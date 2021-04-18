GOLF
PGA Tour RBC Heritage Scores
Sunday
At Harbour Town Golf Links
Hilton Head, S.C.
Purse: $7.1 million
Yardage: 7,121; Par: 71
Final Round
Stewart Cink (500), $1,278,000 63-63-69-70—265
Emiliano Grillo (245), $631,900 68-64-69-68—269
Harold Varner III (245), $631,900 66-68-69-66—269
Corey Conners (115), $298,792 67-64-72-68—271
Maverick McNealy (115), $298,792 71-67-66-67—271
Matt Fitzpatrick (115), $298,792 71-64-68-68—271
Chris Kirk (88), $230,750 70-67-68-67—272
Collin Morikawa (88), $230,750 65-68-67-72—272
Russell Henley (73), $186,375 69-70-67-67—273
Shane Lowry (73), $186,375 70-65-72-66—273
Webb Simpson (73), $186,375 71-68-64-70—273
Cameron Smith (73), $186,375 62-71-74-66—273
Daniel Berger (55), $130,995 67-71-66-70—274
Brian Harman (55), $130,995 67-70-67-70—274
Sungjae Im (55), $130,995 68-65-69-72—274
Dustin Johnson (55), $130,995 70-67-71-66—274
Denny McCarthy (55), $130,995 73-67-67-67—274
Charles Howell III (43), $87,584 66-70-74-65—275
Abraham Ancer (43), $87,584 69-66-70-70—275
Charley Hoffman (43), $87,584 68-69-67-71—275
Matt Kuchar (43), $87,584 70-68-67-70—275
Brian Stuard (43), $87,584 70-68-68-69—275
Matt Wallace (43), $87,584 65-72-65-73—275
Danny Willett (43), $87,584 68-71-67-69—275
Wesley Bryan (30), $52,274 68-66-75-67—276
Cameron Davis (30), $52,274 69-69-70-68—276
Tom Hoge (30), $52,274 67-67-73-69—276
Billy Horschel (30), $52,274 66-67-71-72—276
Tom Lewis (30), $52,274 72-67-67-70—276
Alex Noren (30), $52,274 71-68-68-69—276
Adam Schenk (30), $52,274 68-69-70-69—276
Camilo Villegas (30), $52,274 69-68-68-71—276
Doug Ghim (21), $37,867 70-69-72-66—277
Lucas Glover (21), $37,867 67-69-72-69—277
Si Woo Kim (21), $37,867 71-67-71-68—277
Andrew Landry (21), $37,867 70-70-70-67—277
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $37,867 70-69-65-73—277
Kevin Streelman (21), $37,867 67-71-66-73—277
Sam Burns (16), $30,885 72-68-69-69—278
Tyrrell Hatton (16), $30,885 73-66-73-66—278
Brendon Todd (16), $30,885 70-70-67-71—278
Branden Grace (12), $24,495 68-69-73-69—279
Scott Harrington (12), $24,495 69-71-68-71—279
Chase Seiffert (12), $24,495 71-68-69-71—279
Brandt Snedeker (12), $24,495 69-71-68-71—279
Michael Thompson (12), $24,495 68-67-72-72—279
Will Zalatoris, $24,495 68-67-71-73—279
Matthew NeSmith (9), $18,957 68-72-70-70—280
Ian Poulter (9), $18,957 69-68-73-70—280
Kevin Tway (9), $18,957 69-71-70-70—280
Rory Sabbatini (8), $17,821 70-69-67-75—281
Brice Garnett (7), $17,005 69-70-75-68—282
Mackenzie Hughes (7), $17,005 67-71-71-73—282
Ryan Moore (7), $17,005 70-69-72-71—282
Robert Streb (7), $17,005 68-69-74-71—282
Dylan Frittelli (6), $16,472 71-67-71-74—283
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (6), $16,472 67-73-70-73—283
Luke List (5), $16,259 74-66-72-72—284
Harry Higgs (5), $15,975 71-68-72-74—285
Robert MacIntyre, $15,975 70-67-70-78—285
Sepp Straka (5), $15,975 70-67-73-75—285
Scott Piercy (5), $15,691 70-70-72-74—286
Lee Westwood (4), $15,549 71-68-75-73—287
Wyndham Clark (4), $15,407 70-70-71-77—288
