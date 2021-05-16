GOLF
PGA Tour AT&T Byron Nelson Scores
Sunday
At TPC Craig Ranch
McKinney, Texas
Purse: $8.1 million
Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72
Final Round
K.H. Lee (500), $1,458,000 65-65-67-66—263
Sam Burns (300), $882,900 65-62-69-70—266
Daniel Berger (134), $395,381 69-67-67-64—267
Patton Kizzire (134), $395,381 69-64-71-63—267
Charl Schwartzel (134), $395,381 65-68-66-68—267
Scott Stallings (134), $395,381 67-71-63-66—267
Joseph Bramlett (88), $263,250 64-70-67-68—269
Troy Merritt (88), $263,250 68-70-66-65—269
Seamus Power (73), $212,625 65-68-67-70—270
Doc Redman (73), $212,625 64-67-69-70—270
Jordan Spieth (73), $212,625 63-70-66-71—270
Jhonattan Vegas (73), $212,625 65-72-66-67—270
Bronson Burgoon (56), $153,900 68-66-67-70—271
Luke Donald (56), $153,900 65-73-66-67—271
Harris English (56), $153,900 70-68-63-70—271
Satoshi Kodaira (56), $153,900 67-71-66-67—271
Matt Kuchar (48), $119,475 67-66-66-73—272
Hank Lebioda (48), $119,475 67-67-70-68—272
Brandt Snedeker (48), $119,475 66-68-68-70—272
Will Zalatoris, $119,475 70-68-67-67—272
Rafa Cabrera Bello (39), $84,969 64-71-66-72—273
Marc Leishman (39), $84,969 66-69-68-70—273
Alex Noren (39), $84,969 65-64-70-74—273
Carlos Ortiz (39), $84,969 67-66-70-70—273
Lee Westwood (39), $84,969 71-64-70-68—273
Ryan Armour (29), $56,700 70-66-68-70—274
Wesley Bryan (29), $56,700 67-71-67-69—274
Ben Martin (29), $56,700 65-69-67-73—274
Keith Mitchell (29), $56,700 67-71-70-66—274
Rob Oppenheim (29), $56,700 68-69-68-69—274
Rory Sabbatini (29), $56,700 67-71-68-68—274
Sepp Straka (29), $56,700 68-67-69-70—274
Vincent Whaley (29), $56,700 69-65-71-69—274
Scott Brown (20), $42,201 66-71-66-72—275
Mark Hubbard (20), $42,201 65-71-68-71—275
Jon Rahm (20), $42,201 68-69-68-70—275
Adam Schenk (20), $42,201 66-70-66-73—275
Roger Sloan (20), $42,201 66-68-69-72—275
Wyndham Clark (14), $31,185 66-68-69-73—276
Talor Gooch (14), $31,185 69-69-67-71—276
Russell Knox (14), $31,185 69-67-70-70—276
Hideki Matsuyama (14), $31,185 68-70-68-70—276
Sean O’Hair (14), $31,185 67-69-71-69—276
Pat Perez (14), $31,185 70-67-69-70—276
Brian Stuard (14), $31,185 69-69-67-71—276
Johnson Wagner (14), $31,185 67-71-67-71—276
Brice Garnett (8), $20,959 68-69-73-67—277
Michael Gligic (8), $20,959 65-72-72-68—277
Sung Kang (8), $20,959 67-69-72-69—277
Nelson Ledesma (8), $20,959 68-68-73-68—277
Ryan Palmer (8), $20,959 67-69-66-75—277
Patrick Rodgers (8), $20,959 71-66-69-71—277
Scottie Scheffler (8), $20,959 67-70-68-72—277
J.J. Spaun (8), $20,959 63-69-72-73—277
Cameron Champ (6), $18,630 72-66-71-69—278
Bryson DeChambeau (6), $18,630 69-68-72-69—278
Charles Howell III (6), $18,630 65-70-72-71—278
Si Woo Kim (6), $18,630 66-70-70-72—278
Sebastian Munoz (6), $18,630 66-68-73-71—278
Aaron Wise (6), $18,630 64-72-71-71—278
Mark Anderson (5), $17,820 68-69-71-71—279
Martin Laird (5), $17,820 72-66-71-70—279
Luke List (5), $17,820 68-69-72-70—279
Wes Roach (5), $17,820 68-70-71-70—279
Michael Gellerman (4), $17,415 67-71-73-69—280
Bo Hoag (4), $17,253 66-71-72-72—281
Michael Kim (4), $17,091 69-67-71-75—282
Dylan Meyer, $16,848 66-72-71-74—283
Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $16,848 66-68-73-76—283
Cameron Percy (3), $16,605 68-70-76-71—285
Austin Cook (3), $16,362 68-68-75-76—287
D.J. Trahan (3), $16,362 69-69-73-76—287
PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic Scores
Sunday
At TPC Sugarloaf
Duluth, Ga.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 7,179; Par: 72
Final Round
Dicky Pride, $270,000 71-67-67—205
Stephen Ames, $131,700 66-72-70—208
Paul Goydos, $131,700 67-69-72—208
Kirk Triplett, $131,700 70-68-70—208
Billy Andrade, $74,100 69-68-72—209
Doug Barron, $74,100 70-70-69—209
Brett Quigley, $74,100 72-69-68—209
Tom Gillis, $54,000 73-69-68—210
Jerry Kelly, $54,000 73-69-68—210
David Frost, $41,400 72-71-68—211
Robert Karlsson, $41,400 70-69-72—211
Scott McCarron, $41,400 70-68-73—211
Colin Montgomerie, $41,400 73-69-69—211
Darren Clarke, $34,200 72-69-71—212
Woody Austin, $29,700 71-70-72—213
Glen Day, $29,700 73-68-72—213
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $29,700 70-68-75—213
Kenny Perry, $29,700 70-71-72—213
Jim Furyk, $23,640 70-70-74—214
Gene Sauers, $23,640 68-70-76—214
Ken Tanigawa, $23,640 70-73-71—214
Ernie Els, $19,395 73-73-69—215
Steve Flesch, $19,395 72-73-70—215
Kent Jones, $19,395 72-68-75—215
Tom Pernice Jr., $19,395 72-70-73—215
Tom Byrum, $15,300 73-69-74—216
Alex Cejka, $15,300 71-76-69—216
Scott Dunlap, $15,300 70-76-70—216
John Huston, $15,300 69-76-71—216
Thongchai Jaidee, $15,300 73-72-71—216
Scott Parel, $15,300 71-76-69—216
Matt Gogel, $12,420 75-73-69—217
Bernhard Langer, $12,420 73-70-74—217
Jerry Smith, $12,420 73-72-72—217
Michael Allen, $10,170 77-71-70—218
Retief Goosen, $10,170 74-69-75—218
Lee Janzen, $10,170 80-69-69—218
Rod Pampling, $10,170 74-75-69—218
Fran Quinn, $10,170 74-72-72—218
Duffy Waldorf, $10,170 72-75-71—218
Robin Byrd, $8,820 73-75-71—219
Rich Beem, $7,560 73-72-75—220
Olin Browne, $7,560 76-74-70—220
Russ Cochran, $7,560 76-74-70—220
