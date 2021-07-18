GOLF

The Open Championship Scores

Sunday

At Royal St. George’s Golf Club

Sandwich, England

Purse: $11.5 million

Yardage: 7,189; Par: 70

a-amateur

Final Round

Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

Collin Morikawa (600), $2,070,000        67-64-68-66—265

Jordan Spieth (330), $1,198,000        65-67-69-66—267

Louis Oosthuizen (180), $682,500        64-65-69-71—269

Jon Rahm (180), $682,500        71-64-68-66—269

Dylan Frittelli (120), $480,000        66-67-70-68—271

Mackenzie Hughes (105), $386,500        66-69-68-69—272

Brooks Koepka (105), $386,500        69-66-72-65—272

Daniel Berger (85), $255,250        70-67-68-68—273

Dustin Johnson (85), $255,250        68-65-73-67—273

Robert MacIntyre, $255,250        72-69-65-67—273

Scottie Scheffler (85), $255,250        67-66-69-71—273

Emiliano Grillo (68), $181,083        70-64-72-68—274

Viktor Hovland (68), $181,083        68-71-69-66—274

Shane Lowry (68), $181,083        71-65-69-69—274

Paul Casey (58), $143,063        68-67-70-70—275

Corey Conners (58), $143,063        68-68-66-73—275

Tony Finau (58), $143,063        70-66-72-67—275

Marcel Siem, $143,063        67-67-70-71—275

Sergio Garcia (47), $109,000        68-69-73-66—276

Justin Harding, $109,000        67-67-70-72—276

Brian Harman (47), $109,000        65-71-71-69—276

Aaron Rai, $109,000        70-69-68-69—276

Webb Simpson (47), $109,000        66-72-67-71—276

Brandt Snedeker (47), $109,000        68-68-72-68—276

Kevin Streelman (47), $109,000        70-69-66-71—276

Byeong Hun An (33), $79,821        67-70-73-67—277

Matt Fitzpatrick (33), $79,821        71-69-67-70—277

Jason Kokrak (33), $79,821        70-70-66-71—277

Ian Poulter (33), $79,821        72-66-71-68—277

Xander Schauffele (33), $79,821        69-71-72-65—277

Andy Sullivan, $79,821        67-67-71-72—277

Cameron Tringale (33), $79,821        69-66-71-71—277

Bryson DeChambeau (23), $60,143        71-70-72-65—278

Tommy Fleetwood (23), $60,143        67-71-70-70—278

Talor Gooch (23), $60,143        69-72-67-70—278

Lanto Griffin (23), $60,143        69-70-68-71—278

Benjamin Hebert, $60,143        66-74-71-67—278

Cameron Smith (23), $60,143        69-67-68-74—278

Danny Willett (23), $60,143        67-69-70-72—278

Dean Burmester, $45,417        70-67-71-71—279

Max Homa (15), $45,417        70-69-71-69—279

JC Ritchie, $45,417        71-70-72-66—279

Justin Thomas (15), $45,417        72-67-71-69—279

Daniel van Tonder, $45,417        68-66-74-71—279

Matt Wallace (15), $45,417        70-68-69-72—279

Joel Dahmen (10), $33,679        69-68-69-74—280

Harris English (10), $33,679        75-65-72-68—280

Jazz Janewattananond, $33,679        70-69-74-67—280

Rory McIlroy (10), $33,679        70-70-69-71—280

Justin Rose (10), $33,679        67-70-70-73—280

Adam Scott (10), $33,679        73-66-73-68—280

Johannes Veerman, $33,679        70-68-72-70—280

Marcus Armitage, $29,417        69-72-70-70—281

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $29,417        68-72-70-71—281

