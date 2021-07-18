GOLF
The Open Championship Scores
Sunday
At Royal St. George’s Golf Club
Sandwich, England
Purse: $11.5 million
Yardage: 7,189; Par: 70
a-amateur
Final Round
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Collin Morikawa (600), $2,070,000 67-64-68-66—265
Jordan Spieth (330), $1,198,000 65-67-69-66—267
Louis Oosthuizen (180), $682,500 64-65-69-71—269
Jon Rahm (180), $682,500 71-64-68-66—269
Dylan Frittelli (120), $480,000 66-67-70-68—271
Mackenzie Hughes (105), $386,500 66-69-68-69—272
Brooks Koepka (105), $386,500 69-66-72-65—272
Daniel Berger (85), $255,250 70-67-68-68—273
Dustin Johnson (85), $255,250 68-65-73-67—273
Robert MacIntyre, $255,250 72-69-65-67—273
Scottie Scheffler (85), $255,250 67-66-69-71—273
Emiliano Grillo (68), $181,083 70-64-72-68—274
Viktor Hovland (68), $181,083 68-71-69-66—274
Shane Lowry (68), $181,083 71-65-69-69—274
Paul Casey (58), $143,063 68-67-70-70—275
Corey Conners (58), $143,063 68-68-66-73—275
Tony Finau (58), $143,063 70-66-72-67—275
Marcel Siem, $143,063 67-67-70-71—275
Sergio Garcia (47), $109,000 68-69-73-66—276
Justin Harding, $109,000 67-67-70-72—276
Brian Harman (47), $109,000 65-71-71-69—276
Aaron Rai, $109,000 70-69-68-69—276
Webb Simpson (47), $109,000 66-72-67-71—276
Brandt Snedeker (47), $109,000 68-68-72-68—276
Kevin Streelman (47), $109,000 70-69-66-71—276
Byeong Hun An (33), $79,821 67-70-73-67—277
Matt Fitzpatrick (33), $79,821 71-69-67-70—277
Jason Kokrak (33), $79,821 70-70-66-71—277
Ian Poulter (33), $79,821 72-66-71-68—277
Xander Schauffele (33), $79,821 69-71-72-65—277
Andy Sullivan, $79,821 67-67-71-72—277
Cameron Tringale (33), $79,821 69-66-71-71—277
Bryson DeChambeau (23), $60,143 71-70-72-65—278
Tommy Fleetwood (23), $60,143 67-71-70-70—278
Talor Gooch (23), $60,143 69-72-67-70—278
Lanto Griffin (23), $60,143 69-70-68-71—278
Benjamin Hebert, $60,143 66-74-71-67—278
Cameron Smith (23), $60,143 69-67-68-74—278
Danny Willett (23), $60,143 67-69-70-72—278
Dean Burmester, $45,417 70-67-71-71—279
Max Homa (15), $45,417 70-69-71-69—279
JC Ritchie, $45,417 71-70-72-66—279
Justin Thomas (15), $45,417 72-67-71-69—279
Daniel van Tonder, $45,417 68-66-74-71—279
Matt Wallace (15), $45,417 70-68-69-72—279
Joel Dahmen (10), $33,679 69-68-69-74—280
Harris English (10), $33,679 75-65-72-68—280
Jazz Janewattananond, $33,679 70-69-74-67—280
Rory McIlroy (10), $33,679 70-70-69-71—280
Justin Rose (10), $33,679 67-70-70-73—280
Adam Scott (10), $33,679 73-66-73-68—280
Johannes Veerman, $33,679 70-68-72-70—280
Marcus Armitage, $29,417 69-72-70-70—281
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $29,417 68-72-70-71—281
Rickie Fowler (7), $29,417 69-72-75-65—281
Billy Horschel (7), $29,417 70-69-73-69—281
Chan Kim, $29,417 70-69-74-68—281
Jon Thomson, $29,417 71-67-73-70—281
Abraham Ancer (5), $27,929 69-71-71-71—282
Ryosuke Kinoshita, $27,929 72-69-72-69—282
Joaquin Niemann (5), $27,929 69-70-73-70—282
Chez Reavie (5), $27,929 72-66-74-70—282
Antoine Rozner, $27,929 70-71-67-74—282
Lee Westwood (5), $27,929 71-67-72-72—282
Bernd Wiesberger, $27,929 71-70-70-71—282
a-Matthias Schmid 74-65-71-72—282
Richard Bland, $26,900 70-70-73-70—283
Ryan Fox, $26,900 68-68-71-76—283
Sam Horsfield, $26,900 70-70-69-74—283
Jack Senior, $26,900 67-71-72-73—283
Brendan Steele (4), $26,900 73-68-74-68—283
Padraig Harrington (3), $26,375 72-68-73-71—284
Kevin Kisner (3), $26,250 70-69-78-68—285
Richard Mansell, $26,125 72-69-76-69—286
Yuxin Lin 69-72-74-71—286
Sam Burns (3), $25,938 71-69-76-72—288
Poom Saksansin, $25,938 73-68-76-71—288
PGA Tour Barbasol Championship Scores
Sunday
At Keene Trace Golf Club
Nicholasville, Ky.