Chris DiMarco, $7,560 74-74-72—220
Stephen Leaney, $7,560 76-74-70—220
David Toms, $7,560 76-70-74—220
Joe Durant, $5,940 73-75-73—221
Jay Haas, $5,940 73-74-74—221
Steve Pate, $5,940 71-76-74—221
Marco Dawson, $4,860 75-74-73—222
Jeff Maggert, $4,860 76-74-72—222
John Riegger, $4,860 76-77-69—222
Paul Broadhurst, $4,050 76-74-73—223
Wes Short, Jr., $4,050 85-68-70—223
Joey Sindelar, $4,050 74-74-75—223
Willie Wood, $4,050 77-72-74—223
Gibby Gilbert III, $3,510 73-74-77—224
Jeff Sluman, $3,510 72-78-74—224
Mark Brooks, $3,150 76-76-73—225
Fred Funk, $3,150 78-75-72—225
Cameron Beckman, $2,520 81-69-76—226
Carlos Franco, $2,520 75-76-75—226
Billy Mayfair, $2,520 75-77-74—226
Jose Maria Olazabal, $2,520 76-79-71—226
Esteban Toledo, $2,520 74-74-78—226
Shane Bertsch, $1,980 73-78-76—227
Tim Herron, $1,800 79-73-76—228
David McKenzie, $1,584 76-77-76—229
Larry Mize, $1,584 72-74-83—229
Jerry Pate, $1,584 78-78-73—229
Frank Lickliter II, $1,368 75-79-76—230
Sonny Skinner, $1,260 76-77-78—231
Ken Duke, $1,188 77-77-78—232
Blaine McCallister, $1,116 80-82-77—239
John Smoltz, $1,044 84-77-82—243
Shigetoshi Hasegawa, $972 78-87-81—246
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NCAA FCS Playoff Glance
All Times Pacific
Championship
Sunday’s Result
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
Sam Houston St. 23, South Dakota St. 21
TENNIS
Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results
Sunday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: $2,082,960
Surface: Red clay
Men’s Singles
Championship
Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, 7-5, 1-6, 6-3.
Women’s Singles
Championship
Iga Swiatek (15), Poland, def. Karolina Pliskova (9), Czech Republic, 6-0, 6-0.
WTA Belgrade Results
Sunday
At Novak Tennis Center
Belgrade
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Red clay
Women’s Singles
Qualification
Cristina Bucsa (7), Spain, def. Dejana Radanovic, Serbia, 6-4, 2-0, ret.
Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (1), Colombia, def. Xiaodi You (9), China, 6-4, 6-3.
Ana Konjuh (10), Croatia, def. Viktoriya Tomova (2), Bulgaria, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.
Xiyu Wang (3), China, def. Daniela Seguel (11), Chile, 6-3, 6-3.
Reka Luca Jani, Hungary, def. Jaqueline Adina Cristian (5), Romania, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.
Kamilla Rakhimova (4), Russia, def. Anastasia Gasanova (8), Russia, 7-5, 7-6.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Paula Badosa (4), Spain, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-2, 6-3.
Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, def. Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Nadia Podoroska (5), Argentina, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
Oceane Dodin, France, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-5.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 400 Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Dover International Speedway
Dover, Del.
Lap length: 1.00 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (16) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 400 laps, 51 points.
2. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 400, 55.
3. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400, 50.
4. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 400, 45.
5. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 400, 36.
6. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 400, 42.
7. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400, 45.
8. (12) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 400, 30.
9. (24) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 400, 28.
10. (30) Cole Custer, Ford, 400, 27.
11. (22) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 400, 26.
12. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 400, 33.
13. (28) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 400, 28.
14. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 400, 25.
15. (19) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 400, 22.
16. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400, 25.
17. (10) Chris Buescher, Ford, 400, 22.
18. (25) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 399, 19.
19. (1) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 399, 18.
20. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 399, 17.
21. (11) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 396, 16.
22. (23) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 396, 15.
23. (13) Ryan Newman, Ford, 396, 14.
24. (18) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 395, 13.
25. (21) Michael McDowell, Ford, 395, 12.
26. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 393, 11.
27. (6) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 393, 10.
28. (27) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 392, 9.
29. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 388, 8.
30. (29) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 388, 0.
31. (34) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 387, 0.
32. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 383, 0.
33. (33) James Davison, Chevrolet, 382, 4.
34. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 381, 3.
35. (17) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 335, 2.
36. (31) BJ McLeod, Ford, engine, 334, 0.
37. (32) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 300, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 120.047 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 19 minutes, 55 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 2.017 seconds.
Caution Flags: 7 for 41 laps.
Lead Changes: 10 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: M.Truex 0-15; W.Byron 16-36; M.Truex 37; K.Larson 38-122; D.Hamlin 123; K.Larson 124-172; D.Hamlin 173; K.Larson 174-243; A.Bowman 244; K.Larson 245-303; A.Bowman 304-400
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 4 times for 263 laps; A.Bowman, 2 times for 98 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 21 laps; M.Truex, 2 times for 16 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 2 laps.
Wins: M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 2; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; K.Larson, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 574; 2. W.Byron, 473; 3. M.Truex, 472; 4. J.Logano, 442; 5. K.Larson, 440; 6. R.Blaney, 438; 7. C.Elliott, 432; 8. K.Harvick, 427; 9. B.Keselowski, 404; 10. Ky.Busch, 383; 11. A.Dillon, 341; 12. C.Bell, 336; 13. A.Bowman, 332; 14. C.Buescher, 309; 15. T.Reddick, 298; 16. M.McDowell, 290.
TRACK AND FIELD
COLLEGE MEN
Pac-12 Championships
Los Angeles
Sunday
Team scores — Oregon 185, USC 137, Washington 114, Arizona State 72, Arizona 67, Washington State 61½, Stanford 59, UCLA 46½, Colorado 42, California 31.
110 hurdles — 4. Nick Johnson, WSU, 13.86.
1,500 — 2. Paul Ryan, WSU, 3:40.62.
5,000 — 5. Colton Johnsen, WSU, 13:39.54.
400 relay — 7. WSU (Sam Brixey, Ja’Maun Charles, Blake Deringer, Jared McAlvey) 40.71.
1,600 relay — 8. WSU (Charles, McAlvey, Deringer, Ethan Willems) 3:11.95.
Discus — 2. John Kolb, WSU, 183-1.
Pole vault — 4. Jacob Englar, WSU, 16-3¼.
COLLEGE WOMEN
Pac-12 Championships
Los Angeles
Sunday
Team scores — USC 162½, Oregon 151, Arizona State 77, Washington 77, Colorado 74½, UCLA 70, Stanford 64, Arizona 51½, California 48, Oregon State 21, Washington State 16½, Utah 6.
100 hurdles — 6. Charisma Taylor, WSU, 13.35.
400 hurdles — 6. Stephanie Cho, WSU, 58.16.
1,500 — 11. Neema Kimtai, WSU, 4:23.12.
5,000 — 22. Erin Mullins, WSU, 16:45.13.
400 relay — 9. WSU (Taylor, Skyler Walton, Jasneet Nijjar, Elise Unruh-Thomas) 46.95.
1,600 relay — 7. WSU (Mackenzie Fletcher, Unruh-Thomas, Peyton Teevens, Cho) 3:45.57.
High jump — 6. Suzy Pace, WSU, 5-7.
Triple jump — 3. Taylor, WSU, 43-10½.
Discus — 21. Julia Parra, WSU, 122-9.
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
z-Philadelphia 49 23 .681 —
x-Brooklyn 48 24 .667 1
y-Milwaukee 46 25 .648 2½
x-New York 41 31 .569 8
y-Atlanta 41 31 .569 8
x-Miami 40 32 .556 9
Boston 36 36 .500 13
Washington 34 38 .472 15
Indiana 34 38 .472 15
Charlotte 33 39 .458 16
Chicago 30 41 .423 18½
Toronto 27 45 .375 22
Cleveland 22 50 .306 27
Orlando 21 51 .292 28
Detroit 20 52 .278 29
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
z-Utah 52 20 .722 —
y-Phoenix 51 21 .708 1
x-Denver 47 25 .653 5
x-L.A. Clippers 47 25 .653 5
y-Dallas 42 29 .592 9½
x-Portland 42 30 .583 10
L.A. Lakers 41 30 .577 10½
Golden State 39 33 .542 13
Memphis 38 34 .528 14
San Antonio 33 39 .458 19
New Orleans 31 40 .437 20½
Sacramento 31 41 .431 21
Minnesota 22 49 .310 29½
Oklahoma City 22 50 .306 30
Houston 17 55 .236 35
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Sunday’s Results
Indiana 125, Toronto 113
New York 96, Boston 92
Washington 115, Charlotte 110
Phoenix 123, San Antonio 121
Golden State 113, Memphis 101
Brooklyn 123, Cleveland 109
Atlanta 124, Houston 95
Philadelphia 128, Orlando 117
Miami 120, Detroit 107
Oklahoma City 117, L.A. Clippers 112
Chicago 118, Milwaukee 112
L.A. Lakers 110, New Orleans 98
Minnesota 136, Dallas 121
Portland 132, Denver 116
Utah 121, Sacramento 99
END OF REGULAR SEASON
Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101
MEMPHIS (101)
Anderson 4-9 2-2 10, Jackson Jr. 5-13 2-2 14, Valanciunas 12-15 5-6 29, Brooks 6-14 5-7 18, Morant 7-21 1-2 16, Tillman 0-1 0-0 0, Clarke 1-4 0-0 2, Bane 3-6 0-0 8, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Melton 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 40-92 15-19 101.
GOLDEN STATE (113)
Green 4-7 6-6 14, Wiggins 9-16 1-2 21, Looney 3-5 0-0 6, Bazemore 0-1 2-2 2, Curry 16-36 5-6 46, Toscano-Anderson 4-7 0-0 9, Mulder 0-2 0-0 0, Poole 5-9 2-2 15. Totals 41-83 16-18 113.
