GOLF
Tour Championship Scores
Sunday
At East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70
Purse: $46 Million
Final Round
Patrick Cantlay, $15,000,000 67-66-67-69—269
Jon Rahm, $5,000,000 65-65-68-68—266
Kevin Na, $4,000,000 66-67-66-67—266
Justin Thomas, $3,000,000 67-67-65-70—269
Xander Schauffele, $2,200,000 68-69-67-64—268
Viktor Hovland, $2,200,000 66-68-70-65—269
Bryson DeChambeau, $1,3000,000 69-67-72-66—274
Dustin Johnson, $1,100,000 68-69-68-67—272
Billy Horschel, $890,000 65-68-67-70—270
Abraham Ancer, $890,000 69-70-65-70—274
Daniel Berger, $705,000 72-69-67-64—272
Jason Kokrak, $705,000 67-68-72-67—274
Tony Finau, $705,000 72-67-73-68—280
Sergio Garcia, $583,750 68-70-66-69—273
Rory McIlroy, $583,750 68-66-74-67—275
Louis Oosthuizen, $583,750 68-67-71-70—276
Cameron Smith, $583,750 68-68-73-69—278
Sam Burns, $527,500 71-70-69-68—278
Harris English, $527,500 66-69-75-68—278
Sungjae Im, $497,500 71-70-70-68—279
Jordan Spieth, $497,500 69-67-70-74—280
Erik van Rooyen, $466,666.67 69-73-68-67—277
Corey Conners, $466,666.67 67-72-70-69—278
Scottie Scheffler, $466,666.67 67-72-68-71—278
Patrick Reed, $445,000 72-69-66-71—278
Stewart Cink, $425,000 72-68-71-70—281
Hideki Matsuyama, $425,000 77-65-69-70—281
Collin Morikawa, $425,000 70-73-68-72—283
Joaquin Niemann, $405,000 72-71-70-72—285
Solheim Cup Results
At Inverness Club
Toledo, Ohio
Yardage: 6,903; Par: 72
Sunday
EUROPE 9, UNITED STATES 7
Foursomes
United States 3, Europe 1
Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst, United States, def. Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, 1 up.
Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare, United States, def. Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen, Europe, 2 and 1.
Mel Reid and Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing, United States, 5 and 4.
Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho, United States, def. Anna Nordqvist and Maltilda Castren, Europe, 3 and 1.
Fourballs
Europe 2½, United States 1½
Yealimi Noh and Mina Harigae, United States, def. Celine Boutier and Sophia Popov, Europe, 3 and 1.
Carlota Ciganda and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Europe, def. Jessica Korda and Megan Khang, United States, 1 up.
Mel Reid and Leona Maguire, Europe, halved with Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas, United States
Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen, Europe, def. Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst, United States, 3 and 2.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship Scores
Sunday
At Victoria National Golf Club
Newburgh, Ind.
Purse: $1 million
Yardage: 7,265; Par: 72
Final Round
Joseph Bramlett, $180,000 70-68-65-65—268
Trey Mullinax, $90,000 63-71-68-70—272
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $60,000 71-68-70-64—273
Hayden Buckley, $41,500 67-68-70-69—274
Lee Hodges, $41,500 71-66-68-69—274
Sahith Theegala, $34,500 69-71-68-67—275
John Huh, $32,000 70-69-65-72—276
Joshua Creel, $27,500 69-69-70-69—277
Max McGreevy, $27,500 73-64-70-70—277
Matthias Schwab, $27,500 68-72-68-69—277
Austin Cook, $21,288 70-71-67-70—278
Kurt Kitayama, $21,288 69-72-68-69—278
Chad Ramey, $21,288 75-67-71-65—278
Braden Thornberry, $21,288 73-67-70-68—278
Justin Lower, $16,000 70-70-68-71—279
Patrick Rodgers, $16,000 69-71-72-67—279
Alex Smalley, $16,000 72-69-68-70—279
Dawie van der Walt, $16,000 70-67-74-68—279
Kris Ventura, $16,000 72-70-70-67—279
Rafa Cabrera Bello, $10,619 69-71-72-68—280
Byeong Hun An, $10,619 71-69-71-69—280
Joey Garber, $10,619 74-70-70-66—280
Michael Gligic, $10,619 70-67-70-73—280
Ben Kohles, $10,619 70-73-71-66—280
Danny Lee, $10,619 73-67-70-70—280
Taylor Pendrith, $10,619 71-72-68-69—280
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, $7,300 72-68-70-71—281
Nick Hardy, $7,300 73-71-71-66—281
