GOLF

PGA Tour AT&T Byron Nelson Scores

Sunday

At TPC Craig Ranch

McKinney, Texas

Purse: $8.1 million

Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72

Final Round

K.H. Lee (500), $1,458,000        65-65-67-66—263

Sam Burns (300), $882,900        65-62-69-70—266

Daniel Berger (134), $395,381        69-67-67-64—267

Patton Kizzire (134), $395,381        69-64-71-63—267

Charl Schwartzel (134), $395,381        65-68-66-68—267

Scott Stallings (134), $395,381        67-71-63-66—267

Joseph Bramlett (88), $263,250        64-70-67-68—269

Troy Merritt (88), $263,250        68-70-66-65—269

Seamus Power (73), $212,625        65-68-67-70—270

Doc Redman (73), $212,625        64-67-69-70—270

Jordan Spieth (73), $212,625        63-70-66-71—270

Jhonattan Vegas (73), $212,625        65-72-66-67—270

Bronson Burgoon (56), $153,900        68-66-67-70—271

Luke Donald (56), $153,900        65-73-66-67—271

Harris English (56), $153,900        70-68-63-70—271

Satoshi Kodaira (56), $153,900        67-71-66-67—271

Matt Kuchar (48), $119,475        67-66-66-73—272

Hank Lebioda (48), $119,475        67-67-70-68—272

Brandt Snedeker (48), $119,475        66-68-68-70—272

Will Zalatoris, $119,475        70-68-67-67—272

Rafa Cabrera Bello (39), $84,969        64-71-66-72—273

Marc Leishman (39), $84,969        66-69-68-70—273

Alex Noren (39), $84,969        65-64-70-74—273

Carlos Ortiz (39), $84,969        67-66-70-70—273

Lee Westwood (39), $84,969        71-64-70-68—273

Ryan Armour (29), $56,700        70-66-68-70—274

Wesley Bryan (29), $56,700        67-71-67-69—274

Ben Martin (29), $56,700        65-69-67-73—274

Keith Mitchell (29), $56,700        67-71-70-66—274

Rob Oppenheim (29), $56,700        68-69-68-69—274

Rory Sabbatini (29), $56,700        67-71-68-68—274

Sepp Straka (29), $56,700        68-67-69-70—274

Vincent Whaley (29), $56,700        69-65-71-69—274

Scott Brown (20), $42,201        66-71-66-72—275

Mark Hubbard (20), $42,201        65-71-68-71—275

Jon Rahm (20), $42,201        68-69-68-70—275

Adam Schenk (20), $42,201        66-70-66-73—275

Roger Sloan (20), $42,201        66-68-69-72—275

Wyndham Clark (14), $31,185        66-68-69-73—276

Talor Gooch (14), $31,185        69-69-67-71—276

Russell Knox (14), $31,185        69-67-70-70—276

Hideki Matsuyama (14), $31,185        68-70-68-70—276

Sean O’Hair (14), $31,185        67-69-71-69—276

Pat Perez (14), $31,185        70-67-69-70—276

Brian Stuard (14), $31,185        69-69-67-71—276

Johnson Wagner (14), $31,185        67-71-67-71—276

Brice Garnett (8), $20,959        68-69-73-67—277

Michael Gligic (8), $20,959        65-72-72-68—277

Sung Kang (8), $20,959        67-69-72-69—277

Nelson Ledesma (8), $20,959        68-68-73-68—277

Ryan Palmer (8), $20,959        67-69-66-75—277

Patrick Rodgers (8), $20,959        71-66-69-71—277

Scottie Scheffler (8), $20,959        67-70-68-72—277

J.J. Spaun (8), $20,959        63-69-72-73—277

Cameron Champ (6), $18,630        72-66-71-69—278

Bryson DeChambeau (6), $18,630        69-68-72-69—278

Charles Howell III (6), $18,630        65-70-72-71—278

Si Woo Kim (6), $18,630        66-70-70-72—278

Sebastian Munoz (6), $18,630        66-68-73-71—278

Aaron Wise (6), $18,630        64-72-71-71—278

Mark Anderson (5), $17,820        68-69-71-71—279

Martin Laird (5), $17,820        72-66-71-70—279

Luke List (5), $17,820        68-69-72-70—279

Wes Roach (5), $17,820        68-70-71-70—279

Michael Gellerman (4), $17,415        67-71-73-69—280

Bo Hoag (4), $17,253        66-71-72-72—281

Michael Kim (4), $17,091        69-67-71-75—282

Dylan Meyer, $16,848        66-72-71-74—283

Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $16,848        66-68-73-76—283

Cameron Percy (3), $16,605        68-70-76-71—285

Austin Cook (3), $16,362        68-68-75-76—287

D.J. Trahan (3), $16,362        69-69-73-76—287

PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic Scores

Sunday

At TPC Sugarloaf

Duluth, Ga.