Memphis 29 20 20 32 — 101
Golden State 30 25 31 27 — 113
3-Point Goals: Memphis 6-25 (Bane 2-3, Jackson Jr. 2-7, Brooks 1-4, Morant 1-6, Anderson 0-2, Melton 0-3), Golden State 15-39 (Curry 9-22, Poole 3-7, Wiggins 2-2, Toscano-Anderson 1-3, Green 0-2, Mulder 0-2). Fouled Out: Brooks. Rebounds: Memphis 39 (Valanciunas 16), Golden State 46 (Looney 11). Assists: Memphis 25 (Morant 9), Golden State 26 (Curry, Green 9). Total Fouls: Memphis 21, Golden State 19. A: 4,416 (18,064)
Suns 123, Spurs 121
PHOENIX (123)
Bridges 3-3 0-0 7, Smith 5-11 0-0 11, Saric 6-12 0-0 13, Carter 9-22 0-0 19, Payne 7-14 2-2 19, Craig 5-11 0-0 11, Kaminsky 5-9 0-0 11, Galloway 4-12 0-0 10, Moore 9-10 2-2 22. Totals 53-104 4-4 123.
SAN ANTONIO (121)
DeRozan 8-14 6-7 23, K.Johnson 4-8 1-2 9, Poeltl 8-14 1-3 17, Murray 3-10 0-0 6, Walker IV 4-8 0-0 9, Bates-Diop 4-6 1-1 9, Vassell 2-9 0-0 5, Eubanks 2-4 0-0 4, Gay 4-9 2-2 12, Dieng 3-5 0-0 7, Jones 3-5 3-4 9, Weatherspoon 5-6 0-0 11. Totals 50-98 14-19 121.
Phoenix 27 25 37 34 — 123
San Antonio 23 38 24 36 — 121
3-Point Goals: Phoenix 13-35 (Payne 3-6, Moore 2-2, Galloway 2-8, Saric 1-3, Craig 1-4, Smith 1-4, Carter 1-6), San Antonio 7-24 (Gay 2-5, Dieng 1-2, Vassell 1-5, Walker IV 1-5, K.Johnson 0-2, Murray 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Phoenix 48 (Carter, Kaminsky, Smith 10), San Antonio 46 (Poeltl 10). Assists: Phoenix 36 (Carter 9), San Antonio 30 (Jones 7). Total Fouls: Phoenix 13, San Antonio 8. A: 4,738 (18,581)
Knicks 96, Celtics 92
BOSTON (92)
Ojeleye 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 5-8 1-1 13, Kornet 2-7 0-0 4, Langford 5-11 4-6 14, Pritchard 2-10 0-0 6, Nesmith 1-6 0-0 2, Parker 6-10 5-6 18, Fall 1-2 1-2 3, Edwards 4-13 0-0 10, Waters 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 35-86 11-15 92.
NEW YORK (96)
Bullock 6-9 0-0 16, Randle 5-17 8-10 20, Noel 1-2 0-0 2, Barrett 7-12 6-8 22, Payton 0-4 0-0 0, Gibson 2-4 0-0 4, Toppin 3-5 0-0 6, Burks 6-10 0-0 17, Ntilikina 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 1-7 0-0 2, Rose 3-9 1-1 7. Totals 34-79 15-19 96.
Boston 24 15 26 27 — 92
New York 23 31 23 19 — 96
3-Point Goals: Boston 11-41 (Waters 3-8, Williams 2-2, Edwards 2-8, Pritchard 2-8, Parker 1-3, Ojeleye 1-5, Kornet 0-5), New York 13-27 (Burks 5-7, Bullock 4-7, Barrett 2-4, Randle 2-5, Quickley 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Boston 46 (Fall 8), New York 41 (Randle 7). Assists: Boston 19 (Pritchard 6), New York 16 (Randle 7). Total Fouls: Boston 19, New York 17. A: 1,981 (19,812)
Wizards 115, Hornets 110
CHARLOTTE (110)
Bridges 6-18 3-3 17, McDaniels 4-7 4-4 13, Washington 4-10 0-0 11, Ball 7-21 3-4 19, Rozier 8-19 3-3 22, Zeller 3-6 5-6 11, Biyombo 1-1 0-0 2, Graham 4-10 4-4 15, Monk 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-94 22-24 110.
WASHINGTON (115)
Bertans 4-8 0-0 11, Hachimura 7-12 0-0 16, Len 0-0 0-0 0, Beal 8-27 6-7 25, Westbrook 6-15 9-12 23, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Gafford 3-6 2-2 8, Hutchison 0-1 0-0 0, Lopez 9-11 0-0 18, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 7-11 0-0 14. Totals 44-91 17-21 115.
Charlotte 36 20 34 20 — 110
Washington 22 30 27 36 — 115
3-Point Goals: Charlotte 14-45 (Rozier 3-6, Graham 3-8, Washington 3-9, Ball 2-8, Bridges 2-9, McDaniels 1-4), Washington 10-31 (Bertans 3-7, Beal 3-11, Hachimura 2-3, Westbrook 2-8). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Charlotte 42 (Rozier, Washington 9), Washington 53 (Westbrook 15). Assists: Charlotte 25 (Rozier 9), Washington 22 (Westbrook 10). Total Fouls: Charlotte 15, Washington 20. A: 5,333 (20,356)
Pacers 125, Raptors 113
INDIANA (125)
Brissett 10-16 6-9 31, McDermott 8-15 0-0 20, Sabonis 12-18 0-0 25, J.Holiday 2-9 2-3 7, LeVert 4-8 4-4 13, Bitadze 2-5 0-0 4, Martin 4-11 2-2 13, Sampson 0-3 0-0 0, McConnell 6-10 0-0 12. Totals 48-95 14-18 125.