Dan McCarthy, $7,300 73-70-71-67—281
Andrew Novak, $7,300 67-73-70-71—281
Kyle Reifers, $7,300 72-72-71-66—281
Adam Svensson, $7,300 74-68-72-67—281
Ryan Armour, $5,763 73-69-71-69—282
Tommy Gainey, $5,763 67-71-69-75—282
Max Greyserman, $5,763 70-71-74-67—282
Harry Hall, $5,763 72-71-71-68—282
Kelly Kraft, $5,763 72-72-69-69—282
Ben Martin, $5,763 70-71-73-68—282
Wes Roach, $5,763 71-68-74-69—282
Robby Shelton, $5,763 72-70-69-71—282
Akshay Bhatia, $4,900 69-74-69-71—283
Rhein Gibson, $4,900 74-69-69-71—283
Aaron Rai, $4,900 72-71-71-69—283
Vincent Whaley, $4,900 74-69-68-72—283
Brandon Harkins, $4,567 72-71-69-72—284
William McGirt, $4,567 73-70-71-70—284
Lucas Herbert, $4,567 75-68-72-69—284
Tyson Alexander, $4,375 65-77-70-73—285
David Skinns, $4,375 70-73-68-74—285
Shad Tuten, $4,375 72-71-70-72—285
Peter Uihlein, $4,375 73-70-73-69—285
Mark Anderson, $4,210 71-70-72-73—286
Scott Gutschewski, $4,210 73-71-69-73—286
Vince India, $4,210 72-70-74-70—286
Stuart Macdonald, $4,210 71-73-70-72—286
Sam Saunders, $4,210 70-71-70-75—286
Zack Sucher, $4,210 70-71-75-70—286
Ricky Barnes, $4,120 72-71-72-72—287
David Hearn, $4,120 70-73-76-68—287
Bo Hoag, $4,120 72-68-73-74—287
Chris Baker, $4,060 73-71-71-73—288
Brent Grant, $4,060 70-73-71-74—288
Ollie Schniederjans, $4,060 74-68-75-71—288
Aaron Baddeley, $3,970 72-72-76-69—289
Greg Chalmers, $3,970 73-67-78-71—289
Patrick Fishburn, $3,970 70-72-72-75—289
Scott Harrington, $3,970 71-72-78-68—289
Seth Reeves, $3,970 70-71-74-74—289
Justin Suh, $3,970 71-72-73-73—289
Kevin Roy, $3,900 69-74-73-74—290
Evan Harmeling, $3,860 74-70-73-74—291
Seung-Yul Noh, $3,860 73-68-82-68—291
Bo Van Pelt, $3,860 71-73-75-72—291
Billy Kennerly, $3,810 74-70-77-72—293
Curtis Thompson, $3,810 69-75-71-78—293
Sebastian Cappelen, $3,780 71-73-76-78—298
AREA
Red Wolf Golf Club
Clarkston
Naslund Labor Day Couples Chapman
Sunday
Championship Flight
Gross — 1. Gary and Marcy Holt 148; 2. Anthony and Mandy Frei 154. Net — 1. Debbie Stellyes and Keith Olson 127; 2. Phil and Anne Beste 138; 3. Jamie Olson and Zeke Domebo 140.
1st Flight
Gross — 1. Larry Baker and Drea Domebo 174; 2. Jack and MJ O’Harra 175. Net — 1. Jerry and Sheila Wooley 138; 2. Wayne and Lisa Thornton 141; 3. Dave Swanson and Diane Mitchell 147.
Basketball
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
x-Connecticut 21 6 .778 —
x-Chicago 15 14 .517 7
New York 11 18 .379 11
Washington 10 17 .370 11
Atlanta 7 20 .259 14
Indiana 6 20 .231 14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
x-Las Vegas 20 8 .714 —
x-Minnesota 18 9 .667 1½
x-Seattle 19 10 .655 1½
x-Phoenix 17 10 .630 2½
Dallas 12 16 .429 8
Los Angeles 10 18 .357 10
x-clinched playoff spot
Sunday’s Results
Chicago 92, Las Vegas 84
Atlanta 69, Dallas 64
Today’s Game
Phoenix at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 16 4 4 52 45 28
Orlando City 10 4 8 38 33 26
Nashville 9 2 11 38 37 21
New York City FC 10 7 4 34 37 22
Philadelphia 8 7 8 32 28 24
CF Montréal 8 7 7 31 30 27
D.C. United 9 10 3 30 35 32
Columbus 7 10 6 27 27 32
Atlanta 6 7 9 27 25 28
Inter Miami CF 7 9 5 26 22 31
Chicago 6 11 5 23 24 33
New York 6 10 4 22 23 25
Cincinnati 3 10 8 17 21 38
Toronto FC 3 13 6 15 26 47
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 12 4 6 42 35 19
Colorado 12 4 5 41 31 20
Sporting KC 11 5 7 40 37 26
LA Galaxy 11 8 3 36 35 35
Minnesota United 8 6 7 31 24 24
Portland 9 10 3 30 31 39
Real Salt Lake 8 8 6 30 34 29
Vancouver 7 7 8 29 29 32
Los Angeles FC 7 9 6 27 32 31
San Jose 6 8 8 26 24 30
FC Dallas 6 10 7 25 32 36
Austin FC 5 13 4 19 21 31
Houston 3 10 10 19 24 36
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s Games
Orlando City at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Portland at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
LA Galaxy at Colorado, 12:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 2 p.m.
