22,400         69-70-72—211

Scott Dunlap, $20,960         69-72-71—212

Mike Weir, $18,613         72-70-71—213

John Huston, $18,613         70-69-74—213

Rocco Mediate, $18,613         72-68-73—213

Tom Byrum, $14,300         70-73-71—214

Retief Goosen, $14,300         72-67-75—214

Paul Goydos, $14,300         77-68-69—214

Jerry Kelly, $14,300         70-75-69—214

Steve Pate, $14,300         72-71-71—214

Vijay Singh, $14,300         70-68-76—214

Jeff Sluman, $14,300         70-70-74—214

Ken Tanigawa, $14,300         69-73-72—214

Brandt Jobe, $10,560        70-70-75—215

David McKenzie, $10,560         69-69-77—215

Rod Pampling, $10,560         76-70-69—215

Tom Pernice Jr., $10,560         70-76-69—215

Kirk Triplett, $10,560         67-74-74—215

Michael Allen, $8,160         70-73-73—216

Darren Clarke, $8,160         71-72-73—216

Ken Duke, $8,160         70-75-71—216

Steve Flesch, $8,160         74-72-70—216

Tom Gillis, $8,160         73-75-68—216

Tom Lehman, $8,160         71-72-73—216

Corey Pavin, $8,160         68-72-76—216

Billy Andrade, $5,600         74-71-72—217

Fred Funk, $5,600         69-73-75—217

Jay Haas, $5,600         76-74-67—217

Stephen Leaney, $5,600         70-75-72—217

Jeff Maggert, $5,600         71-74-72—217

Colin Montgomerie, $5,600         72-72-73—217

Jose Maria Olazabal, $5,600         73-75-69—217

Brett Quigley, $5,600         73-70-74—217

Wes Short, Jr., $5,600         73-75-69—217

Stephen Ames, $3,920         79-71-68—218

Paul Broadhurst, $3,920         78-71-69—218

Chris DiMarco, $3,520         74-73-72—219

Joe Durant, $3,520         76-70-73—219

Jesús Rivas, $3,520         74-72-73—219

Ernie Els, $3,120         76-73-71—220

Loren Roberts, $3,120         74-73-73—220

Woody Austin, $2,640         70-74-77—221

David Frost, $2,640         70-75-76—221

Larry Mize, $2,640         73-70-78—221

Mark O’Meara, $2,640         75-70-76—221

Mark Brooks, $2,080         75-74-73—222

Brad Faxon, $2,080         76-69-77—222

Fran Quinn, $2,080         72-79-71—222

Cameron Beckman, $1,680         77-71-75—223

Tim Herron, $1,680         75-72-76—223

Scott Hoch, $1,456         77-73-74—224

Scott Verplank, $1,456         77-78-69—224

Peter Jacobsen, $1,264         76-73-76—225

Duffy Waldorf, $1,264         72-76-77—225

Olin Browne, $1,056         75-76-75—226

Robin Byrd, $1,056         75-78-73—226

Jesper Parnevik, $1,056         73-72-81—226

Sandy Lyle, $896         76-77-74—227

Ian Woosnam, $896         73-77-77—227

Frank Lickliter II, $800         78-77-75—230

Scott McCarron, $736         79-81-72—232

John Harris, $688         89-69-77—235

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

All Times Pacific

First Round

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth at Sam Houston, 9 a.m.

Davidson at Jacksonville St., 11 a.m.

VMI at James Madison, 11 a.m.

Holy Cross at South Dakota St., Noon

E. Washington at North Dakota St., 12:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at Weber St., 1 p.m.

Missouri St. at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Delaware, 4 p.m.

ROWING

COLLEGE WOMEN

Big Ten Invitational

Bethel, Ohio

Sunday

First Varsity 8+ — 4. Washington State (Emma Barrett, Renee Kemp, Samantha Schmidt, Abigail Linnenkohl, Caitlin Donaldson, Kateryna Maistrenko, Lucy Climer-Kennedy, Jessica Norris, Ainsley Tiernan) 6:36.171.

Second Varsity 8+ — 4. Washington State (Cate Field, Laurita Nemeraviciute, Madeleine Bingham, Ilaria Macchi, Sue Yu, Hana Anderson, Cierra Bird, Grace Trujillo, Paloma Probart) 6:57.026.

Varsity 4+ — 3. Washington State (Molly Miller, Isabella Cristelli, Jensyn Smith, Maddy Pollard, Makenna Price) 7:35.435.