TORONTO (113)
Gillespie 3-9 1-4 7, Johnson 6-18 9-11 24, Birch 8-15 2-2 18, Bembry 9-22 4-4 23, Flynn 8-22 6-6 27, Baynes 5-11 1-2 14. Totals 39-97 23-29 113.
Indiana 31 37 26 31 — 125
Toronto 30 25 28 30 — 113
3-Point Goals: Indiana 15-37 (Brissett 5-8, McDermott 4-8, Martin 3-7, LeVert 1-2, Sabonis 1-2, J.Holiday 1-6, Bitadze 0-2, McConnell 0-2), Toronto 12-38 (Flynn 5-13, Baynes 3-5, Johnson 3-12, Bembry 1-5, Birch 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Indiana 47 (Sabonis 16), Toronto 48 (Birch 14). Assists: Indiana 34 (McConnell 17), Toronto 21 (Johnson 7). Total Fouls: Indiana 19, Toronto 12.
Nets 123, Cavs 109
CLEVELAND (109)
Osman 2-10 0-0 5, Wade 7-14 0-0 18, Allen 2-7 5-7 9, Okoro 6-16 4-8 18, Sexton 5-11 5-5 16, Kabengele 3-5 2-2 8, Dotson 7-9 0-0 17, Martin 2-5 0-0 4, Thomas 4-8 5-9 14. Totals 38-85 21-31 109.
BROOKLYN (123)
Brown 4-5 4-6 12, Durant 8-10 6-6 23, Griffin 4-8 1-2 9, Irving 7-11 0-0 17, Shamet 4-8 0-0 12, A.Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Green 4-6 2-2 13, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-3 0-0 7, Claxton 2-4 0-0 4, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, James 6-16 0-1 14, T.Johnson 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 47-83 13-17 123.
Cleveland 24 32 20 33 — 109
Brooklyn 34 33 32 24 — 123
3-Point Goals: Cleveland 12-39 (Wade 4-9, Dotson 3-5, Okoro 2-7, Sexton 1-4, Thomas 1-5, Osman 1-6), Brooklyn 16-30 (Shamet 4-7, Irving 3-3, Green 3-4, T.Johnson 2-5, James 2-6, Durant 1-2, Griffin 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Cleveland 45 (Allen 11), Brooklyn 37 (Durant 8). Assists: Cleveland 16 (Sexton 5), Brooklyn 35 (Durant 13). Total Fouls: Cleveland 14, Brooklyn 20. A: 1,773 (17,732)
Hawks 124, Rockets 95
HOUSTON (95)
Martin Jr. 4-15 0-1 10, Tate 3-7 0-2 7, Olynyk 3-11 8-8 16, Augustin 5-11 4-4 18, Lamb 2-6 3-4 7, Oliver 5-9 0-1 10, Reynolds 3-14 0-0 9, Brooks 6-19 0-0 18. Totals 31-92 15-20 95.
ATLANTA (124)
Collins 5-7 4-4 15, Hunter 4-11 6-8 14, Okongwu 10-13 1-3 21, Hill 2-7 0-0 6, Young 3-9 3-4 10, Fernando 4-10 2-2 10, Knight 6-9 0-2 13, Mays 7-11 0-0 16, Snell 4-7 0-0 8, Williams 4-6 3-3 11. Totals 49-90 19-26 124.
Houston 33 21 18 23 — 95
Atlanta 36 36 27 25 — 124
3-Point Goals: Houston 18-63 (Brooks 6-18, Augustin 4-10, Reynolds 3-12, Olynyk 2-5, Martin Jr. 2-9, Tate 1-2, Oliver 0-3, Lamb 0-4), Atlanta 7-21 (Mays 2-5, Hill 2-6, Knight 1-3, Young 1-3, Hunter 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Houston 43 (Oliver 12), Atlanta 56 (Okongwu 14). Assists: Houston 25 (Augustin, Tate 5), Atlanta 32 (Young 9). Total Fouls: Houston 18, Atlanta 16.
76ers 128, Magic 117
ORLANDO (117)
Bacon 3-7 3-4 9, Wagner 4-5 5-6 14, Bamba 3-10 1-2 9, Anthony 10-25 14-14 37, G.Harris 3-5 1-1 7, Brazdeikis 3-9 1-2 9, Carter Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 4-6 6-8 14, Hampton 0-0 0-0 0, Randle 4-7 2-2 11, Thornwell 2-2 2-2 7. Totals 36-76 35-41 117.
PHILADELPHIA (128)
Korkmaz 2-9 0-0 6, Milton 6-13 0-0 15, Howard 2-4 1-2 5, Hill 5-6 1-1 14, Maxey 11-19 5-5 30, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 7-13 3-4 17, Scott 2-8 0-0 5, Tolliver 3-4 0-0 9, Joe 4-12 5-6 17, Tucker 4-5 2-5 10. Totals 46-94 17-23 128.
Orlando 26 39 25 27 — 117
Philadelphia 32 28 39 29 — 128
3-Point Goals: Orlando 10-28 (Anthony 3-9, Bamba 2-5, Brazdeikis 2-5, Wagner 1-2, Randle 1-3, G.Harris 0-2), Philadelphia 19-40 (Joe 4-10, Hill 3-4, Maxey 3-4, Tolliver 3-4, Milton 3-6, Korkmaz 2-7, Scott 1-5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Orlando 47 (Hall 10), Philadelphia 41 (Reed 12). Assists: Orlando 23 (Bamba, Brazdeikis 4), Philadelphia 35 (Milton 9). Total Fouls: Orlando 25, Philadelphia 27. A: 5,119 (20,478)
Heat 120, Pistons 107
MIAMI (120)
Bjelica 8-13 1-2 21, Robinson 3-5 0-0 8, Achiuwa 10-16 3-7 23, Herro 7-13 1-2 16, Vincent 6-12 0-0 15, Strus 7-16 3-4 20, Okpala 6-9 5-5 17. Totals 47-84 13-20 120.
