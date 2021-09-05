GOLF

Tour Championship Scores

Sunday

At East Lake Golf Club

Atlanta, Ga.

Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70

Purse: $46 Million

Final Round

Patrick Cantlay, $15,000,000        67-66-67-69—269

Jon Rahm, $5,000,000        65-65-68-68—266

Kevin Na, $4,000,000        66-67-66-67—266

Justin Thomas, $3,000,000        67-67-65-70—269

Xander Schauffele, $2,200,000        68-69-67-64—268

Viktor Hovland, $2,200,000        66-68-70-65—269

Bryson DeChambeau, $1,3000,000        69-67-72-66—274

Dustin Johnson, $1,100,000        68-69-68-67—272

Billy Horschel, $890,000        65-68-67-70—270

Abraham Ancer, $890,000        69-70-65-70—274

Daniel Berger, $705,000        72-69-67-64—272

Jason Kokrak, $705,000        67-68-72-67—274

Tony Finau, $705,000        72-67-73-68—280

Sergio Garcia, $583,750        68-70-66-69—273

Rory McIlroy, $583,750        68-66-74-67—275

Louis Oosthuizen, $583,750        68-67-71-70—276

Cameron Smith, $583,750        68-68-73-69—278

Sam Burns, $527,500        71-70-69-68—278

Harris English, $527,500        66-69-75-68—278

Sungjae Im, $497,500        71-70-70-68—279

Jordan Spieth, $497,500        69-67-70-74—280

Erik van Rooyen, $466,666.67        69-73-68-67—277

Corey Conners, $466,666.67        67-72-70-69—278

Scottie Scheffler, $466,666.67        67-72-68-71—278

Patrick Reed, $445,000        72-69-66-71—278

Stewart Cink, $425,000        72-68-71-70—281

Hideki Matsuyama, $425,000        77-65-69-70—281

Collin Morikawa, $425,000        70-73-68-72—283

Joaquin Niemann, $405,000        72-71-70-72—285

Solheim Cup Results

At Inverness Club

Toledo, Ohio

Yardage: 6,903; Par: 72

Sunday

EUROPE 9, UNITED STATES 7

Foursomes

United States 3, Europe 1

Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst, United States, def. Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, 1 up.

Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare, United States, def. Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen, Europe, 2 and 1.

Mel Reid and Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing, United States, 5 and 4.

Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho, United States, def. Anna Nordqvist and Maltilda Castren, Europe, 3 and 1.

Fourballs

Europe 2½, United States 1½

Yealimi Noh and Mina Harigae, United States, def. Celine Boutier and Sophia Popov, Europe, 3 and 1.

Carlota Ciganda and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Europe, def. Jessica Korda and Megan Khang, United States, 1 up.

Mel Reid and Leona Maguire, Europe, halved with Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas, United States

Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen, Europe, def. Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst, United States, 3 and 2.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship Scores

Sunday

At Victoria National Golf Club

Newburgh, Ind.

Purse: $1 million

Yardage: 7,265; Par: 72

Final Round

Joseph Bramlett, $180,000        70-68-65-65—268

Trey Mullinax, $90,000        63-71-68-70—272

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $60,000        71-68-70-64—273

Hayden Buckley, $41,500        67-68-70-69—274

Lee Hodges, $41,500        71-66-68-69—274

Sahith Theegala, $34,500        69-71-68-67—275

John Huh, $32,000        70-69-65-72—276

Joshua Creel, $27,500        69-69-70-69—277

Max McGreevy, $27,500        73-64-70-70—277

Matthias Schwab, $27,500        68-72-68-69—277

Austin Cook, $21,288        70-71-67-70—278

Kurt Kitayama, $21,288        69-72-68-69—278

Chad Ramey, $21,288        75-67-71-65—278

Braden Thornberry, $21,288        73-67-70-68—278

Justin Lower, $16,000        70-70-68-71—279

Patrick Rodgers, $16,000        69-71-72-67—279

Alex Smalley, $16,000        72-69-68-70—279

Dawie van der Walt, $16,000        70-67-74-68—279

Kris Ventura, $16,000        72-70-70-67—279

Rafa Cabrera Bello, $10,619        69-71-72-68—280

Byeong Hun An, $10,619        71-69-71-69—280

Joey Garber, $10,619        74-70-70-66—280

Michael Gligic, $10,619        70-67-70-73—280

Ben Kohles, $10,619        70-73-71-66—280

Danny Lee, $10,619        73-67-70-70—280

Taylor Pendrith, $10,619        71-72-68-69—280

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, $7,300        72-68-70-71—281