Rickie Fowler (7), $29,417        69-72-75-65—281

Billy Horschel (7), $29,417        70-69-73-69—281

Chan Kim, $29,417        70-69-74-68—281

Jon Thomson, $29,417        71-67-73-70—281

Abraham Ancer (5), $27,929        69-71-71-71—282

Ryosuke Kinoshita, $27,929        72-69-72-69—282

Joaquin Niemann (5), $27,929        69-70-73-70—282

Chez Reavie (5), $27,929        72-66-74-70—282

Antoine Rozner, $27,929        70-71-67-74—282

Lee Westwood (5), $27,929        71-67-72-72—282

Bernd Wiesberger, $27,929        71-70-70-71—282

a-Matthias Schmid        74-65-71-72—282

Richard Bland, $26,900        70-70-73-70—283

Ryan Fox, $26,900        68-68-71-76—283

Sam Horsfield, $26,900        70-70-69-74—283

Jack Senior, $26,900        67-71-72-73—283

Brendan Steele (4), $26,900        73-68-74-68—283

Padraig Harrington (3), $26,375        72-68-73-71—284

Kevin Kisner (3), $26,250        70-69-78-68—285

Richard Mansell, $26,125        72-69-76-69—286

Yuxin Lin        69-72-74-71—286

Sam Burns (3), $25,938        71-69-76-72—288

Poom Saksansin, $25,938        73-68-76-71—288

PGA Tour Barbasol Championship Scores

Sunday

At Keene Trace Golf Club

Nicholasville, Ky.