Sung Kang (4), $15,265 68-68-76-77—289
PGA Tour Champions Chubb Classic Scores
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $1.6 million
Yardage: 6,881; Par: 72
Final Round
Steve Stricker, $240,000 66-67-67—200
Alex Cejka, $128,000 68-65-68—201
Robert Karlsson, $128,000 66-66-69—201
Tim Petrovic, $85,600 67-70-65—202
Kevin Sutherland, $85,600 70-66-66—202
Fred Couples, $60,800 63-69-71—203
Bernhard Langer, $60,800 65-68-70—203
Gene Sauers, $51,200 66-69-70—205
Glen Day, $40,000 68-69-69—206
Miguel Angel Jiménez, $40,000 69-67-70—206
Billy Mayfair, $40,000 69-69-68—206
David Toms, $40,000 68-70-68—206
Scott Parel, $32,000 70-68-69—207
Shane Bertsch, $29,600 68-71-69—208
Craig Bowden, $29,600 72-68-68—208
Marco Dawson, $27,200 69-69-71—209
Doug Barron, $24,800 69-73-68—210
Lee Janzen, $24,800 71-69-70—210
Kent Jones, $22,400 69-70-72—211
Scott Dunlap, $20,960 69-72-71—212
Mike Weir, $18,613 72-70-71—213
John Huston, $18,613 70-69-74—213
Rocco Mediate, $18,613 72-68-73—213
Tom Byrum, $14,300 70-73-71—214
Retief Goosen, $14,300 72-67-75—214
Paul Goydos, $14,300 77-68-69—214
Jerry Kelly, $14,300 70-75-69—214
Steve Pate, $14,300 72-71-71—214
Vijay Singh, $14,300 70-68-76—214
Jeff Sluman, $14,300 70-70-74—214
Ken Tanigawa, $14,300 69-73-72—214
Brandt Jobe, $10,560 70-70-75—215
David McKenzie, $10,560 69-69-77—215
Rod Pampling, $10,560 76-70-69—215
Tom Pernice Jr., $10,560 70-76-69—215
Kirk Triplett, $10,560 67-74-74—215
Michael Allen, $8,160 70-73-73—216
Darren Clarke, $8,160 71-72-73—216
Ken Duke, $8,160 70-75-71—216
Steve Flesch, $8,160 74-72-70—216
Tom Gillis, $8,160 73-75-68—216
Tom Lehman, $8,160 71-72-73—216
Corey Pavin, $8,160 68-72-76—216
Billy Andrade, $5,600 74-71-72—217
Fred Funk, $5,600 69-73-75—217
Jay Haas, $5,600 76-74-67—217
Stephen Leaney, $5,600 70-75-72—217
Jeff Maggert, $5,600 71-74-72—217
Colin Montgomerie, $5,600 72-72-73—217
Jose Maria Olazabal, $5,600 73-75-69—217
Brett Quigley, $5,600 73-70-74—217
Wes Short, Jr., $5,600 73-75-69—217
Stephen Ames, $3,920 79-71-68—218
Paul Broadhurst, $3,920 78-71-69—218
Chris DiMarco, $3,520 74-73-72—219
Joe Durant, $3,520 76-70-73—219
Jesús Rivas, $3,520 74-72-73—219
Ernie Els, $3,120 76-73-71—220
Loren Roberts, $3,120 74-73-73—220
Woody Austin, $2,640 70-74-77—221
David Frost, $2,640 70-75-76—221
Larry Mize, $2,640 73-70-78—221
Mark O’Meara, $2,640 75-70-76—221
Mark Brooks, $2,080 75-74-73—222
Brad Faxon, $2,080 76-69-77—222
Fran Quinn, $2,080 72-79-71—222
Cameron Beckman, $1,680 77-71-75—223
Tim Herron, $1,680 75-72-76—223
Scott Hoch, $1,456 77-73-74—224
Scott Verplank, $1,456 77-78-69—224
Peter Jacobsen, $1,264 76-73-76—225
Duffy Waldorf, $1,264 72-76-77—225
Olin Browne, $1,056 75-76-75—226
Robin Byrd, $1,056 75-78-73—226
Jesper Parnevik, $1,056 73-72-81—226
Sandy Lyle, $896 76-77-74—227
Ian Woosnam, $896 73-77-77—227
Frank Lickliter II, $800 78-77-75—230
Scott McCarron, $736 79-81-72—232
John Harris, $688 89-69-77—235
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NCAA FCS Playoff Glance
All Times Pacific
First Round
Saturday’s Games
Monmouth at Sam Houston, 9 a.m.
Davidson at Jacksonville St., 11 a.m.
VMI at James Madison, 11 a.m.