Nick Hardy, $7,300        73-71-71-66—281

Dan McCarthy, $7,300        73-70-71-67—281

Andrew Novak, $7,300        67-73-70-71—281

Kyle Reifers, $7,300        72-72-71-66—281

Adam Svensson, $7,300        74-68-72-67—281

Ryan Armour, $5,763        73-69-71-69—282

Tommy Gainey, $5,763        67-71-69-75—282

Max Greyserman, $5,763        70-71-74-67—282

Harry Hall, $5,763        72-71-71-68—282

Kelly Kraft, $5,763        72-72-69-69—282

Ben Martin, $5,763        70-71-73-68—282

Wes Roach, $5,763        71-68-74-69—282

Robby Shelton, $5,763        72-70-69-71—282

Akshay Bhatia, $4,900        69-74-69-71—283

Rhein Gibson, $4,900        74-69-69-71—283

Aaron Rai, $4,900        72-71-71-69—283

Vincent Whaley, $4,900        74-69-68-72—283

Brandon Harkins, $4,567        72-71-69-72—284

William McGirt, $4,567        73-70-71-70—284

Lucas Herbert, $4,567        75-68-72-69—284

Tyson Alexander, $4,375        65-77-70-73—285

David Skinns, $4,375        70-73-68-74—285

Shad Tuten, $4,375        72-71-70-72—285

Peter Uihlein, $4,375        73-70-73-69—285

Mark Anderson, $4,210        71-70-72-73—286

Scott Gutschewski, $4,210        73-71-69-73—286

Vince India, $4,210        72-70-74-70—286

Stuart Macdonald, $4,210        71-73-70-72—286

Sam Saunders, $4,210        70-71-70-75—286

Zack Sucher, $4,210        70-71-75-70—286

Ricky Barnes, $4,120        72-71-72-72—287

David Hearn, $4,120        70-73-76-68—287

Bo Hoag, $4,120        72-68-73-74—287

Chris Baker, $4,060        73-71-71-73—288

Brent Grant, $4,060        70-73-71-74—288

Ollie Schniederjans, $4,060        74-68-75-71—288

Aaron Baddeley, $3,970        72-72-76-69—289

Greg Chalmers, $3,970        73-67-78-71—289

Patrick Fishburn, $3,970        70-72-72-75—289

Scott Harrington, $3,970        71-72-78-68—289

Seth Reeves, $3,970        70-71-74-74—289

Justin Suh, $3,970        71-72-73-73—289

Kevin Roy, $3,900        69-74-73-74—290

Evan Harmeling, $3,860        74-70-73-74—291

Seung-Yul Noh, $3,860        73-68-82-68—291

Bo Van Pelt, $3,860        71-73-75-72—291

Billy Kennerly, $3,810        74-70-77-72—293

Curtis Thompson, $3,810        69-75-71-78—293

Sebastian Cappelen, $3,780        71-73-76-78—298

AREA

Red Wolf Golf Club

Clarkston

Naslund Labor Day Couples Chapman

Sunday

Championship Flight

Gross — 1. Gary and Marcy Holt 148; 2. Anthony and Mandy Frei 154. Net — 1. Debbie Stellyes and Keith Olson 127; 2. Phil and Anne Beste 138; 3. Jamie Olson and Zeke Domebo 140.