Yardage: 7,328; Par: 72
Purse: $3.5 Million
Final Round
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
x-won on the sixth playoff hole
x-Seamus Power (300), $630,000 65-68-67-67—267
J.T. Poston (165), $381,500 65-66-66-70—267
Anirban Lahiri (93), $206,500 68-67-68-65—268
Sam Ryder (93), $206,500 66-69-68-65—268
Ryan Armour (53), $115,938 65-67-69-68—269
James Hahn (53), $115,938 69-70-60-70—269
Luke List (53), $115,938 65-68-65-71—269
Henrik Norlander (53), $115,938 68-68-66-67—269
Mito Pereira (53), $115,938 67-70-65-67—269
Patrick Rodgers (53), $115,938 68-67-67-67—269
Joseph Bramlett (34), $77,875 65-67-67-71—270
Bo Hoag (34), $77,875 66-68-67-69—270
David Lingmerth (34), $77,875 65-70-65-70—270
Taylor Pendrith, $77,875 65-68-69-68—270
Beau Hossler (30), $58,625 67-68-69-67—271
Adam Schenk (30), $58,625 66-69-67-69—271
Brian Stuard (30), $58,625 64-69-70-68—271
Josh Teater (30), $58,625 69-67-69-66—271
Michael Gligic (29), $49,875 67-68-71-66—272
Rafael Campos (25), $38,325 70-66-71-66—273
David Hearn (25), $38,325 67-67-67-72—273
Jim Herman (25), $38,325 67-70-65-71—273
Mark Hubbard (25), $38,325 66-69-70-68—273
Satoshi Kodaira (25), $38,325 68-69-68-68—273
Ben Taylor (25), $38,325 67-69-68-69—273
Mark Anderson (19), $26,075 69-69-69-67—274
Jason Dufner (19), $26,075 67-69-65-73—274
Charl Schwartzel (19), $26,075 71-68-68-67—274
Kevin Tway (19), $26,075 69-71-67-67—274
Vincent Whaley (19), $26,075 69-67-69-69—274
Greg Chalmers (14), $20,475 66-71-67-71—275
Robert Garrigus (14), $20,475 69-70-71-65—275
Wilco Nienaber, $20,475 68-71-69-67—275
Roger Sloan (14), $20,475 69-71-68-67—275
Davis Thompson, $20,475 67-70-71-67—275
Bo Van Pelt (14), $20,475 67-72-66-70—275
Derek Ernst (11), $16,625 69-66-66-75—276
Sahith Theegala, $16,625 69-71-70-66—276
Nick Watney (11), $16,625 69-66-70-71—276
Dominic Bozzelli (10), $14,875 70-65-73-69—277
Tom Lewis (10), $14,875 69-71-72-65—277
Bobby Bai, $12,425 66-71-68-73—278
Paul Barjon, $12,425 71-69-65-73—278
David Gazzolo, $12,425 70-68-71-69—278
Cameron Percy (8), $12,425 67-69-71-71—278
Vaughn Taylor (8), $12,425 5-72-72-69—278
Will Grimmer, $9,287 64-74-71-70—279
Wes Roach (5), $9,287 71-69-71-68—279
Greyson Sigg, $9,287 68-71-69-71—279
J.J. Spaun (5), $9,287 71-69-69-70—279
Austin Cook (5), $9,287 69-68-70-72—279
Ted Potter, Jr. (5), $9,287 69-68-68-74—279
Ryan Brehm (4), $8,239 70-66-75-69—280
Bronson Burgoon (4), $8,239 69-69-70-72—280
Scott Harrington (4), $8,239 65-75-70-70—280
Lee Hodges, $8,239 67-71-67-75—280
Camilo Villegas (4), $8,239 71-69-72-68—280
J.J. Henry (3), $7,910 72-68-71-70—281
Richard S. Johnson (3), $7,910 69-70-73-69—281
Ben Martin (3), $7,910 66-69-74-72—281
Davis Riley, $7,910 68-70-69-74—281
Ricky Barnes (3), $7,595 69-70-71-72—282
Jason Bohn (3), $7,595 68-68-74-72—282