Purse: $1.8 million

Yardage: 7,179; Par: 72

Final Round

Dicky Pride, $270,000        71-67-67—205

Stephen Ames, $131,700        66-72-70—208

Paul Goydos, $131,700        67-69-72—208

Kirk Triplett, $131,700        70-68-70—208

Billy Andrade, $74,100        69-68-72—209

Doug Barron, $74,100        70-70-69—209

Brett Quigley, $74,100        72-69-68—209

Tom Gillis, $54,000        73-69-68—210

Jerry Kelly, $54,000        73-69-68—210

David Frost, $41,400        72-71-68—211

Robert Karlsson, $41,400        70-69-72—211

Scott McCarron, $41,400        70-68-73—211

Colin Montgomerie, $41,400        73-69-69—211

Darren Clarke, $34,200        72-69-71—212

Woody Austin, $29,700        71-70-72—213

Glen Day, $29,700        73-68-72—213

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $29,700        70-68-75—213

Kenny Perry, $29,700        70-71-72—213

Jim Furyk, $23,640        70-70-74—214

Gene Sauers, $23,640        68-70-76—214

Ken Tanigawa, $23,640        70-73-71—214

Ernie Els, $19,395        73-73-69—215

Steve Flesch, $19,395        72-73-70—215

Kent Jones, $19,395        72-68-75—215

Tom Pernice Jr., $19,395        72-70-73—215

Tom Byrum, $15,300        73-69-74—216

Alex Cejka, $15,300        71-76-69—216

Scott Dunlap, $15,300        70-76-70—216

John Huston, $15,300        69-76-71—216

Thongchai Jaidee, $15,300        73-72-71—216

Scott Parel, $15,300        71-76-69—216

Matt Gogel, $12,420        75-73-69—217

Bernhard Langer, $12,420        73-70-74—217

Jerry Smith, $12,420        73-72-72—217

Michael Allen, $10,170        77-71-70—218

Retief Goosen, $10,170        74-69-75—218

Lee Janzen, $10,170        80-69-69—218

Rod Pampling, $10,170        74-75-69—218

Fran Quinn, $10,170        74-72-72—218

Duffy Waldorf, $10,170        72-75-71—218

Robin Byrd, $8,820        73-75-71—219

Rich Beem, $7,560        73-72-75—220

Olin Browne, $7,560        76-74-70—220

Russ Cochran, $7,560        76-74-70—220

Chris DiMarco, $7,560        74-74-72—220

Stephen Leaney, $7,560        76-74-70—220

David Toms, $7,560        76-70-74—220

Joe Durant, $5,940        73-75-73—221

Jay Haas, $5,940        73-74-74—221

Steve Pate, $5,940        71-76-74—221

Marco Dawson, $4,860        75-74-73—222

Jeff Maggert, $4,860        76-74-72—222

John Riegger, $4,860        76-77-69—222

Paul Broadhurst, $4,050        76-74-73—223

Wes Short, Jr., $4,050        85-68-70—223

Joey Sindelar, $4,050        74-74-75—223

Willie Wood, $4,050        77-72-74—223

Gibby Gilbert III, $3,510        73-74-77—224

Jeff Sluman, $3,510        72-78-74—224

Mark Brooks, $3,150        76-76-73—225

Fred Funk, $3,150        78-75-72—225

Cameron Beckman, $2,520        81-69-76—226

Carlos Franco, $2,520        75-76-75—226

Billy Mayfair, $2,520        75-77-74—226

Jose Maria Olazabal, $2,520        76-79-71—226

Esteban Toledo, $2,520        74-74-78—226

Shane Bertsch, $1,980        73-78-76—227

Tim Herron, $1,800        79-73-76—228

David McKenzie, $1,584        76-77-76—229

Larry Mize, $1,584        72-74-83—229

Jerry Pate, $1,584        78-78-73—229

Frank Lickliter II, $1,368        75-79-76—230

Sonny Skinner, $1,260        76-77-78—231

Ken Duke, $1,188        77-77-78—232

Blaine McCallister, $1,116        80-82-77—239

John Smoltz, $1,044        84-77-82—243

Shigetoshi Hasegawa, $972        78-87-81—246

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

All Times Pacific

Championship

Sunday’s Result

At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

Sam Houston St. 23, South Dakota St. 21

TENNIS

Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Sunday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: $2,082,960

Surface: Red clay

Men’s Singles

Championship

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, 7-5, 1-6, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Championship

Iga Swiatek (15), Poland, def. Karolina Pliskova (9), Czech Republic, 6-0, 6-0.

WTA Belgrade Results

Sunday

At Novak Tennis Center

Belgrade

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Red clay

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Cristina Bucsa (7), Spain, def. Dejana Radanovic, Serbia, 6-4, 2-0, ret.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (1), Colombia, def. Xiaodi You (9), China, 6-4, 6-3.

Ana Konjuh (10), Croatia, def. Viktoriya Tomova (2), Bulgaria, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Xiyu Wang (3), China, def. Daniela Seguel (11), Chile, 6-3, 6-3.

Reka Luca Jani, Hungary, def. Jaqueline Adina Cristian (5), Romania, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

Kamilla Rakhimova (4), Russia, def. Anastasia Gasanova (8), Russia, 7-5, 7-6.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Paula Badosa (4), Spain, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-2, 6-3.

Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, def. Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Nadia Podoroska (5), Argentina, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Oceane Dodin, France, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-5.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 400 Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Dover International Speedway

Dover, Del.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (16) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 400 laps, 51 points.

2. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 400, 55.

3. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400, 50.

4. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 400, 45.

5. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 400, 36.

6. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 400, 42.

7. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400, 45.

8. (12) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 400, 30.

9. (24) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 400, 28.

10. (30) Cole Custer, Ford, 400, 27.

11. (22) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 400, 26.

12. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 400, 33.

13. (28) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 400, 28.

14. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 400, 25.

15. (19) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 400, 22.

16. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400, 25.

17. (10) Chris Buescher, Ford, 400, 22.

18. (25) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 399, 19.

19. (1) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 399, 18.

20. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 399, 17.

21. (11) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 396, 16.

22. (23) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 396, 15.

23. (13) Ryan Newman, Ford, 396, 14.

24. (18) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 395, 13.

25. (21) Michael McDowell, Ford, 395, 12.

26. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 393, 11.

27. (6) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 393, 10.

28. (27) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 392, 9.

29. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 388, 8.

30. (29) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 388, 0.

31. (34) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 387, 0.

32. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 383, 0.

33. (33) James Davison, Chevrolet, 382, 4.

34. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 381, 3.

35. (17) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 335, 2.