1st Flight

Gross — 1. Larry Baker and Drea Domebo 174; 2. Jack and MJ O’Harra 175. Net — 1. Jerry and Sheila Wooley 138; 2. Wayne and Lisa Thornton 141; 3. Dave Swanson and Diane Mitchell 147.

Basketball

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W    L    Pct.    GB

x-Connecticut    21    6    .778    —  

x-Chicago    15    14    .517    7  

New York    11    18    .379    11

Washington    10    17    .370    11

Atlanta    7    20    .259    14

Indiana    6    20    .231    14½

WESTERN CONFERENCE    

    W    L    Pct.    GB

x-Las Vegas    20    8    .714    —  

x-Minnesota    18    9    .667    1½ 

x-Seattle    19    10    .655    1½ 

x-Phoenix    17    10    .630    2½ 

Dallas    12    16    .429    8

Los Angeles    10    18    .357    10

x-clinched playoff spot

Sunday’s Results

Chicago 92, Las Vegas 84

Atlanta 69, Dallas 64

Today’s Game

Phoenix at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

MLS

Eastern Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

New England    16    4    4    52    45    28

Orlando City    10    4    8    38    33    26

Nashville    9    2    11    38    37    21

New York City FC    10    7    4    34    37    22

Philadelphia    8    7    8    32    28    24

CF Montréal    8    7    7    31    30    27

D.C. United    9    10    3    30    35    32

Columbus    7    10    6    27    27    32

Atlanta    6    7    9    27    25    28

Inter Miami CF    7    9    5    26    22    31

Chicago    6    11    5    23    24    33

New York    6    10    4    22    23    25

Cincinnati    3    10    8    17    21    38

Toronto FC    3    13    6    15    26    47

Western Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Seattle    12    4    6    42    35    19

Colorado    12    4    5    41    31    20

Sporting KC    11    5    7    40    37    26

LA Galaxy    11    8    3    36    35    35

Minnesota United    8    6    7    31    24    24

Portland    9    10    3    30    31    39

Real Salt Lake    8    8    6    30    34    29

Vancouver    7    7    8    29    29    32

Los Angeles FC    7    9    6    27    32    31

San Jose    6    8    8    26    24    30

FC Dallas    6    10    7    25    32    36

Austin FC    5    13    4    19    21    31

Houston    3    10    10    19    24    36

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Games

Orlando City at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 2 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Miami, 5 p.m.

Nashville at CF Montréal, 5 p.m.

Austin FC at Houston, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 12, Game

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

NWSL Glance

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Portland    10    4    2    32    24    11

North Carolina    8    4    5    29    22    9

Reign FC    9    7    2    29    24    19

Orlando    6    5    7    25    21    20

Chicago    7    7    4    25    19    22

Washington    6    5    5    23    19    18

Gotham FC    5    5    7    22    17    15

Houston    6    7    4    22    19    22

Louisville    4    8    5    17    14    24

Kansas City    2    11    5    11    9    28

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Results

Houston 1, Orlando 1, tie

North Carolina 0, Kansas City 0, tie

Friday’s Games

Gotham FC at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Louisville at Orlando, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

U.S. Open Results

Sunday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Botic van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Diego Schwartzman (11), Argentina, 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 5-7, 6-1.

Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Daniel Evans (24), Britain, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz, Spain, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 5-7, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (12), Canada, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Simona Halep (12), Romania, 6-3, 6-3.

Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Angelique Kerber (16), Germany, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Elise Mertens (15), Belgium, 6-4, 6-1.