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results

Sunday

At Monte Carlo Country Club

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Purse: $2,082,960

Surface: Red clay

Men’s Singles

Championship

Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Greece, def. Andrey Rublev (6), Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

WTA MUSC Health Women’s Results

Sunday

At Family Circle Tennis Center

Charleston, S.C.

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Red clay

Women’s Singles

Championship

Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Bobcat Anderson Tennis Center

Bozeman, Mont.

Sunday

Idaho 4, Montana State 3

Singles — Laura May, MSU, def. Melissa Huchet 6-2, 6-2; Laura Spataro, UI, def. Mirte Van Baelen 6-2, 6-3; Felicia Jayasaputra, MSU, def. Katherine Jhang 6-4, 6-1; Maggie Chen, UI, def. Enni Zander 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (2); Marta Magalhaes, UI, def. JJ Chen 6-0, 7-6 (6); Jazmin Lerman, MSU, def. Saffron Dowse 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles — Huchet/Jhang, UI, def. Mary/Van Baelen 6-0; Spataro/Chen, UI, def. Chen/Lerman 6-3; Magalhaes/Dowse, UI, def. Zander/Jayasaputra 7-5.

Ralphs-Strauss Tennis Center

Malibu, Calif.

Sunday

Pepperdine 7, Washington State 0

Singles — Ashley Lahey, PU, def. Michaela Bayerlova 6-3, 7-5; Jessica Failla, PU, def. Hikaru Sato 6-3, 6-3; Taisiya Pachkaleva, PU, def. Fifa Kumhom 6-1, 6-2; Shiori Fukuda, PU, def. Savanna Ly-Nguyen 6-1, 6-3; Lisa Zaar, PU, def. Pang Jittakoat 7-6 (4), 6-3; Nikki Redelijk, PU, def. Melisa Ates 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles — Fukuda/Failla, PU, def. Ates/Sato 6-4; Pachkaleva/Zaar, PU, def. Jittakoat/Kumhom 6-3.

HOCKEY

NHL

East    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Washington    29    13    4    62    163    141

N.Y. Islanders    28    13    4    60    127    105

Pittsburgh    28    14    3    59    152    126

Boston    25    12    6    56    125    110

N.Y. Rangers    23    16    6    52    151    118

Philadelphia    20    18    7    47    128    162

New Jersey    14    24    6    34    109    150

Buffalo    12    26    7    31    111    154

Central    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Carolina    29    10    4    62    140    104

Florida    28    12    5    61    143    123

Tampa Bay    29    13    2    60    149    115

Nashville    24    21    1    49    121    130

Chicago    21    19    5    47    127    139

Dallas    17    14    12    46    122    109

Columbus    15    22    9    39    114    154

Detroit    16    24    6    38    103    145

West    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Colorado    30    9    4    64    154    101

Vegas    31    11    2    64    147    98

Minnesota    27    13    3    57    132    115

Arizona    20    20    5    45    121    141

St. Louis    19    18    6    44    124    135

San Jose    18    22    4    40    118    149

Los Angeles    16    20    6    38    114    127

Anaheim    14    25    7    35    103    147

North    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Toronto    28    12    5    61    147    120

Winnipeg    27    15    3    57    144    120

Edmonton    26    15    2    54    137    120

Montreal    19    14    9    47    125    119

Calgary    19    22    3    41    116    129

Vancouver    17    18    3    37    103    122

Ottawa    15    26    4    34    122    164

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Sunday’s Results

Boston 6, Washington 3

Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 3

Vegas 5, Anaheim 2

N.Y. Islanders 1, Philadelphia 0, OT

Vancouver 3, Toronto 2, OT

Los Angeles at Colorado, ppd

Today’s Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, ppd

Toronto at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Richmond Raceway

Richmond, Va.

Lap length: 0.75 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (24) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 400 laps, 51 points.

2. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400, 55.

3. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 400, 50.

4. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 400, 40.

5. (1) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 400, 50.

6. (22) Aric Almirola, Ford, 400, 32.

7. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 400, 40.

8. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 400, 33.

9. (16) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 400, 33.

10. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 400, 30.

11. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 400, 32.

12. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400, 25.

13. (17) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 400, 24.

14. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400, 25.

15. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 399, 22.

16. (27) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 399, 21.

17. (14) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 399, 20.

18. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 398, 19.

19. (30) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 398, 18.