Holy Cross at South Dakota St., Noon
E. Washington at North Dakota St., 12:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at Weber St., 1 p.m.
Missouri St. at North Dakota, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Delaware, 4 p.m.
ROWING
COLLEGE WOMEN
Big Ten Invitational
Bethel, Ohio
Sunday
First Varsity 8+ — 4. Washington State (Emma Barrett, Renee Kemp, Samantha Schmidt, Abigail Linnenkohl, Caitlin Donaldson, Kateryna Maistrenko, Lucy Climer-Kennedy, Jessica Norris, Ainsley Tiernan) 6:36.171.
Second Varsity 8+ — 4. Washington State (Cate Field, Laurita Nemeraviciute, Madeleine Bingham, Ilaria Macchi, Sue Yu, Hana Anderson, Cierra Bird, Grace Trujillo, Paloma Probart) 6:57.026.
Varsity 4+ — 3. Washington State (Molly Miller, Isabella Cristelli, Jensyn Smith, Maddy Pollard, Makenna Price) 7:35.435.
TENNIS
ATP World Tour Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters Results
Sunday
At Monte Carlo Country Club
Monte Carlo, Monaco
Purse: $2,082,960
Surface: Red clay
Men’s Singles
Championship
Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Greece, def. Andrey Rublev (6), Russia, 6-3, 6-3.
WTA MUSC Health Women’s Results
Sunday
At Family Circle Tennis Center
Charleston, S.C.
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Red clay
Women’s Singles
Championship
Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1.
COLLEGE WOMEN
Bobcat Anderson Tennis Center
Bozeman, Mont.
Sunday
Idaho 4, Montana State 3
Singles — Laura May, MSU, def. Melissa Huchet 6-2, 6-2; Laura Spataro, UI, def. Mirte Van Baelen 6-2, 6-3; Felicia Jayasaputra, MSU, def. Katherine Jhang 6-4, 6-1; Maggie Chen, UI, def. Enni Zander 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (2); Marta Magalhaes, UI, def. JJ Chen 6-0, 7-6 (6); Jazmin Lerman, MSU, def. Saffron Dowse 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles — Huchet/Jhang, UI, def. Mary/Van Baelen 6-0; Spataro/Chen, UI, def. Chen/Lerman 6-3; Magalhaes/Dowse, UI, def. Zander/Jayasaputra 7-5.
Ralphs-Strauss Tennis Center
Malibu, Calif.
Sunday
Pepperdine 7, Washington State 0
Singles — Ashley Lahey, PU, def. Michaela Bayerlova 6-3, 7-5; Jessica Failla, PU, def. Hikaru Sato 6-3, 6-3; Taisiya Pachkaleva, PU, def. Fifa Kumhom 6-1, 6-2; Shiori Fukuda, PU, def. Savanna Ly-Nguyen 6-1, 6-3; Lisa Zaar, PU, def. Pang Jittakoat 7-6 (4), 6-3; Nikki Redelijk, PU, def. Melisa Ates 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — Fukuda/Failla, PU, def. Ates/Sato 6-4; Pachkaleva/Zaar, PU, def. Jittakoat/Kumhom 6-3.
HOCKEY
NHL
East W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 29 13 4 62 163 141
N.Y. Islanders 28 13 4 60 127 105
Pittsburgh 28 14 3 59 152 126
Boston 25 12 6 56 125 110
N.Y. Rangers 23 16 6 52 151 118
Philadelphia 20 18 7 47 128 162
New Jersey 14 24 6 34 109 150
Buffalo 12 26 7 31 111 154
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 29 10 4 62 140 104
Florida 28 12 5 61 143 123
Tampa Bay 29 13 2 60 149 115
Nashville 24 21 1 49 121 130
Chicago 21 19 5 47 127 139
Dallas 17 14 12 46 122 109
Columbus 15 22 9 39 114 154
Detroit 16 24 6 38 103 145
West W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 30 9 4 64 154 101
Vegas 31 11 2 64 147 98
Minnesota 27 13 3 57 132 115
Arizona 20 20 5 45 121 141
St. Louis 19 18 6 44 124 135
San Jose 18 22 4 40 118 149
Los Angeles 16 20 6 38 114 127
Anaheim 14 25 7 35 103 147
North W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 28 12 5 61 147 120
Winnipeg 27 15 3 57 144 120
Edmonton 26 15 2 54 137 120
Montreal 19 14 9 47 125 119
Calgary 19 22 3 41 116 129
Vancouver 17 18 3 37 103 122
Ottawa 15 26 4 34 122 164
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Sunday’s Results
Boston 6, Washington 3
Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 3
Vegas 5, Anaheim 2
N.Y. Islanders 1, Philadelphia 0, OT
Vancouver 3, Toronto 2, OT
Los Angeles at Colorado, ppd
Today’s Games
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, ppd
Toronto at Vancouver, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Richmond Raceway
Richmond, Va.