DETROIT (107)
Bey 7-21 4-5 22, Diallo 4-8 6-9 15, Okafor 3-5 1-1 7, Hayes 3-7 2-2 10, Joseph 6-14 0-0 14, Cook 6-8 0-0 12, J.Jackson 6-15 3-5 17, Lee 5-8 0-0 10. Totals 40-86 16-22 107.
Miami 32 37 26 25 — 120
Detroit 13 34 24 36 — 107
3-Point Goals: Miami 13-34 (Bjelica 4-6, Vincent 3-7, Strus 3-11, Robinson 2-4, Herro 1-5), Detroit 11-35 (Bey 4-15, Joseph 2-4, Hayes 2-5, J.Jackson 2-7, Diallo 1-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Miami 39 (Achiuwa 10), Detroit 33 (Cook 9). Assists: Miami 32 (Herro 11), Detroit 26 (Lee 7). Total Fouls: Miami 19, Detroit 21. A: 750 (20,491)
Thunder 117, Clippers 112
L.A. CLIPPERS (112)
Kennard 6-14 0-0 13, Patterson 4-11 0-0 10, Zubac 0-0 0-0 0, Beverley 5-8 1-2 11, Jackson 2-5 0-0 6, Ibaka 4-10 3-4 12, Mann 7-8 4-5 19, Oturu 5-21 2-2 13, Ferrell 5-12 2-2 14, Scrubb 7-17 0-0 14. Totals 45-106 12-15 112.
OKLAHOMA CITY (117)
Hall 11-21 2-6 25, Roby 5-8 0-0 10, Brown 12-19 0-0 24, Maledon 1-3 0-0 3, Pokusevski 10-19 3-4 29, Bradley 4-5 0-0 8, Deck 3-4 0-0 6, Hoard 2-5 1-2 5, Brown Jr. 2-10 3-4 7. Totals 50-94 9-16 117.
L.A. Clippers 26 34 28 24 — 112
Oklahoma City 35 27 24 31 — 117
3-Point Goals: L.A. Clippers 10-43 (Jackson 2-4, Ferrell 2-6, Patterson 2-8, Mann 1-2, Oturu 1-4, Ibaka 1-6, Kennard 1-7, Beverley 0-2, Scrubb 0-4), Oklahoma City 8-26 (Pokusevski 6-9, Maledon 1-3, Hall 1-6, Hoard 0-2, Brown Jr. 0-4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: L.A. Clippers 44 (Oturu 12), Oklahoma City 54 (Brown 18). Assists: L.A. Clippers 17 (Beverley, Patterson 4), Oklahoma City 20 (Maledon 4). Total Fouls: L.A. Clippers 14, Oklahoma City 11.
Blazers 132, Nuggets 116
DENVER (116)
Gordon 1-4 0-0 2, Porter Jr. 3-8 0-0 9, Jokic 9-17 3-3 21, Campazzo 0-3 2-2 2, Rivers 2-5 0-0 4, Bol 1-6 1-1 3, Cancar 2-5 0-0 4, McGee 4-9 1-2 9, Millsap 3-6 4-4 12, Green 4-5 0-0 11, Nnaji 2-2 0-0 6, Harrison 1-4 0-0 2, Howard 8-17 3-3 23, Morris 4-7 0-0 8. Totals 44-98 14-15 116.
PORTLAND (132)
Covington 1-5 1-1 3, Powell 5-9 6-6 19, Nurkic 8-10 3-6 20, Lillard 7-13 3-3 22, McCollum 9-17 1-1 24, Anthony 3-10 2-2 10, Jones Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Leaf 0-1 0-0 0, Giles III 1-3 0-0 2, Elleby 1-3 0-0 2, Little 2-2 0-0 4, Kanter 5-5 4-5 14, Simons 3-6 2-2 10. Totals 46-87 22-26 132.
Denver 22 33 29 32 — 116
Portland 43 29 35 25 — 132
3-Point Goals: Denver 14-37 (Howard 4-8, Green 3-4, Porter Jr. 3-6, Nnaji 2-2, Millsap 2-3, Campazzo 0-2, Cancar 0-2, Gordon 0-2, Jokic 0-3), Portland 18-43 (Lillard 5-9, McCollum 5-9, Powell 3-5, Anthony 2-5, Simons 2-5, Elleby 0-2, Jones Jr. 0-2, Covington 0-4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Denver 36 (McGee 8), Portland 51 (Kanter 15). Assists: Denver 20 (Morris 4), Portland 23 (Lillard 10). Total Fouls: Denver 20, Portland 16. A: 1,939 (19,393)
Jazz 121, Kings 99
UTAH (121)
Bogdanovic 5-15 6-6 18, O’Neale 3-7 1-2 9, Gobert 6-8 1-4 13, Conley 4-10 0-0 11, Ingles 3-8 2-2 10, Azubuike 0-0 4-4 4, Brantley 0-0 0-0 0, Favors 5-6 0-0 10, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Niang 3-7 2-2 10, Oni 1-1 0-0 3, Clarkson 11-20 5-5 33, Forrest 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-86 21-25 121.
SACRAMENTO (99)
King 5-12 0-0 12, Metu 4-11 0-0 8, Jones 9-13 1-2 19, Hield 5-12 2-3 13, Wright 3-8 0-0 7, Harkless 0-0 0-0 0, Woodard II 1-4 0-0 2, Davis 8-14 2-2 20, Guy 2-8 0-2 6, Ramsey 5-9 1-1 12. Totals 42-91 6-10 99.