FOOTBALL

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Buffalo    0    0    0    .000    0    0

Miami    0    0    0    .000    0    0

N.Y. Jets    0    0    0    .000    0    0

New England    0    0    0    .000    0    0

South    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Houston    0    0    0    .000    0    0

Indianapolis    0    0    0    .000    0    0

Jacksonville    0    0    0    .000    0    0

Tennessee    0    0    0    .000    0    0

North    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Baltimore    0    0    0    .000    0    0

Cincinnati    0    0    0    .000    0    0

Cleveland    0    0    0    .000    0    0

Pittsburgh    0    0    0    .000    0    0

West    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Denver    0    0    0    .000    0    0

Kansas City    0    0    0    .000    0    0

L.A. Chargers    0    0    0    .000    0    0

Las Vegas    0    0    0    .000    0    0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Dallas    0    0    0    .000    0    0

N.Y. Giants    0    0    0    .000    0    0

Philadelphia    0    0    0    .000    0    0

Washington    0    0    0    .000    0    0

South    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Atlanta    0    0    0    .000    0    0

Carolina    0    0    0    .000    0    0

New Orleans    0    0    0    .000    0    0

Tampa Bay    0    0    0    .000    0    0

North    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Chicago    0    0    0    .000    0    0

Detroit    0    0    0    .000    0    0

Green Bay    0    0    0    .000    0    0

Minnesota    0    0    0    .000    0    0

West    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Arizona    0    0    0    .000    0    0

L.A. Rams    0    0    0    .000    0    0

San Francisco    0    0    0    .000    0    0

Seattle    0    0    0    .000    0    0

Thursday’s Game

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 5:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 12, Games

Arizona at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 10 a.m.

L.A. Chargers at Washington, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 10 a.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 10 a.m.

Seattle at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m.

Denver at N.Y. Giants, 1:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 13, Game

Baltimore at Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks schedule

Sept. 12 at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Sept. 19 Tennessee, 1:25 p.m.

Sept. 26 at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m.

Oct. 3 at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m.

Oct. 7 L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Pittsburgh, 5:20 p.m.

Oct. 25 New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.

Oct. 31 Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m.

Nov. 7 BYE

Nov. 14 at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m.

Nov. 21 Arizona, 1:25 p.m.

Nov. 29 at Washington, 5:15 p.m.

Dec. 5 San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.

Dec. 12 at Houston, 10 a.m.

Dec. 19 at L.A. Rams, 5:25 p.m.

Dec. 26 Chicago, 5:05 p.m.

Jan. 2 Detroit, 1:25 p.m.

Jan. 9 at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.

COLLEGE

This Week’s Schedule

All Times Pacific

(Subject to change)

Sunday’s Results

SOUTH

Grambling St. 16, Tennessee St. 10

Jackson St. 7, Florida A&M 6

Notre Dame 41, Florida St. 38, OT

Today’s Game

SOUTH

Louisville (0-0) vs. Mississippi (0-0) at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Schedules

IDAHO

Sept. 4 Simon Fraser W, 68-0

Sept. 11 at Indiana, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Oregon St., 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 Portland St., 2 p.m.

Oct. 16 at E. Washington, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 Montana, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 N. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 S. Utah, 1 p.m.

Nov. 13 at Montana St., Noon

Nov. 20 at Idaho St., Noon

WASHINGTON ST.

Sept. 4 Utah St. L, 26-23

Sept. 11 Portland St., 3 p.m.

Sept. 18 USC, 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Utah, TBA

Oct. 2 at California, TBA

Oct. 9 Oregon St., TBA

Oct. 16 Stanford, TBA

Oct. 23 BYU, TBA

Oct. 30 at Arizona St., TBA

Nov. 13 at Oregon, TBA

Nov. 19 Arizona, 6 p.m.

Nov. 26 at Washington, TBA

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.37 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 367 laps, 57 points.

2. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 367, 54.

3. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 367, 44.

4. (10) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 367, 38.

5. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 367, 44.

6. (3) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 367, 44.

7. (16) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 367, 30.

8. (11) Joey Logano, Ford, 367, 34.

9. (34) Chris Buescher, Ford, 367, 28.

10. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 367, 27.

11. (31) Cole Custer, Ford, 367, 26.

12. (18) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 367, 25.

13. (26) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 367, 24.

14. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 367, 23.

15. (25) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 367, 23.

16. (8) Aric Almirola, Ford, 366, 24.

17. (29) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 366, 20.

18. (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 366, 23.

19. (24) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 366, 18.

20. (13) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 366, 26.