36. (31) BJ McLeod, Ford, engine, 334, 0.

37. (32) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 300, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 120.047 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 19 minutes, 55 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.017 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 41 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M.Truex 0-15; W.Byron 16-36; M.Truex 37; K.Larson 38-122; D.Hamlin 123; K.Larson 124-172; D.Hamlin 173; K.Larson 174-243; A.Bowman 244; K.Larson 245-303; A.Bowman 304-400

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 4 times for 263 laps; A.Bowman, 2 times for 98 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 21 laps; M.Truex, 2 times for 16 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 2 laps.

Wins: M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 2; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; K.Larson, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 574; 2. W.Byron, 473; 3. M.Truex, 472; 4. J.Logano, 442; 5. K.Larson, 440; 6. R.Blaney, 438; 7. C.Elliott, 432; 8. K.Harvick, 427; 9. B.Keselowski, 404; 10. Ky.Busch, 383; 11. A.Dillon, 341; 12. C.Bell, 336; 13. A.Bowman, 332; 14. C.Buescher, 309; 15. T.Reddick, 298; 16. M.McDowell, 290.

TRACK AND FIELD

COLLEGE MEN

Pac-12 Championships

Los Angeles

Sunday

Team scores — Oregon 185, USC 137, Washington 114, Arizona State 72, Arizona 67, Washington State 61½, Stanford 59, UCLA 46½, Colorado 42, California 31.

110 hurdles — 4. Nick Johnson, WSU, 13.86.

1,500 — 2. Paul Ryan, WSU, 3:40.62.

5,000 — 5. Colton Johnsen, WSU, 13:39.54.

400 relay — 7. WSU (Sam Brixey, Ja’Maun Charles, Blake Deringer, Jared McAlvey) 40.71.

1,600 relay — 8. WSU (Charles, McAlvey, Deringer, Ethan Willems) 3:11.95.

Discus — 2. John Kolb, WSU, 183-1.

Pole vault — 4. Jacob Englar, WSU, 16-3¼.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Pac-12 Championships

Los Angeles

Sunday

Team scores — USC 162½, Oregon 151, Arizona State 77, Washington 77, Colorado 74½, UCLA 70, Stanford 64, Arizona 51½, California 48, Oregon State 21, Washington State 16½, Utah 6.

100 hurdles — 6. Charisma Taylor, WSU, 13.35.

400 hurdles — 6. Stephanie Cho, WSU, 58.16.

1,500 — 11. Neema Kimtai, WSU, 4:23.12.

5,000 — 22. Erin Mullins, WSU, 16:45.13.

400 relay — 9. WSU (Taylor, Skyler Walton, Jasneet Nijjar, Elise Unruh-Thomas) 46.95.

1,600 relay — 7. WSU (Mackenzie Fletcher, Unruh-Thomas, Peyton Teevens, Cho) 3:45.57.

High jump — 6. Suzy Pace, WSU, 5-7.

Triple jump — 3. Taylor, WSU, 43-10½.

Discus — 21. Julia Parra, WSU, 122-9.

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W    L    Pct.    GB

z-Philadelphia    49    23    .681    —  

x-Brooklyn    48    24    .667    1  

y-Milwaukee    46    25    .648    2½ 

x-New York    41    31    .569    8  

y-Atlanta    41    31    .569    8  

x-Miami    40    32    .556    9  

Boston    36    36    .500    13

Washington    34    38    .472    15

Indiana    34    38    .472    15

Charlotte    33    39    .458    16

Chicago    30    41    .423    18½

Toronto    27    45    .375    22

Cleveland    22    50    .306    27

Orlando    21    51    .292    28

Detroit    20    52    .278    29

WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W    L    Pct.    GB

z-Utah    52    20    .722    —  

y-Phoenix    51    21    .708    1  

x-Denver    47    25    .653    5  

x-L.A. Clippers    47    25    .653    5  

y-Dallas    42    29    .592    9½

x-Portland    42    30    .583    10  

L.A. Lakers    41    30    .577    10½

Golden State    39    33    .542    13

Memphis    38    34    .528    14

San Antonio    33    39    .458    19

New Orleans    31    40    .437    20½

Sacramento    31    41    .431    21

Minnesota    22    49    .310    29½

Oklahoma City    22    50    .306    30

Houston    17    55    .236    35

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday’s Results

Indiana 125, Toronto 113

New York 96, Boston 92

Washington 115, Charlotte 110

Phoenix 123, San Antonio 121

Golden State 113, Memphis 101

Brooklyn 123, Cleveland 109

Atlanta 124, Houston 95

Philadelphia 128, Orlando 117

Miami 120, Detroit 107

Oklahoma City 117, L.A. Clippers 112

Chicago 118, Milwaukee 112

L.A. Lakers 110, New Orleans 98

Minnesota 136, Dallas 121

Portland 132, Denver 116

Utah 121, Sacramento 99

END OF REGULAR SEASON

Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101

MEMPHIS (101)

Anderson 4-9 2-2 10, Jackson Jr. 5-13 2-2 14, Valanciunas 12-15 5-6 29, Brooks 6-14 5-7 18, Morant 7-21 1-2 16, Tillman 0-1 0-0 0, Clarke 1-4 0-0 2, Bane 3-6 0-0 8, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Melton 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 40-92 15-19 101.

GOLDEN STATE (113)

Green 4-7 6-6 14, Wiggins 9-16 1-2 21, Looney 3-5 0-0 6, Bazemore 0-1 2-2 2, Curry 16-36 5-6 46, Toscano-Anderson 4-7 0-0 9, Mulder 0-2 0-0 0, Poole 5-9 2-2 15. Totals 41-83 16-18 113.

