GOLF
PGA Tour Palmetto Championship Scores
Sunday
At Congaree Golf Club
Ridgeland, S.C.
Yardage: 7,655; Par: 71
Purse: $7.3 Million
Final Round
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Garrick Higgo, $1,314,000 68-69-68-68—273
Doc Redman (154), $411,233 65-72-70-67—274
Hudson Swafford (154), $411,233 68-70-70-66—274
Chesson Hadley (154), $411,233 65-66-68-75—274
Tyrrell Hatton (154), $411,233 71-68-67-68—274
Bo Van Pelt (154), $411,233 69-71-66-68—274
Jhonattan Vegas (154), $411,233 66-72-69-67—274
Ryan Armour (83), $220,825 71-69-71-64—275
David Lipsky, $220,825 71-70-67-67—275
Matt Fitzpatrick (68), $177,025 71-70-69-66—276
Dustin Johnson (68), $177,025 65-68-73-70—276
Pat Perez (68), $177,025 70-66-71-69—276
Erik van Rooyen (68), $177,025 65-71-72-68—276
Harris English (53), $125,925 67-69-67-74—277
Will Gordon (53), $125,925 68-75-70-64—277
Tain Lee, $125,925 67-68-71-71—277
Wilco Nienaber, $125,925 68-68-74-67—277
Chez Reavie (53), $125,925 67-69-73-68—277
Beau Hossler (42), $86,505 71-71-68-68—278
Satoshi Kodaira (42), $86,505 69-72-68-69—278
Danny Lee (42), $86,505 67-73-67-71—278
Rob Oppenheim (42), $86,505 69-68-71-70—278
Scott Piercy (42), $86,505 71-70-69-68—278
Seamus Power (42), $86,505 70-66-71-71—278
Anirban Lahiri (32), $56,088 69-73-70-67—279
Henrik Norlander (32), $56,088 70-68-73-68—279
Joseph Bramlett (32), $56,088 71-72-68-68—279
Rhein Gibson (32), $56,088 70-71-68-70—279
Bill Haas (32), $56,088 71-70-70-68—279
Ian Poulter (32), $56,088 68-72-69-70—279
Austin Cook (24), $44,621 70-69-70-71—280
Luke Donald (24), $44,621 71-69-67-73—280
Hank Lebioda (24), $44,621 68-74-71-67—280
C.T. Pan (24), $44,621 69-72-69-70—280
Tommy Fleetwood (17), $33,337 68-75-70-68—281
Sungjae Im (17), $33,337 75-68-71-67—281
Russell Knox (17), $33,337 71-71-71-68—281
Matthew NeSmith (17), $33,337 72-69-75-65—281
Chase Seiffert (17), $33,337 70-71-71-69—281
Davis Thompson, $33,337 71-69-71-70—281
Broc Everett, $33,337 69-72-69-71—281
Bryson Nimmer, $33,337 68-75-67-71—281
Ben Taylor (17), $33,337 72-70-69-70—281
Aaron Baddeley (10), $22,435 70-73-68-71—282
Peter Uihlein (10), $22,435 73-70-71-68—282
Kevin Chappell (10), $22,435 68-72-69-73—282
Scott Harrington (10), $22,435 70-71-67-74—282
Wes Roach (10), $22,435 64-77-67-74—282
Nick Taylor (10), $22,435 67-73-70-72—282
J.B. Holmes (8), $18,542 69-74-72-68—283
Patrick Rodgers (8), $18,542 67-70-73-73—283
Byeong Hun An (7), $17,484 67-73-76-68—284
Sam Ryder (7), $17,484 67-74-68-75—284
Roger Sloan (7), $17,484 67-75-74-68—284
Vaughn Taylor (7), $17,484 67-72-72-73—284
Rafael Campos (6), $17,009 73-70-70-72—285
Jonathan Byrd (5), $16,717 68-73-75-70—286
Mark Hubbard (5), $16,717 71-71-74-70—286
Robby Shelton (5), $16,717 72-71-68-75—286
Chris Baker (5), $16,279 68-75-73-71—287
Tyler Duncan (5), $16,279 70-72-74-71—287
Brandt Snedeker (5), $16,279 72-70-75-70—287
Josh Teater (4), $15,987 68-75-72-73—288
Robert Garrigus (4), $15,768 69-74-72-74—289
Michael Gellerman (4), $15,768 71-70-73-75—289
Richard S. Johnson (4), $15,549 67-76-74-73—290
Andrew Putnam (4), $15,403 71-72-75-73—291
Adam Schenk (3), $15,257 73-70-71-78—292
LPGA Mediheal Championship Scores
Sunday
At Lake Merced Golf Club
Daly City, Calif.