Lap length: 0.75 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (24) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 400 laps, 51 points.
2. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400, 55.
3. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 400, 50.
4. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 400, 40.
5. (1) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 400, 50.
6. (22) Aric Almirola, Ford, 400, 32.
7. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 400, 40.
8. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 400, 33.
9. (16) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 400, 33.
10. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 400, 30.
11. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 400, 32.
12. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400, 25.
13. (17) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 400, 24.
14. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400, 25.
15. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 399, 22.
16. (27) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 399, 21.
17. (14) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 399, 20.
18. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 398, 19.
19. (30) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 398, 18.
20. (13) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 398, 17.
21. (36) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 398, 16.
22. (26) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 398, 15.
23. (21) Cole Custer, Ford, 398, 14.
24. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 397, 20.
25. (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 397, 12.
26. (15) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 397, 11.
27. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 396, 10.
28. (38) Austin Cindric, Ford, 396, 0.
29. (25) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 396, 8.
30. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 395, 7.
31. (29) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 395, 6.
32. (35) BJ McLeod, Ford, 393, 0.
33. (28) James Davison, Chevrolet, 390, 4.
34. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 390, 3.
35. (37) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 389, 0.
36. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 385, 0.
37. (31) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 384, 1.
38. (34) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, engine, 1, 0.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 96.542 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 6 minutes, 57 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.381 seconds.
Caution Flags: 5 for 39 laps.
Lead Changes: 20 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: M.Truex 0-32; D.Hamlin 33-103; M.Truex 104-136; D.Hamlin 137; J.Logano 138; B.Keselowski 139-142; A.Dillon 143; M.Truex 144-183; J.Logano 184-185; B.Keselowski 186-206; D.Hamlin 207-292; J.Logano 293; M.Truex 294; D.Hamlin 295-334; J.Logano 335-341; D.Hamlin 342; Ky.Busch 343; M.Truex 344; J.Logano 345-382; D.Hamlin 383-390; A.Bowman 391-400
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 6 times for 207 laps; M.Truex, 5 times for 107 laps; J.Logano, 5 times for 49 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 25 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 10 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Dillon, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: M.Truex, 2; J.Logano, 1; W.Byron, 1; R.Blaney, 1; K.Larson, 1; C.Bell, 1; A.Bowman, 1; M.McDowell, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 434; 2. M.Truex, 353; 3. J.Logano, 352; 4. W.Byron, 310; 5. R.Blaney, 304; 6. K.Larson, 299; 7. C.Elliott, 285; 8. K.Harvick, 273; 9. B.Keselowski, 269; 10. C.Bell, 257; 11. Ky.Busch, 245; 12. A.Dillon, 239; 13. A.Bowman, 236; 14. R.Stenhouse, 222; 15. Ku.Busch, 214; 16. C.Buescher, 204.
IndyCar Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Results
Sunday
At Barber Motorsports Park
Leeds, Ala.
Lap length: 2.38 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (3) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running.
2. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
3. (5) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
4. (1) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
5. (16) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
6. (14) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
7. (18) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
8. (6) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
9. (2) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
10. (7) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
11. (11) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
12. (15) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
13. (19) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
14. (12) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
15. (13) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
16. (10) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
17. (24) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 89, Running.
18. (23) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.
19. (21) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 87, Running.
20. (20) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 86, Running.
21. (22) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 62, Did not finish.
22. (9) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 25, Did not finish.
23. (8) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, Did not finish.
24. (17) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 110.025 mph.
Time of Race: 1:52:53.0361.
Margin of Victory: 0.4016 seconds.
Cautions: 2 for 8 laps.
Lead Changes: 10 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: O’Ward 1-17, Palou 18-30, Power 31-33, Bourdais 34-36, O’Ward 37-41, Palou 42-60, Power 61, Bourdais 62, Veekay 63, O’Ward 64, Palou 65.
Points: Palou 53, Power 41, Dixon 35, O’Ward 34, Bourdais 31, Veekay 29, Rahal 26, Ericsson 24, Rossi 22, Grosjean 20.