Yardage: 7,328; Par: 72

Purse: $3.5 Million

Final Round

Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

x-won on the sixth playoff hole

x-Seamus Power (300), $630,000        65-68-67-67—267

J.T. Poston (165), $381,500        65-66-66-70—267

Anirban Lahiri (93), $206,500        68-67-68-65—268

Sam Ryder (93), $206,500        66-69-68-65—268

Ryan Armour (53), $115,938        65-67-69-68—269

James Hahn (53), $115,938        69-70-60-70—269

Luke List (53), $115,938        65-68-65-71—269

Henrik Norlander (53), $115,938        68-68-66-67—269

Mito Pereira (53), $115,938        67-70-65-67—269

Patrick Rodgers (53), $115,938        68-67-67-67—269

Joseph Bramlett (34), $77,875        65-67-67-71—270

Bo Hoag (34), $77,875        66-68-67-69—270

David Lingmerth (34), $77,875        65-70-65-70—270

Taylor Pendrith, $77,875        65-68-69-68—270

Beau Hossler (30), $58,625        67-68-69-67—271

Adam Schenk (30), $58,625        66-69-67-69—271

Brian Stuard (30), $58,625        64-69-70-68—271

Josh Teater (30), $58,625        69-67-69-66—271

Michael Gligic (29), $49,875        67-68-71-66—272

Rafael Campos (25), $38,325        70-66-71-66—273

David Hearn (25), $38,325        67-67-67-72—273

Jim Herman (25), $38,325        67-70-65-71—273

Mark Hubbard (25), $38,325        66-69-70-68—273

Satoshi Kodaira (25), $38,325        68-69-68-68—273

Ben Taylor (25), $38,325        67-69-68-69—273

Mark Anderson (19), $26,075        69-69-69-67—274

Jason Dufner (19), $26,075        67-69-65-73—274

Charl Schwartzel (19), $26,075        71-68-68-67—274

Kevin Tway (19), $26,075        69-71-67-67—274

Vincent Whaley (19), $26,075        69-67-69-69—274

Greg Chalmers (14), $20,475        66-71-67-71—275

Robert Garrigus (14), $20,475        69-70-71-65—275

Wilco Nienaber, $20,475        68-71-69-67—275

Roger Sloan (14), $20,475        69-71-68-67—275

Davis Thompson, $20,475        67-70-71-67—275

Bo Van Pelt (14), $20,475        67-72-66-70—275

Derek Ernst (11), $16,625        69-66-66-75—276

Sahith Theegala, $16,625        69-71-70-66—276

Nick Watney (11), $16,625        69-66-70-71—276

Dominic Bozzelli (10), $14,875        70-65-73-69—277

Tom Lewis (10), $14,875        69-71-72-65—277

Bobby Bai, $12,425        66-71-68-73—278

Paul Barjon, $12,425        71-69-65-73—278

David Gazzolo, $12,425        70-68-71-69—278

Cameron Percy (8), $12,425        67-69-71-71—278

Vaughn Taylor (8), $12,425        5-72-72-69—278

Will Grimmer, $9,287        64-74-71-70—279

Wes Roach (5), $9,287        71-69-71-68—279

Greyson Sigg, $9,287        68-71-69-71—279

J.J. Spaun (5), $9,287        71-69-69-70—279

Austin Cook (5), $9,287        69-68-70-72—279

Ted Potter, Jr. (5), $9,287        69-68-68-74—279

Ryan Brehm (4), $8,239        70-66-75-69—280

Bronson Burgoon (4), $8,239        69-69-70-72—280

Scott Harrington (4), $8,239        65-75-70-70—280

Lee Hodges, $8,239        67-71-67-75—280

Camilo Villegas (4), $8,239        71-69-72-68—280

J.J. Henry (3), $7,910        72-68-71-70—281

Richard S. Johnson (3), $7,910        69-70-73-69—281

Ben Martin (3), $7,910        66-69-74-72—281

Davis Riley, $7,910        68-70-69-74—281

Ricky Barnes (3), $7,595        69-70-71-72—282

Jason Bohn (3), $7,595        68-68-74-72—282

Jonathan Byrd (3), $7,595        68-72-72-70—282

MJ Daffue, $7,595        70-68-71-73—282

Shawn Stefani (3), $7,595        67-71-69-75—282

David Pastore, $7,315        73-67-72-71—283

Trey Shirley, $7,315        70-69-73-71—283

Nick Taylor (2), $7,315        71-69-72-71—283

Rob Oppenheim (2), $7,140        70-69-72-73—284

Zack Sucher (2), $7,140        70-69-72-73—284

Brice Garnett (2), $7,000        71-69-71-74—285

Michael Kim (2), $7,000        69-71-71-74—285

Andrew Loupe, $6,895        71-67-73-75—286

K.J. Choi (2), $6,790        71-68-73-75—287

Stephen Stallings Jr., $6,790        67-73-71-76—287

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Hall of Fame Open Results

Sunday

At International Tennis Hall of Fame

Newport, R.I.

Purse: $466,870

Surface: Grass

Men’s Singles

Championship

Kevin Anderson (8), South Africa, def. Jenson Brooksby, United States, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

ATP World Tour Hamburg European Open Results

Sunday

At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: $1,030,900

Surface: Red clay

Men’s Singles

Championship

Pablo Carreno Busta (2), Spain, def. Filip Krajinovic (6), Serbia, 6-2, 6-4.

ATP World Tour Swedish Open Results

Sunday

At Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad, Sweden

Purse: $419,470

Surface: Red clay

Men’s Singles

Championship

Casper Ruud (1), Norway, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.

WTA Hungarian Grand Prix Results

Sunday

At Europe Tennis Center

Budapest, Hungary

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Red clay

Women’s Singles

Championship

Yulia Putintseva (1), Kazakhstan, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-0.

WTA Livesport Prague Open Results

Sunday

At TK Sparta Praha

Prague

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Women’s Singles

Championship

Barbora Krejcikova (2), Czech Republic, def. Tereza Martincova (8), Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-0.

BASKETBALL

NBA Daily Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times Pacific

NBA Finals

(Best-of-7)

(x-if necessary)

Tuesday’s Game

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., Milwaukee leads series 3-2

Thursday’s Game

x-Milwaukee at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Draft Order

Draft: July 29

FIRST ROUND

1. Detroit

2. Houston

3. Cleveland

4. Toronto

5. Orlando

6. Oklahoma City

7. Golden State

8. Orlando

9. Sacramento

10. New Orleans

11. Charlotte

12. San Antonio

13. Indiana

14. Golden State

15. Washington

16. Boston

17. Memphis

18. Oklahoma City or Houston (from Miami)

19. New York

20. Atlanta

21. New York (from Dallas)

22. L.A. Lakers

23. Houston (from Portland)

24. Houston (from Milwaukee)

25. L.A. Clippers

26. Denver

27. Brooklyn

28. Philadelphia

29. Phoenix

30. Utah

CYCLING

Tour de France Results

Sunday

21st Stage

A 67.4-mile ride from Chatou to Paris Champs-Elysees

1. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, 2h 39m 37s.

2. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Fenix, same time.

3. Mark Cavendish, Great Britain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

4. Luka Mezgec, Slovenia, Team BikeExchange, same time.

5. Andre Greipel, Germany, Israel Start-up Nation, same time.

6. Danny van Poppel, Netherlands, Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, same time.

7. Michael Matthews, Australia, Team BikeExchange, same time.

8. Alex Aranburu Deba, Spain, Astana-Premier Tech, same time.

9. Cyril Barthe, France, B&B Hotels p/b KTM, same time.

10. Maximilian Walscheid, Germany, Qhubeka-NextHash, same time.

Also

36. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 2h 39m 37s.

61. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

80. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, same time.

81. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, same time.

Overall Standings

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 82h 56m 36s.

2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 5m 20s behind.

3. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Ineos Grenadiers, 7m 03s behind.

4. Ben O’Connor, Australia, AG2R Citroen Team, 10m 02s behind.

5. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Bora-Hansgrohe, 10m 13s behind.

6. Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar Team, 11m 43s behind.

7. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana-Premier Tech, 12m 23s behind.

8. Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, 15m 33s behind.

9. Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia, Spain, Bahrain Victorious, 16m 04s behind.

10. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education-Nippo, 18m 34s behind.

Also

32. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 1h 50m 04s behind.

43. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, 2h 13m 33s behind.

69. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 2h 50m 53s behind.

129. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, 4h 07m 42s behind.

Young Riders Standings

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 82h 56m 36s.

2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 5m 20s behind.

3. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 21m 50s behind.

4. Aurelien Paret Peintre, France, AG2R Citroen Team, 39m 9s behind.

5. Sergio Higuita Garcia, Colombia, EF Education-Nippo, 1h 9m 16s behind.

6. Valentin Madouas, France, Groupama-FDJ, 2h 11m 39s behind.

7. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, 2h 13m 33s behind.

8. Mark Donovan, Great Britain, Team DSM, 2h 17m 40s behind.

9. Jonas Rutsch, Germany, EF Education-Nippo, 2h 29m 33s behind.

10. Brent Van Moer, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, 2h 43m 49s behind.

Also

11. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 2h 50m 53s behind.

27. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, 4h 07m 42s behind.

Mountain Standings

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 107 points.

2. Wout Poels, Netherlands, Bahrain Victorious, 88

3. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 82

4. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, 68

5. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, 66

6. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Ineos Grenadiers, 56

7. Ben O’Connor, Australia, AG2R Citroen Team, 44

8. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 41

9. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 41

10. Anthony Perez, France, Cofidis, 37

Also

14. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 26 points.

SOCCER

MLS

Eastern Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

New England    8    3    3    27    23    18

Philadelphia    6    3    5    23    18    13

Orlando City    6    3    4    22    21    13

CF Montréal    6    3    4    22    19    15

Nashville    5    1    7    22    21    14

Columbus    5    3    5    20    15    12

New York City FC    5    5    2    17    20    15

New York    5    5    2    17    17    15

D.C. United    5    7    1    16    18    16

Atlanta    2    4    7    13    13    16

Cincinnati    3    6    3    12    16    25

Chicago    3    8    2    11    14    23

Toronto FC    2    8    3    9    17    30

Inter Miami CF    2    7    2    8    9    17

Western Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Seattle    8    1    5    29    23    9

Sporting KC    8    3    2    26    24    15

LA Galaxy    8    5    0    24    21    20

Colorado    6    3    3    21    19    13

Los Angeles FC    6    4    3    21    17    13

Minnesota United    5    5    3    18    13    16

Portland    5    6    1    16    15    19

Real Salt Lake    4    4    4    16    19    14

Houston    3    4    6    15    16    19

Austin FC    3    6    4    13    10    14

San Jose    3    7    3    12    15    23

Vancouver    3    7    3    12    14    23

FC Dallas    2    6    5    11    14    21

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Result

Minnesota 1, Seattle 0

Tuesday’s Game

Houston at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Nashville at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York City FC, 4:30 p.m.