Memphis    29    20    20    32    —    101

Golden State    30    25    31    27    —    113

3-Point Goals: Memphis 6-25 (Bane 2-3, Jackson Jr. 2-7, Brooks 1-4, Morant 1-6, Anderson 0-2, Melton 0-3), Golden State 15-39 (Curry 9-22, Poole 3-7, Wiggins 2-2, Toscano-Anderson 1-3, Green 0-2, Mulder 0-2). Fouled Out: Brooks. Rebounds: Memphis 39 (Valanciunas 16), Golden State 46 (Looney 11). Assists: Memphis 25 (Morant 9), Golden State 26 (Curry, Green 9). Total Fouls: Memphis 21, Golden State 19. A: 4,416 (18,064)

Suns 123, Spurs 121

PHOENIX (123)

Bridges 3-3 0-0 7, Smith 5-11 0-0 11, Saric 6-12 0-0 13, Carter 9-22 0-0 19, Payne 7-14 2-2 19, Craig 5-11 0-0 11, Kaminsky 5-9 0-0 11, Galloway 4-12 0-0 10, Moore 9-10 2-2 22. Totals 53-104 4-4 123.

SAN ANTONIO (121)

DeRozan 8-14 6-7 23, K.Johnson 4-8 1-2 9, Poeltl 8-14 1-3 17, Murray 3-10 0-0 6, Walker IV 4-8 0-0 9, Bates-Diop 4-6 1-1 9, Vassell 2-9 0-0 5, Eubanks 2-4 0-0 4, Gay 4-9 2-2 12, Dieng 3-5 0-0 7, Jones 3-5 3-4 9, Weatherspoon 5-6 0-0 11. Totals 50-98 14-19 121.

Phoenix    27    25    37    34    —    123

San Antonio    23    38    24    36    —    121

3-Point Goals: Phoenix 13-35 (Payne 3-6, Moore 2-2, Galloway 2-8, Saric 1-3, Craig 1-4, Smith 1-4, Carter 1-6), San Antonio 7-24 (Gay 2-5, Dieng 1-2, Vassell 1-5, Walker IV 1-5, K.Johnson 0-2, Murray 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Phoenix 48 (Carter, Kaminsky, Smith 10), San Antonio 46 (Poeltl 10). Assists: Phoenix 36 (Carter 9), San Antonio 30 (Jones 7). Total Fouls: Phoenix 13, San Antonio 8. A: 4,738 (18,581)

Knicks 96, Celtics 92

BOSTON (92)

Ojeleye 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 5-8 1-1 13, Kornet 2-7 0-0 4, Langford 5-11 4-6 14, Pritchard 2-10 0-0 6, Nesmith 1-6 0-0 2, Parker 6-10 5-6 18, Fall 1-2 1-2 3, Edwards 4-13 0-0 10, Waters 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 35-86 11-15 92.

NEW YORK (96)

Bullock 6-9 0-0 16, Randle 5-17 8-10 20, Noel 1-2 0-0 2, Barrett 7-12 6-8 22, Payton 0-4 0-0 0, Gibson 2-4 0-0 4, Toppin 3-5 0-0 6, Burks 6-10 0-0 17, Ntilikina 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 1-7 0-0 2, Rose 3-9 1-1 7. Totals 34-79 15-19 96.

Boston    24    15    26    27    —    92

New York    23    31    23    19    —    96

3-Point Goals: Boston 11-41 (Waters 3-8, Williams 2-2, Edwards 2-8, Pritchard 2-8, Parker 1-3, Ojeleye 1-5, Kornet 0-5), New York 13-27 (Burks 5-7, Bullock 4-7, Barrett 2-4, Randle 2-5, Quickley 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Boston 46 (Fall 8), New York 41 (Randle 7). Assists: Boston 19 (Pritchard 6), New York 16 (Randle 7). Total Fouls: Boston 19, New York 17. A: 1,981 (19,812)

Wizards 115, Hornets 110

CHARLOTTE  (110)

Bridges 6-18 3-3 17, McDaniels 4-7 4-4 13, Washington 4-10 0-0 11, Ball 7-21 3-4 19, Rozier 8-19 3-3 22, Zeller 3-6 5-6 11, Biyombo 1-1 0-0 2, Graham 4-10 4-4 15, Monk 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-94 22-24 110.

WASHINGTON  (115)

Bertans 4-8 0-0 11, Hachimura 7-12 0-0 16, Len 0-0 0-0 0, Beal 8-27 6-7 25, Westbrook 6-15 9-12 23, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Gafford 3-6 2-2 8, Hutchison 0-1 0-0 0, Lopez 9-11 0-0 18, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 7-11 0-0 14. Totals 44-91 17-21 115.

Charlotte    36    20    34    20    —    110

Washington    22    30    27    36    —    115

3-Point Goals: Charlotte 14-45 (Rozier 3-6, Graham 3-8, Washington 3-9, Ball 2-8, Bridges 2-9, McDaniels 1-4), Washington 10-31 (Bertans 3-7, Beal 3-11, Hachimura 2-3, Westbrook 2-8). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Charlotte 42 (Rozier, Washington 9), Washington 53 (Westbrook 15). Assists: Charlotte 25 (Rozier 9), Washington 22 (Westbrook 10). Total Fouls: Charlotte 15, Washington 20. A: 5,333 (20,356)

Pacers 125, Raptors 113

INDIANA (125)

Brissett 10-16 6-9 31, McDermott 8-15 0-0 20, Sabonis 12-18 0-0 25, J.Holiday 2-9 2-3 7, LeVert 4-8 4-4 13, Bitadze 2-5 0-0 4, Martin 4-11 2-2 13, Sampson 0-3 0-0 0, McConnell 6-10 0-0 12. Totals 48-95 14-18 125.