Jonathan Byrd (3), $7,595 68-72-72-70—282
MJ Daffue, $7,595 70-68-71-73—282
Shawn Stefani (3), $7,595 67-71-69-75—282
David Pastore, $7,315 73-67-72-71—283
Trey Shirley, $7,315 70-69-73-71—283
Nick Taylor (2), $7,315 71-69-72-71—283
Rob Oppenheim (2), $7,140 70-69-72-73—284
Zack Sucher (2), $7,140 70-69-72-73—284
Brice Garnett (2), $7,000 71-69-71-74—285
Michael Kim (2), $7,000 69-71-71-74—285
Andrew Loupe, $6,895 71-67-73-75—286
K.J. Choi (2), $6,790 71-68-73-75—287
Stephen Stallings Jr., $6,790 67-73-71-76—287
TENNIS
ATP World Tour Hall of Fame Open Results
Sunday
At International Tennis Hall of Fame
Newport, R.I.
Purse: $466,870
Surface: Grass
Men’s Singles
Championship
Kevin Anderson (8), South Africa, def. Jenson Brooksby, United States, 7-6 (8), 6-4.
ATP World Tour Hamburg European Open Results
Sunday
At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: $1,030,900
Surface: Red clay
Men’s Singles
Championship
Pablo Carreno Busta (2), Spain, def. Filip Krajinovic (6), Serbia, 6-2, 6-4.
ATP World Tour Swedish Open Results
Sunday
At Bastad Tennis Stadium
Bastad, Sweden
Purse: $419,470
Surface: Red clay
Men’s Singles
Championship
Casper Ruud (1), Norway, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.
WTA Hungarian Grand Prix Results
Sunday
At Europe Tennis Center
Budapest, Hungary
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Red clay
Women’s Singles
Championship
Yulia Putintseva (1), Kazakhstan, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-0.
WTA Livesport Prague Open Results
Sunday
At TK Sparta Praha
Prague
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Women’s Singles
Championship
Barbora Krejcikova (2), Czech Republic, def. Tereza Martincova (8), Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-0.
BASKETBALL
NBA Daily Playoff Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times Pacific
NBA Finals
(Best-of-7)
(x-if necessary)
Tuesday’s Game
Phoenix at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., Milwaukee leads series 3-2
Thursday’s Game
x-Milwaukee at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Draft Order
Draft: July 29
FIRST ROUND
1. Detroit
2. Houston
3. Cleveland
4. Toronto
5. Orlando
6. Oklahoma City
7. Golden State
8. Orlando
9. Sacramento
10. New Orleans
11. Charlotte
12. San Antonio
13. Indiana
14. Golden State
15. Washington
16. Boston
17. Memphis
18. Oklahoma City or Houston (from Miami)
19. New York
20. Atlanta
21. New York (from Dallas)
22. L.A. Lakers
23. Houston (from Portland)
24. Houston (from Milwaukee)
25. L.A. Clippers
26. Denver
27. Brooklyn
28. Philadelphia
29. Phoenix
30. Utah
CYCLING
Tour de France Results
Sunday
21st Stage
A 67.4-mile ride from Chatou to Paris Champs-Elysees
1. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, 2h 39m 37s.
2. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Fenix, same time.
3. Mark Cavendish, Great Britain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.
4. Luka Mezgec, Slovenia, Team BikeExchange, same time.
5. Andre Greipel, Germany, Israel Start-up Nation, same time.
6. Danny van Poppel, Netherlands, Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, same time.
7. Michael Matthews, Australia, Team BikeExchange, same time.
8. Alex Aranburu Deba, Spain, Astana-Premier Tech, same time.
9. Cyril Barthe, France, B&B Hotels p/b KTM, same time.
10. Maximilian Walscheid, Germany, Qhubeka-NextHash, same time.
Also
36. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 2h 39m 37s.
61. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
80. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, same time.
81. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, same time.
Overall Standings
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 82h 56m 36s.
2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 5m 20s behind.
3. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Ineos Grenadiers, 7m 03s behind.
4. Ben O’Connor, Australia, AG2R Citroen Team, 10m 02s behind.
5. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Bora-Hansgrohe, 10m 13s behind.
6. Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar Team, 11m 43s behind.
7. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana-Premier Tech, 12m 23s behind.
8. Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, 15m 33s behind.
9. Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia, Spain, Bahrain Victorious, 16m 04s behind.
10. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education-Nippo, 18m 34s behind.
Also
32. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 1h 50m 04s behind.
43. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, 2h 13m 33s behind.
69. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 2h 50m 53s behind.
129. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, 4h 07m 42s behind.
Young Riders Standings
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 82h 56m 36s.
2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 5m 20s behind.
3. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 21m 50s behind.
4. Aurelien Paret Peintre, France, AG2R Citroen Team, 39m 9s behind.
5. Sergio Higuita Garcia, Colombia, EF Education-Nippo, 1h 9m 16s behind.
6. Valentin Madouas, France, Groupama-FDJ, 2h 11m 39s behind.
7. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, 2h 13m 33s behind.
8. Mark Donovan, Great Britain, Team DSM, 2h 17m 40s behind.
9. Jonas Rutsch, Germany, EF Education-Nippo, 2h 29m 33s behind.
10. Brent Van Moer, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, 2h 43m 49s behind.
Also
11. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 2h 50m 53s behind.
27. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, 4h 07m 42s behind.
Mountain Standings
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 107 points.
2. Wout Poels, Netherlands, Bahrain Victorious, 88
3. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 82
4. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, 68
5. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, 66
6. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Ineos Grenadiers, 56
7. Ben O’Connor, Australia, AG2R Citroen Team, 44
8. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 41
9. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 41
10. Anthony Perez, France, Cofidis, 37
Also
14. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 26 points.
SOCCER
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 8 3 3 27 23 18
Philadelphia 6 3 5 23 18 13
Orlando City 6 3 4 22 21 13
CF Montréal 6 3 4 22 19 15
Nashville 5 1 7 22 21 14
Columbus 5 3 5 20 15 12
New York City FC 5 5 2 17 20 15
New York 5 5 2 17 17 15
D.C. United 5 7 1 16 18 16
Atlanta 2 4 7 13 13 16
Cincinnati 3 6 3 12 16 25
Chicago 3 8 2 11 14 23
Toronto FC 2 8 3 9 17 30
Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 17
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 8 1 5 29 23 9
Sporting KC 8 3 2 26 24 15
LA Galaxy 8 5 0 24 21 20
Colorado 6 3 3 21 19 13
Los Angeles FC 6 4 3 21 17 13
Minnesota United 5 5 3 18 13 16
Portland 5 6 1 16 15 19
Real Salt Lake 4 4 4 16 19 14
Houston 3 4 6 15 16 19
Austin FC 3 6 4 13 10 14
San Jose 3 7 3 12 15 23
Vancouver 3 7 3 12 14 23
FC Dallas 2 6 5 11 14 21
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Result
Minnesota 1, Seattle 0
Tuesday’s Game
Houston at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Nashville at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
New York at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at New York City FC, 4:30 p.m.