F1 Imola Grand Prix Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Enzo Autodrome
Imola, Italy.
Lap length: 2.49 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (3) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 63 laps, 2:02:34.598, 25 points.
2. (1) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 63, +22.000 seconds, 19.
3. (7) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 63, +23.702, 15.
4. (4) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 63, +25.579, 12.
5. (11) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 63, +27.036, 10.
6. (6) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 63, +51.220, 8.
7. (10) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 63, +51.909, 6.
8. (5) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 63, +52.818, 4.
9. (16) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 63, +1:04.773, 2.
10. (9) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 63, +1:05.704, 1.
11. (15) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 63, +1:06.561.
12. (2) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 63, +1:07.151.
13. (20) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 63, +1:13.184.
14. (17) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 62, +1 lap.
15. (13) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, did not finish, 61.
16. (18) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, 61, +2 laps.
17. (19) Nikita Mazepin, Russia, Haas F1 Team, 61, +2 laps.
18. (8) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, did not finish, 30.
19. (12) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, did not finish, 30.
20. (14) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, did not finish.
Driver Standings
1. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 25 points.
2. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 18.
3. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 16.
4. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 12.
5. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 10.
6. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 8.
7. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 6.
8. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 4.
9. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 2.
10. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 1.
Manufacturers Standings
1. Mercedes, 41.
2. Red Bull Racing, 28.
3. McLaren, 18.
4. Ferrari, 12.
5. Alphatauri, 2.
6. Aston Martin, 1.
7. Alfa Romeo Racing, 0.
8. Alpine, 0.
9. Williams, 0.
10. Haas F1 Team, 0.
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
Philadelphia 39 17 .696 —
Brooklyn 38 19 .667 11/2
Milwaukee 35 21 .625 4
Atlanta 31 26 .544 81/2
Boston 31 26 .544 81/2
New York 31 27 .534 9
Miami 29 28 .509 101/2
Charlotte 28 28 .500 11
Indiana 26 30 .464 13
Toronto 24 34 .414 16
Chicago 23 33 .411 16
Washington 23 33 .411 16
Cleveland 20 36 .357 19
Orlando 18 39 .316 211/2
Detroit 17 40 .298 221/2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
Utah 42 15 .737 —
Phoenix 40 16 .714 11/2
L.A. Clippers 40 19 .678 3
Denver 36 20 .643 51/2
L.A. Lakers 35 22 .614 7
Portland 32 24 .571 91/2
Dallas 30 26 .536 111/2
Memphis 29 26 .527 12
Golden State 28 29 .491 14
San Antonio 27 28 .491 14
New Orleans 25 32 .439 17
Sacramento 23 34 .404 19
Oklahoma City 20 37 .351 22
Houston 15 42 .263 27
Minnesota 15 43 .259 271/2
Sunday’s Results
Atlanta 129, Indiana 117
New York 122, New Orleans 112, OT
Miami 109, Brooklyn 107
Charlotte 109, Portland 101
Houston 114, Orlando 110
Toronto 112, Oklahoma City 106
Sacramento 121, Dallas 107
L.A. Clippers 124, Minnesota 105
Today’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Golden State at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Washington, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 6 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Knicks 122, Pelicans 112
NEW ORLEANS (112)
Ingram 6-18 7-8 19, Williamson 13-23 8-11 34, Adams 5-7 0-2 10, Ball 2-9 0-0 5, Bledsoe 8-20 3-3 22, Hayes 2-3 2-2 6, Johnson 1-9 0-0 2, Marshall 2-7 4-4 9, Nunnally 1-1 0-0 2, Lewis Jr. 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 41-101 24-30 112.
NEW YORK (122)
Bullock 6-8 0-0 15, Randle 11-28 9-10 33, Noel 5-6 2-2 12, Barrett 7-15 2-2 18, Payton 2-8 0-0 5, Gibson 3-4 0-0 6, Knox II 1-3 0-0 2, Toppin 0-1 0-0 0, Ntilikina 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 1-5 5-6 8, Rose 9-17 3-4 23. Totals 45-95 21-24 122.