New England at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbus at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

NWSL Glance

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Portland    6    3    1    19    16    7

Chicago    5    4    2    17    11    15

North Carolina    5    4    1    16    15    8

Gotham FC    4    1    4    16    10    5

Houston    5    4    1    16    13    11

Orlando    4    3    4    16    14    13

Washington    4    3    3    15    12    11

Louisville    3    4    2    11    7    13

Reign FC    3    6    1    10    8    13

Kansas City    0    7    3    3    5    15

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Results

Gotham FC 3, Washington 2

Chicago 3, Reign FC 1

Portland 2, Orlando 1

Friday’s Game

North Carolina at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland at Houston, 9:30 a.m.

Reign FC at Orlando, 4 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Loudon, N.H.

Lap length: 1.06 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (22) Aric Almirola, Ford, 293 laps, 46 points.

2. (9) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 293, 40.

3. (11) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 293, 53.

4. (15) Joey Logano, Ford, 293, 33.

5. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 293, 50.

6. (12) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 293, 47.

7. (10) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 293, 35.

8. (20) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 293, 34.

9. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 293, 28.

10. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 293, 38.

11. (14) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 293, 28.

12. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 293, 25.

13. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 293, 33.

14. (21) Cole Custer, Ford, 293, 23.

15. (29) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 293, 22.

16. (4) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 292, 22.

17. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 292, 20.

18. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 292, 32.

19. (24) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 292, 18.

20. (31) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 292, 17.

21. (16) William Byron, Chevrolet, 292, 16.

22. (25) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 292, 15.

23. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 292, 14.

24. (28) Ryan Newman, Ford, 292, 13.

25. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 292, 12.

26. (18) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 292, 11.

27. (19) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 291, 10.

28. (30) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 291, 0.

29. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 290, 8.

30. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, 288, 0.

31. (34) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 285, 0.

32. (27) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 285, 5.

33. (33) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 283, 0.

34. (35) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 280, 3.

35. (36) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, accident, 187, 2.

36. (37) James Davison, Chevrolet, clutch, 40, 1.

37. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 8, 1.

F1 British Grand Prix Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Silverstone Circuit

Silverstone, England

Lap length: 3.10 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 52 laps, 1:15:28.716, 25 points.

2. (4) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 52, +3.871 seconds, 18.

3. (3) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 52, +11.125, 15.

4. (5) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 52, +28.573, 12.

5. (6) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 52, +42.624, 10.

6. (10) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 52, +43.454, 8.

7. (7) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 52, +1:12.093, 6.

8. (14) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 52, +1:14.289, 4.

9. (9) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 52, +1:16.162, 2.

10. (16) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 52, +1:22.065, 1.

11. (11) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 52, +1:25.327.

12. (12) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 51, +1 lap.

13. (15) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 51, +1 lap.

14. (17) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 51, +1 lap.

15. (13) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 51, +1 lap.

16. (20) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 51, +1 lap.

17. (19) Nikita Mazepin, Russia, Haas F1 Team, 51, +1 lap.

18. (18) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, 51, +1 lap.

19. (8) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, did not finish, 40.

20. (1) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, did not finish.

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 185 points.

2. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 152.

3. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 104.

4. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 101.

5. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 93.

6. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 62.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 60.

8. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 40.

9. Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 39.

10. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 30.

11. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 20.

12. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 14.

13. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 12.

14. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 9.

15. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1.

16. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1.

Manufacturers Standings

1. Red Bull Racing, 289.

2. Mercedes, 245.

3. McLaren, 141.

4. Ferrari, 122.

5. Alphatauri, 48.

6. Aston Martin, 44.

7. Alpine, 32.

8. Alfa Romeo Racing, 2.

9. Williams, 0.

10. Haas F1 Team, 0.

Tags