TORONTO (113)

Gillespie 3-9 1-4 7, Johnson 6-18 9-11 24, Birch 8-15 2-2 18, Bembry 9-22 4-4 23, Flynn 8-22 6-6 27, Baynes 5-11 1-2 14. Totals 39-97 23-29 113.

Indiana    31    37    26    31    —    125

Toronto    30    25    28    30    —    113

3-Point Goals: Indiana 15-37 (Brissett 5-8, McDermott 4-8, Martin 3-7, LeVert 1-2, Sabonis 1-2, J.Holiday 1-6, Bitadze 0-2, McConnell 0-2), Toronto 12-38 (Flynn 5-13, Baynes 3-5, Johnson 3-12, Bembry 1-5, Birch 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Indiana 47 (Sabonis 16), Toronto 48 (Birch 14). Assists: Indiana 34 (McConnell 17), Toronto 21 (Johnson 7). Total Fouls: Indiana 19, Toronto 12.

Nets 123, Cavs 109

CLEVELAND (109)

Osman 2-10 0-0 5, Wade 7-14 0-0 18, Allen 2-7 5-7 9, Okoro 6-16 4-8 18, Sexton 5-11 5-5 16, Kabengele 3-5 2-2 8, Dotson 7-9 0-0 17, Martin 2-5 0-0 4, Thomas 4-8 5-9 14. Totals 38-85 21-31 109.

BROOKLYN (123)

Brown 4-5 4-6 12, Durant 8-10 6-6 23, Griffin 4-8 1-2 9, Irving 7-11 0-0 17, Shamet 4-8 0-0 12, A.Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Green 4-6 2-2 13, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-3 0-0 7, Claxton 2-4 0-0 4, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, James 6-16 0-1 14, T.Johnson 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 47-83 13-17 123.

Cleveland    24    32    20    33    —    109

Brooklyn    34    33    32    24    —    123

3-Point Goals: Cleveland 12-39 (Wade 4-9, Dotson 3-5, Okoro 2-7, Sexton 1-4, Thomas 1-5, Osman 1-6), Brooklyn 16-30 (Shamet 4-7, Irving 3-3, Green 3-4, T.Johnson 2-5, James 2-6, Durant 1-2, Griffin 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Cleveland 45 (Allen 11), Brooklyn 37 (Durant 8). Assists: Cleveland 16 (Sexton 5), Brooklyn 35 (Durant 13). Total Fouls: Cleveland 14, Brooklyn 20. A: 1,773 (17,732)

Hawks 124, Rockets 95

HOUSTON (95)

Martin Jr. 4-15 0-1 10, Tate 3-7 0-2 7, Olynyk 3-11 8-8 16, Augustin 5-11 4-4 18, Lamb 2-6 3-4 7, Oliver 5-9 0-1 10, Reynolds 3-14 0-0 9, Brooks 6-19 0-0 18. Totals 31-92 15-20 95.

ATLANTA (124)

Collins 5-7 4-4 15, Hunter 4-11 6-8 14, Okongwu 10-13 1-3 21, Hill 2-7 0-0 6, Young 3-9 3-4 10, Fernando 4-10 2-2 10, Knight 6-9 0-2 13, Mays 7-11 0-0 16, Snell 4-7 0-0 8, Williams 4-6 3-3 11. Totals 49-90 19-26 124.

Houston    33    21    18    23    —    95

Atlanta    36    36    27    25    —    124

3-Point Goals: Houston 18-63 (Brooks 6-18, Augustin 4-10, Reynolds 3-12, Olynyk 2-5, Martin Jr. 2-9, Tate 1-2, Oliver 0-3, Lamb 0-4), Atlanta 7-21 (Mays 2-5, Hill 2-6, Knight 1-3, Young 1-3, Hunter 0-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Houston 43 (Oliver 12), Atlanta 56 (Okongwu 14). Assists: Houston 25 (Augustin, Tate 5), Atlanta 32 (Young 9). Total Fouls: Houston 18, Atlanta 16.

76ers 128, Magic 117

ORLANDO (117)

Bacon 3-7 3-4 9, Wagner 4-5 5-6 14, Bamba 3-10 1-2 9, Anthony 10-25 14-14 37, G.Harris 3-5 1-1 7, Brazdeikis 3-9 1-2 9, Carter Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 4-6 6-8 14, Hampton 0-0 0-0 0, Randle 4-7 2-2 11, Thornwell 2-2 2-2 7. Totals 36-76 35-41 117.

PHILADELPHIA (128)

Korkmaz 2-9 0-0 6, Milton 6-13 0-0 15, Howard 2-4 1-2 5, Hill 5-6 1-1 14, Maxey 11-19 5-5 30, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 7-13 3-4 17, Scott 2-8 0-0 5, Tolliver 3-4 0-0 9, Joe 4-12 5-6 17, Tucker 4-5 2-5 10. Totals 46-94 17-23 128.

Orlando    26    39    25    27    —    117

Philadelphia    32    28    39    29    —    128

3-Point Goals: Orlando 10-28 (Anthony 3-9, Bamba 2-5, Brazdeikis 2-5, Wagner 1-2, Randle 1-3, G.Harris 0-2), Philadelphia 19-40 (Joe 4-10, Hill 3-4, Maxey 3-4, Tolliver 3-4, Milton 3-6, Korkmaz 2-7, Scott 1-5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Orlando 47 (Hall 10), Philadelphia 41 (Reed 12). Assists: Orlando 23 (Bamba, Brazdeikis 4), Philadelphia 35 (Milton 9). Total Fouls: Orlando 25, Philadelphia 27. A: 5,119 (20,478)

Heat 120, Pistons 107

MIAMI (120)

Bjelica 8-13 1-2 21, Robinson 3-5 0-0 8, Achiuwa 10-16 3-7 23, Herro 7-13 1-2 16, Vincent 6-12 0-0 15, Strus 7-16 3-4 20, Okpala 6-9 5-5 17. Totals 47-84 13-20 120.

