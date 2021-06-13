GOLF

PGA Tour Palmetto Championship Scores

Sunday

At Congaree Golf Club

Ridgeland, S.C.

Yardage: 7,655; Par: 71

Purse: $7.3 Million

Final Round

Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

Garrick Higgo, $1,314,000        68-69-68-68—273

Doc Redman (154), $411,233        65-72-70-67—274

Hudson Swafford (154), $411,233        68-70-70-66—274

Chesson Hadley (154), $411,233        65-66-68-75—274

Tyrrell Hatton (154), $411,233        71-68-67-68—274

Bo Van Pelt (154), $411,233        69-71-66-68—274

Jhonattan Vegas (154), $411,233        66-72-69-67—274

Ryan Armour (83), $220,825        71-69-71-64—275

David Lipsky, $220,825        71-70-67-67—275

Matt Fitzpatrick (68), $177,025        71-70-69-66—276

Dustin Johnson (68), $177,025        65-68-73-70—276

Pat Perez (68), $177,025        70-66-71-69—276

Erik van Rooyen (68), $177,025        65-71-72-68—276

Harris English (53), $125,925        67-69-67-74—277

Will Gordon (53), $125,925        68-75-70-64—277

Tain Lee, $125,925        67-68-71-71—277

Wilco Nienaber, $125,925        68-68-74-67—277

Chez Reavie (53), $125,925        67-69-73-68—277

Beau Hossler (42), $86,505        71-71-68-68—278

Satoshi Kodaira (42), $86,505        69-72-68-69—278

Danny Lee (42), $86,505        67-73-67-71—278

Rob Oppenheim (42), $86,505        69-68-71-70—278

Scott Piercy (42), $86,505        71-70-69-68—278

Seamus Power (42), $86,505        70-66-71-71—278

Anirban Lahiri (32), $56,088        69-73-70-67—279

Henrik Norlander (32), $56,088        70-68-73-68—279

Joseph Bramlett (32), $56,088        71-72-68-68—279

Rhein Gibson (32), $56,088        70-71-68-70—279

Bill Haas (32), $56,088        71-70-70-68—279

Ian Poulter (32), $56,088        68-72-69-70—279

Austin Cook (24), $44,621        70-69-70-71—280

Luke Donald (24), $44,621        71-69-67-73—280

Hank Lebioda (24), $44,621        68-74-71-67—280

C.T. Pan (24), $44,621        69-72-69-70—280

Tommy Fleetwood (17), $33,337        68-75-70-68—281

Sungjae Im (17), $33,337        75-68-71-67—281

Russell Knox (17), $33,337        71-71-71-68—281

Matthew NeSmith (17), $33,337        72-69-75-65—281

Chase Seiffert (17), $33,337        70-71-71-69—281

Davis Thompson, $33,337        71-69-71-70—281

Broc Everett, $33,337        69-72-69-71—281

Bryson Nimmer, $33,337        68-75-67-71—281

Ben Taylor (17), $33,337        72-70-69-70—281

Aaron Baddeley (10), $22,435        70-73-68-71—282

Peter Uihlein (10), $22,435        73-70-71-68—282

Kevin Chappell (10), $22,435        68-72-69-73—282

Scott Harrington (10), $22,435        70-71-67-74—282

Wes Roach (10), $22,435        64-77-67-74—282

Nick Taylor (10), $22,435        67-73-70-72—282

J.B. Holmes (8), $18,542        69-74-72-68—283