20. (13) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 398, 17.

21. (36) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 398, 16.

22. (26) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 398, 15.

23. (21) Cole Custer, Ford, 398, 14.

24. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 397, 20.

25. (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 397, 12.

26. (15) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 397, 11.

27. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 396, 10.

28. (38) Austin Cindric, Ford, 396, 0.

29. (25) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 396, 8.

30. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 395, 7.

31. (29) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 395, 6.

32. (35) BJ McLeod, Ford, 393, 0.

33. (28) James Davison, Chevrolet, 390, 4.

34. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 390, 3.

35. (37) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 389, 0.

36. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 385, 0.

37. (31) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 384, 1.

38. (34) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, engine, 1, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 96.542 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 6 minutes, 57 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.381 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 39 laps.

Lead Changes: 20 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M.Truex 0-32; D.Hamlin 33-103; M.Truex 104-136; D.Hamlin 137; J.Logano 138; B.Keselowski 139-142; A.Dillon 143; M.Truex 144-183; J.Logano 184-185; B.Keselowski 186-206; D.Hamlin 207-292; J.Logano 293; M.Truex 294; D.Hamlin 295-334; J.Logano 335-341; D.Hamlin 342; Ky.Busch 343; M.Truex 344; J.Logano 345-382; D.Hamlin 383-390; A.Bowman 391-400

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 6 times for 207 laps; M.Truex, 5 times for 107 laps; J.Logano, 5 times for 49 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 25 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 10 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Dillon, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: M.Truex, 2; J.Logano, 1; W.Byron, 1; R.Blaney, 1; K.Larson, 1; C.Bell, 1; A.Bowman, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 434; 2. M.Truex, 353; 3. J.Logano, 352; 4. W.Byron, 310; 5. R.Blaney, 304; 6. K.Larson, 299; 7. C.Elliott, 285; 8. K.Harvick, 273; 9. B.Keselowski, 269; 10. C.Bell, 257; 11. Ky.Busch, 245; 12. A.Dillon, 239; 13. A.Bowman, 236; 14. R.Stenhouse, 222; 15. Ku.Busch, 214; 16. C.Buescher, 204.

IndyCar Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Results

Sunday

At Barber Motorsports Park

Leeds, Ala.

Lap length: 2.38 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running.

2. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

3. (5) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

4. (1) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

5. (16) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

6. (14) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

7. (18) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

8. (6) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

9. (2) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

10. (7) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

11. (11) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

12. (15) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

13. (19) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

14. (12) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

15. (13) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

16. (10) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

17. (24) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 89, Running.

18. (23) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.

19. (21) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 87, Running.

20. (20) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 86, Running.

21. (22) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 62, Did not finish.

22. (9) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 25, Did not finish.

23. (8) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, Did not finish.

24. (17) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 110.025 mph.

Time of Race: 1:52:53.0361.

Margin of Victory: 0.4016 seconds.

Cautions: 2 for 8 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: O’Ward 1-17, Palou 18-30, Power 31-33, Bourdais 34-36, O’Ward 37-41, Palou 42-60, Power 61, Bourdais 62, Veekay 63, O’Ward 64, Palou 65.

Points: Palou 53, Power 41, Dixon 35, O’Ward 34, Bourdais 31, Veekay 29, Rahal 26, Ericsson 24, Rossi 22, Grosjean 20.

F1 Imola Grand Prix Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Enzo Autodrome

Imola, Italy.

Lap length: 2.49 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 63 laps, 2:02:34.598, 25 points.

2. (1) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 63, +22.000 seconds, 19.

3. (7) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 63, +23.702, 15.

4. (4) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 63, +25.579, 12.

5. (11) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 63, +27.036, 10.

6. (6) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 63, +51.220, 8.

7. (10) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 63, +51.909, 6.

8. (5) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 63, +52.818, 4.

9. (16) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 63, +1:04.773, 2.

10. (9) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 63, +1:05.704, 1.

11. (15) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 63, +1:06.561.

12. (2) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 63, +1:07.151.

13. (20) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 63, +1:13.184.

14. (17) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 62, +1 lap.

15. (13) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, did not finish, 61.

16. (18) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, 61, +2 laps.

17. (19) Nikita Mazepin, Russia, Haas F1 Team, 61, +2 laps.

18. (8) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, did not finish, 30.

19. (12) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, did not finish, 30.

20. (14) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, did not finish.