DETROIT (107)

Bey 7-21 4-5 22, Diallo 4-8 6-9 15, Okafor 3-5 1-1 7, Hayes 3-7 2-2 10, Joseph 6-14 0-0 14, Cook 6-8 0-0 12, J.Jackson 6-15 3-5 17, Lee 5-8 0-0 10. Totals 40-86 16-22 107.

Miami    32    37    26    25    —    120

Detroit    13    34    24    36    —    107

3-Point Goals: Miami 13-34 (Bjelica 4-6, Vincent 3-7, Strus 3-11, Robinson 2-4, Herro 1-5), Detroit 11-35 (Bey 4-15, Joseph 2-4, Hayes 2-5, J.Jackson 2-7, Diallo 1-3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Miami 39 (Achiuwa 10), Detroit 33 (Cook 9). Assists: Miami 32 (Herro 11), Detroit 26 (Lee 7). Total Fouls: Miami 19, Detroit 21. A: 750 (20,491)

Thunder 117, Clippers 112

L.A. CLIPPERS (112)

Kennard 6-14 0-0 13, Patterson 4-11 0-0 10, Zubac 0-0 0-0 0, Beverley 5-8 1-2 11, Jackson 2-5 0-0 6, Ibaka 4-10 3-4 12, Mann 7-8 4-5 19, Oturu 5-21 2-2 13, Ferrell 5-12 2-2 14, Scrubb 7-17 0-0 14. Totals 45-106 12-15 112.

OKLAHOMA CITY (117)

Hall 11-21 2-6 25, Roby 5-8 0-0 10, Brown 12-19 0-0 24, Maledon 1-3 0-0 3, Pokusevski 10-19 3-4 29, Bradley 4-5 0-0 8, Deck 3-4 0-0 6, Hoard 2-5 1-2 5, Brown Jr. 2-10 3-4 7. Totals 50-94 9-16 117.

L.A. Clippers    26    34    28    24    —    112

Oklahoma City    35    27    24    31    —    117

3-Point Goals: L.A. Clippers 10-43 (Jackson 2-4, Ferrell 2-6, Patterson 2-8, Mann 1-2, Oturu 1-4, Ibaka 1-6, Kennard 1-7, Beverley 0-2, Scrubb 0-4), Oklahoma City 8-26 (Pokusevski 6-9, Maledon 1-3, Hall 1-6, Hoard 0-2, Brown Jr. 0-4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: L.A. Clippers 44 (Oturu 12), Oklahoma City 54 (Brown 18). Assists: L.A. Clippers 17 (Beverley, Patterson 4), Oklahoma City 20 (Maledon 4). Total Fouls: L.A. Clippers 14, Oklahoma City 11.

Blazers 132, Nuggets 116

DENVER (116)

Gordon 1-4 0-0 2, Porter Jr. 3-8 0-0 9, Jokic 9-17 3-3 21, Campazzo 0-3 2-2 2, Rivers 2-5 0-0 4, Bol 1-6 1-1 3, Cancar 2-5 0-0 4, McGee 4-9 1-2 9, Millsap 3-6 4-4 12, Green 4-5 0-0 11, Nnaji 2-2 0-0 6, Harrison 1-4 0-0 2, Howard 8-17 3-3 23, Morris 4-7 0-0 8. Totals 44-98 14-15 116.

PORTLAND (132)

Covington 1-5 1-1 3, Powell 5-9 6-6 19, Nurkic 8-10 3-6 20, Lillard 7-13 3-3 22, McCollum 9-17 1-1 24, Anthony 3-10 2-2 10, Jones Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Leaf 0-1 0-0 0, Giles III 1-3 0-0 2, Elleby 1-3 0-0 2, Little 2-2 0-0 4, Kanter 5-5 4-5 14, Simons 3-6 2-2 10. Totals 46-87 22-26 132.

Denver    22    33    29    32    —    116

Portland    43    29    35    25    —    132

3-Point Goals: Denver 14-37 (Howard 4-8, Green 3-4, Porter Jr. 3-6, Nnaji 2-2, Millsap 2-3, Campazzo 0-2, Cancar 0-2, Gordon 0-2, Jokic 0-3), Portland 18-43 (Lillard 5-9, McCollum 5-9, Powell 3-5, Anthony 2-5, Simons 2-5, Elleby 0-2, Jones Jr. 0-2, Covington 0-4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Denver 36 (McGee 8), Portland 51 (Kanter 15). Assists: Denver 20 (Morris 4), Portland 23 (Lillard 10). Total Fouls: Denver 20, Portland 16. A: 1,939 (19,393)

Jazz 121, Kings 99

UTAH (121)

Bogdanovic 5-15 6-6 18, O’Neale 3-7 1-2 9, Gobert 6-8 1-4 13, Conley 4-10 0-0 11, Ingles 3-8 2-2 10, Azubuike 0-0 4-4 4, Brantley 0-0 0-0 0, Favors 5-6 0-0 10, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Niang 3-7 2-2 10, Oni 1-1 0-0 3, Clarkson 11-20 5-5 33, Forrest 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-86 21-25 121.

SACRAMENTO (99)

King 5-12 0-0 12, Metu 4-11 0-0 8, Jones 9-13 1-2 19, Hield 5-12 2-3 13, Wright 3-8 0-0 7, Harkless 0-0 0-0 0, Woodard II 1-4 0-0 2, Davis 8-14 2-2 20, Guy 2-8 0-2 6, Ramsey 5-9 1-1 12. Totals 42-91 6-10 99.