Patrick Rodgers (8), $18,542        67-70-73-73—283

Byeong Hun An (7), $17,484        67-73-76-68—284

Sam Ryder (7), $17,484        67-74-68-75—284

Roger Sloan (7), $17,484        67-75-74-68—284

Vaughn Taylor (7), $17,484        67-72-72-73—284

Rafael Campos (6), $17,009        73-70-70-72—285

Jonathan Byrd (5), $16,717        68-73-75-70—286

Mark Hubbard (5), $16,717        71-71-74-70—286

Robby Shelton (5), $16,717        72-71-68-75—286

Chris Baker (5), $16,279        68-75-73-71—287

Tyler Duncan (5), $16,279        70-72-74-71—287

Brandt Snedeker (5), $16,279        72-70-75-70—287

Josh Teater (4), $15,987        68-75-72-73—288

Robert Garrigus (4), $15,768        69-74-72-74—289

Michael Gellerman (4), $15,768        71-70-73-75—289

Richard S. Johnson (4), $15,549        67-76-74-73—290

Andrew Putnam (4), $15,403        71-72-75-73—291

Adam Schenk (3), $15,257        73-70-71-78—292

LPGA Mediheal Championship Scores

Sunday

At Lake Merced Golf Club

Daly City, Calif.

Purse: $1.5 million

Yardage: 6,589; Par: 72

Final Round

Matilda Castren, $225,000        71-69-69-65—274

Min Lee, $136,903        70-69-68-69—276

Hannah Green, $88,070        72-71-71-66—280

So Yeon Ryu, $88,070        73-73-67-67—280

Celine Boutier, $47,971        72-75-70-64—281

Jenny Shin, $47,971        72-69-70-70—281

Jenny Coleman, $47,971        71-69-71-70—281

Danielle Kang, $47,971        71-66-74-70—281

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $29,513        74-70-73-65—282

Angel Yin, $29,513        72-69-72-69—282

Lydia Ko, $29,513        72-70-70-70—282

Leona Maguire, $29,513        65-73-74-70—282

Yu Liu, $20,387        72-69-74-68—283

Cydney Clanton, $20,387        75-71-68-69—283

Annie Park, $20,387        72-70-72-69—283

Jane Park, $20,387        69-71-73-70—283

Lucy Li, $20,387        71-71-70-71—283

Yealimi Noh, $20,387        72-69-71-71—283

Jennifer Kupcho, $20,387        69-72-70-72—283

A Lim Kim, $20,387        72-69-69-73—283

Ryann O’Toole, $15,456        73-71-70-70—284

Jasmine Suwannapura, $15,456        66-76-72-70—284

Patty Tavatanakit, $15,456        70-71-71-72—284

Lindsey Weaver, $15,456        73-69-69-73—284

Lauren Kim, $15,456        69-69-71-75—284

Esther Henseleit, $13,267        77-70-72-66—285

Xiyu Lin, $13,267        73-73-72-67—285

Alison Lee, $13,267        68-72-74-71—285

Nicole Broch Larsen, $11,318        72-71-74-69—286

Sarah Schmelzel, $11,318        74-69-73-70—286

Shanshan Feng, $11,318        73-70-72-71—286

Inbee Park, $11,318        69-75-70-72—286

Ashleigh Buhai, $11,318        71-71-70-74—286

Wichanee Meechai, $9,032        72-76-73-66—287

Jeongeun Lee, $9,032        71-73-73-70—287

Sei Young Kim, $9,032        73-74-69-71—287

Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $9,032        74-69-72-72—287