Driver Standings

1. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 25 points.

2. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 18.

3. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 16.

4. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 12.

5. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 10.

6. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 8.

7. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 6.

8. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 4.

9. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 2.

10. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 1.

Manufacturers Standings

1. Mercedes, 41.

2. Red Bull Racing, 28.

3. McLaren, 18.

4. Ferrari, 12.

5. Alphatauri, 2.

6. Aston Martin, 1.

7. Alfa Romeo Racing, 0.

8. Alpine, 0.

9. Williams, 0.

10. Haas F1 Team, 0.

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W    L    Pct.    GB

Philadelphia    39    17    .696    —

Brooklyn    38    19    .667    11/2

Milwaukee    35    21    .625    4

Atlanta    31    26    .544    81/2

Boston    31    26    .544    81/2

New York    31    27    .534    9

Miami    29    28    .509    101/2

Charlotte    28    28    .500    11

Indiana    26    30    .464    13

Toronto    24    34    .414    16

Chicago    23    33    .411    16

Washington    23    33    .411    16

Cleveland    20    36    .357    19

Orlando    18    39    .316    211/2

Detroit    17    40    .298    221/2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W    L    Pct.    GB

Utah    42    15    .737    —

Phoenix    40    16    .714    11/2

L.A. Clippers    40    19    .678    3

Denver    36    20    .643    51/2

L.A. Lakers    35    22    .614    7

Portland    32    24    .571    91/2

Dallas    30    26    .536    111/2

Memphis    29    26    .527    12

Golden State    28    29    .491    14

San Antonio    27    28    .491    14

New Orleans    25    32    .439    17

Sacramento    23    34    .404    19

Oklahoma City    20    37    .351    22

Houston    15    42    .263    27

Minnesota    15    43    .259    271/2

Sunday’s Results

Atlanta 129, Indiana 117

New York 122, New Orleans 112, OT

Miami 109, Brooklyn 107

Charlotte 109, Portland 101

Houston 114, Orlando 110

Toronto 112, Oklahoma City 106

Sacramento 121, Dallas 107

L.A. Clippers 124, Minnesota 105

Today’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

Golden State at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Washington, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 6 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Knicks 122, Pelicans 112

NEW ORLEANS (112)

Ingram 6-18 7-8 19, Williamson 13-23 8-11 34, Adams 5-7 0-2 10, Ball 2-9 0-0 5, Bledsoe 8-20 3-3 22, Hayes 2-3 2-2 6, Johnson 1-9 0-0 2, Marshall 2-7 4-4 9, Nunnally 1-1 0-0 2, Lewis Jr. 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 41-101 24-30 112.

NEW YORK (122)

Bullock 6-8 0-0 15, Randle 11-28 9-10 33, Noel 5-6 2-2 12, Barrett 7-15 2-2 18, Payton 2-8 0-0 5, Gibson 3-4 0-0 6, Knox II 1-3 0-0 2, Toppin 0-1 0-0 0, Ntilikina 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 1-5 5-6 8, Rose 9-17 3-4 23. Totals 45-95 21-24 122.

New Orleans    25    19    35    24    9    —    112

New York    21    36    22    24    19    —    122

3-Point Goals: New Orleans 6-27 (Bledsoe 3-9, Lewis Jr. 1-2, Marshall 1-3, Ball 1-5, Ingram 0-2, Johnson 0-3, Williamson 0-3), New York 11-29 (Bullock 3-5, Barrett 2-4, Rose 2-4, Randle 2-8, Payton 1-2, Quickley 1-3, Knox II 0-2). Fouled Out: Barrett, Bullock. Rebounds: New Orleans 52 (Adams 14), New York 49 (Gibson 14). Assists: New Orleans 25 (Williamson 5), New York 27 (Randle 10). Total Fouls: New Orleans 16, New York 26. A: 1,981 (19,812)

Heat 109, Nets 107

BROOKLYN (107)

Durant 3-3 0-2 8, Harris 5-12 0-0 12, Griffin 2-7 1-2 7, Brown 4-7 0-2 8, Irving 6-19 6-6 20, A.Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, Green 3-10 2-2 8, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-5 0-0 7, Claxton 2-3 0-0 4, Shamet 10-15 3-4 30. Totals 39-82 12-18 107.