Utah    28    36    33    24    —    121

Sacramento    25    24    24    26    —    99

3-Point Goals: Utah 18-39 (Clarkson 6-12, Conley 3-3, Bogdanovic 2-5, Niang 2-5, Ingles 2-6, O’Neale 2-6), Sacramento 9-30 (Guy 2-3, King 2-3, Davis 2-5, Ramsey 1-3, Wright 1-5, Hield 1-7, Jones 0-2, Metu 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Utah 50 (Gobert 16), Sacramento 40 (Metu 8). Assists: Utah 28 (Conley 9), Sacramento 24 (Hield 9). Total Fouls: Utah 14, Sacramento 22.

Bulls 118, Bucks 112

MILWAUKEE (112)

Merrill 1-9 0-0 2, T.Antetokounmpo 0-4 0-0 0, Diakite 4-11 5-8 13, Connaughton 5-10 3-3 15, Teague 5-11 10-12 23, Jackson 3-9 1-2 9, Nwora 14-23 2-4 34, Bryant 6-13 3-3 16. Totals 38-90 24-32 112.

CHICAGO (118)

Markkanen 6-11 3-4 17, Williams 4-8 3-3 11, Young 8-15 4-6 20, Temple 3-5 0-0 7, White 6-13 3-4 19, Green 3-5 0-0 6, Felicio 2-5 1-2 5, Arcidiacono 5-6 0-0 14, Dotson 5-10 0-0 11, Valentine 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 45-87 14-19 118.

Milwaukee    23    31    31    27    —    112

Chicago    33    22    36    27    —    118

3-Point Goals: Milwaukee 12-37 (Nwora 4-8, Teague 3-3, Jackson 2-6, Connaughton 2-7, Bryant 1-5, T.Antetokounmpo 0-2, Merrill 0-5), Chicago 14-32 (Arcidiacono 4-4, White 4-9, Markkanen 2-4, Valentine 2-4, Temple 1-2, Dotson 1-5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Milwaukee 41 (Nwora 14), Chicago 45 (Felicio 8). Assists: Milwaukee 14 (Teague 7), Chicago 23 (White 5). Total Fouls: Milwaukee 16, Chicago 20. A: 3,427 (20,917)

T-wolves 136, Mavs 121

DALLAS (121)

Finney-Smith 6-9 0-0 15, Porzingis 6-10 2-2 18, Powell 2-3 2-2 6, Doncic 6-13 4-5 18, Hardaway Jr. 5-7 3-3 15, Bey 0-2 0-0 0, Hinton 0-2 0-0 0, Melli 3-6 2-2 10, Cauley-Stein 0-1 0-0 0, Marjanovic 0-0 3-4 3, Brunson 6-12 1-1 15, Burke 1-4 0-0 2, Green 4-8 0-1 8, Richardson 5-14 0-0 11. Totals 44-91 17-20 121.

MINNESOTA (136)

McDaniels 8-13 0-0 19, Vanderbilt 3-6 1-2 7, Towns 6-12 10-11 23, Edwards 10-21 5-5 30, Russell 8-19 4-5 23, Hernangomez 1-2 0-0 2, Reid 7-7 0-0 17, McLaughlin 3-3 0-0 7, Okogie 2-4 1-2 6, Rubio 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 49-90 21-25 136.

Dallas    22    38    35    26    —    121

Minnesota    38    38    37    23    —    136

3-Point Goals: Dallas 16-38 (Porzingis 4-5, Finney-Smith 3-5, Hardaway Jr. 2-3, Brunson 2-4, Melli 2-5, Doncic 2-7, Richardson 1-4, Burke 0-2, Green 0-2), Minnesota 17-40 (Edwards 5-9, Reid 3-3, McDaniels 3-7, Russell 3-9, Okogie 1-3, Towns 1-4, Rubio 0-2). Fouled Out: Towns. Rebounds: Dallas 38 (Powell 7), Minnesota 38 (Vanderbilt 12). Assists: Dallas 32 (Powell 8), Minnesota 35 (Russell 10). Total Fouls: Dallas 19, Minnesota 22. A: 1,638 (19,356)

Lakers 110, Pelicans 98

L.A. LAKERS (110)

Davis 5-12 4-6 14, James 11-22 1-2 25, Drummond 6-11 1-3 13, Caldwell-Pope 4-8 0-0 10, Schroder 5-11 0-0 12, Dudley 0-2 0-0 0, Kuzma 3-5 2-2 8, McKinnie 1-1 0-0 2, Gasol 1-4 0-0 3, Caruso 4-8 0-0 9, Horton-Tucker 2-6 1-2 6, Matthews 3-6 0-0 8, McLemore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-96 9-15 110.

NEW ORLEANS (98)

Johnson 4-11 0-3 8, Marshall 6-13 2-2 18, Hernangomez 8-11 3-5 19, Alexander-Walker 5-15 2-2 14, Bledsoe 5-9 1-2 13, Gabriel 1-4 2-2 4, Hayes 4-7 2-2 10, Nunnally 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis Jr. 4-6 3-3 12, Louzada 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-78 15-21 98.

L.A. Lakers    36    27    28    19    —    110

New Orleans    28    31    17    22    —    98

3-Point Goals: L.A. Lakers 11-35 (James 2-5, Matthews 2-5, Caldwell-Pope 2-6, Schroder 2-6, Horton-Tucker 1-2, Gasol 1-3, Caruso 1-4, Davis 0-3), New Orleans 9-25 (Marshall 4-6, Bledsoe 2-4, Alexander-Walker 2-8, Lewis Jr. 1-2, Gabriel 0-2, Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out: Gabriel. Rebounds: L.A. Lakers 42 (Drummond 13), New Orleans 47 (Hernangomez 13). Assists: L.A. Lakers 30 (Caldwell-Pope, James 6), New Orleans 26 (Marshall 7). Total Fouls: L.A. Lakers 16, New Orleans 18. A: 3,700 (16,867)

NBA Playoff Glance

All Times Pacific

PLAY-IN

Play-in First Round

Eastern Conference

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.