Mina Harigae, $9,032        73-71-69-74—287

Lexi Thompson, $9,032        71-72-70-74—287

Giulia Molinaro, $7,058        76-72-73-67—288

Hee Young Park, $7,058        76-71-71-70—288

Minjee Lee, $7,058        73-69-76-70—288

Michelle Wie West, $7,058        73-75-69-71—288

Wei-Ling Hsu, $7,058        74-69-74-71—288

Charley Hull, $7,058        73-68-73-74—288

Kelly Tan, $5,596        75-73-73-68—289

Janie Jackson, $5,596        76-71-73-69—289

Katherine Kirk, $5,596        75-72-73-69—289

Azahara Munoz, $5,596        75-73-71-70—289

Lindy Duncan, $5,596        72-70-75-72—289

Emma Talley, $5,596        71-75-70-73—289

Brittany Lincicome, $4,647        76-72-71-71—290

Alena Sharp, $4,647        75-69-74-72—290

Haeji Kang, $4,647        73-71-74-72—290

Georgia Hall, $4,647        77-70-70-73—290

Albane Valenzuela, $4,647        68-74-68-80—290

Jennifer Song, $3,812        74-73-74-70—291

Linnea Johansson, $3,812        73-72-74-72—291

Dana Finkelstein, $3,812        72-72-74-73—291

Hyo Joo Kim, $3,812        71-74-72-74—291

Lauren Stephenson, $3,812        70-71-76-74—291

Su Oh, $3,812        71-70-74-76—291

Min Seo Kwak, $3,812        71-71-71-78—291

Bianca Pagdanganan, $3,373        71-73-77-71—292

Haru Nomura, $3,373        78-68-73-73—292

Sarah Jane Smith, $3,373        73-73-72-74—292

Gemma Dryburgh, $3,223        73-74-77-69—293

Ayako Uehara, $3,110        75-73-69-78—295

Da Yeon Lee, $3,110        69-72-73-81—295

Klara Spilkova, $2,999        71-76-75-74—296

Pornanong Phatlum, $2,904        72-73-79-73—297

Ana Belac, $2,904        72-75-74-76—297

Jing Yan, $2,904        71-72-78-76—297

Kristy McPherson, $2,904        75-73-72-77—297

Kyung Kim, $2,796        72-76-74-76—298

Kendall Dye, $2,796        72-72-76-78—298

Jacqui Concolino, $2,725        75-72-79-73—299

Mariajo Uribe, $2,725        69-76-78-76—299

PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship Scores

Sunday

At University Ridge Golf Course

Madison, Wis.

Purse: $2.4 million

Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72

Final Round

Jerry Kelly, $360,000        67-69-66—202

Fred Couples, $192,000        68-67-68—203

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $192,000        65-69-69—203