D.C. United at New York, 4 p.m.
New York City FC at New England, 4 p.m.
Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Miami, 5 p.m.
Nashville at CF Montréal, 5 p.m.
Austin FC at Houston, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.
San Jose at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 12, Game
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.
NWSL Glance
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 10 4 2 32 24 11
North Carolina 8 4 5 29 22 9
Reign FC 9 7 2 29 24 19
Orlando 6 5 7 25 21 20
Chicago 7 7 4 25 19 22
Washington 6 5 5 23 19 18
Gotham FC 5 5 7 22 17 15
Houston 6 7 4 22 19 22
Louisville 4 8 5 17 14 24
Kansas City 2 11 5 11 9 28
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Results
Houston 1, Orlando 1, tie
North Carolina 0, Kansas City 0, tie
Friday’s Games
Gotham FC at Kansas City, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Louisville at Orlando, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
U.S. Open Results
Sunday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Men’s Singles
Fourth Round
Botic van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Diego Schwartzman (11), Argentina, 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 5-7, 6-1.
Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Daniel Evans (24), Britain, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.
Carlos Alcaraz, Spain, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 5-7, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.
Felix Auger-Aliassime (12), Canada, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Women’s Singles
Fourth Round
Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Simona Halep (12), Romania, 6-3, 6-3.
Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Angelique Kerber (16), Germany, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Elise Mertens (15), Belgium, 6-4, 6-1.
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Las Vegas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Thursday’s Game
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 12, Games
Arizona at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 10 a.m.
L.A. Chargers at Washington, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 10 a.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m.
Denver at N.Y. Giants, 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.
Miami at New England, 1:25 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 13, Game
Baltimore at Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m.
Seattle Seahawks schedule
Sept. 12 at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Sept. 19 Tennessee, 1:25 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m.
Oct. 3 at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m.
Oct. 7 L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.
Oct. 17 at Pittsburgh, 5:20 p.m.
Oct. 25 New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.
Oct. 31 Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m.
Nov. 7 BYE
Nov. 14 at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m.
Nov. 21 Arizona, 1:25 p.m.
Nov. 29 at Washington, 5:15 p.m.
Dec. 5 San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.
Dec. 12 at Houston, 10 a.m.
Dec. 19 at L.A. Rams, 5:25 p.m.
Dec. 26 Chicago, 5:05 p.m.
Jan. 2 Detroit, 1:25 p.m.
Jan. 9 at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.
COLLEGE
This Week’s Schedule
All Times Pacific
(Subject to change)
Sunday’s Results
SOUTH
Grambling St. 16, Tennessee St. 10
Jackson St. 7, Florida A&M 6
Notre Dame 41, Florida St. 38, OT
Today’s Game
SOUTH
Louisville (0-0) vs. Mississippi (0-0) at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Schedules
IDAHO
Sept. 4 Simon Fraser W, 68-0
Sept. 11 at Indiana, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Oregon St., 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 Portland St., 2 p.m.
Oct. 16 at E. Washington, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 Montana, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 N. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 S. Utah, 1 p.m.
Nov. 13 at Montana St., Noon
Nov. 20 at Idaho St., Noon
WASHINGTON ST.
Sept. 4 Utah St. L, 26-23
Sept. 11 Portland St., 3 p.m.
Sept. 18 USC, 12:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Utah, TBA
Oct. 2 at California, TBA
Oct. 9 Oregon St., TBA
Oct. 16 Stanford, TBA
Oct. 23 BYU, TBA
Oct. 30 at Arizona St., TBA
Nov. 13 at Oregon, TBA
Nov. 19 Arizona, 6 p.m.
Nov. 26 at Washington, TBA
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Darlington Raceway
Darlington, S.C.
Lap length: 1.37 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 367 laps, 57 points.
2. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 367, 54.
3. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 367, 44.
4. (10) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 367, 38.
5. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 367, 44.
6. (3) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 367, 44.