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 6,589; Par: 72
Final Round
Matilda Castren, $225,000 71-69-69-65—274
Min Lee, $136,903 70-69-68-69—276
Hannah Green, $88,070 72-71-71-66—280
So Yeon Ryu, $88,070 73-73-67-67—280
Celine Boutier, $47,971 72-75-70-64—281
Jenny Shin, $47,971 72-69-70-70—281
Jenny Coleman, $47,971 71-69-71-70—281
Danielle Kang, $47,971 71-66-74-70—281
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $29,513 74-70-73-65—282
Angel Yin, $29,513 72-69-72-69—282
Lydia Ko, $29,513 72-70-70-70—282
Leona Maguire, $29,513 65-73-74-70—282
Yu Liu, $20,387 72-69-74-68—283
Cydney Clanton, $20,387 75-71-68-69—283
Annie Park, $20,387 72-70-72-69—283
Jane Park, $20,387 69-71-73-70—283
Lucy Li, $20,387 71-71-70-71—283
Yealimi Noh, $20,387 72-69-71-71—283
Jennifer Kupcho, $20,387 69-72-70-72—283
A Lim Kim, $20,387 72-69-69-73—283
Ryann O’Toole, $15,456 73-71-70-70—284
Jasmine Suwannapura, $15,456 66-76-72-70—284
Patty Tavatanakit, $15,456 70-71-71-72—284
Lindsey Weaver, $15,456 73-69-69-73—284
Lauren Kim, $15,456 69-69-71-75—284
Esther Henseleit, $13,267 77-70-72-66—285
Xiyu Lin, $13,267 73-73-72-67—285
Alison Lee, $13,267 68-72-74-71—285
Nicole Broch Larsen, $11,318 72-71-74-69—286
Sarah Schmelzel, $11,318 74-69-73-70—286
Shanshan Feng, $11,318 73-70-72-71—286
Inbee Park, $11,318 69-75-70-72—286
Ashleigh Buhai, $11,318 71-71-70-74—286
Wichanee Meechai, $9,032 72-76-73-66—287
Jeongeun Lee, $9,032 71-73-73-70—287
Sei Young Kim, $9,032 73-74-69-71—287
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $9,032 74-69-72-72—287
Mina Harigae, $9,032 73-71-69-74—287
Lexi Thompson, $9,032 71-72-70-74—287
Giulia Molinaro, $7,058 76-72-73-67—288
Hee Young Park, $7,058 76-71-71-70—288
Minjee Lee, $7,058 73-69-76-70—288
Michelle Wie West, $7,058 73-75-69-71—288
Wei-Ling Hsu, $7,058 74-69-74-71—288
Charley Hull, $7,058 73-68-73-74—288
Kelly Tan, $5,596 75-73-73-68—289
Janie Jackson, $5,596 76-71-73-69—289
Katherine Kirk, $5,596 75-72-73-69—289
Azahara Munoz, $5,596 75-73-71-70—289
Lindy Duncan, $5,596 72-70-75-72—289
Emma Talley, $5,596 71-75-70-73—289
Brittany Lincicome, $4,647 76-72-71-71—290
Alena Sharp, $4,647 75-69-74-72—290
Haeji Kang, $4,647 73-71-74-72—290
Georgia Hall, $4,647 77-70-70-73—290
Albane Valenzuela, $4,647 68-74-68-80—290
Jennifer Song, $3,812 74-73-74-70—291
Linnea Johansson, $3,812 73-72-74-72—291
Dana Finkelstein, $3,812 72-72-74-73—291
Hyo Joo Kim, $3,812 71-74-72-74—291
Lauren Stephenson, $3,812 70-71-76-74—291
Su Oh, $3,812 71-70-74-76—291
Min Seo Kwak, $3,812 71-71-71-78—291
Bianca Pagdanganan, $3,373 71-73-77-71—292
Haru Nomura, $3,373 78-68-73-73—292
Sarah Jane Smith, $3,373 73-73-72-74—292
Gemma Dryburgh, $3,223 73-74-77-69—293
Ayako Uehara, $3,110 75-73-69-78—295
Da Yeon Lee, $3,110 69-72-73-81—295
Klara Spilkova, $2,999 71-76-75-74—296
Pornanong Phatlum, $2,904 72-73-79-73—297
Ana Belac, $2,904 72-75-74-76—297
Jing Yan, $2,904 71-72-78-76—297
Kristy McPherson, $2,904 75-73-72-77—297
Kyung Kim, $2,796 72-76-74-76—298
Kendall Dye, $2,796 72-72-76-78—298
Jacqui Concolino, $2,725 75-72-79-73—299
Mariajo Uribe, $2,725 69-76-78-76—299
PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship Scores
Sunday
At University Ridge Golf Course
Madison, Wis.
Purse: $2.4 million
Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72
Final Round
Jerry Kelly, $360,000 67-69-66—202
Fred Couples, $192,000 68-67-68—203
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $192,000 65-69-69—203
Jim Furyk, $128,400 68-68-68—204
Retief Goosen, $128,400 68-68-68—204
Brandt Jobe, $96,000 69-70-67—206
Robert Karlsson, $70,080 69-68-70—207
Stephen Leaney, $70,080 70-67-70—207
Dicky Pride, $70,080 70-68-69—207
Steve Stricker, $70,080 70-72-65—207
Mike Weir, $70,080 72-70-65—207
Steve Flesch, $48,800 70-75-63—208
Jay Haas, $48,800 70-67-71—208
Ken Tanigawa, $48,800 68-72-68—208
Tom Gillis, $39,600 71-69-69—209
Rocco Mediate, $39,600 72-70-67—209
Rod Pampling, $39,600 69-69-71—209
David Toms, $39,600 70-71-68—209
Doug Barron, $32,520 74-68-68—210
Kenny Perry, $32,520 70-70-70—210
Woody Austin, $27,240 72-70-69—211
Paul Broadhurst, $27,240 71-73-67—211
Paul Goydos, $27,240 72-69-70—211
Scott Parel, $27,240 71-74-66—211
Marco Dawson, $22,880 71-69-72—212
Ken Duke, $22,880 69-72-71—212
Scott Dunlap, $22,880 69-72-71—212
Bernhard Langer, $19,920 70-73-70—213
John Senden, $19,920 71-67-75—213
Kirk Triplett, $19,920 72-74-67—213
Tom Byrum, $16,920 72-69-73—214
Colin Montgomerie, $16,920 68-72-74—214
Wes Short, Jr., $16,920 68-74-72—214
Esteban Toledo, $16,920 69-76-69—214
Joe Durant, $14,760 70-73-72—215
Ernie Els, $14,760 72-72-71—215
Tim Herron, $12,480 74-77-65—216
Lee Janzen, $12,480 73-73-70—216
David McKenzie, $12,480 72-71-73—216
Tim Petrovic, $12,480 73-73-70—216
Mike Small, $12,480 74-72-70—216
Willie Wood, $12,480 71-73-72—216
Billy Andrade, $9,840 72-71-74—217
Olin Browne, $9,840 76-71-70—217
Brett Quigley, $9,840 77-71-69—217
Gene Sauers, $9,840 73-74-70—217
Vijay Singh, $9,840 72-75-70—217
Cameron Beckman, $6,994 74-71-73—218
Mark Brooks, $6,994 71-74-73—218
Glen Day, $6,994 70-75-73—218
Corey Pavin, $6,994 77-68-73—218
Skip Kendall, $6,994 72-72-74—218
Larry Mize, $6,994 70-77-71—218
Jerry Smith, $6,994 74-76-68—218
Stephen Ames, $4,920 72-75-72—219
Alex Cejka, $4,920 75-73-71—219
Chris DiMarco, $4,920 73-73-73—219
Kent Jones, $4,920 74-72-73—219
Fran Quinn, $4,920 76-72-71—219
Joey Sindelar, $4,920 74-70-75—219
Carlos Franco, $3,840 73-71-76—220
John Huston, $3,840 74-74-72—220
Tommy Tolles, $3,840 73-74-73—220
Jeff Maggert, $3,000 77-71-73—221
Billy Mayfair, $3,000 76-70-75—221
Scott McCarron, $3,000 74-76-71—221
Duffy Waldorf, $3,000 75-72-74—221
Michael Allen, $2,256 75-76-71—222
David Frost, $2,256 73-76-73—222
Tom Lehman, $2,256 74-77-71—222
Frank Lickliter II, $1,896 76-71-76—223
Mario Tiziani, $1,896 76-75-72—223
Shane Bertsch, $1,680 70-77-77—224
Gary Hallberg, $1,536 79-73-73—225
Scott Verplank, $1,536 73-76-76—225
Jeff Sluman, $1,392 74-76-77—227
Fred Funk, $1,248 72-75-83—230
Shaun Micheel, $1,248 78-75-77—230
John Smoltz, $1,104 80-78-74—232
Andy North, $1,032 79-74-82—235
TENNIS
French Open Results
Sunday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: $16,404,509
Surface: Red clay
Men’s Singles
Championship
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
ATP World Tour Mercedes Cup Results
Sunday
At Tennis Club Weissenhof
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: $543,210
Surface: Grass
Men’s Singles
Championship
Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (3), Canada, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