MIAMI (109)

Ariza 5-9 2-2 15, Iguodala 3-6 1-1 8, Adebayo 9-16 3-5 21, Nunn 6-13 0-0 17, Robinson 4-9 0-0 11, Okpala 0-3 0-2 0, Dedmon 1-1 8-8 10, Dragic 6-16 3-3 18, Herro 4-13 0-0 9. Totals 38-86 17-21 109.

Brooklyn    31    29    24    23    —    107

Miami    32    32    22    23    —    109

3-Point Goals: Brooklyn 17-43 (Shamet 7-12, Durant 2-2, Griffin 2-4, Harris 2-9, Irving 2-9, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-2, Green 0-3), Miami 16-39 (Nunn 5-8, Ariza 3-6, Robinson 3-8, Dragic 3-9, Herro 1-2, Iguodala 1-4, Okpala 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Brooklyn 38 (Brown 11), Miami 53 (Adebayo 15). Assists: Brooklyn 26 (Irving 9), Miami 28 (Dragic 7). Total Fouls: Brooklyn 17, Miami 13.

Hawks 129, Pacers 117

INDIANA (117)

J.Holiday 2-5 0-0 6, Sabonis 8-14 0-0 18, Turner 2-9 4-6 9, Brogdon 11-18 4-4 29, LeVert 4-12 2-3 11, Lamb 3-9 1-1 7, A.Holiday 1-5 2-2 5, McConnell 9-10 0-0 18, Sumner 5-10 4-4 14. Totals 45-92 17-20 117.

ATLANTA (129)

Collins 3-5 2-2 8, Huerter 8-12 2-3 23, Capela 10-17 5-9 25, Bogdanovic 9-18 0-0 23, Young 9-21 13-14 34, Hill 2-6 0-0 4, Okongwu 0-1 2-2 2, Goodwin 1-2 0-2 2, Williams 3-10 2-2 8. Totals 45-92 26-34 129.

Indiana    23    34    33    27    —    117

Atlanta    35    31    28    35    —    129

3-Point Goals: Indiana 10-32 (Brogdon 3-7, Sabonis 2-4, J.Holiday 2-5, A.Holiday 1-2, LeVert 1-4, Turner 1-5, Lamb 0-2, Sumner 0-3), Atlanta 13-32 (Huerter 5-7, Bogdanovic 5-11, Young 3-9, Hill 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Indiana 41 (Sabonis 14), Atlanta 51 (Capela 24). Assists: Indiana 33 (Brogdon 8), Atlanta 20 (Young 11). Total Fouls: Indiana 27, Atlanta 19.

Raptors 112, Thunder 106

OKLAHOMA CITY (106)

Bazley 6-15 1-2 16, Pokusevski 4-14 0-0 8, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Dort 9-15 6-8 29, Maledon 3-5 3-3 9, Bradley 2-3 4-4 8, Jerome 3-10 0-0 9, Mykhailiuk 2-6 0-0 4, Roby 4-6 2-2 11, Williams 4-5 2-2 12. Totals 37-82 18-21 106.

TORONTO (112)

Boucher 10-16 5-7 31, Trent Jr. 9-25 0-0 23, Birch 2-9 2-2 7, Flynn 6-14 0-0 15, Watson 0-10 0-0 0, Bembry 0-3 2-2 2, Gillespie 4-4 2-2 10, Hood 0-0 2-2 2, Watanabe 3-6 3-4 10, Johnson 3-9 5-5 12. Totals 37-96 21-24 112.

Oklahoma City    31    28    21    26    —    106

Toronto    28    24    29    31    —    112

3-Point Goals: Oklahoma City 14-33 (Dort 5-8, Bazley 3-5, Jerome 3-5, Williams 2-2, Mykhailiuk 0-3, Pokusevski 0-8), Toronto 17-38 (Boucher 6-9, Trent Jr. 5-10, Flynn 3-5, Watanabe 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Watson 0-6). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Oklahoma City 46 (Bazley, Roby 8), Toronto 47 (Boucher 12). Assists: Oklahoma City 22 (Jerome 6), Toronto 23 (Flynn, Watson 5). Total Fouls: Oklahoma City 19, Toronto 15.

Rockets 114, Magic 110

HOUSTON (114)

Olynyk 9-14 4-5 24, Tate 7-10 0-0 14, Wood 9-18 3-6 25, Bradley 2-8 2-2 7, K.Porter Jr. 8-15 2-2 22, Martin Jr. 2-5 2-2 6, Wilson 0-5 0-0 0, Brooks 5-7 1-3 16. Totals 42-82 14-20 114.