New Orleans 25 19 35 24 9 — 112
New York 21 36 22 24 19 — 122
3-Point Goals: New Orleans 6-27 (Bledsoe 3-9, Lewis Jr. 1-2, Marshall 1-3, Ball 1-5, Ingram 0-2, Johnson 0-3, Williamson 0-3), New York 11-29 (Bullock 3-5, Barrett 2-4, Rose 2-4, Randle 2-8, Payton 1-2, Quickley 1-3, Knox II 0-2). Fouled Out: Barrett, Bullock. Rebounds: New Orleans 52 (Adams 14), New York 49 (Gibson 14). Assists: New Orleans 25 (Williamson 5), New York 27 (Randle 10). Total Fouls: New Orleans 16, New York 26. A: 1,981 (19,812)
Heat 109, Nets 107
BROOKLYN (107)
Durant 3-3 0-2 8, Harris 5-12 0-0 12, Griffin 2-7 1-2 7, Brown 4-7 0-2 8, Irving 6-19 6-6 20, A.Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, Green 3-10 2-2 8, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-5 0-0 7, Claxton 2-3 0-0 4, Shamet 10-15 3-4 30. Totals 39-82 12-18 107.
MIAMI (109)
Ariza 5-9 2-2 15, Iguodala 3-6 1-1 8, Adebayo 9-16 3-5 21, Nunn 6-13 0-0 17, Robinson 4-9 0-0 11, Okpala 0-3 0-2 0, Dedmon 1-1 8-8 10, Dragic 6-16 3-3 18, Herro 4-13 0-0 9. Totals 38-86 17-21 109.
Brooklyn 31 29 24 23 — 107
Miami 32 32 22 23 — 109
3-Point Goals: Brooklyn 17-43 (Shamet 7-12, Durant 2-2, Griffin 2-4, Harris 2-9, Irving 2-9, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-2, Green 0-3), Miami 16-39 (Nunn 5-8, Ariza 3-6, Robinson 3-8, Dragic 3-9, Herro 1-2, Iguodala 1-4, Okpala 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Brooklyn 38 (Brown 11), Miami 53 (Adebayo 15). Assists: Brooklyn 26 (Irving 9), Miami 28 (Dragic 7). Total Fouls: Brooklyn 17, Miami 13.
Hawks 129, Pacers 117
INDIANA (117)
J.Holiday 2-5 0-0 6, Sabonis 8-14 0-0 18, Turner 2-9 4-6 9, Brogdon 11-18 4-4 29, LeVert 4-12 2-3 11, Lamb 3-9 1-1 7, A.Holiday 1-5 2-2 5, McConnell 9-10 0-0 18, Sumner 5-10 4-4 14. Totals 45-92 17-20 117.
ATLANTA (129)
Collins 3-5 2-2 8, Huerter 8-12 2-3 23, Capela 10-17 5-9 25, Bogdanovic 9-18 0-0 23, Young 9-21 13-14 34, Hill 2-6 0-0 4, Okongwu 0-1 2-2 2, Goodwin 1-2 0-2 2, Williams 3-10 2-2 8. Totals 45-92 26-34 129.
Indiana 23 34 33 27 — 117
Atlanta 35 31 28 35 — 129
3-Point Goals: Indiana 10-32 (Brogdon 3-7, Sabonis 2-4, J.Holiday 2-5, A.Holiday 1-2, LeVert 1-4, Turner 1-5, Lamb 0-2, Sumner 0-3), Atlanta 13-32 (Huerter 5-7, Bogdanovic 5-11, Young 3-9, Hill 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Indiana 41 (Sabonis 14), Atlanta 51 (Capela 24). Assists: Indiana 33 (Brogdon 8), Atlanta 20 (Young 11). Total Fouls: Indiana 27, Atlanta 19.
Raptors 112, Thunder 106
OKLAHOMA CITY (106)
Bazley 6-15 1-2 16, Pokusevski 4-14 0-0 8, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Dort 9-15 6-8 29, Maledon 3-5 3-3 9, Bradley 2-3 4-4 8, Jerome 3-10 0-0 9, Mykhailiuk 2-6 0-0 4, Roby 4-6 2-2 11, Williams 4-5 2-2 12. Totals 37-82 18-21 106.
TORONTO (112)
Boucher 10-16 5-7 31, Trent Jr. 9-25 0-0 23, Birch 2-9 2-2 7, Flynn 6-14 0-0 15, Watson 0-10 0-0 0, Bembry 0-3 2-2 2, Gillespie 4-4 2-2 10, Hood 0-0 2-2 2, Watanabe 3-6 3-4 10, Johnson 3-9 5-5 12. Totals 37-96 21-24 112.