WTA Nottingham Open Results
Sunday
At Nottingham Tennis Centre
Nottingham, Great Britain
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Grass
Women’s Singles
Championship
Johanna Konta (1), Britain, def. Zhang Shuai (4), China, 6-2, 6-1.
HOCKEY
NHL Daily Playoff Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times Pacific
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
Sunday’s Result
N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Islanders lead series 1-0
Today’s Game
Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Game
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Wednesday’s Game
Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Game
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
Friday’s Game
Vegas at Montreal, 5 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR All-Star Race Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Texas Motor Speedway
Fort Worth, Texas.
Lap length: 1.5 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 100 laps, 0 points.
2. (9) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 100, 0.
3. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 100, 0.
4. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 100, 0.
5. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 100, 0.
6. (15) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 100, 0.
7. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, 100, 0.
8. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 100, 0.
9. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 100, 0.
10. (13) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 100, 0.
11. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 100, 0.
12. (11) Michael McDowell, Ford, 100, 0.
13. (10) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 100, 0.
14. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 100, 0.
15. (12) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 100, 0.
16. (19) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 100, 0.
17. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 100, 0.
18. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 100, 0.
19. (5) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 100, 0.
20. (14) Ryan Newman, Ford, 100, 0.
21. (16) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 100, 0.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 170.088 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hour, 45 minutes, 59 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.206 seconds.
Caution Flags: 7 for 7 laps.
Lead Changes: 10 among 8 drivers.
Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0; Ky.Busch 1-6; K.Larson 7-15; R.Blaney 16-30; M.DiBenedetto 31-36; A.Bowman 37-45; W.Byron 46-75; B.Keselowski 76-79; C.Elliott 80-91; B.Keselowski 92; K.Larson 93-100
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): W.Byron, 1 time for 30 laps; K.Larson, 2 times for 17 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 15 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 12 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 9 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 6 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 6 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 5 laps.