ORLANDO (110)

Bacon 7-14 7-7 22, Okeke 6-17 0-0 14, Carter Jr. 5-7 0-1 11, Anthony 5-14 5-5 16, Harris 6-12 2-3 16, Franks 2-4 0-0 5, Bamba 5-9 0-0 11, Cannady 0-3 0-0 0, Hampton 2-7 3-3 7, Randle 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 41-91 17-19 110.

Houston    28    25    32    29    —    114

Orlando    28    31    18    33    —    110

3-Point Goals: Houston 16-34 (Brooks 5-6, K.Porter Jr. 4-7, Wood 4-9, Olynyk 2-4, Bradley 1-3, Wilson 0-3), Orlando 11-32 (Harris 2-2, Randle 2-3, Okeke 2-6, Bamba 1-3, Franks 1-3, Bacon 1-5, Anthony 1-6, Hampton 0-2). Fouled Out: Houston 1 (K.Porter Jr.), Orlando None. Rebounds: Houston 43 (Wood 10), Orlando 36 (Carter Jr. 10). Assists: Houston 26 (K.Porter Jr. 7), Orlando 28 (Anthony 9). Total Fouls: Houston 21, Orlando 19. A: 3,772 (18,846)

Hornets 109, Blazers 101

PORTLAND (101)

Covington 0-1 0-0 0, Hollis-Jefferson 1-5 5-6 7, Nurkic 4-8 3-4 12, McCollum 8-22 4-7 22, Powell 6-16 4-4 17, Anthony 8-19 2-2 24, Little 1-3 0-2 2, Kanter 6-11 0-1 12, Simons 2-6 1-2 5. Totals 36-91 19-28 101.

CHARLOTTE (109)

Bridges 7-14 2-2 19, McDaniels 4-7 4-4 13, Carey Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Co.Martin 2-5 0-0 5, Rozier 13-24 1-2 34, Ca.Martin 3-6 1-1 8, Washington 8-17 2-4 23, Zeller 2-5 3-4 7, Wanamaker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-83 13-17 109.

Portland    24    27    21    29    —    101

Charlotte    44    21    28    16    —    109

3-Point Goals: Portland 10-36 (Anthony 6-12, McCollum 2-8, Nurkic 1-2, Powell 1-8, Simons 0-4), Charlotte 18-43 (Rozier 7-13, Washington 5-11, Bridges 3-7, Co.Martin 1-2, McDaniels 1-3, Ca.Martin 1-4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Portland 47 (Covington, Kanter 7), Charlotte 46 (Rozier, Washington 8). Assists: Portland 18 (McCollum 6), Charlotte 26 (Rozier 10). Total Fouls: Portland 18, Charlotte 25. A: 3,880 (19,077)

Kings 121, Mavs 107

SACRAMENTO (121)

Barnes 9-14 1-1 24, Harkless 2-8 4-4 8, Whiteside 5-12 2-3 12, Fox 12-21 6-7 30, Hield 1-5 0-0 2, Silva 0-1 0-0 0, Metu 3-8 0-0 6, Davis 9-12 0-0 23, Haliburton 0-2 3-4 3, Wright 3-6 6-6 13. Totals 44-89 22-25 121.

DALLAS (107)

Finney-Smith 8-11 0-0 22, Kleber 0-3 0-0 0, Porzingis 3-14 2-2 9, Doncic 14-27 5-10 37, Richardson 3-9 0-0 7, Hardaway Jr. 2-10 2-2 8, Melli 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Cauley-Stein 1-1 2-2 4, Brunson 8-10 2-4 20, Redick 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-87 13-20 107.

Sacramento    22    45    20    34    —    121

Dallas    20    30    27    30    —    107

3-Point Goals: Sacramento 11-24 (Davis 5-5, Barnes 5-8, Wright 1-2, Fox 0-2, Metu 0-2, Hield 0-4), Dallas 16-48 (Finney-Smith 6-8, Doncic 4-13, Brunson 2-3, Hardaway Jr. 2-8, Richardson 1-5, Porzingis 1-7, Kleber 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Sacramento 42 (Whiteside 10), Dallas 42 (Porzingis 11). Assists: Sacramento 22 (Fox 12), Dallas 15 (Brunson, Doncic 4). Total Fouls: Sacramento 19, Dallas 20. A: 4,193 (19,200)

Clippers 124, T-wolves 105

MINNESOTA (105)

McDaniels 4-6 0-0 11, Okogie 3-6 0-0 8, Towns 5-15 5-5 16, Edwards 6-16 6-7 23, Rubio 2-6 1-2 6, Culver 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 0-0 1-2 1, Hernangomez 1-5 0-0 2, Layman 1-1 0-0 2, Reid 5-10 2-3 13, Vanderbilt 0-2 1-2 1, McLaughlin 3-7 0-0 9, Russell 5-13 0-0 11. Totals 36-88 16-21 105.