Utah 28 36 33 24 — 121
Sacramento 25 24 24 26 — 99
3-Point Goals: Utah 18-39 (Clarkson 6-12, Conley 3-3, Bogdanovic 2-5, Niang 2-5, Ingles 2-6, O’Neale 2-6), Sacramento 9-30 (Guy 2-3, King 2-3, Davis 2-5, Ramsey 1-3, Wright 1-5, Hield 1-7, Jones 0-2, Metu 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Utah 50 (Gobert 16), Sacramento 40 (Metu 8). Assists: Utah 28 (Conley 9), Sacramento 24 (Hield 9). Total Fouls: Utah 14, Sacramento 22.
Bulls 118, Bucks 112
MILWAUKEE (112)
Merrill 1-9 0-0 2, T.Antetokounmpo 0-4 0-0 0, Diakite 4-11 5-8 13, Connaughton 5-10 3-3 15, Teague 5-11 10-12 23, Jackson 3-9 1-2 9, Nwora 14-23 2-4 34, Bryant 6-13 3-3 16. Totals 38-90 24-32 112.
CHICAGO (118)
Markkanen 6-11 3-4 17, Williams 4-8 3-3 11, Young 8-15 4-6 20, Temple 3-5 0-0 7, White 6-13 3-4 19, Green 3-5 0-0 6, Felicio 2-5 1-2 5, Arcidiacono 5-6 0-0 14, Dotson 5-10 0-0 11, Valentine 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 45-87 14-19 118.
Milwaukee 23 31 31 27 — 112
Chicago 33 22 36 27 — 118
3-Point Goals: Milwaukee 12-37 (Nwora 4-8, Teague 3-3, Jackson 2-6, Connaughton 2-7, Bryant 1-5, T.Antetokounmpo 0-2, Merrill 0-5), Chicago 14-32 (Arcidiacono 4-4, White 4-9, Markkanen 2-4, Valentine 2-4, Temple 1-2, Dotson 1-5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Milwaukee 41 (Nwora 14), Chicago 45 (Felicio 8). Assists: Milwaukee 14 (Teague 7), Chicago 23 (White 5). Total Fouls: Milwaukee 16, Chicago 20. A: 3,427 (20,917)
T-wolves 136, Mavs 121
DALLAS (121)
Finney-Smith 6-9 0-0 15, Porzingis 6-10 2-2 18, Powell 2-3 2-2 6, Doncic 6-13 4-5 18, Hardaway Jr. 5-7 3-3 15, Bey 0-2 0-0 0, Hinton 0-2 0-0 0, Melli 3-6 2-2 10, Cauley-Stein 0-1 0-0 0, Marjanovic 0-0 3-4 3, Brunson 6-12 1-1 15, Burke 1-4 0-0 2, Green 4-8 0-1 8, Richardson 5-14 0-0 11. Totals 44-91 17-20 121.
MINNESOTA (136)
McDaniels 8-13 0-0 19, Vanderbilt 3-6 1-2 7, Towns 6-12 10-11 23, Edwards 10-21 5-5 30, Russell 8-19 4-5 23, Hernangomez 1-2 0-0 2, Reid 7-7 0-0 17, McLaughlin 3-3 0-0 7, Okogie 2-4 1-2 6, Rubio 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 49-90 21-25 136.
Dallas 22 38 35 26 — 121
Minnesota 38 38 37 23 — 136
3-Point Goals: Dallas 16-38 (Porzingis 4-5, Finney-Smith 3-5, Hardaway Jr. 2-3, Brunson 2-4, Melli 2-5, Doncic 2-7, Richardson 1-4, Burke 0-2, Green 0-2), Minnesota 17-40 (Edwards 5-9, Reid 3-3, McDaniels 3-7, Russell 3-9, Okogie 1-3, Towns 1-4, Rubio 0-2). Fouled Out: Towns. Rebounds: Dallas 38 (Powell 7), Minnesota 38 (Vanderbilt 12). Assists: Dallas 32 (Powell 8), Minnesota 35 (Russell 10). Total Fouls: Dallas 19, Minnesota 22. A: 1,638 (19,356)
Lakers 110, Pelicans 98
L.A. LAKERS (110)
Davis 5-12 4-6 14, James 11-22 1-2 25, Drummond 6-11 1-3 13, Caldwell-Pope 4-8 0-0 10, Schroder 5-11 0-0 12, Dudley 0-2 0-0 0, Kuzma 3-5 2-2 8, McKinnie 1-1 0-0 2, Gasol 1-4 0-0 3, Caruso 4-8 0-0 9, Horton-Tucker 2-6 1-2 6, Matthews 3-6 0-0 8, McLemore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-96 9-15 110.
NEW ORLEANS (98)
Johnson 4-11 0-3 8, Marshall 6-13 2-2 18, Hernangomez 8-11 3-5 19, Alexander-Walker 5-15 2-2 14, Bledsoe 5-9 1-2 13, Gabriel 1-4 2-2 4, Hayes 4-7 2-2 10, Nunnally 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis Jr. 4-6 3-3 12, Louzada 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-78 15-21 98.
L.A. Lakers 36 27 28 19 — 110
New Orleans 28 31 17 22 — 98
3-Point Goals: L.A. Lakers 11-35 (James 2-5, Matthews 2-5, Caldwell-Pope 2-6, Schroder 2-6, Horton-Tucker 1-2, Gasol 1-3, Caruso 1-4, Davis 0-3), New Orleans 9-25 (Marshall 4-6, Bledsoe 2-4, Alexander-Walker 2-8, Lewis Jr. 1-2, Gabriel 0-2, Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out: Gabriel. Rebounds: L.A. Lakers 42 (Drummond 13), New Orleans 47 (Hernangomez 13). Assists: L.A. Lakers 30 (Caldwell-Pope, James 6), New Orleans 26 (Marshall 7). Total Fouls: L.A. Lakers 16, New Orleans 18. A: 3,700 (16,867)
NBA Playoff Glance
All Times Pacific
PLAY-IN
Play-in First Round
Eastern Conference
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.