7. (16) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 367, 30.
8. (11) Joey Logano, Ford, 367, 34.
9. (34) Chris Buescher, Ford, 367, 28.
10. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 367, 27.
11. (31) Cole Custer, Ford, 367, 26.
12. (18) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 367, 25.
13. (26) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 367, 24.
14. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 367, 23.
15. (25) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 367, 23.
16. (8) Aric Almirola, Ford, 366, 24.
17. (29) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 366, 20.
18. (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 366, 23.
19. (24) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 366, 18.
20. (13) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 366, 26.
21. (17) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 366, 16.
22. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 366, 24.
23. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 365, 14.
24. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 364, 13.
25. (20) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 364, 0.
26. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 363, 11.
27. (27) BJ McLeod, Ford, 359, 0.
28. (28) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 359, 9.
29. (35) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 357, 0.
30. (37) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 355, 7.
31. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, accident, 327, 9.
32. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, engine, 264, 5.
33. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, accident, 209, 0.
34. (14) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 199, 3.
35. (12) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 125, 2.
36. (36) James Davison, Chevrolet, accident, 50, 1.
37. (15) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 30, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 121.278 mph.
Time of Race: 4 hours, 8 minutes, 1 second.
Margin of Victory: 0.212 seconds.
Caution Flags: 11 for 52 laps.
Lead Changes: 18 among 10 drivers.
Lap Leaders: R.Blaney 0-14; Ku.Busch 15-27; E.Jones 28-29; K.Harvick 30-49; J.Gase 50; D.Hamlin 51-80; R.Blaney 81-83; D.Hamlin 84-121; K.Larson 122-158; C.Bell 159-165; K.Larson 166-196; C.Bell 197-199; K.Larson 200-232; R.Chastain 233; K.Larson 234-269; D.Hamlin 270-278; M.Truex 279; K.Larson 280-298; D.Hamlin 299-367
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 5 times for 156 laps; D.Hamlin, 4 times for 146 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 20 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 17 laps; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 13 laps; C.Bell, 2 times for 10 laps; E.Jones, 1 time for 2 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 1 lap; M.Truex, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Gase, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: K.Larson, 5; M.Truex, 3; R.Blaney, 3; A.Bowman, 3; C.Elliott, 2; Ky.Busch, 2; D.Hamlin, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; J.Logano, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Bell, 1; A.Almirola, 1; W.Byron, 1; M.McDowell, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 2106; 2. D.Hamlin, 2072; 3. M.Truex, 2062; 4. Ku.Busch, 2052; 5. R.Blaney, 2048; 6. J.Logano, 2047; 7. K.Harvick, 2046; 8. B.Keselowski, 2038; 9. C.Bell, 2031; 10. C.Elliott, 2030; 11. A.Almirola, 2029; 12. A.Bowman, 2026; 13. T.Reddick, 2026; 14. Ky.Busch, 2024; 15. W.Byron, 2017; 16. M.McDowell, 2006.
F1 Dutch Grand Prix Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Circuit Park Zandvoort
Zandvoort, Netherlands
Lap length: 2.49 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 72 laps, 1:30:05.395.
2. (2) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 72, +20.932 seconds.
3. (3) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 72, +56.460.
4. (4) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 71, +1 lap.
5. (5) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 71, +1 lap.
6. (9) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 71, +1 lap.
7. (6) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 71, +1 lap.
8. (20) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 71, +1 lap.
9. (8) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 71, +1 lap.
10. (13) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 71, +1 lap.
11. (10) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 71, +1 lap.
12. (12) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 70, +2 laps.
13. (15) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 70, +2 laps.
14. (7) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 70, +2 laps.
15. (16) Robert Kubica, Poland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 70, +2 laps.
16. (19) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 70, +2 laps.
17. (11) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 69.
18. (17) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, 69, +3 laps.
19. (14) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 48.
20. (18) Nikita Mazepin, Russia, Haas F1 Team, 41.
Driver Standings
1. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 202.5 points.
2. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 199.5.
3. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 113.
4. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 108.
5. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 104.
6. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 83.5.
7. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 82.
8. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 56.
9. Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 54.
10. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 42.
11. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 38.
12. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 35.
13. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 18.
14. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 18.
15. George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 13.
16. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 7.
17. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 2.
18. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1.
Manufacturers Standings
1. Mercedes, 310.
2. Red Bull Racing, 303.
3. McLaren, 169.
4. Ferrari, 165.
5. Alpine, 80.
6. Alphatauri, 72.
7. Aston Martin, 53.
8. Williams, 20.
9. Alfa Romeo Racing, 3.
10. Haas F1 Team, 0.