Jim Furyk, $128,400        68-68-68—204

Retief Goosen, $128,400        68-68-68—204

Brandt Jobe, $96,000        69-70-67—206

Robert Karlsson, $70,080        69-68-70—207

Stephen Leaney, $70,080        70-67-70—207

Dicky Pride, $70,080        70-68-69—207

Steve Stricker, $70,080        70-72-65—207

Mike Weir, $70,080        72-70-65—207

Steve Flesch, $48,800        70-75-63—208

Jay Haas, $48,800        70-67-71—208

Ken Tanigawa, $48,800        68-72-68—208

Tom Gillis, $39,600        71-69-69—209

Rocco Mediate, $39,600        72-70-67—209

Rod Pampling, $39,600        69-69-71—209

David Toms, $39,600        70-71-68—209

Doug Barron, $32,520        74-68-68—210

Kenny Perry, $32,520        70-70-70—210

Woody Austin, $27,240        72-70-69—211

Paul Broadhurst, $27,240        71-73-67—211

Paul Goydos, $27,240        72-69-70—211

Scott Parel, $27,240        71-74-66—211

Marco Dawson, $22,880        71-69-72—212

Ken Duke, $22,880        69-72-71—212

Scott Dunlap, $22,880        69-72-71—212

Bernhard Langer, $19,920        70-73-70—213

John Senden, $19,920        71-67-75—213

Kirk Triplett, $19,920        72-74-67—213

Tom Byrum, $16,920        72-69-73—214

Colin Montgomerie, $16,920        68-72-74—214

Wes Short, Jr., $16,920        68-74-72—214

Esteban Toledo, $16,920        69-76-69—214

Joe Durant, $14,760        70-73-72—215

Ernie Els, $14,760        72-72-71—215

Tim Herron, $12,480        74-77-65—216

Lee Janzen, $12,480        73-73-70—216

David McKenzie, $12,480        72-71-73—216

Tim Petrovic, $12,480        73-73-70—216

Mike Small, $12,480        74-72-70—216

Willie Wood, $12,480        71-73-72—216

Billy Andrade, $9,840        72-71-74—217

Olin Browne, $9,840        76-71-70—217

Brett Quigley, $9,840        77-71-69—217

Gene Sauers, $9,840        73-74-70—217

Vijay Singh, $9,840        72-75-70—217

Cameron Beckman, $6,994        74-71-73—218

Mark Brooks, $6,994        71-74-73—218

Glen Day, $6,994        70-75-73—218

Corey Pavin, $6,994        77-68-73—218

Skip Kendall, $6,994        72-72-74—218

Larry Mize, $6,994        70-77-71—218

Jerry Smith, $6,994        74-76-68—218

Stephen Ames, $4,920        72-75-72—219

Alex Cejka, $4,920        75-73-71—219

Chris DiMarco, $4,920        73-73-73—219

Kent Jones, $4,920        74-72-73—219

Fran Quinn, $4,920        76-72-71—219

Joey Sindelar, $4,920        74-70-75—219

Carlos Franco, $3,840        73-71-76—220

John Huston, $3,840        74-74-72—220

Tommy Tolles, $3,840        73-74-73—220

Jeff Maggert, $3,000        77-71-73—221

Billy Mayfair, $3,000        76-70-75—221

Scott McCarron, $3,000        74-76-71—221

Duffy Waldorf, $3,000        75-72-74—221

Michael Allen, $2,256        75-76-71—222

David Frost, $2,256        73-76-73—222

Tom Lehman, $2,256        74-77-71—222

Frank Lickliter II, $1,896        76-71-76—223

Mario Tiziani, $1,896        76-75-72—223

Shane Bertsch, $1,680        70-77-77—224

Gary Hallberg, $1,536        79-73-73—225

Scott Verplank, $1,536        73-76-76—225

Jeff Sluman, $1,392        74-76-77—227

Fred Funk, $1,248        72-75-83—230

Shaun Micheel, $1,248        78-75-77—230

John Smoltz, $1,104        80-78-74—232

Andy North, $1,032        79-74-82—235

TENNIS

French Open Results

Sunday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: $16,404,509

Surface: Red clay

Men’s Singles

Championship

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

ATP World Tour Mercedes Cup Results

Sunday

At Tennis Club Weissenhof

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: $543,210

Surface: Grass

Men’s Singles

Championship

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (3), Canada, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

WTA Nottingham Open Results

Sunday

At Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham, Great Britain

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Grass

Women’s Singles

Championship

Johanna Konta (1), Britain, def. Zhang Shuai (4), China, 6-2, 6-1.

HOCKEY

NHL Daily Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times Pacific

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Sunday’s Result

N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Islanders lead series 1-0

Today’s Game

Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Friday’s Game

Vegas at Montreal, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR All-Star Race Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas.

Lap length: 1.5 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 100 laps, 0 points.

2. (9) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 100, 0.

3. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

4. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 100, 0.

5. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 100, 0.

6. (15) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

7. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

8. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 100, 0.

9. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 100, 0.

10. (13) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

11. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 100, 0.

12. (11) Michael McDowell, Ford, 100, 0.

13. (10) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 100, 0.

14. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 100, 0.

15. (12) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 100, 0.

16. (19) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

17. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 100, 0.

18. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

19. (5) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

20. (14) Ryan Newman, Ford, 100, 0.

21. (16) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 100, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 170.088 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 45 minutes, 59 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.206 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 7 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0; Ky.Busch 1-6; K.Larson 7-15; R.Blaney 16-30; M.DiBenedetto 31-36; A.Bowman 37-45; W.Byron 46-75; B.Keselowski 76-79; C.Elliott 80-91; B.Keselowski 92; K.Larson 93-100

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): W.Byron, 1 time for 30 laps; K.Larson, 2 times for 17 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 15 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 12 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 9 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 6 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 6 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 5 laps.