Western Conference
Wednesday’s Games
San Antonio at Memphis, 4:30 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Play-in Second Round
Eastern Conference
Thursday’s Game
Indiana-Charlotte winner at Boston-Washington loser, 5 p.m.
Western Conference
Friday’s Game
San Antonio-Memphis winner at Golden State-L.A. Lakers loser, TBD
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
New York 2 0 1.000 —
Connecticut 2 0 1.000 —
Chicago 1 0 1.000 ½
Washington 0 1 .000 1½
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1½
Indiana 0 2 .000 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
Dallas 1 0 1.000 —
Seattle 1 0 1.000 —
Phoenix 1 1 .500 ½
Las Vegas 0 1 .000 1
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
Sunday’s Results
New York 73, Indiana 65
Connecticut 86, Phoenix 78
Today’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at New York, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 5 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 3 1 2 11 7 6
Orlando City 2 0 3 9 6 2
New York City FC 2 1 2 8 10 4
Atlanta 2 1 2 8 6 4
Montreal 2 2 2 8 8 7
Philadelphia 2 2 2 8 5 5
Inter Miami CF 2 2 2 8 8 9
Nashville 1 0 4 7 6 4
New York 2 3 0 6 7 6
D.C. United 2 4 0 6 5 10
Columbus 1 2 2 5 3 4
Toronto FC 1 2 2 5 7 9
Chicago 0 4 1 1 3 10
Cincinnati 0 3 1 1 4 13
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 5 0 1 16 13 2
LA Galaxy 4 1 0 12 10 8
Sporting KC 3 2 1 10 9 7
Colorado 3 1 1 10 8 6
San Jose 3 3 0 9 10 8
Houston 2 2 2 8 7 8
Real Salt Lake 2 1 1 7 6 4
Vancouver 2 3 1 7 5 7
Portland 2 3 0 6 6 8
Austin FC 2 3 0 6 5 7
Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 5 10
FC Dallas 1 2 2 5 6 6
Los Angeles FC 1 2 2 5 5 6
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Results
Sporting Kansas City 3, Vancouver 0
Miami 3, Cincinnati 2
New England 1, Columbus 0
Orlando City 1, D.C. United 0
Seattle 2, Los Angeles FC 0
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at Montreal, 10 a.m.
LA Galaxy at Portland, 12:30 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Toronto FC at Orlando City, 4 p.m.
Columbus at New York City FC, 4:30 p.m.
New York at New England, 5 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Houston, 6 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 23, Games
Atlanta at Seattle, 1:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Austin FC at Nashville, 6 p.m.
NWSL Glance
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 1 0 0 3 5 0
Gotham FC 1 0 0 3 1 0
Washington 0 0 1 1 1 1
Orlando 0 0 1 1 1 1
North Carolina 0 0 1 1 0 0
Reign FC 0 0 1 1 0 0
Louisville 0 0 1 1 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 1 1 0 0
Houston 0 1 0 0 0 1
Chicago 0 1 0 0 0 5
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Results
Washington 1, Orlando 1, tie
Portland 5, Chicago 0
Friday’s Game
Washington at Louisville, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Orlando at North Carolina, 4 p.m.
Gotham FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Sunday, May 23, Games
Kansas City at Houston, 4 p.m.
Reign FC at Portland, 7 p.m.
HOCKEY
NHL
East W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Pittsburgh 37 16 3 77 196 156
x-Washington 36 15 5 77 191 163
x-Boston 33 16 7 73 168 136
x-N.Y. Islanders 32 17 7 71 156 128
N.Y. Rangers 27 23 6 60 177 157
Philadelphia 25 23 8 58 163 201
New Jersey 19 30 7 45 145 194
Buffalo 15 34 7 37 138 199
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Carolina 36 12 8 80 179 136
x-Florida 37 14 5 79 189 153
x-Tampa Bay 36 17 3 75 181 147
x-Nashville 31 23 2 64 156 154
Dallas 23 19 14 60 158 154
Chicago 24 25 7 55 161 186
Detroit 19 27 10 48 127 171
Columbus 18 26 12 48 137 187
West W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Colorado 39 13 4 82 197 133
x-Vegas 40 14 2 82 191 124
x-Minnesota 35 16 5 75 181 160
x-St. Louis 27 20 9 63 169 170
Arizona 24 26 6 54 153 176
Los Angeles 21 28 7 49 143 170
San Jose 21 28 7 49 151 199
Anaheim 17 30 9 43 126 179
North W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Toronto 35 14 7 77 187 148
x-Edmonton 35 19 2 72 183 154
x-Winnipeg 30 23 3 63 170 154
x-Montreal 24 21 11 59 159 168
Calgary 25 26 3 53 148 155
Ottawa 23 28 5 51 157 190
Vancouver 22 28 4 48 145 180
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Sunday’s Result
Calgary 6, Vancouver 5, OT
Tuesday’s Game
Calgary at Vancouver, 1 p.m.
Wednesday’s Game
Vancouver at Calgary, 12:30 p.m.
NHL Daily Playoff Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times Pacific
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
(x-if necessary)
Sunday’s Results
N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT, N.Y. Islanders leads series 1-0
Minnesota 1, Vegas 0, OT, Minnesota leads series 1-0
Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4, Tampa Bay leads series 1-0
Today’s Games
Boston at Washington, 4:30 p.m., Washington leads series 1-0
Nashville at Carolina, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Boston, 3:30 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Florida at Tampa Bay, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington at Boston, 3:30 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m.