Wins: K.Larson, 3; M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 2; C.Elliott, 1; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 664; 2. K.Larson, 617; 3. C.Elliott, 591; 4. W.Byron, 564; 5. J.Logano, 548; 6. M.Truex, 527; 7. Ky.Busch, 520; 8. R.Blaney, 509; 9. K.Harvick, 483; 10. B.Keselowski, 473; 11. A.Bowman, 447; 12. A.Dillon, 436; 13. T.Reddick, 398; 14. C.Buescher, 391; 15. C.Bell, 364; 16. M.McDowell, 355.
IndyCar Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix 2 Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Raceway at Belle Isle
Detroit
Lap length: 2.35 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (16) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70 laps, Running.
2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.
3. (4) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
4. (2) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
5. (9) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
6. (20) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.
7. (6) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
8. (10) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.
9. (22) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
10. (12) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
11. (17) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
12. (19) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
13. (7) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
14. (14) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
15. (8) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.
16. (13) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.
17. (11) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
18. (3) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.
19. (18) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 69, Running.
20. (21) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 69, Running.
21. (25) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 69, Running.
22. (15) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 68, Running.
23. (24) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 61, Running.
24. (5) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 57, Did not finish.
25. (23) Oliver Askew, Dallara-Chevrolet, 46, Did not finish.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 97.227 mph.
Time of Race: 1:41:30.8814.
Margin of Victory: 6.7595 seconds.
Cautions: 3 for 11 laps.
Lead Changes: 1 among 2 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Newgarden 1-67, O’Ward 68.
Points: O’Ward 299, Palou 298, Dixon 263, Newgarden 248, Pagenaud 243, Veekay 243, Ericsson 211, Rahal 209, Herta 202, Sato 181.
SOCCER
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 5 1 2 17 11 7
Philadelphia 4 2 2 14 9 5
Orlando City 3 1 3 12 8 4
New York City FC 3 2 2 11 13 7
CF Montréal 3 3 2 11 10 9
Columbus 3 2 2 11 7 6
Nashville 2 0 5 11 9 6
Atlanta 2 1 4 10 9 7
New York 3 4 0 9 10 10
D.C. United 3 5 0 9 8 11
Inter Miami CF 2 4 2 8 8 13
Toronto FC 1 4 2 5 8 12
Chicago 1 5 1 4 4 11
Cincinnati 1 4 1 4 6 15
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 5 0 3 18 14 3
Sporting KC 5 2 2 17 16 11
LA Galaxy 5 2 0 15 11 11
Colorado 4 2 1 13 12 8
Houston 3 3 2 11 11 12
San Jose 3 5 0 9 11 12
Portland 3 4 0 9 9 11
Real Salt Lake 2 1 3 9 9 7
Los Angeles FC 2 3 2 8 8 9
Austin FC 2 4 2 8 6 9
Vancouver 2 4 1 7 6 9
Minnesota United 2 4 1 7 6 11
FC Dallas 1 3 3 6 8 11
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s Games
Nashville at New York, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.
New England at New York City FC, 4:30 p.m.
Miami at D.C. United, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
San Jose at Austin FC, 6 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.
NWSL Glance
W L T Pts GF GA
Orlando 3 0 2 11 7 4
Portland 3 2 0 9 11 4
Washington 2 1 2 8 5 5
Gotham FC 2 1 1 7 2 1
Houston 2 2 1 7 6 6
Chicago 2 2 1 7 4 7
North Carolina 1 2 1 4 6 3
Reign FC 1 2 1 4 2 3
Louisville 1 2 1 4 2 8
Kansas City 0 3 2 2 2 6
Note: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Reign FC at North Carolina, 4 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 5 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA Daily Playoff Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times Pacific
SECOND ROUND
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Sunday’s Results
Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn 96, series tied 2-2
Phoenix 125, Denver 118, Phoenix wins series 4-0
Today’s Games
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m., Philadelphia leads series 2-1
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m., Utah leads series 2-1
Tuesday’s Game
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Game
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
x-Philadelphia at Atlanta, TBD
x-Utah at L.A. Clippers, TBD
Saturday’s Game
x-Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD
Bucks 107, Nets 96
BROOKLYN (96)
Durant 9-25 9-10 28, Harris 3-8 0-0 8, Griffin 3-8 1-2 8, Brown 3-5 1-2 7, Irving 5-11 0-0 11, A.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Green 2-4 3-4 8, Claxton 2-2 0-0 4, Perry 1-2 0-0 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-3 0-0 3, Chiozza 2-4 0-0 5, James 2-6 0-0 5, Shamet 2-3 0-0 5, T.Johnson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 36-83 14-18 96.