21. (17) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 366, 16.

22. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 366, 24.

23. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 365, 14.

24. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 364, 13.

25. (20) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 364, 0.

26. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 363, 11.

27. (27) BJ McLeod, Ford, 359, 0.

28. (28) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 359, 9.

29. (35) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 357, 0.

30. (37) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 355, 7.

31. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, accident, 327, 9.

32. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, engine, 264, 5.

33. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, accident, 209, 0.

34. (14) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 199, 3.

35. (12) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 125, 2.

36. (36) James Davison, Chevrolet, accident, 50, 1.

37. (15) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 30, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 121.278 mph.

Time of Race: 4 hours, 8 minutes, 1 second.

Margin of Victory: 0.212 seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 52 laps.

Lead Changes: 18 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R.Blaney 0-14; Ku.Busch 15-27; E.Jones 28-29; K.Harvick 30-49; J.Gase 50; D.Hamlin 51-80; R.Blaney 81-83; D.Hamlin 84-121; K.Larson 122-158; C.Bell 159-165; K.Larson 166-196; C.Bell 197-199; K.Larson 200-232; R.Chastain 233; K.Larson 234-269; D.Hamlin 270-278; M.Truex 279; K.Larson 280-298; D.Hamlin 299-367

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 5 times for 156 laps; D.Hamlin, 4 times for 146 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 20 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 17 laps; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 13 laps; C.Bell, 2 times for 10 laps; E.Jones, 1 time for 2 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 1 lap; M.Truex, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Gase, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 5; M.Truex, 3; R.Blaney, 3; A.Bowman, 3; C.Elliott, 2; Ky.Busch, 2; D.Hamlin, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; J.Logano, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Bell, 1; A.Almirola, 1; W.Byron, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 2106; 2. D.Hamlin, 2072; 3. M.Truex, 2062; 4. Ku.Busch, 2052; 5. R.Blaney, 2048; 6. J.Logano, 2047; 7. K.Harvick, 2046; 8. B.Keselowski, 2038; 9. C.Bell, 2031; 10. C.Elliott, 2030; 11. A.Almirola, 2029; 12. A.Bowman, 2026; 13. T.Reddick, 2026; 14. Ky.Busch, 2024; 15. W.Byron, 2017; 16. M.McDowell, 2006.

F1 Dutch Grand Prix Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Circuit Park Zandvoort

Zandvoort, Netherlands

Lap length: 2.49 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 72 laps, 1:30:05.395.

2. (2) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 72, +20.932 seconds.

3. (3) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 72, +56.460.

4. (4) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 71, +1 lap.

5. (5) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 71, +1 lap.

6. (9) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 71, +1 lap.

7. (6) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 71, +1 lap.

8. (20) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 71, +1 lap.

9. (8) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 71, +1 lap.

10. (13) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 71, +1 lap.

11. (10) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 71, +1 lap.

12. (12) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 70, +2 laps.

13. (15) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 70, +2 laps.

14. (7) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 70, +2 laps.

15. (16) Robert Kubica, Poland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 70, +2 laps.

16. (19) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 70, +2 laps.

17. (11) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 69.

18. (17) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, 69, +3 laps.

19. (14) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 48.

20. (18) Nikita Mazepin, Russia, Haas F1 Team, 41.

Driver Standings

1. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 202.5 points.

2. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 199.5.

3. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 113.

4. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 108.

5. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 104.

6. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 83.5.

7. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 82.

8. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 56.

9. Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 54.

10. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 42.

11. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 38.

12. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 35.

13. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 18.

14. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 18.

15. George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 13.

16. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 7.

17. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 2.

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1.

Manufacturers Standings

1. Mercedes, 310.

2. Red Bull Racing, 303.

3. McLaren, 169.

4. Ferrari, 165.

5. Alpine, 80.

6. Alphatauri, 72.

7. Aston Martin, 53.

8. Williams, 20.

9. Alfa Romeo Racing, 3.

10. Haas F1 Team, 0.