Wins: K.Larson, 3; M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 2; C.Elliott, 1; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 664; 2. K.Larson, 617; 3. C.Elliott, 591; 4. W.Byron, 564; 5. J.Logano, 548; 6. M.Truex, 527; 7. Ky.Busch, 520; 8. R.Blaney, 509; 9. K.Harvick, 483; 10. B.Keselowski, 473; 11. A.Bowman, 447; 12. A.Dillon, 436; 13. T.Reddick, 398; 14. C.Buescher, 391; 15. C.Bell, 364; 16. M.McDowell, 355.

IndyCar Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix 2 Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Raceway at Belle Isle

Detroit

Lap length: 2.35 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (16) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70 laps, Running.

2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.

3. (4) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

4. (2) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

5. (9) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

6. (20) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.

7. (6) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

8. (10) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.

9. (22) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

10. (12) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

11. (17) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

12. (19) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

13. (7) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

14. (14) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

15. (8) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.

16. (13) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.

17. (11) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

18. (3) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.

19. (18) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 69, Running.

20. (21) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 69, Running.

21. (25) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 69, Running.

22. (15) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 68, Running.

23. (24) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 61, Running.

24. (5) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 57, Did not finish.

25. (23) Oliver Askew, Dallara-Chevrolet, 46, Did not finish.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 97.227 mph.

Time of Race: 1:41:30.8814.

Margin of Victory: 6.7595 seconds.

Cautions: 3 for 11 laps.

Lead Changes: 1 among 2 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Newgarden 1-67, O’Ward 68.

Points: O’Ward 299, Palou 298, Dixon 263, Newgarden 248, Pagenaud 243, Veekay 243, Ericsson 211, Rahal 209, Herta 202, Sato 181.

SOCCER

MLS

Eastern Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

New England    5    1    2    17    11    7

Philadelphia    4    2    2    14    9    5

Orlando City    3    1    3    12    8    4

New York City FC    3    2    2    11    13    7

CF Montréal    3    3    2    11    10    9

Columbus    3    2    2    11    7    6

Nashville    2    0    5    11    9    6

Atlanta    2    1    4    10    9    7

New York    3    4    0    9    10    10

D.C. United    3    5    0    9    8    11

Inter Miami CF    2    4    2    8    8    13

Toronto FC    1    4    2    5    8    12

Chicago    1    5    1    4    4    11

Cincinnati    1    4    1    4    6    15

Western Conference

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Seattle    5    0    3    18    14    3

Sporting KC    5    2    2    17    16    11

LA Galaxy    5    2    0    15    11    11

Colorado    4    2    1    13    12    8

Houston    3    3    2    11    11    12

San Jose    3    5    0    9    11    12

Portland    3    4    0    9    9    11

Real Salt Lake    2    1    3    9    9    7

Los Angeles FC    2    3    2    8    8    9

Austin FC    2    4    2    8    6    9

Vancouver    2    4    1    7    6    9

Minnesota United    2    4    1    7    6    11

FC Dallas    1    3    3    6    8    11

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Games

Nashville at New York, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.

New England at New York City FC, 4:30 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 6 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.

NWSL Glance

    W    L    T    Pts    GF    GA

Orlando    3    0    2    11    7    4

Portland    3    2    0    9    11    4

Washington    2    1    2    8    5    5

Gotham FC    2    1    1    7    2    1

Houston    2    2    1    7    6    6

Chicago    2    2    1    7    4    7

North Carolina    1    2    1    4    6    3

Reign FC    1    2    1    4    2    3

Louisville    1    2    1    4    2    8

Kansas City    0    3    2    2    2    6

Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Reign FC at North Carolina, 4 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 5 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA Daily Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times Pacific

SECOND ROUND

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Sunday’s Results

Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn 96, series tied 2-2

Phoenix 125, Denver 118, Phoenix wins series 4-0

Today’s Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m., Philadelphia leads series 2-1

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m., Utah leads series 2-1

Tuesday’s Game

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

x-Philadelphia at Atlanta, TBD

x-Utah at L.A. Clippers, TBD

Saturday’s Game

x-Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD

Bucks 107, Nets 96

BROOKLYN (96)

Durant 9-25 9-10 28, Harris 3-8 0-0 8, Griffin 3-8 1-2 8, Brown 3-5 1-2 7, Irving 5-11 0-0 11, A.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Green 2-4 3-4 8, Claxton 2-2 0-0 4, Perry 1-2 0-0 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-3 0-0 3, Chiozza 2-4 0-0 5, James 2-6 0-0 5, Shamet 2-3 0-0 5, T.Johnson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 36-83 14-18 96.