MILWAUKEE (107)
G.Antetokounmpo 14-26 5-10 34, Tucker 5-8 0-0 13, Lopez 2-6 0-0 6, Holiday 6-16 0-0 14, Middleton 7-15 2-3 19, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Portis 0-3 0-0 0, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Toupane 1-1 0-0 3, Bryant 0-2 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-5 2-2 8, Forbes 2-6 4-5 10, Merrill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-88 13-20 107.
Brooklyn 26 22 21 27 — 96
Milwaukee 23 30 28 26 — 107
3-Point Goals: Brooklyn 10-33 (Harris 2-6, Chiozza 1-2, Green 1-2, Irving 1-2, Shamet 1-2, James 1-3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-3, Griffin 1-4, Durant 1-8), Milwaukee 16-47 (Tucker 3-6, Middleton 3-8, Connaughton 2-5, Forbes 2-6, Lopez 2-6, Holiday 2-7, G.Antetokounmpo 1-5, Bryant 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Brooklyn 43 (Durant 13), Milwaukee 42 (G.Antetokounmpo 12). Assists: Brooklyn 20 (Durant 5), Milwaukee 27 (Holiday 9). Total Fouls: Brooklyn 20, Milwaukee 22. A: 16,310 (17,500)
Suns 125, Nuggets 118
PHOENIX (125)
Bridges 6-11 2-2 14, Crowder 2-4 3-3 9, Ayton 6-10 0-0 12, Booker 11-25 10-11 34, Paul 14-19 9-9 37, Craig 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 2-4 1-2 7, Saric 1-4 2-2 5, Payne 1-6 2-2 4. Totals 44-85 29-31 125.
DENVER (118)
Gordon 3-8 2-2 8, Porter Jr. 7-16 3-4 20, Jokic 9-17 3-4 22, Barton 9-21 4-4 25, Morris 8-15 1-3 19, McGee 2-4 1-4 5, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Campazzo 5-10 0-0 14, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Rivers 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 45-98 14-21 118.
Phoenix 28 35 33 29 — 125
Denver 22 33 28 35 — 118
3-Point Goals: Phoenix 8-22 (Crowder 2-3, Johnson 2-4, Booker 2-8, Saric 1-2, Bridges 0-2, Payne 0-2), Denver 14-37 (Campazzo 4-7, Porter Jr. 3-8, Barton 3-9, Morris 2-4, Rivers 1-3, Jokic 1-4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Phoenix 48 (Booker 11), Denver 37 (Jokic 11). Assists: Phoenix 18 (Paul 7), Denver 22 (Morris 6). Total Fouls: Phoenix 21, Denver 24. A: 18,290 (19,520)
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
Connecticut 8 3 .727 —
New York 6 4 .600 1½
Atlanta 5 6 .455 3
Washington 4 6 .400 3½
Chicago 4 7 .364 4
Indiana 1 11 .083 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct. GB
Seattle 10 2 .833 —
Las Vegas 7 3 .700 2
Dallas 5 5 .500 4
Phoenix 5 6 .455 4½
Minnesota 4 5 .444 4½
Los Angeles 4 5 .444 4½
Sunday’s Results
Seattle 89, Connecticut 66
Atlanta 101, Washington 78
New York 85, Phoenix 83
Las Vegas 85, Dallas 78
Today’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Game
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.