New England at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
D.C. United at Chicago, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Colorado, 6 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Game
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Columbus at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Toronto FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m.
Houston at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.
NWSL Glance
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 6 3 1 19 16 7
Chicago 5 4 2 17 11 15
North Carolina 5 4 1 16 15 8
Gotham FC 4 1 4 16 10 5
Houston 5 4 1 16 13 11
Orlando 4 3 4 16 14 13
Washington 4 3 3 15 12 11
Louisville 3 4 2 11 7 13
Reign FC 3 6 1 10 8 13
Kansas City 0 7 3 3 5 15
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Results
Gotham FC 3, Washington 2
Chicago 3, Reign FC 1
Portland 2, Orlando 1
Friday’s Game
North Carolina at Kansas City, 5 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Portland at Houston, 9:30 a.m.
Reign FC at Orlando, 4 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Loudon, N.H.
Lap length: 1.06 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (22) Aric Almirola, Ford, 293 laps, 46 points.
2. (9) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 293, 40.
3. (11) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 293, 53.
4. (15) Joey Logano, Ford, 293, 33.
5. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 293, 50.
6. (12) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 293, 47.
7. (10) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 293, 35.
8. (20) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 293, 34.
9. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 293, 28.
10. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 293, 38.
11. (14) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 293, 28.
12. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 293, 25.
13. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 293, 33.
14. (21) Cole Custer, Ford, 293, 23.
15. (29) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 293, 22.
16. (4) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 292, 22.
17. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 292, 20.
18. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 292, 32.
19. (24) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 292, 18.
20. (31) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 292, 17.
21. (16) William Byron, Chevrolet, 292, 16.
22. (25) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 292, 15.
23. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 292, 14.
24. (28) Ryan Newman, Ford, 292, 13.
25. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 292, 12.
26. (18) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 292, 11.
27. (19) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 291, 10.
28. (30) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 291, 0.
29. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 290, 8.
30. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, 288, 0.
31. (34) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 285, 0.
32. (27) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 285, 5.
33. (33) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 283, 0.
34. (35) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 280, 3.
35. (36) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, accident, 187, 2.
36. (37) James Davison, Chevrolet, clutch, 40, 1.
37. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 8, 1.
F1 British Grand Prix Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Silverstone Circuit
Silverstone, England
Lap length: 3.10 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (2) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 52 laps, 1:15:28.716, 25 points.
2. (4) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 52, +3.871 seconds, 18.
3. (3) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 52, +11.125, 15.
4. (5) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 52, +28.573, 12.
5. (6) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 52, +42.624, 10.
6. (10) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 52, +43.454, 8.
7. (7) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 52, +1:12.093, 6.
8. (14) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 52, +1:14.289, 4.
9. (9) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 52, +1:16.162, 2.
10. (16) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 52, +1:22.065, 1.
11. (11) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 52, +1:25.327.
12. (12) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 51, +1 lap.
13. (15) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 51, +1 lap.
14. (17) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 51, +1 lap.
15. (13) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 51, +1 lap.
16. (20) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 51, +1 lap.
17. (19) Nikita Mazepin, Russia, Haas F1 Team, 51, +1 lap.
18. (18) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, 51, +1 lap.
19. (8) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, did not finish, 40.
20. (1) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, did not finish.
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 185 points.
2. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 152.
3. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 104.
4. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 101.
5. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 93.
6. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 62.
7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 60.
8. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 40.
9. Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 39.
10. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 30.
11. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 20.
12. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 14.
13. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 12.
14. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 9.
15. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1.
16. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1.
Manufacturers Standings
1. Red Bull Racing, 289.
2. Mercedes, 245.
3. McLaren, 141.
4. Ferrari, 122.
5. Alphatauri, 48.
6. Aston Martin, 44.
7. Alpine, 32.
8. Alfa Romeo Racing, 2.
9. Williams, 0.
10. Haas F1 Team, 0.