Western Conference

Wednesday’s Games

San Antonio at Memphis, 4:30 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Play-in Second Round

Eastern Conference

Thursday’s Game

Indiana-Charlotte winner at Boston-Washington loser, 5 p.m.

Western Conference

Friday’s Game

San Antonio-Memphis winner at Golden State-L.A. Lakers loser, TBD

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W    L    Pct.    GB

New York    2    0    1.000    —  

Connecticut    2    0    1.000    —  

Chicago    1    0    1.000   ½

Washington    0    1    .000    1½

Atlanta    0    1    .000    1½

Indiana    0    2    .000    2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W    L    Pct.    GB

Dallas    1    0    1.000    —  

Seattle    1    0    1.000    —  

Phoenix    1    1    .500    ½

Las Vegas    0    1    .000    1

Minnesota    0    1    .000    1

Los Angeles    0    1    .000    1

Sunday’s Results

New York 73, Indiana 65

Connecticut 86, Phoenix 78

Today’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at New York, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 5 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

MLS

Eastern Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

New England    3    1    2    11    7    6

Orlando City    2    0    3    9    6    2

New York City FC    2    1    2    8    10    4

Atlanta    2    1    2    8    6    4

Montreal    2    2    2    8    8    7

Philadelphia    2    2    2    8    5    5

Inter Miami CF    2    2    2    8    8    9

Nashville    1    0    4    7    6    4

New York    2    3    0    6    7    6

D.C. United    2    4    0    6    5    10

Columbus    1    2    2    5    3    4

Toronto FC    1    2    2    5    7    9

Chicago    0    4    1    1    3    10

Cincinnati    0    3    1    1    4    13

Western Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Seattle    5    0    1    16    13    2

LA Galaxy    4    1    0    12    10    8

Sporting KC    3    2    1    10    9    7

Colorado    3    1    1    10    8    6

San Jose    3    3    0    9    10    8

Houston    2    2    2    8    7    8

Real Salt Lake    2    1    1    7    6    4

Vancouver    2    3    1    7    5    7

Portland    2    3    0    6    6    8

Austin FC    2    3    0    6    5    7

Minnesota United    2    4    0    6    5    10

FC Dallas    1    2    2    5    6    6

Los Angeles FC    1    2    2    5    5    6

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Results

Sporting Kansas City 3, Vancouver 0

Miami 3, Cincinnati 2

New England 1, Columbus 0

Orlando City 1, D.C. United 0

Seattle 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Montreal, 10 a.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 12:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New York City FC, 4:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 6 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 23, Games

Atlanta at Seattle, 1:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Austin FC at Nashville, 6 p.m.

NWSL Glance

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Portland    1    0    0    3    5    0

Gotham FC    1    0    0    3    1    0

Washington    0    0    1    1    1    1

Orlando    0    0    1    1    1    1

North Carolina    0    0    1    1    0    0

Reign FC    0    0    1    1    0    0

Louisville    0    0    1    1    0    0

Kansas City    0    0    1    1    0    0

Houston    0    1    0    0    0    1

Chicago    0    1    0    0    0    5

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Results

Washington 1, Orlando 1, tie

Portland 5, Chicago 0

Friday’s Game

Washington at Louisville, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Orlando at North Carolina, 4 p.m.

Gotham FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 23, Games

Kansas City at Houston, 4 p.m.

Reign FC at Portland, 7 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL

East    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

y-Pittsburgh    37    16    3    77    196    156  

x-Washington    36    15    5    77    191    163  

x-Boston    33    16    7    73    168    136  

x-N.Y. Islanders    32    17    7    71    156    128  

N.Y. Rangers    27    23    6    60    177    157

Philadelphia    25    23    8    58    163    201

New Jersey    19    30    7    45    145    194

Buffalo    15    34    7    37    138    199

Central    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

y-Carolina    36    12    8    80    179    136  

x-Florida    37    14    5    79    189    153  

x-Tampa Bay    36    17    3    75    181    147  

x-Nashville    31    23    2    64    156    154  

Dallas    23    19    14    60    158    154

Chicago    24    25    7    55    161    186

Detroit    19    27    10    48    127    171

Columbus    18    26    12    48    137    187

West    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

y-Colorado    39    13    4    82    197    133  

x-Vegas    40    14    2    82    191    124  

x-Minnesota    35    16    5    75    181    160  

x-St. Louis    27    20    9    63    169    170  

Arizona    24    26    6    54    153    176

Los Angeles    21    28    7    49    143    170

San Jose    21    28    7    49    151    199

Anaheim    17    30    9    43    126    179

North    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

y-Toronto    35    14    7    77    187    148  

x-Edmonton    35    19    2    72    183    154  

x-Winnipeg    30    23    3    63    170    154  

x-Montreal    24    21    11    59    159    168  

Calgary    25    26    3    53    148    155

Ottawa    23    28    5    51    157    190

Vancouver    22    28    4    48    145    180

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday’s Result

Calgary 6, Vancouver 5, OT

Tuesday’s Game

Calgary at Vancouver, 1 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Vancouver at Calgary, 12:30 p.m.

NHL Daily Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times Pacific

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

(x-if necessary)

Sunday’s Results

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT, N.Y. Islanders leads series 1-0

Minnesota 1, Vegas 0, OT, Minnesota leads series 1-0

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4, Tampa Bay leads series 1-0

Today’s Games

Boston at Washington, 4:30 p.m., Washington leads series 1-0

Nashville at Carolina, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Tampa Bay, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m.

Tags