Oklahoma City 31 28 21 26 — 106
Toronto 28 24 29 31 — 112
3-Point Goals: Oklahoma City 14-33 (Dort 5-8, Bazley 3-5, Jerome 3-5, Williams 2-2, Mykhailiuk 0-3, Pokusevski 0-8), Toronto 17-38 (Boucher 6-9, Trent Jr. 5-10, Flynn 3-5, Watanabe 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Watson 0-6). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Oklahoma City 46 (Bazley, Roby 8), Toronto 47 (Boucher 12). Assists: Oklahoma City 22 (Jerome 6), Toronto 23 (Flynn, Watson 5). Total Fouls: Oklahoma City 19, Toronto 15.
Rockets 114, Magic 110
HOUSTON (114)
Olynyk 9-14 4-5 24, Tate 7-10 0-0 14, Wood 9-18 3-6 25, Bradley 2-8 2-2 7, K.Porter Jr. 8-15 2-2 22, Martin Jr. 2-5 2-2 6, Wilson 0-5 0-0 0, Brooks 5-7 1-3 16. Totals 42-82 14-20 114.
ORLANDO (110)
Bacon 7-14 7-7 22, Okeke 6-17 0-0 14, Carter Jr. 5-7 0-1 11, Anthony 5-14 5-5 16, Harris 6-12 2-3 16, Franks 2-4 0-0 5, Bamba 5-9 0-0 11, Cannady 0-3 0-0 0, Hampton 2-7 3-3 7, Randle 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 41-91 17-19 110.
Houston 28 25 32 29 — 114
Orlando 28 31 18 33 — 110
3-Point Goals: Houston 16-34 (Brooks 5-6, K.Porter Jr. 4-7, Wood 4-9, Olynyk 2-4, Bradley 1-3, Wilson 0-3), Orlando 11-32 (Harris 2-2, Randle 2-3, Okeke 2-6, Bamba 1-3, Franks 1-3, Bacon 1-5, Anthony 1-6, Hampton 0-2). Fouled Out: Houston 1 (K.Porter Jr.), Orlando None. Rebounds: Houston 43 (Wood 10), Orlando 36 (Carter Jr. 10). Assists: Houston 26 (K.Porter Jr. 7), Orlando 28 (Anthony 9). Total Fouls: Houston 21, Orlando 19. A: 3,772 (18,846)
Hornets 109, Blazers 101
PORTLAND (101)
Covington 0-1 0-0 0, Hollis-Jefferson 1-5 5-6 7, Nurkic 4-8 3-4 12, McCollum 8-22 4-7 22, Powell 6-16 4-4 17, Anthony 8-19 2-2 24, Little 1-3 0-2 2, Kanter 6-11 0-1 12, Simons 2-6 1-2 5. Totals 36-91 19-28 101.
CHARLOTTE (109)
Bridges 7-14 2-2 19, McDaniels 4-7 4-4 13, Carey Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Co.Martin 2-5 0-0 5, Rozier 13-24 1-2 34, Ca.Martin 3-6 1-1 8, Washington 8-17 2-4 23, Zeller 2-5 3-4 7, Wanamaker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-83 13-17 109.
Portland 24 27 21 29 — 101
Charlotte 44 21 28 16 — 109
3-Point Goals: Portland 10-36 (Anthony 6-12, McCollum 2-8, Nurkic 1-2, Powell 1-8, Simons 0-4), Charlotte 18-43 (Rozier 7-13, Washington 5-11, Bridges 3-7, Co.Martin 1-2, McDaniels 1-3, Ca.Martin 1-4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Portland 47 (Covington, Kanter 7), Charlotte 46 (Rozier, Washington 8). Assists: Portland 18 (McCollum 6), Charlotte 26 (Rozier 10). Total Fouls: Portland 18, Charlotte 25. A: 3,880 (19,077)
Kings 121, Mavs 107
SACRAMENTO (121)
Barnes 9-14 1-1 24, Harkless 2-8 4-4 8, Whiteside 5-12 2-3 12, Fox 12-21 6-7 30, Hield 1-5 0-0 2, Silva 0-1 0-0 0, Metu 3-8 0-0 6, Davis 9-12 0-0 23, Haliburton 0-2 3-4 3, Wright 3-6 6-6 13. Totals 44-89 22-25 121.
DALLAS (107)
Finney-Smith 8-11 0-0 22, Kleber 0-3 0-0 0, Porzingis 3-14 2-2 9, Doncic 14-27 5-10 37, Richardson 3-9 0-0 7, Hardaway Jr. 2-10 2-2 8, Melli 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Cauley-Stein 1-1 2-2 4, Brunson 8-10 2-4 20, Redick 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-87 13-20 107.