MILWAUKEE (107)

G.Antetokounmpo 14-26 5-10 34, Tucker 5-8 0-0 13, Lopez 2-6 0-0 6, Holiday 6-16 0-0 14, Middleton 7-15 2-3 19, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Portis 0-3 0-0 0, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Toupane 1-1 0-0 3, Bryant 0-2 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-5 2-2 8, Forbes 2-6 4-5 10, Merrill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-88 13-20 107.

Brooklyn    26    22    21    27    —    96

Milwaukee    23    30    28    26    —    107

3-Point Goals: Brooklyn 10-33 (Harris 2-6, Chiozza 1-2, Green 1-2, Irving 1-2, Shamet 1-2, James 1-3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-3, Griffin 1-4, Durant 1-8), Milwaukee 16-47 (Tucker 3-6, Middleton 3-8, Connaughton 2-5, Forbes 2-6, Lopez 2-6, Holiday 2-7, G.Antetokounmpo 1-5, Bryant 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Brooklyn 43 (Durant 13), Milwaukee 42 (G.Antetokounmpo 12). Assists: Brooklyn 20 (Durant 5), Milwaukee 27 (Holiday 9). Total Fouls: Brooklyn 20, Milwaukee 22. A: 16,310 (17,500)

Suns 125, Nuggets 118

PHOENIX (125)

Bridges 6-11 2-2 14, Crowder 2-4 3-3 9, Ayton 6-10 0-0 12, Booker 11-25 10-11 34, Paul 14-19 9-9 37, Craig 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 2-4 1-2 7, Saric 1-4 2-2 5, Payne 1-6 2-2 4. Totals 44-85 29-31 125.

DENVER (118)

Gordon 3-8 2-2 8, Porter Jr. 7-16 3-4 20, Jokic 9-17 3-4 22, Barton 9-21 4-4 25, Morris 8-15 1-3 19, McGee 2-4 1-4 5, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Campazzo 5-10 0-0 14, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Rivers 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 45-98 14-21 118.

Phoenix    28    35    33    29    —    125

Denver    22    33    28    35    —    118

3-Point Goals: Phoenix 8-22 (Crowder 2-3, Johnson 2-4, Booker 2-8, Saric 1-2, Bridges 0-2, Payne 0-2), Denver 14-37 (Campazzo 4-7, Porter Jr. 3-8, Barton 3-9, Morris 2-4, Rivers 1-3, Jokic 1-4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Phoenix 48 (Booker 11), Denver 37 (Jokic 11). Assists: Phoenix 18 (Paul 7), Denver 22 (Morris 6). Total Fouls: Phoenix 21, Denver 24. A: 18,290 (19,520)

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W    L    Pct.    GB

Connecticut    8    3    .727    —  

New York    6    4    .600    1½

Atlanta    5    6    .455    3

Washington    4    6    .400    3½

Chicago    4    7    .364    4

Indiana    1    11    .083    7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W    L    Pct.    GB

Seattle    10    2    .833    —  

Las Vegas    7    3    .700    2

Dallas    5    5    .500    4

Phoenix    5    6    .455    4½

Minnesota    4    5    .444    4½

Los Angeles    4    5    .444    4½

Sunday’s Results

Seattle 89, Connecticut 66

Atlanta 101, Washington 78

New York 85, Phoenix 83

Las Vegas 85, Dallas 78

Today’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