L.A. CLIPPERS (124)

Leonard 6-11 1-1 15, Morris Sr. 7-12 0-0 19, Zubac 5-7 3-4 13, George 9-17 1-2 23, Jackson 4-9 2-2 13, Coffey 0-3 1-2 1, Fitts 1-2 0-0 3, Mann 2-7 2-2 8, Patterson 1-2 0-0 3, Cousins 2-5 0-0 4, Oturu 2-2 3-4 7, Kennard 5-9 0-0 13, Rondo 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 45-89 13-17 124.

Minnesota    26    27    16    36    —    105

L.A. Clippers    29    43    32    20    —    124

3-Point Goals: Minnesota 17-45 (Edwards 5-11, McDaniels 3-5, McLaughlin 3-5, Okogie 2-5, Reid 1-2, Rubio 1-3, Russell 1-5, Towns 1-6, Hernangomez 0-3), L.A. Clippers 21-42 (Morris Sr. 5-7, George 4-9, Jackson 3-5, Kennard 3-6, Mann 2-3, Leonard 2-6, Patterson 1-2, Cousins 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Minnesota 37 (Reid 7), L.A. Clippers 48 (Leonard 11). Assists: Minnesota 27 (McLaughlin, Rubio, Towns 5), L.A. Clippers 31 (Leonard 8). Total Fouls: Minnesota 21, L.A. Clippers 26. A: 1,734 (18,997)

SOCCER

MLS

Eastern Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

D.C. United    1    0    0    3    2    1

Montreal    1    0    0    3    4    2

Chicago    0    0    1    1    2    2

New England    0    0    1    1    2    2

Cincinnati    0    0    1    1    2    2

Nashville    0    0    1    1    2    2

Columbus    0    0    1    1    0    0

Philadelphia    0    0    1    1    0    0

Orlando City    0    0    1    1    0    0

Atlanta    0    0    1    1    0    0

New York    0    1    0    0    1    2

Toronto FC    0    1    0    0    2    4

New York City FC    0    1    0    0    1    2

Inter Miami CF    0    1    0    0    2    3

Western Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

LA Galaxy    1    0    0    3    3    2

Sporting KC    1    0    0    3    2    1

Houston    1    0    0    3    2    1

Seattle    1    0    0    3    4    0

Vancouver    1    0    0    3    1    0

Los Angeles FC    1    0    0    3    2    0

FC Dallas    0    0    1    1    0    0

Colorado    0    0    1    1    0    0

Real Salt Lake    0    0    0    0    0    0

San Jose    0    1    0    0    1    2

Portland    0    1    0    0    0    1

Minnesota United    0    1    0    0    0    4

Austin FC    0    1    0    0    0    2

Note: For the 2021 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game.

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Results

LA Galaxy 3, Miami 2

Philadelphia 0, Columbus 0, tie

Vancouver 1, Portland 0

Friday’s Game

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 10 a.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 11 a.m.

Vancouver at Toronto FC, Noon

FC Dallas at San Jose, 12:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 25, Game

New York at LA Galaxy, 2:30 p.m.

NWSL Challenge Cup Glance

All Times Pacific

EAST

    GP    W    D    L    GF    GA    Pts

North Carolina    1    1    0    0    3    2    3

Washington    2    1    0    1    3    3    3

Gotham FC    1    1    0    0    1    0    3

Orlando    2    0    1    1    2    3    1

Louisville    2    0    1    1    2    3    1

WEST

    GP    W    D    L    GF    GA    Pts

Portland    2    2    0    0    3    1    6

Houston    1    0    2    0    0    0    2

Chicago    2    0    1    1    0    1    1

OL Reign    1    0    1    0    0    0    1

Kansas City    1    0    0    1    1    2    0

Tuesday’s Games

North Carolina Courage at Gotham FC, 3

Kansas City at Chicago Red Stars, 5:30

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Reign FC at Portland, 7 p.m.