Sacramento 22 45 20 34 — 121
Dallas 20 30 27 30 — 107
3-Point Goals: Sacramento 11-24 (Davis 5-5, Barnes 5-8, Wright 1-2, Fox 0-2, Metu 0-2, Hield 0-4), Dallas 16-48 (Finney-Smith 6-8, Doncic 4-13, Brunson 2-3, Hardaway Jr. 2-8, Richardson 1-5, Porzingis 1-7, Kleber 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Sacramento 42 (Whiteside 10), Dallas 42 (Porzingis 11). Assists: Sacramento 22 (Fox 12), Dallas 15 (Brunson, Doncic 4). Total Fouls: Sacramento 19, Dallas 20. A: 4,193 (19,200)
Clippers 124, T-wolves 105
MINNESOTA (105)
McDaniels 4-6 0-0 11, Okogie 3-6 0-0 8, Towns 5-15 5-5 16, Edwards 6-16 6-7 23, Rubio 2-6 1-2 6, Culver 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 0-0 1-2 1, Hernangomez 1-5 0-0 2, Layman 1-1 0-0 2, Reid 5-10 2-3 13, Vanderbilt 0-2 1-2 1, McLaughlin 3-7 0-0 9, Russell 5-13 0-0 11. Totals 36-88 16-21 105.
L.A. CLIPPERS (124)
Leonard 6-11 1-1 15, Morris Sr. 7-12 0-0 19, Zubac 5-7 3-4 13, George 9-17 1-2 23, Jackson 4-9 2-2 13, Coffey 0-3 1-2 1, Fitts 1-2 0-0 3, Mann 2-7 2-2 8, Patterson 1-2 0-0 3, Cousins 2-5 0-0 4, Oturu 2-2 3-4 7, Kennard 5-9 0-0 13, Rondo 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 45-89 13-17 124.
Minnesota 26 27 16 36 — 105
L.A. Clippers 29 43 32 20 — 124
3-Point Goals: Minnesota 17-45 (Edwards 5-11, McDaniels 3-5, McLaughlin 3-5, Okogie 2-5, Reid 1-2, Rubio 1-3, Russell 1-5, Towns 1-6, Hernangomez 0-3), L.A. Clippers 21-42 (Morris Sr. 5-7, George 4-9, Jackson 3-5, Kennard 3-6, Mann 2-3, Leonard 2-6, Patterson 1-2, Cousins 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Minnesota 37 (Reid 7), L.A. Clippers 48 (Leonard 11). Assists: Minnesota 27 (McLaughlin, Rubio, Towns 5), L.A. Clippers 31 (Leonard 8). Total Fouls: Minnesota 21, L.A. Clippers 26. A: 1,734 (18,997)
SOCCER
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
D.C. United 1 0 0 3 2 1
Montreal 1 0 0 3 4 2
Chicago 0 0 1 1 2 2
New England 0 0 1 1 2 2
Cincinnati 0 0 1 1 2 2
Nashville 0 0 1 1 2 2
Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 1 1 0 0
Orlando City 0 0 1 1 0 0
Atlanta 0 0 1 1 0 0
New York 0 1 0 0 1 2
Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 2 4
New York City FC 0 1 0 0 1 2
Inter Miami CF 0 1 0 0 2 3
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 3 2
Sporting KC 1 0 0 3 2 1
Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1
Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 0
Vancouver 1 0 0 3 1 0
Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 2 0
FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 0 0
Colorado 0 0 1 1 0 0
Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2
Portland 0 1 0 0 0 1
Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 0 4
Austin FC 0 1 0 0 0 2
Note: For the 2021 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game.
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Results
LA Galaxy 3, Miami 2
Philadelphia 0, Columbus 0, tie
Vancouver 1, Portland 0
Friday’s Game
Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at New York City FC, 10 a.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 11 a.m.
Vancouver at Toronto FC, Noon
FC Dallas at San Jose, 12:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Austin FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 25, Game
New York at LA Galaxy, 2:30 p.m.
NWSL Challenge Cup Glance
All Times Pacific
EAST
GP W D L GF GA Pts
North Carolina 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Washington 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Gotham FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Orlando 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Louisville 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
WEST
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portland 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
Houston 1 0 2 0 0 0 2
Chicago 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
OL Reign 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Kansas City 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Tuesday’s Games
North Carolina Courage at Gotham FC, 3
Kansas City at Chicago Red Stars, 5:30
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Reign FC at Portland, 7 p.m.